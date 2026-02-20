Nidoran♂ | Pokémon guide

Before the same 'mon could be multiple genders in the franchise, there was Pokémon's Nidoran♂, the male version of Nidoran♀. That's right - in Generation 1, Pokémon had to be male or female - that's why two versions of Nidoran exist. Didn't know this? You're bound to learn a lot more about Nidoran♂ in this guide, including its evolutions, base stats, and locations.

Here's everything in our Nidoran♂ guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Nidoran♂:

National Pokédex # 0,032 Type Poison Abilities Poison Point or Rivalry Hidden ability Hustle Gender ratio Male - 100%

Female - 0% Catch rate 235 (41.3%) Egg groups Monster and Field EV yield One attack

Nidoran♂'s evolution

Nidoran♂ evolves into Nidorino at level 16, which evolves into a Nidoking, the final evolution. Its evolution isn't directly related to that of Nidoran♀'s, but, as mentioned above, Nidoran♂ is the male version of Nidoran♀.

Nidoran♂'s locations

Here are all the locations you can find Nidoran♂ in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Route 22, Safari Zone Yellow Routes 2, 9, 10, and 22, Safari Zone

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 35 and 36 Crystal National Park (morning), Route 35 (swarm)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed / LeafGreen Route 3, Safari Zone, Trade Nidoran♀ in Underground Path of Kanto Routes 5 and 6 (LeafGreen only) Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Route 201 with Poké Radar Platinum Route 201 with Poké Radar HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 35 and 36, Safari Zone - Savannah (morning)

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Trade (Black only), White Forest (White only) Black 2 / White 2 Route 2 (Hidden Grotto)

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Route 11's Horde Encounter Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Pokémon Bank Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 9, 10, 22, and 23

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade Isle of Armor Giant's Bed, Old Cemetery, Frostpoint Field, the Max Raid Battle of the following areas: Giant's Bed, Frigid Sea, and Ballimere Lake Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Route 201 with Poké Radar, Grand Underground - Grassland Cave, Swampy Cave, Riverbank Cave, Dazzling Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Sunlit Cavern, Stargleam Cavern, Bogsunk Cavern Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Unobtainable Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Nidoran♂'s base stats

From Gen 7 onward, Nidoran♂'s base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 46

Attack - 57

Defense - 40

Sp. Atk - 40

Sp. Def - 40

Speed - 50

Nidoran♂'s type strengths and weaknesses

Nidoran♂ is a poison-type Pokémon, and this comes with certain types that it's stronger against or weaker to. Nidoran♂ sadly isn't immune to any 'mon, but further along its evolution, this changes.

Normal damage Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ice, Normal, Rock, Steel, Water Weak Ground, Psychic Resistant Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Poison Immune N/A

Nidoran♂'s moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games that it's in, Nidoran♂ can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Leer Normal One Poison Sting Poison Five Peck Flying Ten Focus Energy Normal 15 Fury Attack Normal 20 Toxic Spikes Poison 25 Double Kick Fighting 30 Horn Attack Normal 35 Helping Hand Normal 40 Toxic Poison 45 Flatter Dark 50 Poison Jab Poison 55 Earth Power Ground

Learnable TMs (Sword/Shield)

Move Type Amnesia Psychic Attract Normal Beat Up Dark Blizzard Ice Body Slam Normal Dig Ground Drill Run Ground Earth Power Ground Endure Normal Facade Normal Focus Energy Normal Helping Hand Normal Ice Beam Ice Iron Tail Steel Poison Jab Poison Protect Normal Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Round Normal Shadow Claw Ghost Sleep Talk Normal Sludge Bomb Poison Smart Strike Steel Snore Normal Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Thief Dark Thunder Electric Thunderbolt Electric Toxic Spikes Poison Venom Drench Poison Venoshock Electric

Learnable TMs (Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl)

Move Type Attract Normal Blizzard Ice Cut Normal Dig Ground Double Team Normal Endure Normal Facade Normal Ice Beam Ice Iron Tail Steel Poison Jab Poison Protect Normal Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Rock Smash Rock Shadow Claw Ghost Shock Wave Electric Sleep Talk Normal Sludge Bomb Poison Strength Normal Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Swagger Normal Thief Dark Thunder Electric Thunderbolt Electric Toxic Poison Water Pulse Water

