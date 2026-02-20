Nidoran♀ | Pokémon guide

So, you have a Nidoran. Great! But is it the Pokémon Nidoran♀, or the male ♂? If it's the female, then you're in the right place. Our guide goes through all the key information about the Poison Pin Pokémon, like where to find one to catch, how to evolve it, and what you can successfully breed it with.
Here's everything in our Nidoran♀ guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Nidoran♀:
|National Pokédex #
|0,029
|Type
|Poison
|Abilities
|Poison Point or Rivalry
|Hidden ability
|Hustle
|Gender ratio
|100% female
|Catch rate
|41.3%
|Egg groups
|Monster and Field
|EV yield
|1
Nidoran♀'s evolution
Nidoran♀ evolves at level 16 into Nidorina, and then again into Nidoqueen when using a Moon Stone. A female Nidoran will not evolve into Nidorino or Nidoking.
Nidoran♀'s locations
Wondering where to find one? Here are all the locations you can find Nidoran♀ in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Route 22, Safari Zone
|Yellow
|Routes 2, 9, 10, and 22, Safari Zone
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Routes 35 and 36
|Crystal
|Route 35, National Park
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Route 3, Safari Zone
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Route 201
|Platinum
|Route 201
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Routes 35 and 36, Safari Zone
Gen 5 locations
|Black
|Trade
|White
|White Forest
|Black 2 / White 2
|Route 2
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Route 11
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Trade
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Pokémon Bank
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Pokémon Bank
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Routes 9, 10, 22, and 23
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Trade
|Isle of Armor
|Ballimere Lake, Frigid Sea, Frostpoint Field, Giant's Bed, Old Cemetery
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Route 201, Grand Underground, Swampy Cave, Riverbank Cave, Dazzling Cave, Still-water Cavern, Sunlit Cavern, Stargleam Cavern
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Unobtainable
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
Nidoran♀'s base stats
These are Nidoran♀'s base stats. As you use her and level her up, these stats will grow.
- HP - 55
- Attack - 47
- Defense - 52
- Sp. Atk - 40
- Sp. Def - 40
- Speed - 41
Nidoran♀'s type strengths and weaknesses
Nidoran, as a poison Pokémon, is resistant to that type's moves. They can also withstand bug, fairy, fighting, and grass moves. Keep them away from psychic- and ground-types, though, as these are its two weaknesses.
|Normal damage
|Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ice, Normal, Rock, Steel, Water
|Weak
|Ground, Psychic
|Resistant
|Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Poison
|Immune
|None
Nidoran♀'s moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Nidoran♀ can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Growl
|Normal
|One
|Poison Sting
|Poison
|Five
|Scratch
|Normal
|Ten
|Tail Whip
|Normal
|15
|Fury Swipes
|Normal
|20
|Toxic Spikes
|Poison
|25
|Double Kick
|Fighting
|30
|Bite
|Dark
|35
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|40
|Toxic
|Poison
|45
|Flatter
|Dark
|50
|Crunch
|Dark
|55
|Earth Power
|Ground
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Games
|Aerial Ace
|Flying
|In BD/SP
|Attract
|Normal
|In both
|Beat Up
|Dark
|In SW/SH
|Blizzard
|Ice
|In both
|Body Slam
|Normal
|In SW/SH
|Charm
|Fairy
|In SW/SH
|Crunch
|Dark
|In SW/SH
|Cut
|Normal
|In BD/SP
|Dig
|Ground
|In both
|Double Team
|Normal
|In BD/SP
|Earth Power
|Ground
|In SW/SH
|Endure
|Normal
|In both
|Facade
|Normal
|In SW/SH
|Focus Energy
|Normal
|In SW/SH
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|In SW/SH
