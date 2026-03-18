Mankey | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Mankey has a serious attitude problem, but, unfortunately for this monkey, it's not as intimidating as it is adorable - its evolution, that's another story. Speaking of which, we're here to tell you everything about Mankey, including how it becomes Primeape, along with the locations you can find it, what its strengths and weaknesses are, and its moves.
Being from Kanto, Mankey is part of the gen 1 Pokémon lineup. If you want to learn who the rest are, and we really think you should, it's a good idea to check out our complete Pokédex that not only features the Kanto natives, but also all of the creatures from subsequent generations, too.
Here's everything you need to know about Mankey:
This is the basic information you need to know about Mankey:
|National Pokédex #
|0,056
|Type
|Fighting
|Abilities
|Vital Spirit or Anger Point
|Hidden abilities
|Defiant
|Gender ratio
|Male - 5o%
Female - 50%
|Egg group
|Field
|EV yield
|One attack
Mankey's evolution
Mankey evolves into Primeape at level 28, which then turns into Annihilape after using Rage Fist 20 times.
Mankey's locations
Mankey is waiting for you in the following locations:
Gen 1 locations
|Red
|Routes 5-8
|Blue
|Trade
|Blue (Japan)
|Trade
|Yellow
Gen 2 locations
|Gold
|Routes 9 and 42
|Silver
|Trade
|Crystal
|Trade
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby and Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed and LeafGreen
|Routes 3-4, 22-23, and Rock Tunnel
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond and Pearl
|Routes 225 and 226 (Poké Radar)
|Platinum
|Routes 225 and 226 (Poké Radar)
|HeartGold
|Routes 9 and 42
|SoulSilver
|Trade
|Pal Park
|Mountain
Gen 5 locations
|Black and White
|Route 15 (swarm)
|Black 2 and White 2
|Trade with Curtis in Nimbasa City (must be female)
|Dream World
|Rugged Mountain
Gen 6 locations
|X and Y
|Friend Safari
|Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Jagged Pass
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and Moon
|Route 3
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Route 3
|Let's Go Pikachu
|Routes 3-4
|Let's Go Eevee
|Trade
Gen 8 locations
|Sword and Shield
|Unobtainable
|Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Routes 225 and 226 (Poké Radar)
Grand Underground (Spacious Cave, Grassland Cave, Sunlit Cavern)
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet and Violet
|South Province (Area One and Area Five), West Province (Area One), and Tera Raid Battles
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Kitakami Road, Apple Hills, Oni Mountain, Wistful Fields, Paradise Barrens, Kitakami Wilds, Timeless Woods
|Legends: Z-A
|Trade
|Mega Dimension
|Hyperspace Lumiose
Mankey's base stats
Mankey starts out with the following stats, though these improve as it levels up:
- HP - 40
- Attack - 80
- Defense - 35
- Sp. Atk - 35
- Sp. Def - 45
- Speed - 70
Mankey's type strengths and weaknesses
As a fighting-type, Mankey has various strengths and weaknesses that you need to be aware of. While it's resistant to a few types, it lacks any immunities, which may give it a slight disadvantage depending on who stands opposite it.
