Parasect | Pokémon guide

To become a true master, you need to know about every creature in the iconic franchise, and that means the Pokémon Parasect, too. This guy is from Kanto, making it part of the original lineup of 151 'mon in the first generation - so it has some longevity, even if it doesn't pop up quite as often as other Kanto natives. Anyway, let's take a look at everything you need to know, from its basic information to its locations and moveset.
If you'd like to learn at least a little bit about all of the other Pokémon, make sure you check out our complete Pokédex. We also have a Pokémon Go codes list, because even the best trainers need a helping hand every now and then.
Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Parasect:
Below, you can see all of Parasect's basic information:
|National Pokédex #
|0,047
|Type
|Bug and Grass
|Abilities
|Effect Spore or Dry Skin
|Hidden Abilities
|Damp
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Egg group
|Bug and Grass
|EV yield
|Two attack and one defense
Parasect's evolution
Parasect evolves from Paras at level 24, and, as it's the final stage in this evolution line, it doesn't turn into another Pokémon.
Parasect's locations
You can find Parasect in the following locations:
Gen 1 locations
|Red and Blue
|Safari Zone and Cerulean Cave
|Blue (Japan)
|Safari Zone and Cerulean Cave
|Yellow
|Safari Zone, Cerulean Cave, or trade for Tangela on Route 18
Gen 2 locations
|Gold and Silver
|Evolve Paras
|Crystal
|Mt. Silver Cave
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby and Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed and LeafGreen
|Safari Zone and Cerulean Cave
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Evolve Paras
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond and Pearl
|Evolve Paras
|Platinum
|Evolve Paras
|HeartGold and SoulSilver
|Cerulean Cave and Safari Zone
|Pal Park
|Forest
Gen 5 locations
|Black
|Trade
|White
|Evolve Paras
|Black 2 and White 2
|Trade
Gen 6 locations
|X and Y
|Evolve Paras
|Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Evolve Paras
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and Moon
|Evolve Paras
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Route 11 (day)
|Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee
|Evolve Paras
Gen 8 locations
|Sword and Shield
|Unobtainable
|Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Evolve Paras
|Legends: Arceus
|Obsidian Fieldlands (Alpha in Nature's Pantry and mass outbreaks), Crimson Mirelands (Golden Lowelands, Ursa's Ring, Cloudpool Ridge, Diamond Health, Cottonsedge Prairie, Droning Meadow), Cobalt Coastlands (Windbreak Stand), and Coronet Highlands (Heavenward Lookout, Wayward Wood)
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet and Violet
|Unobtainable
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
Parasect's base stats
Parasect begins with the following stats, though these increase as you level it up:
- HP - 60
- Attack - 95
- Defense - 80
- Sp. Atk - 60
- Sp. Def - 80
- Speed - 30
Parasect's type strengths and weaknesses
As a bug- and grass-type, Parasect has the following strengths and weaknesses you need to consider:
|Normal
|Dragon, Dark, Fairy, Ghost, Normal, Psychic, Steel
|Weak to
|Bug, Flying, Fire, Ice, Rock, Poison
|Resistant
|Electric, Fighting, Grass, Ground, Water
|Immune
|None
Learnable moves
In the most recent games it appears in, Parasect can learn the following moves:
Level up
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Cross Poison
|Poison
|One
|Scratch
|Normal
|One
|Stun Spore
|Grass
|One
|Poison Powder
|Poison
|One
|Absorb
|Grass
|17
|Fury Cutter
|Bug
|22
|Spore
|Grass
|29
|Slash
|Normal
|37
|Growth
|Normal
|44
|Giga Drain
|Grass
|51
|Aromatherapy
|Grass
|59
|Rage Powder
|Bug
|66
|X-Scissor
|Bug
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Bullet Seed
|Grass
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Light Screen
|Psychic
|Protect
|Normal
|Giga Drain
|Grass
|Solar Beam
|Grass
|Dig
|Ground
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Double Team
|Normal
|Sludge Bomb
|Poison
|Aerial Ace
|Flying
|Facade
|Normal
|Rest
|Psychic
|Attract
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Energy Ball
|Grass
|False Swipe
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Flash
|Normal
|Swords Dance
|Normal
|X-Scissor
|Bug
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Grass Knot
|Grass
|Swagger
|Normal
|Substitute
|Normal
|Cut
|Normal
|Rock Smash
|Fighting
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Agility
|Psychic
|Beedrill, Scyther, Scizor, Ledyba, Ledian, Spinarak, Ariados, Surskit, Masquerain, or Ninjask
|Bug Bite
|Bug
|Caterpie, Butterfree, Weedle, Beedrill, Pinsir, Ariados, Pineco, Forretress, Shuckle, Wurmple, Beautifly, Dustox, Ninjask, Kricketot, Kricketune, Burmy, Mothim, Combee, Skorupi, Drapion, or Yanmega
|Counter
|Fighting
|Heracross or Breloom
|Cross Poison
|Poison
|Parasect, Spinarak, Ariados, Skorupi, or Drapion
|Fell Stinger
|Bug
|Beedrill, Ariados, Kricketune, Skorupi, or Drapion
|Flail
|Normal
|Lotad, Lombre, or Ludicolo
|Grassy Terrain
|Grass
|Oddish, Gloom, Vileplume, Bellossom, Tangela, Tangrowth, or Roserade
|Leech Seed
|Grass
|Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Exeggcute, Exeggutor, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Sunkern, Sunflora, Shroomish, Breloom, Roselia, Roserade, Cacnea, Cacturne, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Cherubi, or Cherrim
|Metal Claw
|Steel
|Scizor, Nincada, or Ninjask
|Psybeam
|Psychic
|Butterfree, Venonat, Venomoth, Dustox, or Mothim
|Screech
|Normal
|Yanma, Yanmega, Gligar, Gliscor, Ninjask, Vibrava, Flygon, or Kricketune
|Sweet Scent
|Normal
|Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Oddish, Gloom, Vileplume, Bellossom, Bellsprout, Weepinbell, Victreebel, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Surskit, Masquerain, Roselia, Roserade, Tropius, Combee, or Carnivine
|Wid Guard
|Rock
|Paras or Parasect
With that, you officially know everything important about Parasect.