Moltres | Pokémon guide

You'd have to get pretty lucky to get Pokémon's Moltres on your team - after all, it isn't every day that you can run into a legendary 'mon - but if you do happen to stumble upon it, you'd best be well-equipped to catch it. Luckily, we've got all the intel you need about this beautiful golden lad.
Make sure you're up-to-date with our list of Pokémon Go codes and Pokopia Mystery Gift codes. That way, you can maximize the odds of adding Moltres to your Pokédex.
Here's everything in our Moltres guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Moltres:
|National Pokédex #
|0,0146
|Type
|Moltres: Fire/Flying
Galarian Moltres: Dark/Flying
|Abilities
|Moltres: Pressure
Galarian Moltres: Berserk
|Hidden ability
|Flame Body
|Gender ratio
|Unknown
|Catch rate
|3 (1.6%)
|Egg groups
|N/A
|EV yield
|Moltres: three sp. atk.
Galarian Moltres: three sp. def.
Moltres' evolution
Moltres does not have any evolutions. It does have a regional form in Galar, however.
Moltres' locations
Here are all the locations you can find Moltres in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|One on Victory Road
|Yellow
|One on Victory Road
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Time Capsule, Event
|Crystal
|Time Capsule, Event
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed /LeafGreen
|One on Mt. Ember
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Citadark Isle (Shadow)
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Trade
|Platinum
|One Roaming in Sinnoh
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|One in Mt. Silver Cave
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Poké Transfer
|Black 2 / White 2
|Poké Transfer
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|One in Sea Spirit's Den (if you choose Froakie as a starter)
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Trade
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Trade
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|One in the Ultra Space Wilds (Cliff World)
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Routes 1-4, 6-19, and 21-25, one on Victory Road
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Trade
|Isle of Armor
|Moltres: one in Max Lair's Dynamax Adventure
Galarian Moltres: one roaming Isle of Armor
|Brilliant Diamond
|Trade
|Shining Pearl
|One in Ramanas Park's Kanto Room (must have the Kanto Slate)
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Moltres: Trade
Galarian Moltres: Pokémon HOME
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|One in Asado Desert (must have the Moltres Treat from Snacksworth)
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
How do I get Moltres in Pokémon Pokopia?
To get Moltres in Pokopia, it's not as simple as building a Pokopia habitat. Instead, you have to build an Altar of Flame. To achieve this mammoth task, you need 50 copper ingot, 50 gold ingot, 50 lava rock, and ten Pokemetal. Use 15 Pokémon to help you build it, including one Build specialist, one Fly specialist, and one Burn specialist, on top of a 35×42 tile empty space. After that, wait a day - unless you have the Tinkmaster, who can speed up the process. You'll be able to speak to Moltres inside.
Moltres' base stats
Moltres' base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 90
- Attack - 100
- Defense - 90
- Sp. Atk - 125
- Sp. Def - 85
- Speed - 90
Galarian Moltres' base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 90
- Attack - 85
- Defense - 90
- Sp. Atk - 100
- Sp. Def - 125
- Speed - 90
Moltres' type strengths and weaknesses
Moltres is a Fire/Flying 'mon, so it has a number of types that you'll want to use it against in battle. That being said, it does have a few weaknesses, so if you're facing off against the face of the franchise, Pikachu, be careful.
|Normal damage
|Dark, Dragon, Flying, Ghost, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic
|Weak
|Electric, Rock, Water
|Resistant
|Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Steel
|Immune
|Ground
Galarian Moltres' strengths and weaknesses
Galarian Moltres has different strengths and weaknesses because it's a different type. Dark/Flying 'mon like Galarian Moltres are certainly a beast you need to watch out for, but if you can harness its powers for good, you can dominate out there.
|Normal damage
|Bug, Dragon, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Normal, Poison, Steel, Water
|Weak
|Electric, Fairy, Ice, Rock
|Resistant
|Dark, Ghost, Grass
|Immune
|Ground, Psychic
Moltres' moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Moltres can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Gust
|Flying
|One
|Leer
|Normal
|Five*
|Ember
|Fire
|Five**
|Payback
|Dark
|Ten
|Safeguard
|Normal
|15
|Wing Attack
|Flying
|20
|Agility
|Psychic
|25
|Ancient Power
|Rock
|30*
|Incinerate
|Fire
|30**
|Sucker Punch
|Dark
|35
|Air Slash
|Flying
|40*
|Roost
|Flying
|40**
|After You
|Normal
|45*
|Heat Wave
|Fire
|45**
|Fiery Wrath
|Dark
|50*
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|50**
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|55
|Hurricane
|Flying
|60
|Endure
|Normal
|65*
|Overheat
|Fire
|65**
|Memento
|Dark
|70
|Sky Attack
|Flying
*Kantonian form only
** Galarian form only
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Acrobatics
|Flying
|Aerial Ace
|Flying
|Agility
|Psychic
|Air Cutter*
|Flying
|Air Slash
|Flying
|Brave Bird
|Flying
|Burning Jealousy*
|Fire
|Dark Pulse**
|Dark
|Double-Edge*
|Normal
|Dual Wingbeat
|Flying
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Fire Blast*
|Fire
|Fire Spin*
|Fire
|Flame Charge*
|Fire
|Flamethrower*
|Fire
|Flare Blitz*
|Fire
|Fly
|Flying
|Foul Play**
|Dark
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Heat Wave*
|Fire
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Hex**
|Ghost
|Hurricane
|Flying
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Hyper Voice**
|Normal
|Imprison**
|Psychic
|Lash Out**
|Dark
|Nasty Plot**
|Dark
|Pain Split**
|Normal
|Overheat*
|Fire
|Protect
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Roar*
|Normal
|Sandstorm
|Rock
|Scary Face**
|Normal
|Scorching Sands*
|Ground
|Shadow Ball**
|Ghost
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Snarl**
|Dark
|Solar Beam
|Grass
|Spite**
|Dark
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Swift
|Normal
|Tailwind
|Flying
|Take Down**
|Normal
|Taunt**
|Dark
|Temper Flare*
|Fire
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thief**
|Dark
|U-turn
|Bug
|Weather Ball*
|Fire
|Will-O-Wisp*
|Fire
*Kantonian form only
** Galarian form only
Moltres and Galarian Moltres are out there for you to catch, so wish upon your lucky clover and get going already.