Parasect | Pokémon guide

If you want to know everything about Pokémon’s Parasect, our guide has all the information you need.

Pokemon Parasect: a big red bug in front of a green background
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

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To become a true master, you need to know about every creature in the iconic franchise, and that means the Pokémon Parasect, too. This guy is from Kanto, making it part of the original lineup of 151 'mon in the first generation - so it has some longevity, even if it doesn't pop up quite as often as other Kanto natives. Anyway, let's take a look at everything you need to know, from its basic information to its locations and moveset.

If you'd like to learn at least a little bit about all of the other Pokémon, make sure you check out our complete Pokédex. We also have a Pokémon Go codes list, because even the best trainers need a helping hand every now and then.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Parasect:

Below, you can see all of Parasect's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,047
Type Bug and Grass
Abilities Effect Spore or Dry Skin
Hidden Abilities Damp
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Egg group Bug and Grass
EV yield Two attack and one defense

Parasect's evolution

Parasect evolves from Paras at level 24, and, as it's the final stage in this evolution line, it doesn't turn into another Pokémon.

Pokemon Parasect: a small red bug and a big red bug in green circles

Parasect's locations

You can find Parasect in the following locations:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Safari Zone and Cerulean Cave
Blue (Japan) Safari Zone and Cerulean Cave
Yellow Safari Zone, Cerulean Cave, or trade for Tangela on Route 18

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Evolve Paras
Crystal Mt. Silver Cave

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed and LeafGreen Safari Zone and Cerulean Cave
Colosseum Trade
XD Evolve Paras

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Evolve Paras
Platinum Evolve Paras
HeartGold and SoulSilver Cerulean Cave and Safari Zone
Pal Park Forest

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade
White Evolve Paras
Black 2 and White 2 Trade

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Evolve Paras
Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Evolve Paras

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Evolve Paras
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Route 11 (day)
Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Evolve Paras

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Unobtainable
Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Evolve Paras
Legends: Arceus Obsidian Fieldlands (Alpha in Nature's Pantry and mass outbreaks), Crimson Mirelands (Golden Lowelands, Ursa's Ring, Cloudpool Ridge, Diamond Health, Cottonsedge Prairie, Droning Meadow), Cobalt Coastlands (Windbreak Stand), and Coronet Highlands (Heavenward Lookout, Wayward Wood)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Unobtainable
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Parasect's base stats

Parasect begins with the following stats, though these increase as you level it up:

  • HP - 60
  • Attack - 95
  • Defense - 80
  • Sp. Atk - 60
  • Sp. Def - 80
  • Speed - 30

Parasect's type strengths and weaknesses

As a bug- and grass-type, Parasect has the following strengths and weaknesses you need to consider:

Normal Dragon, Dark, Fairy, Ghost, Normal, Psychic, Steel
Weak to Bug, Flying, Fire, Ice, Rock, Poison
Resistant Electric, Fighting, Grass, Ground, Water
Immune None

Pokemon Parasect: a big red bug in the middle of a forest

Learnable moves

In the most recent games it appears in, Parasect can learn the following moves:

Level up

Level Move Type
One Cross Poison Poison
One Scratch Normal
One Stun Spore Grass
One Poison Powder Poison
One Absorb Grass
17 Fury Cutter Bug
22 Spore Grass
29 Slash Normal
37 Growth Normal
44 Giga Drain Grass
51 Aromatherapy Grass
59 Rage Powder Bug
66 X-Scissor Bug

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Bullet Seed Grass
Sunny Day Fire
Hyper Beam Normal
Light Screen Psychic
Protect Normal
Giga Drain Grass
Solar Beam Grass
Dig Ground
Brick Break Fighting
Double Team Normal
Sludge Bomb Poison
Aerial Ace Flying
Facade Normal
Rest Psychic
Attract Normal
Thief Dark
Energy Ball Grass
False Swipe Normal
Endure Normal
Giga Impact Normal
Flash Normal
Swords Dance Normal
X-Scissor Bug
Sleep Talk Normal
Grass Knot Grass
Swagger Normal
Substitute Normal
Cut Normal
Rock Smash Fighting

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Agility Psychic Beedrill, Scyther, Scizor, Ledyba, Ledian, Spinarak, Ariados, Surskit, Masquerain, or Ninjask
Bug Bite Bug Caterpie, Butterfree, Weedle, Beedrill, Pinsir, Ariados, Pineco, Forretress, Shuckle, Wurmple, Beautifly, Dustox, Ninjask, Kricketot, Kricketune, Burmy, Mothim, Combee, Skorupi, Drapion, or Yanmega
Counter Fighting Heracross or Breloom
Cross Poison Poison Parasect, Spinarak, Ariados, Skorupi, or Drapion
Fell Stinger Bug Beedrill, Ariados, Kricketune, Skorupi, or Drapion
Flail Normal Lotad, Lombre, or Ludicolo
Grassy Terrain Grass Oddish, Gloom, Vileplume, Bellossom, Tangela, Tangrowth, or Roserade
Leech Seed Grass Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Exeggcute, Exeggutor, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Sunkern, Sunflora, Shroomish, Breloom, Roselia, Roserade, Cacnea, Cacturne, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Cherubi, or Cherrim
Metal Claw Steel Scizor, Nincada, or Ninjask
Psybeam Psychic Butterfree, Venonat, Venomoth, Dustox, or Mothim
Screech Normal Yanma, Yanmega, Gligar, Gliscor, Ninjask, Vibrava, Flygon, or Kricketune
Sweet Scent Normal Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Oddish, Gloom, Vileplume, Bellossom, Bellsprout, Weepinbell, Victreebel, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Surskit, Masquerain, Roselia, Roserade, Tropius, Combee, or Carnivine
Wid Guard Rock Paras or Parasect

With that, you officially know everything important about Parasect.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, Dead by Daylight, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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