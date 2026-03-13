Parasect | Pokémon guide

To become a true master, you need to know about every creature in the iconic franchise, and that means the Pokémon Parasect, too. This guy is from Kanto, making it part of the original lineup of 151 'mon in the first generation - so it has some longevity, even if it doesn't pop up quite as often as other Kanto natives. Anyway, let's take a look at everything you need to know, from its basic information to its locations and moveset.

If you'd like to learn at least a little bit about all of the other Pokémon, make sure you check out our complete Pokédex. We also have a Pokémon Go codes list, because even the best trainers need a helping hand every now and then.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Parasect:

Below, you can see all of Parasect's basic information:

National Pokédex # 0,047 Type Bug and Grass Abilities Effect Spore or Dry Skin Hidden Abilities Damp Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Egg group Bug and Grass EV yield Two attack and one defense

Parasect's evolution

Parasect evolves from Paras at level 24, and, as it's the final stage in this evolution line, it doesn't turn into another Pokémon.

Parasect's locations

You can find Parasect in the following locations:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Safari Zone and Cerulean Cave Blue (Japan) Safari Zone and Cerulean Cave Yellow Safari Zone, Cerulean Cave, or trade for Tangela on Route 18

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Evolve Paras Crystal Mt. Silver Cave

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed and LeafGreen Safari Zone and Cerulean Cave Colosseum Trade XD Evolve Paras

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Evolve Paras Platinum Evolve Paras HeartGold and SoulSilver Cerulean Cave and Safari Zone Pal Park Forest

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade White Evolve Paras Black 2 and White 2 Trade

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Evolve Paras Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Evolve Paras

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Evolve Paras Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Route 11 (day) Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Evolve Paras

Gen 8 locations

Sword and Shield Unobtainable Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Evolve Paras Legends: Arceus Obsidian Fieldlands (Alpha in Nature's Pantry and mass outbreaks), Crimson Mirelands (Golden Lowelands, Ursa's Ring, Cloudpool Ridge, Diamond Health, Cottonsedge Prairie, Droning Meadow), Cobalt Coastlands (Windbreak Stand), and Coronet Highlands (Heavenward Lookout, Wayward Wood)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Unobtainable Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Parasect's base stats

Parasect begins with the following stats, though these increase as you level it up:

HP - 60

- 60 Attack - 95

- 95 Defense - 80

- 80 Sp. Atk - 60

- 60 Sp. Def - 80

- 80 Speed - 30

Parasect's type strengths and weaknesses

As a bug- and grass-type, Parasect has the following strengths and weaknesses you need to consider:

Normal Dragon, Dark, Fairy, Ghost, Normal, Psychic, Steel Weak to Bug, Flying, Fire, Ice, Rock, Poison Resistant Electric, Fighting, Grass, Ground, Water Immune None

Learnable moves

In the most recent games it appears in, Parasect can learn the following moves:

Level up

Level Move Type One Cross Poison Poison One Scratch Normal One Stun Spore Grass One Poison Powder Poison One Absorb Grass 17 Fury Cutter Bug 22 Spore Grass 29 Slash Normal 37 Growth Normal 44 Giga Drain Grass 51 Aromatherapy Grass 59 Rage Powder Bug 66 X-Scissor Bug

Learnable TMs

Move Type Bullet Seed Grass Sunny Day Fire Hyper Beam Normal Light Screen Psychic Protect Normal Giga Drain Grass Solar Beam Grass Dig Ground Brick Break Fighting Double Team Normal Sludge Bomb Poison Aerial Ace Flying Facade Normal Rest Psychic Attract Normal Thief Dark Energy Ball Grass False Swipe Normal Endure Normal Giga Impact Normal Flash Normal Swords Dance Normal X-Scissor Bug Sleep Talk Normal Grass Knot Grass Swagger Normal Substitute Normal Cut Normal Rock Smash Fighting

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Agility Psychic Beedrill, Scyther, Scizor, Ledyba, Ledian, Spinarak, Ariados, Surskit, Masquerain, or Ninjask Bug Bite Bug Caterpie, Butterfree, Weedle, Beedrill, Pinsir, Ariados, Pineco, Forretress, Shuckle, Wurmple, Beautifly, Dustox, Ninjask, Kricketot, Kricketune, Burmy, Mothim, Combee, Skorupi, Drapion, or Yanmega Counter Fighting Heracross or Breloom Cross Poison Poison Parasect, Spinarak, Ariados, Skorupi, or Drapion Fell Stinger Bug Beedrill, Ariados, Kricketune, Skorupi, or Drapion Flail Normal Lotad, Lombre, or Ludicolo Grassy Terrain Grass Oddish, Gloom, Vileplume, Bellossom, Tangela, Tangrowth, or Roserade Leech Seed Grass Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Exeggcute, Exeggutor, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Sunkern, Sunflora, Shroomish, Breloom, Roselia, Roserade, Cacnea, Cacturne, Turtwig, Grotle, Torterra, Cherubi, or Cherrim Metal Claw Steel Scizor, Nincada, or Ninjask Psybeam Psychic Butterfree, Venonat, Venomoth, Dustox, or Mothim Screech Normal Yanma, Yanmega, Gligar, Gliscor, Ninjask, Vibrava, Flygon, or Kricketune Sweet Scent Normal Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Oddish, Gloom, Vileplume, Bellossom, Bellsprout, Weepinbell, Victreebel, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Surskit, Masquerain, Roselia, Roserade, Tropius, Combee, or Carnivine Wid Guard Rock Paras or Parasect

With that, you officially know everything important about Parasect.