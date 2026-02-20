Nidoqueen | Pokémon guide

Want to know more about Pokémon’s Nidoqueen? We’ll give you the lowdown, including its locations, evolution, and moveset.

We love a girlboss, and Pokémon's Nidoqueen has to be the obvious choice in the franchise. This powerful unit, although hard to catch, boasts amazing stats and a wide learnset. If you don't yet know how to utilize this icon, don't worry, as we'll give you all the intel we have.

Here's everything in our Nidoqueen guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Nidoqueen:

National Pokédex # 0,031
Type Ground, Poison
Abilities Poison Point or Rivalry
Hidden ability Sheer Force
Gender ratio Male - 0%
Female - 100%
Catch rate 45 (11.09%)
Egg groups N/A
EV yield Three HP

Nidoqueen's evolution

Nidoqueen is the final evolution of Nidoran♀, and evolves from Nidorina when exposed to a Moon Stone. It doesn't directly relate to Nidoran♂ and its evolution, but is considered to be Nidoking's female counterpart.

Pokemon Nidorina: Nidoran, Nidorina, and Nidoqueen in three purple circles

Nidoqueen's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Nidoqueen in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Evolve Nidorina
Yellow Evolve Nidorina

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Evolve Nidorina
Crystal Evolve Nidorina

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed / LeafGreen Evolve Nidorina
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Evolve Nidorina
Platinum Evolve Nidorina
HeartGold / SoulSilver Evolve Nidorina

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Evolve Nidorina, Trade (Black only)
Black 2 / White 2 Evolve Nidorina

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Evolve Nidorina
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Pokémon Bank
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Route 23

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade
Isle of Armor Giant's Bed, Frigid Sea, Ballimere Lake (Max Raid Battle), Max Lair (Dynamax Adventure)
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Evolve Nidorina
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Unobtainable
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Pokemon's Nidoqueen on the Pokemon TCG Pocket art, ready to strike

Nidoqueen's base stats

From Gen 7 onward, Nidoqueen's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 90
  • Attack - 92
  • Defense - 87
  • Sp. Atk - 75
  • Sp. Def - 85
  • Speed - 76

Nidoqueen's type strengths and weaknesses

Being a poison- and ground-type Pokémon, Nidoqueen has a number of types it's weak to and resistant against, as well as immunity to one type. Don't put a Pikachu up against Nidoqueen, is all we can say.

Normal damage Dark, Dragon, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Grass, Normal, Steel 
Weak Ground, Ice, Psychic, Water
Resistant Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Poison, Rock
Immune Electric

Nidoqueen's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games that it's in, Nidoqueen can learn the following moves: 

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Bite Dark
One Crunch Dark
One Double Kick Fighting
One Earth Power Ground
One Flatter Dark
One Fury Swipes Normal
One Growl Normal
One Helping Hand Normal
One Poison Sting Poison
One Scratch Normal
One* Sludge Wave Poison
One Superpower Fighting
One Tail Whip Normal
One Toxic Poison
One Toxic Spikes Poison

* Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl only

Learnable TMs (Sword/Shield)

Move Type
Attract Normal
Avalanche Ice
Beat Up Dark
Blizzard Ice
Body Press Fighting
Body Slam Normal
Brick Break Fighting
Bulldoze Ground
Charm Fairy
Crunch Dark
Dig Ground
Dragon Pulse Dragon
Drill Run Ground
Earth Power Ground
Earthquake Ground
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fire Blast Fire
Fire Punch Fire
Flamethrower Fire
Fling Dark
Focus Blast Fighting
Focus Energy Normal
Giga Impact Normal
Helping Hand Normal
Hex Ghost
High Horsepower Ground
Hyper Beam Normal
Ice Beam Ice
Ice Punch Ice
Icy Wind Ice
Iron Tail Steel
Mega Kick Normal
Mega Punch Normal
Mud Shot Ground
Outrage Dragon
Pay Day Normal
Poison Jab Poison
Protect Normal
Rain Dance Water
Rest Psychic
Rock Blast Rock
Rock Slide Rock
Round Normal
Sand Tomb Ground
Sandstorm Rock
Shadow Ball Ghost
Shadow Claw Ghost
Sleep Talk Normal
Sludge Bomb Poison
Sludge Wave Poison
Snore Normal
Stealth Rock Rock
Stomping Tantrum Ground
Stone Edge Rock
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Superpower Fighting
Surf Water
Taunt Dark
Thief Dark
Throat Chop Dark
Thunder Electric
Thunder Punch Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Toxic Spikes Poison
Uproar Normal
Venom Drench Poison
Venoshock Poison
Whirlpool Water

