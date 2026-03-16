Persian | Pokémon guide

Get to know the iconic Pokémon Persian and its Alolan counterpart in this comprehensive guide.

Pokemon Persian: 3D renders of Persian and Alolan Persian on a grey-brown PT background representing the normal and dark types
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From the very first generation, the Pokémon Persian has struck fear into our hearts because its appearance usually means that Giovanni isn't far away. Even Alolan Persian, its slightly goofy-looking yet sinister dark regional variant, has us on our toes. This guide has everything you need to know about the two fearsome felines.

Persian is definitely one of the cooler normal Pokémon, and Alolan Persian is certainly a, uh, unique dark Pokémon, so check out our guides to see the rest of the Pokédex in all its glory.

Here's everything in our Persian guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Persian:

National Pokédex # 0,053
Type Persian: Normal
Alolan Persian: Dark
Abilities Persian: Limber or Technician (gen 4 onwards)
Alolan Persian: Fur Coat or Technician
Hidden ability Persian: Unnerve
Alolan Persian: Rattled
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Catch rate 20.1%
Egg groups Field
EV yield Two speed

Pokemon Persian: A graphic showing the evolution lines of Meowth to Persian and Alolan Meowth to Alolan Persian on a two-tone greyish brown PT background, representing the normal and dark types

Persian's evolution

Meowth evolves into Persian starting at level 28. Alolan Persian takes a little bit more effort to evolve, as you need to level up your Alolan Meowth with high friendship.

Persian's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Persian in each Pokémon game. We'll mark Alolan Persian's locations with the name. It doesn't appear before Gen VII (Sun and Moon).

Gen 1 locations

Red Trade
Blue Evolve Meowth
Yellow Trade

Gen 2 locations

Gold Trade
Silver Route 7
Crystal Route 7 at night

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Evolve Meowth
FireRed / LeafGreen Bond Bridge, Canyon Entrance, Cape Brink, Five Isle Meadow, Kindle Road, Ruin Valley, Sevault Canyon, Treasure Beach, and Water Path
Colosseum Trade
XD Evolve Meowth

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Evolve Meowth
Platinum Evolve Meowth
HeartGold Trade
SoulSilver Route 7 and Cerulean Cave

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Trade
Black 2 / White 2 Evolve Meowth

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Trade
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Mirage Island

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Evolve Meowth (Alola)
Pokémon Bank (Kanto)
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Malie Garden (SOS Battle) (Alola)
Pokémon Bank (Kanto)
Let's Go Pikachu Trade (Alola)
Vermillion City (only one) (Kanto)
Let's Go Eevee Evolve Meowth (both)

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade (Alola)
Evolve Meowth (Kanto)
Crown Tundra Dynamax Adventures (both)
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Evolve Meowth (Kanto)
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Pokémon Home (Alola)
South Province: Area Four, West Province: Area Three, and four-star Tera Raid Battles (Kanto)
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Evolve Meowth (Alola)
Legends: Z-A Trade (both)
Mega Dimension Hyperspace Lumiose (both)

How do I get Persian in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Persian in Pokopia, you need to create an Evil Organization HQ habitat. To do this, you need to hang a Team Rocket Wall Hanging, and then place a Luxury Sofa with a potted plant of any kind on either side.

Pokemon Persian: Art of Kanto Persian laying in a forest from Pokemon TCG Pocket

Persian's base stats

Persian's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow. Persian and Alolan Persian have slightly different base stats, so we've listed both below.

Persian

  • HP - 65
  • Attack - 70
  • Defense - 60
  • Sp. Atk - 65
  • Sp. Def - 65
  • Speed - 115

Alolan Persian

  • HP - 65
  • Attack - 60
  • Defense - 60
  • Sp. Atk - 75
  • Sp. Def - 65
  • Speed - 115

Persian's type strengths and weaknesses

Each Persian variant has different strengths and weaknesses. You can use this to your advantage if you have both on a team, but they're both weak to fighting and do well against ghost types, with Persian being immune and Alolan Persian resisting the type.

Persian

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, Water
Weak Fighting
Resistant Nine
Immune Ghost

Alolan Persian

Normal damage Dragon, Electric, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Rock, Steel, Water
Weak Bug, Fairy, Fighting
Resistant Dark, Ghost
Immune Psychic

Pokemon Persian: Cart art of Alolan Persian in a field of grass from Pokemon TCG Pocket

Persian's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Persian (and Alolan Persian) can learn the following moves through leveling up, TMs, and breeding.

