Meowth | Pokémon guide

We can tell you everything about the Pokémon Meowth, and not just for the original version, but the Alolan and Galarian forms, too.

Pokemon Meowth: a cat jumping in the air
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

Updated:

Pokémon 
Google Preferred Source Button

You all know the Pokémon Meowth. In the anime, he's the loveable partner of Team Rocket's Jessie and James, having his own little catchphrase that I'd hear all the time on the playground at school - "Meowth, that's right." As much as I'd love nothing more than to gush over the anime version of this cat, it's important to tell you everything about it from the games, so let's go over Meowth's evolution, locations, base stats, moveset, and more, so you know how to make the most out of them.

Of course, Meowth isn't the only Pokémon that's practically synonymous with Team Rocket, so make sure you check out our complete Pokédex to learn about the likes of Wheezing and Arbok.

Here's everything you need to know about Meowth:

Below, you can find all of Meowth's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,052
Type Normal (Kantonian), Dark (Alolan), and Steel (Galarian)
Abilities Pick up or Technician (Kantonian and Alolan)
Pick up or Tough Claws (Galarian)
Hidden Abilities Unnerve (Kantonian and Galarian)
Rattled (Alolan)
Gender Ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Egg group Field
EV yield One speed (Kantonian and Alolan)
One attack (Galarian)

Meowth's evolution

There are three different versions of Meowth: the regular one that appears in Kanto, then the regional forms in Alola and Galar. For the Kantonian and Galarian versions, Meowth evolves into Persian and Perrserker, respectively, at level 28, and the Alolan one evolves into Persian at night when you level it up with high friendship.

Pokemon Meowth: a bunch of cats in small circles

Meowth's locations

You can find Meowth in the following locations:

Gen 1 locations

Red Trade
Blue Routes 5-8
Blue (Japan) Routes 5-
Yellow Trade

Gen 2 locations

Gold Trade
Silver Routes 5-8 and 38-39
Crystal Routes 5-8, 11, 38, and 39 (night)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade and Event
Emerald Trade Skitty in the Battle Frontier
FireRed and Leaf-Green Routes 5-8, Bond Bridge, Canyon Entrance, Cape Brink, Five Isle Meadow, Kindle Road, Ruin Valley, Sevault Canyon, Treasure Beach, Water Path
Colosseum Trade
XD Prestige Precept Center

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Trophy Garden
Platinum Trophy Garde
HeartGold Trade
SoulSilver Routes 5-8 and 38-39
Pal Park Field
Pokéwalker Sightseeing

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Trade and Event
Black 2 and White 2 Trade with Nancy in Nimbasa City
Dream world Spooky Manor

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Trade
Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Breed Persian

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Route 2, Trainers School, Hau-oli City, Malie Garden (Alolan)
Pokémon Bank (Kantonian)
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Route 2, Trainers School, Hau-oli City, Malie Garden (Alolan)
Pokémon Bank (Kantonian)
Let's Go Pikachu Trade
Let's Go Eevee Routes 24-25 (Kantonian) and trade a Kantonian Meowth on Cinnabar Island to get Alolan Meowth

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Trade Galarian Meowth at Truffield Stadium (Kantonian)
Trade (Alolan)
Route 4, Dusty Bowl, Giant's Seat, Stony Wilderness (Galarian)
Expansion Pass Trade Galarian Meowth with Regina on Isle of Armor (Kantonian)
Reward for finding at least five Alolan Diglett (Alolan)
Brawlers' Cave, Courageous Cavern, Stepping-Stone Sea, Snowslide Slope, Path to the Peak, Giant's Bed, and Frigid Sea (Galarian)
Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Trophy Garden (Kantonian)
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet East Province (Area Three), West Province (Area Three), South Province (Area Two) (Kantonian)
Pokémon Home (Alolan)
Gift from Salvatore (Galarian)
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Trade with Salvatore in the League Club Room (Alolan)
Legends: Z-A Trade
Mega Dimension Hyperspace Lumiose

Meowth's base stats

Meowth has the following base stats, which increase as you level it up:

  • HP - 40
  • Attack - 45
  • Defense - 35
  • Sp. Atk - 40
  • Sp. Def - 40
  • Speed - 90

Alolan Meowth's base stats

  • HP - 40
  • Attack - 35
  • Defense - 35
  • Sp. Atk - 50
  • Sp. Def - 40
  • Speed - 90

Galarian Meowth's base stats

  • HP - 50
  • Attack - 65
  • Defense - 55
  • Sp. Atk - 40
  • Sp. Def - 40
  • Speed - 40

Meowth's type strengths and weaknesses

As a normal-type, Meowth has the following strengths and weaknesses that you need to consider:

