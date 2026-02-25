Ninetales | Pokémon guide

As far as cute puppies go, Pokémon's Ninetales is pretty well-known. Its lore, which surrounds curses, saints, and vengeful spirits, is reminiscent of the Japanese Kitsune, even though it's definitely a dog. Go figure. Anyway, aside from that, if you want to know all about this fiery beast of a 'mon, we have you covered with its evolution, moveset, and base stats, as well as its Alolan form.
Ninetales is an iconic creature in the Pokédex and appears in many games, so if you need some help tracking it down, we have Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes.
Here's everything in our Ninetales guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Ninetales:
|National Pokédex #
|0,038
|Type
|Fire, Ice/Fairy (Alolan)
|Abilities
|Flash Fire, Snow Cloak (Alolan)
|Hidden ability
|Drought, Snow Warning (Alolan)
|Gender ratio
|Male - 25%
Female - 75%
|Catch rate
|75 (17.5%)
|Egg groups
|Field
|EV yield
|One speed and one speed defense, two speed (Alolan)
Ninetales's evolution
Ninetales evolves from Vulpix when the latter is exposed to a Fire Stone, and is its final evolution. Alolan Ninetales similarly evolves from Alolan Vulpix, but you'll need to use an Ice Stone instead.
Ninetales's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Ninetales in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Trade (Red), Evolve Vulpix (Blue)
|Yellow
|Evolve Vulpix
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Trade (Gold), Evolve Vulpix (Silver)
|Crystal
|Trade
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Evolve Vulpix
|Emerald
|Evolve Vulpix
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Trade (FireRed), Evolve Vulpix (LeafGreen)
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Evolve Vulpix
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Evolve Vulpix
|Platinum
|Evolve Vulpix
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Trade (HeartGold), Evolve Vulpix (SoulSilver)
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Abundant Shrine (rustling grass)
|Black 2 / White 2
|Abundant Shrine (rustling grass)
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Fire Friend Safari
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Evolve Vulpix
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Pokémon Bank, Evolve Vulpix (Alolan)
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Pokémon Bank, Trade (Ultra Moon only), Evolve Vulpix (Alolan)
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Trade (Pikachu), Routes 7 and 8 (Eevee), Evolve Vulpix (Alolan)
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Lake of Outrage, Dusty Bowl, Giant's Cap, Hammerlocke Hills, Lake of Outrage, Stony Wilderness's Max Raid Battle (Sword), Giant's Cap's Max Raid Battle (Shield), Trade (Alolan)
|Isle of Armor
|Lake of Outrage, Dusty Bowl, Giant's Cap, Hammerlocke Hills, Lake of Outrage, Stony Wilderness's Max Raid Battle (Sword), Giant's Cap's Max Raid Battle (Shield), Trade (Alolan)
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Trade (Diamond), Evolve Vulpix (Pearl)
|Legends: Arceus
|Cobalt Coastlands - Firespit Island, massive mass outbreaks, Alabaster Icelands - massive mass outbreaks, evolve Alolan Vulpix (Alolan)
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Trade
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Five and six star Tera Raid Battles, six star Tera Raid Battles (Alolan, Scarlet only), Tera Raid Battle Search (Alolan, Violet only)
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
Ninetales's base stats
Ninetales's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 73
- Attack - 76
- Defense - 75
- Sp. Atk - 81
- Sp. Def - 100
- Speed - 100
Alolan Ninetales's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 73
- Attack - 67
- Defense - 75
- Sp. Atk - 81
- Sp. Def - 100
- Speed - 109
Ninetales's type strengths and weaknesses
As a fire-type Pokémon, Ninetales has a specific set of strengths and weaknesses against other types, taking half damage from those it is resistant to, and double from those it's weak against.
