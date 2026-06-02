Omanyte | Pokémon guide

Two fossils are blocking your way to Cerulean City, and one of them rewards you with the Pokémon Omanyte, a cute little water-type that turns into one mean-looking creature. To help you make the most out of Omanyte, we're here to talk you through its moveset, strengths, weaknesses, base stats, and more.

Omanyte, Kabuto, Omastar, Kabutops, and Aerodactyl may be the first five fossil Pokémon to appear in the franchise, but they certainly aren't the last, so make sure you check out our complete Pokédex to see who joins them in the other regions.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Omanyte:

Below, you can see all of Omanyte's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,138 Type Rock and Water Abilities Swift Swim and Shell Armor Hidden abilities Weak Armor Gender ratio Male - 87.5%

Female - 12.5% Egg group Water 1 and Water 3 EV yield One defense

Omanyte's evolution

Omanyte evolves into Omastar upon reaching level 40. However, it's worth noting that before you can actually level up Omanyte, you need to revive it by handing over the Helix Fossil to different institutes, depending on which game you play.

Here's where you can get the Helix Fossil in each set of games:

Games Location Red, Green, Blue, Yellow, FireRed, LeafGreen Mt. Moon (choose the Helix Fossil) Diamond, Pearl, Platinum Underground (after getting the National Pokédex) HeartGold and SoulSilver Rock Smash (Ruins of Alph) Black and White Twist Mountain (after getting the National Pokédex) Black 2 and White 2 Twist Mountain, Join Avenue (Antique Shop), Funfest Mission (What is the Real Price?) X and Y Rock Smash (from Glittering Cave after getting into the Hall of Fame) Alpha Sapphire Rock Smash (Mirage spots) Sun and Moon Trade Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Konikoni City (in Olivia's jewelry shop), Poké Pelago Let's Go Pikachu! and Eevee! Mt. Moon (choose the Helix Fossil), Cerulean Cave Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Grand Underground (after you capture either Dialga or Palkia)

Omanyte's locations

You can find Omanyte in the following locations:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Revive from Helix Fossil at the Pokémon Lab on Cinnabar Island Blue (Japan) Revive from Helix Fossil at the Pokémon Lab on Cinnabar Island Yellow Revive from Helix Fossil at the Pokémon Lab on Cinnabar Island

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Time Capsule, event Crystal Time Capsule, event

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed and LeafGreen Revive from Helix Fossil at the Pokémon Lab on Cinnabar Island Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Revive from Helix Fossil at the Oreburgh Mining Museum in Oreburgh City Platinum Revive from Helix Fossil at the Oreburgh Mining Museum in Oreburgh City HeartGold Revive from Helix Fossil at the Pewter Museum of Science in Pewter City SoulSilver Get from a traded Pokémon who's holding the Helix Fossil Pal Park Sea

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Revive from Helix Fossil at the Nacrene Museum Black 2 and White 2 Revive from Helix Fossil at the Nacrene Museum Dream World Sparkling Sea

Gen 6 locations

X Get from a traded Pokémon who's holding the Helix Fossil Y Revive from Helix Fossil at the Ambrette Town Fossil Lab Omega Ruby Get from a traded Pokémon who's holding the Helix Fossil Alpha Sapphire Revive from Helix Fossil at the Devon Corporation in Rustboro City

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Get from a traded Pokémon who's holding the Helix Fossil Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Revive from Helix Fossil at the Fossil Restoration Center on Route 8 Let's Go Pikachu! and Let's Go Eevee! Revive from Helix Fossil at the Cinnabar Lab on Cinnabar Island

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Get from a traded Pokémon who's holding the Helix Fossil Sword Expansion Pass Giant's Foot, Roaring-Sea Caves (surfing)

Giant's Bed, Snowslide Slope, Ballimere Lake, Frigid Sea (Max Raid Battle) Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Revive from Helix Fossil at the Oreburgh Mining Museum in Oreburgh City Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Unobtainable Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Omanyte's base stats

Omanyte has the following stats, though you can improve them by leveling it up:

HP - 35

- 35 Attack - 40

- 40 Defense - 100

- 100 Sp. Atk - 90

- 90 Sp. Def - 55

- 55 Speed - 35

Omanyte's type strengths and weaknesses

As a rock- and water-type, Omanyte is resistant to a respectable five types, though this comes at the cost of being weak to four:

Normal Damage Steel, Psychic, Rock, Fairy, Bug, Dragon, Ghost, Dark, Water Weak to Grass, Electric, Ground, Fighting Resistant to Flying, Fire, Normal, Ice, Poison Immune None

Omanyte's moveset

In the most recent mainline games it appears in, Sword and Shield, Omanyte can learn the following moves through TMs, breeding, and leveling up:

Level up

Level Move Type One Bind Normal One Withdraw Water Five Rollout Rock Ten Sand Attack Ground 15 Water Gun Water 20 Leer Normal 25 Mud Shot Ground 30 Ancient Power Rock 35 Brine Water 40 Protect Normal 45 Rock Blast Rock 50 Surf Water 55 Shell Smash Normal 60 Hydro Pump Water

Learnable TMs

Move Type Rest Psychic Rock Slide Rock Thief Dark Snore Normal Protect Normal Icy Wind Ice Attract Normal Sandstorm Rock Rain Dance Water Hail Ice Whirlpool Water Facade Normal Dive Water Rock Tomb Rock Mud Shot Ground Rock Blast Rock Brine Water Round Normal Body Slam Normal Hydro Pump Water Surf Water Ice Beam Ice Blizzard Ice Waterfall Water Substitute Normal Spikes Ground Endure Normal Sleep Talk Normal Muddy Water Water Iron Defense Steel Gyro Ball Steel Toxic Spikes Poison Earth Power Ground Stealth Rock Rock Scald Water

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Aurora Beam Ice Shellder, Cloyster, Remoraid, Octillery, Spheal, Sealeo, Walrein Bite Dark Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Skorupi, Drapion, Tirtouga, Carracosta, Mareanie, Toxapex, Dewpider, Araquanid, Chewtle, Drednaw Bubble Beam Water Poliwag, Poliwhirl, Poliwrath, Politoed, Tentacool, Tentacruel, Krabby, Kingler, Horsea, Seadra, Kingdra, Marill, Azumarill, Corsola, Remoraid, Octillery, Mantine, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Corphish, Crawdaunt, Tympole, Palpitoad, Seismitoad, Popplio, Brionne, Primarina, Dewpider, Araquanid, Pincurchin Haze Ice Wooper or Quagsire Knock Off Dark Lombre, Ludicolo, Corphish, Crawdaunt, Skorupi, Drapion Reflect Normal Tentacruel Slam Normal Krabby, Kingler, Dratini, Dragonair, Dragonite, Marill, Azumarill, Wooper, Quagsire Supersonic Normal Tentacool, Tentacruel, Shellder, Cloyster, Mantine, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Wingull, Pelipper, Tympole, Palpitoad, Seismitoad Tickle Normal Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo Water Pulse Water Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Psyduck, Golduck, Tentacool, Tentacruel, Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, Slowbro, Galarian Slowbro, Slowking, Galarian Slowking, Lapras, Remoraid, Octillery, Mantine, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Wingull, Pelipper, Milotic, Shellos, Gastrodon, Skrelp, Dragalge, Clauncher, Clawitzer, Sobble, Drizzile, Inteleon

With that, you know everything about the Pokémon Omanyte