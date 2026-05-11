Koffing | Pokémon Guide

Many of you likely feel like you know plenty about the Pokémon Koffing due to its frequent appearances in the anime as James' main Pokémon until it evolves. However, there's plenty that you need to know about this purple gas ball if you want to make the most out of it and do a better job at winning battles than Team Rocket.

Beyond helping you get to know all of the creatures in the Pokédex in great detail, we can also help you snag some extra goodies with our Pokémon Go codes and Pokopia mystery gift codes guides.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Koffing:

In the table below, you can see all of Koffing's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,109 Type Poison Abilties Levitate or Neutralizing Gas Hidden Abilities Stench Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Egg group Amorphous EV yield One defense

Koffing's evolution

Koffing evolves into Weezing upon reaching level 35, and the same is true in Galar, but it turns into Galarian Weezing instead.

Koffing's locations

You can find Koffing in the following areas across each generation:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Pokémon Mansion Blue (Japan) Pokémon Mansion Yellow Trade

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Burned Tower, Team Rocket HQ Crystal Burned Tower, Team Rocket HQ

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Fiery Path Emerald Fiery Path FireRed and LeafGreen Pokémon Mansion, Celadon City Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Breed Weezing Platinum Stark Mountain HeartGold and SoulSilver Burned Tower, Safari Zone, Team Rocket HQ Pal Park Mountain Pokéwalker Town Outskirts

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Trade Black 2 and White 2 Virbank Complex Dream World Rugged Mountain

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Trade Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Fiery Path

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Pokémon Bank Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank Let's Go Pikachu Trade Let's Go Eevee Power Plant, Pokémon Mansion

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Dusty Bowl, Giant's Mirror, Motostoke Outskirts, Motostoke Riverbank, East Lake Axewell, Giant's Cap, Hammerlocke Hills, North Lake Miloch (Max Raid Battle) Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Breed Weezing Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Trade The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Oni Mountain, Infernal Pass, Crystal Pool Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How to get Koffing in Pokopia

There's just one Pokopia habitat that you can create to entice Koffing, and that's the Trash Collection Site. It's easy to make; you just need one garbage bag, one waste bin, and one sign.

Koffing's base stats

As with all Pokémon, there's a set of stats that Koffing starts out with, though these increase each time it levels up:

HP - 40

- 40 Attack - 65

- 65 Defense - 95

- 95 Sp. Atk - 60

- 60 Sp. Def - 45

- 45 Speed - 35

Koffing's type strengths and weaknesses

As a pure poison-type, Koffing is weak to just two types and resistant to five, making it a very good option defensively:

Normal damage Rock, Normal, Flying, Dark, Ice, Ghost, Water, Fire, Electric, Steel, Dragon Weak to Psychic, Ground Resistant to Poison, Fairy, Grass, Bug, Fighting Immune None

Koffing's moveset

Through breeding, leveling up, and learning TMs, Koffing can learn the following moves in the most recent games it appears in:

Level up

Level Move Type One Poison Gas Poison One Tackle Normal Four Smog Poison Eight Smokescreen Normal 12 Clear Smog Poison 16 Assurance Dark 20 Sludge Poison 24 Haze Ice 28 Self-Destruct Normal 32 Sludge Bomb Poison 36 Toxic Poison 40 Belch Poison 44 Explosion Normal 48 Memento Dark 52 Destiny Bond Ghost

Learnable TMs

Move Type Take Down Normal Scary Face Normal Protect Normal Acid Spray Poison Psybeam Psychic Thief Dark Facade Normal Venoshock Poison Endure Normal Sunny Day Fire Rain Dance Water Body Slam Normal Sleep Talk Normal Rest Psychic Taunt Dark Toxic Spikes Poison Dark Pulse Dark Gunk Shot Poison Substitute Normal Will-O-Wisp Fire Shadow Ball Ghost Flamethrower Fire Thunderbolt Electric Fire Blast Fire Sludge Bomb Poison Thunder Electric Tera Blast Normal Haze Ice Toxic Poison Spite Ghost Gyro Ball Steel Pain Split Normal Sludge Wave Poison Curse Ghost

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Curse Ghost Gastly, Haunter, Gengar, Shuppet, Banette, Duskull, Dusclops, Dusknoir, Spiritomb, Litwick, Lampent, Chandelure, Phantump, Trevenant, or Pincurchin Pain Split Normal Misdreavus, Gulpin, Solosis, Duosion, Reuniclus, Litwick, Lampent, Chandelure, or Mimikyu Spit Up Normal Gulpin, Swalot, Drifloon, or Drifblim Spite Ghost Gastly, Haunter, Gengar, Shuppet, Banette, Mismagius, or Spiritomb Stockpile Normal Gulpin, Swalot, Drifloon, or Drifblim Swallow Normal Gulpin, Swalot, Drifloon, or Drifblim

That's it, now you know everything about the Pokémon Koffing.