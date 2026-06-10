Moltres | Pokémon guide

A truly rare birdie beast, Pokémon’s Moltres is a legend in its own right, so let’s dive into its stats, locations, and more.

Pokemon Moltres glowing against a half blue half red background
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You'd have to get pretty lucky to get Pokémon's Moltres on your team - after all, it isn't every day that you can run into a legendary 'mon - but if you do happen to stumble upon it, you'd best be well-equipped to catch it. Luckily, we've got all the intel you need about this beautiful golden lad.

Make sure you're up-to-date with our list of Pokémon Go codes and Pokopia Mystery Gift codes. That way, you can maximize the odds of adding Moltres to your Pokédex.

Here's everything in our Moltres guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Moltres:

National Pokédex # 0,0146
Type Moltres: Fire/Flying
Galarian Moltres: Dark/Flying
Abilities Moltres: Pressure
Galarian Moltres: Berserk
Hidden ability Flame Body
Gender ratio Unknown
Catch rate 3 (1.6%)
Egg groups N/A
EV yield Moltres: three sp. atk.
Galarian Moltres: three sp. def.

Moltres' evolution

Moltres does not have any evolutions. It does have a regional form in Galar, however.

Pokemon Moltres in its Galarian form in Pokemon Horizons

Moltres' locations

Here are all the locations you can find Moltres in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue One on Victory Road
Yellow One on Victory Road

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Time Capsule, Event
Crystal Time Capsule, Event

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed /LeafGreen One on Mt. Ember
Colosseum Trade
XD Citadark Isle (Shadow)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Trade
Platinum One Roaming in Sinnoh
HeartGold / SoulSilver One in Mt. Silver Cave

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Poké Transfer
Black 2 / White 2 Poké Transfer

Gen 6 locations

X / Y One in Sea Spirit's Den (if you choose Froakie as a starter)
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Trade
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon One in the Ultra Space Wilds (Cliff World)
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 1-4, 6-19, and 21-25, one on Victory Road

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade
Isle of Armor Moltres: one in Max Lair's Dynamax Adventure
Galarian Moltres: one roaming Isle of Armor
Brilliant Diamond Trade
Shining Pearl One in Ramanas Park's Kanto Room (must have the Kanto Slate)
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Moltres: Trade
Galarian Moltres: Pokémon HOME
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero One in Asado Desert (must have the Moltres Treat from Snacksworth)
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Moltres in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Moltres in Pokopia, it's not as simple as building a Pokopia habitat. Instead, you have to build an Altar of Flame. To achieve this mammoth task, you need 50 copper ingot, 50 gold ingot, 50 lava rock, and ten Pokemetal. Use 15 Pokémon to help you build it, including one Build specialist, one Fly specialist, and one Burn specialist, on top of a 35×42 tile empty space. After that, wait a day - unless you have the Tinkmaster, who can speed up the process. You'll be able to speak to Moltres inside.

Pokemon Moltres in its TCG Pocket art

Moltres' base stats

Moltres' base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 90
  • Attack - 100
  • Defense - 90
  • Sp. Atk - 125
  • Sp. Def - 85
  • Speed - 90

Galarian Moltres' base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 90
  • Attack - 85
  • Defense - 90
  • Sp. Atk - 100
  • Sp. Def - 125
  • Speed - 90

Moltres' type strengths and weaknesses

Moltres is a Fire/Flying 'mon, so it has a number of types that you'll want to use it against in battle. That being said, it does have a few weaknesses, so if you're facing off against the face of the franchise, Pikachu, be careful.

Normal damage Dark, Dragon, Flying, Ghost, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic
Weak Electric, Rock, Water
Resistant Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Steel
Immune Ground

Galarian Moltres' strengths and weaknesses

Galarian Moltres has different strengths and weaknesses because it's a different type. Dark/Flying 'mon like Galarian Moltres are certainly a beast you need to watch out for, but if you can harness its powers for good, you can dominate out there.

Normal damage Bug, Dragon, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Normal, Poison, Steel, Water
Weak Electric, Fairy, Ice, Rock
Resistant Dark, Ghost, Grass
Immune Ground, Psychic

Moltres' moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Moltres can learn the following moves: 

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Gust Flying
One Leer Normal
Five* Ember Fire
Five** Payback Dark
Ten Safeguard Normal
15 Wing Attack Flying
20 Agility Psychic
25 Ancient Power Rock
30* Incinerate Fire
30** Sucker Punch Dark
35 Air Slash Flying
40* Roost Flying
40** After You Normal
45* Heat Wave Fire
45** Fiery Wrath Dark
50* Sunny Day Fire
50** Nasty Plot Dark
55 Hurricane Flying
60 Endure Normal
65* Overheat Fire
65** Memento Dark
70 Sky Attack Flying

*Kantonian form only
** Galarian form only

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Acrobatics Flying
Aerial Ace Flying
Agility Psychic
Air Cutter* Flying
Air Slash Flying
Brave Bird Flying
Burning Jealousy* Fire
Dark Pulse** Dark
Double-Edge* Normal
Dual Wingbeat Flying
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fire Blast* Fire
Fire Spin* Fire
Flame Charge* Fire
Flamethrower* Fire
Flare Blitz* Fire
Fly Flying
Foul Play** Dark
Giga Impact Normal
Heat Wave* Fire
Helping Hand Normal
Hex** Ghost
Hurricane Flying
Hyper Beam Normal
Hyper Voice** Normal
Imprison** Psychic
Lash Out** Dark
Nasty Plot** Dark
Pain Split** Normal
Overheat* Fire
Protect Normal
Rain Dance Water
Rest Psychic
Roar* Normal
Sandstorm Rock
Scary Face** Normal
Scorching Sands* Ground
Shadow Ball** Ghost
Sleep Talk Normal
Snarl** Dark
Solar Beam Grass
Spite** Dark
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Swift Normal
Tailwind Flying
Take Down** Normal
Taunt** Dark
Temper Flare* Fire
Tera Blast Normal
Thief** Dark
U-turn Bug
Weather Ball* Fire
Will-O-Wisp* Fire

*Kantonian form only
** Galarian form only

Moltres and Galarian Moltres are out there for you to catch, so wish upon your lucky clover and get going already.

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

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