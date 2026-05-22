Magmar | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Magmar is one of the original fire-types, being part of an esteemed group that also includes Charizard, Ninetales, and Arcanine - Kanto is home to some fantastic walking flamethrowers. Magmar is also synonymous with the Pokémon Manor, being more of a late-game beast, but that just means it's combat-ready when you get it. As long as you understand its strengths and weaknesses, you'll be unstoppable.
Beyond the aforementioned Kanto fire-types, there are plenty more great examples in the Pokédex, so make sure you check it out if you want to see what firestarters await you in other regions. You can also consult our Pokémon Go codes list if you're running low on balls and berries.
Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Magmar:
Below, you can see all of Magmar's basic information:
|National Pokédex #
|0,126
|Type
|Fire
|Abilities
|Flame Body
|Hidden abilities
|Vital Spirit
|Gender ratio
|Male - 75%
Female - 25%
|Egg group
|Human-like
|EV yield
|Two special attack
Magmar's evolution
Magmar evolves from Magby at level 30, and becomes Magmortar when you trade it holding a Magmarizer.
Magmar's locations
You can find Magmar in the following areas:
Gen 1 locations
|Red
|Trade
|Blue
|Pokémon Mansion
|Blue (Japan)
|Trade
|Yellow
|Trade
Gen 2 locations
|Gold and Silver
|Burned Tower
|Crystal
|Mt. Silver Cave
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby and Sapphire
|Trade, event
|Emerald
|Trade, event
|FireRed
|Trade, event
|LeafGreen
|Mt. Ember
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Citadark Isle (Shadow)
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond and Pearl
|Evolve Magby
|Platinum
|Fuego Fireworks
|HeartGold and SoulSilver
|Burned Tower, Safari Zone
|Pal Park
|Mountain
Gen 5 locations
|Black
|Trade, event
|White
|Evolve Magby
|Black 2
|Evolve Magby
|White 2
|Trade
Gen 6 locations
|X and Y
|Friend Safari
|Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Evolve Magby
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and Moon
|Wela Volcano Park (SOS battle)
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Wela Volcano Park (SOS battle)
|Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee
|Pokémon Mansion
Gen 8 locations
|Sword and Shield
|Trade
|Expansion Pass
|Slippery Slope, Frostpoint Field, Giant's Bed, Old Cemetery, Snowslide Slope, Giant's Foot, Three-Point Pass, Ballimere Lake, Max Lair (Dynamax Adventure)
|Brilliant Diamond
|Trade
|Shining Pearl
|Evolve Magby
|Legends: Arceus
|Cobalt Coastlands (Firespit Island, massive mass outbreaks), Coronet Highlands (Space-time distortions)
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet and Violet
|Trade
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Savanna Biome, Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth, four-star Tera Raid Battles
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
How to get Magmar in Pokopia
There's one Pokopia habitat that Magmar likes, and that's the Digging and Burning habitat. To make it, you need to be in Rocky Ridges and must place excavation tools, a wheelbarrow, and a smelting furnace together.
Magmar's base stats
Magmar has the following stats, though these increase each time it levels up:
- HP - 65
- Attack - 95
- Defense - 57
- Sp. Atk - 100
- Sp. Def - 85
- Speed - 93
Magmar's type strengths and weaknesses
As a fire-type, Magmar has three weaknesses, but is resistant to a very respectable six types:
|Normal damage
|Fighting, Poison, Normal, Electric, Dark, Ghost, Psychic, Flying, Dragon
|Weak to
|Rock, Water, Ground
|Resistant to
|Grass, Steel, Bug, Fairy, Fire, Ice
|Immune
|None
Magmar's moveset
In the most recent games it appears in, Magmar can learn the following moves via leveling up, breeding, and learning TMs:
Level up
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Smog
|Poison
|One
|Leer
|Normal
|One
|Ember
|Fire
|One
|Smokescreen
|Normal
|12
|Clear Smog
|Poison
|16
|Flame Wheel
|Fire
|20
|Confuse Ray
|Ghost
|24
|Scary Face
|Normal
|28
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|34
|Lava Plume
|Fire
|40
|Low Kick
|Fighting
|46
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|52
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|58
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|64
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Take Down
|Normal
|Scary Face
|Normal
|Protect
|Normal
|Low Kick
|Fighting
|Acid Spray
|Poison
|Confuse Ray
|Ghost
|Thief
|Dark
|Fire Spin
|Fire
|Facade
|Normal
|Flame Charge
|Fire
|Low Sweep
|Fighting
|Fling
|Dark
|Endure
|Normal
|Suuny Day
|Fire
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Metronome
|Normal
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|Rest
|Psychic
|Taunt
|Dark
|Substitute
|Normal
|Will-O-Wisp
|Fire
|Heat Wave
|Fire
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Overheat
|Fire
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Flare Blitz
|Fire
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Roar
|Normal
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Heat Crash
|Fire
|Uproar
|Normal
|Focus Punch
|Fighting
|Burning Jealousy
|Fire
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Temper Flare
|Fire
|Scorching Sands
|Ground
|Curse
|Ghost
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Belch
|Poison
|Croagunk, Toxicroak, or Toxtricity
|Belly Drum
|Normal
|Makuhita or Hariyama
|Cross Chop
|Fighting
|Lucario
|Dynamic Punch
|Fighting
|Timburr, Gurdurr, or Conkeldurr
|Follow Me
|Normal
|Mirror Herb
|Mach Punch
|Fighting
|Hitmonchan, Monferno, or Infernape
Now you know everything about the Pokémon Magmar. We hope it helps you win some battles.