Omanyte | Pokémon guide

Two fossils are blocking your way to Cerulean City, and one of them rewards you with the Pokémon Omanyte, a cute little water-type that turns into one mean-looking creature. To help you make the most out of Omanyte, we're here to talk you through its moveset, strengths, weaknesses, base stats, and more.
Omanyte, Kabuto, Omastar, Kabutops, and Aerodactyl may be the first five fossil Pokémon to appear in the franchise, but they certainly aren't the last, so make sure you check out our complete Pokédex to see who joins them in the other regions.
Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Omanyte:
Below, you can see all of Omanyte's basic information:
|National Pokédex #
|0,138
|Type
|Rock and Water
|Abilities
|Swift Swim and Shell Armor
|Hidden abilities
|Weak Armor
|Gender ratio
|Male - 87.5%
Female - 12.5%
|Egg group
|Water 1 and Water 3
|EV yield
|One defense
Omanyte's evolution
Omanyte evolves into Omastar upon reaching level 40. However, it's worth noting that before you can actually level up Omanyte, you need to revive it by handing over the Helix Fossil to different institutes, depending on which game you play.
Here's where you can get the Helix Fossil in each set of games:
|Games
|Location
|Red, Green, Blue, Yellow, FireRed, LeafGreen
|Mt. Moon (choose the Helix Fossil)
|Diamond, Pearl, Platinum
|Underground (after getting the National Pokédex)
|HeartGold and SoulSilver
|Rock Smash (Ruins of Alph)
|Black and White
|Twist Mountain (after getting the National Pokédex)
|Black 2 and White 2
|Twist Mountain, Join Avenue (Antique Shop), Funfest Mission (What is the Real Price?)
|X and Y
|Rock Smash (from Glittering Cave after getting into the Hall of Fame)
|Alpha Sapphire
|Rock Smash (Mirage spots)
|Sun and Moon
|Trade
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Konikoni City (in Olivia's jewelry shop), Poké Pelago
|Let's Go Pikachu! and Eevee!
|Mt. Moon (choose the Helix Fossil), Cerulean Cave
|Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Grand Underground (after you capture either Dialga or Palkia)
Omanyte's locations
You can find Omanyte in the following locations:
Gen 1 locations
|Red and Blue
|Revive from Helix Fossil at the Pokémon Lab on Cinnabar Island
|Blue (Japan)
|Revive from Helix Fossil at the Pokémon Lab on Cinnabar Island
|Yellow
|Revive from Helix Fossil at the Pokémon Lab on Cinnabar Island
Gen 2 locations
|Gold and Silver
|Time Capsule, event
|Crystal
|Time Capsule, event
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby and Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed and LeafGreen
|Revive from Helix Fossil at the Pokémon Lab on Cinnabar Island
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond and Pearl
|Revive from Helix Fossil at the Oreburgh Mining Museum in Oreburgh City
|Platinum
|Revive from Helix Fossil at the Oreburgh Mining Museum in Oreburgh City
|HeartGold
|Revive from Helix Fossil at the Pewter Museum of Science in Pewter City
|SoulSilver
|Get from a traded Pokémon who's holding the Helix Fossil
|Pal Park
|Sea
Gen 5 locations
|Black and White
|Revive from Helix Fossil at the Nacrene Museum
|Black 2 and White 2
|Revive from Helix Fossil at the Nacrene Museum
|Dream World
|Sparkling Sea
Gen 6 locations
|X
|Get from a traded Pokémon who's holding the Helix Fossil
|Y
|Revive from Helix Fossil at the Ambrette Town Fossil Lab
|Omega Ruby
|Get from a traded Pokémon who's holding the Helix Fossil
|Alpha Sapphire
|Revive from Helix Fossil at the Devon Corporation in Rustboro City
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and Moon
|Get from a traded Pokémon who's holding the Helix Fossil
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Revive from Helix Fossil at the Fossil Restoration Center on Route 8
|Let's Go Pikachu! and Let's Go Eevee!
