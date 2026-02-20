Nidorina | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Nidorina is from Kanto, making her part of the original Pokédex lineup. Yes, we said her, because, unlike most other 'mon, she's gender specific, serving as the female counterpart for Nidorino. To help you get to know her better, we've got all the information you need, from her strengths and weaknesses to her locations and moves.
Mind you, Nidorina is still just one creature among more than 1k in the franchise at this point, so make sure you stop by our complete Pokédex to learn who they all are. We also have a Pokémon Go codes guide if you need some freebies to help out on your mobile adventure.
Here's everything you need to know about Nidorina:
Here's the basic information about Nidorina:
|National Pokédex #
|0,030
|Type
|Poison
|Abilities
|Poison Point or Rivalry (Gen 4 and beyond)
|Hidden abilities
|Hustle
|Gender ratio
|Female - 100%
|Catch rate
|120 (24.9%)
|Egg groups
|No eggs discovered
|EV yield
|Two HP
Nidorina evolution
Nidorina is the second stage in a three-phase evolution line. She evolves from Nidoran♀ at level 16 and into Nidoqueen when you give her a moonstone.
Nidorina Locations
You can find Nidorina in the following locations:
Gen 1 locations
|Red
|Safari Zone, Celadon City (Rocket Game Corner), trade Nidorino on Route 11
|Blue
|Safari Zone, trade Nidorino in Route 11
|Yellow
|Routes 9 and 23, Safari Zone
Gen 2 locations
|Gold and Silver
|Routes 13-15
|Crystal
|Routes 13-15
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby and Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed
|Safari Zone, trade Nidorino on Route 11
|LeafGreen
|Safari Zone
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond and Pearl
|Route 221, Valor Lakefront
|Platinum
|Route 221, Valor Lakefront
|HeartGold and SoulSilver
|Routes 11-15, Safari Zone
|Pal Park
|Field
Gen 5 locations
|Black
|Trade
|White
|Evolve Nidoran♀
|Black 2 and White 2
|Evolve Nidoran♀
Gen 6 locations
|X and Y
|Route 11
|Mega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Trade
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and Moon
|Pokémon Bank
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Pokémon Bank
|Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee
|Routes 9-10 and 23
Gen 8 locations
|Sword and Shield
|Trade
|Expansion Pass
|Diant's Bed, Frigid Sea, Ballimere Lake
|Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Route 221, Valor Lakefront, Grand Underground (Grassland Cave, Swampy Cave, Riverbank Cave, Dazzling Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Sunlit Cavern, Stargleam Cavern, and Bogsunk Cavern)
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet and Violet
|Unobtainable
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
Nidorina base stats
Nidorina has the following stats at first, but they increase as she levels up:
- HP - 70
- Attack - 62
- Defense - 67
- Ap. Atk - 55
- Sp. Def - 55
- Speed - 56
Nidorina's type strengths and weaknesses
As a Poison-type, Nidorina has the following strengths, weaknesses, and resistances:
|Normal damage
|Normal, Flying, Rock, Ghost, Steel, Fire, Water, Electric, Ice, Dragon, and Dark
|Weak
|Ground and Psychic
|Resistant
|Fighting, Poison, Bug, Grass, and Fairy
|Immune
|None
Nidorina's moveset
In the most recent Pokémon games she appears in, Nidorina can learn the following moves through leveling up, TMs, and hatching from an egg:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Growl
|Normal
|One
|Poison Sting
|Poison
|One
|Scratch
|Normal
|One
|Tail Whip
|Normal
|15
|Fury Swipes
|Normal
|22
|Toxic Spikes
|Poison
|29
|Double Kick
|Fighting
|36
|Bite
|Dark
|43
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|50
|Toxic
|Poison
|57
|Flatter
|Dark
|64
|Crunch
|Dark
|71
|Earth Power
|Ground
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Dig
|Ground
|Rest
|Psychic
|Thief
|Dark
|Snore
|Normal
|Protect
|Normal
|Charm
|Fairy
|Attract
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Beat Up
|Dark
|Facade
|Normal
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Shadow Claw
|Ghost
|Venoshock
|Poison
|Round
|Normal
|Stomping Tantrum
|Ground
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Thunder
|Electric
|Focus Energy
|Normal
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|Endure
|Normal
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Iron Tail
|Steel
|Crunch
|Dark
|Toxic Spikes
|Poison
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|Earth Power
|Ground
|Venom Drench
|Poison
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Counter
|Fighting
|Zigzagoon, Linoone, Obstagoo, Lucario, Lycanroc, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Robot, Cinderace, Skwovetm Greedent, Chewtle, or Drednaw
|Disable
|Normal
|Vulpix, Alolan Vulpix, Ninetails, Alolan Ninetails, Psyduck, Goldduck, Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, Slowbro, Galarian Slowbro, Slowking, Galarian Slowking, Lickitung, or Lickilicky
|Poison Fang
|Poison
|Salandit
|Poison Tail
|Poison
|Druddigon, Silicobra, or Sandaconda
|Skull Bash
|Normal
|Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Avalugg, or Sandaconda
|Supersonic
|Normal
|Lickitung, Lickilicky, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Whismur, Loudred, or Exploud
|Takedown
|Normal
|Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Growlithe, Arcanine, Pnoyta, Galarian Ponyta, Rhapidash, Galarian Rhapidash, Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Tauros, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Dunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Mudkip, Marshstomp, Swampert, Zigzagoon, Linoone, Obstagoon, Aron, Lairon, Aggron, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Lillipup, Herdier, Stoutland, Bunnelby, Diggersby, Bergmite, Avalugg, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, Wooloo, or Dubwool
That concludes everything you need to know about Nidorina; hopefully, it helps you make full use of her in battle.