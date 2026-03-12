Paras | Pokémon guide

We'll defend Pokémon's Paras to the death, because while this little friend may not pack the punch that some of its peers can, it has a charm that is needed in Pokémon teams. If you've overlooked this lad, check out its evolution, moves, strengths and weaknesses, locations, and stats in this guide.
Here's everything in our Paras guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Paras:
|National Pokédex #
|0,046
|Type
|Bug/Grass
|Abilities
|Effect Spore or Dry Skin
|Hidden ability
|Damp
|Gender ratio
|Female - 50%
Male - 50%
|Catch rate
|190 (35.2%)
|Egg groups
|Bug, Grass
|EV yield
|One Atk
Paras's evolution
Paras evolves into Parasect at level 24, which is the final evolution.
Paras's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Paras in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Mt. Moon, Safari Zone
|Yellow
|Mt. Moon, Safari Zone
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|National Park's Bug-Catching Contest (Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday only), Ilex Forest, Mt. Moon
|Crystal
|National Park's Bug-Catching Contest (Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday only), Ilex Forest, Mt. Moon
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Mt. Moon, Safari Zone
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Cipher Key Lair (Shadow)
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Great Marsh
|Platinum
|Great Marsh
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|National Park's Bug-Catching Contest (Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday only), Ilex Forest, Mt. Moon, Safari Zone - Swamp
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Trade (Black), Route 11 (White)
|Black 2 / White 2
|Trade
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Bug Friend Safari
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Petalburg Woods (hidden)
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Route 11, Brooklet Hill, Lush Jungle (day)
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Brooklet Hill, Lush Jungle (day)
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Mt. Moon
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Unobtainable
|Isle of Armor
|Unobtainable
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Great Marsh, Grand Underground - Grassland Cave, Sunlit Cavern, Swampy Cave, Bogsunk Cavern
|Legends: Arceus
|Obsidian Fieldlands - Nature's Pantry, Crimson Mirelands - Golden Lowlands, near Ursa's Ring, near Cloudpool Ridge, Diamond Heath, near Cottonsedge Prairie, Droning Meadow, Cobalt Coastlands - near Windbreak Stand, Coronet Highlands - Heavenward Lookout, Wayward Wood
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Unobtainable
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
How do I get Paras in Pokémon Pokopia?
To get Paras in Pokopia, you need to create an Elevated Flower Bed or a Flower Garden. To do the former, you need to place four wildflowers in a high-up location, and the latter requires any four hedges with four wildflowers.
Paras's base stats
Paras's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.
- HP - 35
- Attack - 70
- Defense - 55
- Sp. Atk - 45
- Sp. Def - 55
- Speed - 25
Paras's type strengths and weaknesses
Paras is both a Bug- and Grass-type Pokémon, and consequently has a great number of types that it's both weak and resistant to. Unfortunately, Paras isn't immune to any Pokémon type.
|Normal damage
|Dragon, Dark, Fairy, Ghost, Normal, Psychic, Steel
|Weak
|Bug, Flying, Fire, Ice, Rock, Poison
|Resistant
|Electric, Fighting, Grass, Ground, Water
|Immune
|N/A
Paras's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games in which it appears, Paras can learn the following moves:
Level up moves (Diamond/Pearl)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Scratch
|Normal
|Six
|Stun Spore
|Grass
|Six
|Poison Powder
|Poison
|11
|Absorb
|Grass
|17
|Fury Cutter
|Bug
|22
|Spore
|Grass
|27
|Slash
|Normal
|33
|Growth
|Normal
|38
|Giga Drain
|Grass
|43
|Aromatherapy
|Grass
|49
|Rage Powder
|Bug
|54
|X-Scissor
|Bug
Level up moves (Legends Arceus)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Absorb
|Grass
|Five
|Stun Spore
|Grass
|Nine
|Poison Powder
|Poison
|15
|Venoshock
|Poison
|21
|Slash
|Normal
|29
|Spore
|Grass
|37
|X-Scissor
|Bug
|47
|Energy Ball
|Grass
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Aerial Ace
|Flying
|Attract
|Normal
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Bullet Seed
|Grass
|Cut
|Normal
|Dig
|Ground
|Double Team
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|False Swipe
|Normal
|Flash
|Normal
|Giga Drain
|Grass
|Grass Knot
|Grass
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Protect
|Normal
|Rest
|Psychic
|Rock Smash
|Fighting
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|Solar Beam
|Grass
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Swagger
|Normal
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|X-Scissor
|Bug
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Agility
|Psychic
|Beedrill, Scyther, Scizor, Ledyba, Ledian, Spinarak, Ariados, Surskit, Masquerain, or Ninjask
|Bug Bite
|Bug
|Caterpie, Butterfree, Weedle, Beedrill, Pinsir, Ariados, Pineco, Forretress, Shuckle, Wurmple, Beautifly, Dustox, Ninjask, Kricketot, Kricketune, Burmy, Mothim, Combee, Skorupi, Drapion, or Yanmega
|Counter
|Fighting
|Heracross or Breloom
|Cross Poison
|Poison
|Parasect, Spinarak, Ariados, Skorupi, or Drapion
|Fell Stinger
|Bug
|Beedrill, Ariados, Kricketune, Skorupi, or Drapion
|Flail
|Normal
|Lotad, Lombre, or Ludicolo
|Grassy Terrain
|Grass
|Oddish, Gloom, Vileplume, Bellossom, Tangela, Tangrowth, or Roserade
|Leech Seed
|Grass
|Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Exeggcute, Exeggutor, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Sunkern, Sunflora, Shroomish, Breloom, Roselia, Roserade, Cacnea, Cacturne, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Cherubi, or Cherrim
|Metal Claw
|Steel
|Scizor, Nincada, or Ninjask
|Psybeam
|Psychic
|Butterfree, Venonat, Venomoth, Dustox, or Mothim
|Screech
|Normal
|Yanma, Yanmega, Gligar, Gliscor, Ninjask, Vibrava, Flygon, or Kricketune
|Sweet Scent
|Normal
|Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Oddish, Gloom, Vileplume, Bellossom, Bellsprout, Weepinbell, Victreebel, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Surskit, Masquerain, Roselia, Roserade, Tropius, Combee, or Carnivine
|Wide Guard
|Rock
|Paras or Parasect
You're a certified Paras friend now, so go out and give this little guy some love, and maybe even a spot on your team.