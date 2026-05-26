Magikarp | Pokémon guide

Without question, the Pokémon Magikarp is among the most useless in the entire franchise, yet it's one of the most sought-after creatures from the Kanto region. Why is that? It's simple: when it evolves, it goes from being a pathetic little fish that knows nothing more than how to splash to a huge, powerful beast that remains one of the most intimidating Pokémon you can encounter across all regions.

Magikarp isn't entirely useless if you know what moves it can use, mind you, which is what we're here for. As avid trainers, we want to help you learn all you can about every Pokémon in the Pokédex, though we also like to help you get all the items you need with our Pokémon Go codes and Pokopia mystery gift codes guides.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Magikarp:

Below, you can see all of Magikarp's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,129 Type Water Abilities Swift Swim Hidden abilities Rattled Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Egg group Water 2 and Dragon EV yield One speed

Magikarp's evolution

Magikarp evolves into Gyarados when it reaches level 20, and Gyarados can mega evolve when it's holding a Gyaradosite.

Magikarp's locations

You can find Magikarp in the following locations:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Routes 6, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 25, Pallet Town, Viridian City, Cerulean City, Vermilion City, Celadon City, Fuchsia City, Safari Zone, Seafoam Islands, Cinnabar Island, Indigo Plateau, Cerulean Cave (Old Rod), Fuchsia City, Safari Zone (Super Rod), buy from Magikarp salesman for $500 on Route 4 Blue (Japan) Routes 6, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 25, Pallet Town, Viridian City, Cerulean City, Vermilion City, Celadon City, Fuchsia City, Safari Zone, Seafoam Islands, Cinnabar Island, Indigo Plateau, Cerulean Cave (Old Rod), Fuchsia City, Safari Zone (Super Rod), buy from Magikarp salesman for $500 on Route 4 Yellow Routes 6, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 25, Pallet Town, Viridian City, Cerulean City, Vermilion City, Celadon City, Fuchsia City, Safari Zone, Seafoam Islands, Cinnabar Island, Indigo Plateau, Cerulean Cave (Old Rod), Fuchsia City, Safari Zone (Super Rod), buy from Magikarp salesman for $500 on Route 4

