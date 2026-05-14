Kangaskhan | Pokémon guide

Our guide to the Pokémon Kangaskhan contains all the key information you need to know about finding and leveling the critter up.

artwork of the pokemon Kangaskhan on a brown background
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The Parent Pokémon and its adorable little baby have been a mainstay since day one of the franchise. Here, you can learn about the Kangaskhan's moveset, where you can find one in the wild, and how to mega evolve it.

Kangaskhan is one of the first single-stage Pokémon introduced in Gen 1, with a lot more making up the end of the Kanto region's Pokédex.

Here's everything in our Kangaskhan guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Kangaskhan:

National Pokédex # 0,115
Type Normal
Abilities Early Bird or Scrappy
Hidden ability Inner Focus
Mega Kangaskhan: Parental Bond
Gender ratio 100% female
Catch rate 11.9%
Egg groups Monster
EV yield Two HP

the pokemon Kangaskhan and its baby surrounded by rocks

Kangaskhan's evolution

Kangaskhan has no evolutions, be it a baby version or a second stage. It can, however, mega evolve. To do this, you need to give it a Kangaskhanite stone. This first appeared in Gen VI, so you can't mega evolve it in earlier generations.

Here's where you can find a Kangaskhanite in each game that Mega Kangaskhan appears in:

Pokémon X /  Y Glittering Cave (requires an upgraded Mega Ring)
Pokémon Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Pacifidlog Town
Pokémon Sun / Moon Battle Tree (64 BP)
Pokémon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Battle Tree (64 BP)
Pokémon Let's Go Eevee/Pikachu 30k Pokédollars or in Indigo Plateau
Pokémon Legends: Z-A 70k Pokédollars in Stone Emporium (must complete Main Mission 09)

Kangaskhan's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Kangaskhan in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Safari Zone
Yellow Safari Zone

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Rock Tunnel
Crystal Rock Tunnel

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed / LeafGreen Safari Zone
Colosseum Trade
XD Citadark Isle

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Great Marsh
Platinum Great Marsh
HeartGold / SoulSilver Rock Tunnel and Safari Zone

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Route 15
Black 2 / White 2 Trade

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Glittering Cave
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Wela Volcano Park
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Wela Volcano Park
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Rock Tunnel

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade
Expansion Pass Training Lowlands and Warm-Up Tunnel
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Great Marsh
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable
Legends: Z-A Centrico Plaza: Wild Zone 20 and Jaune District: Wild Zone 19

Kangaskhan's base stats

Kangaskhan's base stats are as follows:

Kangaskhan Mega Kangaskhan
HP 105 105
Attack 95 125
Defense 80 100
Sp. Atk 40 60
Sp. Def 80 100
Speed 90 100

the pokemon Kangaskhan and a trainer in pokemon go

Kangaskhan's type strengths and weaknesses

Kangaskhan has a surprising immunity: ghost-type moves. So if you find a rogue Gastly, you know who to use. It's only weak to fighting-type attacks, so really, you can use it in most battles, and it'll be just fine.

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, Water
Weak Fighting
Resistant None
Immune Ghost

Kangaskhan's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Kangaskhan can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Tackle Normal
One Tail Whip Normal
Seven Growl Normal
12 Bite Dark
20 Focus Energy Normal
24 Headbutt Normal
32 Take Down Normal
36 Crunch Dark
40 Endure Normal
48 Outrage Dragon
54 Dynamic Punch Fighting

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Aerial Ace Flying
Blizzard Ice
Body Slam Normal
Brick Break Fighting
Bulldoze Ground
Circle Throw Fighting
Comet Punch Normal
Crunch Dark
Dig Ground
Double Hit Normal
Double-Edge Normal
Drain Punch Fighting
Dual Chop Dragon
Earthquake Ground
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fake Out Normal
Fire Blast Fire
Fire Punch Fire
Flamethrower Fire
Focus Blast Fighting
Giga Impact Normal
Headbutt Normal
Hydro Pump Water
Hyper Beam Normal
Ice Beam Ice
Ice Punch Ice
Iron Tail Steel
Outrage Dragon
Power-Up Punch Fighting
Protect Normal
Roar Normal
Rock Slide Rock
Rock Tomb Rock
Safeguard Normal
Shadow Ball Ghost
Shadow Claw Ghost
Solar Beam Grass
Substitute Normal
Surf Water
Thunder Electric
Thunder Punch Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Whirlpool Water
Work Up Normal

Now you're all clued up on the Pokémon Kangaskhan, go ahead and catch one!

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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