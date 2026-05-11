Marowak | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Marowak is one of the original 151, meaning it's been around for a very long time, long enough to even have a second version in the seventh generation of the franchise. So, to make sure you can make the most out of this 'mon regardless of which one you have, we're going to go through the locations, moves, and base stats for both.

Then, as a reward for studying up on Marowak, you can head over to our Pokémon Go codes guide to see what freebies are waiting for you. We also have a complete Pokédex that you can check out if you want to learn about other creatures.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Marowak:

In the table below, you can see all of the basic information there is for Marowak:

National Pokédex # 0,105 Type Ground (Kantonian), Fire and Ghost (Alolan) Abilities Rock Head or Lightning Rod (Kantonian), Cursed Body or Lightning Rod (Alolan) Hidden abilities Battle Armor (Kantonian), Rock Armor (Alolan) Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Egg group Monster EV yield Two defense

Marowak's evolution

Marowak evolves from Cubone at level 28, but in Alola, you need to level Cubone up at night after reaching that level to turn it into Alolan Marowak.

Marowak's locations

You can find Marowak in the following areas:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Victory Road and Cerulean Cave Blue (Japan) Victory Road and Cerulean Cave Yellow Safari Zone

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Rock Tunnel Crystal Routes 9-10, Rock Tunnel

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed and LeafGreen Victory Road and Sevault Canyon Colsseum Trade XD Citadark Isle (Shadow)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Evolve Cubone Platinum Evolve Cubone HeartGold and SoulSilver Rock Tunnel, Safari Zone Pal Park Mountain Pokéwalker Scary Cave

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Route 15 Black 2 and White 2 Trade

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Friend Safari (ground) Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Trade (Kantonian), Evolve Cubone (Alolan) Ultra Sun Evolve Cubone in Ultra Space (Kantonian), evolve Cubone and receive from Samson Oak at Heahea Beach (Alolan) Ultra Moon Evolve Cubone in Ultra Space (Kantonian), evolve Cubone (Alolan) Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Evolve Cubone (Kantonian), trad Kantonian Marowak in Fuchsia City (Alolan)

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Trade Expansion Pass Potbottom Desert, Max Lair (Kantonian), reward for finding 50 Alolan Diglett, Trade Kantonian Marowak with Regina on Isle of Armor, Max Lair (Alolan) Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Evolve Cubone (Kantonian), unobtainable (Alolan) Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Unobtainable Legends: Z-A Trade Mega Dimension Hyperspace Lumiose (both forms)

How to get Marowak in Pokopia

There's just one Pokopia habitat that can attract Marowak, and that's the Grave with Flowers habitat. To make one, you just need to place four wildflowers around a gravestone.

Marowak's base stats

Marowak and Alolan Marowak have the following stats to begin with, but they increase each time they level up:

HP - 60

- 60 Attack - 80

- 80 Defense - 110

- 110 Sp. Atk - 50

- 50 Sp. Def - 80

- 80 Speed - 45

Marowak's type strengths and weaknesses

As a ground-type, Marowak has three weaknesses you need to be aware of, though it has an immunity that comes in handy:

Normal damage Ground, Normal, Fighting, Ghost, Flying, Steel, Bug, Fairy, Fire, Dragon, Psychic, Dark Weak to Grass, Water, Ice Resistant to Rock and Poison Immune Electric

Marowak's moveset

Below are the moves that Marowak and Alolan Marowak can learn in the most recent games they appear in via leveling up and TMs:

Level up (Kantonian)

Level Move Type One Tackle Normal One Growl Normal Four Tail Whip Normal Seven Leer Normal Eight False Swipe Normal 12 Headbutt Normal 18 Detect Fighting 24 Bulldoze Ground 29 Brutal Swing Dark 32 Focus Energy Normal 40 Bonemerang Ground 44 Swords Dance Normal 48 Double-Edge Normal 55 Perish Song Normal

Level up (Alolan)

Level Move Type Learns upon evolving Flame Wheel Fire Learns upon evolving Shadow Bone Ghost One Tackle Normal One Growl Normal Four Tail Whip Normal Seven Leer Normal Eight False Swipe Normal 12 Headbutt Normal 18 Detect Fighting 24 Bulldoze Ground 29 Brutal Swing Dark 32 Focus Normal 40 Bonemerang Ground 44 Swords Dance Normal 48 Double-Edge Normal 55 Perish Song Normal 58 Flare Blitz Fire

Learnable TMs (Kantonian)

Move Type Headbutt Normal Brick Break Fighting Rock Slide Rock Ice Beam Ice Protect Normal Power-Up Fighting Thunder Punch Electric Swift Normal Dig Ground Fire Punch Fire Swords Dance Normal Body Slam Normal Endure Normal Rock Tomb Rock Stealth Rock Rock Fire Blast Fire Hyper Beam Normal Icy Wind Ice Earth Power Ground Giga Impact Normal Double-Edge Normal Iron Head Steel Flamethrower Fire Stone Edge Rock Earthquake Ground Bulldoze Ground Iron Defense Steel Substitute Normal Iron Tail Steel Curse Ghost Outrage Dragon Focus Blast Fighting Blizzard Ice Facade Normal Ancient Power Rock False Swipe Normal Scorching Sands Ground Skull Bash Normal Fissure Ground

Learnable TMs (Alolan)

Move Type Headbutt Normal Brick Break Fighting Rock Slide Rock Ice Beam Ice Protect Normal Power-Up Punch Fighting Thunder Punch Electric Swift Normal Dig Ground Fire Punch Fire Sword's Dance Normal Body Slam Normal Endure Normal Rock Tomb Rock Stealth Rock Rock Fire Blast Fire Hyper Beam Normal Icy Wind Ice Earth power Ground Giga Impact Normal Double Edge Normal Will-O-Wisp Fire Iron Head Steel Flamethrower Fire Stone Edge Rock Thunderbolt Electric Heat Wave Fire Earthquake Ground Fire Spin Fire Shadow Ball Ghost Bulldoze Ground Iron Defense Steel Substitute Normal Iron Tail Steel Dark Pulse Dark Curse Ghost Outrage Dragon Focus Blast Fighting Flare Blitz Fire Blizzard Ice Thunder Electric Facade Normal Flame Charge Fire Ancient Power Rock False Swipe Normal Scorching Sands Ground Skull Bash Normal Fissure Ground

With that, you know everything that you need to know about both forms of the Pokémon Marowak.