Kabuto | Pokémon guide

The Shellfish Pokémon, Kabuto, is one of the first fossils that we ever encountered in the world of Pokémon, setting the stage for a huge range of prehistoric critters in later generations. It may look a bit like a frisbee, but this creepy crawly is filled with ancient knowledge and power.

Get to know its fellow hard-hitters with our guides to the best rock Pokémon, water Pokémon, and gen 1 Pokémon next as we peruse the Pokédex together.

Here's everything in our Kabuto guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Kabuto:

National Pokédex # 0,140 Type Rock/Water Abilities Swift Swim or Battle Armor Hidden ability Weak Armor Gender ratio Male - 87.5%

Female - 12.5% Catch rate 11.9% Egg groups Water 1 and Water 3 EV yield One defense

Kabuto's evolution

Kabuto evolves into Kabutops starting from level 40. To get Kabuto in the first place, you need to revive it from the Dome Fossil at whichever game you're playing's research institute.

Kabuto's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Kabuto in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Revive from Dome Fossil at the Pokémon Lab on Cinnabar Island Yellow Revive from Dome Fossil at the Pokémon Lab on Cinnabar Island

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Time Capsule Crystal Time Capsule

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed / LeafGreen Revive from Dome Fossil at the Pokémon Lab on Cinnabar Island Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Revive from Dome Fossil at the Oreburgh Mining Museum in Oreburgh City Platinum Revive from Dome Fossil at the Oreburgh Mining Museum in Oreburgh City HeartGold Receive a Dome Fossil as a held item on a traded Pokémon and revive it at the Pewter Museum of Science in Pewter City SoulSilver Revive from Dome Fossil at the Pewter Museum of Science in Pewter City

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Revive from Dome Fossil at the Nacrene Museum Black 2 / White 2 Revive from Dome Fossil at the Nacrene Museum

Gen 6 locations

X Receive a Dome Fossil as a held item on a traded Pokémon and revive it at the Ambrette Town Fossil Lab Y Revive from Dome Fossil at the Ambrette Town Fossil Lab Omega Ruby Revive from Dome Fossil at the Devon Corporation in Rustboro City Alpha Sapphire Receive a Dome Fossil as a held item on a traded Pokémon and revive it at the Devon Corporation in Rustboro City

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Receive a Dome Fossil as a held item on a traded Pokémon and revive it Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Revive from Dome Fossil at the Fossil Restoration Center on Route 8 Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Revive from Dome Fossil at Cinnabar Lab on Cinnabar Island

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade Shield Expansion Pass Surfing at Giant's Foot and the Roaring-Sea Caves, and Max Raid Battles at Giant's Bed, Snowslide Slope, Giant's Foot, Ballimere Lake, and the Frigid Sea Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Revive from Dome Fossil at the Oreburgh Mining Museum in Oreburgh City Legeds: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Kabuto's base stats

Kabuto's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 30

Attack - 80

Defense - 90

Sp. Atk - 55

Sp. Def - 45

Speed - 55

Kabuto's type strengths and weaknesses

As a combined rock- and water-type Pokémon, Kabuto has a great selection of resistances, meaning it's surprisingly good at surviving various attacks. It still has four weaknesses and is extra vulnerable to grass attacks, so avoid using it in grass gyms where possible.

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, Psychic, Rock, Steel, Water Weak Electric, Fighting, Grass, Ground Resistant Fire, Flying, Ice, Normal, Poison Immune N/A

Kabuto's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Kabuto can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Absorb Grass One Harden Normal Five Scratch Normal Ten Sand Attack Ground 15 Aqua Jet Water 20 Leer Normal 25 Mud Shot Ground 30 Ancient Power Rock 35 Brine Water 41 Protect Normal 45 Leech Life Bug 50 Liquidation Water 55 Metal Sound Steel 60 Stone Edge Rock

Learnable TMs and TRs in Sword and Shield

Move Type Attract Normal Blizzard Ice Body Slam Normal Brine Water Dig Ground Earth Power Ground Endure Normal Facade Normal Giga Drain Grass Hail Ice Hydro Pump Water Ice Beam Ice Icy Wind Ice Iron Defense Steel Leech Life Bug Liquidation Water Mud Shot Ground Protect Normal Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Rock Blast Rock Rock Slide Rock Rock Tomb Rock Round Normal Sandstorm Rock Scald Water Screech Normal Sleep Talk Normal Snore Normal Stealth Rock Rock Stone Edge Rock Substitute Normal Surf Water Thief Dark Waterfall Water Whirlpool Water

Learnable TMs in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Move Type Aerial Ace Flying Attract Normal Blizzard Ice Brine Water Dig Ground Double Team Normal Endure Normal Facade Normal Giga Drain Grass Hail Ice Ice Beam Ice Protect Normal Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Rock Polish Rock Rock Slide Rock Rock Smash Fighting Rock Tomb Rock Sandstorm Rock Scald Water Sleep Talk Normal Stealth Rock Rock Stone Edge Rock Substitute Normal Surf Water Swagger Normal Thief Dark Water Pulse Water Waterfall Water

Egg moves in Sword and Shield

Move Type Breed with Aurora Beam Ice Shellder, Cloyster, Remoraid, Octillery, Spheal, Sealeo, Walrein Bubble Beam Water Poliwag, Poliwhirl, Poliwrath, Politoed, Tentacool, Tentacruel, Krabby, Kingler, Horsea, Seadra, Kingdra, Marill, Azumarill, Corsola, Remoraid, Octillery, Mantine, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Corphish, Crawdaunt, Tympole, Palpitoad, Seismitoad, Popplio, Brionne, Primarina, Dewpider, Araquanid, Pincurchin Confuse Ray Ghost Lapras, Lileep, Cradily Flail Normal Krabby, Kingler, Corsola, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Feebas, Milotic, Relicanth, Tympole, Palpitoad, Seismitoad, Stunfisk, Galarian Stunfisk, Clauncher, Clawitzer Knock Off Dark Lombre, Ludicolo, Corphish, Crawdaunt, Skorupi, Drapion Mega Drain Grass Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Lileep, Cradily Rapid Spin Normal Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise Take Down Normal Mantine, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Relicanth

Egg moves in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Move Type Breed with Aurora Beam Ice Seel, Dewgong, Shellder, Cloyster, Remoraid, Octillery, Spheal, Sealeo, Walrein Bubble Beam Water Poliwag, Poliwhirl, Poliwrath, Politoed, Tentacool, Tentacruel, Krabby, Kingler, Horsea, Seadra, Kingdra, Marill, Azumarill, Corsola, Remoraid, Octillery, Mantine, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Surskit, Masquerain, Corphish, Crawdaunt, Piplup, Prinplup, Empoleon Confuse Ray Ghost Lapras, Mantine, Lileep, Cradily Flail Normal Krabby, Kingler, Totodile, Croconaw, Feraligatr, Corsola, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Feebas, Milotic, Relicanth Icy Wind Ice Seel, Dewgong Knock Off Dark Lombre, Ludicolo, Corphish, Crawdaunt, Skorupi, Drapion Mega Drain Grass Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Lileep, Cradily Mud Shot Ground Poliwag, Poliwhirl, Poliwrath, Politoed, Krabby, Kingler, Omanyte, Omastar, Kabuto, Kabutops, Wooper, Quagsire, Marshtomp, Swampert Rapid Spin Normal Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise Screech Normal Psyduck, Golduck, Tentacool, Tentacruel, Totodile, Croconaw, Feraligatr, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Huntail Take Down Normal Seel, Dewgong, Mantine, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Relicanth, Bidoof, Bibarel

That's everything you need to know about Kabuto!