Normal Normal, Flying, Poison, Ground, Rock, Bug, Steel, Fire, Water, Grass, Electric, Psychic, Ice, Dragon, Dark, and Fairy
Weak to Fighting
Resistant None
Immune Ghost

Alolan Meowth's strengths and weaknesses

Unlike the Kantonian Meowth, Alolan Meowth is a dark-type, meaning it has different strengths and weaknesses:

Normal Normal, Flying, Poison, Ground, Rock, Steel, Fire, Water, Grass, Electric, Ice, and Dragon
Weak to Fighting, Bug, Fairy
Resistant Ghost and Dark
Immune Psychic

Galarian Meowth's strengths and weaknesses

Once more, the type of Galarian Meowth is completely different from the other two, being a steel-type instead. As such, it has the following strengths and weaknesses:

Normal Ghost, Water, Electric, Dark
Weak to Fighting, Ground, Fire
Resistant Normal, Flying, Rock, Bug, Steel, Grass, Psychic, Ice, Dragon, Fairy
Immune Poison

Pokemon Meowth: a Huge Meowth with a long body

Meowth's moves

In the most recent games it appears in, Meowth can learn the following moves:

Level up (Scarlet and Violet, Kantonian)

Level Move Type
One Fake Out Normal
One Growl Normal
Four Feint Normal
Eight Scratch Normal
12 Pay Day Normal
16 Bite Dark
20 Taunt Dark
24 Assurance Dark
29 Fury Swipes Normal
32 Screech Normal
36 Slash Normal
40 Nasty Plot Dark
44 Play Rough Fairy

Level up (Legends: Z-A, Kantonian)

Level Move Type
One Pay Day Normal
One Tail Whip Normal
One Growl Normal
Ten Bite Dark
13 Taunt Dark
17 Screech Normal
22 Slash Normal
27 Nasty Plot Dark
30 Hypnosis Psychic
34 Take Down Normal
37 Charm Fairy
40 Fake Tears Dark
48 Play Rough Dairy

Level up (Scarlet and Violet, Alolan)

Level Move Type
One Fake Out Normal
One Growl Normal
Four Feint Normal
Eight Scratch Normal
12 Pay Day Normal
16 Bite Dark
20 Taunt Dark
24 Assurance Dark
29 Fury Swipes Normal
32 Screech Normal
36 Night Slash Dark
40 Nasty Plot Dark
44 Play Rough Fairy

Level up: (Legends: Z-A, Alolan)

Level Move Type
One Pay Day Normal
One Tail Whip Normal
One Growl Normal
One Snarl Dark
Six Parting Shot Dark
Ten Bite Dark
13 Taunt Dark
15 Metal Claw Steel
17 Screech Normal
22 Night Slash Dark
27 Nasty Plot Dark
30 Hypnosis Psychic
34 Take Down Normal
37 Charm Fairy
40 Fake Tears Dark
48 Play Rough Fairy

Level up (Scarlet and Violet, Galarian)

Level Move Type
One Fake Out Normal
One Growl Normal
Four Hone Claws Dark
Eight Scratch Normal
12 Pay Day Normal
16 Metal Claw Steel
20 Taunt Dark
24 Swagger Normal
29 Fury Swipes Normal
32 Screech Normal
36 Slash Normal
40 Metal Sound Steel
44 Thrash Normal

Level up (Legends: ZA, Galarian)

Level Move Type
One Pay Day Normal
One Growl Normal
Six Tail Whip Normal
Ten Bite Dark
13 Taunt Dark
15 Metal Claw Steel
17 Screech Normal
22 Slash Normal
27 Nasty Plot Dark
30 Hypnosis Psychic
34 Take Down Normal
37 Charm Fairy
40 Metal Sound Steel
44 Mimic Normal
48 Outrage Dragon

Learnable TMs (Scarlet and Violet, Kantonian)

Move Type
Take Down Normal
Charm Fairy
Fake Tears Dark
Agility Psychic
Protect Normal
Thief Dark
Trailblaze Grass
Chilling Water Water
Facade Normal
Aerial Ace Flying
Snarl Dark
Metal Claw Steel
Swift Normal
Icy Wind Ice
Endure Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Rain Dance Water
Dig Ground
False Swipe Normal
U-turn Bug
Shadow Claw Ghost
Foul Play Dark
Body Slam Normal
Sleep Talk Normal
Seed Bomb Grass
Thunder Wave Electric
Rest Psychic
Taunt Dark
Dark Pulse Dark
Power Gem Rock
Gunk Shot Poison
Substitute Normal
Shadow Ball Ghost
Hyper Voice Normal
Thunderbolt Electric
Play Rough Fairy
Amnesia Psychic
Helping Hand Normal
Nasty Plot Dark
Thunder Electric
Tera Blast Normal
Spite Ghost
Knock Off Dark
Lash Out Dark
Pain Split Normal
Psych Up Normal
Double-Edge Normal
Endeavor Normal
Throat Chop Dark

