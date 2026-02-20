Nidoran♂ | Pokémon guide

It's time to get well-versed in Pokémon's Nidoran♂, learning the cutie's evolution, locations, moveset, and more.

Before the same 'mon could be multiple genders in the franchise, there was Pokémon's Nidoran♂, the male version of Nidoran♀. That's right - in Generation 1, Pokémon had to be male or female - that's why two versions of Nidoran exist. Didn't know this? You're bound to learn a lot more about Nidoran♂ in this guide, including its evolutions, base stats, and locations.

Here's everything in our Nidoran♂ guide:

    Here's the key information you need to know about Nidoran♂:

    National Pokédex # 0,032
    Type Poison
    Abilities Poison Point or Rivalry
    Hidden ability Hustle
    Gender ratio Male - 100%
    Female - 0%
    Catch rate 235 (41.3%)
    Egg groups Monster and Field
    EV yield One attack

    Nidoran♂'s evolution

    Nidoran♂ evolves into Nidorino at level 16, which evolves into a Nidoking, the final evolution. Its evolution isn't directly related to that of Nidoran♀'s, but, as mentioned above, Nidoran♂ is the male version of Nidoran♀.

    Pokemon Nidoran male's evolution line, with Nidorino and Nidoking

    Nidoran♂'s locations

    Here are all the locations you can find Nidoran♂ in each Pokémon game:

    Gen 1 locations

    Red / Blue Route 22, Safari Zone
    Yellow Routes 2, 9, 10, and 22, Safari Zone

    Gen 2 locations

    Gold / Silver Routes 35 and 36
    Crystal National Park (morning), Route 35 (swarm)

    Gen 3 locations

    Ruby / Sapphire Trade
    Emerald Trade
    FireRed / LeafGreen Route 3, Safari Zone, Trade Nidoran♀ in Underground Path of Kanto Routes 5 and 6 (LeafGreen only)
    Colosseum Trade
    XD Trade

    Gen 4 locations

    Diamond / Pearl Route 201 with Poké Radar
    Platinum Route 201 with Poké Radar
    HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 35 and 36, Safari Zone - Savannah (morning)

    Gen 5 locations

    Black / White Trade (Black only), White Forest (White only)
    Black 2 / White 2 Route 2 (Hidden Grotto)

    Gen 6 locations

    X / Y Route 11's Horde Encounter
    Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

    Gen 7 locations

    Sun / Moon Pokémon Bank
    Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank
    Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 9, 10, 22, and 23

    Gen 8 locations

    Sword / Shield Trade
    Isle of Armor Giant's Bed, Old Cemetery, Frostpoint Field, the Max Raid Battle of the following areas: Giant's Bed, Frigid Sea, and Ballimere Lake
    Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Route 201 with Poké Radar, Grand Underground - Grassland Cave, Swampy Cave, Riverbank Cave, Dazzling Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Sunlit Cavern, Stargleam Cavern, Bogsunk Cavern
    Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

    Gen 9 locations

    Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable
    The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Unobtainable
    Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

    Pokemon Nidoran male in a forest in art from Pokemon TCG Pocket

    Nidoran♂'s base stats

    From Gen 7 onward, Nidoran♂'s base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

    • HP - 46
    • Attack - 57
    • Defense - 40
    • Sp. Atk - 40
    • Sp. Def - 40
    • Speed - 50

    Nidoran♂'s type strengths and weaknesses

    Nidoran♂ is a poison-type Pokémon, and this comes with certain types that it's stronger against or weaker to. Nidoran♂ sadly isn't immune to any 'mon, but further along its evolution, this changes.

    Normal damage Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ice, Normal, Rock, Steel, Water
    Weak Ground, Psychic
    Resistant Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Poison
    Immune N/A

    Nidoran♂'s moveset

    In the latest generation of Pokémon games that it's in, Nidoran♂ can learn the following moves: 

    Level up moves

    Level Move Type
    One Leer Normal
    One Poison Sting Poison
    Five Peck Flying
    Ten Focus Energy Normal
    15 Fury Attack Normal
    20 Toxic Spikes Poison
    25 Double Kick Fighting
    30 Horn Attack Normal
    35 Helping Hand Normal
    40 Toxic Poison
    45 Flatter Dark
    50 Poison Jab Poison
    55 Earth Power Ground

    Learnable TMs (Sword/Shield)

    Move Type
    Amnesia Psychic
    Attract Normal
    Beat Up Dark
    Blizzard Ice
    Body Slam Normal
    Dig Ground
    Drill Run Ground
    Earth Power Ground
    Endure Normal
    Facade Normal
    Focus Energy Normal
    Helping Hand Normal
    Ice Beam Ice
    Iron Tail Steel
    Poison Jab Poison
    Protect Normal
    Rain Dance Water
    Rest Psychic
    Round Normal
    Shadow Claw Ghost
    Sleep Talk Normal
    Sludge Bomb Poison
    Smart Strike Steel
    Snore Normal
    Substitute Normal
    Sunny Day Fire
    Thief Dark
    Thunder Electric
    Thunderbolt Electric
    Toxic Spikes Poison
    Venom Drench Poison
    Venoshock Electric

