Ninetales | Pokémon guide

As far as cute puppies go, Pokémon's Ninetales is pretty well-known. Its lore, which surrounds curses, saints, and vengeful spirits, is reminiscent of the Japanese Kitsune, even though it's definitely a dog. Go figure. Anyway, aside from that, if you want to know all about this fiery beast of a 'mon, we have you covered with its evolution, moveset, and base stats, as well as its Alolan form.

National Pokédex # 0,038 Type Fire, Ice/Fairy (Alolan) Abilities Flash Fire, Snow Cloak (Alolan) Hidden ability Drought, Snow Warning (Alolan) Gender ratio Male - 25%

Female - 75% Catch rate 75 (17.5%) Egg groups Field EV yield One speed and one speed defense, two speed (Alolan)

Ninetales's evolution

Ninetales evolves from Vulpix when the latter is exposed to a Fire Stone, and is its final evolution. Alolan Ninetales similarly evolves from Alolan Vulpix, but you'll need to use an Ice Stone instead.

Ninetales's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Ninetales in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Trade (Red), Evolve Vulpix (Blue) Yellow Evolve Vulpix

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Trade (Gold), Evolve Vulpix (Silver) Crystal Trade

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Evolve Vulpix Emerald Evolve Vulpix FireRed / LeafGreen Trade (FireRed), Evolve Vulpix (LeafGreen) Colosseum Trade XD Evolve Vulpix

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Evolve Vulpix Platinum Evolve Vulpix HeartGold / SoulSilver Trade (HeartGold), Evolve Vulpix (SoulSilver)

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Abundant Shrine (rustling grass) Black 2 / White 2 Abundant Shrine (rustling grass)

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Fire Friend Safari Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Evolve Vulpix

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Pokémon Bank, Evolve Vulpix (Alolan) Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank, Trade (Ultra Moon only), Evolve Vulpix (Alolan) Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Trade (Pikachu), Routes 7 and 8 (Eevee), Evolve Vulpix (Alolan)

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Lake of Outrage, Dusty Bowl, Giant's Cap, Hammerlocke Hills, Lake of Outrage, Stony Wilderness's Max Raid Battle (Sword), Giant's Cap's Max Raid Battle (Shield), Trade (Alolan) Isle of Armor Lake of Outrage, Dusty Bowl, Giant's Cap, Hammerlocke Hills, Lake of Outrage, Stony Wilderness's Max Raid Battle (Sword), Giant's Cap's Max Raid Battle (Shield), Trade (Alolan) Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Trade (Diamond), Evolve Vulpix (Pearl) Legends: Arceus Cobalt Coastlands - Firespit Island, massive mass outbreaks, Alabaster Icelands - massive mass outbreaks, evolve Alolan Vulpix (Alolan)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Five and six star Tera Raid Battles, six star Tera Raid Battles (Alolan, Scarlet only), Tera Raid Battle Search (Alolan, Violet only) Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Ninetales's base stats

Ninetales's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 73

Attack - 76

Defense - 75

Sp. Atk - 81

Sp. Def - 100

Speed - 100

Alolan Ninetales's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 73

Attack - 67

Defense - 75

Sp. Atk - 81

Sp. Def - 100

Speed - 109

Ninetales's type strengths and weaknesses

As a fire-type Pokémon, Ninetales has a specific set of strengths and weaknesses against other types, taking half damage from those it is resistant to, and double from those it's weak against.

Normal damage Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Normal, Poison, Psychic Weak Ground, Rock, Water Resistant Bug, Fairy, Fire, Grass, Ice, Steel Immune N/A

Alolan Ninetales's type strengths and weaknesses

Alolan Ninetales is a fairy- and ice-type 'mon, so the strengths and weaknesses of this form are different. Alolan Ninetales even has a type that it's completely immune to. Check it out below:

Normal damage Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Normal, Psychic, Water Weak Fire, Poison, Rock, Steel Resistant Bug, Ice, Dark Immune Dragon

Ninetales's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Ninetales can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Flamethrower Fire One Tail Whip Normal One Quick Attack Normal

Level up moves (Alolan form)

Level Move Type One Blizzard Ice One Icy Wind Ice One Imprison Psychic One Tail Whip Normal

