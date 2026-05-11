Lickitung | Pokémon guide

Another creature that is aptly named, you probably know that Pokémon's Lickitung naturally prefers to attack with its tongue. What you may not know, though, is that Lickitung's tongue is twice as long as its body, which is pretty crazy. Let's get into the stuff you really want to know about it, though, like its locations, moves, and strengths and weaknesses, among basic need-to-knows.
Get your Pokédex as full as Lickitung's stomach with your Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon Pokopia Mystery Gift codes. That way, you'll be prepared for anything when in battle.
Here's everything in our Lickitung guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Lickitung:
|National Pokédex #
|0,108
|Type
|Normal
|Abilities
|Own Tempo or Oblivious
|Hidden ability
|Cloud Nine
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Catch rate
|45 (11.9%)
|Egg groups
|Monster
|EV yield
|Two HP
Lickitung's evolution
Lickitung evolves into Lickilicky at various levels, depending on the game. It must know Rollout to evolve.
Lickitung's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Lickitung in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Trade Slowbro on Route 18
|Yellow
|Cerulean Cave
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Route 44
|Crystal
|Route 44 (morning only)
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed
|Trade Golduck on Route 18
|LeafGreen
|Trade Slowbro on Route 18
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Citadark Isle
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Great Lake Valor (swarm)
|Platinum
|Route 215
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Route 44, Safari Zone - Forest, Mountain (morning only)
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Challenger's Cave
|Black 2 / White 2
|Route 2
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Victory Road's Cave and Horde Encounter
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Trade
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Trade
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Poni Gauntlet
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Cerulean Cave
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Trade
|Isle of Armor
|Soothing Wetlands, Brawlers' Cave, Max Lair's Dynamax Adventure
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Lake Valor (swarm), Grand Underground - Spacious Cave, Riverbank Cave, Fountainspring Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Swampy Cave, Bogsunk Cavern
|Legends: Arceus
|Obsidian Fieldlands - space-time distortions; Crimson Mirelands - Shrouded Ruins, near Diamond Settlement, massive mass outbreaks; Alabaster Icelands - Avalanche Slopes, Snowfall Hot Spring, massive mass outbreaks
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Unobtainable
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
Lickitung's base stats
Lickitung's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 90
- Attack - 55
- Defense - 75
- Sp. Atk - 60
- Sp. Def - 75
- Speed - 30
Lickitung's type strengths and weaknesses
Things couldn't get more standard when it comes to Lickitung's strengths and weaknesses against other creatures, as it's a Normal-type Pokémon. This means it has one type it's weak to, and one that it's totally immune to. Other than that, it's business as usual.
|Normal damage
|Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, Water
|Weak
|Fighting
|Resistant
|N/A
|Immune
|Ghost
Lickitung's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Lickitung can learn the following moves:
Level up moves (Sword/Shield and Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Defense Curl
|Normal
|One
|Lick
|Ghost
|Six
|Rollout
|Rock
|12
|Supersonic
|Normal
|18
|Wrap
|Normal
|24
|Disable
|Normal
|30
|Stomp
|Normal
|36
|Knock Off
|Dark
|42
|Screech
|Normal
|48
|Slam
|Normal
|54
|Power Whip
|Grass
|60
|Belly Drum
|Normal
Level up moves (Legends: Arceus)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|Six
|Rest
|Psychic
|11
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|18
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
|25
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|34
|Rollout
|Rock
|43
|Giga Impact
|Normal
Learnable TMs (Sword/Shield)
|Move
|Type
|Amnesia
|Psychic
|Attract
|Normal
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Body Press
|Fighting
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Brutal Swing
|Dark
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|Dig
|Ground
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Fling
|Dark
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Iron Tail
|Steel
|Mega Kick
|Normal
|Mega Punch
|Normal
|Muddy Water
|Water
|Power Whip
|Grass
|Protect
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Retaliate
|Normal
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Round
|Normal
|Sandstorm
|Rock
|Screech
|Normal
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Snore
|Normal
|Solar Beam
|Grass
|Stomping Tantrum
|Ground
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Surf
|Water
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Whirlpool
|Water
|Work Up
|Normal
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
Learnable TMs (Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl)
|Move
|Type
|Attract
|Normal
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|Cut
|Normal
|Dig
|Ground
|Double Team
|Normal
|Dream Eater
|Psychic
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Fling
|Dark
|Focus Punch
|Fighting
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Iron Tail
|Steel
|Protect
|Normal
|Psych Up
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Rock Climb
|Normal
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Rock Smash
|Fighting
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Sandstorm
|Rock
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Shock Wave
|Electric
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Solar Beam
|Grass
|Strength
|Normal
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Surf
|Water
|Swagger
|Normal
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Work Up
|Normal
Egg moves (Sword/Shield)
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Belch
|Poison
|Snorlax
|Curse
|Ghost
|Slowpoke (both forms), Slowbro (both forms), Slowking (both forms), Bergmite, or Avalugg
|Hammer Arm
|Fighting
|Rhydon, Rhyperior, Snorlax, or Swampert
|Thrash
|Normal
|Cubone, Marowak (both forms), Larvitar, Pupitar, Tyranitar, Tyrunt, or Tyrantrum
Egg moves (Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl)
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Amnesia
|Psychic
|Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Snorlax, Mudkip, Marshtomp, or Swampert
|Belch
|Poison
|Snorlax
|Belly Drum
|Normal
|Lickitung, Lickilicky, or Snorlax
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Lapras, Snorlax, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, or Tropius
|Curse
|Ghost
|Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Turtwig, Grotle, or Torterra
|Hammer Arm
|Fighting
|Rhydon, Rhyperior, Snorlax, or Swampert
|Muddy Water
|Water
|Marshtomp or Swampert
|Snore
|Normal
|Snorlax
|Thrash
|Normal
|Cubone, Marowak, Totodile, Croconaw, Feraligatr, Larvitar, Pupitar, or Tyranitar
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
|Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Cranidos, or Rampardos
You're all set now - Lickitung is ready for you to catch it and harness its tongue-related powers.