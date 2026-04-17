Magnemite | Pokémon guide

If you want to know about the Pokémon Magnemite, we’ve got all the key information right here.

the pokemon magnemite on a yellow background
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I liked the Pokémon Magnemite before it was cool - as in, before it became the most helpful creature in Pokopia. The cute lil sparky Pokémon has been around since generation I, and has been a mainstay of lots of electric-based teams since. But you can evolve it into a couple of fun forms, too.

To see where Magnemite goes next with these evolutions, check out our full Pokédex. You can also see our picks of other excellent electric Pokémon if you fancy branching out.

Here's everything in our Magnemite guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Magnemite:

National Pokédex # 0,081
Type Electric / Steel
Abilities Magnet Pull or Sturdy
Hidden ability Analytic
Gender ratio Gender unknown
Catch rate 35.2%
Egg groups Mineral
EV yield One Sp. Atk

pokemon magnemite's evolution chart

Magnemite's evolution

Magnemite is the first evolution in its line. It evolves into Magneton at level 30, and then Magnezone when using a Thunder Stone. Magnemite and Magneton debuted in Gen I, whereas Magnezone joined the Pokédex in Gen IV.

Magnemite's locations

Here's where you can find a Magnemite in each of the Pokémon games:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Power Plant
Yellow Route 10, Power Plant

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 6, 11, 38, and 39
Crystal Routes 6, 11, 38, and 39

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire New Mauville
Emerald New Mauville
FireRed / LeafGreen Power Plant
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Fuego Ironworks
Platinum Route 222, Fuego Ironworks
HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 6, 11, 38, and 39

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade
White White Forest
Black 2 / White 2 Virbank Complex

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Breed Magneton or Magnezone
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Route 110, New Mauville

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Hau'oli City, Malie City, Poké Pelago, Trainers' School
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Hau'oli City, Malie City, Trainers' School
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Power Plant

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade
Expansion Pass Brawlers' Cave, Challenge Beach, Courageous Cavern, Fields of Honor, Forest of Focus, Stepping-Stone Sea
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Fuego Ironworks, Glacial Cavern, Grand Underground - Spacious Cave, Icy Cave, Whiteout Cave
Legends: Arceus Cobalt Coastlands

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet East Province Area Two and Three
Expansion Pass Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, Polar Biome
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

a group of pokemon magnemite outside above a house

How do I get Magnemite in Pokémon Pokopia?

Magnemite appears in Pokémon Pokopia as you finish the main storyline, where you need to create the 'Factory Storage' habitat using a metal drum, jumbled cords, a control unit, and one streetlight, with power.

Attracting Magnemite and registering it grants you the Magnet Rise ability, where you can zoom freely around and pick up blocks.

Magnemite's base stats

Magnemite's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 25
  • Attack - 35
  • Defense - 70
  • Sp. Atk - 95
  • Sp. Def - 55
  • Speed - 45

Magnemite's type strengths and weaknesses

Using Magnemite in battle has its pros and cons. It's immune to poison damage, but is weak against fighting-, fire-, and ground-type moves. Just because it floats, doesn't mean the ground can't get it.

Normal damage Dark, Ghost, Water
Weak Fighting, Fire, Ground
Resistant Bug, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Psychic, Rock, Steel
Immune Poison

some pokemon magnemite floating in a blue sky

Magnemite's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Magnemite can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Thunder Shock Electric
One Tackle Normal
Four Supersonic Normal
Eight Thunder Wave Electric
12 Electro Ball Electric
16 Gyro Ball Steel
20 Spark Electric
24 Screech Normal
28 Magnet Rise Electric
32 Flash Cannon Steel
36 Discharge Electric
40 Metal Sound Steel
44 Light Screen Psychic
48 Lock-On Normal
52 Zap Cannon Electric

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Charge Electric
Charge Beam Electric
Confuse Ray Ghost
Eerie Impulse Electric
Electric Terrain Electric
Electro Ball Electric
Electroweb Electric
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Flash Cannon Steel
Gravity Psychic
Gyro Ball Steel
Heavy Slam Steel
Helping Hand Normal
Iron Defense Steel
Iron Head Steel
Light Screen Psychic
Metal Sound Steel
Protect Normal
Rain Dance Water
Reflect Psychic
Rest Psychic
Sandstorm Rock
Sleep Talk Normal
Steel Beam Steel
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Swift Normal
Take Down Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Thunder Electric
Thunder Wave Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Volt Switch Electric
Wild Charge Electric

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Electroweb Electric Magnemite
Explosion Normal Use Mirror Herb

That's all you need to know about Magnemite and how to find it, level it up, and evolve it in Pokémon.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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