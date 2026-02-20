Nidoran♀ | Pokémon guide

So, you have a Nidoran. Great! But is it the Pokémon Nidoran♀, or the male ♂? If it's the female, then you're in the right place. Our guide goes through all the key information about the Poison Pin Pokémon, like where to find one to catch, how to evolve it, and what you can successfully breed it with.

Here's everything in our Nidoran♀ guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Nidoran♀:

National Pokédex # 0,029 Type Poison Abilities Poison Point or Rivalry Hidden ability Hustle Gender ratio 100% female Catch rate 41.3% Egg groups Monster and Field EV yield 1

Nidoran♀'s evolution

Nidoran♀ evolves at level 16 into Nidorina, and then again into Nidoqueen when using a Moon Stone. A female Nidoran will not evolve into Nidorino or Nidoking.

Nidoran♀'s locations

Wondering where to find one? Here are all the locations you can find Nidoran♀ in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Route 22, Safari Zone Yellow Routes 2, 9, 10, and 22, Safari Zone

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 35 and 36 Crystal Route 35, National Park

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed / LeafGreen Route 3, Safari Zone Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Route 201 Platinum Route 201 HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 35 and 36, Safari Zone

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade White White Forest Black 2 / White 2 Route 2

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Route 11 Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Pokémon Bank Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 9, 10, 22, and 23

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade Isle of Armor Ballimere Lake, Frigid Sea, Frostpoint Field, Giant's Bed, Old Cemetery Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Route 201, Grand Underground, Swampy Cave, Riverbank Cave, Dazzling Cave, Still-water Cavern, Sunlit Cavern, Stargleam Cavern Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Nidoran♀'s base stats

These are Nidoran♀'s base stats. As you use her and level her up, these stats will grow.

HP - 55

- 55 Attack - 47

- 47 Defense - 52

- 52 Sp . Atk - 40

. - 40 Sp. Def - 40

- 40 Speed - 41

Nidoran♀'s type strengths and weaknesses

Nidoran, as a poison Pokémon, is resistant to that type's moves. They can also withstand bug, fairy, fighting, and grass moves. Keep them away from psychic- and ground-types, though, as these are its two weaknesses.

Normal damage Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ice, Normal, Rock, Steel, Water Weak Ground, Psychic Resistant Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Poison Immune None

Nidoran♀'s moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Nidoran♀ can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Growl Normal One Poison Sting Poison Five Scratch Normal Ten Tail Whip Normal 15 Fury Swipes Normal 20 Toxic Spikes Poison 25 Double Kick Fighting 30 Bite Dark 35 Helping Hand Normal 40 Toxic Poison 45 Flatter Dark 50 Crunch Dark 55 Earth Power Ground

Learnable TMs

Move Type Games Aerial Ace Flying In BD/SP Attract Normal In both Beat Up Dark In SW/SH Blizzard Ice In both Body Slam Normal In SW/SH Charm Fairy In SW/SH Crunch Dark In SW/SH Cut Normal In BD/SP Dig Ground In both Double Team Normal In BD/SP Earth Power Ground In SW/SH Endure Normal In both Facade Normal In SW/SH Focus Energy Normal In SW/SH Helping Hand Normal In SW/SH Ice Beam Ice In both Iron Tail Steel In both Poison Jab Poison In both Protect Normal In both Rain Dance Water In both Rest Psychic In both Rock Smash Fighting In BD/SP Round Normal In SW/SH Shadow Claw Ghost In both Shock Wave Electric In BD/SP Sleep Talk Normal In both Sludge Bomb Poison In both Snore Normal In SW/SH Strength Normal In BD/SP Substitute Normal In both Sunny Day Fire In both Swagger Normal In BD/SP Thief Dark In both Thunder Electric In both Thunderbolt Electric In both Toxic Poison In BD/SP Toxic Spikes Poison In SW/SH Venom Drench Poison In SW/SH Venoshock Poison In SW/SH Water Pulse Water In BD/SP

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Games Beat Up Dark Sneasel, Weavile, Houndour, Houndoom In BD/SP Charm Fairy Pikachu, Raichu, Eevee, Flareon, Jolteon, Vaporeon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Snubbull, Granbull, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Phanpy, Donphan, Skitty, Delcatty, Piplup, Prinplup, Empoleon, Pachirisu, Buneary, Lopunny, Glameow, Purugly In BD/SP Counter Fighting Zigzagoon, Linoone, Obstagoon, Riolu, Lycanroc, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Robot, Cinderace, Skwovet, Greedent, Chewtle, Drednaw In SW/SH Counter Fighting Slakoth, Vigoroth, Slaking, Lucario In BD/SP Disable Normal Vulpix, Ninetails, Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Lickitung, Lickilicky In SW/SH Disable Normal Vulpix, Ninetails, Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Lickitung, Lickilicky, Kecleon In BD/SP Focus Energy Normal Rattata, Raticate, Nidoran ♂, Nidorino, Nidoking, Mankey, Primeape, Cubone, Marowak, Torchic, Combusken, Blaziken, Vigoroth, Slaking, Numel, Camerupt, Abson, Cranidos, Rampardos, Stunky, Skuntank In BD/SP Poison Fang Poison Salandit In SW/SH Poison Fang Poison Seviper In BD/SP Poison Tail Poison Druddigon, Silicobra, Sandaconda In SW/SH Poison Tail Poison Seviper In BD/SP Skull Bash Normal Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Avalugg, Sandaconda In SW/SH Skull Bash Normal Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Mankey, Primeape In BD/SP Supersonic Normal Lickitung, Lickilicky, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Whismur, Loudred, Exploud In both Take Down Normal Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Growlithe, Arcanine, Ponyta, Ninetails, Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Tauros, Eevee, Flareon, Jolteon, Vaporeon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Dunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Zigzagoon, Linoone, Obstagoon, Aron, Lairon, Aggron, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Lillipup, Herdier, Stoutland, Bunnelby, Diggersby, Bergmite, Avalugg, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, Wooloo, Dubwool In SW/SH Take Down Normal Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Rattata, Raticate, Growlithe, Arcanine, Ponyta, Ninetails, Seel, Dewgong, Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Tauros, Eevee, Flareon, Jolteon, Vaporeon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Mareep, Flaaffy, Ampharos, Dunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Donphan, Stantler, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Poochyena, Mightyena, Zigzagoon, Linoone, Obstagoon, Aron, Lairon, Aggron, Numel, Camerupt, Bidoof, Bibarel, Cranidos, Rampardos, Shieldon, Bastiodon, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp, Hippopotas, Hippowdon In BD/SP Venom Drench Poison Seviper, Stunky, Skuntank In BD/SP

There you have it, everything you need to know about the female Pokémon Nidoran.