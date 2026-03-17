Meowth | Pokémon guide

You all know the Pokémon Meowth. In the anime, he's the loveable partner of Team Rocket's Jessie and James, having his own little catchphrase that I'd hear all the time on the playground at school - "Meowth, that's right." As much as I'd love nothing more than to gush over the anime version of this cat, it's important to tell you everything about it from the games, so let's go over Meowth's evolution, locations, base stats, moveset, and more, so you know how to make the most out of them.
Of course, Meowth isn't the only Pokémon that's practically synonymous with Team Rocket, so make sure you check out our complete Pokédex to learn about the likes of Wheezing and Arbok.
Here's everything you need to know about Meowth:
Below, you can find all of Meowth's basic information:
|National Pokédex #
|0,052
|Type
|Normal (Kantonian), Dark (Alolan), and Steel (Galarian)
|Abilities
|Pick up or Technician (Kantonian and Alolan)
Pick up or Tough Claws (Galarian)
|Hidden Abilities
|Unnerve (Kantonian and Galarian)
Rattled (Alolan)
|Gender Ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Egg group
|Field
|EV yield
|One speed (Kantonian and Alolan)
One attack (Galarian)
Meowth's evolution
There are three different versions of Meowth: the regular one that appears in Kanto, then the regional forms in Alola and Galar. For the Kantonian and Galarian versions, Meowth evolves into Persian and Perrserker, respectively, at level 28, and the Alolan one evolves into Persian at night when you level it up with high friendship.
Meowth's locations
You can find Meowth in the following locations:
Gen 1 locations
|Red
|Trade
|Blue
|Routes 5-8
|Blue (Japan)
|Routes 5-
|Yellow
|Trade
Gen 2 locations
|Gold
|Trade
|Silver
|Routes 5-8 and 38-39
|Crystal
|Routes 5-8, 11, 38, and 39 (night)
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby and Sapphire
|Trade and Event
|Emerald
|Trade Skitty in the Battle Frontier
|FireRed and Leaf-Green
|Routes 5-8, Bond Bridge, Canyon Entrance, Cape Brink, Five Isle Meadow, Kindle Road, Ruin Valley, Sevault Canyon, Treasure Beach, Water Path
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Prestige Precept Center
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond and Pearl
|Trophy Garden
|Platinum
|Trophy Garde
|HeartGold
|Trade
|SoulSilver
|Routes 5-8 and 38-39
|Pal Park
|Field
|Pokéwalker
|Sightseeing
Gen 5 locations
|Black and White
|Trade and Event
|Black 2 and White 2
|Trade with Nancy in Nimbasa City
|Dream world
|Spooky Manor
Gen 6 locations
|X and Y
|Trade
|Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Breed Persian
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and Moon
|Route 2, Trainers School, Hau-oli City, Malie Garden (Alolan)
Pokémon Bank (Kantonian)
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Route 2, Trainers School, Hau-oli City, Malie Garden (Alolan)
Pokémon Bank (Kantonian)
|Let's Go Pikachu
|Trade
|Let's Go Eevee
|Routes 24-25 (Kantonian) and trade a Kantonian Meowth on Cinnabar Island to get Alolan Meowth
Gen 8 locations
|Sword and Shield
|Trade Galarian Meowth at Truffield Stadium (Kantonian)
Trade (Alolan)
Route 4, Dusty Bowl, Giant's Seat, Stony Wilderness (Galarian)
|Expansion Pass
|Trade Galarian Meowth with Regina on Isle of Armor (Kantonian)
Reward for finding at least five Alolan Diglett (Alolan)
Brawlers' Cave, Courageous Cavern, Stepping-Stone Sea, Snowslide Slope, Path to the Peak, Giant's Bed, and Frigid Sea (Galarian)
|Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Trophy Garden (Kantonian)
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet and Violet
|East Province (Area Three), West Province (Area Three), South Province (Area Two) (Kantonian)
Pokémon Home (Alolan)
Gift from Salvatore (Galarian)
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Trade with Salvatore in the League Club Room (Alolan)
|Legends: Z-A
|Trade
|Mega Dimension
|Hyperspace Lumiose
Meowth's base stats
Meowth has the following base stats, which increase as you level it up:
- HP - 40
- Attack - 45
- Defense - 35
- Sp. Atk - 40
- Sp. Def - 40
- Speed - 90
Alolan Meowth's base stats
- HP - 40
- Attack - 35
- Defense - 35
- Sp. Atk - 50
- Sp. Def - 40
- Speed - 90
Galarian Meowth's base stats
- HP - 50
- Attack - 65
- Defense - 55
- Sp. Atk - 40
- Sp. Def - 40
- Speed - 40
Meowth's type strengths and weaknesses
As a normal-type, Meowth has the following strengths and weaknesses that you need to consider:
|Normal
|Normal, Flying, Poison, Ground, Rock, Bug, Steel, Fire, Water, Grass, Electric, Psychic, Ice, Dragon, Dark, and Fairy
|Weak to
|Fighting
|Resistant
|None
|Immune
|Ghost
Alolan Meowth's strengths and weaknesses
Unlike the Kantonian Meowth, Alolan Meowth is a dark-type, meaning it has different strengths and weaknesses:
|Normal
|Normal, Flying, Poison, Ground, Rock, Steel, Fire, Water, Grass, Electric, Ice, and Dragon
|Weak to
|Fighting, Bug, Fairy
|Resistant
|Ghost and Dark
|Immune
|Psychic
Galarian Meowth's strengths and weaknesses
Once more, the type of Galarian Meowth is completely different from the other two, being a steel-type instead. As such, it has the following strengths and weaknesses:
|Normal
|Ghost, Water, Electric, Dark
|Weak to
|Fighting, Ground, Fire
|Resistant
|Normal, Flying, Rock, Bug, Steel, Grass, Psychic, Ice, Dragon, Fairy
|Immune
|Poison
Meowth's moves
In the most recent games it appears in, Meowth can learn the following moves:
Level up (Scarlet and Violet, Kantonian)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Fake Out
|Normal
|One
|Growl
|Normal
|Four
|Feint
|Normal
|Eight
|Scratch
|Normal
|12
|Pay Day
|Normal
|16
|Bite
|Dark
|20
|Taunt
|Dark
|24
|Assurance
|Dark
|29
|Fury Swipes
|Normal
|32
|Screech
|Normal
|36
|Slash
|Normal
|40
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|44
|Play Rough
|Fairy
Level up (Legends: Z-A, Kantonian)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Pay Day
|Normal
|One
|Tail Whip
|Normal
|One
|Growl
|Normal
|Ten
|Bite
|Dark
|13
|Taunt
|Dark
|17
|Screech
|Normal
|22
|Slash
|Normal
|27
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|30
|Hypnosis
|Psychic
|34
|Take Down
|Normal
|37
|Charm
|Fairy
|40
|Fake Tears
|Dark
|48
|Play Rough
|Dairy
Level up (Scarlet and Violet, Alolan)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Fake Out
|Normal
|One
|Growl
|Normal
|Four
|Feint
|Normal
|Eight
|Scratch
|Normal
|12
|Pay Day
|Normal
|16
|Bite
|Dark
|20
|Taunt
|Dark
|24
|Assurance
|Dark
|29
|Fury Swipes
|Normal
|32
|Screech
|Normal
|36
|Night Slash
|Dark
|40
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|44
|Play Rough
|Fairy
Level up: (Legends: Z-A, Alolan)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Pay Day
|Normal
|One
|Tail Whip
|Normal
|One
|Growl
|Normal
|One
|Snarl
|Dark
|Six
|Parting Shot
|Dark
|Ten
|Bite
|Dark
|13
|Taunt
|Dark
|15
|Metal Claw
|Steel
|17
|Screech
|Normal
|22
|Night Slash
|Dark
|27
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|30
|Hypnosis
|Psychic
|34
|Take Down
|Normal
|37
|Charm
|Fairy
|40
|Fake Tears
|Dark
|48
|Play Rough
|Fairy
