Moltres | Pokémon guide

You'd have to get pretty lucky to get Pokémon's Moltres on your team - after all, it isn't every day that you can run into a legendary 'mon - but if you do happen to stumble upon it, you'd best be well-equipped to catch it. Luckily, we've got all the intel you need about this beautiful golden lad.

Make sure you're up-to-date with our list of Pokémon Go codes and Pokopia Mystery Gift codes. That way, you can maximize the odds of adding Moltres to your Pokédex.

Here's everything in our Moltres guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Moltres:

National Pokédex # 0,0146 Type Moltres : Fire/Flying

Galarian Moltres : Dark/Flying Abilities Moltres : Pressure

Galarian Moltres : Berserk Hidden ability Flame Body Gender ratio Unknown Catch rate 3 (1.6%) Egg groups N/A EV yield Moltres : three sp. atk.

Galarian Moltres : three sp. def.

Moltres' evolution

Moltres does not have any evolutions. It does have a regional form in Galar, however.

Moltres' locations

Here are all the locations you can find Moltres in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue One on Victory Road Yellow One on Victory Road

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Time Capsule, Event Crystal Time Capsule, Event

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed /LeafGreen One on Mt. Ember Colosseum Trade XD Citadark Isle (Shadow)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Trade Platinum One Roaming in Sinnoh HeartGold / SoulSilver One in Mt. Silver Cave

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Poké Transfer Black 2 / White 2 Poké Transfer

Gen 6 locations

X / Y One in Sea Spirit's Den (if you choose Froakie as a starter) Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Trade Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon One in the Ultra Space Wilds (Cliff World) Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 1-4, 6-19, and 21-25, one on Victory Road

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade Isle of Armor Moltres : one in Max Lair's Dynamax Adventure

Galarian Moltres : one roaming Isle of Armor Brilliant Diamond Trade Shining Pearl One in Ramanas Park's Kanto Room (must have the Kanto Slate) Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Moltres : Trade

Galarian Moltres : Pokémon HOME The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero One in Asado Desert (must have the Moltres Treat from Snacksworth) Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Moltres in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Moltres in Pokopia, it's not as simple as building a Pokopia habitat. Instead, you have to build an Altar of Flame. To achieve this mammoth task, you need 50 copper ingot, 50 gold ingot, 50 lava rock, and ten Pokemetal. Use 15 Pokémon to help you build it, including one Build specialist, one Fly specialist, and one Burn specialist, on top of a 35×42 tile empty space. After that, wait a day - unless you have the Tinkmaster, who can speed up the process. You'll be able to speak to Moltres inside.

Moltres' base stats

Moltres' base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 90

Attack - 100

Defense - 90

Sp. Atk - 125

Sp. Def - 85

Speed - 90

Galarian Moltres' base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 90

Attack - 85

Defense - 90

Sp. Atk - 100

Sp. Def - 125

Speed - 90

Moltres' type strengths and weaknesses

Moltres is a Fire/Flying 'mon, so it has a number of types that you'll want to use it against in battle. That being said, it does have a few weaknesses, so if you're facing off against the face of the franchise, Pikachu, be careful.

Normal damage Dark, Dragon, Flying, Ghost, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic Weak Electric, Rock, Water Resistant Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Steel Immune Ground

Galarian Moltres' strengths and weaknesses

Galarian Moltres has different strengths and weaknesses because it's a different type. Dark/Flying 'mon like Galarian Moltres are certainly a beast you need to watch out for, but if you can harness its powers for good, you can dominate out there.

Normal damage Bug, Dragon, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Normal, Poison, Steel, Water Weak Electric, Fairy, Ice, Rock Resistant Dark, Ghost, Grass Immune Ground, Psychic

Moltres' moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Moltres can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Gust Flying One Leer Normal Five* Ember Fire Five** Payback Dark Ten Safeguard Normal 15 Wing Attack Flying 20 Agility Psychic 25 Ancient Power Rock 30* Incinerate Fire 30** Sucker Punch Dark 35 Air Slash Flying 40* Roost Flying 40** After You Normal 45* Heat Wave Fire 45** Fiery Wrath Dark 50* Sunny Day Fire 50** Nasty Plot Dark 55 Hurricane Flying 60 Endure Normal 65* Overheat Fire 65** Memento Dark 70 Sky Attack Flying

*Kantonian form only

** Galarian form only

Learnable TMs

Move Type Acrobatics Flying Aerial Ace Flying Agility Psychic Air Cutter* Flying Air Slash Flying Brave Bird Flying Burning Jealousy* Fire Dark Pulse** Dark Double-Edge* Normal Dual Wingbeat Flying Endure Normal Facade Normal Fire Blast* Fire Fire Spin* Fire Flame Charge* Fire Flamethrower* Fire Flare Blitz* Fire Fly Flying Foul Play** Dark Giga Impact Normal Heat Wave* Fire Helping Hand Normal Hex** Ghost Hurricane Flying Hyper Beam Normal Hyper Voice** Normal Imprison** Psychic Lash Out** Dark Nasty Plot** Dark Pain Split** Normal Overheat* Fire Protect Normal Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Roar* Normal Sandstorm Rock Scary Face** Normal Scorching Sands* Ground Shadow Ball** Ghost Sleep Talk Normal Snarl** Dark Solar Beam Grass Spite** Dark Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Swift Normal Tailwind Flying Take Down** Normal Taunt** Dark Temper Flare* Fire Tera Blast Normal Thief** Dark U-turn Bug Weather Ball* Fire Will-O-Wisp* Fire

*Kantonian form only

** Galarian form only

Moltres and Galarian Moltres are out there for you to catch, so wish upon your lucky clover and get going already.