Meowth | Pokémon guide

You all know the Pokémon Meowth. In the anime, he's the loveable partner of Team Rocket's Jessie and James, having his own little catchphrase that I'd hear all the time on the playground at school - "Meowth, that's right." As much as I'd love nothing more than to gush over the anime version of this cat, it's important to tell you everything about it from the games, so let's go over Meowth's evolution, locations, base stats, moveset, and more, so you know how to make the most out of them.

Of course, Meowth isn't the only Pokémon that's practically synonymous with Team Rocket, so make sure you check out our complete Pokédex to learn about the likes of Wheezing and Arbok.

Here's everything you need to know about Meowth:

Below, you can find all of Meowth's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,052 Type Normal (Kantonian), Dark (Alolan), and Steel (Galarian) Abilities Pick up or Technician (Kantonian and Alolan)

Pick up or Tough Claws (Galarian) Hidden Abilities Unnerve (Kantonian and Galarian)

Rattled (Alolan) Gender Ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Egg group Field EV yield One speed (Kantonian and Alolan)

One attack (Galarian)

Meowth's evolution

There are three different versions of Meowth: the regular one that appears in Kanto, then the regional forms in Alola and Galar. For the Kantonian and Galarian versions, Meowth evolves into Persian and Perrserker, respectively, at level 28, and the Alolan one evolves into Persian at night when you level it up with high friendship.

Meowth's locations

You can find Meowth in the following locations:

Gen 1 locations

Red Trade Blue Routes 5-8 Blue (Japan) Routes 5- Yellow Trade

Gen 2 locations

Gold Trade Silver Routes 5-8 and 38-39 Crystal Routes 5-8, 11, 38, and 39 (night)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade and Event Emerald Trade Skitty in the Battle Frontier FireRed and Leaf-Green Routes 5-8, Bond Bridge, Canyon Entrance, Cape Brink, Five Isle Meadow, Kindle Road, Ruin Valley, Sevault Canyon, Treasure Beach, Water Path Colosseum Trade XD Prestige Precept Center

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Trophy Garden Platinum Trophy Garde HeartGold Trade SoulSilver Routes 5-8 and 38-39 Pal Park Field Pokéwalker Sightseeing

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Trade and Event Black 2 and White 2 Trade with Nancy in Nimbasa City Dream world Spooky Manor

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Trade Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Breed Persian

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Route 2, Trainers School, Hau-oli City, Malie Garden (Alolan)

Pokémon Bank (Kantonian) Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Route 2, Trainers School, Hau-oli City, Malie Garden (Alolan)

Pokémon Bank (Kantonian) Let's Go Pikachu Trade Let's Go Eevee Routes 24-25 (Kantonian) and trade a Kantonian Meowth on Cinnabar Island to get Alolan Meowth

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Trade Galarian Meowth at Truffield Stadium (Kantonian)

Trade (Alolan)

Route 4, Dusty Bowl, Giant's Seat, Stony Wilderness (Galarian) Expansion Pass Trade Galarian Meowth with Regina on Isle of Armor (Kantonian)

Reward for finding at least five Alolan Diglett (Alolan)

Brawlers' Cave, Courageous Cavern, Stepping-Stone Sea, Snowslide Slope, Path to the Peak, Giant's Bed, and Frigid Sea (Galarian) Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Trophy Garden (Kantonian) Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet East Province (Area Three), West Province (Area Three), South Province (Area Two) (Kantonian)

Pokémon Home (Alolan)

Gift from Salvatore (Galarian) The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Trade with Salvatore in the League Club Room (Alolan) Legends: Z-A Trade Mega Dimension Hyperspace Lumiose

Meowth's base stats

Meowth has the following base stats, which increase as you level it up:

HP - 40

Attack - 45

Defense - 35

Sp. Atk - 40

Sp. Def - 40

Speed - 90

Alolan Meowth's base stats

HP - 40

Attack - 35

Defense - 35

Sp. Atk - 50

Sp. Def - 40

Speed - 90

Galarian Meowth's base stats

HP - 50

Attack - 65

Defense - 55

Sp. Atk - 40

Sp. Def - 40

Speed - 40

Meowth's type strengths and weaknesses

As a normal-type, Meowth has the following strengths and weaknesses that you need to consider:

Normal Normal, Flying, Poison, Ground, Rock, Bug, Steel, Fire, Water, Grass, Electric, Psychic, Ice, Dragon, Dark, and Fairy Weak to Fighting Resistant None Immune Ghost

