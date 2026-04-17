Magnemite | Pokémon guide

I liked the Pokémon Magnemite before it was cool - as in, before it became the most helpful creature in Pokopia. The cute lil sparky Pokémon has been around since generation I, and has been a mainstay of lots of electric-based teams since. But you can evolve it into a couple of fun forms, too.

To see where Magnemite goes next with these evolutions, check out our full Pokédex. You can also see our picks of other excellent electric Pokémon if you fancy branching out.

Here's everything in our Magnemite guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Magnemite:

National Pokédex # 0,081 Type Electric / Steel Abilities Magnet Pull or Sturdy Hidden ability Analytic Gender ratio Gender unknown Catch rate 35.2% Egg groups Mineral EV yield One Sp. Atk

Magnemite's evolution

Magnemite is the first evolution in its line. It evolves into Magneton at level 30, and then Magnezone when using a Thunder Stone. Magnemite and Magneton debuted in Gen I, whereas Magnezone joined the Pokédex in Gen IV.

Magnemite's locations

Here's where you can find a Magnemite in each of the Pokémon games:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Power Plant Yellow Route 10, Power Plant

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 6, 11, 38, and 39 Crystal Routes 6, 11, 38, and 39

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire New Mauville Emerald New Mauville FireRed / LeafGreen Power Plant Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Fuego Ironworks Platinum Route 222, Fuego Ironworks HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 6, 11, 38, and 39

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade White White Forest Black 2 / White 2 Virbank Complex

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Breed Magneton or Magnezone Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Route 110, New Mauville

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Hau'oli City, Malie City, Poké Pelago, Trainers' School Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Hau'oli City, Malie City, Trainers' School Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Power Plant

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade Expansion Pass Brawlers' Cave, Challenge Beach, Courageous Cavern, Fields of Honor, Forest of Focus, Stepping-Stone Sea Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Fuego Ironworks, Glacial Cavern, Grand Underground - Spacious Cave, Icy Cave, Whiteout Cave Legends: Arceus Cobalt Coastlands

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet East Province Area Two and Three Expansion Pass Canyon Biome, Chargestone Cavern, Polar Biome Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Magnemite in Pokémon Pokopia?

Magnemite appears in Pokémon Pokopia as you finish the main storyline, where you need to create the 'Factory Storage' habitat using a metal drum, jumbled cords, a control unit, and one streetlight, with power.

Attracting Magnemite and registering it grants you the Magnet Rise ability, where you can zoom freely around and pick up blocks.

Magnemite's base stats

Magnemite's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 25

- 25 Attack - 35

- 35 Defense - 70

- 70 Sp. Atk - 95

- 95 Sp. Def - 55

- 55 Speed - 45

Magnemite's type strengths and weaknesses

Using Magnemite in battle has its pros and cons. It's immune to poison damage, but is weak against fighting-, fire-, and ground-type moves. Just because it floats, doesn't mean the ground can't get it.

Normal damage Dark, Ghost, Water Weak Fighting, Fire, Ground Resistant Bug, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Psychic, Rock, Steel Immune Poison

Magnemite's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Magnemite can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Thunder Shock Electric One Tackle Normal Four Supersonic Normal Eight Thunder Wave Electric 12 Electro Ball Electric 16 Gyro Ball Steel 20 Spark Electric 24 Screech Normal 28 Magnet Rise Electric 32 Flash Cannon Steel 36 Discharge Electric 40 Metal Sound Steel 44 Light Screen Psychic 48 Lock-On Normal 52 Zap Cannon Electric

Learnable TMs

Move Type Charge Electric Charge Beam Electric Confuse Ray Ghost Eerie Impulse Electric Electric Terrain Electric Electro Ball Electric Electroweb Electric Endure Normal Facade Normal Flash Cannon Steel Gravity Psychic Gyro Ball Steel Heavy Slam Steel Helping Hand Normal Iron Defense Steel Iron Head Steel Light Screen Psychic Metal Sound Steel Protect Normal Rain Dance Water Reflect Psychic Rest Psychic Sandstorm Rock Sleep Talk Normal Steel Beam Steel Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Swift Normal Take Down Normal Tera Blast Normal Thunder Electric Thunder Wave Electric Thunderbolt Electric Volt Switch Electric Wild Charge Electric

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Electroweb Electric Magnemite Explosion Normal Use Mirror Herb

That's all you need to know about Magnemite and how to find it, level it up, and evolve it in Pokémon.