Level up (Scarlet and Violet, Galarian)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Fake Out
|Normal
|One
|Growl
|Normal
|Four
|Hone Claws
|Dark
|Eight
|Scratch
|Normal
|12
|Pay Day
|Normal
|16
|Metal Claw
|Steel
|20
|Taunt
|Dark
|24
|Swagger
|Normal
|29
|Fury Swipes
|Normal
|32
|Screech
|Normal
|36
|Slash
|Normal
|40
|Metal Sound
|Steel
|44
|Thrash
|Normal
Level up (Legends: ZA, Galarian)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Pay Day
|Normal
|One
|Growl
|Normal
|Six
|Tail Whip
|Normal
|Ten
|Bite
|Dark
|13
|Taunt
|Dark
|15
|Metal Claw
|Steel
|17
|Screech
|Normal
|22
|Slash
|Normal
|27
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|30
|Hypnosis
|Psychic
|34
|Take Down
|Normal
|37
|Charm
|Fairy
|40
|Metal Sound
|Steel
|44
|Mimic
|Normal
|48
|Outrage
|Dragon
Learnable TMs (Scarlet and Violet, Kantonian)
|Move
|Type
|Take Down
|Normal
|Charm
|Fairy
|Fake Tears
|Dark
|Agility
|Psychic
|Protect
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|Chilling Water
|Water
|Facade
|Normal
|Aerial Ace
|Flying
|Snarl
|Dark
|Metal Claw
|Steel
|Swift
|Normal
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Endure
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Dig
|Ground
|False Swipe
|Normal
|U-turn
|Bug
|Shadow Claw
|Ghost
|Foul Play
|Dark
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Seed Bomb
|Grass
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Rest
|Psychic
|Taunt
|Dark
|Dark Pulse
|Dark
|Power Gem
|Rock
|Gunk Shot
|Poison
|Substitute
|Normal
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Hyper Voice
|Normal
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Play Rough
|Fairy
|Amnesia
|Psychic
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|Thunder
|Electric
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Spite
|Ghost
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Lash Out
|Dark
|Pain Split
|Normal
|Psych Up
|Normal
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Endeavor
|Normal
|Throat Chop
|Dark
Learnable TMs (Legends: Z-A, Kantonian)
|Move
|Type
|Headbutt
|Normal
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Protect
|Normal
|Power Gem
|Rock
|Play Rough
|Fairy
|Aerial Ace
|Flyng
|Swift
|Normal
|Dig
|Ground
|Double Team
|Normal
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Agility
|Psychic
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Shadow Claw
|Ghost
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Hyper Voice
|Normal
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|U-turn
|Bug
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|Substitute
|Normal
|Spikes
|Ground
|Dark Pulse
|Dark
|Curse
|Ghost
|Taunt
|Dark
|Heal Block
|Psychic
|Metronome
|Normal
|Gunk Shot
|Poison
|Work Up
|Normal
|Thunder
|Electric
|Facade
|Normal
|Chilling Water
|Water
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|Pay Day
|Normal
|False Swipe
|Normal
|Mimic
|Normal
|Seed Bomb
|Grass
|Fake Out
|Normal
Learnable TMs (Scarlet and Violet, Alolan)
|Move
|Type
|Take Down
|Normal
|Charm
|Fairy
|Fake Tears
|Dark
|Agility
|Psychic
|Protect
|Normal
|Confuse Ray
|Ghost
|Thief
|Dark
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|Chilling Water
|Water
|Facade
|Normal
|Aerial Ace
|Flying
|Snarl
|Dark
|Metal Claw
|Steel
|Swift
|Normal
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Endure
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Dig
|Ground
|U-turn
|Bug
|Shadow Claw
|Ghost
|Foul Play
|Dark
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Seed Bomb
|Grass
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Rest
|Psychic
|Taunt
|Dark
|Dark Pulse
|Dark
|Power Gem
|Rock
