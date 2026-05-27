Calling all trainers, you can meet your favorite Pokémon in real life very soon

A new installation is on the way, featuring Pokémon, made by two companies that excel at exciting artwork.

pokemon real life installation - a pikachu png over a dark woodland
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Though not officially mentioned by The Pokémon Company just yet, there appears to be an in-person event on its way to Europe next year, using immersive tech from Moment Factory and Mitsui Fudosan.

You may not recognize either of these names - we didn't, either - as they're not really involved with any gaming IPs. Until now, that is. Moment Factory released a statement on its website yesterday confirming a "long-term strategic partnership to deliver innovative fan experiences", featuring Pokémon.

Details are, admittedly, thin on the ground for now, as "more details about the project will be shared in the future"; however, we're having a grand old time speculating. Looking at Moment Factory's previous work, you can see a lot of brightly colored, whimsical, and immersive experiences across events like festivals, sports, live music events, and even an installation at the Kyoto Botanical Gardens.

So, what could the monster-flavored event be like? We know that it will start in Europe in spring, 2027 - let's hope we can get tickets - and will use interactive technology, innovative storytelling, and will "faithfully bring Pokémon to life".

I don't think we'll see puppets of Pikachu, but there may be skillfully made augmented reality sections where you can see a Torracat or two run around your feet, along with clever lighting and maybe even 3D imaging to project our favorite starter Pokémon.

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Another potential aspect could be real-life Pokémon card battles, using floor plans similar to the Augmented Games and Realmadrid Games installations that Moment Factory worked on. Imagine it - you get a wristband, maybe use an app, make a character, and then you can place Pokémon in real life and watch them pop up and attack your opponent.

We're eagerly awaiting more news, but maybe we'll see you in the arena to face off against.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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