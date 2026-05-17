Mr. Mime | Pokémon guide

The original mimic, Pokémon’s Mr. Mime, is a force to be reckoned with and one that you can use for your own gain, but only once you know all about it, of course.

Pokemon Mr Mime and its Galarian form glowing against a pink Pocket Tactics-themed background
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Ah, the pantomime. You'd find Pokémon's Mr. Mime up on stage if it existed in the real world, because it's hard to tell just what's going on in this humanoid 'mon's mind. Whether it's asleep or just pretending, don't let your guard down, because this Pokémon packs a punch - let's run through its locations in-game, base stats, moves, and more.

If you want to find this copycat in your local mobile games, Pokémon Go codes or Pokémon TCG Pocket codes are ripe for the redeeming. Even if you can't find Mr. Mime - it's pretty rare - you should at least be able to fill up your Pokédex this way.

Here's everything in our Mr. Mime guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Mr. Mime:

National Pokédex # 0,122
Type Mr. Mime: Psychic/Fairy
Galarian Mr. Mime: Psychic/Ice
Abilities Mr. Mime: Soundproof or Filter
Galarian Mr. Mime: Vital Spirit or Screen Cleaner
Hidden ability Mr. Mime: Technician
Galarian Mr. Mime: Ice Body
Gender ratio Female - 50%
Male - 50%
Catch rate 45 (11.9%)
Egg groups Human-Like
EV yield Mr. Mime: Two sp. def
Galarian Mr. Mime: Two speed

Mr. Mime's evolution

Mr. Mime evolves from Mime Jr. when the latter knows Mimic and is leveled up. The required level depends on the game. While Mr. Mime is the final Kantonian form of the evolution, Galarian Mr. Mime can evolve into Mr. Rime when it reaches level 42.

Pokemon Mr Mime evolution, including Mime Jr into Mr Mime and its Galarian form, and that into Mr. Rime

Mr. Mime's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Mr. Mime in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Trade Abra on Route 2
Yellow Trade Clefairy on Route 2

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Route 21, Celadon Game Corner
Crystal Route 21 (morning only)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed / LeafGreen Trade Abra on Route 2
Colosseum Trade
XD Citadark Isle (Shadow)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond Routes 218 and 222
Pearl Evolve Mime Jr.
Platinum Route 218
HeartGold / SoulSilver Route 21, Celadon Game Corner, Safari Zone - Forest (morning only)

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Trade
Black 2 Trade
White 2 Route 20 (Swarm)

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Reflection Cave
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Trade
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Poké Pelago, Hau'oli City's SOS Battle
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Route 11

Gen 8 locations

Sword Kantonian: Trade Obstagoon in Spikemuth
Galarian: Route 10, Lake of Outrage, the Max Raid Battles of: Dusty Bowl, Giant's Cap, Hammerlocke Hills, Motostoke Riverbank, Stony Wilderness, Watchtower Ruins
Shield Kantonian: Trade Obstagoon in Spikemuth
Galarian: Route 10, Lake of Outrage, the Max Raid Battles of: Dusty Bowl, Giant's Cap, Giant's Seat, Hammerlocke Hills, Motostoke Riverbank, Stony Wilderness, Watchtower Ruins
Isle of Armor Kantonian: Trade Galarian Mr. Mime with Regina on Isle of Armor, Max Lair's Dynamax Adventure
Galarian: The Max Raid Battles of: Snowslide Slope, Path to the Peak, Giant's Bed, Ballimere Lake, Max Lair's Dynamax Adventure
Brilliant Diamond Kantonian: Routes 218 and 222
Galarian: unobtainable
Shining Pearl Kantonian: Grand Underground - Dazzling Cave, Whiteout Cave, Icy Cave, Stargleam Cavern, Glacial Cavern
Galarian: unobtainable
Legends: Arceus Kantonian: Obsidian Fieldlands - Sandgem Flats, massive mass outbreaks; Cobalt Coastlands - space-time distortions; Coronet Highlands - massive mass outbreaks
Galarian: unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable
Legends: Z-A Trade

How do I get Mr. Mime in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Mr. Mime in Pokopia, you need to create a Spotless Washing Station Pokopia habitat. To do that, collect a towel rack, a wall mirror, and a sink.

Pokewmon Mr. Mime in its TCG Pocket art card

Mr. Mime's base stats

Mr. Mime's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 40
  • Attack - 45
  • Defense - 65
  • Sp. Atk - 100
  • Sp. Def - 120
  • Speed - 90

Galarian Mr. Mime's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 50
  • Attack - 65
  • Defense - 95
  • Sp. Atk - 90
  • Sp. Def - 90
  • Speed - 100

Mr. Mime's type strengths and weaknesses

As a Psychic/Fairy-type, Mr. Mime has a pretty interesting set of strengths and weaknesses against other Pokémon. It takes half damage from those it is resistant against, and double from those it is weak to. It's also completely immune to one type.

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Electric, Fairy,  Flying, Fire, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Rock, Water
Weak Ghost, Poison, Steel
Resistant Fighting, Psychic
Immune Dragon

Galarian Mr. Mime's strengths and weaknesses

Halarian Mr. Mime, as a Psychic/Ice dual-type, has slightly different strengths and weaknesses from its Kantonian counterpart. You can see these below:

Normal damage Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Flying, Grass, Ground, Normal, Poison, Water
Weak Bug, Dark, Fire, Ghost, Rock, Steel
Resistant Psychic, Ice
Immune N/A

Mr. Mime's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Mr. Mime can learn the following moves: 

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Tackle Normal
One Hypnosis Psychic
One Confuse Ray Ghost
One* Ice Shard Ice
Eight Charm Fairy
12 Confusion Psychic
15 Dream Eater Psychic
17 Infestation Bug
20 Protect Normal
24 Stealth Rock Rock
28 Psybeam Psychic
32 Mimic Normal
36 Light Screen Psychic
36 Safeguard Normal
36 Reflect Psychic
40* Freeze-Dry Fire
40** Mystical Fire Fire
44 Dazzling Gleam Fairy
48 Psychic Psychic

* Galarian form only
**Kantonian form only

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Blizzard* Ice
Body Slam Normal
Brick Break Fighting
Calm Mind Psychic
Charge Beam Electric
Chilling Water* Water
Comet Punch Normal
Dazzling Gleam Fairy
Drain Punch Fighting
Dream Eater Psychic
Endure Normal
Energy Ball Grass
Facade Normal
Fake Out Normal
Fire Punch** Fire
First Impression Bug
Focus Blast Fighting
Future Sight Psychic
Giga Impact Normal
Headbutt Normal
Heal Block Psychic
Hyper Beam Normal
Ice Beam* Ice
Ice Punch Ice
Icicle Spear* Ice
Icy Wind Ice
Iron Defense Steel
Light Screen Psychic
Magnet Bomb Steel
Metronome Normal
Mimic Normal
Nasty Plot Dark
Play Rough** Fairy
Protect Normal
Psychic Psychic
Psyshock Psychic
Reflect Psychic
Safeguard Normal
Shadow Ball Ghost
Sheer Cold* Ice
Solar Beam Grass
Stealth Rock Rock
Substitute Normal
Swagger Normal
Taunt Dark
Thunder Electric
Thunder Punch Electric
Thunder Wave Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Torment Dark
Triple Axel Ice
Zen Headbutt Psychic

* Galarian form only
**Kantonian form only

Mr. Mime and/or Galarian Mr. Mime are bored with dancing now, and are waiting for you to come and catch them, so let's go.

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

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