Mew | Pokémon guide

If there's one thing all trainers can agree on, it's that the Pokémon Mew is a prized possession. Getting your hands on the only mythical in Kanto is never easy, but it's more than worth it. Anyone who's watched the first Pokémon movie knows what this precious pink creature can do; we're just here to help you get it and make the most out of it in battle.
While Mew is the only mythical Pokémon in Kanto, the psychic-type isn't the only one in the entire franchise, with each region being home to more of these ultra-rare creatures. To learn who they are, along with every other beast, make sure you check out our complete Pokédex.
Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Mew:
Below, you can see all of Mew's basic information:
|National Pokédex #
|0,151
|Type
|Psychic
|Abilities
|Synchronize
|Hidden abilities
|N/A
|Gender ratio
|Gender unknown
|Egg group
|No eggs discovered
|EV yield
|Three HP
Mew's evolution
Mew doesn't evolve from or into another Pokémon. However, the legendary creature Mewtwo is its clone.
Mew's locations
You can find Mew in the following areas:
Gen 1 locations
|Red and Blue
|Event
|Blue (Japan)
|Event
|Yellow
|Event
Gen 2 locations
|Gold and Silver
|Event
|Crystal
|Event
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby and Sapphire
|Event
|Emerald
|Event, Faraway Island (only one, need the Old Sea Map)
|FireRed and LeafGreen
|Event
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond and Pearl
|Event, My Pokémon Ranch
|Platinum
|Event, My Pokémon Ranch
|HeartGold and SoulSilver
|Event
|Pal Park
|Forest
Gen 5 locations
|Black and White
|Poké Transfer
|Black 2 and White 2
|Poké Transfer
Gen 6 locations
|X and Y
|Event
|Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Event
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and Moon
|Event
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Trade
|Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee
|Poké Ball Plus
Gen 8 locations
|Sword and Shield
|Poké Ball Plus
|Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Floaroma Town (only one)
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet and Violet
|Event
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
How to get Mew in Pokopia
Getting Mew to join you in your town isn't easy, as there's no Pokopia habitat that'll lure them in - though they certainly need one when they arrive. Instead, you must collect all 27 Mysterious Slates, place them on the Mysterious Wall in Withered Wasteland, and then Mew will come and greet you.
Mew's base stats
Mew starts out with the following stats, though they improve each time it levels up:
- HP - 100
- Attack - 100
- Defense - 100
- Sp. Atk - 100
- Sp. Def - 100
- Speed - 100
Mew's type strengths and weaknesses
As a psychic-type, Mew has three weaknesses that you need to be aware of:
|Normal damage
|Ground, Flying, Poison, Rock, Steel, Fire, Ice, Fairy, Dragon, Water, Normal, Electric, Grass
|Weak to
|Ghost, Dark, Bug
|Resistant to
|Psychic, Fighting
|Immune
|None
Mew's moveset
Through leveling up and TMs, Mew can learn a wide range of moves in Scarlet and Violet, the most recent games it appears in:
Level up
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Pound
|Normal
|One
|Reflect Type
|Normal
|Ten
|Amnesia
|Psychic
|20
|Baton Pass
|Normal
|30
|Ancient Power
|Rock
|40
|Life Dew
|Water
|50
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|60
|Metronone
|Normal
|70
|Imprison
|Psychic
|80
|Transform
|Normal
|90
|Aura Sphere
|Fighting
|100
|Psychic
|Psychic
Learnable TMs
Mew can learn every move in the Paldea region.
With that, you know everything about the Pokémon Mew. Now, we just hope you manage to get your hands on one.