Ninetales | Pokémon guide

As far as cute puppies go, Pokémon's Ninetales is pretty well-known. Its lore, which surrounds curses, saints, and vengeful spirits, is reminiscent of the Japanese Kitsune, even though it's definitely a dog. Go figure. Anyway, aside from that, if you want to know all about this fiery beast of a 'mon, we have you covered with its evolution, moveset, and base stats, as well as its Alolan form.

Ninetales is an iconic creature in the Pokédex and appears in many games, so if you need some help tracking it down, we have Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes.

Here's everything in our Ninetales guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Ninetales:

National Pokédex # 0,038
Type Fire, Ice/Fairy (Alolan)
Abilities Flash Fire, Snow Cloak (Alolan)
Hidden ability Drought, Snow Warning (Alolan)
Gender ratio Male - 25%
Female - 75%
Catch rate 75 (17.5%)
Egg groups Field
EV yield One speed and one speed defense, two speed (Alolan)

Ninetales's evolution

Ninetales evolves from Vulpix when the latter is exposed to a Fire Stone, and is its final evolution. Alolan Ninetales similarly evolves from Alolan Vulpix, but you'll need to use an Ice Stone instead.

Pokémon Vulpix to Ninetales evolution, with the Alolan version below

Ninetales's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Ninetales in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Trade (Red), Evolve Vulpix (Blue)
Yellow Evolve Vulpix

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Trade (Gold), Evolve Vulpix (Silver)
Crystal Trade 

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Evolve Vulpix
Emerald Evolve Vulpix
FireRed / LeafGreen Trade (FireRed), Evolve Vulpix (LeafGreen)
Colosseum Trade
XD Evolve Vulpix

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Evolve Vulpix
Platinum Evolve Vulpix
HeartGold / SoulSilver Trade (HeartGold), Evolve Vulpix (SoulSilver)

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Abundant Shrine (rustling grass)
Black 2 / White 2 Abundant Shrine (rustling grass)

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Fire Friend Safari 
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Evolve Vulpix

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Pokémon Bank, Evolve Vulpix (Alolan)
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank, Trade (Ultra Moon only), Evolve Vulpix (Alolan)
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Trade (Pikachu), Routes 7 and 8 (Eevee), Evolve Vulpix (Alolan)

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Lake of Outrage, Dusty Bowl, Giant's Cap, Hammerlocke Hills, Lake of Outrage, Stony Wilderness's Max Raid Battle (Sword), Giant's Cap's Max Raid Battle (Shield), Trade (Alolan)
Isle of Armor Lake of Outrage, Dusty Bowl, Giant's Cap, Hammerlocke Hills, Lake of Outrage, Stony Wilderness's Max Raid Battle (Sword), Giant's Cap's Max Raid Battle (Shield), Trade (Alolan)
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Trade (Diamond), Evolve Vulpix (Pearl)
Legends: Arceus Cobalt Coastlands - Firespit Island, massive mass outbreaks, Alabaster Icelands - massive mass outbreaks, evolve Alolan Vulpix (Alolan)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Five and six star Tera Raid Battles, six star Tera Raid Battles (Alolan, Scarlet only), Tera Raid Battle Search (Alolan, Violet only)
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Pokemon Ninetales art from Pokemon TCG Pocket

Ninetales's base stats

Ninetales's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 73
  • Attack - 76
  • Defense - 75
  • Sp. Atk - 81
  • Sp. Def - 100
  • Speed - 100

Alolan Ninetales's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 73
  • Attack - 67
  • Defense - 75
  • Sp. Atk - 81
  • Sp. Def - 100
  • Speed - 109

Ninetales's type strengths and weaknesses

As a fire-type Pokémon, Ninetales has a specific set of strengths and weaknesses against other types, taking half damage from those it is resistant to, and double from those it's weak against.

Normal damage Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Normal, Poison, Psychic
Weak Ground, Rock, Water
Resistant Bug, Fairy, Fire, Grass, Ice, Steel 
Immune N/A

Alolan Ninetales's type strengths and weaknesses

Alolan Ninetales is a fairy- and ice-type 'mon, so the strengths and weaknesses of this form are different. Alolan Ninetales even has a type that it's completely immune to. Check it out below:

Normal damage Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Normal, Psychic, Water
Weak Fire, Poison, Rock, Steel
Resistant Bug, Ice, Dark 
Immune Dragon

Ninetales's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Ninetales can learn the following moves: 

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Flamethrower Fire
One Tail Whip Normal
One Quick Attack Normal

Level up moves (Alolan form)

Level Move Type
One Blizzard Ice
One Icy Wind Ice
One Imprison Psychic
One Tail Whip Normal