Learnable TMs

Move Type Agility Psychic Baton Pass Normal Body Slam Normal Burning Jealousy Fire Calm Mind Psychic Charm Fairy Confuse Ray Ghost Dark Pulse Dark Dig Ground Double-Edge Normal Encore Normal Endure Normal Energy Ball Grass Facade Normal Fake Tears Dark Fire Blast Fire Fire Spin Fire Flame Charge Fire Flamethrower Fire Flare Blitz Fire Foul Play Dark Giga Impact Normal Heat Wave Fire Helping Hand Normal Hex Ghosy Hyper Beam Normal Imprison Psychic Nasty Plot Dark Night Shade Ghost Overheat Fire Pain Split Normal Protect Normal Psych Up Normal Psyshock Psychic Psyshock Psychic Rest Psychic Roar Normal Scorching Sands Ground Shadow Ball Ghost Sleep Talk Normal Snarl Dark Solar Beam Grass Spite Ghost Stored Power Psychic Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Swift Normal Take Down Normal Tera Blast Normal Weather Ball Normal Will-O-Wisp Fire Zen Headbutt Psychic

Learnable TMs (Alolan form)

Move Type Agility Psychic Avalanche Ice Baton Pass Normal Blizzard Ice Body Slam Normal Calm Mind Psychic Charm Fairy Chilling Water Water Confuse Ray Ghost Dark Pulse Dark Dazzling Gleam Fairy Dig Ground Disarming Voice Fairy Double-Edge Normal Draining Kiss Fairy Encore Normal Endure Normal Facade Normal Fake Tears Dark Foul Play Dark Giga Impact Normal Helping Hand Normal Hex Ghost Hyper Beam Normal Ice Beam Ice Icicle Spear Ice Icy Wind Ice Imprison Psychic Misty Terrain Fairy Nasty Plot Dark Pain Split Normal Play Rough Fairy Protect Normal Psych Up Normal Psyshock Psychic Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Roar Normal Sleep Talk Normal Snowscape Ice Spite Ghost Stored Power Psychic Substitute Normal Swift Normal Take Down Normal Tera Blast Normal Triple Axel Ice Weather Ball Normal Zen Headbutt Psychic

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Baby-Doll Eyes Fairy Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Teddiursa, Minccino, Cinccino, Popplio, Brionne, Primarina, Fidough, or Dachsbun Flail Normal Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Slakoth, Slaking, Zangoose, Cubchoo, Beartic, Komala, Cetoddle, or Cetitan Flame Charge Fire Tauros, Cyndaquil, Quilava, Typhlosion (both forms), Torchic, Combusken, Blaziken, Tepig, Pignite, Emboar, Blitzle, Zebstrika, Braixen, Delphox, Scorbunny, Raboot, or Cinderace Healing Wish Psychic Mirror Herb Howl Normal Growlithe (both forms), Arcanine (both forms), Houndour, Houndoom, Poochyena, Mightyena, Fennekin, Braixen, Delphox, Rockruff, or Lycanroc (all forms) Hypnosis Psychic Stantler or Wyrdeer Memento Dark Stunky or Skuntank Roar Normal Growlithe (both forms), Arcanine (both forms), Snubbull, Granbull, Houndour, Houndoom, Poochyena, Mightyena, Shinx, Luxio, Luxray, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Tepig, Pignite, Emboar, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Rockruff, Lycanroc (all forms), Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Fidough, Dachsbun, Maschiff, Mabosstiff, Greavard, or Houndstone

Egg moves (Alolan form)

Move Type Breed with Baby-Doll Eyes Fairy Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Teddiursa, Minccino, Cinccino, Popplio, Brionne, Primarina, Fidough, or Dachsbun Flail Normal Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Slakoth, Slaking, Zangoose, Cubchoo, Beartic, Komala, Cetoddle, or Cetitan Howl Normal Growlithe (both forms), Arcanine (both forms), Houndour, Houndoom, Poochyena, Mightyena, Fennekin, Braixen, Delphox, Rockruff, or Lycanroc (all forms) Hypnosis Psychic Stantler or Wyrdeer Moonblast Fairy Sylveon, Ursalun, Popplio, Brionne, or Primarina Roar Normal Growlithe (both forms), Arcanine (both forms), Snubbull, Granbull, Houndour, Houndoom, Poochyena, Mightyena, Shinx, Luxio, Luxray, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Tepig, Pignite, Emboar, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Rockruff, Lycanroc (all forms), Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Fidough, Dachsbun, Maschiff, Mabosstiff, Greavard, or Houndstone

You now know all there is to know about Ninetales and its Alolan form, so good luck finding and catching it.