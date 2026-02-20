Nidoran♂ | Pokémon guide

Before the same 'mon could be multiple genders in the franchise, there was Pokémon's Nidoran♂, the male version of Nidoran♀. That's right - in Generation 1, Pokémon had to be male or female - that's why two versions of Nidoran exist. Didn't know this? You're bound to learn a lot more about Nidoran♂ in this guide, including its evolutions, base stats, and locations.
Here's everything in our Nidoran♂ guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Nidoran♂:
|National Pokédex #
|0,032
|Type
|Poison
|Abilities
|Poison Point or Rivalry
|Hidden ability
|Hustle
|Gender ratio
|Male - 100%
Female - 0%
|Catch rate
|235 (41.3%)
|Egg groups
|Monster and Field
|EV yield
|One attack
Nidoran♂'s evolution
Nidoran♂ evolves into Nidorino at level 16, which evolves into a Nidoking, the final evolution. Its evolution isn't directly related to that of Nidoran♀'s, but, as mentioned above, Nidoran♂ is the male version of Nidoran♀.
Nidoran♂'s locations
Here are all the locations you can find Nidoran♂ in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Route 22, Safari Zone
|Yellow
|Routes 2, 9, 10, and 22, Safari Zone
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Routes 35 and 36
|Crystal
|National Park (morning), Route 35 (swarm)
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Route 3, Safari Zone, Trade Nidoran♀ in Underground Path of Kanto Routes 5 and 6 (LeafGreen only)
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Route 201 with Poké Radar
|Platinum
|Route 201 with Poké Radar
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Routes 35 and 36, Safari Zone - Savannah (morning)
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Trade (Black only), White Forest (White only)
|Black 2 / White 2
|Route 2 (Hidden Grotto)
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Route 11's Horde Encounter
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Trade
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Pokémon Bank
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Pokémon Bank
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Routes 9, 10, 22, and 23
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Trade
|Isle of Armor
|Giant's Bed, Old Cemetery, Frostpoint Field, the Max Raid Battle of the following areas: Giant's Bed, Frigid Sea, and Ballimere Lake
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Route 201 with Poké Radar, Grand Underground - Grassland Cave, Swampy Cave, Riverbank Cave, Dazzling Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Sunlit Cavern, Stargleam Cavern, Bogsunk Cavern
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Unobtainable
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Unobtainable
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
Nidoran♂'s base stats
From Gen 7 onward, Nidoran♂'s base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 46
- Attack - 57
- Defense - 40
- Sp. Atk - 40
- Sp. Def - 40
- Speed - 50
Nidoran♂'s type strengths and weaknesses
Nidoran♂ is a poison-type Pokémon, and this comes with certain types that it's stronger against or weaker to. Nidoran♂ sadly isn't immune to any 'mon, but further along its evolution, this changes.
|Normal damage
|Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ice, Normal, Rock, Steel, Water
|Weak
|Ground, Psychic
|Resistant
|Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Poison
|Immune
|N/A
Nidoran♂'s moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games that it's in, Nidoran♂ can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Leer
|Normal
|One
|Poison Sting
|Poison
|Five
|Peck
|Flying
|Ten
|Focus Energy
|Normal
|15
|Fury Attack
|Normal
|20
|Toxic Spikes
|Poison
|25
|Double Kick
|Fighting
|30
|Horn Attack
|Normal
|35
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|40
|Toxic
|Poison
|45
|Flatter
|Dark
|50
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|55
|Earth Power
|Ground
Learnable TMs (Sword/Shield)
|Move
|Type
|Amnesia
|Psychic
|Attract
|Normal
|Beat Up
|Dark
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Dig
|Ground
|Drill Run
|Ground
|Earth Power
|Ground
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Focus Energy
|Normal
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Iron Tail
|Steel
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|Protect
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Round
|Normal
|Shadow Claw
|Ghost
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|Smart Strike
|Steel
|Snore
|Normal
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Thief
|Dark
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Toxic Spikes
|Poison
|Venom Drench
|Poison
|Venoshock
|Electric
Learnable TMs (Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl)
|Move
|Type
|Attract
