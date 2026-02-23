Nidorino | Pokémon guide

There are a lot of Nido-mon, with two different strings of evolution, and today we're discussing the Pokémon Nidorino. Evolving from Nidoran♂ only, and then into the Nidoking we all know and love, Nidorino is a key mid-evolution for poison-type collectors.
Here's the key information you need to know about Nidorino:
|National Pokédex #
|0,033
|Type
|Poison
|Abilities
|Poison Point or Rivalry
|Hidden ability
|Hustle
|Gender ratio
|Male 100%
|Catch rate
|24.9%
|Egg groups
|Monster and Field
|EV yield
|Two attack
Nidorino's evolution
Nidorino evolves from Nidoran♂ at level 16. It then evolves again with a Moon Stone and turns into Nidoking.
Nidorino's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Nidorino in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red
|Safari Zone
|Blue
|Safari Zone and Celadon Game Corner
|Yellow
|Routes 9 and 23, and the Safari Zone
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Routes 13, 14, and 15
|Crystal
|Routes 13, 14, and 15
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed
|Safari Zone
|LeafGreen
|Safari Zone and trade on Route 11
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Route 221 and Valor Lakefront
|Platinum
|Route 221 and Valor Lakefront
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Route 13, 14, and 15, and the Safari Zone
Gen 5 locations
|Black
|Trade
|White
|Evolve Nidoran♂
|Black 2 / White 2
|Evolve Nidoran♂
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Route 11
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Trade
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Pokémon Bank
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Pokémon Bank
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Routes 9, 10, and 23
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Trade
|Isle of Armor
|Ballimere Lake, Frigid Sea, and Giant's Bed
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Route 221, Bogsunk Cavern, Dazzling Cave, Grand Underground, Riverbank Cave, Stargleam Cavern, Still-Water Cavern, Sunlit Cavern, Swampy Cave, Valor Lakefront
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Unobtainable
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
Nidorino's base stats
Here are Nidorino's base stats. You can improve these stats as you level it up:
- HP - 61
- Attack - 72
- Defense - 57
- Sp. Atk - 55
- Sp. Def - 55
- Speed - 65
Nidorino's type strengths and weaknesses
In battle, you need to be careful when facing certain enemies. Nidorino is weak to ground and psychic moves, so keep it away from Alakazam and Excadrill. You can safely use it against bug, fairy, fighting, grass, and other poison types, though, as it's resistant.
|Normal damage
|Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ice, Normal, Rock, Steel, Water
|Weak
|Ground, Psychic
|Resistant
|Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Poison
|Immune
|None
Nidorino's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Nidorino can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Leer
|Normal
|One
|Poison Sting
|Poison
|One
|Peck
|Flying
|One
|Focus Energy
|Normal
|15
|Fury Attack
|Normal
|22
|Toxic Spikes
|Poison
|29
|Double Kick
|Fighting
|36
|Horn Attack
|Normal
|43
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|50
|Toxic
|Poison
|57
|Flatter
|Dark
|64
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|71
|Earth Power
|Ground
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Games
|Amnesia
|Psychic
|In SW/SH
|Attract
|Normal
|In both
|Beat Up
|Dark
|In SW/SH
|Blizzard
|Ice
|In both
|Body Slam
|Normal
|In SW/SH
|Cut
|Normal
|In BD/SP
|Dig
|Ground
|In both
|Double Team
|Normal
|In BD/SP
|Drill Run
|Ground
|In SW/SH
|Earth Power
|Ground
|In SW/SH
|Endure
|Normal
|In both
|Facade
|Normal
|In both
|Focus Energy
|Normal
|In SW/SH
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|In SW/SH
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|In both
|Iron Tail
|Steel
|In both
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|In both
|Protect
|Normal
|In both
|Rain Dance
|Water
|In both
|Rest
|Psychic
|In both
|Rock Smash
|Fighting
|In BD/SP
|Round
|Normal
|In SW/SH
|Shadow Claw
|Ghost
|In both
|Shock Wave
|Electric
|In BD/SP
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|In both
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|In both
|Smart Strike
|Steel
|In SW/SH
