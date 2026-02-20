Nidoran♀ | Pokémon guide

Need to know something about Pokémon’s Nidoran♀? Check out our guide for all the knowledge you could ever need.

pokemon nidoran's artwork over a purple background
Holly Alice Avatar

Updated:

Pokémon 
Google Preferred Source Button

So, you have a Nidoran. Great! But is it the Pokémon Nidoran♀, or the male ♂? If it's the female, then you're in the right place. Our guide goes through all the key information about the Poison Pin Pokémon, like where to find one to catch, how to evolve it, and what you can successfully breed it with.

We've got a list of the all-time best Pokémon games if you're thinking about which Pokédex you want to try and fill next, whether it includes the Nidorans or not.

Here's everything in our Nidoran♀ guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Nidoran♀:

National Pokédex # 0,029
Type Poison
Abilities Poison Point or Rivalry
Hidden ability Hustle
Gender ratio 100% female
Catch rate 41.3%
Egg groups Monster and Field
EV yield 1

The pokemon nidoran's evolutionary line with Nidorina and Nidoqueen

Nidoran♀'s evolution

Nidoran♀ evolves at level 16 into Nidorina, and then again into Nidoqueen when using a Moon Stone. A female Nidoran will not evolve into Nidorino or Nidoking.

Nidoran♀'s locations

Wondering where to find one? Here are all the locations you can find Nidoran♀ in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Route 22, Safari Zone
Yellow Routes 2, 9, 10, and 22, Safari Zone

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 35 and 36
Crystal Route 35, National Park

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed / LeafGreen Route 3, Safari Zone
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Route 201
Platinum Route 201
HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 35 and 36, Safari Zone

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade
White White Forest
Black 2 / White 2 Route 2

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Route 11
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Pokémon Bank
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 9, 10, 22, and 23

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade
Isle of Armor Ballimere Lake, Frigid Sea, Frostpoint Field, Giant's Bed, Old Cemetery
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Route 201, Grand Underground, Swampy Cave, Riverbank Cave, Dazzling Cave, Still-water Cavern, Sunlit Cavern, Stargleam Cavern
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Nidoran♀'s base stats

These are Nidoran♀'s base stats. As you use her and level her up, these stats will grow.

  • HP - 55
  • Attack - 47
  • Defense - 52
  • Sp. Atk - 40
  • Sp. Def - 40
  • Speed - 41

Nidoran♀'s type strengths and weaknesses

Nidoran, as a poison Pokémon, is resistant to that type's moves. They can also withstand bug, fairy, fighting, and grass moves. Keep them away from psychic- and ground-types, though, as these are its two weaknesses.

Normal damage Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ice, Normal, Rock, Steel, Water
Weak Ground, Psychic
Resistant Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Poison
Immune None

Nidoran♀'s moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Nidoran♀ can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Growl Normal
One Poison Sting Poison
Five Scratch Normal
Ten Tail Whip Normal
15 Fury Swipes Normal
20 Toxic Spikes Poison
25 Double Kick Fighting
30 Bite Dark
35 Helping Hand Normal
40 Toxic Poison
45 Flatter Dark
50 Crunch Dark
55 Earth Power Ground

Learnable TMs

Move Type Games
Aerial Ace Flying In BD/SP
Attract Normal In both
Beat Up Dark In SW/SH
Blizzard Ice In both
Body Slam Normal In SW/SH
Charm Fairy In SW/SH
Crunch Dark In SW/SH
Cut Normal In BD/SP
Dig Ground In both
Double Team Normal In BD/SP
Earth Power Ground In SW/SH
Endure Normal In both
Facade Normal In SW/SH
Focus Energy Normal In SW/SH
Helping Hand Normal In SW/SH
Ice Beam Ice In both
Iron Tail Steel In both
Poison Jab Poison In both
Protect Normal In both
Rain Dance Water In both
Rest Psychic In both
Rock Smash Fighting In BD/SP
Round Normal In SW/SH
Shadow Claw Ghost In both
Shock Wave Electric In BD/SP
Sleep Talk Normal In both
Sludge Bomb Poison In both
Snore Normal In SW/SH
Strength Normal In BD/SP
Substitute Normal In both
Sunny Day Fire In both
Swagger Normal In BD/SP
Thief Dark In both
Thunder Electric In both
Thunderbolt Electric In both
Toxic Poison In BD/SP
Toxic Spikes Poison In SW/SH
Venom Drench Poison In SW/SH
Venoshock Poison In SW/SH
Water Pulse Water In BD/SP

artwork of pokemon nidoran from an official TCG card

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Games
Beat Up Dark Sneasel, Weavile, Houndour, Houndoom In BD/SP
Charm Fairy Pikachu, Raichu, Eevee, Flareon, Jolteon, Vaporeon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Snubbull, Granbull, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Phanpy, Donphan, Skitty, Delcatty, Piplup, Prinplup, Empoleon, Pachirisu, Buneary, Lopunny, Glameow, Purugly In BD/SP
Counter Fighting Zigzagoon, Linoone, Obstagoon, Riolu, Lycanroc, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Robot, Cinderace, Skwovet, Greedent, Chewtle, Drednaw In SW/SH
Counter Fighting Slakoth, Vigoroth, Slaking, Lucario In BD/SP
Disable Normal Vulpix, Ninetails, Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Lickitung, Lickilicky In SW/SH
Disable Normal Vulpix, Ninetails, Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Lickitung, Lickilicky, Kecleon In BD/SP
Focus Energy Normal Rattata, Raticate, Nidoran ♂, Nidorino, Nidoking, Mankey, Primeape, Cubone, Marowak, Torchic, Combusken, Blaziken, Vigoroth, Slaking, Numel, Camerupt, Abson, Cranidos, Rampardos, Stunky, Skuntank In BD/SP
Poison Fang Poison Salandit In SW/SH
Poison Fang Poison Seviper In BD/SP
Poison Tail Poison Druddigon, Silicobra, Sandaconda In SW/SH
Poison Tail Poison Seviper In BD/SP
Skull Bash Normal Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Avalugg, Sandaconda In SW/SH
Skull Bash Normal Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Mankey, Primeape In BD/SP
Supersonic Normal Lickitung, Lickilicky, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Whismur, Loudred, Exploud In both
Take Down Normal Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur,  Growlithe, Arcanine, Ponyta, Ninetails, Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Tauros, Eevee, Flareon, Jolteon, Vaporeon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Dunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Zigzagoon, Linoone, Obstagoon, Aron, Lairon, Aggron, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Lillipup, Herdier, Stoutland, Bunnelby, Diggersby, Bergmite, Avalugg, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, Wooloo, Dubwool In SW/SH
Take Down Normal Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Rattata, Raticate, Growlithe, Arcanine, Ponyta, Ninetails, Seel, Dewgong, Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Tauros, Eevee, Flareon, Jolteon, Vaporeon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Mareep, Flaaffy, Ampharos, Dunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Donphan, Stantler, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Poochyena, Mightyena, Zigzagoon, Linoone, Obstagoon, Aron, Lairon, Aggron, Numel, Camerupt, Bidoof, Bibarel, Cranidos, Rampardos, Shieldon, Bastiodon, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp, Hippopotas, Hippowdon In BD/SP
Venom Drench Poison Seviper, Stunky, Skuntank In BD/SP

There you have it, everything you need to know about the female Pokémon Nidoran.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.