|Normal
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Cut
|Normal
|Dig
|Ground
|Double Team
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Iron Tail
|Steel
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|Protect
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Rock Smash
|Rock
|Shadow Claw
|Ghost
|Shock Wave
|Electric
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|Strength
|Normal
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Swagger
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Toxic
|Poison
|Water Pulse
|Water
Egg moves (Sword/Shield)
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Confusion
|Psychic
|Psyduck, Golduck, Ponyta, Rapidash, Slowpoke (both forms), Slowbro (both forms), Slowking (both forms), Espeon, Woobat, Swoobat, Espurr, Meowstic, or Oranguru
|Counter
|Fighting
|Zigzagoon, Linoone, Obstagoon, Lucario, Lycanroc, Lycanroc, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Skwovet, Greedent, Chewtle, or Drednaw
|Disable
|Normal
|Vulpix (both forms), Ninetales (both forms), Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke (both forms), Slowbro (both forms), Slowking (both forms), Lickitung, or Lickilicky
|Head Smash
|Rock
|Scraggy, Scrafty, Tyrantrum, or Drednaw
|Horn Drill
|Normal
|Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Excadrill, Tyrunt, or Tyrantrum
|Poison Tail
|Poison
|Druddigon, Silicobra, or Sandaconda
|Sucker Punch
|Dark
|Diglett (both forms), Dugtrio (both forms), Seedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Mawile, Absol, Stunky, Skuntank, Purrloin, Liepard, Meowstic, Lycanroc (both forms), Sobble, Drizzile, Inteleon, Nickit, or Thievul
|Supersonic
|Normal
|Lickitung, Lickilicky, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Whismur, Loudred, or Exploud
|Take Down
|Normal
|Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Growlithe, Arcanine, Ponyta, Ponyta, Rapidash, Rapidash, Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Tauros, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Dunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Zigzagoo (both forms), Linoone (both forms), Obstagoon, Aron, Lairon, Aggron, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Lillipup, Herdier, Stoutland, Bunnelby, Diggersby, Bergmite, Avalugg, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, Wooloo, or Dubwool
|Thrash
|Normal
|Meowth, Perrserker, Cubone, Marowak (both forms), Tauros, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Larvitar, Pupitar, Tyranitar, Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile, Darumaka (both forms), Darmanitan (both forms), Cubchoo, Beartic, Tyrunt, Tyrantrum, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, or Morpeko
Egg moves (Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl)
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Amnesia
|Psychic
|Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Snorlax, Sentret, Furret, Wooper, Quagsire, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Slakoth, Vigoroth, Slaking, Wailmer, Wailord, Numel, Camerupt, Torkoal, Bidoof, or Bibarel
|Beat Up
|Dark
|Sneasel, Weavile, Houndour, or Houndoom
|Confusion
|Psychic
|Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Espeon, Girafarig, Spoink, or Grumpig
|Counter
|Fighting
|Slakoth, Vigoroth, Slaking, or Lucario
|Disable
|Normal
|Vulpix, Ninetales, Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Lickitung, Lickilicky, or Kecleon
|Head Smash
|Rock
|Cranidos or Rampardos
|Horn Drill
|Normal
|Rhyhorn, Rhydon, or Rhyperior
|Poison Tail
|Poison
|Seviper
|Sucker Punch
|Dark
|Rattata, Raticate, Diglett, Dugtrio, Sentret, Furret, Poochyena, Mightyena, Seedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Slaking, Mawile, Spinda, Kecleon, Absol, Glameow, Purugly, Stunky, or Skuntank
|Supersonic
|Normal
|Lickitung, Lickilicky, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Whismur, Loudred, or Exploud
|Take Down
|Normal
|Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Rattata, Raticate, Growlithe, Arcanine, Ponyta, Rapidash, Seel, Dewgong, Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Tauros, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Mareep, Flaaffy, Ampharos, Dunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Donphan, Stantler, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Poochyena, Mightyena, Zigzagoon, Linoone, Aron, Lairon, Aggron, Numel, Camerupt, Bidoof, Bibarel, Cranidos, Rampardos, Shieldon, Bastiodon, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp, Hippopotas, or Hippowdon
|Thrash
|Normal
|Mankey, Primeape, Cubone, Marowak, Tauros, Totodile, Croconaw, Feraligatr, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Larvitar, Pupitar, Tyranitar, Spinda, or Mankey
|Venom Drench
|Poison
|Seviper, Stunky, or Skuntank
You're all caught up on Nidoran♂ now, so go out there and find it!