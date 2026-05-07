Kingler | Pokémon guide

It's been around since day one, but some of us haven't given the Pokémon Kingler as much attention as it needs. The aptly named 'Pincer Pokémon' looks like a big orange and cream crab, and uses its giant claws in battles to clamp the competition.
So, is Kingler one of your go-to water Pokémon? If not, why not? There's enough crab-shaped Pokémon now to have an entire team of them, which is fun. You can see them all in our Pokédex guide.
Here's everything in our Kingler guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Kingler:
|National Pokédex #
|0,099
|Type
|Water
|Abilities
|Hyper Cutter or Shell Armor
|Hidden ability
|Sheer Force
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Catch rate
|14.8%
|Egg groups
|Water 3
|EV yield
|Two Atk
Kingler's evolution
The Pokémon Krabby evolves into Kingler at level 28 and above. You don't need to use an item or any special conditions to get the evolution to happen.
You can also get a Gigantamax Kingler, but to do this, you need the Isle of Armor DLC for Pokémon Sword and Shield, which gives you access to the Max Soup item. This will unlock the Gigantamax form.
Kingler's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Kingler in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red
|Route 23, Cerulean Cave
|Blue
|Route 23, Cerulean Cave, Seafoam Islands
|Yellow
|Routes 10 and 25, Cerulean Cave, Seafoam Islands
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Routes 19, 34, and 40, Cerulean City, Cherrygrove City, Cianwood City, Olivine City, Union Cave, Whirl Islands
|Crystal
|Routes 19, 34, and 40, Cerulean City, Cherrygrove City, Cianwood City, Olivine City, Union Cave, Whirl Islands
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed
|Evolve Krabby
|LeafGreen
|Routes 19, 20, and 21, Bond Bridge, Five Island, Green Path, Icefall Cave, Kindle Road, Memorial Pillar, One Island, Outcast Island, Pallet Town Resort Gorgeous, Tanoby Ruins, Trainer Tower, Treasure Beach, Water Labyrinth, Water Path
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Evolve Krabby
|Platinum
|Evolve Krabby
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Routes 19, 34, and 40, Cherrygrove City, Cianwood City, Cliff Cave, Olivine City, Safari Zone, Seafoam Islands B4F, Union Cave B2F, Whirl Islands 1F/B1F/B2F
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Routes 4 and 13, Driftveil City
|Black 2 / White 2
|Route 18, Virbank City, Virbank Complex
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Evolve Krabby
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Evolve Krabby
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Pokémon Bank
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Pokémon Bank
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Routes 12 and 13
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Route 9, Axew's Eye, Dusty Bowl, Giant's Cap, Giant's Mirror, North Lake Miloch, South Lake Miloch, West Lake Axewell
|Isle of Armor
|Ballimere Lake, Challenge Beach, Fields of Honor, Frigid Sea, Giant's Bed, Giant's Foot, Loop Lagoon, Insular Sea, Training Lowlands
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Evolve Krabby
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Unobtainable
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
Kingler's base stats
Kingler's base stats are as follows. As you level up your Kingler, these stats grow.
- HP - 55
- Attack - 130
- Defense - 115
- Sp. Atk - 50
- Sp. Def - 50
- Speed - 75
Kingler's type strengths and weaknesses
Your big ol' crab might look formidable, but it still takes a lot of damage from some types. Electric- and grass-type moves will cause more damage than most types, as they're weak to them. However, it is resistant to fire-, ice-, steel-, and water-type moves, so you can safely use Kingler against a Charmander.
|Normal damage
|Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock
|Weak
|Electric, Grass
|Resistant
|Fire, Ice, Steel, Water
|Immune
|None
Kingler's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Kingler can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Wide Guard
|Rock
|One
|Hammer Arm
|Fighting
|One
|Water Gun
|Water
|One
|Leer
|Normal
|One
|Harden
|Normal
|One
|Metal Claw
|Steel
|12
|Mud Shot
|Ground
|16
|Protect
|Normal
|20
|Bubble Beam
|Water
|24
|Stomp
|Normal
|31
|Flail
|Normal
|36
|Razor Shell
|Water
|42
|Slam
|Normal
|48
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|54
|Crabhammer
|Water
|60
|Guillotine
|Normal
Learnable TMs in SwSh
|Move
|Type
|Agility
|Psychic
|Ally Switch
|Psychic
|Amnesia
|Psychic
|Attract
|Normal
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Brine
|Water
|Brutal Swing
|Dark
|Dig
|Ground
|Dive
|Water
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|False Swipe
|Normal
|Fling
|Dark
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Hail
|Ice
|High Horsepower
|Ground
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Iron Defense
|Steel
|Liquidation
|Water
|Mud Shot
|Ground
|Protect
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Razor Shell
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Round
|Normal
|Scald
|Water
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Snore
|Normal
|Stomping Tantrum
|Ground
|Substitute
|Normal
|Superpower
|Fighting
|Surf
|Water
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Whirlpool
|Water
|X-Scissor
|Bug
Learnable TMs in BDSP
|Move
|Type
|Attract
|Normal
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Brine
|Water
|Cut
|Normal
|Dig
|Ground
|Double Team
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|False Swipe
|Normal
|Fling
|Dark
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Hail
|Ice
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Protect
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Rock Smash
|Fighting
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Scald
|Water
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Strength
|Normal
|Substitute
|Normal
|Surf
|Water
|Swagger
|Normal
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Water Pulse
|Water
|X-Scissor
|Bug
Egg moves in SwSh
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Ancient Power
|Rock
|Omanyte, Omastar, Kabuto, Kabutops, Corsola, Cursola, Lileep, Cradily, Anorith, Armaldo, Turtouga, Carracosta, Archen, Archeops, Binacle, Barbaracle
|Hammer Arm
|Fighting
|Kingler
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Crawphish, Crawdaunt, Skorupi, Drapion
|Night Slash
|Dark
|Kabutops, Crawphish, Crawdaunt, Skorupi, Drapion
|Slash
|Normal
|Kabutops, Binacle, Barbaracle, Golisopod
Egg moves in BDSP
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Agility
|Psychic
|Skorupi, Drapion
|Ally Switch
|Psychic
|Krabby, Kingler
|Amnesia
|Psychic
|Lileep, Cradily
|Ancient Power
|Rock
|Omanyte, Omastar, Kabuto, Kabutops, Cursola, Lilieep, Cradily, Anorith, Armaldo
|Flail
|Normal
|Krabby, Kingler, Corsola
|Hammer Arm
|Fighting
|Krabby
|Haze
|Ice
|Omanyte, Omastar
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Corphish, Crawdaunt, Skorupi, Drapion
|Night Slash
|Dark
|Kabutos, Corphish, Crawdaunt, Skorupi, Drapion
|Slam
|Normal
|Krabby, Kingler
|Slash
|Normal
|Kabutops, Anorith, Armaldo
|Tickle
|Normal
|Omanyte, Omastar
That's all you need to know about Kingler, the pincer Pokémon.