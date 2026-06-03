Kabuto | Pokémon guide

The Shellfish Pokémon, Kabuto, is one of the first fossils that we ever encountered in the world of Pokémon, setting the stage for a huge range of prehistoric critters in later generations. It may look a bit like a frisbee, but this creepy crawly is filled with ancient knowledge and power.
Get to know its fellow hard-hitters with our guides to the best rock Pokémon, water Pokémon, and gen 1 Pokémon next as we peruse the Pokédex together.
Here's everything in our Kabuto guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Kabuto:
|
|
|National Pokédex #
|0,140
|Type
|Rock/Water
|Abilities
|Swift Swim or Battle Armor
|Hidden ability
|Weak Armor
|Gender ratio
|Male - 87.5%
Female - 12.5%
|Catch rate
|11.9%
|Egg groups
|Water 1 and Water 3
|EV yield
|One defense
Kabuto's evolution
Kabuto evolves into Kabutops starting from level 40. To get Kabuto in the first place, you need to revive it from the Dome Fossil at whichever game you're playing's research institute.
Kabuto's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Kabuto in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|
|
|Red / Blue
|Revive from Dome Fossil at the Pokémon Lab on Cinnabar Island
|Yellow
|Revive from Dome Fossil at the Pokémon Lab on Cinnabar Island
Gen 2 locations
|
|
|Gold / Silver
|Time Capsule
|Crystal
|Time Capsule
Gen 3 locations
|
|
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Revive from Dome Fossil at the Pokémon Lab on Cinnabar Island
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|
|
|Diamond / Pearl
|Revive from Dome Fossil at the Oreburgh Mining Museum in Oreburgh City
|Platinum
|Revive from Dome Fossil at the Oreburgh Mining Museum in Oreburgh City
|HeartGold
|Receive a Dome Fossil as a held item on a traded Pokémon and revive it at the Pewter Museum of Science in Pewter City
|SoulSilver
|Revive from Dome Fossil at the Pewter Museum of Science in Pewter City
Gen 5 locations
|
|
|Black / White
|Revive from Dome Fossil at the Nacrene Museum
|Black 2 / White 2
|Revive from Dome Fossil at the Nacrene Museum
Gen 6 locations
|
|
|X
|Receive a Dome Fossil as a held item on a traded Pokémon and revive it at the Ambrette Town Fossil Lab
|Y
|Revive from Dome Fossil at the Ambrette Town Fossil Lab
|Omega Ruby
|Revive from Dome Fossil at the Devon Corporation in Rustboro City
|Alpha Sapphire
|Receive a Dome Fossil as a held item on a traded Pokémon and revive it at the Devon Corporation in Rustboro City
Gen 7 locations
|
|
|Sun / Moon
|Receive a Dome Fossil as a held item on a traded Pokémon and revive it
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Revive from Dome Fossil at the Fossil Restoration Center on Route 8
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Revive from Dome Fossil at Cinnabar Lab on Cinnabar Island
Gen 8 locations
|
|
|Sword / Shield
|Trade
|Shield Expansion Pass
|Surfing at Giant's Foot and the Roaring-Sea Caves, and Max Raid Battles at Giant's Bed, Snowslide Slope, Giant's Foot, Ballimere Lake, and the Frigid Sea
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Revive from Dome Fossil at the Oreburgh Mining Museum in Oreburgh City
|Legeds: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|
|
|Scarlet / Violet
|Unobtainable
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
Kabuto's base stats
Kabuto's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 30
- Attack - 80
- Defense - 90
- Sp. Atk - 55
- Sp. Def - 45
- Speed - 55
Kabuto's type strengths and weaknesses
As a combined rock- and water-type Pokémon, Kabuto has a great selection of resistances, meaning it's surprisingly good at surviving various attacks. It still has four weaknesses and is extra vulnerable to grass attacks, so avoid using it in grass gyms where possible.
