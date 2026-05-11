Marowak | Pokémon guide

We’re here to tell you everything about the Pokémon Marowak, from its locations to its base stats and moveset.

Pokemon Marowak: a Marowak posing in front of a light brown PT background
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The Pokémon Marowak is one of the original 151, meaning it's been around for a very long time, long enough to even have a second version in the seventh generation of the franchise. So, to make sure you can make the most out of this 'mon regardless of which one you have, we're going to go through the locations, moves, and base stats for both.

Then, as a reward for studying up on Marowak, you can head over to our Pokémon Go codes guide to see what freebies are waiting for you. We also have a complete Pokédex that you can check out if you want to learn about other creatures.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Marowak:

In the table below, you can see all of the basic information there is for Marowak:

National Pokédex # 0,105
Type Ground (Kantonian), Fire and Ghost (Alolan)
Abilities Rock Head or Lightning Rod (Kantonian), Cursed Body or Lightning Rod (Alolan)
Hidden abilities Battle Armor (Kantonian), Rock Armor (Alolan)
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Egg group Monster
EV yield Two defense

Marowak's evolution

Marowak evolves from Cubone at level 28, but in Alola, you need to level Cubone up at night after reaching that level to turn it into Alolan Marowak.

Pokemon Marowak: Two Cubones and Two Marowaks in small circles

Marowak's locations

You can find Marowak in the following areas:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Victory Road and Cerulean Cave
Blue (Japan) Victory Road and Cerulean Cave
Yellow Safari Zone

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Rock Tunnel
Crystal Routes 9-10, Rock Tunnel

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed and LeafGreen Victory Road and Sevault Canyon
Colsseum Trade
XD Citadark Isle (Shadow)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Evolve Cubone
Platinum Evolve Cubone
HeartGold and SoulSilver Rock Tunnel, Safari Zone
Pal Park Mountain
Pokéwalker Scary Cave

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Route 15
Black 2 and White 2 Trade

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Friend Safari (ground)
Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Trade (Kantonian), Evolve Cubone (Alolan)
Ultra Sun Evolve Cubone in Ultra Space (Kantonian), evolve Cubone and receive from Samson Oak at Heahea Beach (Alolan)
Ultra Moon Evolve Cubone in Ultra Space (Kantonian), evolve Cubone (Alolan)
Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Evolve Cubone (Kantonian), trad Kantonian Marowak in Fuchsia City (Alolan)

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Trade
Expansion Pass Potbottom Desert, Max Lair (Kantonian), reward for finding 50 Alolan Diglett, Trade Kantonian Marowak with Regina on Isle of Armor, Max Lair (Alolan)
Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Evolve Cubone (Kantonian), unobtainable (Alolan)
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Unobtainable
Legends: Z-A Trade
Mega Dimension Hyperspace Lumiose (both forms)

How to get Marowak in Pokopia

There's just one Pokopia habitat that can attract Marowak, and that's the Grave with Flowers habitat. To make one, you just need to place four wildflowers around a gravestone.

Marowak's base stats

Marowak and Alolan Marowak have the following stats to begin with, but they increase each time they level up:

  • HP - 60
  • Attack - 80
  • Defense - 110
  • Sp. Atk - 50
  • Sp. Def - 80
  • Speed - 45

Marowak's type strengths and weaknesses

As a ground-type, Marowak has three weaknesses you need to be aware of, though it has an immunity that comes in handy:

Normal damage Ground, Normal, Fighting, Ghost, Flying, Steel, Bug, Fairy, Fire, Dragon, Psychic, Dark
Weak to Grass, Water, Ice
Resistant to Rock and Poison
Immune Electric

Pokemon Marowak: a Marowak stood on some grass

Marowak's moveset

Below are the moves that Marowak and Alolan Marowak can learn in the most recent games they appear in via leveling up and TMs:

Level up (Kantonian)

Level Move Type
One Tackle Normal
One Growl Normal
Four Tail Whip Normal
Seven Leer Normal
Eight False Swipe Normal
12 Headbutt Normal
18 Detect Fighting
24 Bulldoze Ground
29 Brutal Swing Dark
32 Focus Energy Normal
40 Bonemerang Ground
44 Swords Dance Normal
48 Double-Edge Normal
55 Perish Song Normal

Level up (Alolan)

Level Move Type
Learns upon evolving Flame Wheel Fire
Learns upon evolving Shadow Bone Ghost
One Tackle Normal
One Growl Normal
Four Tail Whip Normal
Seven Leer Normal
Eight False Swipe Normal
12 Headbutt Normal
18 Detect Fighting
24 Bulldoze Ground
29 Brutal Swing Dark
32 Focus Normal
40 Bonemerang Ground
44 Swords Dance Normal
48 Double-Edge Normal
55 Perish Song Normal
58 Flare Blitz Fire

Learnable TMs (Kantonian)

Move Type
Headbutt Normal
Brick Break Fighting
Rock Slide Rock
Ice Beam Ice
Protect Normal
Power-Up Fighting
Thunder Punch Electric
Swift Normal
Dig Ground
Fire Punch Fire
Swords Dance Normal
Body Slam Normal
Endure Normal
Rock Tomb Rock
Stealth Rock Rock
Fire Blast Fire
Hyper Beam Normal
Icy Wind Ice
Earth Power Ground
Giga Impact Normal
Double-Edge Normal
Iron Head Steel
Flamethrower Fire
Stone Edge Rock
Earthquake Ground
Bulldoze Ground
Iron Defense Steel
Substitute Normal
Iron Tail Steel
Curse Ghost
Outrage Dragon
Focus Blast Fighting
Blizzard Ice
Facade Normal
Ancient Power Rock
False Swipe Normal
Scorching Sands Ground
Skull Bash Normal
Fissure Ground

Learnable TMs (Alolan)

Move Type
Headbutt Normal
Brick Break Fighting
Rock Slide Rock
Ice Beam Ice
Protect Normal
Power-Up Punch Fighting
Thunder Punch Electric
Swift Normal
Dig Ground
Fire Punch Fire
Sword's Dance Normal
Body Slam Normal
Endure Normal
Rock Tomb Rock
Stealth Rock Rock
Fire Blast Fire
Hyper Beam Normal
Icy Wind Ice
Earth power Ground
Giga Impact Normal
Double Edge Normal
Will-O-Wisp Fire
Iron Head Steel
Flamethrower Fire
Stone Edge Rock
Thunderbolt Electric
Heat Wave Fire
Earthquake Ground
Fire Spin Fire
Shadow Ball Ghost
Bulldoze Ground
Iron Defense Steel
Substitute Normal
Iron Tail Steel
Dark Pulse Dark
Curse Ghost
Outrage Dragon
Focus Blast Fighting
Flare Blitz Fire
Blizzard Ice
Thunder Electric
Facade Normal
Flame Charge Fire
Ancient Power Rock
False Swipe Normal
Scorching Sands Ground
Skull Bash Normal
Fissure Ground

With that, you know everything that you need to know about both forms of the Pokémon Marowak.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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