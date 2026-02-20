Nidorina | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Nidorina is from Kanto, making her part of the original Pokédex lineup. Yes, we said her, because, unlike most other 'mon, she's gender specific, serving as the female counterpart for Nidorino. To help you get to know her better, we've got all the information you need, from her strengths and weaknesses to her locations and moves.

Mind you, Nidorina is still just one creature among more than 1k in the franchise at this point, so make sure you stop by our complete Pokédex to learn who they all are. We also have a Pokémon Go codes guide if you need some freebies to help out on your mobile adventure.

Here's everything you need to know about Nidorina:

Here's the basic information about Nidorina:

National Pokédex # 0,030 Type Poison Abilities Poison Point or Rivalry (Gen 4 and beyond) Hidden abilities Hustle Gender ratio Female - 100% Catch rate 120 (24.9%) Egg groups No eggs discovered EV yield Two HP

Nidorina evolution

Nidorina is the second stage in a three-phase evolution line. She evolves from Nidoran♀ at level 16 and into Nidoqueen when you give her a moonstone.

Nidorina Locations

You can find Nidorina in the following locations:

Gen 1 locations

Red Safari Zone, Celadon City (Rocket Game Corner), trade Nidorino on Route 11 Blue Safari Zone, trade Nidorino in Route 11 Yellow Routes 9 and 23, Safari Zone

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Routes 13-15 Crystal Routes 13-15

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed Safari Zone, trade Nidorino on Route 11 LeafGreen Safari Zone Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Route 221, Valor Lakefront Platinum Route 221, Valor Lakefront HeartGold and SoulSilver Routes 11-15, Safari Zone Pal Park Field

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade White Evolve Nidoran♀ Black 2 and White 2 Evolve Nidoran♀

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Route 11 Mega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Pokémon Bank Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Routes 9-10 and 23

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Trade Expansion Pass Diant's Bed, Frigid Sea, Ballimere Lake Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Route 221, Valor Lakefront, Grand Underground (Grassland Cave, Swampy Cave, Riverbank Cave, Dazzling Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Sunlit Cavern, Stargleam Cavern, and Bogsunk Cavern) Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Unobtainable Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Nidorina base stats

Nidorina has the following stats at first, but they increase as she levels up:

HP - 70

- 70 Attack - 62

- 62 Defense - 67

- 67 Ap. Atk - 55

- 55 Sp. Def - 55

- 55 Speed - 56

Nidorina's type strengths and weaknesses

As a Poison-type, Nidorina has the following strengths, weaknesses, and resistances:

Normal damage Normal, Flying, Rock, Ghost, Steel, Fire, Water, Electric, Ice, Dragon, and Dark Weak Ground and Psychic Resistant Fighting, Poison, Bug, Grass, and Fairy Immune None

Nidorina's moveset

In the most recent Pokémon games she appears in, Nidorina can learn the following moves through leveling up, TMs, and hatching from an egg:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Growl Normal One Poison Sting Poison One Scratch Normal One Tail Whip Normal 15 Fury Swipes Normal 22 Toxic Spikes Poison 29 Double Kick Fighting 36 Bite Dark 43 Helping Hand Normal 50 Toxic Poison 57 Flatter Dark 64 Crunch Dark 71 Earth Power Ground

Learnable TMs

Move Type Dig Ground Rest Psychic Thief Dark Snore Normal Protect Normal Charm Fairy Attract Normal Rain Dance Water Sunny Day Fire Beat Up Dark Facade Normal Helping Hand Normal Shadow Claw Ghost Venoshock Poison Round Normal Stomping Tantrum Ground Body Slam Normal Ice Beam Ice Blizzard Ice Thunderbolt Electric Thunder Electric Focus Energy Normal Substitute Normal Sludge Bomb Poison Endure Normal Sleep Talk Normal Iron Tail Steel Crunch Dark Toxic Spikes Poison Poison Jab Poison Earth Power Ground Venom Drench Poison

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Counter Fighting Zigzagoon, Linoone, Obstagoo, Lucario, Lycanroc, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Robot, Cinderace, Skwovetm Greedent, Chewtle, or Drednaw Disable Normal Vulpix, Alolan Vulpix, Ninetails, Alolan Ninetails, Psyduck, Goldduck, Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, Slowbro, Galarian Slowbro, Slowking, Galarian Slowking, Lickitung, or Lickilicky Poison Fang Poison Salandit Poison Tail Poison Druddigon, Silicobra, or Sandaconda Skull Bash Normal Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Avalugg, or Sandaconda Supersonic Normal Lickitung, Lickilicky, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Whismur, Loudred, or Exploud Takedown Normal Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Growlithe, Arcanine, Pnoyta, Galarian Ponyta, Rhapidash, Galarian Rhapidash, Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Tauros, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Dunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Mudkip, Marshstomp, Swampert, Zigzagoon, Linoone, Obstagoon, Aron, Lairon, Aggron, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Lillipup, Herdier, Stoutland, Bunnelby, Diggersby, Bergmite, Avalugg, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, Wooloo, or Dubwool

That concludes everything you need to know about Nidorina; hopefully, it helps you make full use of her in battle.