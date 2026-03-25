Machop | Pokémon guide

So, you want to learn all the essentials about the Pokémon Machop? Luckily for you, you're in the right place. As avid trainers ourselves, we pride ourselves on learning all about the evolutions, locations, strengths and weaknesses, moves, and base stats of all Pokémon, so let's get into what you need to know about Machop.
Don't forget, this little fighter is just one of more than 1,000 'mon, so make sure you stop by our complete Pokédex to gain even more knowledge - nobody said it was easy to become the very best, like no one ever was. Beyond teaching, we can help you with our Pokémon Go codes guide, too, because everyone deserves a freebie.
Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Machop:
In the table below, you can discover Machop's basic information:
|National Pokédex #
|0,066
|Type
|Fighting
|Abilities
|Guys or No Guard
|Hidden Abilities
|Steadfast
|Gender ratio
|Male - 75%
Female - 25%
|Egg group
|Human-Like
|EV yield
|One attack
Machop's evolutions
Machop evolves into Machoke at level 28, who then turns into Machamp when you trade it with another trainer. However, as trading isn't a thing in Legends: Arceus, you can evolve Machoke with a linking cord instead.
Machop's locations
You can find Machop in the following locations:
Gen 1 locations
|Red and Blue
|Rock Tunnel, Victory Road
|Blue (Japan)
|Rock Tunnel, Victory Road
|Yellow
|Route 10, Rock Tunnel
Gen 2 locations
|Gold and Silver
|Rock Tunnel, Mt. Mortar, trade Drowzee in Goldenrod Department Store
|Crystal
|Rock Tunnel, Mt. Mortar, trade Abra in Goldenrod Department Store
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby and Sapphire
|Route 112, Fiery Path, Jagged Pass
|Emerald
|Fiery Path, Jagged Pass
|FireRed and LeafGreen
|Mt. Ember, Rock Tunnel, Victory Road
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond and Pearl
|Routes 206-207, 210, Mt. Coronet
|Emerald
|Routes 206-207, 210-211, Mt. Coronet
|FireRed and LeafGreen
|Cliff Cave, Rock Tunnel, Mt. Mortar, Safari Zone, Trade Drowzee in Goldenrod Department Store
|Pal Park
|Mountain
|Pokéwalker
|Rugged, Dim Cave, Scary Cave
Gen 5 locations
|Black
|Trade
|White
|White Forest
|Black 2 and White 2
|Trade
|Dream World
|Rugged Mountain
Gen 6 locations
|X and Y
|Glittering Cave
|Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Route 112, Fiery Path, Jagged Pass
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and Moon
|Ten Carat Hill (Farthest Hollow), trade Spearow on Route 2
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Ten Carat Hill (Farthest Hollow)
|Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee
|Rock Tunnel, Victory Road
Gen 8 locations
|Sword and Shield
|Route 3, North Lake Miloch, South Lake Miloch, Watchtower Ruins, Giant's Seat, Giant's Mirror, Stony Wilderness, Rolling Fields, Dusty Bowl
|Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Routes 207-208, 210, Mount Coronet, Grand Underground (Spacious Cave, Grassland Cave, Whiteout Cave, Sunlit Cavern)
|Legends: Arceus
|Obsidian Fieldlands (Oreburrow Tunnel), Cobalt Coastlands (Ginkgo Landing, Castaway Shor), Coronet Highlands (Bolderoll Ravine, massive mass outbreaks), Alabaster Icelands (Icebound Falls, Arena's Approach, Snowfall Hotspring, massive mass outbreaks)
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet and Violet
|Unobtainable
|Legends: Z-A
|Bleu District (Wild Zone 12), Jaune District (Wild Zone 8)
How do I get Machop in Pokopia?
To get Machop in Pokopia, you need to create the boulder-shaded tall grass Pokopia habitat in Palette Town, which requires you to put four pieces of tall grass next to a large boulder.
Machop's base stats
Machop has the following stats to start with, though these improve with each level:
- HP - 70
- Atk - 80
- Def - 50
- Sp. Atk - 35
- Sp. Def - 35
- Speed - 35
Machop's type strengths and weaknesses
Being a pure fighting-type, Machop has an equal amount of types that it's weak to and resistant against:
|Normal
|Normal, Fighting, Ground, Steel, Poison, Ghost, Electric, Dragon, Fire, Grass, Ice, Water
|Weak to
|Flying, Fairy, Psychic
|Resistant
|Rock, Dark, Bug
|Immune
|None
Machop's moves
Machop can learn the following moves through leveling up and learning TMs - it doesn't learn anything through breeding:
Level up
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Leer
|Normal
|One
|Rock Smash
|Fighting
|Seven
|Focus Energy
|Normal
|12
|Power-Up Punch
|Fighting
|14
|Brutal Swing
|Dark
|16
|Bullet Punch
|Steel
|17
|Knock Off
|Dark
|20
|Bulk Up
|Fighting
|25
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|30
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|36
|Detect
|Fighting
|44
|Double Edge
|Normal
|54
|Dynamic Punch
|Fighting
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Rock Smash
|Fighting
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Bulk Up
|Fighting
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Protect
|Normal
|Power-Up Punch
|Fighting
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Dig
|Ground
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Double Edge
|Normal
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|Substitute
|Normal
|Metronome
|Normal
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Work Up
|Normal
|Close Combat
|Fighting
|Comet Punch
|Fighting
|Facade
|Normal
|Low Sweep
|Fighting
|Drain Punch
|Fighting
|Dual Chop
|Dragon
|Fissure
|Ground
That's everything you need to know about Machop. Now it's time to go and get Machoke.