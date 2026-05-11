Koffing | Pokémon Guide

Many of you likely feel like you know plenty about the Pokémon Koffing due to its frequent appearances in the anime as James' main Pokémon until it evolves. However, there's plenty that you need to know about this purple gas ball if you want to make the most out of it and do a better job at winning battles than Team Rocket.
Beyond helping you get to know all of the creatures in the Pokédex in great detail, we can also help you snag some extra goodies with our Pokémon Go codes and Pokopia mystery gift codes guides.
Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Koffing:
In the table below, you can see all of Koffing's basic information:
|National Pokédex #
|0,109
|Type
|Poison
|Abilties
|Levitate or Neutralizing Gas
|Hidden Abilities
|Stench
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Egg group
|Amorphous
|EV yield
|One defense
Koffing's evolution
Koffing evolves into Weezing upon reaching level 35, and the same is true in Galar, but it turns into Galarian Weezing instead.
Koffing's locations
You can find Koffing in the following areas across each generation:
Gen 1 locations
|Red and Blue
|Pokémon Mansion
|Blue (Japan)
|Pokémon Mansion
|Yellow
|Trade
Gen 2 locations
|Gold and Silver
|Burned Tower, Team Rocket HQ
|Crystal
|Burned Tower, Team Rocket HQ
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby and Sapphire
|Fiery Path
|Emerald
|Fiery Path
|FireRed and LeafGreen
|Pokémon Mansion, Celadon City
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond and Pearl
|Breed Weezing
|Platinum
|Stark Mountain
|HeartGold and SoulSilver
|Burned Tower, Safari Zone, Team Rocket HQ
|Pal Park
|Mountain
|Pokéwalker
|Town Outskirts
Gen 5 locations
|Black and White
|Trade
|Black 2 and White 2
|Virbank Complex
|Dream World
|Rugged Mountain
Gen 6 locations
|X and Y
|Trade
|Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Fiery Path
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and Moon
|Pokémon Bank
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Pokémon Bank
|Let's Go Pikachu
|Trade
|Let's Go Eevee
|Power Plant, Pokémon Mansion
Gen 8 locations
|Sword and Shield
|Dusty Bowl, Giant's Mirror, Motostoke Outskirts, Motostoke Riverbank, East Lake Axewell, Giant's Cap, Hammerlocke Hills, North Lake Miloch (Max Raid Battle)
|Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Breed Weezing
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet and Violet
|Trade
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Oni Mountain, Infernal Pass, Crystal Pool
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
How to get Koffing in Pokopia
There's just one Pokopia habitat that you can create to entice Koffing, and that's the Trash Collection Site. It's easy to make; you just need one garbage bag, one waste bin, and one sign.
Koffing's base stats
As with all Pokémon, there's a set of stats that Koffing starts out with, though these increase each time it levels up:
- HP - 40
- Attack - 65
- Defense - 95
- Sp. Atk - 60
- Sp. Def - 45
- Speed - 35
Koffing's type strengths and weaknesses
As a pure poison-type, Koffing is weak to just two types and resistant to five, making it a very good option defensively:
|Normal damage
|Rock, Normal, Flying, Dark, Ice, Ghost, Water, Fire, Electric, Steel, Dragon
|Weak to
|Psychic, Ground
|Resistant to
|Poison, Fairy, Grass, Bug, Fighting
|Immune
|None
Koffing's moveset
Through breeding, leveling up, and learning TMs, Koffing can learn the following moves in the most recent games it appears in:
Level up
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Poison Gas
|Poison
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|Four
|Smog
|Poison
|Eight
|Smokescreen
|Normal
|12
|Clear Smog
|Poison
|16
|Assurance
|Dark
|20
|Sludge
|Poison
|24
|Haze
|Ice
|28
|Self-Destruct
|Normal
|32
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|36
|Toxic
|Poison
|40
|Belch
|Poison
|44
|Explosion
|Normal
|48
|Memento
|Dark
|52
|Destiny Bond
|Ghost
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Take Down
|Normal
|Scary Face
|Normal
|Protect
|Normal
|Acid Spray
|Poison
|Psybeam
|Psychic
|Thief
|Dark
|Facade
|Normal
|Venoshock
|Poison
|Endure
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Rest
|Psychic
|Taunt
|Dark
|Toxic Spikes
|Poison
|Dark Pulse
|Dark
|Gunk Shot
|Poison
|Substitute
|Normal
|Will-O-Wisp
|Fire
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|Thunder
|Electric
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Haze
|Ice
|Toxic
|Poison
|Spite
|Ghost
|Gyro Ball
|Steel
|Pain Split
|Normal
|Sludge Wave
|Poison
|Curse
|Ghost
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Curse
|Ghost
|Gastly, Haunter, Gengar, Shuppet, Banette, Duskull, Dusclops, Dusknoir, Spiritomb, Litwick, Lampent, Chandelure, Phantump, Trevenant, or Pincurchin
|Pain Split
|Normal
|Misdreavus, Gulpin, Solosis, Duosion, Reuniclus, Litwick, Lampent, Chandelure, or Mimikyu
|Spit Up
|Normal
|Gulpin, Swalot, Drifloon, or Drifblim
|Spite
|Ghost
|Gastly, Haunter, Gengar, Shuppet, Banette, Mismagius, or Spiritomb
|Stockpile
|Normal
|Gulpin, Swalot, Drifloon, or Drifblim
|Swallow
|Normal
|Gulpin, Swalot, Drifloon, or Drifblim
That's it, now you know everything about the Pokémon Koffing.