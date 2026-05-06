Krabby | Pokémon guide

Crustaceans have never been cuter now that Pokémon’s Krabby is on the scene, so let’s learn about it, including its moves, evolution, and locations.

Pokemon Krabby glowing against a blue background
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You're going to need to take to the seas to find Pokémon's Krabby out in the wild - as the name would suggest, this 'mon is native to the ocean, being the crustacean Pokémon that it is. If you're stuck trying to reel this guy in, we've got you covered, as our guide covers its evolutions, base stats, moveset, strengths and weaknesses, and locations.

If you're struggling to complete your Pokédex, we've got helpful handfuls of Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes for your redeeming pleasure - and they're completely free to use, so get going.

Here's everything in our Krabby guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Krabby:

National Pokédex # 0,098
Type Water
Abilities Hyper Cutter or Shell Armor
Hidden ability Sheer Force
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Catch rate 225 (39.9%)
Egg groups Water 3
EV yield One atk.

Krabby's evolution

Krabby evolves into Kingler when it reaches level 28. Kingler is the final evolution.

Pokemon Krabby evolution into Kingler with arrows pointing between them, against a blue background

Krabby's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Krabby in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red Routes 6, 11-13, 17, 18, 24, and 25, Cerulean City, Vermilion City, Fuchsia City, Safari Zone
Blue Seafoam Islands, Routes 6, 11-13, 17, 18, 24, and 25, Cerulean City, Vermilion City, Fuchsia City, Safari Zone
Yellow Routes 10 and 25, Seafoam Islands

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Fishing at: Routes 19, 34, and 40, Cherrygrove City, Olivine City, Cerulean Gym, Cerulean City, Cianwood City, Union Cave, Whirl Islands; Rock Smash at Route 40, Cianwood City, Dark Cave; walking at Whirl Islands
Crystal Fishing at: Routes 19, 34, and 40, Cherrygrove City, Olivine City, Cerulean City, Cianwood City, Union Cave, Whirl Islands; Rock Smash at Route 40, Cianwood City, Dark Cave; walking at Whirl Islands

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed With a Good Rod: Routes 4, 10-13, 19-21, and 24, Cerulean City, Vermilion City, Seafoam Islands, Cinnabar Island, Pallet Town
LeafGreen With a Good Rod or Super Rod: Routes 4, 10- 13, 19-21, and 24, Cerulean City, Vermilion City, Seafoam Islands, Treasure Beach, Kindle Road, Bond Bridge, Resort Gorgeous, Water Labyrinth, Water Path, Green Path, Outcast Island, Tanoby Ruins, Five Isle Meadow, Memorial Pillar, One Island, Five Island, Icefall Cave, Trainer Tower, Cinnabar Island, Pallet Town; surfing at Seafoam Islands
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Route 226 (Swarm)
Platinum Route 226 (Swarm)
HeartGold / SoulSilver Fishing at: Routes 19, 34, and 40, Cianwood City, Cherrygrove City, Olivine City, Union Cave B2F, Whirl Islands, Seafoam Islands B4F (with Old or Good Rod); Rock Smash at Cianwood City, Cliff Cave; walking at Cliff Cave; Safari Zone - Mountain, Rocky Beach (Good Rod), Rocky Beach (Old Rod)

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Fishing at: Routes 4 and 13, Driftveil City
Black 2 / White 2 Fishing at: Virbank City, Virbank Complex

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Water Friend Safari
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Routes 105-109

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Pokémon Bank
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 10, 12, and 13

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield West Lake Axewell, South Lake Miloch, fishing at Giant's Cap; Max Raid Battles of Dusty Bowl, Giant's Cap, Giant's Mirror, North Lake Miloch, South Lake Miloch, West Lake Axewell
Isle of Armor Fields of Honor, Loop Lagoon; Max Raid Battles of: Fields of Honor, Challenge Beach, Loop Lagoon, Insular Sea
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Route 226 (Swarm), Grand Underground - Spacious Cave, Dazzling Cave, Stargleam Cavern
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Pokemon Krabby in its TCG Pocket card art

Krabby's base stats

Krabby's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 30
  • Attack - 105
  • Defense - 90
  • Sp. Atk - 25
  • Sp. Def - 25
  • Speed - 50

Krabby's type strengths and weaknesses

You might have guessed already, but Krabby is a water-type Pokémon. This comes with a very specific set of strengths and weaknesses against other 'mon in battle, so we've compiled some intel about what these are. Hopefully, with this knowledge, you'll never bring a crab to a Pikachu fight.

