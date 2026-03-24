Machoke | Pokémon guide

Make time to work out with Machoke by getting to know its locations, evolutions, and movesets across the generations.

Pokemon Machoke: Machoke's 3D sprite pasted on an orange PT background
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The Superpower Pokémon, Machoke, is a little divisive for some due to its extremely humanoid appearance, but this gen one gem is a fantastic friend and even better team member in battles. We've gone over everything you need to know about it below.

The Pokédex is full of other fantastic gen 1 Pokémon, and every 'mon is someone's favorite, so take a look around at the rest of our Pokémon content while you're here.

Here's everything in our Machoke guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Machoke:

National Pokédex # 0,067
Type Fighting
Abilities Guts or No Guard (gen 4 onwards)
Hidden ability Steadfast
Gender ratio Male - 75%
Female - 25%
Catch rate 20.1%
Egg groups Human-Like
EV yield Two attack

Pokemon Machoke: Machop, Machoke, and Machamp in orange circles on an orange PT background showing their evolution chart

Machoke's evolution

Machoke evolves from Machop starting from level 28. It then evolves into Machamp when traded or exposed to a Linking Cord.

Machoke's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Machoke in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Victory Road
Yellow Victory Road, or trade Cubone in Underground Path

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Rock Tunnel and Mt. Mortar
Crystal Mt. Mortar, Mt. Silver Cave, and Rock Tunnel

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Evolve Machop
Emerald Evolve Machop
FireRed / LeafGreen Cerulean Cave, Mt. Ember, and Victory Road
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Routes 210, 211, 216, 217, 225, and 226, Stark Mountain, Mt. Coronet, Victory Road, and Acuity Lakefront
Platinum Routes 210, 211, 225, and 226, and Mt. Coronet
HeartGold / SoulSilver Cliff Cave, Mt. Mortar, Cerulean Cave, Rock Tunnel, and the Safari Zone

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade
White Evolve Machop
Black 2 / White 2 Trade

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Friend Safari (Fighting)
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Evolve Machop

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Vast Poni Canyon
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Vast Poni Canyon
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Victory Road

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Axew's Eye, Giant's Seat, Stony Wilderness, Hammerlocke Hills, and Max Raid Battles in Dusty Bowl, North Lake Miloch, Rolling Fields, South Lake Miloch, and Stony Wilderness
Crown Tundra Max Lair (Dynamax Adventure)
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Routes 210, 211, 216, 217, 225, and 226, Stark Mountain, Mount Coronet, Victory Road, Acuity Lakefront, and Grand Underground - Spacious Cave, Grassland Cave, Whiteout Cave, and Sunlit Cavern
Legends: Arceus Obsidian Fieldlands, Cobalt Coastlands, Coronet Highlands, and Alabaster Icelands

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable
Legends: Z-A Bleu District: Wild Zone 12

How do I get Machoke in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Machoke in Pokopia, you need to create either the grassy training field or the box to the rhythm Pokopia habitat. Luckily, finding Machoke is part of the Rocky Ridges storyline, so it's pretty easy to spawn. The grassy training field is the easiest habitat to put together, requiring only four red tall grass and two sandbags.

Machoke's base stats

Machoke's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 80
  • Attack - 100
  • Defense - 70
  • Sp. Atk - 50
  • Sp. Def - 60
  • Speed - 45

Machoke's type strengths and weaknesses

As a pure fighting Pokémon, Machoke only has three weaknesses and resists three different types, giving it a decent matchup spread in battles. As it's weak to psychic moves, you could say that Machoke's brawn is no match for psychic brains.

Normal damage Dragon, Electric, Fighting, Fire, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Steel, Water
Weak Fairy, Flying, Psychic
Resistant Bug, Dark, Rock
Immune N/A

Pokemon Machoke: Machoke carrying a large boulder in artwork for Pokemon TCG Pocket

Machoke's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Machoke can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Leer Normal
One Rock Smash Fighting
Seven Focus Energy Normal
12 Power-Up Punch Fighting
14 Brutal Swing Dark
16 Bullet Punch Steel
18 Knock Off Dark
20 Bulk Up Fighting
25 Brick Break Fighting
30 Bulldoze Ground
36 Detect Fighting
44 Double-Edge Normal
54 Dynamic Punch Fighting

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Body Slam Normal
Brick Break Fighting
Bulk Up Fighting
Bulldoze Ground
Close Combat Fighting
Comet Punch Normal
Dig Ground
Double-Edge Normal
Drain Punch Fighting
Dual Chop Dragon
Earthquake Ground
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fire Blast Fire
Fire Punch Fire
Fissure Ground
Flamethrower Fire
Focus Blast Fighting
Ice Punch Ice
Knock Off Dark
Light Screen Psychic
Low Sweep Fighting
Metronome Normal
Poison Jab Poison
Power-Up Punch Fighting
Protect Normal
Rock Slide Rock
Rock Smash Fighting
Rock Tomb Rock
Substitute Normal
Thunder Punch Electric
Work Up Normal

That's everything you need to know about Machoke!

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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