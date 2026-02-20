Nidoqueen | Pokémon guide

We love a girlboss, and Pokémon's Nidoqueen has to be the obvious choice in the franchise. This powerful unit, although hard to catch, boasts amazing stats and a wide learnset. If you don't yet know how to utilize this icon, don't worry, as we'll give you all the intel we have.

Before they expire, we recommend making full use of Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes if you want to nab Nidoqueen and all of the other wonderful 'mon in the Pokédex.

Here's everything in our Nidoqueen guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Nidoqueen:

National Pokédex # 0,031 Type Ground, Poison Abilities Poison Point or Rivalry Hidden ability Sheer Force Gender ratio Male - 0%

Female - 100% Catch rate 45 (11.09%) Egg groups N/A EV yield Three HP

Nidoqueen's evolution

Nidoqueen is the final evolution of Nidoran♀, and evolves from Nidorina when exposed to a Moon Stone. It doesn't directly relate to Nidoran♂ and its evolution, but is considered to be Nidoking's female counterpart.

Nidoqueen's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Nidoqueen in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Evolve Nidorina Yellow Evolve Nidorina

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Evolve Nidorina Crystal Evolve Nidorina

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed / LeafGreen Evolve Nidorina Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Evolve Nidorina Platinum Evolve Nidorina HeartGold / SoulSilver Evolve Nidorina

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Evolve Nidorina, Trade (Black only) Black 2 / White 2 Evolve Nidorina

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Evolve Nidorina Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Pokémon Bank Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Route 23

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade Isle of Armor Giant's Bed, Frigid Sea, Ballimere Lake (Max Raid Battle), Max Lair (Dynamax Adventure) Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Evolve Nidorina Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Unobtainable Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Nidoqueen's base stats

From Gen 7 onward, Nidoqueen's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 90

Attack - 92

Defense - 87

Sp. Atk - 75

Sp. Def - 85

Speed - 76

Nidoqueen's type strengths and weaknesses

Being a poison- and ground-type Pokémon, Nidoqueen has a number of types it's weak to and resistant against, as well as immunity to one type. Don't put a Pikachu up against Nidoqueen, is all we can say.

Normal damage Dark, Dragon, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Grass, Normal, Steel Weak Ground, Ice, Psychic, Water Resistant Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Poison, Rock Immune Electric

Nidoqueen's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games that it's in, Nidoqueen can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Bite Dark One Crunch Dark One Double Kick Fighting One Earth Power Ground One Flatter Dark One Fury Swipes Normal One Growl Normal One Helping Hand Normal One Poison Sting Poison One Scratch Normal One* Sludge Wave Poison One Superpower Fighting One Tail Whip Normal One Toxic Poison One Toxic Spikes Poison

* Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl only

Learnable TMs (Sword/Shield)

Move Type Attract Normal Avalanche Ice Beat Up Dark Blizzard Ice Body Press Fighting Body Slam Normal Brick Break Fighting Bulldoze Ground Charm Fairy Crunch Dark Dig Ground Dragon Pulse Dragon Drill Run Ground Earth Power Ground Earthquake Ground Endure Normal Facade Normal Fire Blast Fire Fire Punch Fire Flamethrower Fire Fling Dark Focus Blast Fighting Focus Energy Normal Giga Impact Normal Helping Hand Normal Hex Ghost High Horsepower Ground Hyper Beam Normal Ice Beam Ice Ice Punch Ice Icy Wind Ice Iron Tail Steel Mega Kick Normal Mega Punch Normal Mud Shot Ground Outrage Dragon Pay Day Normal Poison Jab Poison Protect Normal Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Rock Blast Rock Rock Slide Rock Round Normal Sand Tomb Ground Sandstorm Rock Shadow Ball Ghost Shadow Claw Ghost Sleep Talk Normal Sludge Bomb Poison Sludge Wave Poison Snore Normal Stealth Rock Rock Stomping Tantrum Ground Stone Edge Rock Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Superpower Fighting Surf Water Taunt Dark Thief Dark Throat Chop Dark Thunder Electric Thunder Punch Electric Thunderbolt Electric Toxic Spikes Poison Uproar Normal Venom Drench Poison Venoshock Poison Whirlpool Water

