Mew | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Mew is very unique, being able to learn every move in most games it appears in, but there’s more you need to know.

Pokemon Mew: Mew floating in front of a pink PT background
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

Updated:

Pokémon 
Google Preferred Source Button

If there's one thing all trainers can agree on, it's that the Pokémon Mew is a prized possession. Getting your hands on the only mythical in Kanto is never easy, but it's more than worth it. Anyone who's watched the first Pokémon movie knows what this precious pink creature can do; we're just here to help you get it and make the most out of it in battle.

While Mew is the only mythical Pokémon in Kanto, the psychic-type isn't the only one in the entire franchise, with each region being home to more of these ultra-rare creatures. To learn who they are, along with every other beast, make sure you check out our complete Pokédex.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Mew:

Below, you can see all of Mew's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,151
Type Psychic
Abilities Synchronize
Hidden abilities N/A
Gender ratio Gender unknown
Egg group No eggs discovered
EV yield Three HP

Mew's evolution

Mew doesn't evolve from or into another Pokémon. However, the legendary creature Mewtwo is its clone.

Pokemon Mew: Mew in the air with fireworks behind it

Mew's locations

You can find Mew in the following areas:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Event
Blue (Japan) Event
Yellow Event

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Event
Crystal Event

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Event
Emerald Event, Faraway Island (only one, need the Old Sea Map)
FireRed and LeafGreen Event
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Event, My Pokémon Ranch
Platinum Event, My Pokémon Ranch
HeartGold and SoulSilver Event
Pal Park Forest

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Poké Transfer
Black 2 and White 2 Poké Transfer

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Event
Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Event

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Event
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Trade
Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Poké Ball Plus

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Poké Ball Plus
Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Floaroma Town (only one)
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Event
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How to get Mew in Pokopia

Getting Mew to join you in your town isn't easy, as there's no Pokopia habitat that'll lure them in - though they certainly need one when they arrive. Instead, you must collect all 27 Mysterious Slates, place them on the Mysterious Wall in Withered Wasteland, and then Mew will come and greet you.

Mew's base stats

Mew starts out with the following stats, though they improve each time it levels up:

  • HP - 100
  • Attack - 100
  • Defense - 100
  • Sp. Atk - 100
  • Sp. Def - 100
  • Speed - 100

Mew's type strengths and weaknesses

As a psychic-type, Mew has three weaknesses that you need to be aware of:

Normal damage Ground, Flying, Poison, Rock, Steel, Fire, Ice, Fairy, Dragon, Water, Normal, Electric, Grass
Weak to Ghost, Dark, Bug
Resistant to Psychic, Fighting
Immune None

Pokemon Mew: Mew hovering above the Pokemon Go logo behind a man and Pikachu

Mew's moveset

Through leveling up and TMs, Mew can learn a wide range of moves in Scarlet and Violet, the most recent games it appears in:

Level up

Level Move Type
One Pound Normal
One Reflect Type Normal
Ten Amnesia Psychic
20 Baton Pass Normal
30 Ancient Power Rock
40 Life Dew Water
50 Nasty Plot Dark
60 Metronone Normal
70 Imprison Psychic
80 Transform Normal
90 Aura Sphere Fighting
100 Psychic Psychic

Learnable TMs

Mew can learn every move in the Paldea region.

With that, you know everything about the Pokémon Mew. Now, we just hope you manage to get your hands on one.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.