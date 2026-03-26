Machamp | Pokémon guide

With two more arms than its pre-evolutions, the Pokémon Machamp strikes a formidable figure as the 'Superpower Pokémon'. In fact, it's so strong that it can carry you around easily in Sun and Moon using the 'Machamp Shove' ability, making it one of the generation's Ride Pokémon. In further games, it loses this ability but gains a
Gigantamax form in Gen 8.
Other than that, it's a great fighting Pokémon to use in battle, if you need a bit of physical strength to take down an opponent. To see which other 'mon you could use, check out our complete Pokédex.
Here's everything in our Machamp guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Machamp:
|National Pokédex #
|0,068
|Type
|Fighting
|Abilities
|Guts or No Guard (Gen IV onwards)
|Hidden ability
|Steadfast
|Gender ratio
|Male - 75%
Female - 25%
|Catch rate
|11.9%
|Egg groups
|Human-Like
|EV yield
|Three atk
Machamp's evolution
Once you evolve a Machop into a Machoke at level 28, you can then evolve it into Machamp when traded in most games, or using a Linking Cord item. This item appears only in Legends: Arceus and Pokémon Sleep, where you can buy it for 1k MP in the Trading Post in Arceus, or for 1.4k sleep points in Sleep.
Machamp's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Machamp in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Evolve Machoke
|Yellow
|Trade a Cubone for Machoke in the Underground Path (Routes 5-6) - it will immediately evolve due to the trade
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Evolve Machoke
|Crystal
|Evolve Machoke
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Evolve Machoke
|Emerald
|Evolve Machoke
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Evolve Machoke
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Evolve Machoke
|Platinum
|Evolve Machoke
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Evolve Machoke
Gen 5 locations
|Black
|Trade
|White
|Evolve Machoke
|Black 2 / White 2
|Trade
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Evolve Machoke
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Evolve Machoke
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Evolve Machoke
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Evolve Machoke
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Evolve Machoke
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Dusty Bowl, Giant's Mirror, North Lake Miloch, Rolling Fields, Stony Wilderness, South Lake Miloch
|Isle of Armor
|Ballimere Lake, Frigid Sea, Frostpoint Field, Giant's Bed, Snowslide Slope
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Evolve Machoke
|Legends: Arceus
|Alabaster Icelands: Arena's Approach, Coronet Highlands
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Unobtainable
|Legends: Z-A
|Centrico Plaza: Wild Zone 20
How do I get Machamp in Pokémon Pokopia?
Machamp appears in Pokémon Pokopia, so you can build it a suitably muscly home. To attract it, you need to create one of the following Pokopia habitats:
- Grassy training field - four tall red grasses and two sandbags
- Clink-clang iron construction - one sandbag, one set of excavation tools, one wheelbarrow, and three iron beams or columns
Machamp's base stats
Machamp's base stats are as follows: as you level it up, these stats will grow:
- HP - 90
- Attack - 130
- Defense - 80
- Sp. Atk - 65
- Sp. Def - 85
- Speed - 55
Machamp's type strengths and weaknesses
Machamp, though being the champion superpower Pokémon, isn't immune to attacks of any kind. It's resistant to bug-, dark-, and rock-type moves, but will take extra damage from fairy-, flying-, and psychic-type moves. Keep it away from the Abra line, and it'll be safe.
|Normal damage
|Dragon, Electric, Fighting, Fire, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Steel, Water
|Weak
|Fairy, Flying, Psychic
|Resistant
|Bug, Dark, Rock
|Immune
|None
Machamp's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Machamp can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|One Leer
|Normal
|One
|Rock Smash
|Fighting
|Seven
|Focus Energy
|Normal
|12
|Power-Up Punch
|Fighting
|14
|Brutal Swing
|Dark
|16
|Bullet Punch
|Steel
|18
|Knock Off
|Dark
|20
|Bulk Up
|Fighting
|25
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|30
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|36
|Detect
|Fighting
|40
|Heavy Slam
|Steel
|44
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|54
|Dynamic Punch
|Fighting
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Bulk Up
|Fighting
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|Close Combat
|Fighting
|Comet Punch
|Normal
|Dig
|Ground
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Drain Punch
|Fighting
|Dual Chop
|Dragon
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Fissure
|Ground
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Focus Blast Fighting
|Fighting
|Giga Impact Normal
|Normal
|Hyper Beam Normal
|Normal
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Low Sweep
|Fighting
|Metronome
|Normal
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|Power-Up Punch
|Fighting
|Protect
|Normal
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Rock Smash
|Fighting
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Stone Edge
|Rock
|Storm Throw
|Fighting
|Substitute
|Normal
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Work Up
|Normal
That's all you need to know about the Pokémon Machamp!