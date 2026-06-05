Kabutops | Pokémon guide

It's time to talk about one of the coolest fossil Pocket Monsters out there, and that's the Pokémon Kabutops. Debuting in Kanto, it continues to be among the very best prehistoric beasts, and not just because of how it looks, as you'll soon see as we dive into its moves, base stats, strengths, weaknesses, and more.

If Kabutops has you wanting to learn about the other fossil Pokémon, and not just the likes of Omastar and Aerodactyl from generation one, make sure you check out our complete Pokédex, where you can learn about every creature in the franchise.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Kabutops:

Below, you can find all of Kabutops' basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,139 Type Rock and Water Abilities Swift Swim and Shell Armor Hidden abilities Weak Armor Gender ratio Male - 87.5%

Female - 12.5% Egg group Water 1 and Water 3 EV yield Two defense

Kabutops evolution

Kabutops evolves from Kabuto at level 40. However, to get your hands on the stage one Pokémon, you need to revive it from the Dome Fossil at a research institute - each region has a different one.

Here's where you can get the Dome Fossil in each set of games:

Games Location Red, Green, Blue, Yellow, FireRed, LeafGreen Mt. Moon (choose the Dome Fossil) Diamond, Pearl, Platinum Underground (after getting the National Pokédex) HeartGold and SoulSilver Rock Smash (Ruins of Alph) Black and White Twist Mountain (after getting the National Pokédex) Black 2 and White 2 Twist Mountain, Join Avenue (Antique Shop), Funfest Mission (What is the Real Price?) X and Y Rock Smash (from Glittering Cave after getting into the Hall of Fame) Alpha Sapphire Rock Smash (Mirage spots) Sun and Moon Trade Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Konikoni City (in Olivia's jewelry shop), Poké Pelago Let's Go Pikachu! and Eevee! Mt. Moon (choose the Helix Fossil), Cerulean Cave Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Grand Underground (after you capture either Dialga or Palkia)

Kabutops' locations

You can find Kabutops in the following locations:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Evolve Kabuto Blue (Japan) Evolve Kabuto Yellow Evolve Kabuto

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Time Capsule Crystal Time Capsule

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed and LeafGreen Evolve Kabuto Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Evolve Kabuto Platinum Evolve Kabuto HeartGold Trade SoulSilver Evolve Kabuto Pal Park Sea

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Evolve Kabuto Black 2 and White 2 Evolve Kabuto

Gen 6 locations

X Trade Y Evolve Kabuto Omega Ruby Evolve Kabuto Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Trade Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Evolve Kabuto Let's Go Pikachu! and Let's Go Eevee! Evolve Kabuto

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Trade Sword Expansion Pass Roaring-Sea Caves, Giant's Bed, Giant's Foot, Snowslide Slope, Frigid Sea, Ballimere Lake Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Evolve Kabuto Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Unobtainable Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Kabutops' base stats

At first, Kabutops has these stats, though you can improve them by leveling up:

HP - 60

- 60 Attack - 115

- 115 Defense - 105

- 105 Sp. Atk - 65

- 65 Sp. Def - 70

- 70 Speed - 80

Kabutops' type strengths and weaknesses

As a rock- and water-type, Kabutops is resistant to five types, though you need to be aware of its five weaknesses

Normal Damage Steel, Psychic, Rock, Fairy, Bug, Dragon, Ghost, Dark, Water Weak to Grass, Electric, Ground, Fighting Resistant to Flying, Fire, Normal, Ice, Poison Immune None

Kabutops' moveset

In Sword and Shield, the most recent mainline games Kabutops is in, it can learn the following moves through TMs, breeding, and leveling up:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Slash Normal One Night Slash Dark One Feint Normal One Absorb Grass One Harden Normal One Scratch Normal One Sand Attack Ground Learn up leveling up Slash Normal 15 Aqua Jet Water 20 Leer Normal 25 Mud Shot Ground 30 Ancient Power Rock 35 Brine Water 43 Protect Normal 49 Leech Life Bug 56 Liquidation Water 63 Metal Sound Steel 70 Stone Edge Rock

Learnable TMs

Move Type Mega Kick Normal Hyper Beam Normal Giga Impact Normal Dig Ground Screech Normal Rest Psychic Rock Slide Rock Thief Dark Snore Normal Protect Normal Icy Wind Ice Giga Drain Grass Attract Normal Sandstorm Rock Rain Dance Water Hail Ice Whirlpool Water Facade Normal Brick Break Fighting Dive Water Rock Tomb Rock Mud Shot Ground Rock Blast Rock Brine Water Psycho Cut Psychic Cross Poison Poison Round Normal Razor Shell Water Swords Dance Normal Body Slam Normal Hydro Pump Water Surf Water Ice Beam Ice Blizzard Ice Low Kick Fighting Waterfall Water Leech Life Bug Substitute Normal Endure Normal Sleep Talk Normal Superpower Fighting Iron Defense Steel X-Scissor Bug Earth Power Ground Stone Edge Rock Stealth Rock Rock Scald Water Liquidation Water

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Aurora Beam Ice Shellder, Cloyster, Remoraid, Octillery, Spheal, Sealeo, Walrein Bubble Beam Water Poliwag, Poliwhirl, Poliwrath, Politoed, Tentacool, Tentacruel, Krabby, Kingler, Horsea, Seadra, Kingdra, Marill, Azumarill, Corsola, Remoraid, Octillery, Mantine, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Corphish, Crawdaunt, Tympole, Palpitoad, Seismitoad, Popplio, Brionne, Primarina, Dewpider, Araquanid, Pincurchin Confuse Ray Ghost Lapras, Lileep, Cradily Flail Normal Krabby, Kingler, Corsola, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Feebas, Milotic, Relicanth, Tympole, Palpitoad, Seismitoad, Stunfisk, Galarian Stunfisk, Clauncher, Clawitzer Knock Off Dark Lombre, Ludicolo, Corphish, Crawdaunt, Skorupi, Drapion Mega Drain Grass Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Lileep, Cradily Rapid Spin Normal Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise Take Down Normal Mantine, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Relicanth

With that, you know everything about the Pokémon Kabutops.