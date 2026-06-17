Mewtwo | Pokémon guide

Learning all you can about the Pokémon Mewtwo is a surefire way to make one of the most dangerous creatures in Kanto even more powerful.

Pokemon Mewtwo: Mewtwo posing in front of a pink PT background
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Everybody knows the Pokémon Mewtwo; it's not just an iconic legendary, being a clone of the mythical Mew, but it also serves as a major character in a couple of the anime movies, along with the live-action flick Detective Pikachu. In those outings, you get a glimpse of Mewtwo's power, so you know it can help you get the win if you learn about its strengths, weaknesses, and moves.

If you want to learn more about the other legendary Pokémon, make sure you check out our complete Pokédex, where you can also discover every other creature across all the regions.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Mewtwo:

Below, you can see all of Mewtwo's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,150
Type Psychic
Abilities Pressure
Hidden abilities Unnerve
Gender ratio Gender Unknown
Egg group No eggs discovered
EV yield Three special attack

Mewtwo's evolution

Mewtwo doesn't evolve from or into another Pokémon. However, it's the clone of Mew, and it can Mega Evolve, with two different variants - X and Y.

Pokemon Mewtwo: All three versions of Mewtwo in front of a pink PT background

Mewtwo location's

You can find Mewtwo in the following areas:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Cerulean Cave (only one)
Blue (Japan) Cerulean Cave (only one)
Yellow Cerulean Cave (only one)

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Time Capsule, event
Crystal Time Capsule, event

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed and LeafGreen Cerulean Cave (only one)
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Trade
Platinum Trade
HeartGold and SoulSilver Cerulean Cave (only one)
Pal Park Field

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Poké Transfer, event
Black 2 and White 2 Poké Transfer, event

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Unknown Dungeon (only one)
Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Trade
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Ultra Space Wilds (Rocky World, only one)
Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Cerulean Cave (only one)

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Trade
Expansion Pass Max Lair (only one)
Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Ramanas Park (need Genome Slate, only one)
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Pokémon Home, Poké Portal News
Legends: Z-A Magenta District (Lysandre Labs) (requires Mystery Gift activation, only one)

How to get Mewtwo in Pokopia

Getting Mewtwo is a bit different, as you can't lure them in with a Pokopia habitat, despite meeting them in the main story. You need to find Mewtwo on the Sky Dream Island and ask them to come back with you. Reaching the island requires a Dragonite Doll, and you may need to visit a few times before Mewtwo spawns.

Mewtwo's base stats

At first, Mewtwo has the following base stats, but these increase each time you level it up:

  • HP - 106
  • Attack - 110
  • Defense - 90
  • Sp. Atk - 154
  • Sp. Def - 90
  • Speed - 130

Mewtwo's type strengths and weaknesses

As a psychic-type, Mewtwo has three distinct weaknesses that you need to be aware of, and each one plays on a different fear:

Normal damage Ground, Flying, Poison, Rock, Steel, Fire, Ice, Fairy, Dragon, Water, Normal, Electric, Grass
Weak to Ghost, Dark, Bug
Resistant to Psychic, Fighting
Immune None

Pokemon Mewtwo: Pokemon Go key art showing both Mewtwo X and Mewtwo Y fighting

Mewtwo's moveset

Through leveling up and TMs, Mewtwo can learn the following moves in the most recent games it appears in:

Level up (Scarlet and Violet)

Level Move Type
One Life Dew Water
One Disable Normal
One Confusion Psychic
One Swift Normal
Eight Ancient Power Rock
16 Psycho Cut Psychic
24 Safeguard Normal
32 Amnesia Psychic
40 Aura Sphere Fighting
48 Psychic Psychic
56 Power Swap Psychic
56 Guard Swap Psychic
64 Mist Ice
72 Psystrike Psychic
80 Recover Normal
88 Future Sight Psychic

Level up (Legends: Z-A)

Level Move Type
One Confusion Psychic
One Swift Normal
12 Psybeam Psychic
16 Psycho Cut Psychic
24 Safeguard Normal
32 Amnesia Psychic
40 Aura Sphere Fighting
48 Psychic Psychic
64 Mist Ice
72 Psystrike Psychic
80 Recover Normal
88 Future Sight Psychic

