Mankey | Pokémon guide

We’re here to tell you all about the Pokémon Mankey so you can make the most out of it in a battle.

Pokemon Mankey: a monkey in front of an orange PT background
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The Pokémon Mankey has a serious attitude problem, but, unfortunately for this monkey, it's not as intimidating as it is adorable - its evolution, that's another story. Speaking of which, we're here to tell you everything about Mankey, including how it becomes Primeape, along with the locations you can find it, what its strengths and weaknesses are, and its moves.

Being from Kanto, Mankey is part of the gen 1 Pokémon lineup. If you want to learn who the rest are, and we really think you should, it's a good idea to check out our complete Pokédex that not only features the Kanto natives, but also all of the creatures from subsequent generations, too.

Here's everything you need to know about Mankey:

This is the basic information you need to know about Mankey:

National Pokédex # 0,056
Type Fighting
Abilities Vital Spirit or Anger Point
Hidden abilities Defiant
Gender ratio Male - 5o%
Female - 50%
Egg group Field
EV yield One attack

Mankey's evolution

Mankey evolves into Primeape at level 28, which then turns into Annihilape after using Rage Fist 20 times.

Pokemon Mankey: An evolution diagram of Mankey, Primeape, and Annihilape on orange circles and an orange fighting PT background

Mankey's locations

Mankey is waiting for you in the following locations:

Gen 1 locations

Red Routes 5-8
Blue Trade
Blue (Japan) Trade
Yellow

Gen 2 locations

Gold Routes 9 and 42
Silver Trade
Crystal Trade

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed and LeafGreen Routes 3-4, 22-23, and Rock Tunnel
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Routes 225 and 226 (Poké Radar)
Platinum Routes 225 and 226 (Poké Radar)
HeartGold Routes 9 and 42
SoulSilver Trade
Pal Park Mountain

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Route 15 (swarm)
Black 2 and White 2 Trade with Curtis in Nimbasa City (must be female)
Dream World Rugged Mountain

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Friend Safari
Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Jagged Pass

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Route 3
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Route 3
Let's Go Pikachu Routes 3-4
Let's Go Eevee Trade

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Unobtainable
Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Routes 225 and 226 (Poké Radar)
Grand Underground (Spacious Cave, Grassland Cave, Sunlit Cavern)
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet South Province (Area One and Area Five), West Province (Area One), and Tera Raid Battles
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Kitakami Road, Apple Hills, Oni Mountain, Wistful Fields, Paradise Barrens, Kitakami Wilds, Timeless Woods
Legends: Z-A Trade
Mega Dimension Hyperspace Lumiose

Mankey's base stats

Mankey starts out with the following stats, though these improve as it levels up:

  • HP - 40
  • Attack - 80
  • Defense - 35
  • Sp. Atk - 35
  • Sp. Def - 45
  • Speed - 70

Mankey's type strengths and weaknesses

As a fighting-type, Mankey has various strengths and weaknesses that you need to be aware of. While it's resistant to a few types, it lacks any immunities, which may give it a slight disadvantage depending on who stands opposite it.

Normal Normal, Fighting, Poison, Ground, Ghost, Steel, Fire, Water, Grass, Electric, Ice, Dragon
Weak to Flying, Psychic, Fairy
Resistant Rock, Bug, Dark
Immune None

Pokemon Mankey: a Pig Monkey stood in the woods in a phone

Mankey's moveset

In the most recent games it appears in, Mankey can learn the following moves through breeding, TMs, and leveling up:

Level up (Scarlet and Violet)

Level Move Type
One Covet Normal
One Scratch Normal
One Leer Normal
One Focus Energy Normal
Five Fury Swipes Normal
Eight Low Kick Fighting
12 Seismic Toss Fighting
17 Swagger Normal
22 Cross Chop Fighting
26 Assurance Dark
29 Thrash Normal
33 Close Combat Fighting
36 Screech Normal
40 Stomping Tantrum Ground
44 Outrage Dragon
48 Final Gambit Fighting

Level Up (Legends: Z-A)

