Pokémon LEGO is officially coming, but we’ve one Snorlax-sized concern

It’s official LEGO Pokémon sets are happening, and we’re super excited about it because it could be just the start of an exciting collaboration. We’re also looking forward to having a blocky little Pikachu sitting on our desks, dutifully guarding our electronics. All we have to go on so far is a teaser image that shows the iconic lightning-shaped tail of everyone’s favorite electrifying mouse, built out of LEGO.

But as excited as we are for the collab, we’re already mourning the hole it’s sure to burn into our wallets. We all remember the gut-wrenching price tag on the LEGO Bowser – and granted, who wouldn’t want a LEGO Bowser? – but the three-figure cost, which is still at a whopping $269.99 on LEGO’s store, priced a lot of fans out. While the building block franchise has been busy collaborating with other huge IPs, like the LEGO Mario set that dropped for MAR10, we’re already mentally calculating our budgets for when the Pokémon LEGO set drops in 2026.

We don’t know whether this team-up with Pikachu is pointing towards another giant set with an even bigger price tag or whether we’ll get to craft a bunch of smaller ‘mon to sit on our desks, build a brand new Pokémon center, or create our very own gym. But we’re hoping for the latter options. While a giant LEGO Pikachu would be awesome, we’d much prefer to spend a little less and get our hands on a bunch of different ‘mon to build.

Pokémon’s 30th anniversary is next year, so it’s likely that one of the most well-known and well-loved gaming franchises has plenty in store for us to celebrate. This collaboration with LEGO might just be the beginning, and we’re excited to find out what 2026 brings, whether that’s new games like Pokémon Z-A or other collabs and crossovers.

While we’re waiting for news on a new Pokémon game, check out our picks for the best Pokémon games of all time to get stuck into something new. Or, if you’re after some freebies in one of the best mobile games out there, we have all the latest Pokémon Go codes for you, too.