|Revive from Helix Fossil at the Cinnabar Lab on Cinnabar Island
Gen 8 locations
|Sword and Shield
|Get from a traded Pokémon who's holding the Helix Fossil
|Sword Expansion Pass
|Giant's Foot, Roaring-Sea Caves (surfing)
Giant's Bed, Snowslide Slope, Ballimere Lake, Frigid Sea (Max Raid Battle)
|Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Revive from Helix Fossil at the Oreburgh Mining Museum in Oreburgh City
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet and Violet
|Unobtainable
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
Omanyte's base stats
Omanyte has the following stats, though you can improve them by leveling it up:
- HP - 35
- Attack - 40
- Defense - 100
- Sp. Atk - 90
- Sp. Def - 55
- Speed - 35
Omanyte's type strengths and weaknesses
As a rock- and water-type, Omanyte is resistant to a respectable five types, though this comes at the cost of being weak to four:
|Normal Damage
|Steel, Psychic, Rock, Fairy, Bug, Dragon, Ghost, Dark, Water
|Weak to
|Grass, Electric, Ground, Fighting
|Resistant to
|Flying, Fire, Normal, Ice, Poison
|Immune
|None
Omanyte's moveset
In the most recent mainline games it appears in, Sword and Shield, Omanyte can learn the following moves through TMs, breeding, and leveling up:
Level up
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Bind
|Normal
|One
|Withdraw
|Water
|Five
|Rollout
|Rock
|Ten
|Sand Attack
|Ground
|15
|Water Gun
|Water
|20
|Leer
|Normal
|25
|Mud Shot
|Ground
|30
|Ancient Power
|Rock
|35
|Brine
|Water
|40
|Protect
|Normal
|45
|Rock Blast
|Rock
|50
|Surf
|Water
|55
|Shell Smash
|Normal
|60
|Hydro Pump
|Water
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Rest
|Psychic
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Thief
|Dark
|Snore
|Normal
|Protect
|Normal
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Attract
|Normal
|Sandstorm
|Rock
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Hail
|Ice
|Whirlpool
|Water
|Facade
|Normal
|Dive
|Water
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Mud Shot
|Ground
|Rock Blast
|Rock
|Brine
|Water
|Round
|Normal
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|Surf
|Water
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Waterfall
|Water
|Substitute
|Normal
|Spikes
|Ground
|Endure
|Normal
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Muddy Water
|Water
|Iron Defense
|Steel
|Gyro Ball
|Steel
|Toxic Spikes
|Poison
|Earth Power
|Ground
|Stealth Rock
|Rock
|Scald
|Water
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Aurora Beam
|Ice
|Shellder, Cloyster, Remoraid, Octillery, Spheal, Sealeo, Walrein
|Bite
|Dark
|Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Skorupi, Drapion, Tirtouga, Carracosta, Mareanie, Toxapex, Dewpider, Araquanid, Chewtle, Drednaw
|Bubble Beam
|Water
|Poliwag, Poliwhirl, Poliwrath, Politoed, Tentacool, Tentacruel, Krabby, Kingler, Horsea, Seadra, Kingdra, Marill, Azumarill, Corsola, Remoraid, Octillery, Mantine, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Corphish, Crawdaunt, Tympole, Palpitoad, Seismitoad, Popplio, Brionne, Primarina, Dewpider, Araquanid, Pincurchin
|Haze
|Ice
|Wooper or Quagsire
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Lombre, Ludicolo, Corphish, Crawdaunt, Skorupi, Drapion
|Reflect
|Normal
|Tentacruel
|Slam
|Normal
|Krabby, Kingler, Dratini, Dragonair, Dragonite, Marill, Azumarill, Wooper, Quagsire
|Supersonic
|Normal
|Tentacool, Tentacruel, Shellder, Cloyster, Mantine, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Wingull, Pelipper, Tympole, Palpitoad, Seismitoad
|Tickle
|Normal
|Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Psyduck, Golduck, Tentacool, Tentacruel, Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, Slowbro, Galarian Slowbro, Slowking, Galarian Slowking, Lapras, Remoraid, Octillery, Mantine, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Wingull, Pelipper, Milotic, Shellos, Gastrodon, Skrelp, Dragalge, Clauncher, Clawitzer, Sobble, Drizzile, Inteleon
With that, you know everything about the Pokémon Omanyte