Magmar | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Magmar is one of the original fire-types, being part of an esteemed group that also includes Charizard, Ninetales, and Arcanine - Kanto is home to some fantastic walking flamethrowers. Magmar is also synonymous with the Pokémon Manor, being more of a late-game beast, but that just means it's combat-ready when you get it. As long as you understand its strengths and weaknesses, you'll be unstoppable.

Beyond the aforementioned Kanto fire-types, there are plenty more great examples in the Pokédex, so make sure you check it out if you want to see what firestarters await you in other regions. You can also consult our Pokémon Go codes list if you're running low on balls and berries.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Magmar:

Below, you can see all of Magmar's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,126 Type Fire Abilities Flame Body Hidden abilities Vital Spirit Gender ratio Male - 75%

Female - 25% Egg group Human-like EV yield Two special attack

Magmar's evolution

Magmar evolves from Magby at level 30, and becomes Magmortar when you trade it holding a Magmarizer.

Magmar's locations

You can find Magmar in the following areas:

Gen 1 locations

Red Trade Blue Pokémon Mansion Blue (Japan) Trade Yellow Trade

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Burned Tower Crystal Mt. Silver Cave

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade, event Emerald Trade, event FireRed Trade, event LeafGreen Mt. Ember Colosseum Trade XD Citadark Isle (Shadow)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Evolve Magby Platinum Fuego Fireworks HeartGold and SoulSilver Burned Tower, Safari Zone Pal Park Mountain

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade, event White Evolve Magby Black 2 Evolve Magby White 2 Trade

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Friend Safari Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Evolve Magby

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Wela Volcano Park (SOS battle) Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Wela Volcano Park (SOS battle) Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Pokémon Mansion

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Trade Expansion Pass Slippery Slope, Frostpoint Field, Giant's Bed, Old Cemetery, Snowslide Slope, Giant's Foot, Three-Point Pass, Ballimere Lake, Max Lair (Dynamax Adventure) Brilliant Diamond Trade Shining Pearl Evolve Magby Legends: Arceus Cobalt Coastlands (Firespit Island, massive mass outbreaks), Coronet Highlands (Space-time distortions)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Trade The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Savanna Biome, Coastal Biome, Torchlit Labyrinth, four-star Tera Raid Battles Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How to get Magmar in Pokopia

There's one Pokopia habitat that Magmar likes, and that's the Digging and Burning habitat. To make it, you need to be in Rocky Ridges and must place excavation tools, a wheelbarrow, and a smelting furnace together.

Magmar's base stats

Magmar has the following stats, though these increase each time it levels up:

HP - 65

- 65 Attack - 95

- 95 Defense - 57

- 57 Sp. Atk - 100

- 100 Sp. Def - 85

- 85 Speed - 93

Magmar's type strengths and weaknesses

As a fire-type, Magmar has three weaknesses, but is resistant to a very respectable six types:

Normal damage Fighting, Poison, Normal, Electric, Dark, Ghost, Psychic, Flying, Dragon Weak to Rock, Water, Ground Resistant to Grass, Steel, Bug, Fairy, Fire, Ice Immune None

Magmar's moveset

In the most recent games it appears in, Magmar can learn the following moves via leveling up, breeding, and learning TMs:

Level up

Level Move Type One Smog Poison One Leer Normal One Ember Fire One Smokescreen Normal 12 Clear Smog Poison 16 Flame Wheel Fire 20 Confuse Ray Ghost 24 Scary Face Normal 28 Fire Punch Fire 34 Lava Plume Fire 40 Low Kick Fighting 46 Flamethrower Fire 52 Sunny Day Fire 58 Fire Blast Fire 64 Hyper Beam Normal

Learnable TMs

Move Type Take Down Normal Scary Face Normal Protect Normal Low Kick Fighting Acid Spray Poison Confuse Ray Ghost Thief Dark Fire Spin Fire Facade Normal Flame Charge Fire Low Sweep Fighting Fling Dark Endure Normal Suuny Day Fire Brick Break Fighting Body Slam Normal Fire Punch Fire Thunder Punch Electric Sleep Talk Normal Metronome Normal Poison Jab Poison Rest Psychic Taunt Dark Substitute Normal Will-O-Wisp Fire Heat Wave Fire Psychic Psychic Flamethrower Fire Helping Hand Normal Fire Blast Fire Giga Impact Normal Overheat Fire Focus Blast Fighting Hyper Beam Normal Flare Blitz Fire Tera Blast Normal Roar Normal Knock Off Dark Heat Crash Fire Uproar Normal Focus Punch Fighting Burning Jealousy Fire Double-Edge Normal Temper Flare Fire Scorching Sands Ground Curse Ghost

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Belch Poison Croagunk, Toxicroak, or Toxtricity Belly Drum Normal Makuhita or Hariyama Cross Chop Fighting Lucario Dynamic Punch Fighting Timburr, Gurdurr, or Conkeldurr Follow Me Normal Mirror Herb Mach Punch Fighting Hitmonchan, Monferno, or Infernape

Now you know everything about the Pokémon Magmar. We hope it helps you win some battles.