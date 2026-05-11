Lickitung | Pokémon guide

Leading with its tongue first, Pokémon’s Lickitung is a pretty unique specimen, and if you don’t watch out for it, it might just swallow you whole.

Pokemon Lickitung glowing against a grey Pocket Tactics background
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Another creature that is aptly named, you probably know that Pokémon's Lickitung naturally prefers to attack with its tongue. What you may not know, though, is that Lickitung's tongue is twice as long as its body, which is pretty crazy. Let's get into the stuff you really want to know about it, though, like its locations, moves, and strengths and weaknesses, among basic need-to-knows.

Get your Pokédex as full as Lickitung's stomach with your Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon Pokopia Mystery Gift codes. That way, you'll be prepared for anything when in battle.

Here's everything in our Lickitung guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Lickitung:

National Pokédex # 0,108
Type Normal
Abilities Own Tempo or Oblivious
Hidden ability Cloud Nine
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Catch rate 45 (11.9%)
Egg groups Monster
EV yield Two HP

Lickitung's evolution

Lickitung evolves into Lickilicky at various levels, depending on the game. It must know Rollout to evolve.

Pokemon Lickitung and its evolution Pokemon Lickilicky with an arrow between them against a grey background

Lickitung's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Lickitung in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Trade Slowbro on Route 18
Yellow Cerulean Cave

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Route 44
Crystal Route 44 (morning only)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed Trade Golduck on Route 18
LeafGreen Trade Slowbro on Route 18
Colosseum Trade
XD Citadark Isle

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Great Lake Valor (swarm)
Platinum Route 215
HeartGold / SoulSilver Route 44, Safari Zone - Forest, Mountain (morning only)

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Challenger's Cave
Black 2 / White 2 Route 2

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Victory Road's Cave and Horde Encounter
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Trade
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Poni Gauntlet
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Cerulean Cave

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade
Isle of Armor Soothing Wetlands, Brawlers' Cave, Max Lair's Dynamax Adventure
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Lake Valor (swarm), Grand Underground - Spacious Cave, Riverbank Cave, Fountainspring Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Swampy Cave, Bogsunk Cavern
Legends: Arceus Obsidian Fieldlands - space-time distortions; Crimson Mirelands - Shrouded Ruins, near Diamond Settlement, massive mass outbreaks; Alabaster Icelands - Avalanche Slopes, Snowfall Hot Spring, massive mass outbreaks

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Pokemon Lickitung in its TCG Pocket card art

Lickitung's base stats

Lickitung's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 90
  • Attack - 55
  • Defense - 75
  • Sp. Atk - 60
  • Sp. Def - 75
  • Speed - 30

Lickitung's type strengths and weaknesses

Things couldn't get more standard when it comes to Lickitung's strengths and weaknesses against other creatures, as it's a Normal-type Pokémon. This means it has one type it's weak to, and one that it's totally immune to. Other than that, it's business as usual.

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, Water
Weak Fighting
Resistant N/A
Immune Ghost

Lickitung's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Lickitung can learn the following moves: 

Level up moves (Sword/Shield and Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl)

Level Move Type
One Defense Curl Normal
One Lick Ghost
Six Rollout Rock
12 Supersonic Normal
18 Wrap Normal
24 Disable Normal
30 Stomp Normal
36 Knock Off Dark
42 Screech Normal
48 Slam Normal
54 Power Whip Grass
60 Belly Drum Normal

Level up moves (Legends: Arceus)

Level Move Type
One Tackle Normal
Six Rest Psychic
11 Bulldoze Ground
18 Zen Headbutt Psychic
25 Double-Edge Normal
34 Rollout Rock
43 Giga Impact Normal

Learnable TMs (Sword/Shield)

Move Type
Amnesia Psychic
Attract Normal
Blizzard Ice
Body Press Fighting
Body Slam Normal
Brick Break Fighting
Brutal Swing Dark
Bulldoze Ground
Dig Ground
Earthquake Ground
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Earthquake Ground
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fire Blast Fire
Fire Punch Fire
Flamethrower Fire
Fling Dark
Giga Impact Normal
Helping Hand Normal
Hydro Pump Water
Hyper Beam Normal
Ice Beam Ice
Ice Punch Ice
Icy Wind Ice
Iron Tail Steel
Mega Kick Normal
Mega Punch Normal
Muddy Water Water
Power Whip Grass
Protect Normal
Rain Dance Water
Rest Psychic
Retaliate Normal
Rock Slide Rock
Rock Tomb Rock
Round Normal
Sandstorm Rock
Screech Normal
Shadow Ball Ghost
Sleep Talk Normal
Snore Normal
Solar Beam Grass
Stomping Tantrum Ground
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Surf Water
Swords Dance Normal
Thief Dark
Thunder Electric
Thunder Punch Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Whirlpool Water
Work Up Normal
Zen Headbutt Psychic

Learnable TMs (Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl)

Move Type
Attract Normal
Blizzard Ice
Brick Break Fighting
Bulldoze Ground
Cut Normal
Dig Ground
Double Team Normal
Dream Eater Psychic
Earthquake Ground
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fire Blast Fire
Flamethrower Fire
Fling Dark
Focus Punch Fighting
Giga Impact Normal
Hyper Beam Normal
Ice Beam Ice
Iron Tail Steel
Protect Normal
Psych Up Normal
Rain Dance Water
Rest Psychic
Rock Climb Normal
Rock Slide Rock
Rock Smash Fighting
Rock Tomb Rock
Sandstorm Rock
Shadow Ball Ghost
Shock Wave Electric
Sleep Talk Normal
Solar Beam Grass
Strength Normal
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Surf Water
Swagger Normal
Swords Dance Normal
Thief Dark
Thunder Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Water Pulse Water
Work Up Normal

Egg moves (Sword/Shield)

Move Type Breed with
Belch Poison Snorlax
Curse Ghost Slowpoke (both forms), Slowbro (both forms), Slowking (both forms), Bergmite, or Avalugg
Hammer Arm Fighting Rhydon, Rhyperior, Snorlax, or Swampert
Thrash Normal Cubone, Marowak (both forms), Larvitar, Pupitar, Tyranitar, Tyrunt, or Tyrantrum

Egg moves (Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl)

Move Type Breed with
Amnesia Psychic Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Snorlax, Mudkip, Marshtomp, or Swampert
Belch Poison Snorlax
Belly Drum Normal Lickitung, Lickilicky, or Snorlax
Body Slam Normal Lapras, Snorlax, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, or Tropius
Curse Ghost Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Turtwig, Grotle, or Torterra
Hammer Arm Fighting Rhydon, Rhyperior, Snorlax, or Swampert
Muddy Water Water Marshtomp or Swampert
Snore Normal Snorlax
Thrash Normal Cubone, Marowak, Totodile, Croconaw, Feraligatr, Larvitar, Pupitar, or Tyranitar
Zen Headbutt Psychic Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Cranidos, or Rampardos

You're all set now - Lickitung is ready for you to catch it and harness its tongue-related powers.

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

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