Kabutops | Pokémon guide

It's time to talk about one of the coolest fossil Pocket Monsters out there, and that's the Pokémon Kabutops. Debuting in Kanto, it continues to be among the very best prehistoric beasts, and not just because of how it looks, as you'll soon see as we dive into its moves, base stats, strengths, weaknesses, and more.
If Kabutops has you wanting to learn about the other fossil Pokémon, and not just the likes of Omastar and Aerodactyl from generation one, make sure you check out our complete Pokédex, where you can learn about every creature in the franchise.
Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Kabutops:
Below, you can find all of Kabutops' basic information:
|National Pokédex #
|0,139
|Type
|Rock and Water
|Abilities
|Swift Swim and Shell Armor
|Hidden abilities
|Weak Armor
|Gender ratio
|Male - 87.5%
Female - 12.5%
|Egg group
|Water 1 and Water 3
|EV yield
|Two defense
Kabutops evolution
Kabutops evolves from Kabuto at level 40. However, to get your hands on the stage one Pokémon, you need to revive it from the Dome Fossil at a research institute - each region has a different one.
Here's where you can get the Dome Fossil in each set of games:
|Games
|Location
|Red, Green, Blue, Yellow, FireRed, LeafGreen
|Mt. Moon (choose the Dome Fossil)
|Diamond, Pearl, Platinum
|Underground (after getting the National Pokédex)
|HeartGold and SoulSilver
|Rock Smash (Ruins of Alph)
|Black and White
|Twist Mountain (after getting the National Pokédex)
|Black 2 and White 2
|Twist Mountain, Join Avenue (Antique Shop), Funfest Mission (What is the Real Price?)
|X and Y
|Rock Smash (from Glittering Cave after getting into the Hall of Fame)
|Alpha Sapphire
|Rock Smash (Mirage spots)
|Sun and Moon
|Trade
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Konikoni City (in Olivia's jewelry shop), Poké Pelago
|Let's Go Pikachu! and Eevee!
|Mt. Moon (choose the Helix Fossil), Cerulean Cave
|Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Grand Underground (after you capture either Dialga or Palkia)
Kabutops' locations
You can find Kabutops in the following locations:
Gen 1 locations
|Red and Blue
|Evolve Kabuto
|Blue (Japan)
|Evolve Kabuto
|Yellow
|Evolve Kabuto
Gen 2 locations
|Gold and Silver
|Time Capsule
|Crystal
|Time Capsule
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby and Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed and LeafGreen
|Evolve Kabuto
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond and Pearl
|Evolve Kabuto
|Platinum
|Evolve Kabuto
|HeartGold
|Trade
|SoulSilver
|Evolve Kabuto
|Pal Park
|Sea
Gen 5 locations
|Black and White
|Evolve Kabuto
|Black 2 and White 2
|Evolve Kabuto
Gen 6 locations
|X
|Trade
|Y
|Evolve Kabuto
|Omega Ruby
|Evolve Kabuto
|Alpha Sapphire
|Trade
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and Moon
|Trade
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Evolve Kabuto
|Let's Go Pikachu! and Let's Go Eevee!
|Evolve Kabuto
Gen 8 locations
|Sword and Shield
|Trade
|Sword Expansion Pass
|Roaring-Sea Caves, Giant's Bed, Giant's Foot, Snowslide Slope, Frigid Sea, Ballimere Lake
|Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Evolve Kabuto
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet and Violet
|Unobtainable
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
Kabutops' base stats
At first, Kabutops has these stats, though you can improve them by leveling up:
- HP - 60
- Attack - 115
- Defense - 105
- Sp. Atk - 65
- Sp. Def - 70
- Speed - 80
Kabutops' type strengths and weaknesses
As a rock- and water-type, Kabutops is resistant to five types, though you need to be aware of its five weaknesses
|Normal Damage
|Steel, Psychic, Rock, Fairy, Bug, Dragon, Ghost, Dark, Water
|Weak to
|Grass, Electric, Ground, Fighting
|Resistant to
|Flying, Fire, Normal, Ice, Poison
|Immune
|None
Kabutops' moveset
In Sword and Shield, the most recent mainline games Kabutops is in, it can learn the following moves through TMs, breeding, and leveling up:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Slash
|Normal
|One
|Night Slash
|Dark
|One
|Feint
|Normal
|One
|Absorb
|Grass
|One
|Harden
|Normal
|One
|Scratch
|Normal
|One
|Sand Attack
|Ground
|Learn up leveling up
|Slash
|Normal
|15
|Aqua Jet
|Water
|20
|Leer
|Normal
|25
|Mud Shot
|Ground
|30
|Ancient Power
|Rock
|35
|Brine
|Water
|43
|Protect
|Normal
|49
|Leech Life
|Bug
|56
|Liquidation
|Water
|63
|Metal Sound
|Steel
|70
|Stone Edge
|Rock
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Mega Kick
|Normal
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Dig
|Ground
|Screech
|Normal
|Rest
|Psychic
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Thief
|Dark
|Snore
|Normal
|Protect
|Normal
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Giga Drain
|Grass
|Attract
|Normal
|Sandstorm
|Rock
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Hail
|Ice
|Whirlpool
|Water
|Facade
|Normal
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Dive
|Water
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Mud Shot
|Ground
|Rock Blast
|Rock
|Brine
|Water
|Psycho Cut
|Psychic
|Cross Poison
|Poison
|Round
|Normal
|Razor Shell
|Water
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|Surf
|Water
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Low Kick
|Fighting
|Waterfall
|Water
|Leech Life
|Bug
|Substitute
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Superpower
|Fighting
|Iron Defense
|Steel
|X-Scissor
|Bug
|Earth Power
|Ground
|Stone Edge
|Rock
|Stealth Rock
|Rock
|Scald
|Water
|Liquidation
|Water
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Aurora Beam
|Ice
|Shellder, Cloyster, Remoraid, Octillery, Spheal, Sealeo, Walrein
|Bubble Beam
|Water
|Poliwag, Poliwhirl, Poliwrath, Politoed, Tentacool, Tentacruel, Krabby, Kingler, Horsea, Seadra, Kingdra, Marill, Azumarill, Corsola, Remoraid, Octillery, Mantine, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Corphish, Crawdaunt, Tympole, Palpitoad, Seismitoad, Popplio, Brionne, Primarina, Dewpider, Araquanid, Pincurchin
|Confuse Ray
|Ghost
|Lapras, Lileep, Cradily
|Flail
|Normal
|Krabby, Kingler, Corsola, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Feebas, Milotic, Relicanth, Tympole, Palpitoad, Seismitoad, Stunfisk, Galarian Stunfisk, Clauncher, Clawitzer
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Lombre, Ludicolo, Corphish, Crawdaunt, Skorupi, Drapion
|Mega Drain
|Grass
|Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Lileep, Cradily
|Rapid Spin
|Normal
|Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise
|Take Down
|Normal
|Mantine, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Relicanth
With that, you know everything about the Pokémon Kabutops.