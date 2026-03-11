Oddish | Pokémon guide

We’re here to tell you all about the gen 1 Pokémon Oddish, so you know how to get the most out of it in battle.

Pokemon Oddish: a blue bulb in front of a green background
The Kanto Pokémon Oddish is a bit of a mainstay in the franchise, appearing in numerous generations beyond the first, even having two final evolutions for you to get. So, to help you learn all there is to know about this little chap, we're going to not only dive into its evolutions, but also the basic information you need, what moves it can learn, the strengths and weaknesses it has, its locations, and more.

Here's everything you need to know about Oddish:

Below, you can see the basic information about Oddish:

National Pokedex # 0,043
Type Grass and Poison
Abilities Chlorophyll
Hidden Abilities Run Away
Gender ration Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Egg group Grass
EV yield One special attack

Oddish's evolution

Oddish evolves into Gloom at level 21, which then either evolves into Vileplume when you give it a leaf stone or Bellossom if you hand it a sun stone.

Pokemon Oddish: four creatures in green circles

Oddish locations

You can find the locations for Oddish below in all of the generations:

Gen 1 locations

Red Routes 5-7, 12-15, and 24-25
Blue Trade
Blue (Japan) Routes 5-7, 12-15, and 24-25
Yellow Routes 12-15 and 24-25

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Routes 5-6, 24-25, and Ilex Forest (night)
Crystal Routes 24-25 and Ilex Forest (night)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Routes 110, 117, 119-121, 123, and Safari Zone
Emerald Routes 110, 117, 119-121, 123, and Safari Zone
FireRed Routes 5-7, 12-15, 24-25, Berry Forest, Bond Bridge, Cape Brink, and Water Path
LeafGreen Trade and event
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Routes 229-230
Platinum Routes 224 and 230
HeartGold and SoulSilver Routes 5-6, 24-25, Ilex Forest (night), and Safari Zone (night)
Pal Park Forest
Pokéwalker Noisy Forest

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade
White White Forest
Black 2 and White 2 Trade
Dream World Pleasent Forest

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Route six and Safari Zone (grass)
Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Routes 110, 117, 119-120, and Safari Zone (horde encounter)

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Pokémon Bank
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank
Let's Go Pikachu Routes 1-2, 12-15, 21, 24-25, and Viridian Forest
Let's Go Eevee Trade

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Dappled Grove, Rolling Fields, East Lake Axewell, Watchtower Ruins, Giant's Cap, Hammerlocke Hills, Motostoke Riverbank, and North Lake Miloch
Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Routes 229-23 and Grand Underground (Grassland Cave, Swampy Cave, Spacious Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Sunlit Cavern, and Bogsunk Cavern)
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Trade
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Coastal Biome and Terra Raid Battles
Legends: Z-A Unobtainble

Oddish base stats

Oddish has the following stats to begin with, but these increase as it levels up:

  • HP - 45
  • Attack - 50
  • Defense - 55
  • Sp. Atk - 75
  • Sp. Def - 65
  • Speed - 30

Oddish's type strengths and weaknesses

As a dual grass- and poison-type, Oddish has the following strengths and weaknesses:

Normal Normal, Poison, Ground, Rock, Bug, Ghost, Steel, Dragon, and Dark
Weak to Flying, Fire, Psychic, and Ice
Resistant Fighting, Water, Grass, Electric, Fairy
Immune None

Pokemon Oddish: a blue bulb in front of a red circle in a forest

Oddish moveset

In the most recent games it appears in, Oddish can learn the following moves:

Level up

Level Move Type
One Absorb Grass
One Growth Normal
Four Acid Poison
Eight Sweet Scent Normal
12 Mega Drain Grass
14 Poison Powder Poison
16 Stun Spore Grass
18 Sleep Powder Grass
20 Giga Drain Grass
24 Toxic Toxic
28 Moonblast Fairy
32 Grassy Terrain Grass
36 Moonlight Fairy
40 Petal Dance Grass

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Charm Fairy
Protect Normal
Acid Spray Poison
Trailblaze Grass
Facade Normal
Magical Leaf Grass
Venoshock Poison
Endure Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Bullet Seed Grass
Sleep Talk Normal
Seed Bomb Grass
Grass Knot Grass
Rest Psychic
Swords Dance Normal
Substitute Normal
Giga Drain Grass
Energy Ball Grass
Helping Hand Normal
Grassy Terrain Grass
Sludge Bomb Poison
Leaf Storm Grass
Solar Beam Grass
Tera Blast Normal
Toxic Poison
Grassy glide Grass

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
After You Normal Mirror Herb
Flail Normal Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Smoliv, Doliv, or Arboliva
Ingrain Grass Sunflora, Cacnea, Cacturne, Snover, Abomasnow, Foongus, Amoonguss, Phantump, Trevenant, Fomantis, or Lurantis
Leech Seed Grass Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Exeggcute, Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Sunflora, Lotad, Lombre, Shroomish, Breloom, Cacnea, Cacturne, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Snivy, Servine, Serperior, Cottonee, Whimsicott, Phantump, Trevenant, Comfey, Flapple, Appletun, Smoliv, Doliv, or Arboliva
Razor Leaf Grass Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Bellsprout, Weepingbell, Victreebel, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Sunkern, Sunflora, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Tropius, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Snover, Abomasnow, Cottonee, Whimsicott, Fomantis, Lurantis, Grookey, Thwackey, Rillaboom, Smoliv, Doliv, Arboliva, Capsakid, or Scovillain
Strength Sap Grass Mirror Herb
Synthesis Grass Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Exeggcute, Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Sunkern, Seedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Tropius, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Foongus, Amoonguss, Fomantis, Lurantis, or Comefy
Teeter Dance Normal Lombre or Ludicolo
Tickle Normal Mirror Herb

That's everything you need to know about Oddish; now you just need to evolve it, and you're one step closer to a powerful grass- or poison-type.