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|In both
|Iron Tail
|Steel
|In both
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|In both
|Protect
|Normal
|In both
|Rain Dance
|Water
|In both
|Rest
|Psychic
|In both
|Rock Smash
|Fighting
|In BD/SP
|Round
|Normal
|In SW/SH
|Shadow Claw
|Ghost
|In both
|Shock Wave
|Electric
|In BD/SP
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|In both
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|In both
|Snore
|Normal
|In SW/SH
|Strength
|Normal
|In BD/SP
|Substitute
|Normal
|In both
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|In both
|Swagger
|Normal
|In BD/SP
|Thief
|Dark
|In both
|Thunder
|Electric
|In both
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|In both
|Toxic
|Poison
|In BD/SP
|Toxic Spikes
|Poison
|In SW/SH
|Venom Drench
|Poison
|In SW/SH
|Venoshock
|Poison
|In SW/SH
|Water Pulse
|Water
|In BD/SP
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Games
|Beat Up
|Dark
|Sneasel, Weavile, Houndour, Houndoom
|In BD/SP
|Charm
|Fairy
|Pikachu, Raichu, Eevee, Flareon, Jolteon, Vaporeon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Snubbull, Granbull, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Phanpy, Donphan, Skitty, Delcatty, Piplup, Prinplup, Empoleon, Pachirisu, Buneary, Lopunny, Glameow, Purugly
|In BD/SP
|Counter
|Fighting
|Zigzagoon, Linoone, Obstagoon, Riolu, Lycanroc, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Robot, Cinderace, Skwovet, Greedent, Chewtle, Drednaw
|In SW/SH
|Counter
|Fighting
|Slakoth, Vigoroth, Slaking, Lucario
|In BD/SP
|Disable
|Normal
|Vulpix, Ninetails, Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Lickitung, Lickilicky
|In SW/SH
|Disable
|Normal
|Vulpix, Ninetails, Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Lickitung, Lickilicky, Kecleon
|In BD/SP
|Focus Energy
|Normal
|Rattata, Raticate, Nidoran ♂, Nidorino, Nidoking, Mankey, Primeape, Cubone, Marowak, Torchic, Combusken, Blaziken, Vigoroth, Slaking, Numel, Camerupt, Abson, Cranidos, Rampardos, Stunky, Skuntank
|In BD/SP
|Poison Fang
|Poison
|Salandit
|In SW/SH
|Poison Fang
|Poison
|Seviper
|In BD/SP
|Poison Tail
|Poison
|Druddigon, Silicobra, Sandaconda
|In SW/SH
|Poison Tail
|Poison
|Seviper
|In BD/SP
|Skull Bash
|Normal
|Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Avalugg, Sandaconda
|In SW/SH
|Skull Bash
|Normal
|Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Mankey, Primeape
|In BD/SP
|Supersonic
|Normal
|Lickitung, Lickilicky, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Whismur, Loudred, Exploud
|In both
|Take Down
|Normal
|Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Growlithe, Arcanine, Ponyta, Ninetails, Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Tauros, Eevee, Flareon, Jolteon, Vaporeon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Dunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Zigzagoon, Linoone, Obstagoon, Aron, Lairon, Aggron, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Lillipup, Herdier, Stoutland, Bunnelby, Diggersby, Bergmite, Avalugg, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, Wooloo, Dubwool
|In SW/SH
|Take Down
|Normal
|Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Rattata, Raticate, Growlithe, Arcanine, Ponyta, Ninetails, Seel, Dewgong, Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Tauros, Eevee, Flareon, Jolteon, Vaporeon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Mareep, Flaaffy, Ampharos, Dunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Donphan, Stantler, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Poochyena, Mightyena, Zigzagoon, Linoone, Obstagoon, Aron, Lairon, Aggron, Numel, Camerupt, Bidoof, Bibarel, Cranidos, Rampardos, Shieldon, Bastiodon, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp, Hippopotas, Hippowdon
|In BD/SP
|Venom Drench
|Poison
|Seviper, Stunky, Skuntank
|In BD/SP
There you have it, everything you need to know about the female Pokémon Nidoran.