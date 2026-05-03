Onix | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Onix is one of the most iconic creatures from the series, thanks to its prevalence in the anime as Brock's loyal sidekick. This massive stony serpent is a mainstay of the franchise, and thanks to this guide, you can get to know it a little better.

Onix is right at the beginning of the Pokédex, so get to know some more of its earthy companions with our rock Pokémon and ground Pokémon guides.

Here's everything in our Onix guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Onix:

National Pokédex # 0,095 Type Rock/Ground Abilities Rock Head or Sturdy Hidden ability Weak Armor Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 11.9% Egg group Mineral EV yield One defense

Onix's evolution

Onix can evolve at any level, but you have to trade it to another player while it's holding a Steel Coat. This evolves it into Steelix.

Onix's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Onix in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Rock Tunnel and Victory Road Yellow Rock Tunnel and Victory Road

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Rock Tunnel, Mt. Silver Cave, Victory Road, Union Cave, or trade Bellsprout in Violet City Crystal Rock Tunnel, Mt. Silver Cave, Victory Road, Union Cave, or trade Bellsprout in Violet City

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed / LeafGreen Rock Tunnel, Victory Road, and Sevault Canyon Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Iron Island, Snowpoint Temple, Oreburgh Mine, Victory Road, and Stark Mountain Platinum Iron Island, Oreburgh Mine, Victory Road, and Wayward Cave HeartGold / SoulSilver Union Cave, Mt. Silver Cave, Cliff Cave, Victory Road, Rock Tunnel, Safari Zone (Wasteland, default), or trade Bellsprout in Violet City

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Relic Castle Black 2 / White 2 Relic Passage, Twist Mountain, Clay Tunnel, Underground Ruins, and Victory Road

Gen 6 locations

X Cyllage City (Rock Smash), Glittering Cave, and Friend Safari (Rock) Y Glittering Cave and Friend Safari (Rock) Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Granite Cave and Mirage Caves

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Trade Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Ten Carat Hill (Island Scan) Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Mt. Moon, Rock Tunnel, and Victory Road

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield East Lake Axewell, Giant's Seat, Motostoke Riverbank, Rolling Fields (Wanderer), Bridge Field, Dusty Bowl, Giant's Seat, Hammerlocke Hills, Rolling Fields, and Stony Wilderness (Max Raid Battle) Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Iron Island, Snowpoint Temple, Oreburgh Mine, Victory Road, Stark Mountain, Grand Underground - Rocky Cave, Volcanic Cave, Sandsear Cave, Big Bluff Cavern, and Typhlo Cavern Legends: Arceus Obsidian Fieldlands: Space-time distortions; Crimson Mirelands: near Scarlet Bog, near Diamond Settlement, near Lake Valor, massive mass outbreaks; Cobalt Coastlands: massive mass outbreaks, and Coronet Highlands: Celestica Trail

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable Legends: Z-A Magenta District: Wild Zone 14

How do I get Onix in Pokémon Pokopia?

Luckily for you, we have an entire dedicated Pokémon Pokopia Onix guide to help you free the rock snake from its prison and build it the perfect home.

Onix's base stats

Onix's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 35

Attack - 45

Defense - 160

Sp. Atk - 30

Sp. Def - 45

Speed - 70

Onix's type strengths and weaknesses

Onix's dual Rock/Ground typing gives it a pretty advantageous matchup spread. It's completely immune to electric attacks and resists five other types. No wonder Brock's Onix causes so many problems in gen one Nuzlockes!

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, Psychic Weak Fighting, Grass, Ground, Ice, Steel, Water Resistant Fire, Flying, Normal, Poison, Rock Immune Electric

Onix's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Onix can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type Move reminder Rock Blast Rock One Tackle Normal One Rock Throw Rock One Harden Normal 12 Dragon Breath Dragon 16 Curse Ghost 20 Rock Slide Rock 22 Breaking Swipe Dragon 24 Screech Normal 28 Sand Tomb Ground 32 Stealth Rock Rock 44 Dig Ground 48 Iron Tail Steel 52 Stone Edge Rock 56 Double-Edge Normal 62 Head Smash Rock

Learnable TMs

Move Type Curse Ghost Dig Ground Double-Edge Normal Dragon Pulse Dragon Earthquake Ground Endure Normal Facade Normal Iron Head Steel Iron Tail Steel Meteor Beam Rock Protect Normal Rock Slide Rock Rock Tomb Rock Scorching Sands Ground Self-Destruct Normal Stealth Rock Rock Stone Edge Rock Substitute Normal Taunt Dark

That's it for our Onix guide, so now you know more about this iconic snake.