Persian

Level up moves in Scarlet and Violet

Level Move Type
One Switcheroo Dark
One Fake Out Normal
One Growl Normal
One Feint Normal
One Scratch Normal
On evolution Power Gem Rock
12 Pay Day Normal
16 Bite Dark
20 Taunt Dark
24 Assurance Dark
31 Fury Swipes Normal
36 Screech Normal
42 Slash Normal
48 Nasty Plot Dark
54 Play Rough Fairy

Level up moves in Legends: Z-A

Level Move Type
One Pay Day Normal
One Tail Whip Normal
One Growl Normal
Ten Bite Dark
13 Taunt Dark
15 Metal Claw Steel
17 Screech Normal
22 Slash Normal
27 Nasty Plot Dark
30 Hypnosis Psychic
34 Take Down Normal
37 Charm Fairy
40 Fake Tears Dark
44 Mimic Normal
48 Play Rough Fairy

Alolan Persian

Level up moves in Scarlet and Violet

Level Move Type
One Quash Dark
One Switcheroo Dark
One Fake Out Normal
One Growl Normal
One Feint Normal
One Scratch Normal
On evolution Power Gem Rock
12 Pay Day Normal
16 Bite Dark
20 Taunt Dark
24 Assurance Dark
31 Fury Swipes Normal
36 Screech Normal
42 Night Slash Dark
48 Nasty Plot Dark
54 Play Rough Fairy

Level up moves in Legends: Z-A

Level Move Type
On evolution Power Gem Rock
One Pay Day Normal
One Tail Whip Normal
One Growl Normal
One Snarl Dark
Six Parting Shot Dark
Ten Bite Dark
13 Taunt Dark
15 Metal Claw Steel
17 Screech Normal
22 Night Slash Dark
27 Nasty Plot Dark
30 Hypnosis Psychic
34 Take Down Normal
37 Charm Fairy
40 Fake Tears Dark
44 Mimic Normal
48 Play Rough Fairy

Persian

Learable TMs in Scarlet and Violet

Move Type
Aerial Ace Flying
Agility Psychic
Amnesia Psychic
Body Slam Normal
Charm Fairy
Chilling Water Water
Dark Pulse Dark
Dig Ground
Double-Edge Normal
Endeavor Normal
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fake Tears Dark
False Swipe Normal
Foul Play Dark
Giga Impact Normal
Gunk Shot Poison
Helping Hand Normal
Hyper Beam Normal
Hyper Voice Normal
Icy Wind Ice
Knock Off Dark
Lash Out Dark
Metal Claw Steel
Nasty Plot Dark
Pain Split Normal
Play Rough Fairy
Power Gem Rock
Protect Normal
Psych Up Normal
Rain Dance Water
Rest Psychic
Roar Normal
Seed Bomb Grass
Shadow Ball Ghost
Shadow Claw Ghost
Skitter Smack Bug
Sleep Talk Normal
Snarl Dark
Spite Ghost
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Swift Normal
Take Down Normal
Taunt Dark
Tera Blast Normal
Thief Dark
Throat Chop Dark
Thunder Electric
Thunder Wave Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Trailblaze Grass
U-turn Bug

Learnable TMs in Legends: Z-A

Move Type
Aerial Ace Flying
Agility Psychic
Body Slam Normal
Chilling Water Water
Curse Ghost
Dark Pulse Dark
Dig Ground
Double Team Normal
Double-Edge Normal
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fake Out Normal
False Swipe Normal
Giga Impact Normal
Gunk Shot Poison
Headbutt Normal
Heal Block Psychic
Hyper Beam Normal
Hyper Voice Normal
Icy Wind Ice
Iron Tail Steel
Knock Off Dark
Metronome Normal
Mimic Normal
Nasty Plot Dark
Pay Day Normal
Play Rough Fairy
Power Gem Rock
Protect Normal
Roar Normal
Seed Bomb Grass
Shadow Ball Ghost
Shadow Claw Ghost
Skull Bash Normal
Spikes Ground
Substitute Normal
Swift Normal
Taunt Dark
Thunder Electric
Thunder Wave Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Trailblaze Grass
U-turn Bug
Water Pulse Water
Work Up Normal

