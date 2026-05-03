Onix | Pokémon guide

Get to know Onix, the Rock Snake Pokémon, with our detailed guide to its moveset, type matchups, and evolution.

Pokemon Onix: A 3D model of Onix pasted with a drop shadow on a brown PT background
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The Pokémon Onix is one of the most iconic creatures from the series, thanks to its prevalence in the anime as Brock's loyal sidekick. This massive stony serpent is a mainstay of the franchise, and thanks to this guide, you can get to know it a little better.

Onix is right at the beginning of the Pokédex, so get to know some more of its earthy companions with our rock Pokémon and ground Pokémon guides.

Here's everything in our Onix guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Onix:

National Pokédex # 0,095
Type Rock/Ground
Abilities Rock Head or Sturdy
Hidden ability Weak Armor
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Catch rate 11.9%
Egg group Mineral
EV yield One defense

Pokemon Onix: Onix's evolution chart into Steelix on a brown PT background

Onix's evolution

Onix can evolve at any level, but you have to trade it to another player while it's holding a Steel Coat. This evolves it into Steelix.

Onix's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Onix in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Rock Tunnel and Victory Road
Yellow Rock Tunnel and Victory Road

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Rock Tunnel, Mt. Silver Cave, Victory Road, Union Cave, or trade Bellsprout in Violet City
Crystal Rock Tunnel, Mt. Silver Cave, Victory Road, Union Cave, or trade Bellsprout in Violet City

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed / LeafGreen Rock Tunnel, Victory Road, and Sevault Canyon
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Iron Island, Snowpoint Temple, Oreburgh Mine, Victory Road, and Stark Mountain
Platinum Iron Island, Oreburgh Mine, Victory Road, and Wayward Cave
HeartGold / SoulSilver Union Cave, Mt. Silver Cave, Cliff Cave, Victory Road, Rock Tunnel, Safari Zone (Wasteland, default), or trade Bellsprout in Violet City

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Relic Castle
Black 2 / White 2 Relic Passage, Twist Mountain, Clay Tunnel, Underground Ruins, and Victory Road

Gen 6 locations

X Cyllage City (Rock Smash), Glittering Cave, and Friend Safari (Rock)
Y Glittering Cave and Friend Safari (Rock)
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Granite Cave and Mirage Caves

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Trade
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Ten Carat Hill (Island Scan)
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Mt. Moon, Rock Tunnel, and Victory Road

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield East Lake Axewell, Giant's Seat, Motostoke Riverbank, Rolling Fields (Wanderer), Bridge Field, Dusty Bowl, Giant's Seat, Hammerlocke Hills, Rolling Fields, and Stony Wilderness (Max Raid Battle)
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Iron Island, Snowpoint Temple, Oreburgh Mine, Victory Road, Stark Mountain, Grand Underground - Rocky Cave, Volcanic Cave, Sandsear Cave, Big Bluff Cavern, and Typhlo Cavern
Legends: Arceus Obsidian Fieldlands: Space-time distortions; Crimson Mirelands: near Scarlet Bog, near Diamond Settlement, near Lake Valor, massive mass outbreaks; Cobalt Coastlands: massive mass outbreaks, and Coronet Highlands: Celestica Trail

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable
Legends: Z-A Magenta District: Wild Zone 14

How do I get Onix in Pokémon Pokopia?

Luckily for you, we have an entire dedicated Pokémon Pokopia Onix guide to help you free the rock snake from its prison and build it the perfect home.

Onix's base stats

Onix's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 35
  • Attack - 45
  • Defense - 160
  • Sp. Atk - 30
  • Sp. Def - 45
  • Speed - 70

Pokemon Onix: A piece of Komiya artwork of Onix digging through the ground with Digletts from TCG Pocket

Onix's type strengths and weaknesses

Onix's dual Rock/Ground typing gives it a pretty advantageous matchup spread. It's completely immune to electric attacks and resists five other types. No wonder Brock's Onix causes so many problems in gen one Nuzlockes!

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, Psychic
Weak Fighting, Grass, Ground, Ice, Steel, Water
Resistant Fire, Flying, Normal, Poison, Rock
Immune Electric

Onix's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Onix can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type
Move reminder Rock Blast Rock
One Tackle Normal
One Rock Throw Rock
One Harden Normal
12 Dragon Breath Dragon
16 Curse Ghost
20 Rock Slide Rock
22 Breaking Swipe Dragon
24 Screech Normal
28 Sand Tomb Ground
32 Stealth Rock Rock
44 Dig Ground
48 Iron Tail Steel
52 Stone Edge Rock
56 Double-Edge Normal
62 Head Smash Rock

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Curse Ghost
Dig Ground
Double-Edge Normal
Dragon Pulse Dragon
Earthquake Ground
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Iron Head Steel
Iron Tail Steel
Meteor Beam Rock
Protect Normal
Rock Slide Rock
Rock Tomb Rock
Scorching Sands Ground
Self-Destruct Normal
Stealth Rock Rock
Stone Edge Rock
Substitute Normal
Taunt Dark

That's it for our Onix guide, so now you know more about this iconic snake.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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