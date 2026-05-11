Lickitung | Pokémon guide

Another creature that is aptly named, you probably know that Pokémon's Lickitung naturally prefers to attack with its tongue. What you may not know, though, is that Lickitung's tongue is twice as long as its body, which is pretty crazy. Let's get into the stuff you really want to know about it, though, like its locations, moves, and strengths and weaknesses, among basic need-to-knows.

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Here's everything in our Lickitung guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Lickitung:

National Pokédex # 0,108 Type Normal Abilities Own Tempo or Oblivious Hidden ability Cloud Nine Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 45 (11.9%) Egg groups Monster EV yield Two HP

Lickitung's evolution

Lickitung evolves into Lickilicky at various levels, depending on the game. It must know Rollout to evolve.

Lickitung's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Lickitung in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Trade Slowbro on Route 18 Yellow Cerulean Cave

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Route 44 Crystal Route 44 (morning only)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed Trade Golduck on Route 18 LeafGreen Trade Slowbro on Route 18 Colosseum Trade XD Citadark Isle

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Great Lake Valor (swarm) Platinum Route 215 HeartGold / SoulSilver Route 44, Safari Zone - Forest, Mountain (morning only)

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Challenger's Cave Black 2 / White 2 Route 2

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Victory Road's Cave and Horde Encounter Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Trade Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Poni Gauntlet Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Cerulean Cave

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade Isle of Armor Soothing Wetlands, Brawlers' Cave, Max Lair's Dynamax Adventure Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Lake Valor (swarm), Grand Underground - Spacious Cave, Riverbank Cave, Fountainspring Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Swampy Cave, Bogsunk Cavern Legends: Arceus Obsidian Fieldlands - space-time distortions; Crimson Mirelands - Shrouded Ruins, near Diamond Settlement, massive mass outbreaks; Alabaster Icelands - Avalanche Slopes, Snowfall Hot Spring, massive mass outbreaks

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Lickitung's base stats

Lickitung's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 90

Attack - 55

Defense - 75

Sp. Atk - 60

Sp. Def - 75

Speed - 30

Lickitung's type strengths and weaknesses

Things couldn't get more standard when it comes to Lickitung's strengths and weaknesses against other creatures, as it's a Normal-type Pokémon. This means it has one type it's weak to, and one that it's totally immune to. Other than that, it's business as usual.

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, Water Weak Fighting Resistant N/A Immune Ghost

Lickitung's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Lickitung can learn the following moves:

Level up moves (Sword/Shield and Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl)

Level Move Type One Defense Curl Normal One Lick Ghost Six Rollout Rock 12 Supersonic Normal 18 Wrap Normal 24 Disable Normal 30 Stomp Normal 36 Knock Off Dark 42 Screech Normal 48 Slam Normal 54 Power Whip Grass 60 Belly Drum Normal

Level up moves (Legends: Arceus)

Level Move Type One Tackle Normal Six Rest Psychic 11 Bulldoze Ground 18 Zen Headbutt Psychic 25 Double-Edge Normal 34 Rollout Rock 43 Giga Impact Normal

Learnable TMs (Sword/Shield)

Move Type Amnesia Psychic Attract Normal Blizzard Ice Body Press Fighting Body Slam Normal Brick Break Fighting Brutal Swing Dark Bulldoze Ground Dig Ground Earthquake Ground Endure Normal Facade Normal Earthquake Ground Endure Normal Facade Normal Fire Blast Fire Fire Punch Fire Flamethrower Fire Fling Dark Giga Impact Normal Helping Hand Normal Hydro Pump Water Hyper Beam Normal Ice Beam Ice Ice Punch Ice Icy Wind Ice Iron Tail Steel Mega Kick Normal Mega Punch Normal Muddy Water Water Power Whip Grass Protect Normal Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Retaliate Normal Rock Slide Rock Rock Tomb Rock Round Normal Sandstorm Rock Screech Normal Shadow Ball Ghost Sleep Talk Normal Snore Normal Solar Beam Grass Stomping Tantrum Ground Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Surf Water Swords Dance Normal Thief Dark Thunder Electric Thunder Punch Electric Thunderbolt Electric Whirlpool Water Work Up Normal Zen Headbutt Psychic

Learnable TMs (Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl)

Move Type Attract Normal Blizzard Ice Brick Break Fighting Bulldoze Ground Cut Normal Dig Ground Double Team Normal Dream Eater Psychic Earthquake Ground Endure Normal Facade Normal Fire Blast Fire Flamethrower Fire Fling Dark Focus Punch Fighting Giga Impact Normal Hyper Beam Normal Ice Beam Ice Iron Tail Steel Protect Normal Psych Up Normal Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Rock Climb Normal Rock Slide Rock Rock Smash Fighting Rock Tomb Rock Sandstorm Rock Shadow Ball Ghost Shock Wave Electric Sleep Talk Normal Solar Beam Grass Strength Normal Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Surf Water Swagger Normal Swords Dance Normal Thief Dark Thunder Electric Thunderbolt Electric Water Pulse Water Work Up Normal

Egg moves (Sword/Shield)

Move Type Breed with Belch Poison Snorlax Curse Ghost Slowpoke (both forms), Slowbro (both forms), Slowking (both forms), Bergmite, or Avalugg Hammer Arm Fighting Rhydon, Rhyperior, Snorlax, or Swampert Thrash Normal Cubone, Marowak (both forms), Larvitar, Pupitar, Tyranitar, Tyrunt, or Tyrantrum

Egg moves (Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl)

Move Type Breed with Amnesia Psychic Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Snorlax, Mudkip, Marshtomp, or Swampert Belch Poison Snorlax Belly Drum Normal Lickitung, Lickilicky, or Snorlax Body Slam Normal Lapras, Snorlax, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, or Tropius Curse Ghost Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Turtwig, Grotle, or Torterra Hammer Arm Fighting Rhydon, Rhyperior, Snorlax, or Swampert Muddy Water Water Marshtomp or Swampert Snore Normal Snorlax Thrash Normal Cubone, Marowak, Totodile, Croconaw, Feraligatr, Larvitar, Pupitar, or Tyranitar Zen Headbutt Psychic Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Cranidos, or Rampardos

You're all set now - Lickitung is ready for you to catch it and harness its tongue-related powers.