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Routes 6, 9, 10, 12, 13, 19, 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 30, 31, 32, 34, 35, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, and 45, New Bark Town, Pallet Town, Cherrygrove City, Cerulean City and Gym, Cianwood City, Vermilion City, Cinnabar Island, Whirl Islands (Old Rod or Good Rod), Violet City, Ecruteak City, Olivine City, Cianwood City, Viridian City, Ruins of Alph, Union Cave, Ilex Forest, SlowPoké Well, Mt. Mortar, Tohjo Falls, Mt. Silver, Mt. Silver Cave (fishing), Dark Cave, Lake of Rage, Blackthorn City, Dragon's Den, Fuchsia City (surfing and fishing) Crystal Routes 6, 9, 10, 12, 13, 19, 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 30, 31, 32, 34, 35, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, and 45, New Bark Town, Pallet Town, Cherrygrove City, Cerulean City and Gym, Cianwood City, Vermilion City, Cinnabar Island, Whirl Islands (Old Rod or Good Rod), Violet City, Ecruteak City, Olivine City, Cianwood City, Viridian City, Ruins of Alph, Union Cave, Ilex Forest, SlowPoké Well, Mt. Mortar, Tohjo Falls, Mt. Silver, Mt. Silver Cave (fishing), Dark Cave, Lake of Rage, Blackthorn City, Dragon's Den, Fuchsia City (surfing and fishing)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Routes 102, 103, 105, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 114, 115, 117, 118, 119, 120, 121, 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 132, 133, and 134, Petalburg City, Dewford Town, Slateport City, Lilycove City, Pacifidlog Town, Ever Grande City, Abandoned Ship, Safari Zone, Shoal Cave, Meteor Falls, Seafloor Cavern, Victory Road, Mossdeep City (Old Rod or Good Rod), Route 104 (fishing), Sootopolis City (surfing and fishing) Emerald Routes 102, 103, 105, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 114, 115, 117, 118, 119, 120, 121, 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 132, 133, and 134, Petalburg City, Dewford Town, Slateport City, Lilycove City, Pacifidlog Town, Ever Grande City, Abandoned Ship, Safari Zone, Shoal Cave, Meteor Falls, Seafloor Cavern, Victory Road, Mossdeep City (Old Rod or Good Rod), Route 104 (fishing), Sootopolis City (surfing and fishing) FireRed and LeafGreen Routes 4, 6, 10, 11, 12, 13, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 25, Treasure Beach, Kindle Road, Cape Brink, Bond Bridge, Five Isle Meadow, Ruin Valley, Water Path, Water Labyrinth, Resort Gorgeous, Memorial Pillar, Green Path, Outcast Island, Tanoby Ruins, Pallet Town, Cerulean City, Viridian City, Fuchsia City, Vermilion City, Celadon City, Cinnabar Island, One Island, Four Island, Five Island, Trainer Tower, Cerulean Cave, Safari Zone, Berry Forest, Icefall Cave, Seafoam Islands (Old Rod or Good Rod) Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Routes 203, 204, 205, 208, 209, 210, 212, 213, 214, 218, 219, 220, 221, 222, 223, 224, 225, 226, 227, 228, 229, and 230, Twinleaf Town, Eterna City, Canalave City, Celestic Town, Pastoria City, Sunyshore City, Lake Verity, Lake Acuity, Lake Valor, Ravaged Path, Valley Windworks, Mt. Coronet, Iron Island, Great Marsh, Sendoff Spring, Pokémon League, Victory Road, Fuego Ironworks, Oreburgh Gate, Resort Area (Old Rod or Good Rod), trade Finneon on Route 226 (German) Platinum Routes 203, 204, 205, 208, 209, 210, 212, 213, 214, 218, 219, 220, 221, 222, 223, 224, 225, 226, 227, 228, 229, 230, Twinleaf Town, Eterna City, Canalave City, Celestic Town, Pastoria City, Sunyshore City, Lake Verity, Lake Acuity, Lake Valor, Ravaged Path, Valley Windworks, Mt. Coronet, Iron Island, Great Marsh, Sendoff Spring, Pokémon League, Victory Road, Fuego Ironworks, Oreburgh Gate (Old Rod or Good Rod), trade Finneon on Route 226 (German), Resort Area (fishing) HeartGold and SoulSilver Routes 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28, 34, 40, 41, 43, 45, 47, New Bark Town, Cherrygrove City, Olivine City, Cianwood City, Cinnabar Island, Pallet Town, Union Cave 3F, Whirl Islands 1F/B1F/B2F, Mt. Silver Cave 1F, Cerulean Cave, Seafoam Islands B4F, Vermilion City (Old Rod or Good Rod)

Routes 4, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13, 22, 24, 25, 30, 31, 32, 35, 42, 44, Violet City, Ecruteak City, Viridian City, Cerulean City, Ruins of Alph, Union Cave 1F/2F, SlowPoké Well, Cliff Edge Gate, Mt. Mortar, Tohjo Falls, Mt. Silver, Ilex Forest (fishing), Dark Cave, Lake of Rage, Blackthorn City, Fuchsia City, Dragon's Den, Mt. Moon Square (Surfing and fishing), safari zone Pal Park Pond Pokéwalker Warm Beach, Stormy Beach, Winner's Path

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Buy from Magikarp salesman for $500 on Marvelous Bridge Black 2 and White 2 Nature Preserve (fishing), buy from Magikarp salesman for $500 on Marvelous Bridge Dream World Sparkling Sea

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Routes 3, 22, Parfum Palace (fishing)

Trade Gyarados in a hotel in Camphrier Town, Ambrette Town, Cyllage City, Geosenge Town, Coumarine City, or Couriway Town Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Routes 102, 103, 104, 105, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 114, 115, 117, 118, 119, 120, 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131, 132, 133, 134, Sea Mauville, Petalburg City, Meteor Falls, Dewford Town, Mossdeep City, Lilycove City, Slateport City, Team Magma Hideout OR, Team Aqua Hideout AS, Sealed Chamber, Victory Road, Ever Grande City, Pacifidlog Town, Scorched Slab, Safari Zone, Shoal Cave, Seafloor Cavern, Battle Resort (Old Rod or Good Rod), Sootopolis City (surfing and fishing)