Learnable TMs (Scarlet and Violet)

Move Type
Take Down Normal
Agility Psychic
Scary Face Normal
Low Kick Normal
Psybeam Fighting
Confuse Ray Ghost
Trailblaze Grass
Chilling Water Water
Facade Normal
Bulldoze Ground
Hex Ghost
Swift Normal
Icy Wind Ice
Rock Tomb Rock
Low Sweep Fighting
Stored Power Psychic
Night Shade Ghost
Fling Dark
Avalanche Ice
Endure Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Rain Dance Water
Sandstorm Rock
Psyshock Psychic
Brick Break Fighting
Zen Headbutt Psychic
Foul Play Dark
Bulk Up Fighting
Body Slam Normal
Fire Punch Fire
Thunder Punch Electric
Ice Punch Ice
Sleep Talk Normal
Electro Ball Electric
Drain Punch Fighting
Reflect Psychic
Light Screen Psychic
Metronome Normal
Grass Knot Grass
Thunder Wave Electric
Poison Jab Poison
Stomping Tantrum Ground
Rest Psychic
Rock Slide Rock
Taunt Dark
Imprison Psychic
Dark Pulse Dark
Skill Swap Psychic
Power Gem Rock
Substitute Normal
Will-O-Wisp Fire
Trick Psychic
Aura Sphere Fighting
Shadow Ball Ghost
Energy Ball Grass
Psychic Psychic
Flamethrower Fire
Thunderbolt Electric
Amnesia Psychic
Calm Mind PSychic
Helping Hand Normal
Earth Power Ground
Reversal Fighting
Ice Beam Ice
Psychic Terrain PSychic
Nasty Plot Dark
Fire Blast Fire
Blizzard Ice
Earthquake Ground
Stone Edge Rock
Giga Impact Normal
Focus Blast Fighting
Hurricane Flying
Trick Room Psychic
Hyper Beam Normal
Thunder Electric
Solar Beam Grass
Tera Blast Normal
Spite Ghost
Gravity Psychic
Knock Off Dark
Focus Punch Fighting
Weather Ball Normal
Lash Out Dark
Psych Up Normal
Double-Edge Normal
Future Sight Psychic
Expanding Force Psychic
Curse Ghost
Psychic Noise Psychic

Learnable TMs (Legends: Z-A)

Move Type
Psyshock Psychic
Calm Mind Psychic
Toxic Poison
Thunder Wave Electric
Brick Break Fighting
Bulk Up Fighting
Rock Slide Rock
Ice Beam Ice
Light Screen Psychic
Protect Normal
Power Gem Rock
Aerial Ace Flying
Thunder Punch Electric
Ice Punch Ice
Energy Ball Grass
Swift Normal
Fire Punch Fire
Reflect Psychic
Endure Normal
Rock Tomb Rock
Fire Blast Fire
Discharge Electric
Hyper Beam Normal
Agility Psychic
Self-Destruct Normal
Safeguard Normal
Earth Power Ground
Giga Impact Normal
Double-Edge Normal
Will-O-Wisp Fire
Zen Headbutt Psychic
Future Sight Psychic
Flamethrower Fire
Psychic Psychic
Solar Beam Grass
Stone Edge Rock
Thunderbolt Electric
Earthquake Ground
Shadow Ball Ghost
Poison Jab Poison
Hurricane Flying
Nasty Plot Dark
Substitute Normal
Iron Tail Steel
Dark Pulse Dark
Taunt Dark
Heal Block Psychic
Metronome Normal
Focus Blast Fighting
Blizzard Ice
Thunder Electric
Comet Punch Normal
Facade Normal
Chilling Water Water
Low Sweep Fighting
Trailblaze Grass
Pay Day Normal
Ancient Power Rock
Dream Eater Psychic
Drain Punch Fighting
Tri Attack Normal
Vacuum Wave Fighting

With that, you know everything about the Pokémon Mewtwo.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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