Learnable TMs (Legends: Z-A, Kantonian)

Move Type
Headbutt Normal
Thunder Wave Electric
Protect Normal
Power Gem Rock
Play Rough Fairy
Aerial Ace Flyng
Swift Normal
Dig Ground
Double Team Normal
Body Slam Normal
Endure Normal
Water Pulse Water
Knock Off Dark
Agility Psychic
Icy Wind Ice
Double-Edge Normal
Shadow Claw Ghost
Thunderbolt Electric
Hyper Voice Normal
Shadow Ball Ghost
U-turn Bug
Nasty Plot Dark
Substitute Normal
Spikes Ground
Dark Pulse Dark
Curse Ghost
Taunt Dark
Heal Block Psychic
Metronome Normal
Gunk Shot Poison
Work Up Normal
Thunder Electric
Facade Normal
Chilling Water Water
Trailblaze Grass
Pay Day Normal
False Swipe Normal
Mimic Normal
Seed Bomb Grass
Fake Out Normal

Learnable TMs (Scarlet and Violet, Alolan)

Move Type
Take Down Normal
Charm Fairy
Fake Tears Dark
Agility Psychic
Protect Normal
Confuse Ray Ghost
Thief Dark
Trailblaze Grass
Chilling Water Water
Facade Normal
Aerial Ace Flying
Snarl Dark
Metal Claw Steel
Swift Normal
Icy Wind Ice
Endure Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Rain Dance Water
Dig Ground
U-turn Bug
Shadow Claw Ghost
Foul Play Dark
Body Slam Normal
Sleep Talk Normal
Seed Bomb Grass
Thunder Wave Electric
Rest Psychic
Taunt Dark
Dark Pulse Dark
Power Gem Rock
Gunk Shot Poison
Substitute Normal
Shadow Ball Ghost
Hyper Voice Normal
Thunderbolt Electric
Play Rough Fairy
Amnesia Psychic
Helping Hand Normal
Nasty Plot Dark
Thunder Electric
Tera Blast Normal
Spite Ghost
Knock Off Dark
Lash Out Dark
Psych Up Normal
Double-Edge Normal
Endeavor Normal
Throat Chop Dark
Curse Ghost

Learnable TMs (Legends: Z-A, Alolan)

Move Type
Headbutt Normal
Thunder Wave Electric
Protect Normal
Power Gem Rock
Play Rough Fairy
Aerial Ace Flying
Swift Normal
Dig Ground
Double Team Normal
Body Slam Normal
Night Slash Dark
Endure Normal
Water Pulse Water Pulse
Knock Off Dark
Agility Psychic
Icy Wind ICe
Double-Edge Normal
Shadow Claw Ghost
Thunderbolt Bug
Hyper Voice Dark
Shadow Ball Normal
U-turn Ground
Nasty Plot Dark
Substitute Normal
Spikes Ground
Dark Pulse Dark
Curse Ghost
Taunt Dark
Heal Block Psychic
Metronome Normal
Gunk Shot Poison
Work Up Normal
Thunder Electric
Facade Normal
Chilling Water Water
Trailblaze Grass
Pay Day Normal
False Swipe Normal
Mimic Normal
Seed Bomb Grass
Fake Out Normal

Learnable TMs (Scarlet and Violet, Galarian)

Move Type
Take Down Normal
Charm Fairy
Fake Tears Dark
Protect Normal
Thief Dark
Trailblaze Grass
Facade Normal
Aerial Ace Flying
Metal Claw Metal
Fling Dark
Endure Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Rain Dance Water
Dig Ground
False Swipe Normal
Brick Break Fighting
U-turn Bug
Shadow Claw Ghost
Foul Play Dark
Body Slam Normal
Sleep Talk Normal
Seed Bomb Grass
Metronome Normal
Rest Psychic
Taunt Dark
Swords Dance Normal
Flash Cannon Steel
Dark Pulse Dark
Iron Head Steel
Gunk Shot Poison
Substititue Normal
Iron Defense Steel
X-Scissor Bug
Crunch Dark
Shadow Ball Ghost
Stealth Rock Rock
Hyper Voice Normal
Thunderbolt Electric
Play Rough Fairy
Amnesia Psychic
Helping Hand Normal
Nasty Plot Dark
Thunder Electric
Steel Beam Steel
Tera Blast Normal
Spite Ghost
Gyro Ball Steel
Knock Off Dark
Lash Out Dark
Double-Edge Normal
Endeavor Normal
Throat Chop Dark
Metal Sound Steel
Curse Ghost

