Muk | Pokémon guide

Before Pokémon Muk can join your roster, you'll come across its predecessor, Grimer. With a face that evokes a 'happy-go-lucky' attitude, you may as well give them a chance to impress you. I mean, did you know that they're a living, breathing, biohazard? Yeah, I'd probably keep Muk away from your plants. But if you need them in battle, a little bit of toxicity could be useful across the city.
Before we begin, get your hands on the latest Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes, as they'll help you fill out your Pokédex along the way.
Here's everything in our Muk guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Muk:
|National Pokédex #
|0,089
|Type
|Muk: Poison
Alolan Muk: Poison/Dark
|Abilities
|
Muk: Stench or Sticky Hold
Alolan Muk: Poison Touch or Gluttony
|Hidden ability
|
Muk: Poison Touch
Alolan Muk: Power of Alchemy
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Catch rate
|75 (9.8%)
|Egg groups
|Amorphus
|EV yield
|One HP, One Attack
Muk's evolution
Muk evolves from Grimer at level 38, and doesn't evolve any further. This also applies to Alolan Grimer, who evolves into Alolan Muk at the same level.
Muk's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Muk in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red/Blue
|Pokémon Mansion
|Yellow
|Cinnabar Island (trade Kangaskhan in the Pokémon Lab), Power Plant, and Pokémon Mansion
Gen 2 locations
|G0ld / Silver
|Route 16-18, and Celadon City
|Crystal
|Route 16-18, and Celadon City
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby/Sapphire
|Evolve Grimer
|Emerald
|Evolve Grimer
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|FireRed: Evolve Grimer
LeafGreen: Find inside the Pokémon Mansion
|Colosseum
|Trade or migrate from a different game
|XD
|Catch and purify Shadow Grimer, then evolve it
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Evolve Grimer
|Platinum
|Evolve Grimer
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Route 16-18, Celadon City, and the Safari Zone
Gen 5 locations
|Black/White
|Trade or migrate from a different game
|Black 2 / White 2
|Route 9 and Castelia Sewers
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Friend Safari
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Evole Grimer
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Evolve Grimer or Alolan Grimer
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Obtained through the Pokémon Bank
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Obtained through trading
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Unobtainable
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|
Kantonian Form: Evolve Grimer
Alolan Form: Unobtainable
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Trade or complete Tera Raid battles
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Trade or complete Tera Raid battles
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Unobtainable
How do I get Muk in Pokémon Pokopia?
To get Muk in Pokopia, you need to create a Marsh Fishing Spot Pokopia habitat, which only requires a fishing rod and a seat. It could take a while to appear, so just be patient!
Muk's base stats
Muk's base stats are as follows for both forms. As you level it up, these will increase.
- HP - 105
- Attack - 105
- Defense - 75
- Sp. Atk - 65
- Sp. Def - 100
- Speed - 50
Muk's type strengths and weaknesses
Muk is a Poison Pokémon, with slightly different strengths and weaknesses to consider. Here's what you need to know:
|Normal damage
|Dragon, Dark, Electric, Flying, Fire, Ghost, Ice, Steel, Rock, Water
|Weak
|Ground, Psychic
|Resistant
|Fighting, Poison, Bug, Grass, Fairy
|Immune
|N/A
Alolan Muk's strengths and weaknesses
Alolan Muk is a Poison- and Dark-type Pokémon, making its weaknesses and strengths different from those of its standard counterpart. If you're not sure, check out the table below.
|Normal damage
|Bug, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Flying, Fighting, Fire, Steel, Rock, Water
|Weak
|Ground
|Resistant
|Poison, Grass, Ghost, Dark
|Immune
|Psychic
Muk's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Muk can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Harden
|Normal
|One
|Mud Slap
|Ground
|One*
|Bite
|Dark
|One
|Poison Gas
|Poison
|One
|Pound
|Normal
|12
|Disable
|Normal
|15
|Sludge
|Poison
|15*
|Acid Spray
|Poison
|18
|Mud Shot
|Ground
|18
|Poison Fang
|Poison
|21
|Minimize
|Normal
|26
|Toxic
|Poison
|29*
|Knock Off
|Dark
|29
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|32
|Sludge Wave
|Poison
|32*
|Crunch
|Dark
|37
|Screech
|Normal
|40
|Gunk Shot
|Poison
|46
|Acid Armor
|Poison
|52
|Belch
|Poison
|57
|Memento
|Normal
* Alolan form only
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Take Down
|Normal
|Mud Slap
|Ground
|Scary Face
|Normal
|Protect
|Normal
|Acid Spray
|Poison
|Confuse Ray
|Ghost
|Thief
|Dark
|Facade
|Normal
|Hex
|Ghost
|Swift
|Normal
|Mud Shot
|Ground
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Fling
|Dark
|Venoshock
|Poison
|Endure
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Sandstorm
|Rock
|Dig
|Ground
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Drain Punch
|Fighting
|Metronome
|Normal
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|Rest
|Psychic
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Taunt
|Dark
|Toxic Spikes
|Poison
|Imprison
|Psychic
|Dark Pulse
|Dark
|Gunk Shot
|Poison
|Substitute
|Normal
|Giga Drain
|Grass
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Thunder
|Electric
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Haze
|Ice
|Toxic
|Poison
|Spite
|Ghost
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Lunge
|Bug
|Focus Punch
|Fighting
|Lash Out
|Dark
|Pain Split
|Normal
|Sludge Wave
|Poison
|Curse
|Ghost
* Alolan form only
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Acid Spray
|Poison
|Eeletrik, Grimer, Gulpin, Muk, Swalot
|Assurance*
|Dark
|Drakloak, Dragapult, Koffing, Weezing
|Clear Smog*
|Poison
|Koffing, Slugma, Magcargo, Weezing
|Curse
|Ghost
|Banette, Chandelure, Duskull, Dusclops, Dusknoir, Gastly, Gengar, Haunter, Litwick, Lampent, Shuppet, Spiritomb, Trevenant, Phantumb, Pincurchin
|Haze
|Ice
|Koffing, Weezing
|Mean Look
|Normal
|Duskull, Dusclops, Dusknoir, Gastly, Gengar, Haunter, Misdreavus
|Shadow Punch
|Ghost
|Dusclops, Dusknoir, Gengar, Haunter
|Shadow Sneak
|Ghost
|Banette, Duskull, Dusclops, Dusknoir, Mimikyu, Shuppet, Spiritomb
|Spit Up
|Normal
|Drifloon, Drifblim, Gulpin, Swalot
|Stockpile
|Normal
|Drifloon, Drifblim, Gulpin, Swalot
|Swallow
|Normal
|Drifloon, Drifblim, Gulpin, Swalot
*Alolan form only
And there you have it, everything you need to know about the Pokémon Muk. If you ever need a refresher, just bookmark this page and come back again when you need us.