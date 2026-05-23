Lapras | Pokémon guide

The epitome of a gentle giant, Pokémon's Lapras is an enormous cutiepie, but don't underestimate this dino-pal, either. It can pack a punch at the right moment, especially with the Gigantamax Factor, which turns it from an eight-foot friend to a 78-foot gigantic force to be reckoned with.
We get it if you want to guarantee Lapras' presence in your Pokédex, and that's why we've put together some Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon Pokopia Mystery Gift codes for your redeeming pleasure. Everybody loves freebies.
Here's everything in our Lapras guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Lapras:
|National Pokédex #
|0,131
|Type
|Water/Ice
|Abilities
|Water Absorb or Shell Armor
|Hidden ability
|Hydration
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Catch rate
|45 (11.9%)
|Egg groups
|Monster and Water 1
|EV yield
|Two HP
Lapras's evolution
Lapras does not have any traditional evolutionary forms, but it can Gigantamax into Gigantamax Lapras with the Gigantamax Factor.
Lapras's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Lapras in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Received as a gift in Silph Co. in Saffron City
|Yellow
|Received as a gift in Silph Co. in Saffron City
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Union Cave (Fridays only)
|Crystal
|Union Cave (Fridays only)
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Received as a gift in Silph Co. in Saffron City, Icefall Cave
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Citadark Isle (Shadow)
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Victory Road (Surfing)
|Platinum
|Victory Road (Surfing)
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Union Cave (Fridays only), Safari Zone - surfing in Rocky Beach
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Village Bridge rippling water
|Black 2 / White 2
|Village Bridge rippling water
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Route 12 and Azure Bay, Friend Safari - Ice
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Trade
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Poké Pelago, Poni Wilds
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Poké Pelago, Poni Breaker Coast
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Routes 19 and 20, received as a gift in Silph Co. in Saffron City
Gen 8 locations
|Sword
|Lapras: Routes 2 and 9, Lake of Outrage, North Lake Miloch, West Lake Axewell (Wanderer); the Max Raid Battles of: Bridge Field, Dusty Bowl, East Lake Axewell, Giant's Cap, Giant's Mirror, Lake of Outrage, South Lake Miloch, Stony Wilderness, West Lake Axewell
Gigantamax Lapras: Wild Area News
|Shield
|Lapras: Routes 2 and 9, Lake of Outrage, North Lake Miloch, West Lake Axewell (Wanderer); the Max Raid Battles of: Bridge Field, Dusty Bowl, East Lake Axewell, Giant's Cap, Giant's Mirror, Lake of Outrage, South Lake Miloch, Stony Wilderness
Gigantamax Lapras: Giant's Seat's Max Raid Battle
|Isle of Armor
|Lapras: Frigid Sea
Gigantamax Lapras: the Max Raid Battles of Giant's Bed, Frigid Sea
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Victory Road
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Trade
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Polar Biome, five and six-star Tera Raid Battles
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
How do I get Lapras in Pokémon Pokopia?
To get Lapras in Pokopia, you need to create a Tropical Seaside Pokopia habitat. Do this by combining a large palm tree with any four hedges, and two ocean water. You can do it at any time of day in any weather, so get going!
Lapras's base stats
Lapras's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 130
- Attack - 85
- Defense - 80
- Sp. Atk - 85
- Sp. Def - 95
- Speed - 60
Lapras's type strengths and weaknesses
Lapras is a Water/Ice Pokémon, which comes with its own set of strengths and weaknesses. It's pretty standard stuff, with two types it's strong against and four that it's weak to. The rest of them are bog-standard normal damage.
|Normal damage
|Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Steel
|Weak
|Electric, Grass, Fighting, Rock
|Resistant
|Ice, Water
|Immune
|N/A
Lapras's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Lapras can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Growl
|Normal
|One
|Water Gun
|Water
|Five
|Sing
|Normal
|Ten
|Mist
|Ice
|15
|Life Dew
|Water
|20
|Ice Shard
|Ice
|25
|Confuse Ray
|Ghost
|30
|Water Pulse
|Water
|35
|Brine
|Water
|40
|Body Slam
|Normal
|45
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|50
|Rain Dance
|Water
|55
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|60
|Perish Song
|Normal
|65
|Sheer Cold
|Ice
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Alluring Voice
|Fairy
|Avalanche
|Ice
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Body Press
|Fighting
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|Charm
|Fairy
|Chilling Water
|Water
|Confuse Ray
|Ghost
|Curse
|Ghost
|Disarming Voice
|Fairy
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Dragon Cheer
|Dragon
|Dragon Dance
|Dragon
|Dragon Pulse
|Dragon
|Drill Run
|Ground
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Haze
|Ice
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Haze
|Ice
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Hyper Voice
|Normal
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Icicle Spear
|Ice
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Iron Head
|Steel
|Liquidation
|Water
|Muddy Water
|Water
|Outrage
|Dragon
|Protect
|Normal
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Psychic Noise
|Psychic
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Reflect
|Psychic
|Rest
|Psychic
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Smart Strike
|Steel
|Snowscape
|Ice
|Substitute
|Normal
|Surf
|Water
|Take Down
|Normal
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Waterfall
|Water
|Weather Ball
|Normal
|Whirlpool
|Water
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Ancient Power
|Rock
|Cranidos, Rampardos, Shieldon, Bastiodon, Shellos, or Gastrodon
|Curse
|Ghost
|Slowpoke (both forms), Slowbro (both forms), Slowking (both forms), Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Bergmite, Avalugg(both forms), or Pincurchin
|Fissure
|Ground
|Mirror Herb
|Freeze-Dry
|Ice
|Eiscue
|Horn Drill
|Normal
|Rhyhorn, Rhydon, or Rhyperior
|Sparkling Aria
|Water
|Primarina
|Tickle
|Normal
|Mirror Herb
Lapras isn't getting any younger, so it's time to search the seas so that you can use it to your advantage. And gain a new friend, of course.