Machop | Pokémon guide

So, you want to learn all the essentials about the Pokémon Machop? Luckily for you, you're in the right place. As avid trainers ourselves, we pride ourselves on learning all about the evolutions, locations, strengths and weaknesses, moves, and base stats of all Pokémon, so let's get into what you need to know about Machop.

Don't forget, this little fighter is just one of more than 1,000 'mon, so make sure you stop by our complete Pokédex to gain even more knowledge - nobody said it was easy to become the very best, like no one ever was. Beyond teaching, we can help you with our Pokémon Go codes guide, too, because everyone deserves a freebie.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Machop:

In the table below, you can discover Machop's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,066 Type Fighting Abilities Guys or No Guard Hidden Abilities Steadfast Gender ratio Male - 75%

Female - 25% Egg group Human-Like EV yield One attack

Machop's evolutions

Machop evolves into Machoke at level 28, who then turns into Machamp when you trade it with another trainer. However, as trading isn't a thing in Legends: Arceus, you can evolve Machoke with a linking cord instead.

Machop's locations

You can find Machop in the following locations:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Rock Tunnel, Victory Road Blue (Japan) Rock Tunnel, Victory Road Yellow Route 10, Rock Tunnel

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Rock Tunnel, Mt. Mortar, trade Drowzee in Goldenrod Department Store Crystal Rock Tunnel, Mt. Mortar, trade Abra in Goldenrod Department Store

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Route 112, Fiery Path, Jagged Pass Emerald Fiery Path, Jagged Pass FireRed and LeafGreen Mt. Ember, Rock Tunnel, Victory Road Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Routes 206-207, 210, Mt. Coronet Emerald Routes 206-207, 210-211, Mt. Coronet FireRed and LeafGreen Cliff Cave, Rock Tunnel, Mt. Mortar, Safari Zone, Trade Drowzee in Goldenrod Department Store Pal Park Mountain Pokéwalker Rugged, Dim Cave, Scary Cave

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade White White Forest Black 2 and White 2 Trade Dream World Rugged Mountain

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Glittering Cave Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Route 112, Fiery Path, Jagged Pass

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Ten Carat Hill (Farthest Hollow), trade Spearow on Route 2 Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Ten Carat Hill (Farthest Hollow) Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Rock Tunnel, Victory Road

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Route 3, North Lake Miloch, South Lake Miloch, Watchtower Ruins, Giant's Seat, Giant's Mirror, Stony Wilderness, Rolling Fields, Dusty Bowl Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Routes 207-208, 210, Mount Coronet, Grand Underground (Spacious Cave, Grassland Cave, Whiteout Cave, Sunlit Cavern) Legends: Arceus Obsidian Fieldlands (Oreburrow Tunnel), Cobalt Coastlands (Ginkgo Landing, Castaway Shor), Coronet Highlands (Bolderoll Ravine, massive mass outbreaks), Alabaster Icelands (Icebound Falls, Arena's Approach, Snowfall Hotspring, massive mass outbreaks)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Unobtainable Legends: Z-A Bleu District (Wild Zone 12), Jaune District (Wild Zone 8)

How do I get Machop in Pokopia?

To get Machop in Pokopia, you need to create the boulder-shaded tall grass Pokopia habitat in Palette Town, which requires you to put four pieces of tall grass next to a large boulder.

Machop's base stats

Machop has the following stats to start with, though these improve with each level:

HP - 70

- 70 Atk - 80

- 80 Def - 50

- 50 Sp. Atk - 35

- 35 Sp. Def - 35

- 35 Speed - 35

Machop's type strengths and weaknesses

Being a pure fighting-type, Machop has an equal amount of types that it's weak to and resistant against:

Normal Normal, Fighting, Ground, Steel, Poison, Ghost, Electric, Dragon, Fire, Grass, Ice, Water Weak to Flying, Fairy, Psychic Resistant Rock, Dark, Bug Immune None

Machop's moves

Machop can learn the following moves through leveling up and learning TMs - it doesn't learn anything through breeding:

Level up

Level Move Type One Leer Normal One Rock Smash Fighting Seven Focus Energy Normal 12 Power-Up Punch Fighting 14 Brutal Swing Dark 16 Bullet Punch Steel 17 Knock Off Dark 20 Bulk Up Fighting 25 Brick Break Fighting 30 Bulldoze Ground 36 Detect Fighting 44 Double Edge Normal 54 Dynamic Punch Fighting

Learnable TMs

Move Type Rock Smash Fighting Brick Break Fighting Bulk Up Fighting Rock Slide Rock Light Screen Psychic Protect Normal Power-Up Punch Fighting Thunder Punch Electric Ice Punch Ice Dig Ground Fire Punch Fire Body Slam Normal Endure Normal Rock Tomb Rock Fire Blast Fire Knock Off Dark Double Edge Normal Flamethrower Fire Earthquake Ground Poison Jab Poison Bulldoze Ground Substitute Normal Metronome Normal Focus Blast Fighting Work Up Normal Close Combat Fighting Comet Punch Fighting Facade Normal Low Sweep Fighting Drain Punch Fighting Dual Chop Dragon Fissure Ground

That's everything you need to know about Machop. Now it's time to go and get Machoke.