Pokémon's next mega evolution sucks, but not in the way you think

Pokémon Legends Z-A is nearly upon us, and with it, a world full of possibilities. There have long been rumors of a number of Mega evolutions being introduced to the franchise, and with some announced already, it was only a matter of time for more. Pokémon released a series of peculiar videos yesterday, diving us into a world where Mega Malamar's tentacles are sucking its way onto all our teams. Yep, that's what we meant in the title.

Those videos, alongside leaks of a special celebration of Malamar, mean the run-up to Pokémon Legends Z-A has officially begun. The celebration will reportedly take place on Wednesday, September 10, beginning at 13:00 UTC, which means 3:00 pm CEST / 6:00 am ET / 9:00 am PT. Pokémon's official social pages are expected to announce the celebration, which may involve limited-time in-game items, events, or perhaps some merch.

Alongside the announcement of Mega Dragonite, Mega Victreebel, and Mega Hawlucha, Mega Malamar seems to confirm a previously leaked list of all the new Mega evolutions coming to Pokémon Legends Z-A. So, if you want yourself spoiled for announcements to come, check out the list from Pokeos of rumored Mega evolutions.

Malamar boasts an interesting skill-set, including the famed Suction Cups ability, and its hypnotic powers are some of the strongest in the entire Pokédex. Mega Malamar will be even more overpowered and our misunderstood besties can often be used for evil, so we're trusting you to look after it and not abuse its powers.

Whatever the celebration entails, be sure to pre-order your copy of Pokémon Legends Z-A now to avoid those pesky eStore crashes come October 16, when the game releases and you can finally get your hands on your Mega Malamar.