Level Move Type
One Tackle Normal
One Leer Normal
One Focus Energy Normal
Eight Rock Throw Rock
Ten Rock Smash Fighting
13 Take Down Normal
16 Low Sweep Fighting
18 Knock Off Dark
22 Bulldoze Ground
25 Brick Break Fighting
28 Facade Normal
40 Screech Normal
44 Close Combat Fighting
50 Outrage Dragon
54 Dynamic Punch Fighting

Learnable TMs (Scarlet and Violet)

Move Type
Take Down Normal
Scary Face Normal
Protect Normal
Low Kick Fighting
Acrobatics Flying
Thief Dark
Facade Normal
Bulldoze Ground
Swift Normal
Rock Tomb Rock
Low Sweep Fighting
Fling Dark
Endure Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Rain Dance Water
Dig Ground
Brick Break Fighting
U-turn Bug
Shadow Claw Ghost
Bulk Up Fighting
Body Slam Normal
Fire Punch Fire
Thunder Punch Electric
Ice Punch Ice
Sleep Talk Normal
Seed Bomb Grass
Drain Punch Fighting
Metronome Normal
Poison Jab Poison
Stamping Tantrum Ground
Rest Psychic
Rock Slide Rock
Taunt Dark
Gunk Shot Poison
Substitute Normal
Encore Normal
Thunderbolt Electric
Helping Hand Normal
Reversal Fighting
Earthquake Ground
Stone Edge Rock
Outrage Dragon
Overheat Fire
Focus Blast Fighting
Close Combat Fighting
Tera Blast Normal
Spite Ghost
Uproar Normal
Focus Punch Fighting
Lash Out Dark
Double Edge Normal
Endeavor Normal
Throat Chop Dark
Curse Ghost

Learnable TMs (Legends: Z-A)

Move Type
Headbutt Normal
Rock Smash Fighting
Roar Normal
Brick Break Fighting
Bulk Up Fighting
Rock Slide Rock
Protect Normal
Power-Up Punch Fighting
Thunder Punch Electric
Ice Punch Ice
Swift Normal
Dig Ground
Fire Punch Fire
Body Slam Normal
Night Slash Dark
Endure Normal
Rock Tomb Rock
Knock Off Dark
Overheat Fire
Double Edge Normal
Shadow Claw Ghost
Stone Edge Rock
Thunderbolt Electric
Earthquake Ground
Poison Jab Poison
Bulldoze Ground
U-turn Bug
Substitute Normal
Curse Ghost
Outrage Dragon
Taunt Dark
Metronome Normal
Gunk Shot Poison
Focus Blast Fighting
Work Up Normal
Close Combat Fighting
Comet Punch Normal
Facade Normal
Low Sweep Fighting
Pay Day Normal
Torment Dark
Seed Bomb Grass
Circle Throw Fighting
Drain Punch Fighting
Dual Chop Dragon
Storm Throw Fighting
Swagger Normal

Egg moves

Now that you know everything about Mankey, you can move on to Primeape and Annihilape.

Move Type Breed with
Beat Up Dark Sneasel, Weavile, Houndour, Houndoom, Shiftry, Scraggy, Scrafty, Passimian
Counter Fighting Slakoth, Vigoroth, Slaking, Zangoose, Lucario, Lycanroc (Dusk and Midnight forms), Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Robot, Cinderace, Skwovet, Greedent, Annihilape
Curse Ghost Numel, Camerupt, Torkoal, Zangoose, Hisuian Zorua, Hisuian Zoroark
Encore Normal Seel, Dewgong, Slakoth, Vigoroth, Slaking, Oshawott, Dewott, Samurott, Hisuian Samurott, Minccino, Cinccino, Popplio, Brionne, Primarina, Finizen, Palafin
Night Slash Dark Dugtrio, Alolan Dugtrio, Alolan Meowth, Alolan Persian, Zangoose, Stunky, Skuntank, Weavile, Zoroark, Meowscarada
Spite Ghost Vulpix, Alolan Vulpix, Ninetales, Alolan Ninetales, Hisuian Zorua, Hisuian Zoroark

Now that you know everything about Mankey, you can move on to Primeape and Annihilape.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, Dead by Daylight, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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