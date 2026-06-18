Mew | Pokémon guide

If there's one thing all trainers can agree on, it's that the Pokémon Mew is a prized possession. Getting your hands on the only mythical in Kanto is never easy, but it's more than worth it. Anyone who's watched the first Pokémon movie knows what this precious pink creature can do; we're just here to help you get it and make the most out of it in battle.

While Mew is the only mythical Pokémon in Kanto, the psychic-type isn't the only one in the entire franchise, with each region being home to more of these ultra-rare creatures. To learn who they are, along with every other beast, make sure you check out our complete Pokédex.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Mew:

Below, you can see all of Mew's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,151 Type Psychic Abilities Synchronize Hidden abilities N/A Gender ratio Gender unknown Egg group No eggs discovered EV yield Three HP

Mew's evolution

Mew doesn't evolve from or into another Pokémon. However, the legendary creature Mewtwo is its clone.

Mew's locations

You can find Mew in the following areas:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Event Blue (Japan) Event Yellow Event

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Event Crystal Event

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Event Emerald Event, Faraway Island (only one, need the Old Sea Map) FireRed and LeafGreen Event Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Event, My Pokémon Ranch Platinum Event, My Pokémon Ranch HeartGold and SoulSilver Event Pal Park Forest

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Poké Transfer Black 2 and White 2 Poké Transfer

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Event Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Event

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Event Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Trade Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Poké Ball Plus

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Poké Ball Plus Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Floaroma Town (only one) Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Event Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How to get Mew in Pokopia

Getting Mew to join you in your town isn't easy, as there's no Pokopia habitat that'll lure them in - though they certainly need one when they arrive. Instead, you must collect all 27 Mysterious Slates, place them on the Mysterious Wall in Withered Wasteland, and then Mew will come and greet you.

Mew's base stats

Mew starts out with the following stats, though they improve each time it levels up:

HP - 100

- 100 Attack - 100

- 100 Defense - 100

- 100 Sp. Atk - 100

- 100 Sp. Def - 100

- 100 Speed - 100

Mew's type strengths and weaknesses

As a psychic-type, Mew has three weaknesses that you need to be aware of:

Normal damage Ground, Flying, Poison, Rock, Steel, Fire, Ice, Fairy, Dragon, Water, Normal, Electric, Grass Weak to Ghost, Dark, Bug Resistant to Psychic, Fighting Immune None

Mew's moveset

Through leveling up and TMs, Mew can learn a wide range of moves in Scarlet and Violet, the most recent games it appears in:

Level up

Level Move Type One Pound Normal One Reflect Type Normal Ten Amnesia Psychic 20 Baton Pass Normal 30 Ancient Power Rock 40 Life Dew Water 50 Nasty Plot Dark 60 Metronone Normal 70 Imprison Psychic 80 Transform Normal 90 Aura Sphere Fighting 100 Psychic Psychic

Learnable TMs

Mew can learn every move in the Paldea region.

With that, you know everything about the Pokémon Mew. Now, we just hope you manage to get your hands on one.