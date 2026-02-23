Nidorino | Pokémon guide

There are a lot of Nido-mon, with two different strings of evolution, and today we're discussing the Pokémon Nidorino. Evolving from Nidoran♂ only, and then into the Nidoking we all know and love, Nidorino is a key mid-evolution for poison-type collectors.

Here's everything in our Nidorino guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Nidorino:

National Pokédex # 0,033 Type Poison Abilities Poison Point or Rivalry Hidden ability Hustle Gender ratio Male 100% Catch rate 24.9% Egg groups Monster and Field EV yield Two attack

Nidorino's evolution

Nidorino evolves from Nidoran♂ at level 16. It then evolves again with a Moon Stone and turns into Nidoking.

Nidorino's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Nidorino in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red Safari Zone Blue Safari Zone and Celadon Game Corner Yellow Routes 9 and 23, and the Safari Zone

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 13, 14, and 15 Crystal Routes 13, 14, and 15

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed Safari Zone LeafGreen Safari Zone and trade on Route 11 Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Route 221 and Valor Lakefront Platinum Route 221 and Valor Lakefront HeartGold / SoulSilver Route 13, 14, and 15, and the Safari Zone

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade White Evolve Nidoran♂ Black 2 / White 2 Evolve Nidoran♂

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Route 11 Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Pokémon Bank Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 9, 10, and 23

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade Isle of Armor Ballimere Lake, Frigid Sea, and Giant's Bed Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Route 221, Bogsunk Cavern, Dazzling Cave, Grand Underground, Riverbank Cave, Stargleam Cavern, Still-Water Cavern, Sunlit Cavern, Swampy Cave, Valor Lakefront Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Nidorino's base stats

Here are Nidorino's base stats. You can improve these stats as you level it up:

HP - 61

- 61 Attack - 72

- 72 Defense - 57

- 57 Sp. Atk - 55

- 55 Sp. Def - 55

- 55 Speed - 65

Nidorino's type strengths and weaknesses

In battle, you need to be careful when facing certain enemies. Nidorino is weak to ground and psychic moves, so keep it away from Alakazam and Excadrill. You can safely use it against bug, fairy, fighting, grass, and other poison types, though, as it's resistant.

Normal damage Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ice, Normal, Rock, Steel, Water Weak Ground, Psychic Resistant Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Poison Immune None

Nidorino's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Nidorino can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Leer Normal One Poison Sting Poison One Peck Flying One Focus Energy Normal 15 Fury Attack Normal 22 Toxic Spikes Poison 29 Double Kick Fighting 36 Horn Attack Normal 43 Helping Hand Normal 50 Toxic Poison 57 Flatter Dark 64 Poison Jab Poison 71 Earth Power Ground

Learnable TMs

Move Type Games Amnesia Psychic In SW/SH Attract Normal In both Beat Up Dark In SW/SH Blizzard Ice In both Body Slam Normal In SW/SH Cut Normal In BD/SP Dig Ground In both Double Team Normal In BD/SP Drill Run Ground In SW/SH Earth Power Ground In SW/SH Endure Normal In both Facade Normal In both Focus Energy Normal In SW/SH Helping Hand Normal In SW/SH Ice Beam Ice In both Iron Tail Steel In both Poison Jab Poison In both Protect Normal In both Rain Dance Water In both Rest Psychic In both Rock Smash Fighting In BD/SP Round Normal In SW/SH Shadow Claw Ghost In both Shock Wave Electric In BD/SP Sleep Talk Normal In both Sludge Bomb Poison In both Smart Strike Steel In SW/SH Snore Normal In SW/SH Stomping Tantrum Ground In SW/SH Strength Normal In BD/SP Substitute Normal In both Sunny Day Fire In both Swagger Normal In BD/SP Thief Dark In both Thunder Electric In both Thunderbolt Electric In both Toxic Poison In BD/SP Toxic Spikes Poison In SW/SH Venom Drench Poison In SW/SH Venoshock Poison In SW/SH Water Pulse Water In BD/SP

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Games Amnesia Psychic Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Snorlax, Sentret, Furret, Wooper, Quagsire, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Slakoth, Vigoroth, Slaking, Wailmer, Wailord, Numel, Camerupt, Torkoal, Bidoof, Bibarel In BD/SP Beat Up Dark Sneasel, Weavile, Houndour, Houndoom In BD/SP Confusion Psychic Psyduck, Golduck, Alolan Ponyta, Alolan Rapidash, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Espeon, Woobat, Swoobat, Espurr, Meowstic, Oranguru In SW/SH Confusion Psychic Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Snorlax, Espeon, Giarafarig, Spoink, Grumpig In BD/SP Counter Fighting Zigzagoon, Linoone, Obstagoon, Lucario, Lycanroc, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Skwovet, Greedent, Chewtle, Drednaw In SW/SH Counter Fighting Slakoth, Vigoroth, Slaking, Lucario In BD/SP Disable Normal Vulpix, Ninetails, Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Lickitung, Lickilicky In SW/SH Disable Normal Vulpix, Ninetails, Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Lickitung, Lickilicky, Kecleon In BD/SP Head Smash Rock Scraggy, Scrafty, Tyrantrum, Drednaw In SW/SH Head Smash Rock Cranidos, Rampardos In BD/SP Horn Drill Normal Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Excadrill, Tyrunt, Tyrantrum In SW/SH Horn Drill Normal Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior In BD/SP Poison Tail Poison Druddigon, Silicobra, Sandaconda In SW/SH Poison Tail Poison Seviper In BD/SP Sucker Punch Dark Diglet, Dugtrio, Seedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Mawile, Absol, Stunky, Skuntank, Purrloin, Liepard, Meowstic, Lycanroc, Sobble, Drizzile, Inteleon, Nickit, Thievul In SW/SH Sucker Punch Dark Rattata, Raticate, Diglet, Dugtrio, Sentret, Furret, Poochyena, Mightyena, Sedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Slaking, Mawile, Spinda, Kecleon, Absol, Glameow, Purugly, Stunky, Skuntank In BD/SP Supersonic Normal Lickitung, Lickilicky, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Whismur, Loudred, Exploud In both Take Down Normal Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Growlithe, Arcanine, Ponyta, Rapidash, Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Tauros, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Dunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Zigzagoon, Linoone, Aron, Lairon, Aggron, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Lillipup, Bunnelby, Diggersby, Bergmite, Avalugg, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, Wooloo, Dubwool In SW/SH Take Down Normal Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Rattata, Raticate, Growlithe, Arcanine, Ponyta, Rapidash, Seel, Dewgong, Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Tauros, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Mareep, Flaaffy, Ampharos, Dunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Donphan, Stantler, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Poochyena, Mightyena, Zigzagoon, Linoone, Aron, Lairon, Aggron, Numel, Camerupt, Bidoof, Bibarel, Cranidos, Rampardos, Shieldon, Bastiodon, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp, Hippopotas, Hippowdon In BD/SP Thrash Normal Galarian Meowth, Perrserker, Cubone, Marowak, Tauros, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Larvitar, Pupitar, Tyranitar, Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile, Darumaka, Darmanitan, Cubchoo, Beartic, Tyrunt, Tyrantrum, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, Morpeko In SW/SH Thrash Normal Mankey, Primeape, Cubone, Marowak, Tauros, Totodile, Croconaw, Feraligatr, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Larvitar, Pupitar, Tyranitar, Spinda In BD/SP Venom Drench Poison Seviper, Stunky, Skuntank In BD/SP

That's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Nidorino! Now go forth and evolve it into a Nidoking.