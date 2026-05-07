Kingler | Pokémon guide

Our guide helps you find the Pokémon Kingler and level it up with the moves you want.

the pokemon kingler on a blue Pocket Tactics background
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It's been around since day one, but some of us haven't given the Pokémon Kingler as much attention as it needs. The aptly named 'Pincer Pokémon' looks like a big orange and cream crab, and uses its giant claws in battles to clamp the competition.

So, is Kingler one of your go-to water Pokémon? If not, why not? There's enough crab-shaped Pokémon now to have an entire team of them, which is fun. You can see them all in our Pokédex guide.

Here's everything in our Kingler guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Kingler:

National Pokédex # 0,099
Type Water
Abilities Hyper Cutter or Shell Armor
Hidden ability Sheer Force
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Catch rate 14.8%
Egg groups Water 3
EV yield Two Atk

The pokemon kingler's evolutionary line on a blue background

Kingler's evolution

The Pokémon Krabby evolves into Kingler at level 28 and above. You don't need to use an item or any special conditions to get the evolution to happen.

You can also get a Gigantamax Kingler, but to do this, you need the Isle of Armor DLC for Pokémon Sword and Shield, which gives you access to the Max Soup item. This will unlock the Gigantamax form.

Kingler's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Kingler in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red Route 23, Cerulean Cave
Blue Route 23, Cerulean Cave, Seafoam Islands
Yellow Routes 10 and 25, Cerulean Cave, Seafoam Islands

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 19, 34, and 40, Cerulean City, Cherrygrove City, Cianwood City, Olivine City, Union Cave, Whirl Islands
Crystal Routes 19, 34, and 40, Cerulean City, Cherrygrove City, Cianwood City, Olivine City, Union Cave, Whirl Islands

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed Evolve Krabby
LeafGreen Routes 19, 20, and 21, Bond Bridge, Five Island, Green Path, Icefall Cave, Kindle Road, Memorial Pillar, One Island, Outcast Island, Pallet Town Resort Gorgeous, Tanoby Ruins, Trainer Tower, Treasure Beach, Water Labyrinth, Water Path
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Evolve Krabby
Platinum Evolve Krabby
HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 19, 34, and 40, Cherrygrove City, Cianwood City, Cliff Cave, Olivine City, Safari Zone, Seafoam Islands B4F, Union Cave B2F, Whirl Islands 1F/B1F/B2F

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Routes 4 and 13, Driftveil City
Black 2 / White 2 Route 18, Virbank City, Virbank Complex

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Evolve Krabby
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Evolve Krabby

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Pokémon Bank
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 12 and 13

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Route 9, Axew's Eye, Dusty Bowl, Giant's Cap, Giant's Mirror, North Lake Miloch, South Lake Miloch, West Lake Axewell
Isle of Armor Ballimere Lake, Challenge Beach, Fields of Honor, Frigid Sea, Giant's Bed, Giant's Foot, Loop Lagoon, Insular Sea, Training Lowlands
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Evolve Krabby
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

artwork of the pokemon kingler on a TCG card

Kingler's base stats

Kingler's base stats are as follows. As you level up your Kingler, these stats grow.

  • HP - 55
  • Attack - 130
  • Defense - 115
  • Sp. Atk - 50
  • Sp. Def - 50
  • Speed - 75

Kingler's type strengths and weaknesses

Your big ol' crab might look formidable, but it still takes a lot of damage from some types. Electric- and grass-type moves will cause more damage than most types, as they're weak to them. However, it is resistant to fire-, ice-, steel-, and water-type moves, so you can safely use Kingler against a Charmander.

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock
Weak Electric, Grass
Resistant Fire, Ice, Steel, Water
Immune None

the pokemon kingler's gigantamax form as seen on a beach

Kingler's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Kingler can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Wide Guard Rock
One Hammer Arm Fighting
One Water Gun Water
One Leer Normal
One Harden Normal
One Metal Claw Steel
12 Mud Shot Ground
16 Protect Normal
20 Bubble Beam Water
24 Stomp Normal
31 Flail Normal
36 Razor Shell Water
42 Slam Normal
48 Swords Dance Normal
54 Crabhammer Water
60  Guillotine Normal

Learnable TMs in SwSh

Move Type
Agility Psychic
Ally Switch Psychic
Amnesia Psychic
Attract Normal
Blizzard Ice
Body Slam Normal
Brick Break Fighting
Brine Water
Brutal Swing Dark
Dig Ground
Dive Water
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
False Swipe Normal
Fling Dark
Giga Impact Normal
Hail Ice
High Horsepower Ground
Hydro Pump Water
Hyper Beam Normal
Ice Beam Ice
Icy Wind Ice
Iron Defense Steel
Liquidation Water
Mud Shot Ground
Protect Normal
Rain Dance Water
Razor Shell Water
Rest Psychic
Rock Slide Rock
Rock Tomb Rock
Round Normal
Scald Water
Sleep Talk Normal
Snore Normal
Stomping Tantrum Ground
Substitute Normal
Superpower Fighting
Surf Water
Swords Dance Normal
Thief Dark
Whirlpool Water
X-Scissor Bug

Learnable TMs in BDSP

Move Type
Attract Normal
Blizzard Ice
Brick Break  Fighting
Brine Water
Cut Normal
Dig Ground
Double Team Normal
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
False Swipe Normal
Fling Dark
Giga Impact Normal
Hail  Ice
Hyper Beam Normal
Ice Beam Ice
Protect Normal
Rain Dance Water
Rest Psychic
Rock Slide Rock
Rock Smash Fighting
Rock Tomb Rock
Scald Water
Sleep Talk Normal
Strength Normal
Substitute Normal
Surf Water
Swagger Normal
Swords Dance Normal
Thief Dark
Water Pulse Water
X-Scissor Bug

Egg moves in SwSh

Move Type Breed with
Ancient Power Rock Omanyte, Omastar, Kabuto, Kabutops, Corsola, Cursola, Lileep, Cradily, Anorith, Armaldo, Turtouga, Carracosta, Archen, Archeops, Binacle, Barbaracle
Hammer Arm Fighting Kingler
Knock Off Dark Crawphish, Crawdaunt, Skorupi, Drapion
Night Slash Dark Kabutops, Crawphish, Crawdaunt, Skorupi, Drapion
Slash Normal Kabutops, Binacle, Barbaracle, Golisopod

Egg moves in BDSP

Move Type Breed with
Agility Psychic Skorupi, Drapion
Ally Switch Psychic Krabby, Kingler
Amnesia Psychic Lileep, Cradily
Ancient Power Rock Omanyte, Omastar, Kabuto, Kabutops, Cursola, Lilieep, Cradily, Anorith, Armaldo
Flail Normal Krabby, Kingler, Corsola
Hammer Arm Fighting Krabby
Haze Ice Omanyte, Omastar
Knock Off Dark Corphish, Crawdaunt, Skorupi, Drapion
Night Slash Dark Kabutos, Corphish, Crawdaunt, Skorupi, Drapion
Slam Normal Krabby, Kingler
Slash Normal Kabutops, Anorith, Armaldo
Tickle Normal Omanyte, Omastar

That's all you need to know about Kingler, the pincer Pokémon.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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