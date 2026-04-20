Magneton | Pokémon guide

There aren't too many electric-types from Kanto, but the Pokémon Magneton is one of them, making it an original electricity user that you'd meet in the Power Plant. Magneton appears in quite a few generations, so we're here to tell you everything you need to know, from where you can find it to its moveset and what its base stats are.
Being a true Pokémon master means knowing about all of the creatures in the franchise, so make sure you stop by our complete Pokédex to learn about all of them by generation. Then, as a reward for your hard work, you can redeem some Pokopia mystery gift codes, because you can never have enough decorative items for your house.
Here's everything you need to know about Magneton:
In the table below, you can see all of the basic information you need to know about Magneton:
|National Pokédex #
|0,082
|Type
|Electric and steel
|Abilities
|Magnet Pull or Sturdy
|Hidden Abilities
|Analytic
|Gender Ratio
|Unknown
|Egg Group
|Mineral
|EV yield
|Two special attack
Magneton evolution
Magneton evolves from Magnemite at level 30 and turns into Magnezone when you either give it a Thunder Stone or level it up while in a special magnetic zone - the latter is available in games such as Diamond and Pearl, Black and White, X and Y, Sun and Moon, and Legends: Arceus.
Magneton locations
Gen 1 locations
|Red and Blue
|Power Plant, Cerulean Cave
|Blue (Japan)
|Power Plant, Cerulean Cave
|Yellow
|Power Plant
Gen 2 locations
|Gold and Silver
|Evolve Magnemite
|Crystal
|Trade Dugtrio in the Power Plant
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby and Sapphire
|New Mauville
|Emerald
|New Mauville
|FireRed and LeafGreen
|Power Plant, Cerulean Cave
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Cipher Key Lair (Shadow)
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond and Pearl
|Evolve Magnemite
|Platinum
|Route 222, Victory Road
|HeartGold and SoulSilver
|Cerulean Cave, Safari Zone, trade Dugtrio in the Power Plant
|Pal Park
|Mountain
Gen 5 locations
|Black
|Trade
|White
|Evolve Magnemite
|Black 2 and White 2
|P2 Laboratory
Gen 6 locations
|X and Y
|Lost Hotel, Friend Safari
|Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Evolve Magnemite
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and Moon
|Evolve Magnemite
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Evolve Magnemite
|Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee
|Power Plant
Gen 8 locations
|Sword and Shield
|Trade
|Expansion Pass
|Challenge Road, Training Lowlands, Fields of Honor, Forest of Focus, Challenge Beach, Brawler's Cave, Courageous Cavern, Stepping-Stone Sea, Max Lair
|Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Evolve Magnemite
|Legends: Arceus
|Cobalt Coastlands: Space-time distortions
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet and Violet
|North Province (Dalizapa Passage, Glaseadon Mountain), Tera Raid Battles
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Canyon Biome, Chargestone Caveron, Polar Biome
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
How do I get Magneton in Pokopia?
There are two Pokopia habitats that you can make to get Magneton to show up. The first is Trash Can Central, which only needs four garbage cans; the second is Mini Game Corner, which requires a punching game, an arcade game, and a seat.
Magneton base stats
Magneton starts out with the following stats, though each one increases as it levels up:
- HP - 50
- Attack - 60
- Defense - 95
- Sp. Atk - 120
- Sp. Def - 70
- Speed - 70
Magneton's type strengths and weaknesses
As an electric- and steel-type, Magneton has a lot of resistances, along with one immunity, that make it a great 'mon defensively:
|Normal
|Water, Dark, Ghost
|Weak to
|Ground, Fire, Fighting
|Resistant
|Normal, Flying, Rock, Bug, Steel, Grass, Electric, Psychic, Ice, Dragon, Fairy
|Immune
|Poison
Magneton's moves
Magneton can learn a bunch of movies via breeding, leveling up, and learning TMs:
Level up
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Electric Terrain
|Electric
|One
|Thunder Shock
|Electric
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Supersonic
|Normal
|One
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Learns when evolving
|Tri Attack
|Normal
|12
|Electro Ball
|Electric
|16
|Gyro Ball
|Steel
|20
|Spark
|Electric
|24
|Screech
|Normal
|28
|Magnet Rise
|Electric
|34
|Flash Cannon
|Steel
|40
|Discharge
|Electric
|46
|Metal Sound
|Steal
|52
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|58
|Lock-On
|Normal
|64
|Zap Cannon
|Electric
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Take down
|Normal
|Protect
|Normal
|Confuse Ray
|Ghost
|Charge Beam
|Electric
|Facade
|Normal
|Swift
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Volt Switch
|Electric
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Sandstorm
|Rock
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Electro Ball
|Electric
|Reflect
|Psychic
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Rest
|Psychic
|Flash Cannon
|Steel
|Eerie Impulse
|Eelectric
|Iron Head
|Steel
|Substitute
|Normal
|Iron Defense
|Steel
|Heavy Slam
|Steel
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Electric Terrain
|Electric
|Wild Charge
|Electric
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Thunder
|Electric
|Steel Beam
|Steel
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Charge
|Electric
|Gravity
|Psychic
|Gyro Ball
|Steel
|Electroweb
|Electric
|Metal Sound
|Steel
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Electroweb
|Electric
|Magnemite
|Explosion
|Normal
|Mirror Herb
With that, you know everything that you need to know about the Pokémon Magneton.