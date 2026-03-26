Machamp | Pokémon guide

With two more arms than its pre-evolutions, the Pokémon Machamp strikes a formidable figure as the 'Superpower Pokémon'. In fact, it's so strong that it can carry you around easily in Sun and Moon using the 'Machamp Shove' ability, making it one of the generation's Ride Pokémon. In further games, it loses this ability but gains a

Gigantamax form in Gen 8.

Other than that, it's a great fighting Pokémon to use in battle, if you need a bit of physical strength to take down an opponent. To see which other 'mon you could use, check out our complete Pokédex.

Here's everything in our Machamp guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Machamp:

National Pokédex # 0,068 Type Fighting Abilities Guts or No Guard (Gen IV onwards) Hidden ability Steadfast Gender ratio Male - 75%

Female - 25% Catch rate 11.9% Egg groups Human-Like EV yield Three atk

Machamp's evolution

Once you evolve a Machop into a Machoke at level 28, you can then evolve it into Machamp when traded in most games, or using a Linking Cord item. This item appears only in Legends: Arceus and Pokémon Sleep, where you can buy it for 1k MP in the Trading Post in Arceus, or for 1.4k sleep points in Sleep.

Machamp's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Machamp in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Evolve Machoke Yellow Trade a Cubone for Machoke in the Underground Path (Routes 5-6) - it will immediately evolve due to the trade

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Evolve Machoke Crystal Evolve Machoke

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Evolve Machoke Emerald Evolve Machoke FireRed / LeafGreen Evolve Machoke Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Evolve Machoke Platinum Evolve Machoke HeartGold / SoulSilver Evolve Machoke

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade White Evolve Machoke Black 2 / White 2 Trade

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Evolve Machoke Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Evolve Machoke

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Evolve Machoke Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Evolve Machoke Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Evolve Machoke

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Dusty Bowl, Giant's Mirror, North Lake Miloch, Rolling Fields, Stony Wilderness, South Lake Miloch Isle of Armor Ballimere Lake, Frigid Sea, Frostpoint Field, Giant's Bed, Snowslide Slope Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Evolve Machoke Legends: Arceus Alabaster Icelands: Arena's Approach, Coronet Highlands

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable Legends: Z-A Centrico Plaza: Wild Zone 20

How do I get Machamp in Pokémon Pokopia?

Machamp appears in Pokémon Pokopia, so you can build it a suitably muscly home. To attract it, you need to create one of the following Pokopia habitats:

Grassy training field - four tall red grasses and two sandbags

- four tall red grasses and two sandbags Clink-clang iron construction - one sandbag, one set of excavation tools, one wheelbarrow, and three iron beams or columns

Machamp's base stats

Machamp's base stats are as follows: as you level it up, these stats will grow:

HP - 90

- 90 Attack - 130

- 130 Defense - 80

- 80 Sp. Atk - 65

- 65 Sp. Def - 85

- 85 Speed - 55

Machamp's type strengths and weaknesses

Machamp, though being the champion superpower Pokémon, isn't immune to attacks of any kind. It's resistant to bug-, dark-, and rock-type moves, but will take extra damage from fairy-, flying-, and psychic-type moves. Keep it away from the Abra line, and it'll be safe.

Normal damage Dragon, Electric, Fighting, Fire, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Steel, Water Weak Fairy, Flying, Psychic Resistant Bug, Dark, Rock Immune None

Machamp's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Machamp can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One One Leer Normal One Rock Smash Fighting Seven Focus Energy Normal 12 Power-Up Punch Fighting 14 Brutal Swing Dark 16 Bullet Punch Steel 18 Knock Off Dark 20 Bulk Up Fighting 25 Brick Break Fighting 30 Bulldoze Ground 36 Detect Fighting 40 Heavy Slam Steel 44 Double-Edge Normal 54 Dynamic Punch Fighting

Learnable TMs

Move Type Body Slam Normal Brick Break Fighting Bulk Up Fighting Bulldoze Ground Close Combat Fighting Comet Punch Normal Dig Ground Double-Edge Normal Drain Punch Fighting Dual Chop Dragon Earthquake Ground Endure Normal Facade Normal Fire Blast Fire Fire Punch Fire Fissure Ground Flamethrower Fire Focus Blast Fighting Fighting Giga Impact Normal Normal Hyper Beam Normal Normal Ice Punch Ice Knock Off Dark Light Screen Psychic Low Sweep Fighting Metronome Normal Poison Jab Poison Power-Up Punch Fighting Protect Normal Rock Slide Rock Rock Smash Fighting Rock Tomb Rock Stone Edge Rock Storm Throw Fighting Substitute Normal Thunder Punch Electric Work Up Normal

That's all you need to know about the Pokémon Machamp!