Nidoqueen | Pokémon guide

We love a girlboss, and Pokémon's Nidoqueen has to be the obvious choice in the franchise. This powerful unit, although hard to catch, boasts amazing stats and a wide learnset. If you don't yet know how to utilize this icon, don't worry, as we'll give you all the intel we have.
Before they expire, we recommend making full use of Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes if you want to nab Nidoqueen and all of the other wonderful 'mon in the Pokédex.
Here's everything in our Nidoqueen guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Nidoqueen:
|National Pokédex #
|0,031
|Type
|Ground, Poison
|Abilities
|Poison Point or Rivalry
|Hidden ability
|Sheer Force
|Gender ratio
|Male - 0%
Female - 100%
|Catch rate
|45 (11.09%)
|Egg groups
|N/A
|EV yield
|Three HP
Nidoqueen's evolution
Nidoqueen is the final evolution of Nidoran♀, and evolves from Nidorina when exposed to a Moon Stone. It doesn't directly relate to Nidoran♂ and its evolution, but is considered to be Nidoking's female counterpart.
Nidoqueen's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Nidoqueen in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Evolve Nidorina
|Yellow
|Evolve Nidorina
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Evolve Nidorina
|Crystal
|Evolve Nidorina
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Evolve Nidorina
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Evolve Nidorina
|Platinum
|Evolve Nidorina
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Evolve Nidorina
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Evolve Nidorina, Trade (Black only)
|Black 2 / White 2
|Evolve Nidorina
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Evolve Nidorina
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Trade
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Pokémon Bank
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Pokémon Bank
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Route 23
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Trade
|Isle of Armor
|Giant's Bed, Frigid Sea, Ballimere Lake (Max Raid Battle), Max Lair (Dynamax Adventure)
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Evolve Nidorina
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Unobtainable
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Unobtainable
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
Nidoqueen's base stats
From Gen 7 onward, Nidoqueen's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 90
- Attack - 92
- Defense - 87
- Sp. Atk - 75
- Sp. Def - 85
- Speed - 76
Nidoqueen's type strengths and weaknesses
Being a poison- and ground-type Pokémon, Nidoqueen has a number of types it's weak to and resistant against, as well as immunity to one type. Don't put a Pikachu up against Nidoqueen, is all we can say.
|Normal damage
|Dark, Dragon, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Grass, Normal, Steel
|Weak
|Ground, Ice, Psychic, Water
|Resistant
|Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Poison, Rock
|Immune
|Electric
Nidoqueen's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games that it's in, Nidoqueen can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Bite
|Dark
|One
|Crunch
|Dark
|One
|Double Kick
|Fighting
|One
|Earth Power
|Ground
|One
|Flatter
|Dark
|One
|Fury Swipes
|Normal
|One
|Growl
|Normal
|One
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|One
|Poison Sting
|Poison
|One
|Scratch
|Normal
|One*
|Sludge Wave
|Poison
|One
|Superpower
|Fighting
|One
|Tail Whip
|Normal
|One
|Toxic
|Poison
|One
|Toxic Spikes
|Poison
* Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl only
Learnable TMs (Sword/Shield)
|Move
|Type
|Attract
|Normal
|Avalanche
|Ice
|Beat Up
|Dark
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Body Press
|Fighting
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|Charm
|Fairy
|Crunch
|Dark
|Dig
|Ground
|Dragon Pulse
|Dragon
|Drill Run
|Ground
|Earth Power
|Ground
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Fire Punch
|Fire
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Fling
|Dark
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Focus Energy
|Normal
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Hex
|Ghost
|High Horsepower
|Ground
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Iron Tail
|Steel
|Mega Kick
|Normal
|Mega Punch
|Normal
|Mud Shot
|Ground
|Outrage
|Dragon
|Pay Day
|Normal
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|Protect
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Rock Blast
|Rock
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Round
|Normal
|Sand Tomb
|Ground
|Sandstorm
|Rock
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Shadow Claw
|Ghost
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|Sludge Wave
|Poison
|Snore