Alolan Meowth's strengths and weaknesses

Unlike the Kantonian Meowth, Alolan Meowth is a dark-type, meaning it has different strengths and weaknesses:

Normal Normal, Flying, Poison, Ground, Rock, Steel, Fire, Water, Grass, Electric, Ice, and Dragon Weak to Fighting, Bug, Fairy Resistant Ghost and Dark Immune Psychic

Galarian Meowth's strengths and weaknesses

Once more, the type of Galarian Meowth is completely different from the other two, being a steel-type instead. As such, it has the following strengths and weaknesses:

Normal Ghost, Water, Electric, Dark Weak to Fighting, Ground, Fire Resistant Normal, Flying, Rock, Bug, Steel, Grass, Psychic, Ice, Dragon, Fairy Immune Poison

Meowth's moves

In the most recent games it appears in, Meowth can learn the following moves:

Level up (Scarlet and Violet, Kantonian)

Level Move Type One Fake Out Normal One Growl Normal Four Feint Normal Eight Scratch Normal 12 Pay Day Normal 16 Bite Dark 20 Taunt Dark 24 Assurance Dark 29 Fury Swipes Normal 32 Screech Normal 36 Slash Normal 40 Nasty Plot Dark 44 Play Rough Fairy

Level up (Legends: Z-A, Kantonian)

Level Move Type One Pay Day Normal One Tail Whip Normal One Growl Normal Ten Bite Dark 13 Taunt Dark 17 Screech Normal 22 Slash Normal 27 Nasty Plot Dark 30 Hypnosis Psychic 34 Take Down Normal 37 Charm Fairy 40 Fake Tears Dark 48 Play Rough Dairy

Level up (Scarlet and Violet, Alolan)

Level Move Type One Fake Out Normal One Growl Normal Four Feint Normal Eight Scratch Normal 12 Pay Day Normal 16 Bite Dark 20 Taunt Dark 24 Assurance Dark 29 Fury Swipes Normal 32 Screech Normal 36 Night Slash Dark 40 Nasty Plot Dark 44 Play Rough Fairy

Level up: (Legends: Z-A, Alolan)

Level Move Type One Pay Day Normal One Tail Whip Normal One Growl Normal One Snarl Dark Six Parting Shot Dark Ten Bite Dark 13 Taunt Dark 15 Metal Claw Steel 17 Screech Normal 22 Night Slash Dark 27 Nasty Plot Dark 30 Hypnosis Psychic 34 Take Down Normal 37 Charm Fairy 40 Fake Tears Dark 48 Play Rough Fairy

Level up (Scarlet and Violet, Galarian)

Level Move Type One Fake Out Normal One Growl Normal Four Hone Claws Dark Eight Scratch Normal 12 Pay Day Normal 16 Metal Claw Steel 20 Taunt Dark 24 Swagger Normal 29 Fury Swipes Normal 32 Screech Normal 36 Slash Normal 40 Metal Sound Steel 44 Thrash Normal

Level up (Legends: ZA, Galarian)

Level Move Type One Pay Day Normal One Growl Normal Six Tail Whip Normal Ten Bite Dark 13 Taunt Dark 15 Metal Claw Steel 17 Screech Normal 22 Slash Normal 27 Nasty Plot Dark 30 Hypnosis Psychic 34 Take Down Normal 37 Charm Fairy 40 Metal Sound Steel 44 Mimic Normal 48 Outrage Dragon

Learnable TMs (Scarlet and Violet, Kantonian)

Move Type Take Down Normal Charm Fairy Fake Tears Dark Agility Psychic Protect Normal Thief Dark Trailblaze Grass Chilling Water Water Facade Normal Aerial Ace Flying Snarl Dark Metal Claw Steel Swift Normal Icy Wind Ice Endure Normal Sunny Day Fire Rain Dance Water Dig Ground False Swipe Normal U-turn Bug Shadow Claw Ghost Foul Play Dark Body Slam Normal Sleep Talk Normal Seed Bomb Grass Thunder Wave Electric Rest Psychic Taunt Dark Dark Pulse Dark Power Gem Rock Gunk Shot Poison Substitute Normal Shadow Ball Ghost Hyper Voice Normal Thunderbolt Electric Play Rough Fairy Amnesia Psychic Helping Hand Normal Nasty Plot Dark Thunder Electric Tera Blast Normal Spite Ghost Knock Off Dark Lash Out Dark Pain Split Normal Psych Up Normal Double-Edge Normal Endeavor Normal Throat Chop Dark

