Mr. Mime | Pokémon guide

Ah, the pantomime. You'd find Pokémon's Mr. Mime up on stage if it existed in the real world, because it's hard to tell just what's going on in this humanoid 'mon's mind. Whether it's asleep or just pretending, don't let your guard down, because this Pokémon packs a punch - let's run through its locations in-game, base stats, moves, and more.

If you want to find this copycat in your local mobile games, Pokémon Go codes or Pokémon TCG Pocket codes are ripe for the redeeming. Even if you can't find Mr. Mime - it's pretty rare - you should at least be able to fill up your Pokédex this way.

Here's everything in our Mr. Mime guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Mr. Mime:

National Pokédex # 0,122 Type Mr . Mime : Psychic/Fairy

Galarian Mr . Mime : Psychic/Ice Abilities Mr. Mime : Soundproof or Filter

Galarian Mr. Mime: Vital Spirit or Screen Cleaner Hidden ability Mr. Mime : Technician

Galarian Mr. Mime : Ice Body Gender ratio Female - 50%

Male - 50% Catch rate 45 (11.9%) Egg groups Human-Like EV yield Mr. Mime : Two sp. def

Galarian Mr. Mime : Two speed

Mr. Mime's evolution

Mr. Mime evolves from Mime Jr. when the latter knows Mimic and is leveled up. The required level depends on the game. While Mr. Mime is the final Kantonian form of the evolution, Galarian Mr. Mime can evolve into Mr. Rime when it reaches level 42.

Mr. Mime's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Mr. Mime in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Trade Abra on Route 2 Yellow Trade Clefairy on Route 2

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Route 21, Celadon Game Corner Crystal Route 21 (morning only)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed / LeafGreen Trade Abra on Route 2 Colosseum Trade XD Citadark Isle (Shadow)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond Routes 218 and 222 Pearl Evolve Mime Jr. Platinum Route 218 HeartGold / SoulSilver Route 21, Celadon Game Corner, Safari Zone - Forest (morning only)

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Trade Black 2 Trade White 2 Route 20 (Swarm)

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Reflection Cave Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Trade Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Poké Pelago, Hau'oli City's SOS Battle Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Route 11

Gen 8 locations

Sword Kantonian: Trade Obstagoon in Spikemuth

Galarian: Route 10, Lake of Outrage, the Max Raid Battles of: Dusty Bowl, Giant's Cap, Hammerlocke Hills, Motostoke Riverbank, Stony Wilderness, Watchtower Ruins Shield Kantonian : Trade Obstagoon in Spikemuth

Galarian: Route 10, Lake of Outrage, the Max Raid Battles of: Dusty Bowl, Giant's Cap, Giant's Seat, Hammerlocke Hills, Motostoke Riverbank, Stony Wilderness, Watchtower Ruins

Isle of Armor Kantonian : Trade Galarian Mr. Mime with Regina on Isle of Armor, Max Lair's Dynamax Adventure

Galarian : The Max Raid Battles of: Snowslide Slope, Path to the Peak, Giant's Bed, Ballimere Lake, Max Lair's Dynamax Adventure Brilliant Diamond Kantonian : Routes 218 and 222

Galarian : unobtainable Shining Pearl Kantonian : Grand Underground - Dazzling Cave, Whiteout Cave, Icy Cave, Stargleam Cavern, Glacial Cavern

Galarian : unobtainable Legends: Arceus Kantonian : Obsidian Fieldlands - Sandgem Flats, massive mass outbreaks; Cobalt Coastlands - space-time distortions; Coronet Highlands - massive mass outbreaks

Galarian : unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable Legends: Z-A Trade

How do I get Mr. Mime in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Mr. Mime in Pokopia, you need to create a Spotless Washing Station Pokopia habitat. To do that, collect a towel rack, a wall mirror, and a sink.

Mr. Mime's base stats

Mr. Mime's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 40

Attack - 45

Defense - 65

Sp. Atk - 100

Sp. Def - 120

Speed - 90

Galarian Mr. Mime's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 50

Attack - 65

Defense - 95

Sp. Atk - 90

Sp. Def - 90

Speed - 100

Mr. Mime's type strengths and weaknesses

As a Psychic/Fairy-type, Mr. Mime has a pretty interesting set of strengths and weaknesses against other Pokémon. It takes half damage from those it is resistant against, and double from those it is weak to. It's also completely immune to one type.

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Electric, Fairy, Flying, Fire, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Rock, Water Weak Ghost, Poison, Steel Resistant Fighting, Psychic Immune Dragon

Galarian Mr. Mime's strengths and weaknesses

Halarian Mr. Mime, as a Psychic/Ice dual-type, has slightly different strengths and weaknesses from its Kantonian counterpart. You can see these below:

Normal damage Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Flying, Grass, Ground, Normal, Poison, Water Weak Bug, Dark, Fire, Ghost, Rock, Steel Resistant Psychic, Ice Immune N/A

Mr. Mime's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Mr. Mime can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Tackle Normal One Hypnosis Psychic One Confuse Ray Ghost One* Ice Shard Ice Eight Charm Fairy 12 Confusion Psychic 15 Dream Eater Psychic 17 Infestation Bug 20 Protect Normal 24 Stealth Rock Rock 28 Psybeam Psychic 32 Mimic Normal 36 Light Screen Psychic 36 Safeguard Normal 36 Reflect Psychic 40* Freeze-Dry Fire 40** Mystical Fire Fire 44 Dazzling Gleam Fairy 48 Psychic Psychic

* Galarian form only

**Kantonian form only

Learnable TMs

Move Type Blizzard* Ice Body Slam Normal Brick Break Fighting Calm Mind Psychic Charge Beam Electric Chilling Water* Water Comet Punch Normal Dazzling Gleam Fairy Drain Punch Fighting Dream Eater Psychic Endure Normal Energy Ball Grass Facade Normal Fake Out Normal Fire Punch** Fire First Impression Bug Focus Blast Fighting Future Sight Psychic Giga Impact Normal Headbutt Normal Heal Block Psychic Hyper Beam Normal Ice Beam* Ice Ice Punch Ice Icicle Spear* Ice Icy Wind Ice Iron Defense Steel Light Screen Psychic Magnet Bomb Steel Metronome Normal Mimic Normal Nasty Plot Dark Play Rough** Fairy Protect Normal Psychic Psychic Psyshock Psychic Reflect Psychic Safeguard Normal Shadow Ball Ghost Sheer Cold* Ice Solar Beam Grass Stealth Rock Rock Substitute Normal Swagger Normal Taunt Dark Thunder Electric Thunder Punch Electric Thunder Wave Electric Thunderbolt Electric Torment Dark Triple Axel Ice Zen Headbutt Psychic

* Galarian form only

**Kantonian form only

Mr. Mime and/or Galarian Mr. Mime are bored with dancing now, and are waiting for you to come and catch them, so let's go.