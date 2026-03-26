Machamp | Pokémon guide

If you need to know about the Pokémon Machamp, our guide has all the key information from moves to locations.

pokemon machamp over an orange background
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With two more arms than its pre-evolutions, the Pokémon Machamp strikes a formidable figure as the 'Superpower Pokémon'. In fact, it's so strong that it can carry you around easily in Sun and Moon using the 'Machamp Shove' ability, making it one of the generation's Ride Pokémon. In further games, it loses this ability but gains a
Gigantamax form in Gen 8.

Other than that, it's a great fighting Pokémon to use in battle, if you need a bit of physical strength to take down an opponent. To see which other 'mon you could use, check out our complete Pokédex.

Here's everything in our Machamp guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Machamp:

National Pokédex # 0,068
Type Fighting
Abilities Guts or No Guard (Gen IV onwards)
Hidden ability Steadfast
Gender ratio Male - 75%
Female - 25%
Catch rate 11.9%
Egg groups Human-Like
EV yield Three atk

Pokemon Machop: Machop, Machoke, and Machamp in orange circles on an orange PT background showing their evolution chart

Machamp's evolution

Once you evolve a Machop into a Machoke at level 28, you can then evolve it into Machamp when traded in most games, or using a Linking Cord item. This item appears only in Legends: Arceus and Pokémon Sleep, where you can buy it for 1k MP in the Trading Post in Arceus, or for 1.4k sleep points in Sleep.

Machamp's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Machamp in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Evolve Machoke
Yellow Trade a Cubone for Machoke in the Underground Path (Routes 5-6) - it will immediately evolve due to the trade

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Evolve Machoke
Crystal Evolve Machoke

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Evolve Machoke
Emerald Evolve Machoke
FireRed / LeafGreen Evolve Machoke
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Evolve Machoke
Platinum Evolve Machoke
HeartGold / SoulSilver Evolve Machoke

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade
White Evolve Machoke
Black 2 / White 2 Trade

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Evolve Machoke
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Evolve Machoke

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Evolve Machoke
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Evolve Machoke
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Evolve Machoke

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Dusty Bowl, Giant's Mirror, North Lake Miloch, Rolling Fields, Stony Wilderness, South Lake Miloch
Isle of Armor Ballimere Lake, Frigid Sea, Frostpoint Field, Giant's Bed, Snowslide Slope
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Evolve Machoke
Legends: Arceus Alabaster Icelands: Arena's Approach, Coronet Highlands

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable
Legends: Z-A Centrico Plaza: Wild Zone 20

How do I get Machamp in Pokémon Pokopia?

Machamp appears in Pokémon Pokopia, so you can build it a suitably muscly home. To attract it, you need to create one of the following Pokopia habitats:

  • Grassy training field - four tall red grasses and two sandbags
  • Clink-clang iron construction - one sandbag, one set of excavation tools, one wheelbarrow, and three iron beams or columns

Artwork of pokemon machamp from a TCG card

Machamp's base stats

Machamp's base stats are as follows: as you level it up, these stats will grow:

  • HP - 90
  • Attack - 130
  • Defense - 80
  • Sp. Atk - 65
  • Sp. Def - 85
  • Speed - 55

Machamp's type strengths and weaknesses

Machamp, though being the champion superpower Pokémon, isn't immune to attacks of any kind. It's resistant to bug-, dark-, and rock-type moves, but will take extra damage from fairy-, flying-, and psychic-type moves. Keep it away from the Abra line, and it'll be safe.

Normal damage Dragon, Electric, Fighting, Fire, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Steel, Water
Weak Fairy, Flying, Psychic
Resistant Bug, Dark, Rock
Immune None

Machamp's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Machamp can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One One Leer Normal
One Rock Smash Fighting
Seven Focus Energy Normal
12 Power-Up Punch Fighting
14 Brutal Swing Dark
16 Bullet Punch Steel
18 Knock Off Dark
20 Bulk Up Fighting
25 Brick Break Fighting
30 Bulldoze Ground
36 Detect Fighting
40 Heavy Slam Steel
44 Double-Edge Normal
54 Dynamic Punch Fighting

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Body Slam Normal
Brick Break Fighting
Bulk Up Fighting
Bulldoze Ground
Close Combat Fighting
Comet Punch Normal
Dig Ground
Double-Edge Normal
Drain Punch Fighting
Dual Chop Dragon
Earthquake Ground
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fire Blast Fire
Fire Punch Fire
Fissure Ground
Flamethrower Fire
Focus Blast Fighting Fighting
Giga Impact Normal Normal
Hyper Beam Normal Normal
Ice Punch Ice
Knock Off Dark
Light Screen Psychic
Low Sweep Fighting
Metronome Normal
Poison Jab Poison
Power-Up Punch Fighting
Protect Normal
Rock Slide Rock
Rock Smash Fighting
Rock Tomb Rock
Stone Edge Rock
Storm Throw Fighting
Substitute Normal
Thunder Punch Electric
Work Up Normal

That's all you need to know about the Pokémon Machamp!

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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