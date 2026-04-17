Magnemite | Pokémon guide

I liked the Pokémon Magnemite before it was cool - as in, before it became the most helpful creature in Pokopia. The cute lil sparky Pokémon has been around since generation I, and has been a mainstay of lots of electric-based teams since. But you can evolve it into a couple of fun forms, too.
To see where Magnemite goes next with these evolutions, check out our full Pokédex. You can also see our picks of other excellent electric Pokémon if you fancy branching out.
Here's everything in our Magnemite guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Magnemite:
|National Pokédex #
|0,081
|Type
|Electric / Steel
|Abilities
|Magnet Pull or Sturdy
|Hidden ability
|Analytic
|Gender ratio
|Gender unknown
|Catch rate
|35.2%
|Egg groups
|Mineral
|EV yield
|One Sp. Atk
Magnemite's evolution
Magnemite is the first evolution in its line. It evolves into Magneton at level 30, and then Magnezone when using a Thunder Stone. Magnemite and Magneton debuted in Gen I, whereas Magnezone joined the Pokédex in Gen IV.
Magnemite's locations
Here's where you can find a Magnemite in each of the Pokémon games:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Power Plant
|Yellow
|Route 10, Power Plant
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Routes 6, 11, 38, and 39
|Crystal
|Routes 6, 11, 38, and 39
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|New Mauville
|Emerald
|New Mauville
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Power Plant
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Fuego Ironworks
|Platinum
|Route 222, Fuego Ironworks
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Routes 6, 11, 38, and 39
Gen 5 locations
|Black
|Trade
|White
|White Forest
|Black 2 / White 2
|Virbank Complex
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Breed Magneton or Magnezone
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Route 110, New Mauville
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Hau'oli City, Malie City, Poké Pelago, Trainers' School
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Hau'oli City, Malie City, Trainers' School
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Power Plant
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Trade
|Expansion Pass
|Brawlers' Cave, Challenge Beach, Courageous Cavern, Fields of Honor, Forest of Focus, Stepping-Stone Sea
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Fuego Ironworks, Glacial Cavern, Grand Underground - Spacious Cave, Icy Cave, Whiteout Cave
|Legends: Arceus
|Cobalt Coastlands
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|East Province Area Two and Three
|Expansion Pass
|Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, Polar Biome
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
How do I get Magnemite in Pokémon Pokopia?
Magnemite appears in Pokémon Pokopia as you finish the main storyline, where you need to create the 'Factory Storage' habitat using a metal drum, jumbled cords, a control unit, and one streetlight, with power.
Attracting Magnemite and registering it grants you the Magnet Rise ability, where you can zoom freely around and pick up blocks.
Magnemite's base stats
Magnemite's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 25
- Attack - 35
- Defense - 70
- Sp. Atk - 95
- Sp. Def - 55
- Speed - 45
Magnemite's type strengths and weaknesses
Using Magnemite in battle has its pros and cons. It's immune to poison damage, but is weak against fighting-, fire-, and ground-type moves. Just because it floats, doesn't mean the ground can't get it.
|Normal damage
|Dark, Ghost, Water
|Weak
|Fighting, Fire, Ground
|Resistant
|Bug, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Psychic, Rock, Steel
|Immune
|Poison
Magnemite's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Magnemite can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Thunder Shock
|Electric
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|Four
|Supersonic
|Normal
|Eight
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|12
|Electro Ball
|Electric
|16
|Gyro Ball
|Steel
|20
|Spark
|Electric
|24
|Screech
|Normal
|28
|Magnet Rise
|Electric
|32
|Flash Cannon
|Steel
|36
|Discharge
|Electric
|40
|Metal Sound
|Steel
|44
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|48
|Lock-On
|Normal
|52
|Zap Cannon
|Electric
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Charge
|Electric
|Charge Beam
|Electric
|Confuse Ray
|Ghost
|Eerie Impulse
|Electric
|Electric Terrain
|Electric
|Electro Ball
|Electric
|Electroweb
|Electric
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Flash Cannon
|Steel
|Gravity
|Psychic
|Gyro Ball
|Steel
|Heavy Slam
|Steel
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Iron Defense
|Steel
|Iron Head
|Steel
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Metal Sound
|Steel
|Protect
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Reflect
|Psychic
|Rest
|Psychic
|Sandstorm
|Rock
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Steel Beam
|Steel
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Swift
|Normal
|Take Down
|Normal
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Volt Switch
|Electric
|Wild Charge
|Electric
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Electroweb
|Electric
|Magnemite
|Explosion
|Normal
|Use Mirror Herb
That's all you need to know about Magnemite and how to find it, level it up, and evolve it in Pokémon.