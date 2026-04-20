Magneton | Pokémon guide

There aren't too many electric-types from Kanto, but the Pokémon Magneton is one of them, making it an original electricity user that you'd meet in the Power Plant. Magneton appears in quite a few generations, so we're here to tell you everything you need to know, from where you can find it to its moveset and what its base stats are.

Being a true Pokémon master means knowing about all of the creatures in the franchise, so make sure you stop by our complete Pokédex to learn about all of them by generation. Then, as a reward for your hard work, you can redeem some Pokopia mystery gift codes, because you can never have enough decorative items for your house.

Here's everything you need to know about Magneton:

In the table below, you can see all of the basic information you need to know about Magneton:

National Pokédex # 0,082 Type Electric and steel Abilities Magnet Pull or Sturdy Hidden Abilities Analytic Gender Ratio Unknown Egg Group Mineral EV yield Two special attack

Magneton evolution

Magneton evolves from Magnemite at level 30 and turns into Magnezone when you either give it a Thunder Stone or level it up while in a special magnetic zone - the latter is available in games such as Diamond and Pearl, Black and White, X and Y, Sun and Moon, and Legends: Arceus.

Magneton locations

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Power Plant, Cerulean Cave Blue (Japan) Power Plant, Cerulean Cave Yellow Power Plant

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Evolve Magnemite Crystal Trade Dugtrio in the Power Plant

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire New Mauville Emerald New Mauville FireRed and LeafGreen Power Plant, Cerulean Cave Colosseum Trade XD Cipher Key Lair (Shadow)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Evolve Magnemite Platinum Route 222, Victory Road HeartGold and SoulSilver Cerulean Cave, Safari Zone, trade Dugtrio in the Power Plant Pal Park Mountain

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade White Evolve Magnemite Black 2 and White 2 P2 Laboratory

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Lost Hotel, Friend Safari Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Evolve Magnemite

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Evolve Magnemite Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Evolve Magnemite Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Power Plant

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Trade Expansion Pass Challenge Road, Training Lowlands, Fields of Honor, Forest of Focus, Challenge Beach, Brawler's Cave, Courageous Cavern, Stepping-Stone Sea, Max Lair Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Evolve Magnemite Legends: Arceus Cobalt Coastlands: Space-time distortions

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet North Province (Dalizapa Passage, Glaseadon Mountain), Tera Raid Battles The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Canyon Biome, Chargestone Caveron, Polar Biome Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Magneton in Pokopia?

There are two Pokopia habitats that you can make to get Magneton to show up. The first is Trash Can Central, which only needs four garbage cans; the second is Mini Game Corner, which requires a punching game, an arcade game, and a seat.

Magneton base stats

Magneton starts out with the following stats, though each one increases as it levels up:

HP - 50

- 50 Attack - 60

- 60 Defense - 95

- 95 Sp. Atk - 120

- 120 Sp. Def - 70

- 70 Speed - 70

Magneton's type strengths and weaknesses

As an electric- and steel-type, Magneton has a lot of resistances, along with one immunity, that make it a great 'mon defensively:

Normal Water, Dark, Ghost Weak to Ground, Fire, Fighting Resistant Normal, Flying, Rock, Bug, Steel, Grass, Electric, Psychic, Ice, Dragon, Fairy Immune Poison

Magneton's moves

Magneton can learn a bunch of movies via breeding, leveling up, and learning TMs:

Level up

Level Move Type One Electric Terrain Electric One Thunder Shock Electric One Tackle Normal One Supersonic Normal One Thunder Wave Electric Learns when evolving Tri Attack Normal 12 Electro Ball Electric 16 Gyro Ball Steel 20 Spark Electric 24 Screech Normal 28 Magnet Rise Electric 34 Flash Cannon Steel 40 Discharge Electric 46 Metal Sound Steal 52 Light Screen Psychic 58 Lock-On Normal 64 Zap Cannon Electric

Learnable TMs

Move Type Take down Normal Protect Normal Confuse Ray Ghost Charge Beam Electric Facade Normal Swift Normal Endure Normal Volt Switch Electric Sunny Day Fire Rain Dance Water Sandstorm Rock Sleep Talk Normal Electro Ball Electric Reflect Psychic Light Screen Psychic Thunder Wave Electric Rest Psychic Flash Cannon Steel Eerie Impulse Eelectric Iron Head Steel Substitute Normal Iron Defense Steel Heavy Slam Steel Thunderbolt Electric Helping Hand Normal Electric Terrain Electric Wild Charge Electric Hyper Beam Normal Thunder Electric Steel Beam Steel Tera Blast Normal Charge Electric Gravity Psychic Gyro Ball Steel Electroweb Electric Metal Sound Steel

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Electroweb Electric Magnemite Explosion Normal Mirror Herb

With that, you know everything that you need to know about the Pokémon Magneton.