Omastar | Pokémon guide

To make the most out of the Pokémon Omastar, you need to know about its moves, strengths, weaknesses, and base stats.

Pokemon Omastar: a blue creature in a shell in front of a blue background
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The Pokémon Omastar is among just five fossil creatures to appear in Kanto, evolving from Omanyte. It's quite a formidable beast to have on your team, especially if you know what moves to give it and what base stats you're working with, which is where we come in.

Fossil Pokémon tend to be quite interesting, being rather unique in that they're from the prehistoric period, so we highly recommend you check out our complete Pokédex to learn about all of them.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Omastar:

In the table below, you can see all of Omastar's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,139
Type Rock and Water
Abilities Swift Swim and Shell Armor
Hidden abilities Weak Armor
Gender ratio Male - 87.5%
Female - 12.5%
Egg group Water 1 and Water 3
EV yield Two defense

Omastar's evolution

Omastar evolves from Omanyte at level 40. However, you first need to revive it from the Helix Fossil.

Pokemon Omastar: two shell fish in front of blue circles

Here's where you can get the Helix Fossil in each set of games:

Games Location
Red, Green, Blue, Yellow, FireRed, LeafGreen Mt. Moon (choose the Helix Fossil)
Diamond, Pearl, Platinum Underground (after getting the National Pokédex)
HeartGold and SoulSilver Rock Smash (Ruins of Alph)
Black and White Twist Mountain (after getting the National Pokédex)
Black 2 and White 2 Twist Mountain, Join Avenue (Antique Shop), Funfest Mission (What is the Real Price?)
X and Y Rock Smash (from Glittering Cave after getting into the Hall of Fame)
Alpha Sapphire Rock Smash (Mirage spots)
Sun and Moon Trade
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Konikoni City (in Olivia's jewelry shop), Poké Pelago
Let's Go Pikachu! and Eevee! Mt. Moon (choose the Helix Fossil), Cerulean Cave
Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Grand Underground (after you capture either Dialga or Palkia)

Omastar's locations

You can find Omastar in the following locations:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Evolve Omanyte
Blue (Japan) Evolve Omanyte
Yellow Evolve Omanyte

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Time Capsule
Crystal Time Capsule

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed and LeafGreen Evolve Omanyte
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Evolve Omanyte
Platinum Evolve Omanyte
HeartGold Evolve Omanyte
SoulSilver Trade
Pal Park Sea

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Evolve Omanyte
Black 2 and White 2 Evolve Omanyte
Dream World Sparkling Sea

Gen 6 locations

X Trade
Y Evolve Omanyte
Omega Ruby Trade
Alpha Sapphire Evolve Omanyte

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Trade
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Evolve Omanyte
Let's Go Pikachu! and Let's Go Eevee! Evolve Omanyte

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Trade
Sword Expansion Pass Giant's Foot, Roaring-Sea Caves (surfing)
Giant's Bed, Snowslide Slope, Ballimere Lake, Frigid Sea (Max Raid Battle)
Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Evolve Omanyte
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Unobtainable
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Omastar's base stats

Omastar has the following stats, though you can improve them by leveling it up:

  • HP - 70
  • Attack - 60
  • Defense - 125
  • Sp. Atk - 115
  • Sp. Def - 70
  • Speed - 55

Omastar's type strengths and weaknesses

As a rock- and water-type, Omastar is resistant to five types, though you need to be aware of its five weaknesses

Normal Damage Steel, Psychic, Rock, Fairy, Bug, Dragon, Ghost, Dark, Water
Weak to Grass, Electric, Ground, Fighting
Resistant to Flying, Fire, Normal, Ice, Poison
Immune None

Pokemon Omastar: a shell creature stood on a path in the forest with people nearby

Omastar's moveset

In Sword and Shield, Omastar can learn the following moves through TMs, breeding, and leveling up:

Level up

Level Move Type
One Bite Dark
One Bind Normal
One Withdraw Water
One Rollout Rock
One Sand Attack Ground
Learns upon evolving Crunch Dark
15 Water Gun Water
20 Leer Normal
25 Mud Shot Ground
30 Ancient Power Rock
35 Brine Water
43 Protect Normal
49 Rock Blast Rock
56 Surf Water
63 Shell Smash Normal
70 Hydro Pump Water

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Pin Missle Bug
Hyper Beam Normal
Giga Impact Normal
Rest Psychic
Rock Slide Rock
Thief Dark
Snore Normal
Protect Normal
Icy Wind Ice
Attract Normal
Sandstorm Rock
Rain Dance Water
Hail Ice
Whirlpool Water
Facade Normal
Dive Water
Rock Tomb Rock
Mud Shot Ground
Rock Blast Rock
Brine Water
Round Normal
Body Slam Normal
Hydro Pump Water
Surf Water
Ice Beam Ice
Blizzard Ice
Waterfall Water
Substitute Normal
Spikes Ground
Endure Normal
Sleep Talk Normal
Crunch Dark
Muddy Water Water
Iron Defense Steel
Gyro Ball Steel
Toxic Spikes Poison
Earth Power Ground
Stone Edge Rock
Stealth Rock Rock
Scald Water
Liquidation Water

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Aurora Beam Ice Shellder, Cloyster, Remoraid, Octillery, Spheal, Sealeo, Walrein
Bite Dark Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Skorupi, Drapion, Tirtouga, Carracosta, Mareanie, Toxapex, Dewpider, Araquanid, Chewtle, Drednaw
Bubble Beam Water Poliwag, Poliwhirl, Poliwrath, Politoed, Tentacool, Tentacruel, Krabby, Kingler, Horsea, Seadra, Kingdra, Marill, Azumarill, Corsola, Remoraid, Octillery, Mantine, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Corphish, Crawdaunt, Tympole, Palpitoad, Seismitoad, Popplio, Brionne, Primarina, Dewpider, Araquanid, Pincurchin
Haze Ice Wooper or Quagsire
Knock Off Dark Lombre, Ludicolo, Corphish, Crawdaunt, Skorupi, Drapion
Reflect Normal Tentacruel
Slam Normal Krabby, Kingler, Dratini, Dragonair, Dragonite, Marill, Azumarill, Wooper, Quagsire
Supersonic Normal Tentacool, Tentacruel, Shellder, Cloyster, Mantine, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Wingull, Pelipper, Tympole, Palpitoad, Seismitoad
Tickle Normal Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo
Water Pulse Water Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Psyduck, Golduck, Tentacool, Tentacruel, Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, Slowbro, Galarian Slowbro, Slowking, Galarian Slowking, Lapras, Remoraid, Octillery, Mantine, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Wingull, Pelipper, Milotic, Shellos, Gastrodon, Skrelp, Dragalge, Clauncher, Clawitzer, Sobble, Drizzile, Inteleon

With that, you know everything about the Pokémon Omastar. Hopefully, it helps you make the most out of it in battle.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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