|Normal damage
|Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Normal, Poison, Psychic
|Weak
|Ground, Rock, Water
|Resistant
|Bug, Fairy, Fire, Grass, Ice, Steel
|Immune
|N/A
Alolan Ninetales's type strengths and weaknesses
Alolan Ninetales is a fairy- and ice-type 'mon, so the strengths and weaknesses of this form are different. Alolan Ninetales even has a type that it's completely immune to. Check it out below:
|Normal damage
|Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Normal, Psychic, Water
|Weak
|Fire, Poison, Rock, Steel
|Resistant
|Bug, Ice, Dark
|Immune
|Dragon
Ninetales's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Ninetales can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|One
|Tail Whip
|Normal
|One
|Quick Attack
|Normal
Level up moves (Alolan form)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Blizzard
|Ice
|One
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|One
|Imprison
|Psychic
|One
|Tail Whip
|Normal
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Agility
|Psychic
|Baton Pass
|Normal
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Burning Jealousy
|Fire
|Calm Mind
|Psychic
|Charm
|Fairy
|Confuse Ray
|Ghost
|Dark Pulse
|Dark
|Dig
|Ground
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Encore
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Energy Ball
|Grass
|Facade
|Normal
|Fake Tears
|Dark
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Fire Spin
|Fire
|Flame Charge
|Fire
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Flare Blitz
|Fire
|Foul Play
|Dark
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Heat Wave
|Fire
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Hex
|Ghosy
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Imprison
|Psychic
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|Night Shade
|Ghost
|Overheat
|Fire
|Pain Split
|Normal
|Protect
|Normal
|Psych Up
|Normal
|Psyshock
|Psychic
|Psyshock
|Psychic
|Rest
|Psychic
|Roar
|Normal
|Scorching Sands
|Ground
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Snarl
|Dark
|Solar Beam
|Grass
|Spite
|Ghost
|Stored Power
|Psychic
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Swift
|Normal
|Take Down
|Normal
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Weather Ball
|Normal
|Will-O-Wisp
|Fire
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
Learnable TMs (Alolan form)
|Move
|Type
|Agility
|Psychic
|Avalanche
|Ice
|Baton Pass
|Normal
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Calm Mind
|Psychic
|Charm
|Fairy
|Chilling Water
|Water
|Confuse Ray
|Ghost
|Dark Pulse
|Dark
|Dazzling Gleam
|Fairy
|Dig
|Ground
|Disarming Voice
|Fairy
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Draining Kiss
|Fairy
|Encore
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Fake Tears
|Dark
|Foul Play
|Dark
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Hex
|Ghost
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Icicle Spear
|Ice
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Imprison
|Psychic
|Misty Terrain
|Fairy
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|Pain Split
|Normal
|Play Rough
|Fairy
|Protect
|Normal
|Psych Up
|Normal
|Psyshock
|Psychic
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Roar
|Normal
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Snowscape
|Ice
|Spite
|Ghost
|Stored Power
|Psychic
|Substitute
|Normal
|Swift
|Normal
|Take Down
|Normal
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Triple Axel
|Ice
|Weather Ball
|Normal
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Baby-Doll Eyes
|Fairy
|Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Teddiursa, Minccino, Cinccino, Popplio, Brionne, Primarina, Fidough, or Dachsbun
|Flail
|Normal
|Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Slakoth, Slaking, Zangoose, Cubchoo, Beartic, Komala, Cetoddle, or Cetitan
|Flame Charge
|Fire
|Tauros, Cyndaquil, Quilava, Typhlosion (both forms), Torchic, Combusken, Blaziken, Tepig, Pignite, Emboar, Blitzle, Zebstrika, Braixen, Delphox, Scorbunny, Raboot, or Cinderace
|Healing Wish
|Psychic
|Mirror Herb
|Howl
|Normal
|Growlithe (both forms), Arcanine (both forms), Houndour, Houndoom, Poochyena, Mightyena, Fennekin, Braixen, Delphox, Rockruff, or Lycanroc (all forms)
|Hypnosis
|Psychic
|Stantler or Wyrdeer
|Memento
|Dark
|Stunky or Skuntank
|Roar
|Normal
|Growlithe (both forms), Arcanine (both forms), Snubbull, Granbull, Houndour, Houndoom, Poochyena, Mightyena, Shinx, Luxio, Luxray, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Tepig, Pignite, Emboar, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Rockruff, Lycanroc (all forms), Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Fidough, Dachsbun, Maschiff, Mabosstiff, Greavard, or Houndstone
Egg moves (Alolan form)
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Baby-Doll Eyes
|Fairy
|Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Teddiursa, Minccino, Cinccino, Popplio, Brionne, Primarina, Fidough, or Dachsbun
|Flail
|Normal
|Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Slakoth, Slaking, Zangoose, Cubchoo, Beartic, Komala, Cetoddle, or Cetitan
|Howl
|Normal
|Growlithe (both forms), Arcanine (both forms), Houndour, Houndoom, Poochyena, Mightyena, Fennekin, Braixen, Delphox, Rockruff, or Lycanroc (all forms)
|Hypnosis
|Psychic
|Stantler or Wyrdeer
|Moonblast
|Fairy
|Sylveon, Ursalun, Popplio, Brionne, or Primarina
|Roar
|Normal
|Growlithe (both forms), Arcanine (both forms), Snubbull, Granbull, Houndour, Houndoom, Poochyena, Mightyena, Shinx, Luxio, Luxray, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Tepig, Pignite, Emboar, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Rockruff, Lycanroc (all forms), Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Fidough, Dachsbun, Maschiff, Mabosstiff, Greavard, or Houndstone
You now know all there is to know about Ninetales and its Alolan form, so good luck finding and catching it.