Learnable TMs (Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl)

Move Type Aerial Ace Flying Attract Normal Avalanche Ice Blizzard Ice Brick Break Fighting Bulldoze Ground Cut Normal Dig Ground Double Team Normal Dragon Pulse Dragon Earthquake Ground Endure Normal Facade Normal Fire Blast Fire Flamethrower Fire Fling Dark Focus Blast Fighting Focus Punch Fighting Giga Impact Normal Hyper Beam Normal Ice Beam Ice Iron Tail Steel Poison Jab Poison Protect Normal Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Roar Normal Rock Climb Normal Rock Slide Rock Rock Smash Fighting Rock Tomb Rock Sandstorm Rock Shadow Ball Ghost Shadow Claw Ghost Shock Wave Electric Sleep Talk Normal Sludge Bomb Poison Stealth Rock Rock Stone Edge Rock Strength Normal Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Surf Water Swagger Normal Taunt Dark Thief Dark Thunder Electric Thunderbolt Electric Torment Dark Toxic Poison Water Pulse Water

Egg moves (Sword/Shield)

Move Type Breed with Counter Fighting Zigzagoon, Linoone, Obstagoon, Lucario, Lycanroc (both forms), Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Skwovet, Greedent, Chewtle, or Drednaw Disable Normal Vulpix (both forms), Ninetales (both forms), Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke (both forms), Slowbro (both forms), Slowking (both forms), Lickitung, or Lickilicky Poison Fang Poison Salandit Poison Tail Poison Druddigon, Silicobra, or Sandaconda Skull Bash Normal Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Avalugg, or Sandaconda Supersonic Normal Lickitung, Lickilicky, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Whismur, Loudred, or Exploud Take Down Normal Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Growlithe, Arcanine, Ponyta (both forms), Rapidash (both forms), Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Tauros, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Dunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Zigzagoon (both forms), Linoone (both forms), Obstagoon, Aron, Lairon, Aggron, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Lillipup, Herdier, Stoutland, Bunnelby, Diggersby, Bergmite, Avalugg, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, Wooloo, or Dubwool

Egg moves (Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl)

Move Type Breed with Beat Up Dark Sneasel, Weavile, Houndour, or Houndoom Charm Fairy Pikachu, Raichu, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Snubbull, Granbull, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Phanpy, Donphan, Skitty, Delcatty, Piplup, Prinplup, Empoleon, Pachirisu, Buneary, Lopunny, Glameow, or Purugly Counter Fighting Slakoth, Vigoroth, Slaking, or Lucario Disable Normal Vulpix, Ninetales, Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Lickitung, Lickilicky, or Kecleon Focus Energy Normal Rattata, Raticate, Nidoran♂, Nidorino, Nidoking, Mankey, Primeape, Cubone, Marowak, Torchic, Combusken, Blaziken, Vigoroth, Slaking, Numel, Camerupt, Absol, Cranidos, Rampardos, Stunky, or Skuntank Poison Fang Poison Seviper Poison Tail Poison Seviper Skull Bash Normal Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Mankey, or Primeape Supersonic Normal Lickitung, Lickilicky, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Whismur, Loudred, or Exploud Take Down Normal Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Rattata, Raticate, Growlithe, Arcanine, Ponyta, Rapidash, Seel, Dewgong, Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Tauros, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Mareep, Flaaffy, Ampharos, Dunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Donphan, Stantler, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Poochyena, Mightyena, Zigzagoon, Linoone, Aron, Lairon, Aggron, Numel, Camerupt, Bidoof, Bibarel, Cranidos, Rampardos, Shieldon, Bastiodon, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp, Hippopotas, or Hippowdon Venom Drench Poison Seviper, Stunky, or Skuntank

That's all there is to know about this dual-type 'mon, so get out there and find it!