Nidoking | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Nidoking is from generation one, but he remains a serious powerhouse, so let’s discover everything you need to know about the formidable ‘mon.

The Pokémon Nidoking is the male counterpart to Nidoqueen, serving as one of the best poison-types to debut in the first generation of the franchise. As such, we're here to help you make the most out of Nidoking, by explaining his strengths and weaknesses, moves, evolution, and by offering any other information you need to know.

Here's everything you need to know about Nidoking:

Below is the basic information about Nidoking:

National Pokédex # 0,034
Type Poison and Ground
Abilities Poison Point or Rivalry
Hidden Abilities Sheer Force
Gender ratio Male - 100%
Egg groups Monster and Field
EV yield Three attack

Nidoking's evolution

Nidoking evolves from Nidorino when given a moon stone, and Nidoran evolves into Nidorino at level 16.

Pokemon Nidoking: Nidoking, Nidorino, and Nidoran in purple circles in front of a purple background

Nidoking locations

You can find Nidoking in the following locations:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Evolve Nidorino
Yellow Evolve Nidorino

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Evolve Nidorino
Crystal Evolve Nidorino

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed andf LeafGreen Evolve Nidorino
Colosseum TradTradee
XD

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Evolve Nidorino
Platinum Evolve Nidorino
HeartGold and SoulSilver Evolve Nidorino
Pal Park Field

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade
White Evolve Nidorino
Black 2 and White 2 Evolve Nidorino

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Evolve Nidorino
Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Pokémon Bank
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank
Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Route 23

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Trade
Expansion Pass Giant's Bed, Frigid Sea, Ballimere Lake, Max Lair
Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Evolve Nidorino
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Unobtainable
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Nidoking Base stats

Nidoking starts with the following stats, but these increase as he levels up:

  • HP - 81
  • Attack - 92
  • Defense - 77
  • Sp. Atk - 85
  • Sp. Def - 75
  • Speed - 85

Nidoking strengths and weaknesses

As a poison-type, Nidoking has various strengths and weaknesses that you need to know about:

Normal damage Normal. Flying, Ghost, Steel, Fire, Grass, Dragon, Dark
Weak to Ground. Water, Psychic, Ice
Resistant to Fighting, Poison. Rock, Bug, Fairy
Immune Electric

Pokemon Nidoking: Nidorino running in a field wearing a crown ith Nidoqueen and Kingambit

Nidoking's moveset

In the most recent games he appears in, Nioking can learn the following moves through levels, TMs, and hatching from an egg:

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Megahorn Bug
One Sludge Wave Poison
One Fury Attack Normal
One Toxic Spikes Poison
One Double Kick Fighting
One Horn Attack Normal
One Helping Hand Normal
One Toxic Poison
One Flatter Dark
One Poison Jab Poison
One Earth Power Ground
One Leer Normal
One Poison Sting Poison
One Peck Flying
One Focus Energy Normal

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Mega Punch Normal
Mega Kick Normal
Pay Day Normal
Fire Punch Fire
Ice Punch Ice
Thunder Punch Electric
Hyper Beam Normal
Giga Impact Normal
Dig Ground
Rest Psychic
Rock Slide Rock
Thief Dark
Snore Normal
Protect Normal
Icy Wind Ice
Attract Normal
Sandstorm Rock
Rain Dance Water
Sunny Day Dark
Whirlpool Normal
Beat Up Dark
Facade Normal
Helping Hand Normal
Brick Break Fighting
Rock Tomb Rock
Sand Tomb Ground
Mud Shot Ground
Rock Blast Rock
Fling Dark
Avalanche Ice
Shadow Claw Ghost
Venoshock Poison
Round Normal
Hex Ghost
Bulldoze Ground
Smart Strike Steel
Stomping Tantrum Ground
Body Slam Normal
Flamethrower Fire
Surf Water
Ice Beam Ice
Blizzard Ice
Thunderbolt Electric
Thunder Electric
Earthquake Ground
Focus Energy Normal
Fire Blast Fire
Amnesia Psychic
Substitute Normal
Sludge Bomb Poison
Outrage Dragon
Endure Normal
Sleep Talk Normal
Megahorn Bug
Iron Tail Steel
Shadow Ball Ghost
Uproar Normal
Taunt Dark
Superpower Poison
Toxic Spikes Poison
Poison Jab Dragon
Dragon Pulse Dragon
Focus Blast Fighting
Earth Power Ground
Stone Edge Rock
Stealth Rock Rock
Sludge Wave Poison
Drill Turn Ground
Venom Drench Poison
High Horsepower Ground
Throat Chop Dark
Body Press Fighting

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Confusion Psychic Psyduck, Golduck, Galarian Ponyta, Galarian Rapidash, Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, Slowbro, Galarian Slowbro, Slowking, Galarian Slowking, Espeon, Woobat, Swoobat, Espurr, Meowstic, or Oranguru
Counter Fighting Galarian Zigzagoon, Galarian Linoone, Obstagoon, Lucarion, Lycanroc, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Robot, Cinderace, Skwovet, Greedent, Chewtle, or Drednaw
Disable Normal Vulpix, Alolan Vulpix, Ninetails, Alolan Ninetails, Psyduck, Golduck, Slowbro, Galarian Slowbro, Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, Slowking, Galarian Slowkick, Lickitung, or Lickilicky
Head Smash Rock Scraggy, Scrafty, Tyrantrum, or Drednaw
Horn Drill Normal Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Excadrill, Tyrunt, or Tyrantrum
Poison Tail Poison Druddigon, Silicobra, or Sandaconda
Sucker Punch Dark Diglett, Alolan Diglett, Dugtrio, Alolan Dugtrio, Seedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Mawile, Absol, Stunky, Skuntank, Purrloin, Liepard, Mewostic, Lycanroc, Sobble, Drizzle, Inteleon, Nickit, or Thievul
Supersonic Normal Lickitung, Lickilicky, Mudkip, Marshstomp, Swampert, Whismur, Loudred, or Exploud
Take Down Normal Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Growlithe, Arcanine, Ponyta, Galarian Ponyta, Rapidash, Galarian Rapidash, Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Tauros, Eevee, Jolteon, Flareon, Vaporeon, Espeon, Umbreon, LEafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Dunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Zigzagoon, Galarian Zigzagoon, Linoone, Galarian Linoone, Obstagoon, Aron, Lairon, Aggron, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Lillipup, Herdier, Stoutland, Bunnelby, Diggersby, Bergmite, Avalugg, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, Wooloo, or Dubwool
Thrash Normal Galarian Meowth, Perrserker, Cubone, Marowak, Alolan Marowak, Tuaros, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Larvitar, Pupitar, Tyranitar, Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile, Darumaka, Galarian Darumaka, Darmanitan, Galarian Darmanitan, Cubchoo, Beartic, Tyrunt, Tyrantrum, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, or Morpeko

That's everything you need to know about Nidoking, now it's time to go forth and get yourself a Nidoqueen.