Alolan Persian

Learnable TMs in Scarlet and Violet

Move Type
Aerial Ace Flying
Agility Psychic
Amnesia Psychic
Body Slam Normal
Burning Jealousy Fire
Charm Fairy
Chilling Water Water
Confuse Ray Ghost
Curse Ghost
Dark Pulse Dark
Dig Ground
Double-Edge Normal
Endeavor Normal
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fake Tears Dark
Foul Play Dark
Giga Impact Normal
Gunk Shot Poison
Helping Hand Normal
Hyper Beam Normal
Hyper Voice Normal
Icy Wind Ice
Knock Off Dark
Lash Out Dark
Metal Claw Steel
Nasty Plot Dark
Play Rough Fairy
Power Gem Rock
Protect Normal
Psych Up Normal
Rain Dance Water
Rest Psychic
Roar Normal
Seed Bomb Grass
Shadow Ball Ghost
Shadow Claw Ghost
Skitter Smack Bug
Sleep Talk Normal
Smack Down Rock
Snarl Dark
Spite Ghost
Substitute Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Swift Normal
Take Down Normal
Taunt Dark
Tera Blast Normal
Thief Dark
Throat Chop Dark
Thunder Electric
Thunder Wave Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Trailblaze Grass
U-turn Bug

Learnable TMs in Legends: Z-A

Move Type
Aerial Ace Flying
Agility Psychic
Body Slam Normal
Chilling Water Water
Curse Ghost
Dark Pulse Dark
Dig Ground
Double Team Normal
Double-Edge Normal
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fake Out Normal
False Swipe Normal
Giga Impact Normal
Gunk Shot Poison
Headbutt Normal
Heal Block Psychic
Hyper Beam Normal
Hyper Voice Normal
Icy Wind Ice
Iron Tail Steel
Knock Off Dark
Metronome Normal
Mimic Normal
Nasty Plot Dark
Night Slash Dark
Pay Day Normal
Play Rough Fairy
Power Gem Rock
Protect Normal
Roar Normal
Seed Bomb Grass
Shadow Ball Ghost
Shadow Claw Ghost
Spikes Ground
Substitute Normal
Swift Normal
Taunt Dark
Thunder Electric
Thunder Wave Electric
Thunderbolt Electric
Toxic Spikes Poison
Trailblaze Grass
U-turn Bug
Water Pulse Water
Work Up Normal

Persian

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Covet Normal Mankey, Eevee, all Eevee evolutions, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Slakoth, Slaking, Espurr, Meowstic, Greedent, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Fidough, Dachsbun
Flail Normal Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Slakoth, Slaking, Zangoose, Cubchoo, Beartic, Komala, Cetoddle, Cetitan
Hypnosis Psychic Stantler, Wyrdeer
Last Resort Normal Eevee, all Eevee evolutions, Aipom, Ambipom, Snubbull, Granbull, Phanpy, Pachirisu, Minccino, Cinccino, Fidough, Dachsbun
Spite Ghost Vulpix, Alolan Vulpix, Ninetales, Alolan Ninetales, Hisuian Zorua, Hisuian Zoroark
Tail Whip Normal Pikachu, Raichu, Alolan Raichu, Vulpix, Alolan Vulpix, Ninetales, Alolan Ninetales, Psyduck, Golduck, Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Tauros, Paldean Tauros (any form), Eevee, all Eevee evolutions, Aipom, Ambipom, Wooper, Paldean Wooper, Quagsire, Clodsire, Snubbull, Granbull, Tepic, Pignite, Emboar, Oshawott, Dewott, Samurott, Hisuian Samurott, Blitzle, Zebstrika, Fennekin, Braixen, Delphox, Skiddo, Gogoat, Dedenne, Skwovet, Greedent, Morpeko, Sprigatito, Floragato, Meowscarada, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Fidough, Dachsbun, Greavard, Houndstone

Alolan Persian

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Covet Normal Mankey, Eevee, all Eevee evolutions, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Slakoth, Slaking, Espurr, Meowstic, Greedent, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Fidough, Dachsbun
Flail Normal Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Slakoth, Slaking, Zangoose, Cubchoo, Beartic, Komala, Cetoddle, Cetitan
Flatter Dark Morpeko, Shroodle, Grafaiai
Hypnosis Psychic Stantler, Wyrdeer
Parting Shot Dark Pokémon holding a Mirror Herb
Spite Ghost Vulpix, Alolan Vulpix, Ninetales, Alolan Ninetales, Hisuian Zorua, Hisuian Zoroark

That's everything you need to know about Persian and its dark counterpart, Alolan Persian.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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