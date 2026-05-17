Mr. Mime | Pokémon guide

Ah, the pantomime. You'd find Pokémon's Mr. Mime up on stage if it existed in the real world, because it's hard to tell just what's going on in this humanoid 'mon's mind. Whether it's asleep or just pretending, don't let your guard down, because this Pokémon packs a punch - let's run through its locations in-game, base stats, moves, and more.
If you want to find this copycat in your local mobile games, Pokémon Go codes or Pokémon TCG Pocket codes are ripe for the redeeming. Even if you can't find Mr. Mime - it's pretty rare - you should at least be able to fill up your Pokédex this way.
Here's everything in our Mr. Mime guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Mr. Mime:
|National Pokédex #
|0,122
|Type
|Mr. Mime: Psychic/Fairy
Galarian Mr. Mime: Psychic/Ice
|Abilities
|Mr. Mime: Soundproof or Filter
Galarian Mr. Mime: Vital Spirit or Screen Cleaner
|Hidden ability
|Mr. Mime: Technician
Galarian Mr. Mime: Ice Body
|Gender ratio
|Female - 50%
Male - 50%
|Catch rate
|45 (11.9%)
|Egg groups
|Human-Like
|EV yield
|Mr. Mime: Two sp. def
Galarian Mr. Mime: Two speed
Mr. Mime's evolution
Mr. Mime evolves from Mime Jr. when the latter knows Mimic and is leveled up. The required level depends on the game. While Mr. Mime is the final Kantonian form of the evolution, Galarian Mr. Mime can evolve into Mr. Rime when it reaches level 42.
Mr. Mime's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Mr. Mime in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Trade Abra on Route 2
|Yellow
|Trade Clefairy on Route 2
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Route 21, Celadon Game Corner
|Crystal
|Route 21 (morning only)
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Trade Abra on Route 2
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Citadark Isle (Shadow)
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond
|Routes 218 and 222
|Pearl
|Evolve Mime Jr.
|Platinum
|Route 218
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Route 21, Celadon Game Corner, Safari Zone - Forest (morning only)
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Trade
|Black 2
|Trade
|White 2
|Route 20 (Swarm)
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Reflection Cave
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Trade
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Trade
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Poké Pelago, Hau'oli City's SOS Battle
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Route 11
Gen 8 locations
|Sword
|Kantonian: Trade Obstagoon in Spikemuth
Galarian: Route 10, Lake of Outrage, the Max Raid Battles of: Dusty Bowl, Giant's Cap, Hammerlocke Hills, Motostoke Riverbank, Stony Wilderness, Watchtower Ruins
|Shield
|Kantonian: Trade Obstagoon in Spikemuth
Galarian: Route 10, Lake of Outrage, the Max Raid Battles of: Dusty Bowl, Giant's Cap, Giant's Seat, Hammerlocke Hills, Motostoke Riverbank, Stony Wilderness, Watchtower Ruins
|Isle of Armor
|Kantonian: Trade Galarian Mr. Mime with Regina on Isle of Armor, Max Lair's Dynamax Adventure
Galarian: The Max Raid Battles of: Snowslide Slope, Path to the Peak, Giant's Bed, Ballimere Lake, Max Lair's Dynamax Adventure
|Brilliant Diamond
|Kantonian: Routes 218 and 222
Galarian: unobtainable
|Shining Pearl
|Kantonian: Grand Underground - Dazzling Cave, Whiteout Cave, Icy Cave, Stargleam Cavern, Glacial Cavern
Galarian: unobtainable
|Legends: Arceus
|Kantonian: Obsidian Fieldlands - Sandgem Flats, massive mass outbreaks; Cobalt Coastlands - space-time distortions; Coronet Highlands - massive mass outbreaks
Galarian: unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Unobtainable
|Legends: Z-A
|Trade
How do I get Mr. Mime in Pokémon Pokopia?
To get Mr. Mime in Pokopia, you need to create a Spotless Washing Station Pokopia habitat. To do that, collect a towel rack, a wall mirror, and a sink.
Mr. Mime's base stats
Mr. Mime's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 40
- Attack - 45
- Defense - 65
- Sp. Atk - 100
- Sp. Def - 120
- Speed - 90
Galarian Mr. Mime's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 50
- Attack - 65
- Defense - 95
- Sp. Atk - 90
- Sp. Def - 90
- Speed - 100
Mr. Mime's type strengths and weaknesses
As a Psychic/Fairy-type, Mr. Mime has a pretty interesting set of strengths and weaknesses against other Pokémon. It takes half damage from those it is resistant against, and double from those it is weak to. It's also completely immune to one type.
|Normal damage
|Bug, Dark, Electric, Fairy, Flying, Fire, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Rock, Water
|Weak
|Ghost, Poison, Steel
|Resistant
|Fighting, Psychic
|Immune
|Dragon
Galarian Mr. Mime's strengths and weaknesses
Halarian Mr. Mime, as a Psychic/Ice dual-type, has slightly different strengths and weaknesses from its Kantonian counterpart. You can see these below:
|Normal damage
|Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Flying, Grass, Ground, Normal, Poison, Water
|Weak
|Bug, Dark, Fire, Ghost, Rock, Steel
|Resistant
|Psychic, Ice
|Immune
|N/A
Mr. Mime's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Mr. Mime can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Hypnosis
|Psychic
|One
|Confuse Ray
|Ghost
|One*
|Ice Shard
|Ice
|Eight
|Charm
|Fairy
|12
|Confusion
|Psychic
|15
|Dream Eater
|Psychic
|17
|Infestation
|Bug
|20
|Protect
|Normal
|24
|Stealth Rock
|Rock
|28
|Psybeam
|Psychic
|32
|Mimic
|Normal
|36
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|36
|Safeguard
|Normal
|36
|Reflect
|Psychic
|40*
|Freeze-Dry
|Fire
|40**
|Mystical Fire
|Fire
|44
|Dazzling Gleam
|Fairy
|48
|Psychic
|Psychic
* Galarian form only
**Kantonian form only
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Blizzard*
|Ice
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Calm Mind
|Psychic
|Charge Beam
|Electric
|Chilling Water*
|Water
|Comet Punch
|Normal
|Dazzling Gleam
|Fairy
|Drain Punch
|Fighting
|Dream Eater
|Psychic
|Endure
|Normal
|Energy Ball
|Grass
|Facade
|Normal
|Fake Out
|Normal
|Fire Punch**
|Fire
|First Impression
|Bug
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Future Sight
|Psychic
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Headbutt
|Normal
|Heal Block
|Psychic
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Ice Beam*
|Ice
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Icicle Spear*
|Ice
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Iron Defense
|Steel
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Magnet Bomb
|Steel
|Metronome
|Normal
|Mimic
|Normal
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|Play Rough**
|Fairy
|Protect
|Normal
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Psyshock
|Psychic
|Reflect
|Psychic
|Safeguard
|Normal
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Sheer Cold*
|Ice
|Solar Beam
|Grass
|Stealth Rock
|Rock
|Substitute
|Normal
|Swagger
|Normal
|Taunt
|Dark
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Torment
|Dark
|Triple Axel
|Ice
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
* Galarian form only
**Kantonian form only
Mr. Mime and/or Galarian Mr. Mime are bored with dancing now, and are waiting for you to come and catch them, so let's go.