|Normal
|Stealth Rock
|Rock
|Stomping Tantrum
|Ground
|Stone Edge
|Rock
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Superpower
|Fighting
|Surf
|Water
|Taunt
|Dark
|Thief
|Dark
|Throat Chop
|Dark
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunder Punch
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Toxic Spikes
|Poison
|Uproar
|Normal
|Venom Drench
|Poison
|Venoshock
|Poison
|Whirlpool
|Water
Learnable TMs (Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl)
|Move
|Type
|Aerial Ace
|Flying
|Attract
|Normal
|Avalanche
|Ice
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|Cut
|Normal
|Dig
|Ground
|Double Team
|Normal
|Dragon Pulse
|Dragon
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Fling
|Dark
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Focus Punch
|Fighting
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Iron Tail
|Steel
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|Protect
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Roar
|Normal
|Rock Climb
|Normal
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Rock Smash
|Fighting
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Sandstorm
|Rock
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Shadow Claw
|Ghost
|Shock Wave
|Electric
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|Stealth Rock
|Rock
|Stone Edge
|Rock
|Strength
|Normal
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Surf
|Water
|Swagger
|Normal
|Taunt
|Dark
|Thief
|Dark
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Torment
|Dark
|Toxic
|Poison
|Water Pulse
|Water
Egg moves (Sword/Shield)
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Counter
|Fighting
|Zigzagoon, Linoone, Obstagoon, Lucario, Lycanroc (both forms), Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Skwovet, Greedent, Chewtle, or Drednaw
|Disable
|Normal
|Vulpix (both forms), Ninetales (both forms), Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke (both forms), Slowbro (both forms), Slowking (both forms), Lickitung, or Lickilicky
|Poison Fang
|Poison
|Salandit
|Poison Tail
|Poison
|Druddigon, Silicobra, or Sandaconda
|Skull Bash
|Normal
|Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Avalugg, or Sandaconda
|Supersonic
|Normal
|Lickitung, Lickilicky, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Whismur, Loudred, or Exploud
|Take Down
|Normal
|Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Growlithe, Arcanine, Ponyta (both forms), Rapidash (both forms), Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Tauros, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Dunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Zigzagoon (both forms), Linoone (both forms), Obstagoon, Aron, Lairon, Aggron, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Lillipup, Herdier, Stoutland, Bunnelby, Diggersby, Bergmite, Avalugg, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, Wooloo, or Dubwool
Egg moves (Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl)
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Beat Up
|Dark
|Sneasel, Weavile, Houndour, or Houndoom
|Charm
|Fairy
|Pikachu, Raichu, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Snubbull, Granbull, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Phanpy, Donphan, Skitty, Delcatty, Piplup, Prinplup, Empoleon, Pachirisu, Buneary, Lopunny, Glameow, or Purugly
|Counter
|Fighting
|Slakoth, Vigoroth, Slaking, or Lucario
|Disable
|Normal
|Vulpix, Ninetales, Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Lickitung, Lickilicky, or Kecleon
|Focus Energy
|Normal
|Rattata, Raticate, Nidoran♂, Nidorino, Nidoking, Mankey, Primeape, Cubone, Marowak, Torchic, Combusken, Blaziken, Vigoroth, Slaking, Numel, Camerupt, Absol, Cranidos, Rampardos, Stunky, or Skuntank
|Poison Fang
|Poison
|Seviper
|Poison Tail
|Poison
|Seviper
|Skull Bash
|Normal
|Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Mankey, or Primeape
|Supersonic
|Normal
|Lickitung, Lickilicky, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Whismur, Loudred, or Exploud
|Take Down
|Normal
|Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Rattata, Raticate, Growlithe, Arcanine, Ponyta, Rapidash, Seel, Dewgong, Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Tauros, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Mareep, Flaaffy, Ampharos, Dunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Donphan, Stantler, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Poochyena, Mightyena, Zigzagoon, Linoone, Aron, Lairon, Aggron, Numel, Camerupt, Bidoof, Bibarel, Cranidos, Rampardos, Shieldon, Bastiodon, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp, Hippopotas, or Hippowdon
|Venom Drench
|Poison
|Seviper, Stunky, or Skuntank
That's all there is to know about this dual-type 'mon, so get out there and find it!