|Snore
|Normal
|In SW/SH
|Stomping Tantrum
|Ground
|In SW/SH
|Strength
|Normal
|In BD/SP
|Substitute
|Normal
|In both
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|In both
|Swagger
|Normal
|In BD/SP
|Thief
|Dark
|In both
|Thunder
|Electric
|In both
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|In both
|Toxic
|Poison
|In BD/SP
|Toxic Spikes
|Poison
|In SW/SH
|Venom Drench
|Poison
|In SW/SH
|Venoshock
|Poison
|In SW/SH
|Water Pulse
|Water
|In BD/SP
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Games
|Amnesia
|Psychic
|Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Snorlax, Sentret, Furret, Wooper, Quagsire, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Slakoth, Vigoroth, Slaking, Wailmer, Wailord, Numel, Camerupt, Torkoal, Bidoof, Bibarel
|In BD/SP
|Beat Up
|Dark
|Sneasel, Weavile, Houndour, Houndoom
|In BD/SP
|Confusion
|Psychic
|Psyduck, Golduck, Alolan Ponyta, Alolan Rapidash, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Espeon, Woobat, Swoobat, Espurr, Meowstic, Oranguru
|In SW/SH
|Confusion
|Psychic
|Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Snorlax, Espeon, Giarafarig, Spoink, Grumpig
|In BD/SP
|Counter
|Fighting
|Zigzagoon, Linoone, Obstagoon, Lucario, Lycanroc, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Skwovet, Greedent, Chewtle, Drednaw
|In SW/SH
|Counter
|Fighting
|Slakoth, Vigoroth, Slaking, Lucario
|In BD/SP
|Disable
|Normal
|Vulpix, Ninetails, Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Lickitung, Lickilicky
|In SW/SH
|Disable
|Normal
|Vulpix, Ninetails, Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Lickitung, Lickilicky, Kecleon
|In BD/SP
|Head Smash
|Rock
|Scraggy, Scrafty, Tyrantrum, Drednaw
|In SW/SH
|Head Smash
|Rock
|Cranidos, Rampardos
|In BD/SP
|Horn Drill
|Normal
|Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Excadrill, Tyrunt, Tyrantrum
|In SW/SH
|Horn Drill
|Normal
|Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior
|In BD/SP
|Poison Tail
|Poison
|Druddigon, Silicobra, Sandaconda
|In SW/SH
|Poison Tail
|Poison
|Seviper
|In BD/SP
|Sucker Punch
|Dark
|Diglet, Dugtrio, Seedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Mawile, Absol, Stunky, Skuntank, Purrloin, Liepard, Meowstic, Lycanroc, Sobble, Drizzile, Inteleon, Nickit, Thievul
|In SW/SH
|Sucker Punch
|Dark
|Rattata, Raticate, Diglet, Dugtrio, Sentret, Furret, Poochyena, Mightyena, Sedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Slaking, Mawile, Spinda, Kecleon, Absol, Glameow, Purugly, Stunky, Skuntank
|In BD/SP
|Supersonic
|Normal
|Lickitung, Lickilicky, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Whismur, Loudred, Exploud
|In both
|Take Down
|Normal
|Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Growlithe, Arcanine, Ponyta, Rapidash, Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Tauros, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Dunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Zigzagoon, Linoone, Aron, Lairon, Aggron, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Lillipup, Bunnelby, Diggersby, Bergmite, Avalugg, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, Wooloo, Dubwool
|In SW/SH
|Take Down
|Normal
|Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Rattata, Raticate, Growlithe, Arcanine, Ponyta, Rapidash, Seel, Dewgong, Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Tauros, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Mareep, Flaaffy, Ampharos, Dunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Donphan, Stantler, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Poochyena, Mightyena, Zigzagoon, Linoone, Aron, Lairon, Aggron, Numel, Camerupt, Bidoof, Bibarel, Cranidos, Rampardos, Shieldon, Bastiodon, Gible, Gabite, Garchomp, Hippopotas, Hippowdon
|In BD/SP
|Thrash
|Normal
|Galarian Meowth, Perrserker, Cubone, Marowak, Tauros, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Larvitar, Pupitar, Tyranitar, Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile, Darumaka, Darmanitan, Cubchoo, Beartic, Tyrunt, Tyrantrum, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, Morpeko
|In SW/SH
|Thrash
|Normal
|Mankey, Primeape, Cubone, Marowak, Tauros, Totodile, Croconaw, Feraligatr, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Larvitar, Pupitar, Tyranitar, Spinda
|In BD/SP
|Venom Drench
|Poison
|Seviper, Stunky, Skuntank
|In BD/SP
That's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Nidorino! Now go forth and evolve it into a Nidoking.