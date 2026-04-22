Muk | Pokémon guide

Before Pokémon Muk can join your roster, you'll come across its predecessor, Grimer. With a face that evokes a 'happy-go-lucky' attitude, you may as well give them a chance to impress you. I mean, did you know that they're a living, breathing, biohazard? Yeah, I'd probably keep Muk away from your plants. But if you need them in battle, a little bit of toxicity could be useful across the city.

Before we begin, get your hands on the latest Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes, as they'll help you fill out your Pokédex along the way.

Here's everything in our Muk guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Muk:

National Pokédex # 0,089 Type Muk: Poison

Alolan Muk: Poison/Dark Abilities Muk: Stench or Sticky Hold Alolan Muk: Poison Touch or Gluttony Hidden ability Muk: Poison Touch Alolan Muk: Power of Alchemy Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 75 (9.8%) Egg groups Amorphus EV yield One HP, One Attack

Muk's evolution

Muk evolves from Grimer at level 38, and doesn't evolve any further. This also applies to Alolan Grimer, who evolves into Alolan Muk at the same level.

Muk's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Muk in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red/Blue Pokémon Mansion Yellow Cinnabar Island (trade Kangaskhan in the Pokémon Lab), Power Plant, and Pokémon Mansion

Gen 2 locations

G0ld / Silver Route 16-18, and Celadon City Crystal Route 16-18, and Celadon City

Gen 3 locations

Ruby/Sapphire Evolve Grimer Emerald Evolve Grimer FireRed / LeafGreen FireRed: Evolve Grimer

LeafGreen: Find inside the Pokémon Mansion Colosseum Trade or migrate from a different game XD Catch and purify Shadow Grimer, then evolve it

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Evolve Grimer Platinum Evolve Grimer HeartGold / SoulSilver Route 16-18, Celadon City, and the Safari Zone

Gen 5 locations

Black/White Trade or migrate from a different game Black 2 / White 2 Route 9 and Castelia Sewers

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Friend Safari Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Evole Grimer

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Evolve Grimer or Alolan Grimer Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Obtained through the Pokémon Bank Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Obtained through trading

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Unobtainable Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Kantonian Form: Evolve Grimer Alolan Form: Unobtainable Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade or complete Tera Raid battles Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Trade or complete Tera Raid battles Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Unobtainable

How do I get Muk in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Muk in Pokopia, you need to create a Marsh Fishing Spot Pokopia habitat, which only requires a fishing rod and a seat. It could take a while to appear, so just be patient!

Muk's base stats

Muk's base stats are as follows for both forms. As you level it up, these will increase.

HP - 105

Attack - 105

Defense - 75

Sp. Atk - 65

Sp. Def - 100

Speed - 50

Muk's type strengths and weaknesses

Muk is a Poison Pokémon, with slightly different strengths and weaknesses to consider. Here's what you need to know:

Normal damage Dragon, Dark, Electric, Flying, Fire, Ghost, Ice, Steel, Rock, Water Weak Ground, Psychic Resistant Fighting, Poison, Bug, Grass, Fairy Immune N/A

Alolan Muk's strengths and weaknesses

Alolan Muk is a Poison- and Dark-type Pokémon, making its weaknesses and strengths different from those of its standard counterpart. If you're not sure, check out the table below.

Normal damage Bug, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Flying, Fighting, Fire, Steel, Rock, Water Weak Ground Resistant Poison, Grass, Ghost, Dark Immune Psychic

Muk's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Muk can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Harden Normal One Mud Slap Ground One* Bite Dark One Poison Gas Poison One Pound Normal 12 Disable Normal 15 Sludge Poison 15* Acid Spray Poison 18 Mud Shot Ground 18 Poison Fang Poison 21 Minimize Normal 26 Toxic Poison 29* Knock Off Dark 29 Sludge Bomb Poison 32 Sludge Wave Poison 32* Crunch Dark 37 Screech Normal 40 Gunk Shot Poison 46 Acid Armor Poison 52 Belch Poison 57 Memento Normal

* Alolan form only

Learnable TMs

Move Type Take Down Normal Mud Slap Ground Scary Face Normal Protect Normal Acid Spray Poison Confuse Ray Ghost Thief Dark Facade Normal Hex Ghost Swift Normal Mud Shot Ground Rock Tomb Rock Fling Dark Venoshock Poison Endure Normal Sunny Day Fire Rain Dance Water Sandstorm Rock Dig Ground Brick Break Fighting Zen Headbutt Psychic Body Slam Normal Fire Punch Fire Thunder Punch Electric Ice Punch Ice Sleep Talk Normal Drain Punch Fighting Metronome Normal Poison Jab Poison Rest Psychic Rock Slide Rock Taunt Dark Toxic Spikes Poison Imprison Psychic Dark Pulse Dark Gunk Shot Poison Substitute Normal Giga Drain Grass Shadow Ball Ghost Flamethrower Fire Thunderbolt Electric Helping Hand Normal Fire Blast Fire Sludge Bomb Poison Giga Impact Normal Focus Blast Fighting Hyper Beam Normal Thunder Electric Tera Blast Normal Haze Ice Toxic Poison Spite Ghost Knock Off Dark Lunge Bug Focus Punch Fighting Lash Out Dark Pain Split Normal Sludge Wave Poison Curse Ghost

* Alolan form only

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Acid Spray Poison Eeletrik, Grimer, Gulpin, Muk, Swalot Assurance* Dark Drakloak, Dragapult, Koffing, Weezing Clear Smog* Poison Koffing, Slugma, Magcargo, Weezing Curse Ghost Banette, Chandelure, Duskull, Dusclops, Dusknoir, Gastly, Gengar, Haunter, Litwick, Lampent, Shuppet, Spiritomb, Trevenant, Phantumb, Pincurchin Haze Ice Koffing, Weezing Mean Look Normal Duskull, Dusclops, Dusknoir, Gastly, Gengar, Haunter, Misdreavus Shadow Punch Ghost Dusclops, Dusknoir, Gengar, Haunter Shadow Sneak Ghost Banette, Duskull, Dusclops, Dusknoir, Mimikyu, Shuppet, Spiritomb Spit Up Normal Drifloon, Drifblim, Gulpin, Swalot Stockpile Normal Drifloon, Drifblim, Gulpin, Swalot Swallow Normal Drifloon, Drifblim, Gulpin, Swalot

*Alolan form only

And there you have it, everything you need to know about the Pokémon Muk. If you ever need a refresher, just bookmark this page and come back again when you need us.