Egg moves (Sword/Shield)

Move Type Breed with Confusion Psychic Psyduck, Golduck, Ponyta, Rapidash, Slowpoke (both forms), Slowbro (both forms), Slowking (both forms), Espeon, Woobat, Swoobat, Espurr, Meowstic, or Oranguru Counter Fighting Zigzagoon, Linoone, Obstagoon, Lucario, Lycanroc, Lycanroc, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Skwovet, Greedent, Chewtle, or Drednaw Disable Normal Vulpix (both forms), Ninetales (both forms), Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke (both forms), Slowbro (both forms), Slowking (both forms), Lickitung, or Lickilicky Head Smash Rock Scraggy, Scrafty, Tyrantrum, or Drednaw Horn Drill Normal Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Excadrill, Tyrunt, or Tyrantrum Poison Tail Poison Druddigon, Silicobra, or Sandaconda Sucker Punch Dark Diglett (both forms), Dugtrio (both forms), Seedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Mawile, Absol, Stunky, Skuntank, Purrloin, Liepard, Meowstic, Lycanroc (both forms), Sobble, Drizzile, Inteleon, Nickit, or Thievul Supersonic Normal Lickitung, Lickilicky, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Whismur, Loudred, or Exploud Take Down Normal Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Growlithe, Arcanine, Ponyta, Ponyta, Rapidash, Rapidash, Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Tauros, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Dunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Zigzagoo (both forms), Linoone (both forms), Obstagoon, Aron, Lairon, Aggron, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Lillipup, Herdier, Stoutland, Bunnelby, Diggersby, Bergmite, Avalugg, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, Wooloo, or Dubwool Thrash Normal Meowth, Perrserker, Cubone, Marowak (both forms), Tauros, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Larvitar, Pupitar, Tyranitar, Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile, Darumaka (both forms), Darmanitan (both forms), Cubchoo, Beartic, Tyrunt, Tyrantrum, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, or Morpeko

Egg moves (Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl)

Move Type Breed with Amnesia Psychic Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Snorlax, Sentret, Furret, Wooper, Quagsire, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Slakoth, Vigoroth, Slaking, Wailmer, Wailord, Numel, Camerupt, Torkoal, Bidoof, or Bibarel Beat Up Dark Sneasel, Weavile, Houndour, or Houndoom Confusion Psychic Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Espeon, Girafarig, Spoink, or Grumpig Counter Fighting Slakoth, Vigoroth, Slaking, or Lucario Disable Normal Vulpix, Ninetales, Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Lickitung, Lickilicky, or Kecleon Head Smash Rock Cranidos or Rampardos Horn Drill Normal Rhyhorn, Rhydon, or Rhyperior Poison Tail Poison Seviper Sucker Punch Dark Rattata, Raticate, Diglett, Dugtrio, Sentret, Furret, Poochyena, Mightyena, Seedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Slaking, Mawile, Spinda, Kecleon, Absol, Glameow, Purugly, Stunky, or Skuntank Supersonic Normal Lickitung, Lickilicky, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Whismur, Loudred, or Exploud Take Down Normal Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Rattata, Raticate, Growlithe, Arcanine, Ponyta, Rapidash, Seel, Dewgong, Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Tauros, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Mareep, Flaaffy, Ampharos, Dunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Donphan, Stantler, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Poochyena, Mightyena, Zigzagoon, Linoone, Aron, Lairon, Aggron, Numel, Camerupt, Bidoof, Bibarel, Cranidos, Rampardos, Shieldon, Bastiodon, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp, Hippopotas, or Hippowdon Thrash Normal Mankey, Primeape, Cubone, Marowak, Tauros, Totodile, Croconaw, Feraligatr, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Larvitar, Pupitar, Tyranitar, Spinda, or Mankey Venom Drench Poison Seviper, Stunky, or Skuntank

You're all caught up on Nidoran♂ now, so go out there and find it!