|Gunk Shot
|Poison
|Substitute
|Normal
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Hyper Voice
|Normal
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Play Rough
|Fairy
|Amnesia
|Psychic
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|Thunder
|Electric
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Spite
|Ghost
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Lash Out
|Dark
|Psych Up
|Normal
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Endeavor
|Normal
|Throat Chop
|Dark
|Curse
|Ghost
Learnable TMs (Legends: Z-A, Alolan)
|Move
|Type
|Headbutt
|Normal
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Protect
|Normal
|Power Gem
|Rock
|Play Rough
|Fairy
|Aerial Ace
|Flying
|Swift
|Normal
|Dig
|Ground
|Double Team
|Normal
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Night Slash
|Dark
|Endure
|Normal
|Water Pulse
|Water Pulse
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Agility
|Psychic
|Icy Wind
|ICe
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Shadow Claw
|Ghost
|Thunderbolt
|Bug
|Hyper Voice
|Dark
|Shadow Ball
|Normal
|U-turn
|Ground
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|Substitute
|Normal
|Spikes
|Ground
|Dark Pulse
|Dark
|Curse
|Ghost
|Taunt
|Dark
|Heal Block
|Psychic
|Metronome
|Normal
|Gunk Shot
|Poison
|Work Up
|Normal
|Thunder
|Electric
|Facade
|Normal
|Chilling Water
|Water
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|Pay Day
|Normal
|False Swipe
|Normal
|Mimic
|Normal
|Seed Bomb
|Grass
|Fake Out
|Normal
Learnable TMs (Scarlet and Violet, Galarian)
|Move
|Type
|Take Down
|Normal
|Charm
|Fairy
|Fake Tears
|Dark
|Protect
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|Facade
|Normal
|Aerial Ace
|Flying
|Metal Claw
|Metal
|Fling
|Dark
|Endure
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Dig
|Ground
|False Swipe
|Normal
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|U-turn
|Bug
|Shadow Claw
|Ghost
|Foul Play
|Dark
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Seed Bomb
|Grass
|Metronome
|Normal
|Rest
|Psychic
|Taunt
|Dark
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|Flash Cannon
|Steel
|Dark Pulse
|Dark
|Iron Head
|Steel
|Gunk Shot
|Poison
|Substititue
|Normal
|Iron Defense
|Steel
|X-Scissor
|Bug
|Crunch
|Dark
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Stealth Rock
|Rock
|Hyper Voice
|Normal
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Play Rough
|Fairy
|Amnesia
|Psychic
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|Thunder
|Electric
|Steel Beam
|Steel
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Spite
|Ghost
|Gyro Ball
|Steel
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Lash Out
|Dark
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Endeavor
|Normal
|Throat Chop
|Dark
|Metal Sound
|Steel
|Curse
|Ghost
Learnable TMs (Legends: ZA, Galarian)
|Move
|Type
|Headbutt
|Normal
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Bulk Up
|Fighting
|Protect
|Normal
|Play Rough
|Fairy
|Aerial Ace
|Flying
|Crunch
|Dark
|Swift
|Normal
|Dig
|Ground
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Night Slash
|Dark
|Endure
|Normal
|Stealth Rock
|Rock
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Iron Head
|Steel
|Shadow Claw
|Ghost
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Hyper Voice
|Normal
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Iron Defense
|Steel
|X-Scissor
|Bug
|U-turn
|Bug
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|Flash Cannon
|Steel
|Substitute
|Normal
|Iron Tail
|Steel
|Spikes
|Ground
|Dark Pulse
|Dark
|Curse
|Ghost
|Outrage
