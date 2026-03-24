Kadabra | Pokémon guide

The classic Gen 1 psychic line's middle evolution is the Pokémon Kadabra. It may not have both its spoons yet, but it's well on the way, though it has shed the adorable Abra face. Either way, don't cross it, as it can do some serious damage with hefty moves like Psyshock.

To see what other Psychic Pokémon come up in the Pokédex, you can check out our other guides, or continue reading to see how to evolve Kadabra.

Here's everything in our Kadabra guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Kadabra:

National Pokédex # 0,064 Type Psychic Abilities Synchronize / Inner Focus Hidden ability Magic Guard Gender ratio Male - 75%

Female - 25% Catch rate 21.7% Egg groups Human-Like EV yield Two sp. atk

Kadabra's evolution

You can evolve Abra into Kadabra at level 16, and then again to Alakazam when you either trade it or give it a Linking Cord item in Legends: Arceus.

Kadabra's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Kadabra in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Cerulean Cave Yellow Route 8

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Route 8 Crystal Route 8

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Evolve Abra Emerald Evolve Abra FireRed / LeafGreen Cerulean Cave Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Route 215, Victory Road Platinum Route 215 HeartGold / SoulSilver Route 8, Cerulean Cave

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade White Evolve Abra Black 2 / White 2 Evolve Abra

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Evolve Abra Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Evolve Abra

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Poké Pelago Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Evolve Abra Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 7 and 8

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade Isle of Armor Challenge Beach, Fields of Honor, Soothing Wetlands Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl

Route 215, Dazzling Cave, Victory Road Legends: Arceus Alabaster Icelands: Lake Acuity and Obsidian Fieldlands: Sandgem Flats (in massive mass outbreaks), Cobalt Coastlands (in space-time distortions)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable Legends: Z-A Magenta District - Wild Zone 9

How do I get Kadabra in Pokémon Pokopia

To attract a Kadabra in Pokémon Pokopia, you should progress the main quest, as you will be tasked with spawning one in the Sparkling Skylands. Then, you need to make the following Pokopia habitat:

Fortune-teller's table - one seat, one table, and one crystal ball

This can also spawn the Pokémon Abra, too.

Kadabra's base stats

Kadabra's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 40

- 40 Attack - 35

- 35 Defense - 30

- 30 Sp. Atk - 120

- 120 Sp. Def - 70

- 70 Speed - 105

Kadabra's type strengths and weaknesses

While Kadabra may not have any immunities, it's resistant to psychic and fighting moves. Take care around bug, dark, and ghost moves, though - as it's weak and will take more damage from these types.

Normal damage Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Rock, Steel, Water Weak Bug, Dark, Ghost Resistant Fighting, Psychic Immune None

Kadabra's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Kadabra can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type Evolution Confusion Psychic One Psybeam Psychic One Teleport Psychic Ten Reflect Psychic 20 Psycho Cut Psychic 25 Recover Normal 30 Psyshock Psychic 35 Psychic Psychic 40 Safeguard Normal 45 Future Psychic 50 Calm Mind Psychic

Learnable TMs

Move Type Body Slam Normal Calm Mind Psychic Charge Beam Electric Dazzling Gleam Fairy Double Team Normal Drain Punch Fighting Dream Eater Psychic Endure Normal Energy Ball Grass Facade Normal Fire Punch Fire Future Sight Psychic Ice Punch Ice Iron Tail Steel Light Screen Psychic Metronome Normal Protect Normal Psychic Psychic Psyshock Psychic Reflect Psychic Safeguard Normal Shadow Ball Ghost Substitute Normal Swift Normal Taunt Dark Thunder Punch Electric Thunder Wave Electric Tri Attack Normal Zen Headbutt Psychic

There you are, everything you need to know about the Pokémon Kadabra!