Learnable TMs (Legends: Z-A, Kantonian)

Move Type Headbutt Normal Thunder Wave Electric Protect Normal Power Gem Rock Play Rough Fairy Aerial Ace Flyng Swift Normal Dig Ground Double Team Normal Body Slam Normal Endure Normal Water Pulse Water Knock Off Dark Agility Psychic Icy Wind Ice Double-Edge Normal Shadow Claw Ghost Thunderbolt Electric Hyper Voice Normal Shadow Ball Ghost U-turn Bug Nasty Plot Dark Substitute Normal Spikes Ground Dark Pulse Dark Curse Ghost Taunt Dark Heal Block Psychic Metronome Normal Gunk Shot Poison Work Up Normal Thunder Electric Facade Normal Chilling Water Water Trailblaze Grass Pay Day Normal False Swipe Normal Mimic Normal Seed Bomb Grass Fake Out Normal

Learnable TMs (Scarlet and Violet, Alolan)

Move Type Take Down Normal Charm Fairy Fake Tears Dark Agility Psychic Protect Normal Confuse Ray Ghost Thief Dark Trailblaze Grass Chilling Water Water Facade Normal Aerial Ace Flying Snarl Dark Metal Claw Steel Swift Normal Icy Wind Ice Endure Normal Sunny Day Fire Rain Dance Water Dig Ground U-turn Bug Shadow Claw Ghost Foul Play Dark Body Slam Normal Sleep Talk Normal Seed Bomb Grass Thunder Wave Electric Rest Psychic Taunt Dark Dark Pulse Dark Power Gem Rock Gunk Shot Poison Substitute Normal Shadow Ball Ghost Hyper Voice Normal Thunderbolt Electric Play Rough Fairy Amnesia Psychic Helping Hand Normal Nasty Plot Dark Thunder Electric Tera Blast Normal Spite Ghost Knock Off Dark Lash Out Dark Psych Up Normal Double-Edge Normal Endeavor Normal Throat Chop Dark Curse Ghost

Learnable TMs (Legends: Z-A, Alolan)

Move Type Headbutt Normal Thunder Wave Electric Protect Normal Power Gem Rock Play Rough Fairy Aerial Ace Flying Swift Normal Dig Ground Double Team Normal Body Slam Normal Night Slash Dark Endure Normal Water Pulse Water Pulse Knock Off Dark Agility Psychic Icy Wind ICe Double-Edge Normal Shadow Claw Ghost Thunderbolt Bug Hyper Voice Dark Shadow Ball Normal U-turn Ground Nasty Plot Dark Substitute Normal Spikes Ground Dark Pulse Dark Curse Ghost Taunt Dark Heal Block Psychic Metronome Normal Gunk Shot Poison Work Up Normal Thunder Electric Facade Normal Chilling Water Water Trailblaze Grass Pay Day Normal False Swipe Normal Mimic Normal Seed Bomb Grass Fake Out Normal

Learnable TMs (Scarlet and Violet, Galarian)

Move Type Take Down Normal Charm Fairy Fake Tears Dark Protect Normal Thief Dark Trailblaze Grass Facade Normal Aerial Ace Flying Metal Claw Metal Fling Dark Endure Normal Sunny Day Fire Rain Dance Water Dig Ground False Swipe Normal Brick Break Fighting U-turn Bug Shadow Claw Ghost Foul Play Dark Body Slam Normal Sleep Talk Normal Seed Bomb Grass Metronome Normal Rest Psychic Taunt Dark Swords Dance Normal Flash Cannon Steel Dark Pulse Dark Iron Head Steel Gunk Shot Poison Substititue Normal Iron Defense Steel X-Scissor Bug Crunch Dark Shadow Ball Ghost Stealth Rock Rock Hyper Voice Normal Thunderbolt Electric Play Rough Fairy Amnesia Psychic Helping Hand Normal Nasty Plot Dark Thunder Electric Steel Beam Steel Tera Blast Normal Spite Ghost Gyro Ball Steel Knock Off Dark Lash Out Dark Double-Edge Normal Endeavor Normal Throat Chop Dark Metal Sound Steel Curse Ghost