|Dragon
|Taunt
|Dark
|Heal Block
|Psychic
|Metronome
|Normal
|Gunk Shot
|Poison
|Work Up
|Normal
|Thunder
|Electric
|Close Combat
|Fighting
|Facade
|Normal
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|Pay Day
|Normal
|False Swipe
|Normal
|Mimic
|Normal
|Seed Bomb
|Grass
|Swagger
|Normal
|Fake Out
|Normal
|Steel Beam
|Steel
Egg moves (Kantonian)
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Covet
|Normal
|Mankey, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Slakoth, Slaking, Espurr, Meowstic, Greedent, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Fidough, or Dachsbun
|Flail
|Normal
|Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Slakoth, Slaking, Zangoose, Cubchoo, Beartic, Komala, Cetoddle, or Cetitan
|Hypnosis
|Psychic
|Stantler or Wyrdeer
|Last Resort
|Normal
|Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Aipom, Ambipom, Snubbull
Granbull, Phanpy, Pachirisu, Minccino, Cinccino, Fidough, or Dachsbun
|Spite
|Ghost
|Vulpix, Alolan Vulpix, Ninetales, Alolan Ninetales, Hisuian Zorua, or Hisuian Zoroark
|Tail Whip
|Normal
|Pikachu, Raichu, Alolan Raichu, Vulpix, Alolan Vulpix, Ninetales, Alolan Ninetales, Psyduck, Golduck, Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Tauros, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Aipom, Ambipom, Wooper, Paldean Wooper, Quagsire, Clodsire, Snubbull, Granbull, Tepig, Pignite, Emboar, Oshawott, Dewott, Samurott, Blitzle, Zebstrika, Fennekin, Braixen, Delphox, Skiddo, Gogoat, Dedenne, Skwovet, Greedent, Morpeko, Sprigatito, Floragato, Meowscarada, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Fidough, Dachsbun, Greavard, or Houndstone
Egg moves (Alolan)
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Covet
|Normal
|Mankey, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Slakoth, Slaking, Espurr, Meowstic, Greedent, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Fidough, or Dachsbun
|Flail
|Normal
|Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Slakoth, Slaking, Zangoose, Cubchoo, Beartic, Komala, Cetoddle, or Cetitan
|Flatter
|Dark
|Morpeko, Shroodle, or Grafaiai
|Hypnosis
|Psychic
|Stantler or Wyrdeer
|Parting Shot
|Dark
|Mirror Herb
|Spite
|Ghost
|Vulpix, Alolan Vulpix, Ninetales, Alolan Ninetales, Hisuian Zorua, or Hisuian Zoroark
Egg moves (Galarian)
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Covet
|Normal
|Mankey, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Slakoth, Slaking, Espurr, Meowstic, Greedent, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Fidough, or Dachsbun
|Curse
|Ghost
|Numel, Camerupt, Torkoal, Zangoose, Hisuian Zorua, or Hisuian Zoroark
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Tauros, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Cyndaquil, Quilava, Typhlosion, Hisuian Typhlosion, Sentret, Furret, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Phanpy, Stantler, Wyrdeer, Numel, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Deerling, Sawsbuck, Skiddo, Gogoat, Passimian, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Fidough, Dachsbun, Maschiff, Mabosstiff, Cyclizar, Greavard, Houndstone, Cetoddle, Cetitan
|Flail
|Normal
|Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Slakoth, Slaking, Zangoose, Cubchoo, Beartic, Komala, Cetoddle, Cetitan
|Night Slash
|Dark
|Dugtrio, Alolan Dugtrio, Meowth, Persian, Zangoose, Stunky,, Skuntank, Weavile, Zoroark, Meowscarada
|Spite
|Ghost
|Vulpix, Alolan Vulpix, Ninetales, Alolan Ninetales, Hisuian Zorua, or Hisuian Zoroark
That's everything you need to know about Meowth, including the Alolan and Galarian versions.