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock
Weak Grass, Electric
Resistant Ice, Fire, Steel, Water
Immune N/A

Krabby's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games that it's in, Krabby can learn the following moves: 

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Leer Normal
One Water Gun Water
Four Harden Normal
Eight Metal Claw Steel
12 Mud Shot Ground
16 Protect Normal
20 Bubble Beam Water
24 Stomp Normal
29 Flail Normal
32 Razor Shell Water
36 Slam Normal
40 Swords Dance Normal
44 Crabhammer Water
48 Guillotine Normal

Learnable TMs (Sword/Shield)

Move Type
Agility Psychic
Ally Switch Psychic
Amnesia Psychic
Attract Normal
Blizzard Ice
Body Slam Normal
Brick Break Fighting
Brine Water
Dig Ground
Dive Water
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
False Swipe Normal
Fling Dark
Hail Ice
Ice Beam Ice
Icy Wind Ice
Iron Defense Steel
Liquidation Water
Mud Shot Ground
Protect Normal
Rain Dance Water
Razor Shell Water
Rest Psychic
Rock Slide Rock
Rock Tomb Rock
Round Normal
Scald Water
Sleep Talk Normal
Snore Normal
Substitute Normal
Superpower Fighting
Surf Water
Swords Dance Normal
Thief Dark
Whirlpool Water
X-Scissor Bug

Learnable TMs (Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl)

Move Type
Attract Normal
Blizzard Ice
Brick Break Fighting
Brine Water
Cut Normal
Dig Ground
Double Team Normal
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
False Swipe Normal
Fling Dark
Hail Ice
Ice Beam Ice
Protect Normal
Rain Dance Water
Rest Psychic
Rock Slide Rock
Rock Smash Rock
Rock Tomb Rock
Scald Water
Sleep Talk Normal
Strength Normal
Substitute Normal
Surf Water
Swagger Normal
Swords Dance Normal
Thief Dark
Water Pulse Water
X-Scissor Bug

Egg moves (Sword/Shield)

Move Type Breed with
Ancient Power Rock Omanyte, Omastar, Kabuto, Kabutops, Corsola (both forms), Cursola, Lileep, Cradily, Anorith, Armaldo, Tirtouga, Carracosta, Archen, Archeops, Binacle, or Barbaracle
Hammer Arm Fighting Kingler
Knock Off Dark Corphish, Crawdaunt, Skorupi, or Drapion
Night Slash Dark Kabutops, Corphish, Crawdaunt, Skorupi, or Drapion
Slash Normal Kabutops, Binacle, Barbaracle, or Golisopod

Egg moves (Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl)

Move Type Breed with
Agility Psychic Skorupi or Drapion
Ally Switch Psychic Krabby or Kingler
Amnesia Psychic Lileep or Cradily
Ancient Power Rock Omanyte, Omastar, Kabuto, Kabutops, Corsola, Lileep, Cradily, Anorith, or Armaldo
Flail Normal Krabby, Kingler, or Corsola
Hammer Arm Fighting Kingler
Haze Ice Omanyte or Omastar
Knock Off Dark Corphish, Crawdaunt, Skorupi, or Drapion
Night Slash Dark Kabutops, Corphish, Crawdaunt, Skorupi, or Drapion
Slam Normal Krabby or Kingler
Slash Normal Kabutops, Anorith, or Armaldo
Tickle Normal Omanyte or Omastar

Krabby is getting crabbier the longer you don't have it in your team, so go and catch it now - before it reaches boiling point.

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

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