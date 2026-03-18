Mankey | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Mankey has a serious attitude problem, but, unfortunately for this monkey, it's not as intimidating as it is adorable - its evolution, that's another story. Speaking of which, we're here to tell you everything about Mankey, including how it becomes Primeape, along with the locations you can find it, what its strengths and weaknesses are, and its moves.

Being from Kanto, Mankey is part of the gen 1 Pokémon lineup. If you want to learn who the rest are, and we really think you should, it's a good idea to check out our complete Pokédex that not only features the Kanto natives, but also all of the creatures from subsequent generations, too.

Here's everything you need to know about Mankey:

This is the basic information you need to know about Mankey:

National Pokédex # 0,056 Type Fighting Abilities Vital Spirit or Anger Point Hidden abilities Defiant Gender ratio Male - 5o%

Female - 50% Egg group Field EV yield One attack

Mankey's evolution

Mankey evolves into Primeape at level 28, which then turns into Annihilape after using Rage Fist 20 times.

Mankey's locations

Mankey is waiting for you in the following locations:

Gen 1 locations

Red Routes 5-8 Blue Trade Blue (Japan) Trade Yellow

Gen 2 locations

Gold Routes 9 and 42 Silver Trade Crystal Trade

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed and LeafGreen Routes 3-4, 22-23, and Rock Tunnel Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Routes 225 and 226 (Poké Radar) Platinum Routes 225 and 226 (Poké Radar) HeartGold Routes 9 and 42 SoulSilver Trade Pal Park Mountain

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Route 15 (swarm) Black 2 and White 2 Trade with Curtis in Nimbasa City (must be female) Dream World Rugged Mountain

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Friend Safari Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Jagged Pass

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Route 3 Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Route 3 Let's Go Pikachu Routes 3-4 Let's Go Eevee Trade

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Unobtainable Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Routes 225 and 226 (Poké Radar)

Grand Underground (Spacious Cave, Grassland Cave, Sunlit Cavern) Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet South Province (Area One and Area Five), West Province (Area One), and Tera Raid Battles The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Kitakami Road, Apple Hills, Oni Mountain, Wistful Fields, Paradise Barrens, Kitakami Wilds, Timeless Woods Legends: Z-A Trade Mega Dimension Hyperspace Lumiose

Mankey's base stats

Mankey starts out with the following stats, though these improve as it levels up:

HP - 40

- 40 Attack - 80

- 80 Defense - 35

- 35 Sp. Atk - 35

- 35 Sp. Def - 45

- 45 Speed - 70

Mankey's type strengths and weaknesses

As a fighting-type, Mankey has various strengths and weaknesses that you need to be aware of. While it's resistant to a few types, it lacks any immunities, which may give it a slight disadvantage depending on who stands opposite it.

Normal Normal, Fighting, Poison, Ground, Ghost, Steel, Fire, Water, Grass, Electric, Ice, Dragon Weak to Flying, Psychic, Fairy Resistant Rock, Bug, Dark Immune None

Mankey's moveset

In the most recent games it appears in, Mankey can learn the following moves through breeding, TMs, and leveling up:

Level up (Scarlet and Violet)

Level Move Type One Covet Normal One Scratch Normal One Leer Normal One Focus Energy Normal Five Fury Swipes Normal Eight Low Kick Fighting 12 Seismic Toss Fighting 17 Swagger Normal 22 Cross Chop Fighting 26 Assurance Dark 29 Thrash Normal 33 Close Combat Fighting 36 Screech Normal 40 Stomping Tantrum Ground 44 Outrage Dragon 48 Final Gambit Fighting

Level Up (Legends: Z-A)

Level Move Type One Tackle Normal One Leer Normal One Focus Energy Normal Eight Rock Throw Rock Ten Rock Smash Fighting 13 Take Down Normal 16 Low Sweep Fighting 18 Knock Off Dark 22 Bulldoze Ground 25 Brick Break Fighting 28 Facade Normal 40 Screech Normal 44 Close Combat Fighting 50 Outrage Dragon 54 Dynamic Punch Fighting

Learnable TMs (Scarlet and Violet)

Move Type Take Down Normal Scary Face Normal Protect Normal Low Kick Fighting Acrobatics Flying Thief Dark Facade Normal Bulldoze Ground Swift Normal Rock Tomb Rock Low Sweep Fighting Fling Dark Endure Normal Sunny Day Fire Rain Dance Water Dig Ground Brick Break Fighting U-turn Bug Shadow Claw Ghost Bulk Up Fighting Body Slam Normal Fire Punch Fire Thunder Punch Electric Ice Punch Ice Sleep Talk Normal Seed Bomb Grass Drain Punch Fighting Metronome Normal Poison Jab Poison Stamping Tantrum Ground Rest Psychic Rock Slide Rock Taunt Dark Gunk Shot Poison Substitute Normal Encore Normal Thunderbolt Electric Helping Hand Normal Reversal Fighting Earthquake Ground Stone Edge Rock Outrage Dragon Overheat Fire Focus Blast Fighting Close Combat Fighting Tera Blast Normal Spite Ghost Uproar Normal Focus Punch Fighting Lash Out Dark Double Edge Normal Endeavor Normal Throat Chop Dark Curse Ghost

Learnable TMs (Legends: Z-A)

Move Type Headbutt Normal Rock Smash Fighting Roar Normal Brick Break Fighting Bulk Up Fighting Rock Slide Rock Protect Normal Power-Up Punch Fighting Thunder Punch Electric Ice Punch Ice Swift Normal Dig Ground Fire Punch Fire Body Slam Normal Night Slash Dark Endure Normal Rock Tomb Rock Knock Off Dark Overheat Fire Double Edge Normal Shadow Claw Ghost Stone Edge Rock Thunderbolt Electric Earthquake Ground Poison Jab Poison Bulldoze Ground U-turn Bug Substitute Normal Curse Ghost Outrage Dragon Taunt Dark Metronome Normal Gunk Shot Poison Focus Blast Fighting Work Up Normal Close Combat Fighting Comet Punch Normal Facade Normal Low Sweep Fighting Pay Day Normal Torment Dark Seed Bomb Grass Circle Throw Fighting Drain Punch Fighting Dual Chop Dragon Storm Throw Fighting Swagger Normal

Egg moves

Now that you know everything about Mankey, you can move on to Primeape and Annihilape.

Move Type Breed with Beat Up Dark Sneasel, Weavile, Houndour, Houndoom, Shiftry, Scraggy, Scrafty, Passimian Counter Fighting Slakoth, Vigoroth, Slaking, Zangoose, Lucario, Lycanroc (Dusk and Midnight forms), Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Robot, Cinderace, Skwovet, Greedent, Annihilape Curse Ghost Numel, Camerupt, Torkoal, Zangoose, Hisuian Zorua, Hisuian Zoroark Encore Normal Seel, Dewgong, Slakoth, Vigoroth, Slaking, Oshawott, Dewott, Samurott, Hisuian Samurott, Minccino, Cinccino, Popplio, Brionne, Primarina, Finizen, Palafin Night Slash Dark Dugtrio, Alolan Dugtrio, Alolan Meowth, Alolan Persian, Zangoose, Stunky, Skuntank, Weavile, Zoroark, Meowscarada Spite Ghost Vulpix, Alolan Vulpix, Ninetales, Alolan Ninetales, Hisuian Zorua, Hisuian Zoroark

Now that you know everything about Mankey, you can move on to Primeape and Annihilape.