Learnable TMs (Legends: ZA, Galarian)

Move Type Headbutt Normal Thunder Wave Electric Brick Break Fighting Bulk Up Fighting Protect Normal Play Rough Fairy Aerial Ace Flying Crunch Dark Swift Normal Dig Ground Swords Dance Normal Body Slam Normal Night Slash Dark Endure Normal Stealth Rock Rock Water Pulse Water Knock Off Dark Icy Wind Ice Double-Edge Normal Iron Head Steel Shadow Claw Ghost Thunderbolt Electric Hyper Voice Normal Shadow Ball Ghost Iron Defense Steel X-Scissor Bug U-turn Bug Nasty Plot Dark Flash Cannon Steel Substitute Normal Iron Tail Steel Spikes Ground Dark Pulse Dark Curse Ghost Outrage Dragon Taunt Dark Heal Block Psychic Metronome Normal Gunk Shot Poison Work Up Normal Thunder Electric Close Combat Fighting Facade Normal Trailblaze Grass Pay Day Normal False Swipe Normal Mimic Normal Seed Bomb Grass Swagger Normal Fake Out Normal Steel Beam Steel

Egg moves (Kantonian)

Move Type Breed with Covet Normal Mankey, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Slakoth, Slaking, Espurr, Meowstic, Greedent, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Fidough, or Dachsbun Flail Normal Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Slakoth, Slaking, Zangoose, Cubchoo, Beartic, Komala, Cetoddle, or Cetitan Hypnosis Psychic Stantler or Wyrdeer Last Resort Normal Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Aipom, Ambipom, Snubbull

Granbull, Phanpy, Pachirisu, Minccino, Cinccino, Fidough, or Dachsbun Spite Ghost Vulpix, Alolan Vulpix, Ninetales, Alolan Ninetales, Hisuian Zorua, or Hisuian Zoroark Tail Whip Normal Pikachu, Raichu, Alolan Raichu, Vulpix, Alolan Vulpix, Ninetales, Alolan Ninetales, Psyduck, Golduck, Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Tauros, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Aipom, Ambipom, Wooper, Paldean Wooper, Quagsire, Clodsire, Snubbull, Granbull, Tepig, Pignite, Emboar, Oshawott, Dewott, Samurott, Blitzle, Zebstrika, Fennekin, Braixen, Delphox, Skiddo, Gogoat, Dedenne, Skwovet, Greedent, Morpeko, Sprigatito, Floragato, Meowscarada, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Fidough, Dachsbun, Greavard, or Houndstone

Egg moves (Alolan)

Move Type Breed with Covet Normal Mankey, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Slakoth, Slaking, Espurr, Meowstic, Greedent, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Fidough, or Dachsbun Flail Normal Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Slakoth, Slaking, Zangoose, Cubchoo, Beartic, Komala, Cetoddle, or Cetitan Flatter Dark Morpeko, Shroodle, or Grafaiai Hypnosis Psychic Stantler or Wyrdeer Parting Shot Dark Mirror Herb Spite Ghost Vulpix, Alolan Vulpix, Ninetales, Alolan Ninetales, Hisuian Zorua, or Hisuian Zoroark

Egg moves (Galarian)

Move Type Breed with Covet Normal Mankey, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Slakoth, Slaking, Espurr, Meowstic, Greedent, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Fidough, or Dachsbun Curse Ghost Numel, Camerupt, Torkoal, Zangoose, Hisuian Zorua, or Hisuian Zoroark Double-Edge Normal Tauros, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Cyndaquil, Quilava, Typhlosion, Hisuian Typhlosion, Sentret, Furret, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Phanpy, Stantler, Wyrdeer, Numel, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Deerling, Sawsbuck, Skiddo, Gogoat, Passimian, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Fidough, Dachsbun, Maschiff, Mabosstiff, Cyclizar, Greavard, Houndstone, Cetoddle, Cetitan Flail Normal Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Slakoth, Slaking, Zangoose, Cubchoo, Beartic, Komala, Cetoddle, Cetitan Night Slash Dark Dugtrio, Alolan Dugtrio, Meowth, Persian, Zangoose, Stunky,, Skuntank, Weavile, Zoroark, Meowscarada Spite Ghost Vulpix, Alolan Vulpix, Ninetales, Alolan Ninetales, Hisuian Zorua, or Hisuian Zoroark

That's everything you need to know about Meowth, including the Alolan and Galarian versions.