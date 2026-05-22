Magmar | Pokémon guide

Understanding its strengths, weaknesses, and potential moveset can help you make the most out of the Pokémon Magmar in battle.

Pokemon Magmar: Magmar in front of a red PT background
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

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The Pokémon Magmar is one of the original fire-types, being part of an esteemed group that also includes Charizard, Ninetales, and Arcanine - Kanto is home to some fantastic walking flamethrowers. Magmar is also synonymous with the Pokémon Manor, being more of a late-game beast, but that just means it's combat-ready when you get it. As long as you understand its strengths and weaknesses, you'll be unstoppable.

Beyond the aforementioned Kanto fire-types, there are plenty more great examples in the Pokédex, so make sure you check it out if you want to see what firestarters await you in other regions. You can also consult our Pokémon Go codes list if you're running low on balls and berries.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Magmar:

Below, you can see all of Magmar's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,126
Type Fire
Abilities Flame Body
Hidden abilities Vital Spirit
Gender ratio Male - 75%
Female - 25%
Egg group Human-like
EV yield Two special attack

Magmar's evolution

Magmar evolves from Magby at level 30, and becomes Magmortar when you trade it holding a Magmarizer.

Pokemon Magmar evolution: Magmar, Magby, and Magmortar in front of red circles

Magmar's locations

You can find Magmar in the following areas:

Gen 1 locations

Red Trade
Blue Pokémon Mansion
Blue (Japan) Trade
Yellow Trade

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Burned Tower
Crystal Mt. Silver Cave

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade, event
Emerald Trade, event
FireRed Trade, event
LeafGreen Mt. Ember
Colosseum Trade
XD Citadark Isle (Shadow)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Evolve Magby
Platinum Fuego Fireworks
HeartGold and SoulSilver Burned Tower, Safari Zone
Pal Park Mountain

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade, event
White Evolve Magby
Black 2 Evolve Magby
White 2 Trade

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Friend Safari
Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Evolve Magby

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Wela Volcano Park (SOS battle)
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Wela Volcano Park (SOS battle)
Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Pokémon Mansion

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Trade
Expansion Pass Slippery Slope, Frostpoint Field, Giant's Bed, Old Cemetery, Snowslide Slope, Giant's Foot, Three-Point Pass, Ballimere Lake, Max Lair (Dynamax Adventure)
Brilliant Diamond Trade
Shining Pearl Evolve Magby
Legends: Arceus Cobalt Coastlands (Firespit Island, massive mass outbreaks), Coronet Highlands (Space-time distortions)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Trade
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Savanna Biome, Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth, four-star Tera Raid Battles
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How to get Magmar in Pokopia

There's one Pokopia habitat that Magmar likes, and that's the Digging and Burning habitat. To make it, you need to be in Rocky Ridges and must place excavation tools, a wheelbarrow, and a smelting furnace together.

Magmar's base stats

Magmar has the following stats, though these increase each time it levels up:

  • HP - 65
  • Attack - 95
  • Defense - 57
  • Sp. Atk - 100
  • Sp. Def - 85
  • Speed - 93

Magmar's type strengths and weaknesses

As a fire-type, Magmar has three weaknesses, but is resistant to a very respectable six types:

Normal damage Fighting, Poison, Normal, Electric, Dark, Ghost, Psychic, Flying, Dragon
Weak to Rock, Water, Ground
Resistant to Grass, Steel, Bug, Fairy, Fire, Ice
Immune None

Pokemon Magmar: Two Magmar and a Magby in a cave next to fire

Magmar's moveset

In the most recent games it appears in, Magmar can learn the following moves via leveling up, breeding, and learning TMs:

Level up

Level Move Type
One Smog Poison
One Leer Normal
One Ember Fire
One Smokescreen Normal
12 Clear Smog Poison
16 Flame Wheel Fire
20 Confuse Ray Ghost
24 Scary Face Normal
28 Fire Punch Fire
34 Lava Plume Fire
40 Low Kick Fighting
46 Flamethrower Fire
52 Sunny Day Fire
58 Fire Blast Fire
64 Hyper Beam Normal

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Take Down Normal
Scary Face Normal
Protect Normal
Low Kick Fighting
Acid Spray Poison
Confuse Ray Ghost
Thief Dark
Fire Spin Fire
Facade Normal
Flame Charge Fire
Low Sweep Fighting
Fling Dark
Endure Normal
Suuny Day Fire
Brick Break Fighting
Body Slam Normal
Fire Punch Fire
Thunder Punch Electric
Sleep Talk Normal
Metronome Normal
Poison Jab Poison
Rest Psychic
Taunt Dark
Substitute Normal
Will-O-Wisp Fire
Heat Wave Fire
Psychic Psychic
Flamethrower Fire
Helping Hand Normal
Fire Blast Fire
Giga Impact Normal
Overheat Fire
Focus Blast Fighting
Hyper Beam Normal
Flare Blitz Fire
Tera Blast Normal
Roar Normal
Knock Off Dark
Heat Crash Fire
Uproar Normal
Focus Punch Fighting
Burning Jealousy Fire
Double-Edge Normal
Temper Flare Fire
Scorching Sands Ground
Curse Ghost

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Belch Poison Croagunk, Toxicroak, or Toxtricity
Belly Drum Normal Makuhita or Hariyama
Cross Chop Fighting Lucario
Dynamic Punch Fighting Timburr, Gurdurr, or Conkeldurr
Follow Me Normal Mirror Herb
Mach Punch Fighting Hitmonchan, Monferno, or Infernape

Now you know everything about the Pokémon Magmar. We hope it helps you win some battles.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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