|
|
|Normal damage
|Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, Psychic, Rock, Steel, Water
|Weak
|Electric, Fighting, Grass, Ground
|Resistant
|Fire, Flying, Ice, Normal, Poison
|Immune
|N/A
Kabuto's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Kabuto can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Absorb
|Grass
|One
|Harden
|Normal
|Five
|Scratch
|Normal
|Ten
|Sand Attack
|Ground
|15
|Aqua Jet
|Water
|20
|Leer
|Normal
|25
|Mud Shot
|Ground
|30
|Ancient Power
|Rock
|35
|Brine
|Water
|41
|Protect
|Normal
|45
|Leech Life
|Bug
|50
|Liquidation
|Water
|55
|Metal Sound
|Steel
|60
|Stone Edge
|Rock
Learnable TMs and TRs in Sword and Shield
|Move
|Type
|Attract
|Normal
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Brine
|Water
|Dig
|Ground
|Earth Power
|Ground
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Giga Drain
|Grass
|Hail
|Ice
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Iron Defense
|Steel
|Leech Life
|Bug
|Liquidation
|Water
|Mud Shot
|Ground
|Protect
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Rock Blast
|Rock
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Round
|Normal
|Sandstorm
|Rock
|Scald
|Water
|Screech
|Normal
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Snore
|Normal
|Stealth Rock
|Rock
|Stone Edge
|Rock
|Substitute
|Normal
|Surf
|Water
|Thief
|Dark
|Waterfall
|Water
|Whirlpool
|Water
Learnable TMs in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Move
|Type
|Aerial Ace
|Flying
|Attract
|Normal
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Brine
|Water
|Dig
|Ground
|Double Team
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Giga Drain
|Grass
|Hail
|Ice
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Protect
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Rock Polish
|Rock
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Rock Smash
|Fighting
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Sandstorm
|Rock
|Scald
|Water
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Stealth Rock
|Rock
|Stone Edge
|Rock
|Substitute
|Normal
|Surf
|Water
|Swagger
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Waterfall
|Water
Egg moves in Sword and Shield
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Aurora Beam
|Ice
|Shellder, Cloyster, Remoraid, Octillery, Spheal, Sealeo, Walrein
|Bubble Beam
|Water
|Poliwag, Poliwhirl, Poliwrath, Politoed, Tentacool, Tentacruel, Krabby, Kingler, Horsea, Seadra, Kingdra, Marill, Azumarill, Corsola, Remoraid, Octillery, Mantine, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Corphish, Crawdaunt, Tympole, Palpitoad, Seismitoad, Popplio, Brionne, Primarina, Dewpider, Araquanid, Pincurchin
|Confuse Ray
|Ghost
|Lapras, Lileep, Cradily
|Flail
|Normal
|Krabby, Kingler, Corsola, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Feebas, Milotic, Relicanth, Tympole, Palpitoad, Seismitoad, Stunfisk, Galarian Stunfisk, Clauncher, Clawitzer
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Lombre, Ludicolo, Corphish, Crawdaunt, Skorupi, Drapion
|Mega Drain
|Grass
|Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Lileep, Cradily
|Rapid Spin
|Normal
|Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise
|Take Down
|Normal
|Mantine, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Relicanth
Egg moves in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Aurora Beam
|Ice
|Seel, Dewgong, Shellder, Cloyster, Remoraid, Octillery, Spheal, Sealeo, Walrein
|Bubble Beam
|Water
|Poliwag, Poliwhirl, Poliwrath, Politoed, Tentacool, Tentacruel, Krabby, Kingler, Horsea, Seadra, Kingdra, Marill, Azumarill, Corsola, Remoraid, Octillery, Mantine, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Surskit, Masquerain, Corphish, Crawdaunt, Piplup, Prinplup, Empoleon
|Confuse Ray
|Ghost
|Lapras, Mantine, Lileep, Cradily
|Flail
|Normal
|Krabby, Kingler, Totodile, Croconaw, Feraligatr, Corsola, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Feebas, Milotic, Relicanth
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Seel, Dewgong
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Lombre, Ludicolo, Corphish, Crawdaunt, Skorupi, Drapion
|Mega Drain
|Grass
|Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Lileep, Cradily
|Mud Shot
|Ground
|Poliwag, Poliwhirl, Poliwrath, Politoed, Krabby, Kingler, Omanyte, Omastar, Kabuto, Kabutops, Wooper, Quagsire, Marshtomp, Swampert
|Rapid Spin
|Normal
|Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise
|Screech
|Normal
|Psyduck, Golduck, Tentacool, Tentacruel, Totodile, Croconaw, Feraligatr, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Huntail
|Take Down
|Normal
|Seel, Dewgong, Mantine, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Relicanth, Bidoof, Bibarel
That's everything you need to know about Kabuto!