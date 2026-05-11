Koffing | Pokémon Guide

There’s much to know about the Pokémon Koffing, from its strengths and weaknesses to the moves you can teach it.

Pokemon Koffing: a Koffing floating in front of a purple PT background
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

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Many of you likely feel like you know plenty about the Pokémon Koffing due to its frequent appearances in the anime as James' main Pokémon until it evolves. However, there's plenty that you need to know about this purple gas ball if you want to make the most out of it and do a better job at winning battles than Team Rocket.

Beyond helping you get to know all of the creatures in the Pokédex in great detail, we can also help you snag some extra goodies with our Pokémon Go codes and Pokopia mystery gift codes guides.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Koffing:

In the table below, you can see all of Koffing's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,109
Type Poison
Abilties Levitate or Neutralizing Gas
Hidden Abilities Stench
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Egg group Amorphous
EV yield One defense

Koffing's evolution

Koffing evolves into Weezing upon reaching level 35, and the same is true in Galar, but it turns into Galarian Weezing instead.

Pokemon Koffing: Koffing, Weezing, and Galarian Weezing in front of some purple circles

Koffing's locations

You can find Koffing in the following areas across each generation:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Pokémon Mansion
Blue (Japan) Pokémon Mansion
Yellow Trade

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Burned Tower, Team Rocket HQ
Crystal Burned Tower, Team Rocket HQ

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Fiery Path
Emerald Fiery Path
FireRed and LeafGreen Pokémon Mansion, Celadon City
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Breed Weezing
Platinum Stark Mountain
HeartGold and SoulSilver Burned Tower, Safari Zone, Team Rocket HQ
Pal Park Mountain
Pokéwalker Town Outskirts

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Trade
Black 2 and White 2  Virbank Complex
Dream World Rugged Mountain

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Trade
Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Fiery Path

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Pokémon Bank
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank
Let's Go Pikachu Trade
Let's Go Eevee Power Plant, Pokémon Mansion

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Dusty Bowl, Giant's Mirror, Motostoke Outskirts, Motostoke Riverbank, East Lake Axewell, Giant's Cap, Hammerlocke Hills, North Lake Miloch (Max Raid Battle)
Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Breed Weezing
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Trade
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Oni Mountain, Infernal Pass, Crystal Pool
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How to get Koffing in Pokopia

There's just one Pokopia habitat that you can create to entice Koffing, and that's the Trash Collection Site. It's easy to make; you just need one garbage bag, one waste bin, and one sign.

Koffing's base stats

As with all Pokémon, there's a set of stats that Koffing starts out with, though these increase each time it levels up:

  • HP - 40
  • Attack - 65
  • Defense - 95
  • Sp. Atk - 60
  • Sp. Def - 45
  • Speed - 35

Koffing's type strengths and weaknesses

As a pure poison-type, Koffing is weak to just two types and resistant to five, making it a very good option defensively:

Normal damage Rock, Normal, Flying, Dark, Ice, Ghost, Water, Fire, Electric, Steel, Dragon
Weak to Psychic, Ground
Resistant to Poison, Fairy, Grass, Bug, Fighting
Immune None

Pokedex Koffing: a Koffing floating on some rocks

Koffing's moveset

Through breeding, leveling up, and learning TMs, Koffing can learn the following moves in the most recent games it appears in:

Level up

Level Move Type
One Poison Gas Poison
One Tackle Normal
Four Smog Poison
Eight Smokescreen Normal
12 Clear Smog Poison
16 Assurance Dark
20 Sludge Poison
24 Haze Ice
28 Self-Destruct Normal
32 Sludge Bomb Poison
36 Toxic Poison
40 Belch Poison
44 Explosion Normal
48 Memento Dark
52 Destiny Bond Ghost

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Take Down Normal
Scary Face Normal
Protect Normal
Acid Spray Poison
Psybeam Psychic
Thief Dark
Facade Normal
Venoshock Poison
Endure Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Rain Dance Water
Body Slam Normal
Sleep Talk Normal
Rest Psychic
Taunt Dark
Toxic Spikes Poison
Dark Pulse Dark
Gunk Shot Poison
Substitute Normal
Will-O-Wisp Fire
Shadow Ball Ghost
Flamethrower Fire
Thunderbolt Electric
Fire Blast Fire
Sludge Bomb Poison
Thunder Electric
Tera Blast Normal
Haze Ice
Toxic Poison
Spite Ghost
Gyro Ball Steel
Pain Split Normal
Sludge Wave Poison
Curse Ghost

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Curse Ghost Gastly, Haunter, Gengar, Shuppet, Banette, Duskull, Dusclops, Dusknoir, Spiritomb, Litwick, Lampent, Chandelure, Phantump, Trevenant, or Pincurchin
Pain Split Normal Misdreavus, Gulpin, Solosis, Duosion, Reuniclus, Litwick, Lampent, Chandelure, or Mimikyu
Spit Up Normal Gulpin, Swalot, Drifloon, or Drifblim
Spite Ghost Gastly, Haunter, Gengar, Shuppet, Banette, Mismagius, or Spiritomb
Stockpile Normal Gulpin, Swalot, Drifloon, or Drifblim
Swallow Normal Gulpin, Swalot, Drifloon, or Drifblim

That's it, now you know everything about the Pokémon Koffing.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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