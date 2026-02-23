Nidorino | Pokémon guide

There are a lot of Nido-mon, with two different strings of evolution, and today we're discussing the Pokémon Nidorino. Evolving from Nidoran♂ only, and then into the Nidoking we all know and love, Nidorino is a key mid-evolution for poison-type collectors.

Here's everything in our Nidorino guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Nidorino:

National Pokédex # 0,033
Type Poison
Abilities Poison Point or Rivalry
Hidden ability Hustle
Gender ratio Male 100%
Catch rate 24.9%
Egg groups Monster and Field
EV yield Two attack

Pokemon Nidoran male's evolution line, with Nidorino and Nidoking

Nidorino's evolution

Nidorino evolves from Nidoran♂ at level 16. It then evolves again with a Moon Stone and turns into Nidoking.

Nidorino's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Nidorino in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red Safari Zone
Blue Safari Zone and Celadon Game Corner
Yellow Routes 9 and 23, and the Safari Zone

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 13, 14, and 15
Crystal Routes 13, 14, and 15

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed Safari Zone
LeafGreen Safari Zone and trade on Route 11
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Route 221 and Valor Lakefront
Platinum Route 221 and Valor Lakefront
HeartGold / SoulSilver Route 13, 14, and 15, and the Safari Zone

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade
White Evolve Nidoran♂
Black 2 / White 2 Evolve Nidoran♂

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Route 11
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Pokémon Bank
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 9, 10, and 23

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade
Isle of Armor Ballimere Lake, Frigid Sea, and Giant's Bed
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Route 221, Bogsunk Cavern, Dazzling Cave, Grand Underground, Riverbank Cave, Stargleam Cavern, Still-Water Cavern, Sunlit Cavern, Swampy Cave, Valor Lakefront
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations 

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Nidorino's base stats

Here are Nidorino's base stats. You can improve these stats as you level it up:

  • HP - 61
  • Attack - 72
  • Defense - 57
  • Sp. Atk - 55
  • Sp. Def - 55
  • Speed - 65

Nidorino's type strengths and weaknesses

In battle, you need to be careful when facing certain enemies. Nidorino is weak to ground and psychic moves, so keep it away from Alakazam and Excadrill. You can safely use it against bug, fairy, fighting, grass, and other poison types, though, as it's resistant.

Normal damage Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ice, Normal, Rock, Steel, Water
Weak Ground, Psychic
Resistant Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Poison
Immune None

artwork of pokemon nidorino on a pokemon card

Nidorino's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Nidorino can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Leer Normal
One Poison Sting Poison
One Peck Flying
One Focus Energy Normal
15 Fury Attack Normal
22 Toxic Spikes Poison
29 Double Kick Fighting
36 Horn Attack Normal
43 Helping Hand Normal
50 Toxic Poison
57 Flatter Dark
64 Poison Jab Poison
71 Earth Power Ground

Learnable TMs

Move Type Games
Amnesia Psychic In SW/SH
Attract Normal In both
Beat Up Dark In SW/SH
Blizzard Ice In both
Body Slam Normal In SW/SH
Cut Normal In BD/SP
Dig Ground In both
Double Team Normal In BD/SP
Drill Run Ground In SW/SH
Earth Power Ground In SW/SH
Endure Normal In both
Facade Normal In both
Focus Energy Normal In SW/SH
Helping Hand Normal In SW/SH
Ice Beam Ice In both
Iron Tail Steel In both
Poison Jab Poison In both
Protect Normal In both
Rain Dance Water In both
Rest Psychic In both
Rock Smash Fighting In BD/SP
Round Normal In SW/SH
Shadow Claw Ghost In both
Shock Wave Electric In BD/SP
Sleep Talk Normal In both
Sludge Bomb Poison In both
Smart Strike Steel In SW/SH
Snore Normal In SW/SH
Stomping Tantrum Ground In SW/SH
Strength Normal In BD/SP
Substitute Normal In both
Sunny Day Fire In both
Swagger Normal In BD/SP
Thief Dark In both
Thunder Electric In both
Thunderbolt Electric In both
Toxic Poison In BD/SP
Toxic Spikes Poison In SW/SH
Venom Drench Poison In SW/SH
Venoshock Poison In SW/SH
Water Pulse Water In BD/SP

