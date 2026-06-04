Move over, Growlithe, the Pokémon x Louisiana SPCA adoption event has the new best friend for me

Pokémon and pets. Has there ever been a better combination? No, and now you can adopt a new pet in a Pokémon-themed event, coming to the Louisiana SPCA this month.

On Thursday, June 11th, you can meet potential adoptees that you may want to take home with you. Head to Petite Rouge Café (3146 Calhoun Street, New Orleans, LA 70125) between 4 and 6 pm, and you can see who's available.

Some of the Pocket Tactics team own dogs, and even more of us have soft spots for them - so we had a good scroll and picked out some dogs we would adopt in a heartbeat. Shoutout to Desperado, who could very easily be a Pokémon himself with that snazzy outfit, Fargo, who reminds us of Lillipup, and Faust, who's giving Yamper energy with those eyes.

As for cats, Otis' eyes could give Shinx a run for its money, while Lemon looks like Espurr. You can see all the animals available for adoption on the SPCA site here.

Those who do adopt a dog or cat during the event will also get a Pokémon Center goodie bag. We're not sure what's in it yet, but judging by the distinguished dog on the event page, we're assuming it'll include the leash and bandana printed with the associated Pokémon artwork, among other things.

Now, if they feel like arranging an event in London, say, then I will be there and adopt a new friend - but for now, anyone in Louisiana will need to go in my stead.