Mewtwo | Pokémon guide

Everybody knows the Pokémon Mewtwo; it's not just an iconic legendary, being a clone of the mythical Mew, but it also serves as a major character in a couple of the anime movies, along with the live-action flick Detective Pikachu. In those outings, you get a glimpse of Mewtwo's power, so you know it can help you get the win if you learn about its strengths, weaknesses, and moves.

If you want to learn more about the other legendary Pokémon, make sure you check out our complete Pokédex, where you can also discover every other creature across all the regions.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Mewtwo:

Below, you can see all of Mewtwo's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,150 Type Psychic Abilities Pressure Hidden abilities Unnerve Gender ratio Gender Unknown Egg group No eggs discovered EV yield Three special attack

Mewtwo's evolution

Mewtwo doesn't evolve from or into another Pokémon. However, it's the clone of Mew, and it can Mega Evolve, with two different variants - X and Y.

Mewtwo location's

You can find Mewtwo in the following areas:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Cerulean Cave (only one) Blue (Japan) Cerulean Cave (only one) Yellow Cerulean Cave (only one)

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Time Capsule, event Crystal Time Capsule, event

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed and LeafGreen Cerulean Cave (only one) Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Trade Platinum Trade HeartGold and SoulSilver Cerulean Cave (only one) Pal Park Field

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Poké Transfer, event Black 2 and White 2 Poké Transfer, event

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Unknown Dungeon (only one) Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Trade Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Ultra Space Wilds (Rocky World, only one) Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Cerulean Cave (only one)

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Trade Expansion Pass Max Lair (only one) Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Ramanas Park (need Genome Slate, only one) Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Pokémon Home, Poké Portal News Legends: Z-A Magenta District (Lysandre Labs) (requires Mystery Gift activation, only one)

How to get Mewtwo in Pokopia

Getting Mewtwo is a bit different, as you can't lure them in with a Pokopia habitat, despite meeting them in the main story. You need to find Mewtwo on the Sky Dream Island and ask them to come back with you. Reaching the island requires a Dragonite Doll, and you may need to visit a few times before Mewtwo spawns.

Mewtwo's base stats

At first, Mewtwo has the following base stats, but these increase each time you level it up:

HP - 106

- 106 Attack - 110

- 110 Defense - 90

- 90 Sp. Atk - 154

- 154 Sp. Def - 90

- 90 Speed - 130

Mewtwo's type strengths and weaknesses

As a psychic-type, Mewtwo has three distinct weaknesses that you need to be aware of, and each one plays on a different fear:

Normal damage Ground, Flying, Poison, Rock, Steel, Fire, Ice, Fairy, Dragon, Water, Normal, Electric, Grass Weak to Ghost, Dark, Bug Resistant to Psychic, Fighting Immune None

Mewtwo's moveset

Through leveling up and TMs, Mewtwo can learn the following moves in the most recent games it appears in:

Level up (Scarlet and Violet)

Level Move Type One Life Dew Water One Disable Normal One Confusion Psychic One Swift Normal Eight Ancient Power Rock 16 Psycho Cut Psychic 24 Safeguard Normal 32 Amnesia Psychic 40 Aura Sphere Fighting 48 Psychic Psychic 56 Power Swap Psychic 56 Guard Swap Psychic 64 Mist Ice 72 Psystrike Psychic 80 Recover Normal 88 Future Sight Psychic

Level up (Legends: Z-A)

Level Move Type One Confusion Psychic One Swift Normal 12 Psybeam Psychic 16 Psycho Cut Psychic 24 Safeguard Normal 32 Amnesia Psychic 40 Aura Sphere Fighting 48 Psychic Psychic 64 Mist Ice 72 Psystrike Psychic 80 Recover Normal 88 Future Sight Psychic

Learnable TMs (Scarlet and Violet)

Move Type Take Down Normal Agility Psychic Scary Face Normal Low Kick Normal Psybeam Fighting Confuse Ray Ghost Trailblaze Grass Chilling Water Water Facade Normal Bulldoze Ground Hex Ghost Swift Normal Icy Wind Ice Rock Tomb Rock Low Sweep Fighting Stored Power Psychic Night Shade Ghost Fling Dark Avalanche Ice Endure Normal Sunny Day Fire Rain Dance Water Sandstorm Rock Psyshock Psychic Brick Break Fighting Zen Headbutt Psychic Foul Play Dark Bulk Up Fighting Body Slam Normal Fire Punch Fire Thunder Punch Electric Ice Punch Ice Sleep Talk Normal Electro Ball Electric Drain Punch Fighting Reflect Psychic Light Screen Psychic Metronome Normal Grass Knot Grass Thunder Wave Electric Poison Jab Poison Stomping Tantrum Ground Rest Psychic Rock Slide Rock Taunt Dark Imprison Psychic Dark Pulse Dark Skill Swap Psychic Power Gem Rock Substitute Normal Will-O-Wisp Fire Trick Psychic Aura Sphere Fighting Shadow Ball Ghost Energy Ball Grass Psychic Psychic Flamethrower Fire Thunderbolt Electric Amnesia Psychic Calm Mind PSychic Helping Hand Normal Earth Power Ground Reversal Fighting Ice Beam Ice Psychic Terrain PSychic Nasty Plot Dark Fire Blast Fire Blizzard Ice Earthquake Ground Stone Edge Rock Giga Impact Normal Focus Blast Fighting Hurricane Flying Trick Room Psychic Hyper Beam Normal Thunder Electric Solar Beam Grass Tera Blast Normal Spite Ghost Gravity Psychic Knock Off Dark Focus Punch Fighting Weather Ball Normal Lash Out Dark Psych Up Normal Double-Edge Normal Future Sight Psychic Expanding Force Psychic Curse Ghost Psychic Noise Psychic

Learnable TMs (Legends: Z-A)

Move Type Psyshock Psychic Calm Mind Psychic Toxic Poison Thunder Wave Electric Brick Break Fighting Bulk Up Fighting Rock Slide Rock Ice Beam Ice Light Screen Psychic Protect Normal Power Gem Rock Aerial Ace Flying Thunder Punch Electric Ice Punch Ice Energy Ball Grass Swift Normal Fire Punch Fire Reflect Psychic Endure Normal Rock Tomb Rock Fire Blast Fire Discharge Electric Hyper Beam Normal Agility Psychic Self-Destruct Normal Safeguard Normal Earth Power Ground Giga Impact Normal Double-Edge Normal Will-O-Wisp Fire Zen Headbutt Psychic Future Sight Psychic Flamethrower Fire Psychic Psychic Solar Beam Grass Stone Edge Rock Thunderbolt Electric Earthquake Ground Shadow Ball Ghost Poison Jab Poison Hurricane Flying Nasty Plot Dark Substitute Normal Iron Tail Steel Dark Pulse Dark Taunt Dark Heal Block Psychic Metronome Normal Focus Blast Fighting Blizzard Ice Thunder Electric Comet Punch Normal Facade Normal Chilling Water Water Low Sweep Fighting Trailblaze Grass Pay Day Normal Ancient Power Rock Dream Eater Psychic Drain Punch Fighting Tri Attack Normal Vacuum Wave Fighting

With that, you know everything about the Pokémon Mewtwo.