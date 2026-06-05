Kabutops | Pokémon guide

To make the most out of the Pokémon Kabutops, you need to know what its base stats, moves, strengths, and weaknesses are.

Pokemon Kabutops: a Kabutops in front of a brown PT background
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It's time to talk about one of the coolest fossil Pocket Monsters out there, and that's the Pokémon Kabutops. Debuting in Kanto, it continues to be among the very best prehistoric beasts, and not just because of how it looks, as you'll soon see as we dive into its moves, base stats, strengths, weaknesses, and more.

If Kabutops has you wanting to learn about the other fossil Pokémon, and not just the likes of Omastar and Aerodactyl from generation one, make sure you check out our complete Pokédex, where you can learn about every creature in the franchise.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Kabutops:

Below, you can find all of Kabutops' basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,139
Type Rock and Water
Abilities Swift Swim and Shell Armor
Hidden abilities Weak Armor
Gender ratio Male - 87.5%
Female - 12.5%
Egg group Water 1 and Water 3
EV yield Two defense

Kabutops evolution

Kabutops evolves from Kabuto at level 40. However, to get your hands on the stage one Pokémon, you need to revive it from the Dome Fossil at a research institute - each region has a different one.

Pokemon Kabutops: Kabuto's evolution chain into Kabutops on blue circles on a brown PT background

Here's where you can get the Dome Fossil in each set of games:

Games Location
Red, Green, Blue, Yellow, FireRed, LeafGreen Mt. Moon (choose the Dome Fossil)
Diamond, Pearl, Platinum Underground (after getting the National Pokédex)
HeartGold and SoulSilver Rock Smash (Ruins of Alph)
Black and White Twist Mountain (after getting the National Pokédex)
Black 2 and White 2 Twist Mountain, Join Avenue (Antique Shop), Funfest Mission (What is the Real Price?)
X and Y Rock Smash (from Glittering Cave after getting into the Hall of Fame)
Alpha Sapphire Rock Smash (Mirage spots)
Sun and Moon Trade
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Konikoni City (in Olivia's jewelry shop), Poké Pelago
Let's Go Pikachu! and Eevee! Mt. Moon (choose the Helix Fossil), Cerulean Cave
Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Grand Underground (after you capture either Dialga or Palkia)

Kabutops' locations

You can find Kabutops in the following locations:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Evolve Kabuto
Blue (Japan) Evolve Kabuto
Yellow Evolve Kabuto

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Time Capsule
Crystal Time Capsule

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed and LeafGreen Evolve Kabuto
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Evolve Kabuto
Platinum Evolve Kabuto
HeartGold Trade
SoulSilver Evolve Kabuto
Pal Park Sea

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Evolve Kabuto
Black 2 and White 2 Evolve Kabuto

Gen 6 locations

X Trade
Y Evolve Kabuto
Omega Ruby Evolve Kabuto
Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Trade
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Evolve Kabuto
Let's Go Pikachu! and Let's Go Eevee! Evolve Kabuto

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Trade
Sword Expansion Pass Roaring-Sea Caves, Giant's Bed, Giant's Foot, Snowslide Slope, Frigid Sea, Ballimere Lake
Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Evolve Kabuto
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Unobtainable
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Kabutops' base stats

At first, Kabutops has these stats, though you can improve them by leveling up:

  • HP - 60
  • Attack - 115
  • Defense - 105
  • Sp. Atk - 65
  • Sp. Def - 70
  • Speed - 80

Kabutops' type strengths and weaknesses

As a rock- and water-type, Kabutops is resistant to five types, though you need to be aware of its five weaknesses

Normal Damage Steel, Psychic, Rock, Fairy, Bug, Dragon, Ghost, Dark, Water
Weak to Grass, Electric, Ground, Fighting
Resistant to Flying, Fire, Normal, Ice, Poison
Immune None

Pokemon Kabutops: a Kabutops in a dark cave

Kabutops' moveset

In Sword and Shield, the most recent mainline games Kabutops is in, it can learn the following moves through TMs, breeding, and leveling up:

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Slash Normal
One Night Slash Dark
One Feint Normal
One Absorb Grass
One Harden Normal
One Scratch Normal
One Sand Attack Ground
Learn up leveling up Slash Normal
15 Aqua Jet Water
20 Leer Normal
25 Mud Shot Ground
30 Ancient Power Rock
35 Brine Water
43 Protect Normal
49 Leech Life Bug
56 Liquidation Water
63 Metal Sound Steel
70 Stone Edge Rock

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Mega Kick Normal
Hyper Beam Normal
Giga Impact Normal
Dig Ground
Screech Normal
Rest Psychic
Rock Slide Rock
Thief Dark
Snore Normal
Protect Normal
Icy Wind Ice
Giga Drain Grass
Attract Normal
Sandstorm Rock
Rain Dance Water
Hail Ice
Whirlpool Water
Facade Normal
Brick Break Fighting
Dive Water
Rock Tomb Rock
Mud Shot Ground
Rock Blast Rock
Brine Water
Psycho Cut Psychic
Cross Poison Poison
Round Normal
Razor Shell Water
Swords Dance Normal
Body Slam Normal
Hydro Pump Water
Surf Water
Ice Beam Ice
Blizzard Ice
Low Kick Fighting
Waterfall Water
Leech Life Bug
Substitute Normal
Endure Normal
Sleep Talk Normal
Superpower Fighting
Iron Defense Steel
X-Scissor Bug
Earth Power Ground
Stone Edge Rock
Stealth Rock Rock
Scald Water
Liquidation Water

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Aurora Beam Ice Shellder, Cloyster, Remoraid, Octillery, Spheal, Sealeo, Walrein
Bubble Beam Water Poliwag, Poliwhirl, Poliwrath, Politoed, Tentacool, Tentacruel, Krabby, Kingler, Horsea, Seadra, Kingdra, Marill, Azumarill, Corsola, Remoraid, Octillery, Mantine, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Corphish, Crawdaunt, Tympole, Palpitoad, Seismitoad, Popplio, Brionne, Primarina, Dewpider, Araquanid, Pincurchin
Confuse Ray Ghost Lapras, Lileep, Cradily
Flail Normal Krabby, Kingler, Corsola, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Feebas, Milotic, Relicanth, Tympole, Palpitoad, Seismitoad, Stunfisk, Galarian Stunfisk, Clauncher, Clawitzer
Knock Off Dark Lombre, Ludicolo, Corphish, Crawdaunt, Skorupi, Drapion
Mega Drain Grass Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Lileep, Cradily
Rapid Spin Normal Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise
Take Down Normal Mantine, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Relicanth

With that, you know everything about the Pokémon Kabutops.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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