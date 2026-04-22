Muk | Pokémon guide

There’s more to Pokémon Muk’s sludgy appearance than you know, as this Poison-type ally has a few tricks hidden beneath the blobs.

Pokemon Muk: An image of the Pokemon, Muk, looking at the camera.
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Before Pokémon Muk can join your roster, you'll come across its predecessor, Grimer. With a face that evokes a 'happy-go-lucky' attitude, you may as well give them a chance to impress you. I mean, did you know that they're a living, breathing, biohazard? Yeah, I'd probably keep Muk away from your plants. But if you need them in battle, a little bit of toxicity could be useful across the city.

Before we begin, get your hands on the latest Pokémon Go codes and  Pokémon TCG Pocket codes, as they'll help you fill out your Pokédex along the way.

Here's everything in our Muk guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Muk:

National Pokédex # 0,089
Type Muk: Poison
Alolan Muk: Poison/Dark
Abilities

Muk: Stench or Sticky Hold

Alolan Muk: Poison Touch or Gluttony
Hidden ability

Muk: Poison Touch

Alolan Muk: Power of Alchemy
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Catch rate 75  (9.8%)
Egg groups Amorphus
EV yield One HP, One Attack

Muk's evolution

Muk evolves from Grimer at level 38, and doesn't evolve any further. This also applies to Alolan Grimer, who evolves into Alolan Muk at the same level.

Pokemon Muk: an image of Grimer turning into Muk.

Muk's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Muk in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red/Blue Pokémon Mansion
Yellow Cinnabar Island (trade Kangaskhan in the Pokémon Lab), Power Plant, and Pokémon Mansion

Gen 2 locations

G0ld / Silver Route 16-18, and Celadon City
Crystal Route 16-18, and Celadon City

Gen 3 locations

Ruby/Sapphire Evolve Grimer
Emerald Evolve Grimer
FireRed / LeafGreen FireRed: Evolve Grimer
LeafGreen: Find inside the Pokémon Mansion
Colosseum Trade or migrate from a different game
XD Catch and purify Shadow Grimer, then evolve it

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Evolve Grimer
Platinum Evolve Grimer
HeartGold / SoulSilver Route 16-18, Celadon City, and the Safari Zone

Gen 5 locations

Black/White Trade or migrate from a different game
Black 2 / White 2 Route 9 and Castelia Sewers

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Friend Safari
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Evole Grimer

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Evolve Grimer or Alolan Grimer
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Obtained through the Pokémon Bank
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Obtained through trading

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Unobtainable
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl

Kantonian Form: Evolve Grimer

Alolan Form: Unobtainable
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade or complete Tera Raid battles
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Trade or complete Tera Raid battles
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Unobtainable

How do I get Muk in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Muk in Pokopia, you need to create a Marsh Fishing Spot Pokopia habitat, which only requires a fishing rod and a seat. It could take a while to appear, so just be patient!

Muk's base stats

Muk's base stats are as follows for both forms. As you level it up, these will increase.

  • HP - 105
  • Attack - 105
  • Defense - 75
  • Sp. Atk - 65
  • Sp. Def - 100
  • Speed - 50

Pokemon Muk: An image of Grimer and Muk looking at the camera.

Muk's type strengths and weaknesses

Muk is a Poison Pokémon, with slightly different strengths and weaknesses to consider. Here's what you need to know:

Normal damage Dragon, Dark, Electric, Flying, Fire, Ghost, Ice, Steel, Rock, Water
Weak Ground, Psychic
Resistant Fighting, Poison, Bug, Grass, Fairy
Immune N/A

Alolan Muk's strengths and weaknesses

Alolan Muk is a Poison- and Dark-type Pokémon, making its weaknesses and strengths different from those of its standard counterpart. If you're not sure, check out the table below.

Normal damage Bug, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Flying, Fighting, Fire, Steel, Rock, Water
Weak Ground
Resistant Poison, Grass, Ghost, Dark
Immune Psychic

Muk's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Muk can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Harden Normal
One Mud Slap Ground
One* Bite Dark
One Poison Gas Poison
One Pound Normal
12 Disable Normal
15 Sludge Poison
15* Acid Spray Poison
18 Mud Shot Ground
18 Poison Fang Poison
21 Minimize Normal
26 Toxic Poison
29* Knock Off Dark
29 Sludge Bomb Poison
32 Sludge Wave Poison
32* Crunch Dark
37 Screech Normal
40 Gunk Shot Poison
46 Acid Armor Poison
52 Belch Poison
57 Memento Normal

* Alolan form only

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Take Down Normal
Mud Slap Ground
Scary Face Normal
Protect Normal
Acid Spray Poison
Confuse Ray Ghost
Thief Dark
Facade Normal
Hex Ghost
Swift Normal
Mud Shot Ground
Rock Tomb Rock
Fling Dark
Venoshock Poison
Endure Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Rain Dance Water
Sandstorm Rock
Dig Ground
Brick Break Fighting
Zen Headbutt Psychic
Body Slam Normal
Fire Punch Fire
Thunder Punch Electric
Ice Punch Ice
Sleep Talk Normal
Drain Punch Fighting
Metronome Normal
Poison Jab Poison
Rest Psychic
Rock Slide Rock
Taunt Dark
Toxic Spikes Poison
Imprison Psychic
Dark Pulse Dark
Gunk Shot Poison
Substitute Normal
Giga Drain Grass
Shadow Ball Ghost
Flamethrower Fire
Thunderbolt Electric
Helping Hand Normal
Fire Blast Fire
Sludge Bomb Poison
Giga Impact Normal
Focus Blast Fighting
Hyper Beam Normal
Thunder Electric
Tera Blast Normal
Haze Ice
Toxic Poison
Spite Ghost
Knock Off Dark
Lunge Bug
Focus Punch Fighting
Lash Out Dark
Pain Split Normal
Sludge Wave Poison
Curse Ghost

* Alolan form only

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Acid Spray Poison Eeletrik, Grimer, Gulpin, Muk, Swalot
Assurance* Dark Drakloak, Dragapult, Koffing, Weezing
Clear Smog* Poison Koffing, Slugma, Magcargo, Weezing
Curse Ghost Banette, Chandelure, Duskull, Dusclops, Dusknoir, Gastly, Gengar, Haunter, Litwick, Lampent, Shuppet, Spiritomb, Trevenant, Phantumb, Pincurchin
Haze Ice Koffing, Weezing
Mean Look Normal Duskull, Dusclops, Dusknoir, Gastly, Gengar, Haunter, Misdreavus
Shadow Punch Ghost Dusclops, Dusknoir, Gengar, Haunter
Shadow Sneak Ghost Banette, Duskull, Dusclops, Dusknoir, Mimikyu, Shuppet, Spiritomb
Spit Up Normal Drifloon, Drifblim, Gulpin, Swalot
Stockpile Normal Drifloon, Drifblim, Gulpin, Swalot
Swallow Normal Drifloon, Drifblim, Gulpin, Swalot

*Alolan form only

And there you have it, everything you need to know about the Pokémon Muk. If you ever need a refresher, just bookmark this page and come back again when you need us.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. While he'll happily try anything Roblox throws at him, Sam is an FPS game fiend. Whether that’s securing the Cash Out in The Finals or grinding for camos in Call of Duty Mobile, Sam's there. He’s also partial to a Jam Stage boogie in Fortnite on his Asus ROG Ally.

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