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Games
Amnesia Psychic Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Snorlax, Sentret, Furret, Wooper, Quagsire, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Slakoth, Vigoroth, Slaking, Wailmer, Wailord, Numel, Camerupt, Torkoal, Bidoof, Bibarel In BD/SP
Beat Up Dark Sneasel, Weavile, Houndour, Houndoom In BD/SP
Confusion Psychic Psyduck, Golduck, Alolan Ponyta, Alolan Rapidash, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Espeon, Woobat, Swoobat, Espurr, Meowstic, Oranguru In SW/SH
Confusion Psychic  Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Snorlax, Espeon, Giarafarig, Spoink, Grumpig In BD/SP
Counter Fighting Zigzagoon, Linoone, Obstagoon, Lucario, Lycanroc, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Skwovet, Greedent, Chewtle, Drednaw In SW/SH
Counter Fighting Slakoth, Vigoroth, Slaking, Lucario In BD/SP
Disable Normal Vulpix, Ninetails, Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Lickitung, Lickilicky In SW/SH
Disable Normal Vulpix, Ninetails, Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Lickitung, Lickilicky, Kecleon In BD/SP
Head Smash Rock Scraggy, Scrafty, Tyrantrum, Drednaw In SW/SH
Head Smash Rock Cranidos, Rampardos In BD/SP
Horn Drill Normal Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Excadrill, Tyrunt, Tyrantrum In SW/SH
Horn Drill Normal Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior In BD/SP
Poison Tail Poison Druddigon, Silicobra, Sandaconda In SW/SH
Poison Tail Poison Seviper In BD/SP
Sucker Punch Dark Diglet, Dugtrio, Seedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Mawile, Absol, Stunky, Skuntank, Purrloin, Liepard, Meowstic, Lycanroc, Sobble, Drizzile, Inteleon, Nickit, Thievul In SW/SH
Sucker Punch Dark Rattata, Raticate, Diglet, Dugtrio, Sentret, Furret, Poochyena, Mightyena, Sedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Slaking, Mawile, Spinda, Kecleon, Absol, Glameow, Purugly, Stunky, Skuntank In BD/SP
Supersonic Normal Lickitung, Lickilicky, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Whismur, Loudred, Exploud In both
Take Down Normal Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Growlithe, Arcanine, Ponyta, Rapidash, Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Tauros, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Dunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Zigzagoon, Linoone, Aron, Lairon, Aggron, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Lillipup, Bunnelby, Diggersby, Bergmite, Avalugg, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, Wooloo, Dubwool In SW/SH
Take Down Normal Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Rattata, Raticate, Growlithe, Arcanine, Ponyta, Rapidash, Seel, Dewgong, Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Tauros, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Mareep, Flaaffy, Ampharos, Dunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Donphan, Stantler, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Poochyena, Mightyena, Zigzagoon, Linoone, Aron, Lairon, Aggron, Numel, Camerupt, Bidoof, Bibarel, Cranidos, Rampardos, Shieldon, Bastiodon, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp, Hippopotas, Hippowdon In BD/SP
Thrash Normal Galarian Meowth, Perrserker, Cubone, Marowak, Tauros, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Larvitar, Pupitar, Tyranitar, Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile, Darumaka, Darmanitan, Cubchoo, Beartic, Tyrunt, Tyrantrum, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, Morpeko In SW/SH
Thrash Normal Mankey, Primeape, Cubone, Marowak, Tauros, Totodile, Croconaw, Feraligatr, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Larvitar, Pupitar, Tyranitar, Spinda In BD/SP
Venom Drench Poison Seviper, Stunky, Skuntank In BD/SP

That's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Nidorino! Now go forth and evolve it into a Nidoking.

