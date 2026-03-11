Oddish | Pokémon guide

The Kanto Pokémon Oddish is a bit of a mainstay in the franchise, appearing in numerous generations beyond the first, even having two final evolutions for you to get. So, to help you learn all there is to know about this little chap, we're going to not only dive into its evolutions, but also the basic information you need, what moves it can learn, the strengths and weaknesses it has, its locations, and more.
Mind you, Oddish is just one of more than 1,000 creatures available these days, so it's a good idea to check out our complete Pokédex to learn who the rest are. You should also stop by our Pokémon Go codes list. You can never have too many items when out on an adventure in the mobile game
Here's everything you need to know about Oddish:
Below, you can see the basic information about Oddish:
|National Pokedex #
|0,043
|Type
|Grass and Poison
|Abilities
|Chlorophyll
|Hidden Abilities
|Run Away
|Gender ration
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Egg group
|Grass
|EV yield
|One special attack
Oddish's evolution
Oddish evolves into Gloom at level 21, which then either evolves into Vileplume when you give it a leaf stone or Bellossom if you hand it a sun stone.
Oddish locations
You can find the locations for Oddish below in all of the generations:
Gen 1 locations
|Red
|Routes 5-7, 12-15, and 24-25
|Blue
|Trade
|Blue (Japan)
|Routes 5-7, 12-15, and 24-25
|Yellow
|Routes 12-15 and 24-25
Gen 2 locations
|Gold and Silver
|Routes 5-6, 24-25, and Ilex Forest (night)
|Crystal
|Routes 24-25 and Ilex Forest (night)
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby and Sapphire
|Routes 110, 117, 119-121, 123, and Safari Zone
|Emerald
|Routes 110, 117, 119-121, 123, and Safari Zone
|FireRed
|Routes 5-7, 12-15, 24-25, Berry Forest, Bond Bridge, Cape Brink, and Water Path
|LeafGreen
|Trade and event
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond and Pearl
|Routes 229-230
|Platinum
|Routes 224 and 230
|HeartGold and SoulSilver
|Routes 5-6, 24-25, Ilex Forest (night), and Safari Zone (night)
|Pal Park
|Forest
|Pokéwalker
|Noisy Forest
Gen 5 locations
|Black
|Trade
|White
|White Forest
|Black 2 and White 2
|Trade
|Dream World
|Pleasent Forest
Gen 6 locations
|X and Y
|Route six and Safari Zone (grass)
|Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Routes 110, 117, 119-120, and Safari Zone (horde encounter)
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and Moon
|Pokémon Bank
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Pokémon Bank
|Let's Go Pikachu
|Routes 1-2, 12-15, 21, 24-25, and Viridian Forest
|Let's Go Eevee
|Trade
Gen 8 locations
|Sword and Shield
|Dappled Grove, Rolling Fields, East Lake Axewell, Watchtower Ruins, Giant's Cap, Hammerlocke Hills, Motostoke Riverbank, and North Lake Miloch
|Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Routes 229-23 and Grand Underground (Grassland Cave, Swampy Cave, Spacious Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Sunlit Cavern, and Bogsunk Cavern)
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet and Violet
|Trade
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Coastal Biome and Terra Raid Battles
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainble
Oddish base stats
Oddish has the following stats to begin with, but these increase as it levels up:
- HP - 45
- Attack - 50
- Defense - 55
- Sp. Atk - 75
- Sp. Def - 65
- Speed - 30
Oddish's type strengths and weaknesses
As a dual grass- and poison-type, Oddish has the following strengths and weaknesses:
|Normal
|Normal, Poison, Ground, Rock, Bug, Ghost, Steel, Dragon, and Dark
|Weak to
|Flying, Fire, Psychic, and Ice
|Resistant
|Fighting, Water, Grass, Electric, Fairy
|Immune
|None
Oddish moveset
In the most recent games it appears in, Oddish can learn the following moves:
Level up
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Absorb
|Grass
|One
|Growth
|Normal
|Four
|Acid
|Poison
|Eight
|Sweet Scent
|Normal
|12
|Mega Drain
|Grass
|14
|Poison Powder
|Poison
|16
|Stun Spore
|Grass
|18
|Sleep Powder
|Grass
|20
|Giga Drain
|Grass
|24
|Toxic
|Toxic
|28
|Moonblast
|Fairy
|32
|Grassy Terrain
|Grass
|36
|Moonlight
|Fairy
|40
|Petal Dance
|Grass
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Charm
|Fairy
|Protect
|Normal
|Acid Spray
|Poison
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|Facade
|Normal
|Magical Leaf
|Grass
|Venoshock
|Poison
|Endure
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Bullet Seed
|Grass
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Seed Bomb
|Grass
|Grass Knot
|Grass
|Rest
|Psychic
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|Substitute
|Normal
|Giga Drain
|Grass
|Energy Ball
|Grass
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Grassy Terrain
|Grass
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|Leaf Storm
|Grass
|Solar Beam
|Grass
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Toxic
|Poison
|Grassy glide
|Grass
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|After You
|Normal
|Mirror Herb
|Flail
|Normal
|Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Smoliv, Doliv, or Arboliva
|Ingrain
|Grass
|Sunflora, Cacnea, Cacturne, Snover, Abomasnow, Foongus, Amoonguss, Phantump, Trevenant, Fomantis, or Lurantis
|Leech Seed
|Grass
|Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Exeggcute, Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Sunflora, Lotad, Lombre, Shroomish, Breloom, Cacnea, Cacturne, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Snivy, Servine, Serperior, Cottonee, Whimsicott, Phantump, Trevenant, Comfey, Flapple, Appletun, Smoliv, Doliv, or Arboliva
|Razor Leaf
|Grass
|Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Bellsprout, Weepingbell, Victreebel, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Sunkern, Sunflora, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Tropius, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Snover, Abomasnow, Cottonee, Whimsicott, Fomantis, Lurantis, Grookey, Thwackey, Rillaboom, Smoliv, Doliv, Arboliva, Capsakid, or Scovillain
|Strength Sap
|Grass
|Mirror Herb
|Synthesis
|Grass
|Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Exeggcute, Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Sunkern, Seedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Tropius, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Foongus, Amoonguss, Fomantis, Lurantis, or Comefy
|Teeter Dance
|Normal
|Lombre or Ludicolo
|Tickle
|Normal
|Mirror Herb
That's everything you need to know about Oddish; now you just need to evolve it, and you're one step closer to a powerful grass- or poison-type.