Machoke | Pokémon guide

The Superpower Pokémon, Machoke, is a little divisive for some due to its extremely humanoid appearance, but this gen one gem is a fantastic friend and even better team member in battles. We've gone over everything you need to know about it below.
The Pokédex is full of other fantastic gen 1 Pokémon, and every 'mon is someone's favorite, so take a look around at the rest of our Pokémon content while you're here.
Here's everything in our Machoke guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Machoke:
|National Pokédex #
|0,067
|Type
|Fighting
|Abilities
|Guts or No Guard (gen 4 onwards)
|Hidden ability
|Steadfast
|Gender ratio
|Male - 75%
Female - 25%
|Catch rate
|20.1%
|Egg groups
|Human-Like
|EV yield
|Two attack
Machoke's evolution
Machoke evolves from Machop starting from level 28. It then evolves into Machamp when traded or exposed to a Linking Cord.
Machoke's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Machoke in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Victory Road
|Yellow
|Victory Road, or trade Cubone in Underground Path
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Rock Tunnel and Mt. Mortar
|Crystal
|Mt. Mortar, Mt. Silver Cave, and Rock Tunnel
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Evolve Machop
|Emerald
|Evolve Machop
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Cerulean Cave, Mt. Ember, and Victory Road
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Routes 210, 211, 216, 217, 225, and 226, Stark Mountain, Mt. Coronet, Victory Road, and Acuity Lakefront
|Platinum
|Routes 210, 211, 225, and 226, and Mt. Coronet
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Cliff Cave, Mt. Mortar, Cerulean Cave, Rock Tunnel, and the Safari Zone
Gen 5 locations
|Black
|Trade
|White
|Evolve Machop
|Black 2 / White 2
|Trade
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Friend Safari (Fighting)
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Evolve Machop
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Vast Poni Canyon
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Vast Poni Canyon
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Victory Road
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Axew's Eye, Giant's Seat, Stony Wilderness, Hammerlocke Hills, and Max Raid Battles in Dusty Bowl, North Lake Miloch, Rolling Fields, South Lake Miloch, and Stony Wilderness
|Crown Tundra
|Max Lair (Dynamax Adventure)
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Routes 210, 211, 216, 217, 225, and 226, Stark Mountain, Mount Coronet, Victory Road, Acuity Lakefront, and Grand Underground - Spacious Cave, Grassland Cave, Whiteout Cave, and Sunlit Cavern
|Legends: Arceus
|Obsidian Fieldlands, Cobalt Coastlands, Coronet Highlands, and Alabaster Icelands
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Unobtainable
|Legends: Z-A
|Bleu District: Wild Zone 12
How do I get Machoke in Pokémon Pokopia?
To get Machoke in Pokopia, you need to create either the grassy training field or the box to the rhythm Pokopia habitat. Luckily, finding Machoke is part of the Rocky Ridges storyline, so it's pretty easy to spawn. The grassy training field is the easiest habitat to put together, requiring only four red tall grass and two sandbags.
Machoke's base stats
Machoke's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
Machoke's type strengths and weaknesses
As a pure fighting Pokémon, Machoke only has three weaknesses and resists three different types, giving it a decent matchup spread in battles. As it's weak to psychic moves, you could say that Machoke's brawn is no match for psychic brains.
|Normal damage
|Dragon, Electric, Fighting, Fire, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Steel, Water
|Weak
|Fairy, Flying, Psychic
|Resistant
|Bug, Dark, Rock
|Immune
|N/A
Machoke's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Machoke can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Leer
|Normal
|One
|Rock Smash
|Fighting
|Seven
|Focus Energy
|Normal
|12
|Power-Up Punch
|Fighting
|14
|Brutal Swing
|Dark
|16
|Bullet Punch
|Steel
|18
|Knock Off
|Dark
|20
|Bulk Up
|Fighting
|25
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|30
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|36
|Detect
|Fighting
|44
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|54
|Dynamic Punch
|Fighting
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Bulk Up
|Fighting
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|Close Combat
|Fighting
|Comet Punch
|Normal
|Dig
|Ground
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Drain Punch
|Fighting
|Dual Chop
|Dragon
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Fissure
|Ground
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Low Sweep
|Fighting
|Metronome
|Normal
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|Power-Up Punch
|Fighting
|Protect
|Normal
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Rock Smash
|Fighting
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Substitute
|Normal
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Work Up
|Normal
That's everything you need to know about Machoke!