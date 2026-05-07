Kingler | Pokémon guide

It's been around since day one, but some of us haven't given the Pokémon Kingler as much attention as it needs. The aptly named 'Pincer Pokémon' looks like a big orange and cream crab, and uses its giant claws in battles to clamp the competition.

So, is Kingler one of your go-to water Pokémon? If not, why not? There's enough crab-shaped Pokémon now to have an entire team of them, which is fun. You can see them all in our Pokédex guide.

Here's everything in our Kingler guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Kingler:

National Pokédex # 0,099 Type Water Abilities Hyper Cutter or Shell Armor Hidden ability Sheer Force Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 14.8% Egg groups Water 3 EV yield Two Atk

Kingler's evolution

The Pokémon Krabby evolves into Kingler at level 28 and above. You don't need to use an item or any special conditions to get the evolution to happen.

You can also get a Gigantamax Kingler, but to do this, you need the Isle of Armor DLC for Pokémon Sword and Shield, which gives you access to the Max Soup item. This will unlock the Gigantamax form.

Kingler's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Kingler in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red Route 23, Cerulean Cave Blue Route 23, Cerulean Cave, Seafoam Islands Yellow Routes 10 and 25, Cerulean Cave, Seafoam Islands

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 19, 34, and 40, Cerulean City, Cherrygrove City, Cianwood City, Olivine City, Union Cave, Whirl Islands Crystal Routes 19, 34, and 40, Cerulean City, Cherrygrove City, Cianwood City, Olivine City, Union Cave, Whirl Islands

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed Evolve Krabby LeafGreen Routes 19, 20, and 21, Bond Bridge, Five Island, Green Path, Icefall Cave, Kindle Road, Memorial Pillar, One Island, Outcast Island, Pallet Town Resort Gorgeous, Tanoby Ruins, Trainer Tower, Treasure Beach, Water Labyrinth, Water Path Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Evolve Krabby Platinum Evolve Krabby HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 19, 34, and 40, Cherrygrove City, Cianwood City, Cliff Cave, Olivine City, Safari Zone, Seafoam Islands B4F, Union Cave B2F, Whirl Islands 1F/B1F/B2F

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Routes 4 and 13, Driftveil City Black 2 / White 2 Route 18, Virbank City, Virbank Complex

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Evolve Krabby Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Evolve Krabby

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Pokémon Bank Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 12 and 13

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Route 9, Axew's Eye, Dusty Bowl, Giant's Cap, Giant's Mirror, North Lake Miloch, South Lake Miloch, West Lake Axewell Isle of Armor Ballimere Lake, Challenge Beach, Fields of Honor, Frigid Sea, Giant's Bed, Giant's Foot, Loop Lagoon, Insular Sea, Training Lowlands Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Evolve Krabby Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Kingler's base stats

Kingler's base stats are as follows. As you level up your Kingler, these stats grow.

HP - 55

- 55 Attack - 130

- 130 Defense - 115

- 115 Sp. Atk - 50

- 50 Sp. Def - 50

- 50 Speed - 75

Kingler's type strengths and weaknesses

Your big ol' crab might look formidable, but it still takes a lot of damage from some types. Electric- and grass-type moves will cause more damage than most types, as they're weak to them. However, it is resistant to fire-, ice-, steel-, and water-type moves, so you can safely use Kingler against a Charmander.

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock Weak Electric, Grass Resistant Fire, Ice, Steel, Water Immune None

Kingler's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Kingler can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Wide Guard Rock One Hammer Arm Fighting One Water Gun Water One Leer Normal One Harden Normal One Metal Claw Steel 12 Mud Shot Ground 16 Protect Normal 20 Bubble Beam Water 24 Stomp Normal 31 Flail Normal 36 Razor Shell Water 42 Slam Normal 48 Swords Dance Normal 54 Crabhammer Water 60 Guillotine Normal

Learnable TMs in SwSh

Move Type Agility Psychic Ally Switch Psychic Amnesia Psychic Attract Normal Blizzard Ice Body Slam Normal Brick Break Fighting Brine Water Brutal Swing Dark Dig Ground Dive Water Endure Normal Facade Normal False Swipe Normal Fling Dark Giga Impact Normal Hail Ice High Horsepower Ground Hydro Pump Water Hyper Beam Normal Ice Beam Ice Icy Wind Ice Iron Defense Steel Liquidation Water Mud Shot Ground Protect Normal Rain Dance Water Razor Shell Water Rest Psychic Rock Slide Rock Rock Tomb Rock Round Normal Scald Water Sleep Talk Normal Snore Normal Stomping Tantrum Ground Substitute Normal Superpower Fighting Surf Water Swords Dance Normal Thief Dark Whirlpool Water X-Scissor Bug

Learnable TMs in BDSP

Move Type Attract Normal Blizzard Ice Brick Break Fighting Brine Water Cut Normal Dig Ground Double Team Normal Endure Normal Facade Normal False Swipe Normal Fling Dark Giga Impact Normal Hail Ice Hyper Beam Normal Ice Beam Ice Protect Normal Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Rock Slide Rock Rock Smash Fighting Rock Tomb Rock Scald Water Sleep Talk Normal Strength Normal Substitute Normal Surf Water Swagger Normal Swords Dance Normal Thief Dark Water Pulse Water X-Scissor Bug

Egg moves in SwSh

Move Type Breed with Ancient Power Rock Omanyte, Omastar, Kabuto, Kabutops, Corsola, Cursola, Lileep, Cradily, Anorith, Armaldo, Turtouga, Carracosta, Archen, Archeops, Binacle, Barbaracle Hammer Arm Fighting Kingler Knock Off Dark Crawphish, Crawdaunt, Skorupi, Drapion Night Slash Dark Kabutops, Crawphish, Crawdaunt, Skorupi, Drapion Slash Normal Kabutops, Binacle, Barbaracle, Golisopod

Egg moves in BDSP

Move Type Breed with Agility Psychic Skorupi, Drapion Ally Switch Psychic Krabby, Kingler Amnesia Psychic Lileep, Cradily Ancient Power Rock Omanyte, Omastar, Kabuto, Kabutops, Cursola, Lilieep, Cradily, Anorith, Armaldo Flail Normal Krabby, Kingler, Corsola Hammer Arm Fighting Krabby Haze Ice Omanyte, Omastar Knock Off Dark Corphish, Crawdaunt, Skorupi, Drapion Night Slash Dark Kabutos, Corphish, Crawdaunt, Skorupi, Drapion Slam Normal Krabby, Kingler Slash Normal Kabutops, Anorith, Armaldo Tickle Normal Omanyte, Omastar

That's all you need to know about Kingler, the pincer Pokémon.