Oddish | Pokémon guide

The Kanto Pokémon Oddish is a bit of a mainstay in the franchise, appearing in numerous generations beyond the first, even having two final evolutions for you to get. So, to help you learn all there is to know about this little chap, we're going to not only dive into its evolutions, but also the basic information you need, what moves it can learn, the strengths and weaknesses it has, its locations, and more.

Mind you, Oddish is just one of more than 1,000 creatures available these days, so it's a good idea to check out our complete Pokédex to learn who the rest are. You should also stop by our Pokémon Go codes list. You can never have too many items when out on an adventure in the mobile game

Here's everything you need to know about Oddish:

Below, you can see the basic information about Oddish:

National Pokedex # 0,043 Type Grass and Poison Abilities Chlorophyll Hidden Abilities Run Away Gender ration Male - 50%

Female - 50% Egg group Grass EV yield One special attack

Oddish's evolution

Oddish evolves into Gloom at level 21, which then either evolves into Vileplume when you give it a leaf stone or Bellossom if you hand it a sun stone.

Oddish locations

You can find the locations for Oddish below in all of the generations:

Gen 1 locations

Red Routes 5-7, 12-15, and 24-25 Blue Trade Blue (Japan) Routes 5-7, 12-15, and 24-25 Yellow Routes 12-15 and 24-25

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Routes 5-6, 24-25, and Ilex Forest (night) Crystal Routes 24-25 and Ilex Forest (night)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Routes 110, 117, 119-121, 123, and Safari Zone Emerald Routes 110, 117, 119-121, 123, and Safari Zone FireRed Routes 5-7, 12-15, 24-25, Berry Forest, Bond Bridge, Cape Brink, and Water Path LeafGreen Trade and event Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Routes 229-230 Platinum Routes 224 and 230 HeartGold and SoulSilver Routes 5-6, 24-25, Ilex Forest (night), and Safari Zone (night) Pal Park Forest Pokéwalker Noisy Forest

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade White White Forest Black 2 and White 2 Trade Dream World Pleasent Forest

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Route six and Safari Zone (grass) Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Routes 110, 117, 119-120, and Safari Zone (horde encounter)

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Pokémon Bank Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank Let's Go Pikachu Routes 1-2, 12-15, 21, 24-25, and Viridian Forest Let's Go Eevee Trade

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Dappled Grove, Rolling Fields, East Lake Axewell, Watchtower Ruins, Giant's Cap, Hammerlocke Hills, Motostoke Riverbank, and North Lake Miloch Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Routes 229-23 and Grand Underground (Grassland Cave, Swampy Cave, Spacious Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Sunlit Cavern, and Bogsunk Cavern) Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Trade The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Coastal Biome and Terra Raid Battles Legends: Z-A Unobtainble

Oddish base stats

Oddish has the following stats to begin with, but these increase as it levels up:

HP - 45

- 45 Attack - 50

- 50 Defense - 55

- 55 Sp. Atk - 75

- 75 Sp. Def - 65

- 65 Speed - 30

Oddish's type strengths and weaknesses

As a dual grass- and poison-type, Oddish has the following strengths and weaknesses:

Normal Normal, Poison, Ground, Rock, Bug, Ghost, Steel, Dragon, and Dark Weak to Flying, Fire, Psychic, and Ice Resistant Fighting, Water, Grass, Electric, Fairy Immune None

Oddish moveset

In the most recent games it appears in, Oddish can learn the following moves:

Level up

Level Move Type One Absorb Grass One Growth Normal Four Acid Poison Eight Sweet Scent Normal 12 Mega Drain Grass 14 Poison Powder Poison 16 Stun Spore Grass 18 Sleep Powder Grass 20 Giga Drain Grass 24 Toxic Toxic 28 Moonblast Fairy 32 Grassy Terrain Grass 36 Moonlight Fairy 40 Petal Dance Grass

Learnable TMs

Move Type Charm Fairy Protect Normal Acid Spray Poison Trailblaze Grass Facade Normal Magical Leaf Grass Venoshock Poison Endure Normal Sunny Day Fire Bullet Seed Grass Sleep Talk Normal Seed Bomb Grass Grass Knot Grass Rest Psychic Swords Dance Normal Substitute Normal Giga Drain Grass Energy Ball Grass Helping Hand Normal Grassy Terrain Grass Sludge Bomb Poison Leaf Storm Grass Solar Beam Grass Tera Blast Normal Toxic Poison Grassy glide Grass

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with After You Normal Mirror Herb Flail Normal Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Smoliv, Doliv, or Arboliva Ingrain Grass Sunflora, Cacnea, Cacturne, Snover, Abomasnow, Foongus, Amoonguss, Phantump, Trevenant, Fomantis, or Lurantis Leech Seed Grass Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Exeggcute, Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Sunflora, Lotad, Lombre, Shroomish, Breloom, Cacnea, Cacturne, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Snivy, Servine, Serperior, Cottonee, Whimsicott, Phantump, Trevenant, Comfey, Flapple, Appletun, Smoliv, Doliv, or Arboliva Razor Leaf Grass Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Bellsprout, Weepingbell, Victreebel, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Sunkern, Sunflora, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Tropius, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Snover, Abomasnow, Cottonee, Whimsicott, Fomantis, Lurantis, Grookey, Thwackey, Rillaboom, Smoliv, Doliv, Arboliva, Capsakid, or Scovillain Strength Sap Grass Mirror Herb Synthesis Grass Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Exeggcute, Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Sunkern, Seedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Tropius, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Foongus, Amoonguss, Fomantis, Lurantis, or Comefy Teeter Dance Normal Lombre or Ludicolo Tickle Normal Mirror Herb

That's everything you need to know about Oddish; now you just need to evolve it, and you're one step closer to a powerful grass- or poison-type.