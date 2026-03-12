Paras | Pokémon guide

We'll defend Pokémon's Paras to the death, because while this little friend may not pack the punch that some of its peers can, it has a charm that is needed in Pokémon teams. If you've overlooked this lad, check out its evolution, moves, strengths and weaknesses, locations, and stats in this guide.

Here's everything in our Paras guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Paras:

National Pokédex # 0,046 Type Bug/Grass Abilities Effect Spore or Dry Skin Hidden ability Damp Gender ratio Female - 50%

Male - 50% Catch rate 190 (35.2%) Egg groups Bug, Grass EV yield One Atk

Paras's evolution

Paras evolves into Parasect at level 24, which is the final evolution.

Paras's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Paras in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Mt. Moon, Safari Zone Yellow Mt. Moon, Safari Zone

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver National Park's Bug-Catching Contest (Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday only), Ilex Forest, Mt. Moon Crystal National Park's Bug-Catching Contest (Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday only), Ilex Forest, Mt. Moon

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed / LeafGreen Mt. Moon, Safari Zone Colosseum Trade XD Cipher Key Lair (Shadow)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Great Marsh Platinum Great Marsh HeartGold / SoulSilver National Park's Bug-Catching Contest (Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday only), Ilex Forest, Mt. Moon, Safari Zone - Swamp

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Trade (Black), Route 11 (White) Black 2 / White 2 Trade

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Bug Friend Safari Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Petalburg Woods (hidden)

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Route 11, Brooklet Hill, Lush Jungle (day) Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Brooklet Hill, Lush Jungle (day) Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Mt. Moon

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Unobtainable Isle of Armor Unobtainable Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Great Marsh, Grand Underground - Grassland Cave, Sunlit Cavern, Swampy Cave, Bogsunk Cavern Legends: Arceus Obsidian Fieldlands - Nature's Pantry, Crimson Mirelands - Golden Lowlands, near Ursa's Ring, near Cloudpool Ridge, Diamond Heath, near Cottonsedge Prairie, Droning Meadow, Cobalt Coastlands - near Windbreak Stand, Coronet Highlands - Heavenward Lookout, Wayward Wood

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Paras in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Paras in Pokopia, you need to create an Elevated Flower Bed or a Flower Garden. To do the former, you need to place four wildflowers in a high-up location, and the latter requires any four hedges with four wildflowers.

Paras's base stats

Paras's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 35

Attack - 70

Defense - 55

Sp. Atk - 45

Sp. Def - 55

Speed - 25

Paras's type strengths and weaknesses

Paras is both a Bug- and Grass-type Pokémon, and consequently has a great number of types that it's both weak and resistant to. Unfortunately, Paras isn't immune to any Pokémon type.

Normal damage Dragon, Dark, Fairy, Ghost, Normal, Psychic, Steel Weak Bug, Flying, Fire, Ice, Rock, Poison Resistant Electric, Fighting, Grass, Ground, Water Immune N/A

Paras's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games in which it appears, Paras can learn the following moves:

Level up moves (Diamond/Pearl)

Level Move Type One Scratch Normal Six Stun Spore Grass Six Poison Powder Poison 11 Absorb Grass 17 Fury Cutter Bug 22 Spore Grass 27 Slash Normal 33 Growth Normal 38 Giga Drain Grass 43 Aromatherapy Grass 49 Rage Powder Bug 54 X-Scissor Bug

Level up moves (Legends Arceus)

Level Move Type One Absorb Grass Five Stun Spore Grass Nine Poison Powder Poison 15 Venoshock Poison 21 Slash Normal 29 Spore Grass 37 X-Scissor Bug 47 Energy Ball Grass

Learnable TMs

Move Type Aerial Ace Flying Attract Normal Brick Break Fighting Bullet Seed Grass Cut Normal Dig Ground Double Team Normal Endure Normal Facade Normal False Swipe Normal Flash Normal Giga Drain Grass Grass Knot Grass Light Screen Psychic Protect Normal Rest Psychic Rock Smash Fighting Sleep Talk Normal Sludge Bomb Poison Solar Beam Grass Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Swagger Normal Swords Dance Normal Thief Dark X-Scissor Bug

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Agility Psychic Beedrill, Scyther, Scizor, Ledyba, Ledian, Spinarak, Ariados, Surskit, Masquerain, or Ninjask Bug Bite Bug Caterpie, Butterfree, Weedle, Beedrill, Pinsir, Ariados, Pineco, Forretress, Shuckle, Wurmple, Beautifly, Dustox, Ninjask, Kricketot, Kricketune, Burmy, Mothim, Combee, Skorupi, Drapion, or Yanmega Counter Fighting Heracross or Breloom Cross Poison Poison Parasect, Spinarak, Ariados, Skorupi, or Drapion Fell Stinger Bug Beedrill, Ariados, Kricketune, Skorupi, or Drapion Flail Normal Lotad, Lombre, or Ludicolo Grassy Terrain Grass Oddish, Gloom, Vileplume, Bellossom, Tangela, Tangrowth, or Roserade Leech Seed Grass Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Exeggcute, Exeggutor, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Sunkern, Sunflora, Shroomish, Breloom, Roselia, Roserade, Cacnea, Cacturne, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Cherubi, or Cherrim Metal Claw Steel Scizor, Nincada, or Ninjask Psybeam Psychic Butterfree, Venonat, Venomoth, Dustox, or Mothim Screech Normal Yanma, Yanmega, Gligar, Gliscor, Ninjask, Vibrava, Flygon, or Kricketune Sweet Scent Normal Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Oddish, Gloom, Vileplume, Bellossom, Bellsprout, Weepinbell, Victreebel, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Surskit, Masquerain, Roselia, Roserade, Tropius, Combee, or Carnivine Wide Guard Rock Paras or Parasect

You're a certified Paras friend now, so go out and give this little guy some love, and maybe even a spot on your team.