Learnable TMs (Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl)

Move Type
Aerial Ace Flying
Attract Normal
Avalanche Ice
Blizzard Ice
Brick Break Fighting
Bulldoze Ground
Cut Normal
Dig Ground
Double Team Normal
Dragon Pulse Dragon
Earthquake Ground
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fire Blast Fire
Flamethrower Fire
Fling Dark
Focus Blast Fighting
Focus Punch Fighting
Giga Impact Normal
Hyper Beam Normal
Ice Beam Ice
Iron Tail Steel
Poison Jab Poison
Protect Normal
Rain Dance Water
Rest Psychic
Roar Normal
Rock Climb Normal
Rock Slide Rock
Rock Smash Fighting
Rock Tomb Rock
Sandstorm Rock
Shadow Ball Ghost
Shadow Claw Ghost
Shock Wave Electric
Sleep Talk Normal
Sludge Bomb Poison
Stealth Rock Rock
Stone Edge Rock
Strength Normal
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Surf Water
Swagger Normal
Taunt Dark
Thief Dark
Thunder Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Torment Dark
Toxic Poison
Water Pulse Water

Egg moves (Sword/Shield)

Move Type Breed with
Counter Fighting Zigzagoon, Linoone, Obstagoon, Lucario, Lycanroc (both forms), Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Skwovet, Greedent, Chewtle, or Drednaw
Disable Normal Vulpix (both forms), Ninetales (both forms), Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke (both forms), Slowbro (both forms),  Slowking (both forms), Lickitung, or Lickilicky
Poison Fang Poison Salandit
Poison Tail Poison Druddigon, Silicobra, or Sandaconda
Skull Bash Normal Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Avalugg, or Sandaconda
Supersonic Normal Lickitung, Lickilicky, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Whismur, Loudred, or Exploud
Take Down Normal Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Growlithe, Arcanine, Ponyta (both forms), Rapidash (both forms), Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Tauros, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Dunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Zigzagoon (both forms), Linoone (both forms), Obstagoon, Aron, Lairon, Aggron, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Lillipup, Herdier, Stoutland, Bunnelby, Diggersby, Bergmite, Avalugg, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, Wooloo, or Dubwool

Egg moves (Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl)

Move Type Breed with
Beat Up Dark Sneasel, Weavile, Houndour, or Houndoom
Charm Fairy Pikachu, Raichu, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Snubbull, Granbull, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Phanpy, Donphan, Skitty, Delcatty, Piplup, Prinplup, Empoleon, Pachirisu, Buneary, Lopunny, Glameow, or Purugly
Counter Fighting Slakoth, Vigoroth, Slaking, or Lucario
Disable Normal Vulpix, Ninetales, Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Lickitung, Lickilicky, or Kecleon
Focus Energy Normal Rattata, Raticate, Nidoran♂, Nidorino, Nidoking, Mankey, Primeape, Cubone, Marowak, Torchic, Combusken, Blaziken, Vigoroth, Slaking, Numel, Camerupt, Absol, Cranidos, Rampardos, Stunky, or Skuntank
Poison Fang Poison Seviper
Poison Tail Poison Seviper
Skull Bash Normal Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Mankey, or Primeape
Supersonic Normal Lickitung, Lickilicky, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Whismur, Loudred, or Exploud
Take Down Normal Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Rattata, Raticate, Growlithe, Arcanine, Ponyta, Rapidash, Seel, Dewgong, Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Tauros, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Mareep, Flaaffy, Ampharos, Dunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Donphan, Stantler, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Poochyena, Mightyena, Zigzagoon, Linoone, Aron, Lairon, Aggron, Numel, Camerupt, Bidoof, Bibarel, Cranidos, Rampardos, Shieldon, Bastiodon, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp, Hippopotas, or Hippowdon
Venom Drench Poison Seviper, Stunky, or Skuntank

That's all there is to know about this dual-type 'mon, so get out there and find it!

