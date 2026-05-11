Marowak | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Marowak is one of the original 151, meaning it's been around for a very long time, long enough to even have a second version in the seventh generation of the franchise. So, to make sure you can make the most out of this 'mon regardless of which one you have, we're going to go through the locations, moves, and base stats for both.
Then, as a reward for studying up on Marowak, you can head over to our Pokémon Go codes guide to see what freebies are waiting for you. We also have a complete Pokédex that you can check out if you want to learn about other creatures.
Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Marowak:
In the table below, you can see all of the basic information there is for Marowak:
|National Pokédex #
|0,105
|Type
|Ground (Kantonian), Fire and Ghost (Alolan)
|Abilities
|Rock Head or Lightning Rod (Kantonian), Cursed Body or Lightning Rod (Alolan)
|Hidden abilities
|Battle Armor (Kantonian), Rock Armor (Alolan)
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Egg group
|Monster
|EV yield
|Two defense
Marowak's evolution
Marowak evolves from Cubone at level 28, but in Alola, you need to level Cubone up at night after reaching that level to turn it into Alolan Marowak.
Marowak's locations
You can find Marowak in the following areas:
Gen 1 locations
|Red and Blue
|Victory Road and Cerulean Cave
|Blue (Japan)
|Victory Road and Cerulean Cave
|Yellow
|Safari Zone
Gen 2 locations
|Gold and Silver
|Rock Tunnel
|Crystal
|Routes 9-10, Rock Tunnel
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby and Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed and LeafGreen
|Victory Road and Sevault Canyon
|Colsseum
|Trade
|XD
|Citadark Isle (Shadow)
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond and Pearl
|Evolve Cubone
|Platinum
|Evolve Cubone
|HeartGold and SoulSilver
|Rock Tunnel, Safari Zone
|Pal Park
|Mountain
|Pokéwalker
|Scary Cave
Gen 5 locations
|Black and White
|Route 15
|Black 2 and White 2
|Trade
Gen 6 locations
|X and Y
|Friend Safari (ground)
|Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Trade
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and Moon
|Trade (Kantonian), Evolve Cubone (Alolan)
|Ultra Sun
|Evolve Cubone in Ultra Space (Kantonian), evolve Cubone and receive from Samson Oak at Heahea Beach (Alolan)
|Ultra Moon
|Evolve Cubone in Ultra Space (Kantonian), evolve Cubone (Alolan)
|Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee
|Evolve Cubone (Kantonian), trad Kantonian Marowak in Fuchsia City (Alolan)
Gen 8 locations
|Sword and Shield
|Trade
|Expansion Pass
|Potbottom Desert, Max Lair (Kantonian), reward for finding 50 Alolan Diglett, Trade Kantonian Marowak with Regina on Isle of Armor, Max Lair (Alolan)
|Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Evolve Cubone (Kantonian), unobtainable (Alolan)
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet and Violet
|Unobtainable
|Legends: Z-A
|Trade
|Mega Dimension
|Hyperspace Lumiose (both forms)
How to get Marowak in Pokopia
There's just one Pokopia habitat that can attract Marowak, and that's the Grave with Flowers habitat. To make one, you just need to place four wildflowers around a gravestone.
Marowak's base stats
Marowak and Alolan Marowak have the following stats to begin with, but they increase each time they level up:
- HP - 60
- Attack - 80
- Defense - 110
- Sp. Atk - 50
- Sp. Def - 80
- Speed - 45
Marowak's type strengths and weaknesses
As a ground-type, Marowak has three weaknesses you need to be aware of, though it has an immunity that comes in handy:
|Normal damage
|Ground, Normal, Fighting, Ghost, Flying, Steel, Bug, Fairy, Fire, Dragon, Psychic, Dark
|Weak to
|Grass, Water, Ice
|Resistant to
|Rock and Poison
|Immune
|Electric
Marowak's moveset
Below are the moves that Marowak and Alolan Marowak can learn in the most recent games they appear in via leveling up and TMs:
Level up (Kantonian)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Growl
|Normal
|Four
|Tail Whip
|Normal
|Seven
|Leer
|Normal
|Eight
|False Swipe
|Normal
|12
|Headbutt
|Normal
|18
|Detect
|Fighting
|24
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|29
|Brutal Swing
|Dark
|32
|Focus Energy
|Normal
|40
|Bonemerang
|Ground
|44
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|48
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|55
|Perish Song
|Normal
Level up (Alolan)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|Learns upon evolving
|Flame Wheel
|Fire
|Learns upon evolving
|Shadow Bone
|Ghost
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Growl
|Normal
|Four
|Tail Whip
|Normal
|Seven
|Leer
|Normal
|Eight
|False Swipe
|Normal
|12
|Headbutt
|Normal
|18
|Detect
|Fighting
|24
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|29
|Brutal Swing
|Dark
|32
|Focus
|Normal
|40
|Bonemerang
|Ground
|44
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|48
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|55
|Perish Song
|Normal
|58
|Flare Blitz
|Fire
Learnable TMs (Kantonian)
|Move
|Type
|Headbutt
|Normal
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Protect
|Normal
|Power-Up
|Fighting
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Swift
|Normal
|Dig
|Ground
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Stealth Rock
|Rock
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Earth Power
|Ground
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Iron Head
|Steel
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Stone Edge
|Rock
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|Iron Defense
|Steel
|Substitute
|Normal
|Iron Tail
|Steel
|Curse
|Ghost
|Outrage
|Dragon
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Facade
|Normal
|Ancient Power
|Rock
|False Swipe
|Normal
|Scorching Sands
|Ground
|Skull Bash
|Normal
|Fissure
|Ground
Learnable TMs (Alolan)
|Move
|Type
|Headbutt
|Normal
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Protect
|Normal
|Power-Up Punch
|Fighting
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Swift
|Normal
|Dig
|Ground
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Sword's Dance
|Normal
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Stealth Rock
|Rock
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Earth power
|Ground
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Double Edge
|Normal
|Will-O-Wisp
|Fire
|Iron Head
|Steel
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Stone Edge
|Rock
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Heat Wave
|Fire
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Fire Spin
|Fire
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|Iron Defense
|Steel
|Substitute
|Normal
|Iron Tail
|Steel
|Dark Pulse
|Dark
|Curse
|Ghost
|Outrage
|Dragon
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Flare Blitz
|Fire
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Thunder
|Electric
|Facade
|Normal
|Flame Charge
|Fire
|Ancient Power
|Rock
|False Swipe
|Normal
|Scorching Sands
|Ground
|Skull Bash
|Normal
|Fissure
|Ground
With that, you know everything that you need to know about both forms of the Pokémon Marowak.