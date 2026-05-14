Kangaskhan | Pokémon guide

The Parent Pokémon and its adorable little baby have been a mainstay since day one of the franchise. Here, you can learn about the Kangaskhan's moveset, where you can find one in the wild, and how to mega evolve it.

Kangaskhan is one of the first single-stage Pokémon introduced in Gen 1, with a lot more making up the end of the Kanto region's Pokédex.

Here's everything in our Kangaskhan guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Kangaskhan:

National Pokédex # 0,115 Type Normal Abilities Early Bird or Scrappy Hidden ability Inner Focus

Mega Kangaskhan: Parental Bond Gender ratio 100% female Catch rate 11.9% Egg groups Monster EV yield Two HP

Kangaskhan's evolution

Kangaskhan has no evolutions, be it a baby version or a second stage. It can, however, mega evolve. To do this, you need to give it a Kangaskhanite stone. This first appeared in Gen VI, so you can't mega evolve it in earlier generations.

Here's where you can find a Kangaskhanite in each game that Mega Kangaskhan appears in:

Pokémon X / Y Glittering Cave (requires an upgraded Mega Ring) Pokémon Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Pacifidlog Town Pokémon Sun / Moon Battle Tree (64 BP) Pokémon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Battle Tree (64 BP) Pokémon Let's Go Eevee/Pikachu 30k Pokédollars or in Indigo Plateau Pokémon Legends: Z-A 70k Pokédollars in Stone Emporium (must complete Main Mission 09)

Kangaskhan's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Kangaskhan in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Safari Zone Yellow Safari Zone

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Rock Tunnel Crystal Rock Tunnel

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed / LeafGreen Safari Zone Colosseum Trade XD Citadark Isle

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Great Marsh Platinum Great Marsh HeartGold / SoulSilver Rock Tunnel and Safari Zone

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Route 15 Black 2 / White 2 Trade

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Glittering Cave Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Wela Volcano Park Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Wela Volcano Park Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Rock Tunnel

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade Expansion Pass Training Lowlands and Warm-Up Tunnel Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Great Marsh Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable Legends: Z-A Centrico Plaza: Wild Zone 20 and Jaune District: Wild Zone 19

Kangaskhan's base stats

Kangaskhan's base stats are as follows:

Kangaskhan Mega Kangaskhan HP 105 105 Attack 95 125 Defense 80 100 Sp. Atk 40 60 Sp. Def 80 100 Speed 90 100

Kangaskhan's type strengths and weaknesses

Kangaskhan has a surprising immunity: ghost-type moves. So if you find a rogue Gastly, you know who to use. It's only weak to fighting-type attacks, so really, you can use it in most battles, and it'll be just fine.

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, Water Weak Fighting Resistant None Immune Ghost

Kangaskhan's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Kangaskhan can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Tackle Normal One Tail Whip Normal Seven Growl Normal 12 Bite Dark 20 Focus Energy Normal 24 Headbutt Normal 32 Take Down Normal 36 Crunch Dark 40 Endure Normal 48 Outrage Dragon 54 Dynamic Punch Fighting

Learnable TMs

Move Type Aerial Ace Flying Blizzard Ice Body Slam Normal Brick Break Fighting Bulldoze Ground Circle Throw Fighting Comet Punch Normal Crunch Dark Dig Ground Double Hit Normal Double-Edge Normal Drain Punch Fighting Dual Chop Dragon Earthquake Ground Endure Normal Facade Normal Fake Out Normal Fire Blast Fire Fire Punch Fire Flamethrower Fire Focus Blast Fighting Giga Impact Normal Headbutt Normal Hydro Pump Water Hyper Beam Normal Ice Beam Ice Ice Punch Ice Iron Tail Steel Outrage Dragon Power-Up Punch Fighting Protect Normal Roar Normal Rock Slide Rock Rock Tomb Rock Safeguard Normal Shadow Ball Ghost Shadow Claw Ghost Solar Beam Grass Substitute Normal Surf Water Thunder Electric Thunder Punch Electric Thunderbolt Electric Whirlpool Water Work Up Normal

Now you're all clued up on the Pokémon Kangaskhan, go ahead and catch one!