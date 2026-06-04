Omastar | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Omastar is among just five fossil creatures to appear in Kanto, evolving from Omanyte. It's quite a formidable beast to have on your team, especially if you know what moves to give it and what base stats you're working with, which is where we come in.
Fossil Pokémon tend to be quite interesting, being rather unique in that they're from the prehistoric period, so we highly recommend you check out our complete Pokédex to learn about all of them.
Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Omastar:
In the table below, you can see all of Omastar's basic information:
|National Pokédex #
|0,139
|Type
|Rock and Water
|Abilities
|Swift Swim and Shell Armor
|Hidden abilities
|Weak Armor
|Gender ratio
|Male - 87.5%
Female - 12.5%
|Egg group
|Water 1 and Water 3
|EV yield
|Two defense
Omastar's evolution
Omastar evolves from Omanyte at level 40. However, you first need to revive it from the Helix Fossil.
Here's where you can get the Helix Fossil in each set of games:
|Games
|Location
|Red, Green, Blue, Yellow, FireRed, LeafGreen
|Mt. Moon (choose the Helix Fossil)
|Diamond, Pearl, Platinum
|Underground (after getting the National Pokédex)
|HeartGold and SoulSilver
|Rock Smash (Ruins of Alph)
|Black and White
|Twist Mountain (after getting the National Pokédex)
|Black 2 and White 2
|Twist Mountain, Join Avenue (Antique Shop), Funfest Mission (What is the Real Price?)
|X and Y
|Rock Smash (from Glittering Cave after getting into the Hall of Fame)
|Alpha Sapphire
|Rock Smash (Mirage spots)
|Sun and Moon
|Trade
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Konikoni City (in Olivia's jewelry shop), Poké Pelago
|Let's Go Pikachu! and Eevee!
|Mt. Moon (choose the Helix Fossil), Cerulean Cave
|Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Grand Underground (after you capture either Dialga or Palkia)
Omastar's locations
You can find Omastar in the following locations:
Gen 1 locations
|Red and Blue
|Evolve Omanyte
|Blue (Japan)
|Evolve Omanyte
|Yellow
|Evolve Omanyte
Gen 2 locations
|Gold and Silver
|Time Capsule
|Crystal
|Time Capsule
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby and Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed and LeafGreen
|Evolve Omanyte
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond and Pearl
|Evolve Omanyte
|Platinum
|Evolve Omanyte
|HeartGold
|Evolve Omanyte
|SoulSilver
|Trade
|Pal Park
|Sea
Gen 5 locations
|Black and White
|Evolve Omanyte
|Black 2 and White 2
|Evolve Omanyte
|Dream World
|Sparkling Sea
Gen 6 locations
|X
|Trade
|Y
|Evolve Omanyte
|Omega Ruby
|Trade
|Alpha Sapphire
|Evolve Omanyte
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and Moon
|Trade
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Evolve Omanyte
|Let's Go Pikachu! and Let's Go Eevee!
|Evolve Omanyte
Gen 8 locations
|Sword and Shield
|Trade
|Sword Expansion Pass
|Giant's Foot, Roaring-Sea Caves (surfing)
Giant's Bed, Snowslide Slope, Ballimere Lake, Frigid Sea (Max Raid Battle)
|Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Evolve Omanyte
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet and Violet
|Unobtainable
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
Omastar's base stats
Omastar has the following stats, though you can improve them by leveling it up:
- HP - 70
- Attack - 60
- Defense - 125
- Sp. Atk - 115
- Sp. Def - 70
- Speed - 55
Omastar's type strengths and weaknesses
As a rock- and water-type, Omastar is resistant to five types, though you need to be aware of its five weaknesses
|Normal Damage
|Steel, Psychic, Rock, Fairy, Bug, Dragon, Ghost, Dark, Water
|Weak to
|Grass, Electric, Ground, Fighting
|Resistant to
|Flying, Fire, Normal, Ice, Poison
|Immune
|None
Omastar's moveset
In Sword and Shield, Omastar can learn the following moves through TMs, breeding, and leveling up:
Level up
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Bite
|Dark
|One
|Bind
|Normal
|One
|Withdraw
|Water
|One
|Rollout
|Rock
|One
|Sand Attack
|Ground
|Learns upon evolving
|Crunch
|Dark
|15
|Water Gun
|Water
|20
|Leer
|Normal
|25
|Mud Shot
|Ground
|30
|Ancient Power
|Rock
|35
|Brine
|Water
|43
|Protect
|Normal
|49
|Rock Blast
|Rock
|56
|Surf
|Water
|63
|Shell Smash
|Normal
|70
|Hydro Pump
|Water
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Pin Missle
|Bug
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Rest
|Psychic
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Thief
|Dark
|Snore
|Normal
|Protect
|Normal
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Attract
|Normal
|Sandstorm
|Rock
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Hail
|Ice
|Whirlpool
|Water
|Facade
|Normal
|Dive
|Water
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Mud Shot
|Ground
|Rock Blast
|Rock
|Brine
|Water
|Round
|Normal
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|Surf
|Water
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Waterfall
|Water
|Substitute
|Normal
|Spikes
|Ground
|Endure
|Normal
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Crunch
|Dark
|Muddy Water
|Water
|Iron Defense
|Steel
|Gyro Ball
|Steel
|Toxic Spikes
|Poison
|Earth Power
|Ground
|Stone Edge
|Rock
|Stealth Rock
|Rock
|Scald
|Water
|Liquidation
|Water
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Aurora Beam
|Ice
|Shellder, Cloyster, Remoraid, Octillery, Spheal, Sealeo, Walrein
|Bite
|Dark
|Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Skorupi, Drapion, Tirtouga, Carracosta, Mareanie, Toxapex, Dewpider, Araquanid, Chewtle, Drednaw
|Bubble Beam
|Water
|Poliwag, Poliwhirl, Poliwrath, Politoed, Tentacool, Tentacruel, Krabby, Kingler, Horsea, Seadra, Kingdra, Marill, Azumarill, Corsola, Remoraid, Octillery, Mantine, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Corphish, Crawdaunt, Tympole, Palpitoad, Seismitoad, Popplio, Brionne, Primarina, Dewpider, Araquanid, Pincurchin
|Haze
|Ice
|Wooper or Quagsire
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Lombre, Ludicolo, Corphish, Crawdaunt, Skorupi, Drapion
|Reflect
|Normal
|Tentacruel
|Slam
|Normal
|Krabby, Kingler, Dratini, Dragonair, Dragonite, Marill, Azumarill, Wooper, Quagsire
|Supersonic
|Normal
|Tentacool, Tentacruel, Shellder, Cloyster, Mantine, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Wingull, Pelipper, Tympole, Palpitoad, Seismitoad
|Tickle
|Normal
|Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Psyduck, Golduck, Tentacool, Tentacruel, Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, Slowbro, Galarian Slowbro, Slowking, Galarian Slowking, Lapras, Remoraid, Octillery, Mantine, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Wingull, Pelipper, Milotic, Shellos, Gastrodon, Skrelp, Dragalge, Clauncher, Clawitzer, Sobble, Drizzile, Inteleon
With that, you know everything about the Pokémon Omastar. Hopefully, it helps you make the most out of it in battle.