Lapras | Pokémon guide

The epitome of a gentle giant, Pokémon's Lapras is an enormous cutiepie, but don't underestimate this dino-pal, either. It can pack a punch at the right moment, especially with the Gigantamax Factor, which turns it from an eight-foot friend to a 78-foot gigantic force to be reckoned with.

We get it if you want to guarantee Lapras' presence in your Pokédex, and that's why we've put together some Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon Pokopia Mystery Gift codes for your redeeming pleasure. Everybody loves freebies.

Here's everything in our Lapras guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Lapras:

National Pokédex # 0,131 Type Water/Ice Abilities Water Absorb or Shell Armor Hidden ability Hydration Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 45 (11.9%) Egg groups Monster and Water 1 EV yield Two HP

Lapras's evolution

Lapras does not have any traditional evolutionary forms, but it can Gigantamax into Gigantamax Lapras with the Gigantamax Factor.

Lapras's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Lapras in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Received as a gift in Silph Co. in Saffron City Yellow Received as a gift in Silph Co. in Saffron City

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Union Cave (Fridays only) Crystal Union Cave (Fridays only)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed / LeafGreen Received as a gift in Silph Co. in Saffron City, Icefall Cave Colosseum Trade XD Citadark Isle (Shadow)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Victory Road (Surfing) Platinum Victory Road (Surfing) HeartGold / SoulSilver Union Cave (Fridays only), Safari Zone - surfing in Rocky Beach

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Village Bridge rippling water Black 2 / White 2 Village Bridge rippling water

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Route 12 and Azure Bay, Friend Safari - Ice Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Poké Pelago, Poni Wilds Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Poké Pelago, Poni Breaker Coast Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 19 and 20, received as a gift in Silph Co. in Saffron City

Gen 8 locations

Sword Lapras : Routes 2 and 9, Lake of Outrage, North Lake Miloch, West Lake Axewell (Wanderer); the Max Raid Battles of: Bridge Field, Dusty Bowl, East Lake Axewell, Giant's Cap, Giant's Mirror, Lake of Outrage, South Lake Miloch, Stony Wilderness, West Lake Axewell

Gigantamax Lapras : Wild Area News Shield Lapras : Routes 2 and 9, Lake of Outrage, North Lake Miloch, West Lake Axewell (Wanderer); the Max Raid Battles of: Bridge Field, Dusty Bowl, East Lake Axewell, Giant's Cap, Giant's Mirror, Lake of Outrage, South Lake Miloch, Stony Wilderness

Gigantamax Lapras : Giant's Seat's Max Raid Battle Isle of Armor Lapras: Frigid Sea

Gigantamax Lapras: the Max Raid Battles of Giant's Bed, Frigid Sea Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Victory Road Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Polar Biome, five and six-star Tera Raid Battles Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Lapras in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Lapras in Pokopia, you need to create a Tropical Seaside Pokopia habitat. Do this by combining a large palm tree with any four hedges, and two ocean water. You can do it at any time of day in any weather, so get going!

Lapras's base stats

Lapras's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 130

Attack - 85

Defense - 80

Sp. Atk - 85

Sp. Def - 95

Speed - 60

Lapras's type strengths and weaknesses

Lapras is a Water/Ice Pokémon, which comes with its own set of strengths and weaknesses. It's pretty standard stuff, with two types it's strong against and four that it's weak to. The rest of them are bog-standard normal damage.

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Steel Weak Electric, Grass, Fighting, Rock Resistant Ice, Water Immune N/A

Lapras's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Lapras can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Growl Normal One Water Gun Water Five Sing Normal Ten Mist Ice 15 Life Dew Water 20 Ice Shard Ice 25 Confuse Ray Ghost 30 Water Pulse Water 35 Brine Water 40 Body Slam Normal 45 Ice Beam Ice 50 Rain Dance Water 55 Hydro Pump Water 60 Perish Song Normal 65 Sheer Cold Ice

Learnable TMs

Move Type Alluring Voice Fairy Avalanche Ice Blizzard Ice Body Press Fighting Body Slam Normal Bulldoze Ground Charm Fairy Chilling Water Water Confuse Ray Ghost Curse Ghost Disarming Voice Fairy Double-Edge Normal Dragon Cheer Dragon Dragon Dance Dragon Dragon Pulse Dragon Drill Run Ground Earthquake Ground Endure Normal Facade Normal Giga Impact Normal Haze Ice Helping Hand Normal Hydro Pump Water Endure Normal Facade Normal Giga Impact Normal Haze Ice Helping Hand Normal Hydro Pump Water Hyper Beam Normal Hyper Voice Normal Ice Beam Ice Icicle Spear Ice Icy Wind Ice Iron Head Steel Liquidation Water Muddy Water Water Outrage Dragon Protect Normal Psychic Psychic Psychic Noise Psychic Rain Dance Water Reflect Psychic Rest Psychic Sleep Talk Normal Smart Strike Steel Snowscape Ice Substitute Normal Surf Water Take Down Normal Tera Blast Normal Thunder Electric Thunderbolt Electric Water Pulse Water Waterfall Water Weather Ball Normal Whirlpool Water Zen Headbutt Psychic

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Ancient Power Rock Cranidos, Rampardos, Shieldon, Bastiodon, Shellos, or Gastrodon Curse Ghost Slowpoke (both forms), Slowbro (both forms), Slowking (both forms), Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Bergmite, Avalugg(both forms), or Pincurchin Fissure Ground Mirror Herb Freeze-Dry Ice Eiscue Horn Drill Normal Rhyhorn, Rhydon, or Rhyperior Sparkling Aria Water Primarina Tickle Normal Mirror Herb

Lapras isn't getting any younger, so it's time to search the seas so that you can use it to your advantage. And gain a new friend, of course.