Omastar | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Omastar is among just five fossil creatures to appear in Kanto, evolving from Omanyte. It's quite a formidable beast to have on your team, especially if you know what moves to give it and what base stats you're working with, which is where we come in.

Fossil Pokémon tend to be quite interesting, being rather unique in that they're from the prehistoric period, so we highly recommend you check out our complete Pokédex to learn about all of them.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Omastar:

In the table below, you can see all of Omastar's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,139 Type Rock and Water Abilities Swift Swim and Shell Armor Hidden abilities Weak Armor Gender ratio Male - 87.5%

Female - 12.5% Egg group Water 1 and Water 3 EV yield Two defense

Omastar's evolution

Omastar evolves from Omanyte at level 40. However, you first need to revive it from the Helix Fossil.

Here's where you can get the Helix Fossil in each set of games:

Games Location Red, Green, Blue, Yellow, FireRed, LeafGreen Mt. Moon (choose the Helix Fossil) Diamond, Pearl, Platinum Underground (after getting the National Pokédex) HeartGold and SoulSilver Rock Smash (Ruins of Alph) Black and White Twist Mountain (after getting the National Pokédex) Black 2 and White 2 Twist Mountain, Join Avenue (Antique Shop), Funfest Mission (What is the Real Price?) X and Y Rock Smash (from Glittering Cave after getting into the Hall of Fame) Alpha Sapphire Rock Smash (Mirage spots) Sun and Moon Trade Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Konikoni City (in Olivia's jewelry shop), Poké Pelago Let's Go Pikachu! and Eevee! Mt. Moon (choose the Helix Fossil), Cerulean Cave Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Grand Underground (after you capture either Dialga or Palkia)

Omastar's locations

You can find Omastar in the following locations:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Evolve Omanyte Blue (Japan) Evolve Omanyte Yellow Evolve Omanyte

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Time Capsule Crystal Time Capsule

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed and LeafGreen Evolve Omanyte Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Evolve Omanyte Platinum Evolve Omanyte HeartGold Evolve Omanyte SoulSilver Trade Pal Park Sea

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Evolve Omanyte Black 2 and White 2 Evolve Omanyte Dream World Sparkling Sea

Gen 6 locations

X Trade Y Evolve Omanyte Omega Ruby Trade Alpha Sapphire Evolve Omanyte

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Trade Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Evolve Omanyte Let's Go Pikachu! and Let's Go Eevee! Evolve Omanyte

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Trade Sword Expansion Pass Giant's Foot, Roaring-Sea Caves (surfing)

Giant's Bed, Snowslide Slope, Ballimere Lake, Frigid Sea (Max Raid Battle) Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Evolve Omanyte Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Unobtainable Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Omastar's base stats

Omastar has the following stats, though you can improve them by leveling it up:

HP - 70

- 70 Attack - 60

- 60 Defense - 125

- 125 Sp. Atk - 115

- 115 Sp. Def - 70

- 70 Speed - 55

Omastar's type strengths and weaknesses

As a rock- and water-type, Omastar is resistant to five types, though you need to be aware of its five weaknesses

Normal Damage Steel, Psychic, Rock, Fairy, Bug, Dragon, Ghost, Dark, Water Weak to Grass, Electric, Ground, Fighting Resistant to Flying, Fire, Normal, Ice, Poison Immune None

Omastar's moveset

In Sword and Shield, Omastar can learn the following moves through TMs, breeding, and leveling up:

Level up

Level Move Type One Bite Dark One Bind Normal One Withdraw Water One Rollout Rock One Sand Attack Ground Learns upon evolving Crunch Dark 15 Water Gun Water 20 Leer Normal 25 Mud Shot Ground 30 Ancient Power Rock 35 Brine Water 43 Protect Normal 49 Rock Blast Rock 56 Surf Water 63 Shell Smash Normal 70 Hydro Pump Water

Learnable TMs

Move Type Pin Missle Bug Hyper Beam Normal Giga Impact Normal Rest Psychic Rock Slide Rock Thief Dark Snore Normal Protect Normal Icy Wind Ice Attract Normal Sandstorm Rock Rain Dance Water Hail Ice Whirlpool Water Facade Normal Dive Water Rock Tomb Rock Mud Shot Ground Rock Blast Rock Brine Water Round Normal Body Slam Normal Hydro Pump Water Surf Water Ice Beam Ice Blizzard Ice Waterfall Water Substitute Normal Spikes Ground Endure Normal Sleep Talk Normal Crunch Dark Muddy Water Water Iron Defense Steel Gyro Ball Steel Toxic Spikes Poison Earth Power Ground Stone Edge Rock Stealth Rock Rock Scald Water Liquidation Water

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Aurora Beam Ice Shellder, Cloyster, Remoraid, Octillery, Spheal, Sealeo, Walrein Bite Dark Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Skorupi, Drapion, Tirtouga, Carracosta, Mareanie, Toxapex, Dewpider, Araquanid, Chewtle, Drednaw Bubble Beam Water Poliwag, Poliwhirl, Poliwrath, Politoed, Tentacool, Tentacruel, Krabby, Kingler, Horsea, Seadra, Kingdra, Marill, Azumarill, Corsola, Remoraid, Octillery, Mantine, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Corphish, Crawdaunt, Tympole, Palpitoad, Seismitoad, Popplio, Brionne, Primarina, Dewpider, Araquanid, Pincurchin Haze Ice Wooper or Quagsire Knock Off Dark Lombre, Ludicolo, Corphish, Crawdaunt, Skorupi, Drapion Reflect Normal Tentacruel Slam Normal Krabby, Kingler, Dratini, Dragonair, Dragonite, Marill, Azumarill, Wooper, Quagsire Supersonic Normal Tentacool, Tentacruel, Shellder, Cloyster, Mantine, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Wingull, Pelipper, Tympole, Palpitoad, Seismitoad Tickle Normal Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo Water Pulse Water Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Psyduck, Golduck, Tentacool, Tentacruel, Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, Slowbro, Galarian Slowbro, Slowking, Galarian Slowking, Lapras, Remoraid, Octillery, Mantine, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Wingull, Pelipper, Milotic, Shellos, Gastrodon, Skrelp, Dragalge, Clauncher, Clawitzer, Sobble, Drizzile, Inteleon

With that, you know everything about the Pokémon Omastar. Hopefully, it helps you make the most out of it in battle.