Machoke | Pokémon guide

The Superpower Pokémon, Machoke, is a little divisive for some due to its extremely humanoid appearance, but this gen one gem is a fantastic friend and even better team member in battles. We've gone over everything you need to know about it below.

The Pokédex is full of other fantastic gen 1 Pokémon, and every 'mon is someone's favorite, so take a look around at the rest of our Pokémon content while you're here.

Here's everything in our Machoke guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Machoke:

National Pokédex # 0,067 Type Fighting Abilities Guts or No Guard (gen 4 onwards) Hidden ability Steadfast Gender ratio Male - 75%

Female - 25% Catch rate 20.1% Egg groups Human-Like EV yield Two attack

Machoke's evolution

Machoke evolves from Machop starting from level 28. It then evolves into Machamp when traded or exposed to a Linking Cord.

Machoke's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Machoke in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Victory Road Yellow Victory Road, or trade Cubone in Underground Path

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Rock Tunnel and Mt. Mortar Crystal Mt. Mortar, Mt. Silver Cave, and Rock Tunnel

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Evolve Machop Emerald Evolve Machop FireRed / LeafGreen Cerulean Cave, Mt. Ember, and Victory Road Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Routes 210, 211, 216, 217, 225, and 226, Stark Mountain, Mt. Coronet, Victory Road, and Acuity Lakefront Platinum Routes 210, 211, 225, and 226, and Mt. Coronet HeartGold / SoulSilver Cliff Cave, Mt. Mortar, Cerulean Cave, Rock Tunnel, and the Safari Zone

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade White Evolve Machop Black 2 / White 2 Trade

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Friend Safari (Fighting) Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Evolve Machop

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Vast Poni Canyon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Vast Poni Canyon Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Victory Road

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Axew's Eye, Giant's Seat, Stony Wilderness, Hammerlocke Hills, and Max Raid Battles in Dusty Bowl, North Lake Miloch, Rolling Fields, South Lake Miloch, and Stony Wilderness Crown Tundra Max Lair (Dynamax Adventure) Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Routes 210, 211, 216, 217, 225, and 226, Stark Mountain, Mount Coronet, Victory Road, Acuity Lakefront, and Grand Underground - Spacious Cave, Grassland Cave, Whiteout Cave, and Sunlit Cavern Legends: Arceus Obsidian Fieldlands, Cobalt Coastlands, Coronet Highlands, and Alabaster Icelands

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable Legends: Z-A Bleu District: Wild Zone 12

How do I get Machoke in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Machoke in Pokopia, you need to create either the grassy training field or the box to the rhythm Pokopia habitat. Luckily, finding Machoke is part of the Rocky Ridges storyline, so it's pretty easy to spawn. The grassy training field is the easiest habitat to put together, requiring only four red tall grass and two sandbags.

Machoke's base stats

Machoke's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 80

Attack - 100

Defense - 70

Sp. Atk - 50

Sp. Def - 60

Speed - 45 - 45

Machoke's type strengths and weaknesses

As a pure fighting Pokémon, Machoke only has three weaknesses and resists three different types, giving it a decent matchup spread in battles. As it's weak to psychic moves, you could say that Machoke's brawn is no match for psychic brains.

Normal damage Dragon, Electric, Fighting, Fire, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Steel, Water Weak Fairy, Flying, Psychic Resistant Bug, Dark, Rock Immune N/A

Machoke's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Machoke can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Leer Normal One Rock Smash Fighting Seven Focus Energy Normal 12 Power-Up Punch Fighting 14 Brutal Swing Dark 16 Bullet Punch Steel 18 Knock Off Dark 20 Bulk Up Fighting 25 Brick Break Fighting 30 Bulldoze Ground 36 Detect Fighting 44 Double-Edge Normal 54 Dynamic Punch Fighting

Learnable TMs

Move Type Body Slam Normal Brick Break Fighting Bulk Up Fighting Bulldoze Ground Close Combat Fighting Comet Punch Normal Dig Ground Double-Edge Normal Drain Punch Fighting Dual Chop Dragon Earthquake Ground Endure Normal Facade Normal Fire Blast Fire Fire Punch Fire Fissure Ground Flamethrower Fire Focus Blast Fighting Ice Punch Ice Knock Off Dark Light Screen Psychic Low Sweep Fighting Metronome Normal Poison Jab Poison Power-Up Punch Fighting Protect Normal Rock Slide Rock Rock Smash Fighting Rock Tomb Rock Substitute Normal Thunder Punch Electric Work Up Normal

That's everything you need to know about Machoke!