Nidorina | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Nidorina is from Kanto, making her part of the original Pokédex lineup. Yes, we said her, because, unlike most other 'mon, she's gender specific, serving as the female counterpart for Nidorino. To help you get to know her better, we've got all the information you need, from her strengths and weaknesses to her locations and moves.

Here's everything you need to know about Nidorina:

Here's the basic information about Nidorina:

National Pokédex # 0,030
Type Poison
Abilities Poison Point or Rivalry (Gen 4 and beyond)
Hidden abilities Hustle
Gender ratio Female - 100%
Catch rate 120 (24.9%)
Egg groups No eggs discovered
EV yield Two HP

Nidorina evolution

Nidorina is the second stage in a three-phase evolution line. She evolves from Nidoran♀ at level 16 and into Nidoqueen when you give her a moonstone.

Pokemon Nidorina: Nidoran, Nidorina, and Nidoqueen in three purple circles

Nidorina Locations

You can find Nidorina in the following locations:

Gen 1 locations

Red Safari Zone, Celadon City (Rocket Game Corner), trade Nidorino on Route 11
Blue Safari Zone, trade Nidorino in Route 11
Yellow Routes 9 and 23, Safari Zone

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Routes 13-15
Crystal Routes 13-15

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed Safari Zone, trade Nidorino on Route 11
LeafGreen Safari Zone
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Route 221, Valor Lakefront
Platinum Route 221, Valor Lakefront
HeartGold and SoulSilver Routes 11-15, Safari Zone
Pal Park Field

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade
White Evolve Nidoran♀
Black 2 and White 2 Evolve Nidoran♀

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Route 11
Mega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Pokémon Bank
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank
Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Routes 9-10 and 23

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Trade
Expansion Pass Diant's Bed, Frigid Sea, Ballimere Lake
Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Route 221, Valor Lakefront, Grand Underground (Grassland Cave, Swampy Cave, Riverbank Cave, Dazzling Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Sunlit Cavern, Stargleam Cavern, and Bogsunk Cavern)
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Unobtainable
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Nidorina base stats

Nidorina has the following stats at first, but they increase as she levels up:

  • HP - 70
  • Attack - 62
  • Defense - 67
  • Ap. Atk - 55
  • Sp. Def - 55
  • Speed - 56

Nidorina's type strengths and weaknesses

As a Poison-type, Nidorina has the following strengths, weaknesses, and resistances:

Normal damage Normal, Flying, Rock, Ghost, Steel, Fire, Water, Electric, Ice, Dragon, and Dark
Weak Ground and Psychic
Resistant Fighting, Poison, Bug, Grass, and Fairy
Immune None

Pokemon Nidorina: Nidorina stood next to a Phanpy in the forest

Nidorina's moveset

In the most recent Pokémon games she appears in, Nidorina can learn the following moves through leveling up, TMs, and hatching from an egg:

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Growl Normal
One Poison Sting Poison
One Scratch Normal
One Tail Whip Normal
15 Fury Swipes Normal
22 Toxic Spikes Poison
29 Double Kick Fighting
36 Bite Dark
43 Helping Hand Normal
50 Toxic Poison
57 Flatter Dark
64 Crunch Dark
71 Earth Power Ground

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Dig Ground
Rest Psychic
Thief Dark
Snore Normal
Protect Normal
Charm Fairy
Attract Normal
Rain Dance Water
Sunny Day Fire
Beat Up Dark
Facade Normal
Helping Hand Normal
Shadow Claw Ghost
Venoshock Poison
Round Normal
Stomping Tantrum Ground
Body Slam Normal
Ice Beam Ice
Blizzard Ice
Thunderbolt Electric
Thunder Electric
Focus Energy Normal
Substitute Normal
Sludge Bomb Poison
Endure Normal
Sleep Talk Normal
Iron Tail Steel
Crunch Dark
Toxic Spikes Poison
Poison Jab Poison
Earth Power Ground
Venom Drench Poison

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Counter Fighting Zigzagoon, Linoone, Obstagoo, Lucario, Lycanroc, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Robot, Cinderace, Skwovetm Greedent, Chewtle, or Drednaw
Disable Normal Vulpix, Alolan Vulpix, Ninetails, Alolan Ninetails, Psyduck, Goldduck, Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, Slowbro, Galarian Slowbro, Slowking, Galarian Slowking, Lickitung, or Lickilicky
Poison Fang Poison Salandit
Poison Tail Poison Druddigon, Silicobra, or Sandaconda
Skull Bash Normal Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Avalugg, or Sandaconda
Supersonic Normal Lickitung, Lickilicky, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Whismur, Loudred, or Exploud
Takedown Normal Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Growlithe, Arcanine, Pnoyta, Galarian Ponyta, Rhapidash, Galarian Rhapidash, Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Tauros, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Dunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Mudkip, Marshstomp, Swampert, Zigzagoon, Linoone, Obstagoon, Aron, Lairon, Aggron, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Lillipup, Herdier, Stoutland, Bunnelby, Diggersby, Bergmite, Avalugg, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, Wooloo, or Dubwool

That concludes everything you need to know about Nidorina; hopefully, it helps you make full use of her in battle.

