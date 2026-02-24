Nidoking | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Nidoking is the male counterpart to Nidoqueen, serving as one of the best poison-types to debut in the first generation of the franchise. As such, we're here to help you make the most out of Nidoking, by explaining his strengths and weaknesses, moves, evolution, and by offering any other information you need to know.

Here's everything you need to know about Nidoking:

Below is the basic information about Nidoking:

National Pokédex # 0,034 Type Poison and Ground Abilities Poison Point or Rivalry Hidden Abilities Sheer Force Gender ratio Male - 100% Egg groups Monster and Field EV yield Three attack

Nidoking's evolution

Nidoking evolves from Nidorino when given a moon stone, and Nidoran evolves into Nidorino at level 16.

Nidoking locations

You can find Nidoking in the following locations:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Evolve Nidorino Yellow Evolve Nidorino

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Evolve Nidorino Crystal Evolve Nidorino

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed andf LeafGreen Evolve Nidorino Colosseum TradTradee XD

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Evolve Nidorino Platinum Evolve Nidorino HeartGold and SoulSilver Evolve Nidorino Pal Park Field

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade White Evolve Nidorino Black 2 and White 2 Evolve Nidorino

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Evolve Nidorino Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Pokémon Bank Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Route 23

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Trade Expansion Pass Giant's Bed, Frigid Sea, Ballimere Lake, Max Lair Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Evolve Nidorino Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Unobtainable Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Nidoking Base stats

Nidoking starts with the following stats, but these increase as he levels up:

HP - 81

- 81 Attack - 92

- 92 Defense - 77

- 77 Sp. Atk - 85

- 85 Sp. Def - 75

- 75 Speed - 85

Nidoking strengths and weaknesses

As a poison-type, Nidoking has various strengths and weaknesses that you need to know about:

Normal damage Normal. Flying, Ghost, Steel, Fire, Grass, Dragon, Dark Weak to Ground. Water, Psychic, Ice Resistant to Fighting, Poison. Rock, Bug, Fairy Immune Electric

Nidoking's moveset

In the most recent games he appears in, Nioking can learn the following moves through levels, TMs, and hatching from an egg:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Megahorn Bug One Sludge Wave Poison One Fury Attack Normal One Toxic Spikes Poison One Double Kick Fighting One Horn Attack Normal One Helping Hand Normal One Toxic Poison One Flatter Dark One Poison Jab Poison One Earth Power Ground One Leer Normal One Poison Sting Poison One Peck Flying One Focus Energy Normal

Learnable TMs

Move Type Mega Punch Normal Mega Kick Normal Pay Day Normal Fire Punch Fire Ice Punch Ice Thunder Punch Electric Hyper Beam Normal Giga Impact Normal Dig Ground Rest Psychic Rock Slide Rock Thief Dark Snore Normal Protect Normal Icy Wind Ice Attract Normal Sandstorm Rock Rain Dance Water Sunny Day Dark Whirlpool Normal Beat Up Dark Facade Normal Helping Hand Normal Brick Break Fighting Rock Tomb Rock Sand Tomb Ground Mud Shot Ground Rock Blast Rock Fling Dark Avalanche Ice Shadow Claw Ghost Venoshock Poison Round Normal Hex Ghost Bulldoze Ground Smart Strike Steel Stomping Tantrum Ground Body Slam Normal Flamethrower Fire Surf Water Ice Beam Ice Blizzard Ice Thunderbolt Electric Thunder Electric Earthquake Ground Focus Energy Normal Fire Blast Fire Amnesia Psychic Substitute Normal Sludge Bomb Poison Outrage Dragon Endure Normal Sleep Talk Normal Megahorn Bug Iron Tail Steel Shadow Ball Ghost Uproar Normal Taunt Dark Superpower Poison Toxic Spikes Poison Poison Jab Dragon Dragon Pulse Dragon Focus Blast Fighting Earth Power Ground Stone Edge Rock Stealth Rock Rock Sludge Wave Poison Drill Turn Ground Venom Drench Poison High Horsepower Ground Throat Chop Dark Body Press Fighting

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Confusion Psychic Psyduck, Golduck, Galarian Ponyta, Galarian Rapidash, Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, Slowbro, Galarian Slowbro, Slowking, Galarian Slowking, Espeon, Woobat, Swoobat, Espurr, Meowstic, or Oranguru Counter Fighting Galarian Zigzagoon, Galarian Linoone, Obstagoon, Lucarion, Lycanroc, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Robot, Cinderace, Skwovet, Greedent, Chewtle, or Drednaw Disable Normal Vulpix, Alolan Vulpix, Ninetails, Alolan Ninetails, Psyduck, Golduck, Slowbro, Galarian Slowbro, Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, Slowking, Galarian Slowkick, Lickitung, or Lickilicky Head Smash Rock Scraggy, Scrafty, Tyrantrum, or Drednaw Horn Drill Normal Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Excadrill, Tyrunt, or Tyrantrum Poison Tail Poison Druddigon, Silicobra, or Sandaconda Sucker Punch Dark Diglett, Alolan Diglett, Dugtrio, Alolan Dugtrio, Seedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Mawile, Absol, Stunky, Skuntank, Purrloin, Liepard, Mewostic, Lycanroc, Sobble, Drizzle, Inteleon, Nickit, or Thievul Supersonic Normal Lickitung, Lickilicky, Mudkip, Marshstomp, Swampert, Whismur, Loudred, or Exploud Take Down Normal Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Growlithe, Arcanine, Ponyta, Galarian Ponyta, Rapidash, Galarian Rapidash, Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Tauros, Eevee, Jolteon, Flareon, Vaporeon, Espeon, Umbreon, LEafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Dunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Zigzagoon, Galarian Zigzagoon, Linoone, Galarian Linoone, Obstagoon, Aron, Lairon, Aggron, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Lillipup, Herdier, Stoutland, Bunnelby, Diggersby, Bergmite, Avalugg, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, Wooloo, or Dubwool Thrash Normal Galarian Meowth, Perrserker, Cubone, Marowak, Alolan Marowak, Tuaros, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Larvitar, Pupitar, Tyranitar, Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile, Darumaka, Galarian Darumaka, Darmanitan, Galarian Darmanitan, Cubchoo, Beartic, Tyrunt, Tyrantrum, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, or Morpeko

That's everything you need to know about Nidoking, now it's time to go forth and get yourself a Nidoqueen.