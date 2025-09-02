Sorry kids, the Pokémon Lego sets aren't made for you

Despite the collection's vague 2026 release date, there's been a Pokémon Lego price leak that's sent our imaginations running wild. According to the leaker, the upcoming Pokémon collection features three sets, ranging in price from $60 to a whopping $650, almost rivaling Lego's most expensive kit.

Understandably, Pokémon fans were overjoyed at the Lego collaboration announcement earlier this year, especially after seeing the detail and quality of the existing Mario Lego sets, but these leaked prices have got us all wondering what bricky wonders could possibly await us in 2026. The Lego Mighty Bowser kit is only $270 despite being massive and pretty intricate, so the $650 price point suggests that we might be getting a full diorama of a memorable scene from the games, like the iconic gen 3 Pokémon Groudon, Kyogre, and Rayquaza facing off in Hoenn.

Another element of this leak is the fact that all three sets are marked as 18+. While this is an indicator of complexity, it's also a label that's usually reserved for Lego sets that are collectors' items or for display only, rather than the various Mario Kart Lego sets that are designed for play, which are instead marked as 7-9+, depending on difficulty. Based on this, I think we can make some fairly accurate predictions as to what each set will look like.

The official teaser trailer and Lego Pokémon website both feature a Lego brick version of the electric Pokémon mascot, Pikachu, so it's fairly safe to say that the sparky rodent will appear in the collection. I'd put money on the $50 set being a Pikachu model, the mid-range $200 set being Charizard, and then the $650 set representing an important game moment or an entire region - perhaps the entirety of Kanto. Lego Redditors do seem convinced that the larger set will be an "even bigger Pikachu", though, and I wouldn't put it past The Pokémon Company to make that decision.

The leaked information also points to a March 1, 2026, release date for the collection, with early access for Lego Insiders on February 27, but there's no official word just yet. Pokémon previously held contracts with both Mega Bloks and Nanoblock for collectible and playable brick sets, so this new partnership's launch date might depend on those contracts running out.

I'm personally very excited about the prospect of adding new Pokémon figures to my collection in the form of Lego sets, and the company has previously done very well by Nintendo properties. For example, I love my Animal Crossing Lego diorama of Celeste and her telescope, so I'd love to add some Pokémon minifigures to my shelves. Maybe a Wally and Ralts set?