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Routes 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 15, Melemele Sea, Seaward Cave, Kala'e Bay, Paniola Town, Akala Outskirts, Brooklet Hill, Malie Garden, Seafolk Village, Poni Wilds, Poni Breaker Coast, Poni Meadow, Poni Gauntlet, Vast Poni Canyon, Secluded Shore (fishing) Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Routes 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 15, Melemele Sea, Seaward Cave, Kala'e Bay, Paniola Town, Akala Outskirts, Brooklet Hill, Malie Garden, Seafolk Village, Poni Breaker Coast, Poni Meadow, Poni Gauntlet, Vast Poni Canyon (fishing) Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Routes 4, 6, 10, 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 25, Seafoam Islands, Cerulean Cave (sea skim), buy from Magikarp salesman for $500 on Route 4

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield South Lake Miloch, Routes 2, 4, 5, and 6, Axew's Eye, Bridge Field, East Lake Axewell, Motostoke, North Lake Miloch, Slumbering Weald, South Lake Miloch (fishing), West Lake Axewell (Surfing and fishing), Bridge Field, Dusty Bowl, East Lake Axewell, Giant's Cap, Lake of Outrage, West Lake Axewell (Max Raid Battle) Expansion Pass Fields of Honor, Courageous Cavern, Soothing Wetlands, Challenge Beach, Forest of Focus, Training Lowlands, Workout Sea, Loop Lagoon, Stepping-Stone Sea, Insular Sea, Honeycalm Island, Honeycalm Sea, Giant's Bed, Snowslide Slope, Giant's Foot, Frigid Sea, Ballimere Lake (fishing and surfing)

Giant's Bed, Giant's Foot, Roaring-Sea Caves Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Routes 203, 204, 205, 208, 209, 210, 212, 213, 214, 218, 219, 220, 221, 222, 223, 224, 225, 226, 227, 228, 229, and 230, Twinleaf Town, Eterna City, Canalave City, Celestic Town, Pastoria City, Sunyshore City, Lake Verity, Lake Acuity, Lake Valor, Ravaged Path, Valley Windworks, Mt. Coronet, Iron Island, Great Marsh, Sendoff Spring, Pokémon League, Victory Road, Fuego Ironworks, Oreburgh Gate, Resort Area (Old Rod or Good Rod), trade Finneon on Route 226 (German) Legends: Arceus Obsidian Fieldlands (Worn Bridge, mass outbreaks, near Oreburrow Tunnel, Obsidian Falls, Lake Verity), Cobalt Coastlands (massive mass outbreaks)

Coronet Highlands: near Celestica Trail

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet South Province (Area One, Area Two, Area Three, Area Four, Area Five, Area Six, South Paldean Sea, Poco Path), East Province (Area Two, Area Three, East Paldean Sea, Tagtree Thicket), West Province (Area Two, Area Three, West Paldean Sea), North Province (Area One, North Paldean Sea, Dalizapa Passage, Glaseado Mountain), two-star and three-star Tera Raid Battles The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Reveler's Road, Mossfell Confluence, Fellhorn Gorge, Oni Mountain, Oni's Maw, Infernal Pass, Chilling Waterhead, Kitakami Wilds Legends: Z-A Saison Canal, Vert District (Coulant Waterway, Vert Sector 4, Vert Sector 9, Wild Zone 2), Bleu District (Bleu Sector 5, Bleu Sector 7), Magenta District (Magenta Street, Jaune District (Wild Zone 6, Wild Zone 11) Mega Dimension Hyperspace Lumiose

How to get Magikarp in Pokopia

To get Magikarp in Pokopia, you need to make the Ocean Fishing Spot Pokopia habitat in Withered Wasteland, which only requires one fishing rod and one seat.

Magikarp's base stats

Magikarp's base stats are very underwhelming, but you can improve them by leveling your fish up:

HP - 20

- 20 Attack - 10

- 10 Defense - 55

- 55 Sp. Atk - 15

- 15 Sp. Def - 20

- 20 Speed - 80

Magikarp's type strengths and weaknesses

Magikarp is a water-type, giving it two weaknesses for you to consider:

Normal damage Dragon, Ground, Fighting, Poison, Ghost, Bug, Rock, Psychic, Flying, Fairy, Dark Weak to Electric, Grass Resistant to Fire, Steel, Ice, Water Immune None

Magikarp's moveset

Magikarp can only learn three moves in the most recent games it appears in, and it's through leveling it up:

Level Move Type One Splash Normal 15 Tackle Normal 25 Flail Normal

With that, you know everything you need to know about the Pokémon Magikarp.