|Normal
|Normal, Fighting, Poison, Ground, Ghost, Steel, Fire, Water, Grass, Electric, Ice, Dragon
|Weak to
|Flying, Psychic, Fairy
|Resistant
|Rock, Bug, Dark
|Immune
|None
Mankey's moveset
In the most recent games it appears in, Mankey can learn the following moves through breeding, TMs, and leveling up:
Level up (Scarlet and Violet)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Covet
|Normal
|One
|Scratch
|Normal
|One
|Leer
|Normal
|One
|Focus Energy
|Normal
|Five
|Fury Swipes
|Normal
|Eight
|Low Kick
|Fighting
|12
|Seismic Toss
|Fighting
|17
|Swagger
|Normal
|22
|Cross Chop
|Fighting
|26
|Assurance
|Dark
|29
|Thrash
|Normal
|33
|Close Combat
|Fighting
|36
|Screech
|Normal
|40
|Stomping Tantrum
|Ground
|44
|Outrage
|Dragon
|48
|Final Gambit
|Fighting
Level Up (Legends: Z-A)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Leer
|Normal
|One
|Focus Energy
|Normal
|Eight
|Rock Throw
|Rock
|Ten
|Rock Smash
|Fighting
|13
|Take Down
|Normal
|16
|Low Sweep
|Fighting
|18
|Knock Off
|Dark
|22
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|25
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|28
|Facade
|Normal
|40
|Screech
|Normal
|44
|Close Combat
|Fighting
|50
|Outrage
|Dragon
|54
|Dynamic Punch
|Fighting
Learnable TMs (Scarlet and Violet)
|Move
|Type
|Take Down
|Normal
|Scary Face
|Normal
|Protect
|Normal
|Low Kick
|Fighting
|Acrobatics
|Flying
|Thief
|Dark
|Facade
|Normal
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|Swift
|Normal
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Low Sweep
|Fighting
|Fling
|Dark
|Endure
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Dig
|Ground
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|U-turn
|Bug
|Shadow Claw
|Ghost
|Bulk Up
|Fighting
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Seed Bomb
|Grass
|Drain Punch
|Fighting
|Metronome
|Normal
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|Stamping Tantrum
|Ground
|Rest
|Psychic
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Taunt
|Dark
|Gunk Shot
|Poison
|Substitute
|Normal
|Encore
|Normal
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Reversal
|Fighting
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Stone Edge
|Rock
|Outrage
|Dragon
|Overheat
|Fire
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Close Combat
|Fighting
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Spite
|Ghost
|Uproar
|Normal
|Focus Punch
|Fighting
|Lash Out
|Dark
|Double Edge
|Normal
|Endeavor
|Normal
|Throat Chop
|Dark
|Curse
|Ghost
Learnable TMs (Legends: Z-A)
|Move
|Type
|Headbutt
|Normal
|Rock Smash
|Fighting
|Roar
|Normal
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Bulk Up
|Fighting
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Protect
|Normal
|Power-Up Punch
|Fighting
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Swift
|Normal
|Dig
|Ground
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Night Slash
|Dark
|Endure
|Normal
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Overheat
|Fire
|Double Edge
|Normal
|Shadow Claw
|Ghost
|Stone Edge
|Rock
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|U-turn
|Bug
|Substitute
|Normal
|Curse
|Ghost
|Outrage
|Dragon
|Taunt
|Dark
|Metronome
|Normal
|Gunk Shot
|Poison
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Work Up
|Normal
|Close Combat
|Fighting
|Comet Punch
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Low Sweep
|Fighting
|Pay Day
|Normal
|Torment
|Dark
|Seed Bomb
|Grass
|Circle Throw
|Fighting
|Drain Punch
|Fighting
|Dual Chop
|Dragon
|Storm Throw
|Fighting
|Swagger
|Normal
Egg moves
Now that you know everything about Mankey, you can move on to Primeape and Annihilape.
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Beat Up
|Dark
|Sneasel, Weavile, Houndour, Houndoom, Shiftry, Scraggy, Scrafty, Passimian
|Counter
|Fighting
|Slakoth, Vigoroth, Slaking, Zangoose, Lucario, Lycanroc (Dusk and Midnight forms), Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Robot, Cinderace, Skwovet, Greedent, Annihilape
|Curse
|Ghost
|Numel, Camerupt, Torkoal, Zangoose, Hisuian Zorua, Hisuian Zoroark
|Encore
|Normal
|Seel, Dewgong, Slakoth, Vigoroth, Slaking, Oshawott, Dewott, Samurott, Hisuian Samurott, Minccino, Cinccino, Popplio, Brionne, Primarina, Finizen, Palafin
|Night Slash
|Dark
|Dugtrio, Alolan Dugtrio, Alolan Meowth, Alolan Persian, Zangoose, Stunky, Skuntank, Weavile, Zoroark, Meowscarada
|Spite
|Ghost
|Vulpix, Alolan Vulpix, Ninetales, Alolan Ninetales, Hisuian Zorua, Hisuian Zoroark
Now that you know everything about Mankey, you can move on to Primeape and Annihilape.