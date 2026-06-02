Omanyte | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Omanyte is one of just three fossil creatures in Kanto, so let’s look at everything you need to know about it.

Pokemon Omanyte: a shell creature in front of a blue background
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Two fossils are blocking your way to Cerulean City, and one of them rewards you with the Pokémon Omanyte, a cute little water-type that turns into one mean-looking creature. To help you make the most out of Omanyte, we're here to talk you through its moveset, strengths, weaknesses, base stats, and more.

Omanyte, Kabuto, Omastar, Kabutops, and Aerodactyl may be the first five fossil Pokémon to appear in the franchise, but they certainly aren't the last, so make sure you check out our complete Pokédex to see who joins them in the other regions.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Omanyte:

Below, you can see all of Omanyte's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,138
Type Rock and Water
Abilities Swift Swim and Shell Armor
Hidden abilities Weak Armor
Gender ratio Male - 87.5%
Female - 12.5%
Egg group Water 1 and Water 3
EV yield One defense

Omanyte's evolution

Omanyte evolves into Omastar upon reaching level 40. However, it's worth noting that before you can actually level up Omanyte, you need to revive it by handing over the Helix Fossil to different institutes, depending on which game you play.

Pokemon Omanyte: two shell fish in front of blue circles

Here's where you can get the Helix Fossil in each set of games:

Games Location
Red, Green, Blue, Yellow, FireRed, LeafGreen Mt. Moon (choose the Helix Fossil)
Diamond, Pearl, Platinum Underground (after getting the National Pokédex)
HeartGold and SoulSilver Rock Smash (Ruins of Alph)
Black and White Twist Mountain (after getting the National Pokédex)
Black 2 and White 2 Twist Mountain, Join Avenue (Antique Shop), Funfest Mission (What is the Real Price?)
X and Y Rock Smash (from Glittering Cave after getting into the Hall of Fame)
Alpha Sapphire Rock Smash (Mirage spots)
Sun and Moon Trade
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Konikoni City (in Olivia's jewelry shop), Poké Pelago
Let's Go Pikachu! and Eevee! Mt. Moon (choose the Helix Fossil), Cerulean Cave
Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Grand Underground (after you capture either Dialga or Palkia)

Omanyte's locations

You can find Omanyte in the following locations:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Revive from Helix Fossil at the Pokémon Lab on Cinnabar Island
Blue (Japan) Revive from Helix Fossil at the Pokémon Lab on Cinnabar Island
Yellow Revive from Helix Fossil at the Pokémon Lab on Cinnabar Island

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Time Capsule, event
Crystal Time Capsule, event

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed and LeafGreen Revive from Helix Fossil at the Pokémon Lab on Cinnabar Island
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Revive from Helix Fossil at the Oreburgh Mining Museum in Oreburgh City
Platinum Revive from Helix Fossil at the Oreburgh Mining Museum in Oreburgh City
HeartGold Revive from Helix Fossil at the Pewter Museum of Science in Pewter City
SoulSilver Get from a traded Pokémon who's holding the Helix Fossil
Pal Park Sea

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Revive from Helix Fossil at the Nacrene Museum
Black 2 and White 2 Revive from Helix Fossil at the Nacrene Museum
Dream World Sparkling Sea

Gen 6 locations

X Get from a traded Pokémon who's holding the Helix Fossil
Y Revive from Helix Fossil at the Ambrette Town Fossil Lab
Omega Ruby Get from a traded Pokémon who's holding the Helix Fossil
Alpha Sapphire Revive from Helix Fossil at the Devon Corporation in Rustboro City

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Get from a traded Pokémon who's holding the Helix Fossil
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Revive from Helix Fossil at the Fossil Restoration Center on Route 8
Let's Go Pikachu! and Let's Go Eevee! Revive from Helix Fossil at the Cinnabar Lab on Cinnabar Island