    Learnable TMs (Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl)

    Move Type
    Attract Normal
    Blizzard Ice
    Cut Normal
    Dig Ground
    Double Team Normal
    Endure Normal
    Facade Normal
    Ice Beam Ice
    Iron Tail Steel
    Poison Jab Poison
    Protect Normal
    Rain Dance Water
    Rest Psychic
    Rock Smash Rock
    Shadow Claw Ghost
    Shock Wave Electric
    Sleep Talk Normal
    Sludge Bomb Poison
    Strength Normal
    Substitute Normal
    Sunny Day Fire
    Swagger Normal
    Thief Dark
    Thunder Electric
    Thunderbolt Electric
    Toxic Poison
    Water Pulse Water

    Egg moves (Sword/Shield)

    Move Type Breed with
    Confusion Psychic Psyduck, Golduck, Ponyta, Rapidash, Slowpoke (both forms), Slowbro (both forms), Slowking (both forms), Espeon, Woobat, Swoobat, Espurr, Meowstic, or Oranguru
    Counter Fighting Zigzagoon, Linoone, Obstagoon, Lucario, Lycanroc, Lycanroc, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Skwovet, Greedent, Chewtle, or Drednaw
    Disable Normal Vulpix (both forms), Ninetales (both forms), Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke (both forms), Slowbro (both forms), Slowking (both forms), Lickitung, or Lickilicky
    Head Smash Rock Scraggy, Scrafty, Tyrantrum, or Drednaw
    Horn Drill Normal Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Excadrill, Tyrunt, or Tyrantrum
    Poison Tail Poison Druddigon, Silicobra, or Sandaconda
    Sucker Punch Dark Diglett (both forms), Dugtrio (both forms), Seedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Mawile, Absol, Stunky, Skuntank, Purrloin, Liepard, Meowstic, Lycanroc (both forms), Sobble, Drizzile, Inteleon, Nickit, or Thievul
    Supersonic Normal Lickitung, Lickilicky, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Whismur, Loudred, or Exploud
    Take Down Normal Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Growlithe, Arcanine, Ponyta, Ponyta, Rapidash, Rapidash, Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Tauros, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Dunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Zigzagoo (both forms), Linoone (both forms), Obstagoon, Aron, Lairon, Aggron, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Lillipup, Herdier, Stoutland, Bunnelby, Diggersby, Bergmite, Avalugg, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, Wooloo, or Dubwool
    Thrash Normal Meowth, Perrserker, Cubone, Marowak (both forms), Tauros, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Larvitar, Pupitar, Tyranitar, Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile, Darumaka (both forms), Darmanitan (both forms), Cubchoo, Beartic, Tyrunt, Tyrantrum, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, or Morpeko

    Egg moves (Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl)

    Move Type Breed with
    Amnesia Psychic Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Snorlax, Sentret, Furret, Wooper, Quagsire, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Slakoth, Vigoroth, Slaking, Wailmer, Wailord, Numel, Camerupt, Torkoal, Bidoof, or Bibarel
    Beat Up Dark Sneasel, Weavile, Houndour, or Houndoom
    Confusion Psychic Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Espeon, Girafarig, Spoink, or Grumpig
    Counter Fighting Slakoth, Vigoroth, Slaking, or Lucario
    Disable Normal Vulpix, Ninetales, Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Lickitung, Lickilicky, or Kecleon
    Head Smash Rock Cranidos or Rampardos
    Horn Drill Normal Rhyhorn, Rhydon, or Rhyperior
    Poison Tail Poison Seviper
    Sucker Punch Dark Rattata, Raticate, Diglett, Dugtrio, Sentret, Furret, Poochyena, Mightyena, Seedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Slaking, Mawile, Spinda, Kecleon, Absol, Glameow, Purugly, Stunky, or Skuntank
    Supersonic Normal Lickitung, Lickilicky, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Whismur, Loudred, or Exploud
    Take Down Normal Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Rattata, Raticate, Growlithe, Arcanine, Ponyta, Rapidash, Seel, Dewgong, Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Tauros, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Mareep, Flaaffy, Ampharos, Dunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Donphan, Stantler, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Poochyena, Mightyena, Zigzagoon, Linoone, Aron, Lairon, Aggron, Numel, Camerupt, Bidoof, Bibarel, Cranidos, Rampardos, Shieldon, Bastiodon, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp, Hippopotas, or Hippowdon
    Thrash Normal Mankey, Primeape, Cubone, Marowak, Tauros, Totodile, Croconaw, Feraligatr, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Larvitar, Pupitar, Tyranitar, Spinda, or Mankey
    Venom Drench Poison Seviper, Stunky, or Skuntank

    You're all caught up on Nidoran♂ now, so go out there and find it!

