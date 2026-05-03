Onix | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Onix is one of the most iconic creatures from the series, thanks to its prevalence in the anime as Brock's loyal sidekick. This massive stony serpent is a mainstay of the franchise, and thanks to this guide, you can get to know it a little better.
Onix is right at the beginning of the Pokédex, so get to know some more of its earthy companions with our rock Pokémon and ground Pokémon guides.
Here's everything in our Onix guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Onix:
|National Pokédex #
|0,095
|Type
|Rock/Ground
|Abilities
|Rock Head or Sturdy
|Hidden ability
|Weak Armor
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Catch rate
|11.9%
|Egg group
|Mineral
|EV yield
|One defense
Onix's evolution
Onix can evolve at any level, but you have to trade it to another player while it's holding a Steel Coat. This evolves it into Steelix.
Onix's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Onix in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Rock Tunnel and Victory Road
|Yellow
|Rock Tunnel and Victory Road
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Rock Tunnel, Mt. Silver Cave, Victory Road, Union Cave, or trade Bellsprout in Violet City
|Crystal
|Rock Tunnel, Mt. Silver Cave, Victory Road, Union Cave, or trade Bellsprout in Violet City
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Rock Tunnel, Victory Road, and Sevault Canyon
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Iron Island, Snowpoint Temple, Oreburgh Mine, Victory Road, and Stark Mountain
|Platinum
|Iron Island, Oreburgh Mine, Victory Road, and Wayward Cave
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Union Cave, Mt. Silver Cave, Cliff Cave, Victory Road, Rock Tunnel, Safari Zone (Wasteland, default), or trade Bellsprout in Violet City
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Relic Castle
|Black 2 / White 2
|Relic Passage, Twist Mountain, Clay Tunnel, Underground Ruins, and Victory Road
Gen 6 locations
|X
|Cyllage City (Rock Smash), Glittering Cave, and Friend Safari (Rock)
|Y
|Glittering Cave and Friend Safari (Rock)
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Granite Cave and Mirage Caves
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Trade
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Ten Carat Hill (Island Scan)
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Mt. Moon, Rock Tunnel, and Victory Road
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|East Lake Axewell, Giant's Seat, Motostoke Riverbank, Rolling Fields (Wanderer), Bridge Field, Dusty Bowl, Giant's Seat, Hammerlocke Hills, Rolling Fields, and Stony Wilderness (Max Raid Battle)
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Iron Island, Snowpoint Temple, Oreburgh Mine, Victory Road, Stark Mountain, Grand Underground - Rocky Cave, Volcanic Cave, Sandsear Cave, Big Bluff Cavern, and Typhlo Cavern
|Legends: Arceus
|Obsidian Fieldlands: Space-time distortions; Crimson Mirelands: near Scarlet Bog, near Diamond Settlement, near Lake Valor, massive mass outbreaks; Cobalt Coastlands: massive mass outbreaks, and Coronet Highlands: Celestica Trail
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Unobtainable
|Legends: Z-A
|Magenta District: Wild Zone 14
How do I get Onix in Pokémon Pokopia?
Luckily for you, we have an entire dedicated Pokémon Pokopia Onix guide to help you free the rock snake from its prison and build it the perfect home.
Onix's base stats
Onix's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
Onix's type strengths and weaknesses
Onix's dual Rock/Ground typing gives it a pretty advantageous matchup spread. It's completely immune to electric attacks and resists five other types. No wonder Brock's Onix causes so many problems in gen one Nuzlockes!
|Normal damage
|Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, Psychic
|Weak
|Fighting, Grass, Ground, Ice, Steel, Water
|Resistant
|Fire, Flying, Normal, Poison, Rock
|Immune
|Electric
Onix's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Onix can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|Move reminder
|Rock Blast
|Rock
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Rock Throw
|Rock
|One
|Harden
|Normal
|12
|Dragon Breath
|Dragon
|16
|Curse
|Ghost
|20
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|22
|Breaking Swipe
|Dragon
|24
|Screech
|Normal
|28
|Sand Tomb
|Ground
|32
|Stealth Rock
|Rock
|44
|Dig
|Ground
|48
|Iron Tail
|Steel
|52
|Stone Edge
|Rock
|56
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|62
|Head Smash
|Rock
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Curse
|Ghost
|Dig
|Ground
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Dragon Pulse
|Dragon
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Iron Head
|Steel
|Iron Tail
|Steel
|Meteor Beam
|Rock
|Protect
|Normal
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Scorching Sands
|Ground
|Self-Destruct
|Normal
|Stealth Rock
|Rock
|Stone Edge
|Rock
|Substitute
|Normal
|Taunt
|Dark
That's it for our Onix guide, so now you know more about this iconic snake.