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Get from a traded Pokémon who's holding the Helix Fossil
Sword Expansion Pass Giant's Foot, Roaring-Sea Caves (surfing)
Giant's Bed, Snowslide Slope, Ballimere Lake, Frigid Sea (Max Raid Battle)
Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Revive from Helix Fossil at the Oreburgh Mining Museum in Oreburgh City
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Unobtainable
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Omanyte's base stats

Omanyte has the following stats, though you can improve them by leveling it up:

  • HP - 35
  • Attack - 40
  • Defense - 100
  • Sp. Atk - 90
  • Sp. Def - 55
  • Speed - 35

Omanyte's type strengths and weaknesses

As a rock- and water-type, Omanyte is resistant to a respectable five types, though this comes at the cost of being weak to four:

Normal Damage Steel, Psychic, Rock, Fairy, Bug, Dragon, Ghost, Dark, Water
Weak to Grass, Electric, Ground, Fighting
Resistant to Flying, Fire, Normal, Ice, Poison
Immune None

Pokemon Omanyte: a creature with a shell on dispaly

Omanyte's moveset

In the most recent mainline games it appears in, Sword and Shield, Omanyte can learn the following moves through TMs, breeding, and leveling up:

Level up

Level Move Type
One Bind Normal
One Withdraw Water
Five Rollout Rock
Ten Sand Attack Ground
15 Water Gun Water
20 Leer Normal
25 Mud Shot Ground
30 Ancient Power Rock
35 Brine Water
40 Protect Normal
45 Rock Blast Rock
50 Surf Water
55 Shell Smash Normal
60 Hydro Pump Water

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Rest Psychic
Rock Slide Rock
Thief Dark
Snore Normal
Protect Normal
Icy Wind Ice
Attract Normal
Sandstorm Rock
Rain Dance Water
Hail Ice
Whirlpool Water
Facade Normal
Dive Water
Rock Tomb Rock
Mud Shot Ground
Rock Blast Rock
Brine Water
Round Normal
Body Slam Normal
Hydro Pump Water
Surf Water
Ice Beam Ice
Blizzard Ice
Waterfall Water
Substitute Normal
Spikes Ground
Endure Normal
Sleep Talk Normal
Muddy Water Water
Iron Defense Steel
Gyro Ball Steel
Toxic Spikes Poison
Earth Power Ground
Stealth Rock Rock
Scald Water

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Aurora Beam Ice Shellder, Cloyster, Remoraid, Octillery, Spheal, Sealeo, Walrein
Bite Dark Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Skorupi, Drapion, Tirtouga, Carracosta, Mareanie, Toxapex, Dewpider, Araquanid, Chewtle, Drednaw
Bubble Beam Water Poliwag, Poliwhirl, Poliwrath, Politoed, Tentacool, Tentacruel, Krabby, Kingler, Horsea, Seadra, Kingdra, Marill, Azumarill, Corsola, Remoraid, Octillery, Mantine, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Corphish, Crawdaunt, Tympole, Palpitoad, Seismitoad, Popplio, Brionne, Primarina, Dewpider, Araquanid, Pincurchin
Haze Ice Wooper or Quagsire
Knock Off Dark Lombre, Ludicolo, Corphish, Crawdaunt, Skorupi, Drapion
Reflect Normal Tentacruel
Slam Normal Krabby, Kingler, Dratini, Dragonair, Dragonite, Marill, Azumarill, Wooper, Quagsire
Supersonic Normal Tentacool, Tentacruel, Shellder, Cloyster, Mantine, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Wingull, Pelipper, Tympole, Palpitoad, Seismitoad
Tickle Normal Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo
Water Pulse Water Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Psyduck, Golduck, Tentacool, Tentacruel, Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, Slowbro, Galarian Slowbro, Slowking, Galarian Slowking, Lapras, Remoraid, Octillery, Mantine, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Wingull, Pelipper, Milotic, Shellos, Gastrodon, Skrelp, Dragalge, Clauncher, Clawitzer, Sobble, Drizzile, Inteleon

With that, you know everything about the Pokémon Omanyte

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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