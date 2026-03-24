Kadabra | Pokémon guide

After Abra comes the Pokémon Kadabra - here’s what you need to know about its moves, evolution, and locations.

Pokémon Kadabra over a pink background
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The classic Gen 1 psychic line's middle evolution is the Pokémon Kadabra. It may not have both its spoons yet, but it's well on the way, though it has shed the adorable Abra face. Either way, don't cross it, as it can do some serious damage with hefty moves like Psyshock.

To see what other Psychic Pokémon come up in the Pokédex, you can check out our other guides, or continue reading to see how to evolve Kadabra.

Here's everything in our Kadabra guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Kadabra:

National Pokédex # 0,064
Type Psychic
Abilities Synchronize / Inner Focus
Hidden ability Magic Guard
Gender ratio Male - 75%
Female - 25%
Catch rate 21.7%
Egg groups Human-Like
EV yield Two sp. atk

Pokémon Kadabra's evolution chain

Kadabra's evolution

You can evolve Abra into Kadabra at level 16, and then again to Alakazam when you either trade it or give it a Linking Cord item in Legends: Arceus.

Kadabra's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Kadabra in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Cerulean Cave
Yellow Route 8

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Route 8
Crystal Route 8

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Evolve Abra
Emerald Evolve Abra
FireRed / LeafGreen Cerulean Cave
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Route 215, Victory Road
Platinum Route 215
HeartGold / SoulSilver Route 8, Cerulean Cave

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade
White Evolve Abra
Black 2 / White 2 Evolve Abra

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Evolve Abra
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Evolve Abra

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Poké Pelago
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Evolve Abra
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 7 and 8

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade
Isle of Armor Challenge Beach, Fields of Honor, Soothing Wetlands
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
Route 215, Dazzling Cave, Victory Road
Legends: Arceus Alabaster Icelands: Lake Acuity and Obsidian Fieldlands: Sandgem Flats (in massive mass outbreaks), Cobalt Coastlands (in space-time distortions)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable
Legends: Z-A Magenta District - Wild Zone 9

How do I get Kadabra in Pokémon Pokopia

To attract a Kadabra in Pokémon Pokopia, you should progress the main quest, as you will be tasked with spawning one in the Sparkling Skylands. Then, you need to make the following Pokopia habitat:

  • Fortune-teller's table - one seat, one table, and one crystal ball

This can also spawn the Pokémon Abra, too.

Kadabra's base stats

Kadabra's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 40
  • Attack - 35
  • Defense - 30
  • Sp. Atk - 120
  • Sp. Def - 70
  • Speed - 105

Kadabra's type strengths and weaknesses

While Kadabra may not have any immunities, it's resistant to psychic and fighting moves. Take care around bug, dark, and ghost moves, though - as it's weak and will take more damage from these types.

Normal damage Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Rock, Steel, Water
Weak Bug, Dark, Ghost
Resistant Fighting, Psychic
Immune None

Artwork of Pokémon Kadabra over a black background

Kadabra's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Kadabra can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type
Evolution Confusion Psychic
One Psybeam Psychic
One Teleport Psychic
Ten Reflect Psychic
20 Psycho Cut Psychic
25 Recover Normal
30 Psyshock Psychic
35 Psychic Psychic
40 Safeguard Normal
45 Future Psychic
50 Calm Mind Psychic

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Body Slam Normal
Calm Mind Psychic
Charge Beam Electric
Dazzling Gleam Fairy
Double Team Normal
Drain Punch Fighting
Dream Eater Psychic
Endure Normal
Energy Ball Grass
Facade Normal
Fire Punch Fire
Future Sight Psychic
Ice Punch Ice
Iron Tail Steel
Light Screen Psychic
Metronome Normal
Protect Normal
Psychic Psychic
Psyshock Psychic
Reflect Psychic
Safeguard Normal
Shadow Ball Ghost
Substitute Normal
Swift Normal
Taunt Dark
Thunder Punch Electric
Thunder Wave Electric
Tri Attack Normal
Zen Headbutt Psychic

There you are, everything you need to know about the Pokémon Kadabra!

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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