Machop | Pokémon guide

Pokémon’s Machop is a Kanto native, making it one of the original 151, so let’s look at everything you need to know about it.

Pokemon Machop: Machop rushing forward throwing a punch in front of an orange PT background
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So, you want to learn all the essentials about the Pokémon Machop? Luckily for you, you're in the right place. As avid trainers ourselves, we pride ourselves on learning all about the evolutions, locations, strengths and weaknesses, moves, and base stats of all Pokémon, so let's get into what you need to know about Machop.

Don't forget, this little fighter is just one of more than 1,000 'mon, so make sure you stop by our complete Pokédex to gain even more knowledge - nobody said it was easy to become the very best, like no one ever was. Beyond teaching, we can help you with our Pokémon Go codes guide, too, because everyone deserves a freebie.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Machop:

In the table below, you can discover Machop's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,066
Type Fighting
Abilities Guys or No Guard
Hidden Abilities Steadfast
Gender ratio Male - 75%
Female - 25%
Egg group Human-Like
EV yield One attack

Machop's evolutions

Machop evolves into Machoke at level 28, who then turns into Machamp when you trade it with another trainer. However, as trading isn't a thing in Legends: Arceus, you can evolve Machoke with a linking cord instead.

Pokemon Machop: Machop, Machoke, and Machamp in orange circles on an orange PT background showing their evolution chart

Machop's locations

You can find Machop in the following locations:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Rock Tunnel, Victory Road
Blue (Japan) Rock Tunnel, Victory Road
Yellow Route 10, Rock Tunnel

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Rock Tunnel, Mt. Mortar, trade Drowzee in Goldenrod Department Store
Crystal Rock Tunnel, Mt. Mortar, trade Abra in Goldenrod Department Store

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Route 112, Fiery Path, Jagged Pass
Emerald Fiery Path, Jagged Pass
FireRed and LeafGreen Mt. Ember, Rock Tunnel, Victory Road
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Routes 206-207, 210, Mt. Coronet
Emerald Routes 206-207, 210-211, Mt. Coronet
FireRed and LeafGreen Cliff Cave, Rock Tunnel, Mt. Mortar, Safari Zone, Trade Drowzee in Goldenrod Department Store
Pal Park Mountain
Pokéwalker Rugged, Dim Cave, Scary Cave

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade
White White Forest
Black 2 and White 2 Trade
Dream World Rugged Mountain

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Glittering Cave
Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Route 112, Fiery Path, Jagged Pass

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Ten Carat Hill (Farthest Hollow), trade Spearow on Route 2
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Ten Carat Hill (Farthest Hollow)
Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Rock Tunnel, Victory Road

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Route 3, North Lake Miloch, South Lake Miloch, Watchtower Ruins, Giant's Seat, Giant's Mirror, Stony Wilderness, Rolling Fields, Dusty Bowl
Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Routes 207-208, 210, Mount Coronet, Grand Underground (Spacious Cave, Grassland Cave, Whiteout Cave, Sunlit Cavern)
Legends: Arceus Obsidian Fieldlands (Oreburrow Tunnel), Cobalt Coastlands (Ginkgo Landing, Castaway Shor), Coronet Highlands (Bolderoll Ravine, massive mass outbreaks), Alabaster Icelands (Icebound Falls, Arena's Approach, Snowfall Hotspring, massive mass outbreaks)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Unobtainable
Legends: Z-A Bleu District (Wild Zone 12), Jaune District (Wild Zone 8)

How do I get Machop in Pokopia?

To get Machop in Pokopia, you need to create the boulder-shaded tall grass Pokopia habitat in Palette Town, which requires you to put four pieces of tall grass next to a large boulder.

Machop's base stats

Machop has the following stats to start with, though these improve with each level:

  • HP - 70
  • Atk - 80
  • Def - 50
  • Sp. Atk - 35
  • Sp. Def - 35
  • Speed - 35

Machop's type strengths and weaknesses

Being a pure fighting-type, Machop has an equal amount of types that it's weak to and resistant against:

Normal Normal, Fighting, Ground, Steel, Poison, Ghost, Electric, Dragon, Fire, Grass, Ice, Water
Weak to Flying, Fairy, Psychic
Resistant Rock, Dark, Bug
Immune None

Pokemon Machop: Machop stood inside a phone on a hilltop

Machop's moves

Machop can learn the following moves through leveling up and learning TMs - it doesn't learn anything through breeding:

Level up

Level Move Type
One Leer Normal
One Rock Smash Fighting
Seven Focus Energy Normal
12 Power-Up Punch Fighting
14 Brutal Swing Dark
16 Bullet Punch Steel
17 Knock Off Dark
20 Bulk Up Fighting
25 Brick Break Fighting
30 Bulldoze Ground
36 Detect Fighting
44 Double Edge Normal
54 Dynamic Punch Fighting

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Rock Smash Fighting
Brick Break Fighting
Bulk Up Fighting
Rock Slide Rock
Light Screen Psychic
Protect Normal
Power-Up Punch Fighting
Thunder Punch Electric
Ice Punch Ice
Dig Ground
Fire Punch Fire
Body Slam Normal
Endure Normal
Rock Tomb Rock
Fire Blast Fire
Knock Off Dark
Double Edge Normal
Flamethrower Fire
Earthquake Ground
Poison Jab Poison
Bulldoze Ground
Substitute Normal
Metronome Normal
Focus Blast Fighting
Work Up Normal
Close Combat Fighting
Comet Punch Fighting
Facade Normal
Low Sweep Fighting
Drain Punch Fighting
Dual Chop Dragon
Fissure Ground

That's everything you need to know about Machop. Now it's time to go and get Machoke.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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