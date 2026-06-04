Move over, Growlithe, the Pokémon x Louisiana SPCA adoption event has the new best friend for me

There's not much better than Pokémon, except real animals - so adopt one from the Louisiana SPCA.

SPCA Pokemon adoption event - a dog wearing a themed bandana
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Pokémon and pets. Has there ever been a better combination? No, and now you can adopt a new pet in a Pokémon-themed event, coming to the Louisiana SPCA this month.

On Thursday, June 11th, you can meet potential adoptees that you may want to take home with you. Head to Petite Rouge Café (3146 Calhoun Street, New Orleans, LA 70125) between 4 and 6 pm, and you can see who's available.

Some of the Pocket Tactics team own dogs, and even more of us have soft spots for them - so we had a good scroll and picked out some dogs we would adopt in a heartbeat. Shoutout to Desperado, who could very easily be a Pokémon himself with that snazzy outfit, Fargo, who reminds us of Lillipup, and Faust, who's giving Yamper energy with those eyes.

As for cats, Otis' eyes could give Shinx a run for its money, while Lemon looks like Espurr. You can see all the animals available for adoption on the SPCA site here.

available animals in the SPCA Pokemon adoption event

Those who do adopt a dog or cat during the event will also get a Pokémon Center goodie bag. We're not sure what's in it yet, but judging by the distinguished dog on the event page, we're assuming it'll include the leash and bandana printed with the associated Pokémon artwork, among other things.

Now, if they feel like arranging an event in London, say, then I will be there and adopt a new friend - but for now, anyone in Louisiana will need to go in my stead.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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