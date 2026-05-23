Lapras | Pokémon guide

Come hang out with Pokémon's Lapras, one of our favorite dino-shaped lads and a beast on the battlefield.

Pokemon Lapras and its Gigantamax form glowing against a blue Pocket Tactics background
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The epitome of a gentle giant, Pokémon's Lapras is an enormous cutiepie, but don't underestimate this dino-pal, either. It can pack a punch at the right moment, especially with the Gigantamax Factor, which turns it from an eight-foot friend to a 78-foot gigantic force to be reckoned with.

We get it if you want to guarantee Lapras' presence in your Pokédex, and that's why we've put together some Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon Pokopia Mystery Gift codes for your redeeming pleasure. Everybody loves freebies.

Here's everything in our Lapras guide:

    Here's the key information you need to know about Lapras:

    National Pokédex # 0,131
    Type Water/Ice
    Abilities Water Absorb or Shell Armor
    Hidden ability Hydration
    Gender ratio Male - 50%
    Female - 50%
    Catch rate 45 (11.9%)
    Egg groups Monster and Water 1
    EV yield Two HP

    Lapras's evolution

    Lapras does not have any traditional evolutionary forms, but it can Gigantamax into Gigantamax Lapras with the Gigantamax Factor.

    Pokemon Lapras carrying Pikachu on its shell in its TCG Pocket card art

    Lapras's locations

    Here are all the locations you can find Lapras in each Pokémon game:

    Gen 1 locations

    Red / Blue Received as a gift in Silph Co. in Saffron City
    Yellow Received as a gift in Silph Co. in Saffron City

    Gen 2 locations

    Gold / Silver Union Cave (Fridays only)
    Crystal Union Cave (Fridays only)

    Gen 3 locations

    Ruby / Sapphire Trade
    Emerald Trade
    FireRed / LeafGreen Received as a gift in Silph Co. in Saffron City, Icefall Cave
    Colosseum Trade
    XD Citadark Isle (Shadow)

    Gen 4 locations

    Diamond / Pearl Victory Road (Surfing)
    Platinum Victory Road (Surfing)
    HeartGold / SoulSilver Union Cave (Fridays only), Safari Zone - surfing in Rocky Beach

    Gen 5 locations

    Black / White Village Bridge rippling water
    Black 2 / White 2 Village Bridge rippling water

    Gen 6 locations

    X / Y Route 12 and Azure Bay, Friend Safari - Ice
    Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

    Gen 7 locations

    Sun / Moon Poké Pelago, Poni Wilds
    Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Poké Pelago, Poni Breaker Coast
    Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 19 and 20, received as a gift in Silph Co. in Saffron City

    Gen 8 locations

    Sword  Lapras: Routes 2 and 9, Lake of Outrage, North Lake Miloch, West Lake Axewell (Wanderer); the Max Raid Battles of: Bridge Field, Dusty Bowl, East Lake Axewell, Giant's Cap, Giant's Mirror, Lake of Outrage, South Lake Miloch, Stony Wilderness, West Lake Axewell
    Gigantamax Lapras: Wild Area News
    Shield Lapras: Routes 2 and 9, Lake of Outrage, North Lake Miloch, West Lake Axewell (Wanderer); the Max Raid Battles of: Bridge Field, Dusty Bowl, East Lake Axewell, Giant's Cap, Giant's Mirror, Lake of Outrage, South Lake Miloch, Stony Wilderness
    Gigantamax Lapras: Giant's Seat's Max Raid Battle
    Isle of Armor Lapras: Frigid Sea
    Gigantamax Lapras: the Max Raid Battles of Giant's Bed, Frigid Sea
    Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Victory Road
    Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

    Gen 9 locations

    Scarlet / Violet Trade
    The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Polar Biome, five and six-star Tera Raid Battles
    Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

    How do I get Lapras in Pokémon Pokopia?

    To get Lapras in Pokopia, you need to create a Tropical Seaside Pokopia habitat. Do this by combining a large palm tree with any four hedges, and two ocean water. You can do it at any time of day in any weather, so get going!

    Pokemon Lapras in its TCG Pocket card art

    Lapras's base stats

    Lapras's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

    • HP - 130
    • Attack - 85
    • Defense - 80
    • Sp. Atk - 85
    • Sp. Def - 95
    • Speed - 60

    Lapras's type strengths and weaknesses

    Lapras is a Water/Ice Pokémon, which comes with its own set of strengths and weaknesses. It's pretty standard stuff, with two types it's strong against and four that it's weak to. The rest of them are bog-standard normal damage.

    Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Steel
    Weak Electric, Grass, Fighting, Rock
    Resistant Ice, Water
    Immune N/A

    Lapras's moveset

    In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Lapras can learn the following moves: 

    Level up moves

    Level Move Type
    One Growl Normal
    One Water Gun Water
    Five Sing Normal
    Ten Mist Ice
    15 Life Dew Water
    20 Ice Shard Ice
    25 Confuse Ray Ghost
    30 Water Pulse Water
    35 Brine Water
    40 Body Slam Normal
    45 Ice Beam Ice
    50 Rain Dance Water
    55 Hydro Pump Water
    60 Perish Song Normal
    65 Sheer Cold Ice

    Learnable TMs

    Move Type
    Alluring Voice Fairy
    Avalanche Ice
    Blizzard Ice
    Body Press Fighting
    Body Slam Normal
    Bulldoze Ground
    Charm Fairy
    Chilling Water Water
    Confuse Ray Ghost
    Curse Ghost
    Disarming Voice Fairy
    Double-Edge Normal
    Dragon Cheer Dragon
    Dragon Dance Dragon
    Dragon Pulse Dragon
    Drill Run Ground
    Earthquake Ground
    Endure Normal
    Facade Normal
    Giga Impact Normal
    Haze Ice
    Helping Hand Normal
    Hydro Pump Water
    Endure Normal
    Facade Normal
    Giga Impact Normal
    Haze Ice
    Helping Hand Normal
    Hydro Pump Water
    Hyper Beam Normal
    Hyper Voice Normal
    Ice Beam Ice
    Icicle Spear Ice
    Icy Wind Ice
    Iron Head Steel
    Liquidation Water
    Muddy Water Water
    Outrage Dragon
    Protect Normal
    Psychic Psychic
    Psychic Noise Psychic
    Rain Dance Water
    Reflect Psychic
    Rest Psychic
    Sleep Talk Normal
    Smart Strike Steel
    Snowscape Ice
    Substitute Normal
    Surf Water
    Take Down Normal
    Tera Blast Normal
    Thunder Electric
    Thunderbolt Electric
    Water Pulse Water
    Waterfall Water
    Weather Ball Normal
    Whirlpool Water
    Zen Headbutt Psychic

    Egg moves 

    Move Type Breed with
    Ancient Power Rock Cranidos, Rampardos, Shieldon, Bastiodon, Shellos, or Gastrodon
    Curse Ghost Slowpoke (both forms), Slowbro (both forms), Slowking (both forms), Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Bergmite, Avalugg(both forms), or Pincurchin
    Fissure Ground Mirror Herb
    Freeze-Dry Ice Eiscue
    Horn Drill Normal Rhyhorn, Rhydon, or Rhyperior
    Sparkling Aria Water Primarina
    Tickle Normal Mirror Herb

    Lapras isn't getting any younger, so it's time to search the seas so that you can use it to your advantage. And gain a new friend, of course.

    Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

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