Paras | Pokémon guide

Despite Pokémon’s Paras crab-like exterior, this small fungi is indeed a fun guy, even if its stats aren’t overwhelmingly great.

Pokemon Paras glowing against a green Pocket Tactics background
We'll defend Pokémon's Paras to the death, because while this little friend may not pack the punch that some of its peers can, it has a charm that is needed in Pokémon teams. If you've overlooked this lad, check out its evolution, moves, strengths and weaknesses, locations, and stats in this guide.

The Pokédex has a huge number of friends to check out, and if you spy a particular 'mon you want to catch, use Pokémon Go codes or Pokémon TCG Pocket codes to help you get there.

Here's everything in our Paras guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Paras:

National Pokédex # 0,046
Type Bug/Grass
Abilities Effect Spore or Dry Skin
Hidden ability Damp
Gender ratio Female - 50%
Male - 50%
Catch rate 190 (35.2%)
Egg groups Bug, Grass
EV yield One Atk

Paras's evolution

Paras evolves into Parasect at level 24, which is the final evolution.

Pokemon Paras evolving into Pokemon Parasect

Paras's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Paras in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Mt. Moon, Safari Zone
Yellow Mt. Moon, Safari Zone

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver National Park's Bug-Catching Contest (Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday only), Ilex Forest, Mt. Moon
Crystal National Park's Bug-Catching Contest (Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday only), Ilex Forest, Mt. Moon

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed / LeafGreen Mt. Moon, Safari Zone
Colosseum Trade
XD Cipher Key Lair (Shadow)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Great Marsh
Platinum Great Marsh
HeartGold / SoulSilver National Park's Bug-Catching Contest (Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday only), Ilex Forest, Mt. Moon, Safari Zone - Swamp

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Trade (Black), Route 11 (White)
Black 2 / White 2 Trade

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Bug Friend Safari
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Petalburg Woods (hidden)

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Route 11, Brooklet Hill, Lush Jungle (day)
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Brooklet Hill, Lush Jungle (day)
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Mt. Moon

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Unobtainable
Isle of Armor Unobtainable
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Great Marsh, Grand Underground - Grassland Cave, Sunlit Cavern, Swampy Cave, Bogsunk Cavern
Legends: Arceus Obsidian Fieldlands - Nature's Pantry, Crimson Mirelands - Golden Lowlands, near Ursa's Ring, near Cloudpool Ridge, Diamond Heath, near Cottonsedge Prairie, Droning Meadow, Cobalt Coastlands - near Windbreak Stand, Coronet Highlands - Heavenward Lookout, Wayward Wood

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Paras in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Paras in Pokopia, you need to create an Elevated Flower Bed or a Flower Garden. To do the former, you need to place four wildflowers in a high-up location, and the latter requires any four hedges with four wildflowers.

Pokemon Paras with some mushrooms on the TCG Pocket card art

Paras's base stats

Paras's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 35
  • Attack - 70
  • Defense - 55
  • Sp. Atk - 45
  • Sp. Def - 55
  • Speed - 25

Paras's type strengths and weaknesses

Paras is both a Bug- and Grass-type Pokémon, and consequently has a great number of types that it's both weak and resistant to. Unfortunately, Paras isn't immune to any Pokémon type.

Normal damage Dragon, Dark, Fairy, Ghost, Normal, Psychic, Steel 
Weak Bug, Flying, Fire, Ice, Rock, Poison
Resistant Electric, Fighting, Grass, Ground, Water 
Immune N/A

Paras's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games in which it appears, Paras can learn the following moves: 

Level up moves (Diamond/Pearl)

Level Move Type
One Scratch Normal
Six Stun Spore Grass
Six Poison Powder Poison
11 Absorb Grass
17 Fury Cutter Bug
22 Spore Grass
27 Slash Normal
33 Growth Normal
38 Giga Drain Grass
43 Aromatherapy Grass
49 Rage Powder Bug
54 X-Scissor Bug

Level up moves (Legends Arceus)

Level Move Type
One Absorb Grass
Five Stun Spore Grass
Nine Poison Powder Poison
15 Venoshock Poison
21 Slash Normal
29 Spore Grass
37 X-Scissor Bug
47 Energy Ball Grass

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Aerial Ace Flying
Attract Normal
Brick Break Fighting
Bullet Seed Grass
Cut Normal
Dig Ground
Double Team Normal
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
False Swipe Normal
Flash Normal
Giga Drain Grass
Grass Knot Grass
Light Screen Psychic
Protect Normal
Rest Psychic
Rock Smash Fighting
Sleep Talk Normal
Sludge Bomb Poison
Solar Beam Grass
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Swagger Normal
Swords Dance Normal
Thief Dark
X-Scissor Bug

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Agility Psychic Beedrill, Scyther, Scizor, Ledyba, Ledian, Spinarak, Ariados, Surskit, Masquerain, or Ninjask
Bug Bite Bug Caterpie, Butterfree, Weedle, Beedrill, Pinsir, Ariados, Pineco, Forretress, Shuckle, Wurmple, Beautifly, Dustox, Ninjask, Kricketot, Kricketune, Burmy, Mothim, Combee, Skorupi, Drapion, or Yanmega
Counter Fighting Heracross or Breloom
Cross Poison Poison Parasect, Spinarak, Ariados, Skorupi, or Drapion
Fell Stinger Bug Beedrill, Ariados, Kricketune, Skorupi, or Drapion
Flail Normal Lotad, Lombre, or Ludicolo
Grassy Terrain Grass Oddish, Gloom, Vileplume, Bellossom, Tangela, Tangrowth, or Roserade
Leech Seed Grass Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Exeggcute, Exeggutor, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Sunkern, Sunflora, Shroomish, Breloom, Roselia, Roserade, Cacnea, Cacturne, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Cherubi, or Cherrim
Metal Claw Steel Scizor, Nincada, or Ninjask
Psybeam Psychic Butterfree, Venonat, Venomoth, Dustox, or Mothim
Screech Normal Yanma, Yanmega, Gligar, Gliscor, Ninjask, Vibrava, Flygon, or Kricketune
Sweet Scent Normal Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Oddish, Gloom, Vileplume, Bellossom, Bellsprout, Weepinbell, Victreebel, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Surskit, Masquerain, Roselia, Roserade, Tropius, Combee, or Carnivine
Wide Guard Rock Paras or Parasect

You're a certified Paras friend now, so go out and give this little guy some love, and maybe even a spot on your team.