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Agility Psychic
Baton Pass Normal
Body Slam Normal
Burning Jealousy Fire
Calm Mind Psychic
Charm Fairy
Confuse Ray Ghost
Dark Pulse Dark
Dig Ground
Double-Edge Normal
Encore Normal
Endure Normal
Energy Ball Grass
Facade Normal
Fake Tears Dark
Fire Blast Fire
Fire Spin Fire
Flame Charge Fire
Flamethrower Fire
Flare Blitz Fire
Foul Play Dark
Giga Impact Normal
Heat Wave Fire
Helping Hand Normal
Hex Ghosy
Hyper Beam Normal
Imprison Psychic
Nasty Plot Dark
Night Shade Ghost
Overheat Fire
Pain Split Normal
Protect Normal
Psych Up Normal
Psyshock Psychic
Rest Psychic
Roar Normal
Scorching Sands Ground
Shadow Ball Ghost
Sleep Talk Normal
Snarl Dark
Solar Beam Grass
Spite Ghost
Stored Power Psychic
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Swift Normal
Take Down Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Weather Ball Normal
Will-O-Wisp Fire
Zen Headbutt Psychic

Learnable TMs (Alolan form)

Move Type
Agility Psychic
Avalanche Ice
Baton Pass Normal
Blizzard Ice
Body Slam Normal
Calm Mind Psychic
Charm Fairy
Chilling Water Water
Confuse Ray Ghost
Dark Pulse Dark
Dazzling Gleam Fairy
Dig Ground
Disarming Voice Fairy
Double-Edge Normal
Draining Kiss Fairy
Encore Normal
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fake Tears Dark
Foul Play Dark
Giga Impact Normal
Helping Hand Normal
Hex Ghost
Hyper Beam Normal
Ice Beam Ice
Icicle Spear Ice
Icy Wind Ice
Imprison Psychic
Misty Terrain Fairy
Nasty Plot Dark
Pain Split Normal
Play Rough Fairy
Protect Normal
Psych Up Normal
Psyshock Psychic
Rain Dance Water
Rest Psychic
Roar Normal
Sleep Talk Normal
Snowscape Ice
Spite Ghost
Stored Power Psychic
Substitute Normal
Swift Normal
Take Down Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Triple Axel Ice
Weather Ball Normal
Zen Headbutt Psychic

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Baby-Doll Eyes Fairy Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Teddiursa, Minccino, Cinccino, Popplio, Brionne, Primarina, Fidough, or Dachsbun
Flail Normal Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Slakoth, Slaking, Zangoose, Cubchoo, Beartic, Komala, Cetoddle, or Cetitan
Flame Charge Fire Tauros, Cyndaquil, Quilava, Typhlosion (both forms), Torchic, Combusken, Blaziken, Tepig, Pignite, Emboar, Blitzle, Zebstrika, Braixen, Delphox, Scorbunny, Raboot, or Cinderace
Healing Wish Psychic Mirror Herb
Howl Normal Growlithe (both forms), Arcanine (both forms), Houndour, Houndoom, Poochyena, Mightyena, Fennekin, Braixen, Delphox, Rockruff, or Lycanroc (all forms)
Hypnosis Psychic Stantler or Wyrdeer
Memento Dark Stunky or Skuntank
Roar Normal Growlithe (both forms), Arcanine (both forms), Snubbull, Granbull, Houndour, Houndoom, Poochyena, Mightyena, Shinx, Luxio, Luxray, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Tepig, Pignite, Emboar, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Rockruff, Lycanroc (all forms), Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Fidough, Dachsbun, Maschiff, Mabosstiff, Greavard, or Houndstone

Egg moves (Alolan form)

Move Type Breed with
Baby-Doll Eyes Fairy Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Teddiursa, Minccino, Cinccino, Popplio, Brionne, Primarina, Fidough, or Dachsbun
Flail Normal Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Slakoth, Slaking, Zangoose, Cubchoo, Beartic, Komala, Cetoddle, or Cetitan
Howl Normal Growlithe (both forms), Arcanine (both forms), Houndour, Houndoom, Poochyena, Mightyena, Fennekin, Braixen, Delphox, Rockruff, or Lycanroc (all forms)
Hypnosis Psychic Stantler or Wyrdeer
Moonblast Fairy Sylveon, Ursalun, Popplio, Brionne, or Primarina
Roar Normal Growlithe (both forms), Arcanine (both forms), Snubbull, Granbull, Houndour, Houndoom, Poochyena, Mightyena, Shinx, Luxio, Luxray, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Tepig, Pignite, Emboar, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Rockruff, Lycanroc (all forms), Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Fidough, Dachsbun, Maschiff, Mabosstiff, Greavard, or Houndstone

You now know all there is to know about Ninetales and its Alolan form, so good luck finding and catching it.

