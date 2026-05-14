Kangaskhan | Pokémon guide

The Parent Pokémon and its adorable little baby have been a mainstay since day one of the franchise. Here, you can learn about the Kangaskhan's moveset, where you can find one in the wild, and how to mega evolve it.
Kangaskhan is one of the first single-stage Pokémon introduced in Gen 1, with a lot more making up the end of the Kanto region's Pokédex.
Here's everything in our Kangaskhan guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Kangaskhan:
|National Pokédex #
|0,115
|Type
|Normal
|Abilities
|Early Bird or Scrappy
|Hidden ability
|Inner Focus
Mega Kangaskhan: Parental Bond
|Gender ratio
|100% female
|Catch rate
|11.9%
|Egg groups
|Monster
|EV yield
|Two HP
Kangaskhan's evolution
Kangaskhan has no evolutions, be it a baby version or a second stage. It can, however, mega evolve. To do this, you need to give it a Kangaskhanite stone. This first appeared in Gen VI, so you can't mega evolve it in earlier generations.
Here's where you can find a Kangaskhanite in each game that Mega Kangaskhan appears in:
|Pokémon X / Y
|Glittering Cave (requires an upgraded Mega Ring)
|Pokémon Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Pacifidlog Town
|Pokémon Sun / Moon
|Battle Tree (64 BP)
|Pokémon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Battle Tree (64 BP)
|Pokémon Let's Go Eevee/Pikachu
|30k Pokédollars or in Indigo Plateau
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|70k Pokédollars in Stone Emporium (must complete Main Mission 09)
Kangaskhan's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Kangaskhan in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Safari Zone
|Yellow
|Safari Zone
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Rock Tunnel
|Crystal
|Rock Tunnel
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Safari Zone
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Citadark Isle
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Great Marsh
|Platinum
|Great Marsh
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Rock Tunnel and Safari Zone
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Route 15
|Black 2 / White 2
|Trade
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Glittering Cave
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Trade
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Wela Volcano Park
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Wela Volcano Park
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Rock Tunnel
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Trade
|Expansion Pass
|Training Lowlands and Warm-Up Tunnel
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Great Marsh
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Unobtainable
|Legends: Z-A
|Centrico Plaza: Wild Zone 20 and Jaune District: Wild Zone 19
Kangaskhan's base stats
Kangaskhan's base stats are as follows:
|Kangaskhan
|Mega Kangaskhan
|HP
|105
|105
|Attack
|95
|125
|Defense
|80
|100
|Sp. Atk
|40
|60
|Sp. Def
|80
|100
|Speed
|90
|100
Kangaskhan's type strengths and weaknesses
Kangaskhan has a surprising immunity: ghost-type moves. So if you find a rogue Gastly, you know who to use. It's only weak to fighting-type attacks, so really, you can use it in most battles, and it'll be just fine.
|Normal damage
|Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, Water
|Weak
|Fighting
|Resistant
|None
|Immune
|Ghost
Kangaskhan's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Kangaskhan can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Tail Whip
|Normal
|Seven
|Growl
|Normal
|12
|Bite
|Dark
|20
|Focus Energy
|Normal
|24
|Headbutt
|Normal
|32
|Take Down
|Normal
|36
|Crunch
|Dark
|40
|Endure
|Normal
|48
|Outrage
|Dragon
|54
|Dynamic Punch
|Fighting
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Aerial Ace
|Flying
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|Circle Throw
|Fighting
|Comet Punch
|Normal
|Crunch
|Dark
|Dig
|Ground
|Double Hit
|Normal
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Drain Punch
|Fighting
|Dual Chop
|Dragon
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Fake Out
|Normal
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Headbutt
|Normal
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Iron Tail
|Steel
|Outrage
|Dragon
|Power-Up Punch
|Fighting
|Protect
|Normal
|Roar
|Normal
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Safeguard
|Normal
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Shadow Claw
|Ghost
|Solar Beam
|Grass
|Substitute
|Normal
|Surf
|Water
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Whirlpool
|Water
|Work Up
|Normal
Now you're all clued up on the Pokémon Kangaskhan, go ahead and catch one!