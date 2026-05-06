Krabby | Pokémon guide

You're going to need to take to the seas to find Pokémon's Krabby out in the wild - as the name would suggest, this 'mon is native to the ocean, being the crustacean Pokémon that it is. If you're stuck trying to reel this guy in, we've got you covered, as our guide covers its evolutions, base stats, moveset, strengths and weaknesses, and locations.

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Here's everything in our Krabby guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Krabby:

National Pokédex # 0,098 Type Water Abilities Hyper Cutter or Shell Armor Hidden ability Sheer Force Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 225 (39.9%) Egg groups Water 3 EV yield One atk.

Krabby's evolution

Krabby evolves into Kingler when it reaches level 28. Kingler is the final evolution.

Krabby's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Krabby in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red Routes 6, 11-13, 17, 18, 24, and 25, Cerulean City, Vermilion City, Fuchsia City, Safari Zone Blue Seafoam Islands, Routes 6, 11-13, 17, 18, 24, and 25, Cerulean City, Vermilion City, Fuchsia City, Safari Zone Yellow Routes 10 and 25, Seafoam Islands

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Fishing at: Routes 19, 34, and 40, Cherrygrove City, Olivine City, Cerulean Gym, Cerulean City, Cianwood City, Union Cave, Whirl Islands; Rock Smash at Route 40, Cianwood City, Dark Cave; walking at Whirl Islands Crystal Fishing at: Routes 19, 34, and 40, Cherrygrove City, Olivine City, Cerulean City, Cianwood City, Union Cave, Whirl Islands; Rock Smash at Route 40, Cianwood City, Dark Cave; walking at Whirl Islands

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed With a Good Rod: Routes 4, 10-13, 19-21, and 24, Cerulean City, Vermilion City, Seafoam Islands, Cinnabar Island, Pallet Town LeafGreen With a Good Rod or Super Rod: Routes 4, 10- 13, 19-21, and 24, Cerulean City, Vermilion City, Seafoam Islands, Treasure Beach, Kindle Road, Bond Bridge, Resort Gorgeous, Water Labyrinth, Water Path, Green Path, Outcast Island, Tanoby Ruins, Five Isle Meadow, Memorial Pillar, One Island, Five Island, Icefall Cave, Trainer Tower, Cinnabar Island, Pallet Town; surfing at Seafoam Islands Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Route 226 (Swarm) Platinum Route 226 (Swarm) HeartGold / SoulSilver Fishing at: Routes 19, 34, and 40, Cianwood City, Cherrygrove City, Olivine City, Union Cave B2F, Whirl Islands, Seafoam Islands B4F (with Old or Good Rod); Rock Smash at Cianwood City, Cliff Cave; walking at Cliff Cave; Safari Zone - Mountain, Rocky Beach (Good Rod), Rocky Beach (Old Rod)

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Fishing at: Routes 4 and 13, Driftveil City Black 2 / White 2 Fishing at: Virbank City, Virbank Complex

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Water Friend Safari Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Routes 105-109

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Pokémon Bank Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 10, 12, and 13

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield West Lake Axewell, South Lake Miloch, fishing at Giant's Cap; Max Raid Battles of Dusty Bowl, Giant's Cap, Giant's Mirror, North Lake Miloch, South Lake Miloch, West Lake Axewell Isle of Armor Fields of Honor, Loop Lagoon; Max Raid Battles of: Fields of Honor, Challenge Beach, Loop Lagoon, Insular Sea Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Route 226 (Swarm), Grand Underground - Spacious Cave, Dazzling Cave, Stargleam Cavern Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Krabby's base stats

Krabby's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 30

Attack - 105

Defense - 90

Sp. Atk - 25

Sp. Def - 25

Speed - 50

Krabby's type strengths and weaknesses

You might have guessed already, but Krabby is a water-type Pokémon. This comes with a very specific set of strengths and weaknesses against other 'mon in battle, so we've compiled some intel about what these are. Hopefully, with this knowledge, you'll never bring a crab to a Pikachu fight.

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock Weak Grass, Electric Resistant Ice, Fire, Steel, Water Immune N/A

Krabby's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games that it's in, Krabby can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Leer Normal One Water Gun Water Four Harden Normal Eight Metal Claw Steel 12 Mud Shot Ground 16 Protect Normal 20 Bubble Beam Water 24 Stomp Normal 29 Flail Normal 32 Razor Shell Water 36 Slam Normal 40 Swords Dance Normal 44 Crabhammer Water 48 Guillotine Normal

Learnable TMs (Sword/Shield)

Move Type Agility Psychic Ally Switch Psychic Amnesia Psychic Attract Normal Blizzard Ice Body Slam Normal Brick Break Fighting Brine Water Dig Ground Dive Water Endure Normal Facade Normal False Swipe Normal Fling Dark Hail Ice Ice Beam Ice Icy Wind Ice Iron Defense Steel Liquidation Water Mud Shot Ground Protect Normal Rain Dance Water Razor Shell Water Rest Psychic Rock Slide Rock Rock Tomb Rock Round Normal Scald Water Sleep Talk Normal Snore Normal Substitute Normal Superpower Fighting Surf Water Swords Dance Normal Thief Dark Whirlpool Water X-Scissor Bug

Learnable TMs (Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl)

Move Type Attract Normal Blizzard Ice Brick Break Fighting Brine Water Cut Normal Dig Ground Double Team Normal Endure Normal Facade Normal False Swipe Normal Fling Dark Hail Ice Ice Beam Ice Protect Normal Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Rock Slide Rock Rock Smash Rock Rock Tomb Rock Scald Water Sleep Talk Normal Strength Normal Substitute Normal Surf Water Swagger Normal Swords Dance Normal Thief Dark Water Pulse Water X-Scissor Bug

Egg moves (Sword/Shield)

Move Type Breed with Ancient Power Rock Omanyte, Omastar, Kabuto, Kabutops, Corsola (both forms), Cursola, Lileep, Cradily, Anorith, Armaldo, Tirtouga, Carracosta, Archen, Archeops, Binacle, or Barbaracle Hammer Arm Fighting Kingler Knock Off Dark Corphish, Crawdaunt, Skorupi, or Drapion Night Slash Dark Kabutops, Corphish, Crawdaunt, Skorupi, or Drapion Slash Normal Kabutops, Binacle, Barbaracle, or Golisopod

Egg moves (Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl)

Move Type Breed with Agility Psychic Skorupi or Drapion Ally Switch Psychic Krabby or Kingler Amnesia Psychic Lileep or Cradily Ancient Power Rock Omanyte, Omastar, Kabuto, Kabutops, Corsola, Lileep, Cradily, Anorith, or Armaldo Flail Normal Krabby, Kingler, or Corsola Hammer Arm Fighting Kingler Haze Ice Omanyte or Omastar Knock Off Dark Corphish, Crawdaunt, Skorupi, or Drapion Night Slash Dark Kabutops, Corphish, Crawdaunt, Skorupi, or Drapion Slam Normal Krabby or Kingler Slash Normal Kabutops, Anorith, or Armaldo Tickle Normal Omanyte or Omastar

Krabby is getting crabbier the longer you don't have it in your team, so go and catch it now - before it reaches boiling point.