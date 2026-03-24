Kadabra | Pokémon guide

The classic Gen 1 psychic line's middle evolution is the Pokémon Kadabra. It may not have both its spoons yet, but it's well on the way, though it has shed the adorable Abra face. Either way, don't cross it, as it can do some serious damage with hefty moves like Psyshock.
To see what other Psychic Pokémon come up in the Pokédex, you can check out our other guides, or continue reading to see how to evolve Kadabra.
Here's everything in our Kadabra guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Kadabra:
|National Pokédex #
|0,064
|Type
|Psychic
|Abilities
|Synchronize / Inner Focus
|Hidden ability
|Magic Guard
|Gender ratio
|Male - 75%
Female - 25%
|Catch rate
|21.7%
|Egg groups
|Human-Like
|EV yield
|Two sp. atk
Kadabra's evolution
You can evolve Abra into Kadabra at level 16, and then again to Alakazam when you either trade it or give it a Linking Cord item in Legends: Arceus.
Kadabra's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Kadabra in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Cerulean Cave
|Yellow
|Route 8
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Route 8
|Crystal
|Route 8
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Evolve Abra
|Emerald
|Evolve Abra
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Cerulean Cave
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Route 215, Victory Road
|Platinum
|Route 215
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Route 8, Cerulean Cave
Gen 5 locations
|Black
|Trade
|White
|Evolve Abra
|Black 2 / White 2
|Evolve Abra
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Evolve Abra
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Evolve Abra
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Poké Pelago
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Evolve Abra
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Routes 7 and 8
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Trade
|Isle of Armor
|Challenge Beach, Fields of Honor, Soothing Wetlands
|Brilliant Diamond /
|Shining Pearl
Route 215, Dazzling Cave, Victory Road
|Legends: Arceus
|Alabaster Icelands: Lake Acuity and Obsidian Fieldlands: Sandgem Flats (in massive mass outbreaks), Cobalt Coastlands (in space-time distortions)
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Unobtainable
|Legends: Z-A
|Magenta District - Wild Zone 9
How do I get Kadabra in Pokémon Pokopia
To attract a Kadabra in Pokémon Pokopia, you should progress the main quest, as you will be tasked with spawning one in the Sparkling Skylands. Then, you need to make the following Pokopia habitat:
- Fortune-teller's table - one seat, one table, and one crystal ball
This can also spawn the Pokémon Abra, too.
Kadabra's base stats
Kadabra's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 40
- Attack - 35
- Defense - 30
- Sp. Atk - 120
- Sp. Def - 70
- Speed - 105
Kadabra's type strengths and weaknesses
While Kadabra may not have any immunities, it's resistant to psychic and fighting moves. Take care around bug, dark, and ghost moves, though - as it's weak and will take more damage from these types.
|Normal damage
|Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Rock, Steel, Water
|Weak
|Bug, Dark, Ghost
|Resistant
|Fighting, Psychic
|Immune
|None
Kadabra's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Kadabra can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|Evolution
|Confusion
|Psychic
|One
|Psybeam
|Psychic
|One
|Teleport
|Psychic
|Ten
|Reflect
|Psychic
|20
|Psycho Cut
|Psychic
|25
|Recover
|Normal
|30
|Psyshock
|Psychic
|35
|Psychic
|Psychic
|40
|Safeguard
|Normal
|45
|Future
|Psychic
|50
|Calm Mind
|Psychic
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Calm Mind
|Psychic
|Charge Beam
|Electric
|Dazzling Gleam
|Fairy
|Double Team
|Normal
|Drain Punch
|Fighting
|Dream Eater
|Psychic
|Endure
|Normal
|Energy Ball
|Grass
|Facade
|Normal
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Future Sight
|Psychic
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Iron Tail
|Steel
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Metronome
|Normal
|Protect
|Normal
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Psyshock
|Psychic
|Reflect
|Psychic
|Safeguard
|Normal
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Substitute
|Normal
|Swift
|Normal
|Taunt
|Dark
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Tri Attack
|Normal
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
There you are, everything you need to know about the Pokémon Kadabra!