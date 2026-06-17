Mewtwo | Pokémon guide

Everybody knows the Pokémon Mewtwo; it's not just an iconic legendary, being a clone of the mythical Mew, but it also serves as a major character in a couple of the anime movies, along with the live-action flick Detective Pikachu. In those outings, you get a glimpse of Mewtwo's power, so you know it can help you get the win if you learn about its strengths, weaknesses, and moves.
If you want to learn more about the other legendary Pokémon, make sure you check out our complete Pokédex, where you can also discover every other creature across all the regions.
Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Mewtwo:
Below, you can see all of Mewtwo's basic information:
|National Pokédex #
|0,150
|Type
|Psychic
|Abilities
|Pressure
|Hidden abilities
|Unnerve
|Gender ratio
|Gender Unknown
|Egg group
|No eggs discovered
|EV yield
|Three special attack
Mewtwo's evolution
Mewtwo doesn't evolve from or into another Pokémon. However, it's the clone of Mew, and it can Mega Evolve, with two different variants - X and Y.
Mewtwo location's
You can find Mewtwo in the following areas:
Gen 1 locations
|Red and Blue
|Cerulean Cave (only one)
|Blue (Japan)
|Cerulean Cave (only one)
|Yellow
|Cerulean Cave (only one)
Gen 2 locations
|Gold and Silver
|Time Capsule, event
|Crystal
|Time Capsule, event
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby and Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed and LeafGreen
|Cerulean Cave (only one)
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond and Pearl
|Trade
|Platinum
|Trade
|HeartGold and SoulSilver
|Cerulean Cave (only one)
|Pal Park
|Field
Gen 5 locations
|Black and White
|Poké Transfer, event
|Black 2 and White 2
|Poké Transfer, event
Gen 6 locations
|X and Y
|Unknown Dungeon (only one)
|Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Trade
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and Moon
|Trade
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Ultra Space Wilds (Rocky World, only one)
|Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee
|Cerulean Cave (only one)
Gen 8 locations
|Sword and Shield
|Trade
|Expansion Pass
|Max Lair (only one)
|Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Ramanas Park (need Genome Slate, only one)
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet and Violet
|Pokémon Home, Poké Portal News
|Legends: Z-A
|Magenta District (Lysandre Labs) (requires Mystery Gift activation, only one)
How to get Mewtwo in Pokopia
Getting Mewtwo is a bit different, as you can't lure them in with a Pokopia habitat, despite meeting them in the main story. You need to find Mewtwo on the Sky Dream Island and ask them to come back with you. Reaching the island requires a Dragonite Doll, and you may need to visit a few times before Mewtwo spawns.
Mewtwo's base stats
At first, Mewtwo has the following base stats, but these increase each time you level it up:
- HP - 106
- Attack - 110
- Defense - 90
- Sp. Atk - 154
- Sp. Def - 90
- Speed - 130
Mewtwo's type strengths and weaknesses
As a psychic-type, Mewtwo has three distinct weaknesses that you need to be aware of, and each one plays on a different fear:
|Normal damage
|Ground, Flying, Poison, Rock, Steel, Fire, Ice, Fairy, Dragon, Water, Normal, Electric, Grass
|Weak to
|Ghost, Dark, Bug
|Resistant to
|Psychic, Fighting
|Immune
|None
Mewtwo's moveset
Through leveling up and TMs, Mewtwo can learn the following moves in the most recent games it appears in:
Level up (Scarlet and Violet)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Life Dew
|Water
|One
|Disable
|Normal
|One
|Confusion
|Psychic
|One
|Swift
|Normal
|Eight
|Ancient Power
|Rock
|16
|Psycho Cut
|Psychic
|24
|Safeguard
|Normal
|32
|Amnesia
|Psychic
|40
|Aura Sphere
|Fighting
|48
|Psychic
|Psychic
|56
|Power Swap
|Psychic
|56
|Guard Swap
|Psychic
|64
|Mist
|Ice
|72
|Psystrike
|Psychic
|80
|Recover
|Normal
|88
|Future Sight
|Psychic
Level up (Legends: Z-A)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Confusion
|Psychic
|One
|Swift
|Normal
|12
|Psybeam
|Psychic
|16
|Psycho Cut
|Psychic
|24
|Safeguard
|Normal
|32
|Amnesia
|Psychic
|40
|Aura Sphere
|Fighting
|48
|Psychic
|Psychic
|64
|Mist
|Ice
|72
|Psystrike
|Psychic
|80
|Recover
|Normal
|88
|Future Sight
|Psychic
Learnable TMs (Scarlet and Violet)
|Move
|Type
|Take Down
|Normal
|Agility
|Psychic
|Scary Face
|Normal
|Low Kick
|Normal
|Psybeam
|Fighting
|Confuse Ray
|Ghost
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|Chilling Water
|Water
|Facade
|Normal
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|Hex
|Ghost
|Swift
|Normal
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Low Sweep
|Fighting
|Stored Power
|Psychic
|Night Shade
|Ghost
|Fling
|Dark
|Avalanche
|Ice
|Endure
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Sandstorm
|Rock
|Psyshock
|Psychic
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
|Foul Play
|Dark
|Bulk Up
|Fighting
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Electro Ball
|Electric
|Drain Punch
|Fighting
|Reflect
|Psychic
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Metronome
|Normal
|Grass Knot
|Grass
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|Stomping Tantrum
|Ground
|Rest
|Psychic
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Taunt
|Dark
|Imprison
|Psychic
|Dark Pulse
|Dark
|Skill Swap
|Psychic
|Power Gem
|Rock
|Substitute
|Normal
|Will-O-Wisp
|Fire
|Trick
|Psychic
|Aura Sphere
|Fighting
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Energy Ball
|Grass
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Amnesia
|Psychic
|Calm Mind
|PSychic
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Earth Power
|Ground
|Reversal
|Fighting
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Psychic Terrain
|PSychic
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Stone Edge
|Rock
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Hurricane
|Flying
|Trick Room
|Psychic
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Thunder
|Electric
|Solar Beam
|Grass
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Spite
|Ghost
|Gravity
|Psychic
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Focus Punch
|Fighting
|Weather Ball
|Normal
|Lash Out
|Dark
|Psych Up
|Normal
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Future Sight
|Psychic
|Expanding Force
|Psychic
|Curse
|Ghost
|Psychic Noise
|Psychic
Learnable TMs (Legends: Z-A)
|Move
|Type
|Psyshock
|Psychic
|Calm Mind
|Psychic
|Toxic
|Poison
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Bulk Up
|Fighting
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Protect
|Normal
|Power Gem
|Rock
|Aerial Ace
|Flying
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Energy Ball
|Grass
|Swift
|Normal
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Reflect
|Psychic
|Endure
|Normal
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Discharge
|Electric
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Agility
|Psychic
|Self-Destruct
|Normal
|Safeguard
|Normal
|Earth Power
|Ground
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Will-O-Wisp
|Fire
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
|Future Sight
|Psychic
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Solar Beam
|Grass
|Stone Edge
|Rock
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|Hurricane
|Flying
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|Substitute
|Normal
|Iron Tail
|Steel
|Dark Pulse
|Dark
|Taunt
|Dark
|Heal Block
|Psychic
|Metronome
|Normal
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Thunder
|Electric
|Comet Punch
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Chilling Water
|Water
|Low Sweep
|Fighting
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|Pay Day
|Normal
|Ancient Power
|Rock
|Dream Eater
|Psychic
|Drain Punch
|Fighting
|Tri Attack
|Normal
|Vacuum Wave
|Fighting
With that, you know everything about the Pokémon Mewtwo.