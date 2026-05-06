Krabby | Pokémon guide

You're going to need to take to the seas to find Pokémon's Krabby out in the wild - as the name would suggest, this 'mon is native to the ocean, being the crustacean Pokémon that it is. If you're stuck trying to reel this guy in, we've got you covered, as our guide covers its evolutions, base stats, moveset, strengths and weaknesses, and locations.
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Here's everything in our Krabby guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Krabby:
|National Pokédex #
|0,098
|Type
|Water
|Abilities
|Hyper Cutter or Shell Armor
|Hidden ability
|Sheer Force
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Catch rate
|225 (39.9%)
|Egg groups
|Water 3
|EV yield
|One atk.
Krabby's evolution
Krabby evolves into Kingler when it reaches level 28. Kingler is the final evolution.
Krabby's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Krabby in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red
|Routes 6, 11-13, 17, 18, 24, and 25, Cerulean City, Vermilion City, Fuchsia City, Safari Zone
|Blue
|Seafoam Islands, Routes 6, 11-13, 17, 18, 24, and 25, Cerulean City, Vermilion City, Fuchsia City, Safari Zone
|Yellow
|Routes 10 and 25, Seafoam Islands
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Fishing at: Routes 19, 34, and 40, Cherrygrove City, Olivine City, Cerulean Gym, Cerulean City, Cianwood City, Union Cave, Whirl Islands; Rock Smash at Route 40, Cianwood City, Dark Cave; walking at Whirl Islands
|Crystal
|Fishing at: Routes 19, 34, and 40, Cherrygrove City, Olivine City, Cerulean City, Cianwood City, Union Cave, Whirl Islands; Rock Smash at Route 40, Cianwood City, Dark Cave; walking at Whirl Islands
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed
|With a Good Rod: Routes 4, 10-13, 19-21, and 24, Cerulean City, Vermilion City, Seafoam Islands, Cinnabar Island, Pallet Town
|LeafGreen
|With a Good Rod or Super Rod: Routes 4, 10- 13, 19-21, and 24, Cerulean City, Vermilion City, Seafoam Islands, Treasure Beach, Kindle Road, Bond Bridge, Resort Gorgeous, Water Labyrinth, Water Path, Green Path, Outcast Island, Tanoby Ruins, Five Isle Meadow, Memorial Pillar, One Island, Five Island, Icefall Cave, Trainer Tower, Cinnabar Island, Pallet Town; surfing at Seafoam Islands
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Route 226 (Swarm)
|Platinum
|Route 226 (Swarm)
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Fishing at: Routes 19, 34, and 40, Cianwood City, Cherrygrove City, Olivine City, Union Cave B2F, Whirl Islands, Seafoam Islands B4F (with Old or Good Rod); Rock Smash at Cianwood City, Cliff Cave; walking at Cliff Cave; Safari Zone - Mountain, Rocky Beach (Good Rod), Rocky Beach (Old Rod)
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Fishing at: Routes 4 and 13, Driftveil City
|Black 2 / White 2
|Fishing at: Virbank City, Virbank Complex
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Water Friend Safari
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Routes 105-109
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Pokémon Bank
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Pokémon Bank
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Routes 10, 12, and 13
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|West Lake Axewell, South Lake Miloch, fishing at Giant's Cap; Max Raid Battles of Dusty Bowl, Giant's Cap, Giant's Mirror, North Lake Miloch, South Lake Miloch, West Lake Axewell
|Isle of Armor
|Fields of Honor, Loop Lagoon; Max Raid Battles of: Fields of Honor, Challenge Beach, Loop Lagoon, Insular Sea
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Route 226 (Swarm), Grand Underground - Spacious Cave, Dazzling Cave, Stargleam Cavern
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Unobtainable
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
Krabby's base stats
Krabby's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 30
- Attack - 105
- Defense - 90
- Sp. Atk - 25
- Sp. Def - 25
- Speed - 50
Krabby's type strengths and weaknesses
You might have guessed already, but Krabby is a water-type Pokémon. This comes with a very specific set of strengths and weaknesses against other 'mon in battle, so we've compiled some intel about what these are. Hopefully, with this knowledge, you'll never bring a crab to a Pikachu fight.
|Normal damage
|Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock
|Weak
|Grass, Electric
|Resistant
|Ice, Fire, Steel, Water
|Immune
|N/A
Krabby's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games that it's in, Krabby can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Leer
|Normal
|One
|Water Gun
|Water
|Four
|Harden
|Normal
|Eight
|Metal Claw
|Steel
|12
|Mud Shot
|Ground
|16
|Protect
|Normal
|20
|Bubble Beam
|Water
|24
|Stomp
|Normal
|29
|Flail
|Normal
|32
|Razor Shell
|Water
|36
|Slam
|Normal
|40
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|44
|Crabhammer
|Water
|48
|Guillotine
|Normal
Learnable TMs (Sword/Shield)
|Move
|Type
|Agility
|Psychic
|Ally Switch
|Psychic
|Amnesia
|Psychic
|Attract
|Normal
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Brine
|Water
|Dig
|Ground
|Dive
|Water
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|False Swipe
|Normal
|Fling
|Dark
|Hail
|Ice
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Iron Defense
|Steel
|Liquidation
|Water
|Mud Shot
|Ground
|Protect
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Razor Shell
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Round
|Normal
|Scald
|Water
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Snore
|Normal
|Substitute
|Normal
|Superpower
|Fighting
|Surf
|Water
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Whirlpool
|Water
|X-Scissor
|Bug
Learnable TMs (Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl)
|Move
|Type
|Attract
|Normal
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Brine
|Water
|Cut
|Normal
|Dig
|Ground
|Double Team
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|False Swipe
|Normal
|Fling
|Dark
|Hail
|Ice
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Protect
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Rock Smash
|Rock
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Scald
|Water
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Strength
|Normal
|Substitute
|Normal
|Surf
|Water
|Swagger
|Normal
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Water Pulse
|Water
|X-Scissor
|Bug
Egg moves (Sword/Shield)
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Ancient Power
|Rock
|Omanyte, Omastar, Kabuto, Kabutops, Corsola (both forms), Cursola, Lileep, Cradily, Anorith, Armaldo, Tirtouga, Carracosta, Archen, Archeops, Binacle, or Barbaracle
|Hammer Arm
|Fighting
|Kingler
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Corphish, Crawdaunt, Skorupi, or Drapion
|Night Slash
|Dark
|Kabutops, Corphish, Crawdaunt, Skorupi, or Drapion
|Slash
|Normal
|Kabutops, Binacle, Barbaracle, or Golisopod
Egg moves (Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl)
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Agility
|Psychic
|Skorupi or Drapion
|Ally Switch
|Psychic
|Krabby or Kingler
|Amnesia
|Psychic
|Lileep or Cradily
|Ancient Power
|Rock
|Omanyte, Omastar, Kabuto, Kabutops, Corsola, Lileep, Cradily, Anorith, or Armaldo
|Flail
|Normal
|Krabby, Kingler, or Corsola
|Hammer Arm
|Fighting
|Kingler
|Haze
|Ice
|Omanyte or Omastar
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Corphish, Crawdaunt, Skorupi, or Drapion
|Night Slash
|Dark
|Kabutops, Corphish, Crawdaunt, Skorupi, or Drapion
|Slam
|Normal
|Krabby or Kingler
|Slash
|Normal
|Kabutops, Anorith, or Armaldo
|Tickle
|Normal
|Omanyte or Omastar
Krabby is getting crabbier the longer you don't have it in your team, so go and catch it now - before it reaches boiling point.