Magneton | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Magneton is one of the original 151 from Kanto, so let’s look at everything you need to know about it.

Pokemon Magneton: Magneton in front of a yellow PT background
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

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There aren't too many electric-types from Kanto, but the Pokémon Magneton is one of them, making it an original electricity user that you'd meet in the Power Plant. Magneton appears in quite a few generations, so we're here to tell you everything you need to know, from where you can find it to its moveset and what its base stats are.

Being a true Pokémon master means knowing about all of the creatures in the franchise, so make sure you stop by our complete Pokédex to learn about all of them by generation. Then, as a reward for your hard work, you can redeem some Pokopia mystery gift codes, because you can never have enough decorative items for your house.

Here's everything you need to know about Magneton:

In the table below, you can see all of the basic information you need to know about Magneton:

National Pokédex # 0,082
Type Electric and steel
Abilities Magnet Pull or Sturdy
Hidden Abilities Analytic
Gender Ratio Unknown
Egg Group Mineral
EV yield Two special attack

Magneton evolution

Magneton evolves from Magnemite at level 30 and turns into Magnezone when you either give it a Thunder Stone or level it up while in a special magnetic zone - the latter is available in games such as Diamond and Pearl, Black and White, X and Y, Sun and Moon, and Legends: Arceus.

Pokemon Magneton: three metal creatures in yellow circles in front of a yellow PT background

Magneton locations

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Power Plant, Cerulean Cave
Blue (Japan) Power Plant, Cerulean Cave
Yellow Power Plant

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Evolve Magnemite
Crystal Trade Dugtrio in the Power Plant

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire New Mauville
Emerald New Mauville
FireRed and LeafGreen Power Plant, Cerulean Cave
Colosseum Trade
XD Cipher Key Lair (Shadow)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Evolve Magnemite
Platinum Route 222, Victory Road
HeartGold and SoulSilver Cerulean Cave, Safari Zone, trade Dugtrio in the Power Plant
Pal Park Mountain

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade
White Evolve Magnemite
Black 2 and White 2 P2 Laboratory

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Lost Hotel, Friend Safari
Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Evolve Magnemite

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Evolve Magnemite
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Evolve Magnemite
Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Power Plant

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Trade
Expansion Pass Challenge Road, Training Lowlands, Fields of Honor, Forest of Focus, Challenge Beach, Brawler's Cave, Courageous Cavern, Stepping-Stone Sea, Max Lair
Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Evolve Magnemite
Legends: Arceus Cobalt Coastlands: Space-time distortions

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet North Province (Dalizapa Passage, Glaseadon Mountain), Tera Raid Battles
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Canyon Biome, Chargestone Caveron, Polar Biome
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Magneton in Pokopia?

There are two Pokopia habitats that you can make to get Magneton to show up. The first is Trash Can Central, which only needs four garbage cans; the second is Mini Game Corner, which requires a punching game, an arcade game, and a seat.

Magneton base stats

Magneton starts out with the following stats, though each one increases as it levels up:

  • HP - 50
  • Attack - 60
  • Defense - 95
  • Sp. Atk - 120
  • Sp. Def - 70
  • Speed - 70

Magneton's type strengths and weaknesses

As an electric- and steel-type, Magneton has a lot of resistances, along with one immunity, that make it a great 'mon defensively:

Normal Water, Dark, Ghost
Weak to Ground, Fire, Fighting
Resistant Normal, Flying, Rock, Bug, Steel, Grass, Electric, Psychic, Ice, Dragon, Fairy
Immune Poison

Pokemon Magneton: Magnetion in front of a cliff edge with magnemite behind it

Magneton's moves

Magneton can learn a bunch of movies via breeding, leveling up, and learning TMs:

Level up

Level Move Type
One Electric Terrain Electric
One Thunder Shock Electric
One Tackle Normal
One Supersonic Normal
One Thunder Wave Electric
Learns when evolving Tri Attack Normal
12 Electro Ball Electric
16 Gyro Ball Steel
20 Spark Electric
24 Screech Normal
28 Magnet Rise Electric
34 Flash Cannon Steel
40 Discharge Electric
46 Metal Sound Steal
52 Light Screen Psychic
58 Lock-On Normal
64 Zap Cannon Electric

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Take down Normal
Protect Normal
Confuse Ray Ghost
Charge Beam Electric
Facade Normal
Swift Normal
Endure Normal
Volt Switch Electric
Sunny Day Fire
Rain Dance Water
Sandstorm Rock
Sleep Talk Normal
Electro Ball Electric
Reflect Psychic
Light Screen Psychic
Thunder Wave Electric
Rest Psychic
Flash Cannon Steel
Eerie Impulse Eelectric
Iron Head Steel
Substitute Normal
Iron Defense Steel
Heavy Slam Steel
Thunderbolt Electric
Helping Hand Normal
Electric Terrain Electric
Wild Charge Electric
Hyper Beam Normal
Thunder Electric
Steel Beam Steel
Tera Blast Normal
Charge Electric
Gravity Psychic
Gyro Ball Steel
Electroweb Electric
Metal Sound Steel

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Electroweb Electric Magnemite
Explosion Normal Mirror Herb

With that, you know everything that you need to know about the Pokémon Magneton.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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