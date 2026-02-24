Nidoking | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Nidoking is the male counterpart to Nidoqueen, serving as one of the best poison-types to debut in the first generation of the franchise. As such, we're here to help you make the most out of Nidoking, by explaining his strengths and weaknesses, moves, evolution, and by offering any other information you need to know.
While it's well and good to learn about Nidoking, you should also check out our complete Pokédex to familiarize yourself with all of the creatures you can meet in the Pokémon games. We can also keep you up to date with everything that's going on with the new Pokémon game.
Here's everything you need to know about Nidoking:
Below is the basic information about Nidoking:
|National Pokédex #
|0,034
|Type
|Poison and Ground
|Abilities
|Poison Point or Rivalry
|Hidden Abilities
|Sheer Force
|Gender ratio
|Male - 100%
|Egg groups
|Monster and Field
|EV yield
|Three attack
Nidoking's evolution
Nidoking evolves from Nidorino when given a moon stone, and Nidoran evolves into Nidorino at level 16.
Nidoking locations
You can find Nidoking in the following locations:
Gen 1 locations
|Red and Blue
|Evolve Nidorino
|Yellow
|Evolve Nidorino
Gen 2 locations
|Gold and Silver
|Evolve Nidorino
|Crystal
|Evolve Nidorino
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby and Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed andf LeafGreen
|Evolve Nidorino
|Colosseum
|TradTradee
|XD
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond and Pearl
|Evolve Nidorino
|Platinum
|Evolve Nidorino
|HeartGold and SoulSilver
|Evolve Nidorino
|Pal Park
|Field
Gen 5 locations
|Black
|Trade
|White
|Evolve Nidorino
|Black 2 and White 2
|Evolve Nidorino
Gen 6 locations
|X and Y
|Evolve Nidorino
|Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Trade
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and Moon
|Pokémon Bank
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Pokémon Bank
|Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee
|Route 23
Gen 8 locations
|Sword and Shield
|Trade
|Expansion Pass
|Giant's Bed, Frigid Sea, Ballimere Lake, Max Lair
|Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Evolve Nidorino
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet and Violet
|Unobtainable
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
Nidoking Base stats
Nidoking starts with the following stats, but these increase as he levels up:
- HP - 81
- Attack - 92
- Defense - 77
- Sp. Atk - 85
- Sp. Def - 75
- Speed - 85
Nidoking strengths and weaknesses
As a poison-type, Nidoking has various strengths and weaknesses that you need to know about:
|Normal damage
|Normal. Flying, Ghost, Steel, Fire, Grass, Dragon, Dark
|Weak to
|Ground. Water, Psychic, Ice
|Resistant to
|Fighting, Poison. Rock, Bug, Fairy
|Immune
|Electric
Nidoking's moveset
In the most recent games he appears in, Nioking can learn the following moves through levels, TMs, and hatching from an egg:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Megahorn
|Bug
|One
|Sludge Wave
|Poison
|One
|Fury Attack
|Normal
|One
|Toxic Spikes
|Poison
|One
|Double Kick
|Fighting
|One
|Horn Attack
|Normal
|One
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|One
|Toxic
|Poison
|One
|Flatter
|Dark
|One
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|One
|Earth Power
|Ground
|One
|Leer
|Normal
|One
|Poison Sting
|Poison
|One
|Peck
|Flying
|One
|Focus Energy
|Normal
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Mega Punch
|Normal
|Mega Kick
|Normal
|Pay Day
|Normal
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Dig
|Ground
|Rest
|Psychic
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Thief
|Dark
|Snore
|Normal
|Protect
|Normal
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Attract
|Normal
|Sandstorm
|Rock
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Sunny Day
|Dark
|Whirlpool
|Normal
|Beat Up
|Dark
|Facade
|Normal
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Sand Tomb
|Ground
|Mud Shot
|Ground
|Rock Blast
|Rock
|Fling
|Dark
|Avalanche
|Ice
|Shadow Claw
|Ghost
|Venoshock
|Poison
|Round
|Normal
|Hex
|Ghost
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|Smart Strike
|Steel
|Stomping Tantrum
|Ground
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Surf
|Water
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Thunder
|Electric
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Focus Energy
|Normal
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Amnesia
|Psychic
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|Outrage
|Dragon
|Endure
|Normal
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Megahorn
|Bug
|Iron Tail
|Steel
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Uproar
|Normal
|Taunt
|Dark
|Superpower
|Poison
|Toxic Spikes
|Poison
|Poison Jab
|Dragon
|Dragon Pulse
|Dragon
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Earth Power
|Ground
|Stone Edge
|Rock
|Stealth Rock
|Rock
|Sludge Wave
|Poison
|Drill Turn
|Ground
|Venom Drench
|Poison
|High Horsepower
|Ground
|Throat Chop
|Dark
|Body Press
|Fighting
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Confusion
|Psychic
|Psyduck, Golduck, Galarian Ponyta, Galarian Rapidash, Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, Slowbro, Galarian Slowbro, Slowking, Galarian Slowking, Espeon, Woobat, Swoobat, Espurr, Meowstic, or Oranguru
|Counter
|Fighting
|Galarian Zigzagoon, Galarian Linoone, Obstagoon, Lucarion, Lycanroc, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Robot, Cinderace, Skwovet, Greedent, Chewtle, or Drednaw
|Disable
|Normal
|Vulpix, Alolan Vulpix, Ninetails, Alolan Ninetails, Psyduck, Golduck, Slowbro, Galarian Slowbro, Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, Slowking, Galarian Slowkick, Lickitung, or Lickilicky
|Head Smash
|Rock
|Scraggy, Scrafty, Tyrantrum, or Drednaw
|Horn Drill
|Normal
|Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Excadrill, Tyrunt, or Tyrantrum
|Poison Tail
|Poison
|Druddigon, Silicobra, or Sandaconda
|Sucker Punch
|Dark
|Diglett, Alolan Diglett, Dugtrio, Alolan Dugtrio, Seedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Mawile, Absol, Stunky, Skuntank, Purrloin, Liepard, Mewostic, Lycanroc, Sobble, Drizzle, Inteleon, Nickit, or Thievul
|Supersonic
|Normal
|Lickitung, Lickilicky, Mudkip, Marshstomp, Swampert, Whismur, Loudred, or Exploud
|Take Down
|Normal
|Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Growlithe, Arcanine, Ponyta, Galarian Ponyta, Rapidash, Galarian Rapidash, Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Tauros, Eevee, Jolteon, Flareon, Vaporeon, Espeon, Umbreon, LEafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Dunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Zigzagoon, Galarian Zigzagoon, Linoone, Galarian Linoone, Obstagoon, Aron, Lairon, Aggron, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Lillipup, Herdier, Stoutland, Bunnelby, Diggersby, Bergmite, Avalugg, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, Wooloo, or Dubwool
|Thrash
|Normal
|Galarian Meowth, Perrserker, Cubone, Marowak, Alolan Marowak, Tuaros, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Larvitar, Pupitar, Tyranitar, Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile, Darumaka, Galarian Darumaka, Darmanitan, Galarian Darmanitan, Cubchoo, Beartic, Tyrunt, Tyrantrum, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, or Morpeko
That's everything you need to know about Nidoking, now it's time to go forth and get yourself a Nidoqueen.