Learnable TMs (Legends: ZA, Galarian)

Move Type
Headbutt Normal
Thunder Wave Electric
Brick Break Fighting
Bulk Up Fighting
Protect Normal
Play Rough Fairy
Aerial Ace Flying
Crunch Dark
Swift Normal
Dig Ground
Swords Dance Normal
Body Slam Normal
Night Slash Dark
Endure Normal
Stealth Rock Rock
Water Pulse Water
Knock Off Dark
Icy Wind Ice
Double-Edge Normal
Iron Head Steel
Shadow Claw Ghost
Thunderbolt Electric
Hyper Voice Normal
Shadow Ball Ghost
Iron Defense Steel
X-Scissor Bug
U-turn Bug
Nasty Plot Dark
Flash Cannon Steel
Substitute Normal
Iron Tail Steel
Spikes Ground
Dark Pulse Dark
Curse Ghost
Outrage Dragon
Taunt Dark
Heal Block Psychic
Metronome Normal
Gunk Shot Poison
Work Up Normal
Thunder Electric
Close Combat Fighting
Facade Normal
Trailblaze Grass
Pay Day Normal
False Swipe Normal
Mimic Normal
Seed Bomb Grass
Swagger Normal
Fake Out Normal
Steel Beam Steel

Egg moves (Kantonian)

Move Type Breed with
Covet Normal Mankey, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Slakoth, Slaking, Espurr, Meowstic, Greedent, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Fidough, or Dachsbun
Flail Normal Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Slakoth, Slaking, Zangoose, Cubchoo, Beartic, Komala, Cetoddle, or Cetitan
Hypnosis Psychic Stantler or Wyrdeer
Last Resort Normal Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Aipom, Ambipom, Snubbull
Granbull, Phanpy, Pachirisu, Minccino, Cinccino, Fidough, or Dachsbun
Spite Ghost Vulpix, Alolan Vulpix, Ninetales, Alolan Ninetales, Hisuian Zorua, or Hisuian Zoroark
Tail Whip Normal Pikachu, Raichu, Alolan Raichu, Vulpix, Alolan Vulpix, Ninetales, Alolan Ninetales, Psyduck, Golduck, Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Tauros, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Aipom, Ambipom, Wooper, Paldean Wooper, Quagsire, Clodsire, Snubbull, Granbull, Tepig, Pignite, Emboar, Oshawott, Dewott, Samurott, Blitzle, Zebstrika, Fennekin, Braixen, Delphox, Skiddo, Gogoat, Dedenne, Skwovet, Greedent, Morpeko, Sprigatito, Floragato, Meowscarada, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Fidough, Dachsbun, Greavard, or Houndstone

Egg moves (Alolan)

Move Type Breed with
Covet Normal Mankey, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Slakoth, Slaking, Espurr, Meowstic, Greedent, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Fidough, or Dachsbun
Flail Normal Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Slakoth, Slaking, Zangoose, Cubchoo, Beartic, Komala, Cetoddle, or Cetitan
Flatter Dark Morpeko, Shroodle, or Grafaiai
Hypnosis Psychic Stantler or Wyrdeer
Parting Shot Dark Mirror Herb
Spite Ghost Vulpix, Alolan Vulpix, Ninetales, Alolan Ninetales, Hisuian Zorua, or Hisuian Zoroark

Egg moves (Galarian)

Move Type Breed with
Covet Normal Mankey, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Slakoth, Slaking, Espurr, Meowstic, Greedent, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Fidough, or Dachsbun
Curse Ghost Numel, Camerupt, Torkoal, Zangoose, Hisuian Zorua, or Hisuian Zoroark
Double-Edge Normal Tauros, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Cyndaquil, Quilava, Typhlosion, Hisuian Typhlosion, Sentret, Furret, Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Phanpy, Stantler, Wyrdeer, Numel, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Deerling, Sawsbuck, Skiddo, Gogoat, Passimian, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Fidough, Dachsbun, Maschiff, Mabosstiff, Cyclizar, Greavard, Houndstone, Cetoddle, Cetitan
Flail Normal Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Slakoth, Slaking, Zangoose, Cubchoo, Beartic, Komala, Cetoddle, Cetitan
Night Slash Dark Dugtrio, Alolan Dugtrio, Meowth, Persian, Zangoose, Stunky,, Skuntank, Weavile, Zoroark, Meowscarada
Spite Ghost Vulpix, Alolan Vulpix, Ninetales, Alolan Ninetales, Hisuian Zorua, or Hisuian Zoroark

That's everything you need to know about Meowth, including the Alolan and Galarian versions.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, Dead by Daylight, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.