Persian | Pokémon guide

From the very first generation, the Pokémon Persian has struck fear into our hearts because its appearance usually means that Giovanni isn't far away. Even Alolan Persian, its slightly goofy-looking yet sinister dark regional variant, has us on our toes. This guide has everything you need to know about the two fearsome felines.
Persian is definitely one of the cooler normal Pokémon, and Alolan Persian is certainly a, uh, unique dark Pokémon, so check out our guides to see the rest of the Pokédex in all its glory.
Here's everything in our Persian guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Persian:
|National Pokédex #
|0,053
|Type
|Persian: Normal
Alolan Persian: Dark
|Abilities
|Persian: Limber or Technician (gen 4 onwards)
Alolan Persian: Fur Coat or Technician
|Hidden ability
|Persian: Unnerve
Alolan Persian: Rattled
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Catch rate
|20.1%
|Egg groups
|Field
|EV yield
|Two speed
Persian's evolution
Meowth evolves into Persian starting at level 28. Alolan Persian takes a little bit more effort to evolve, as you need to level up your Alolan Meowth with high friendship.
Persian's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Persian in each Pokémon game. We'll mark Alolan Persian's locations with the name. It doesn't appear before Gen VII (Sun and Moon).
Gen 1 locations
|Red
|Trade
|Blue
|Evolve Meowth
|Yellow
|Trade
Gen 2 locations
|Gold
|Trade
|Silver
|Route 7
|Crystal
|Route 7 at night
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Evolve Meowth
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Bond Bridge, Canyon Entrance, Cape Brink, Five Isle Meadow, Kindle Road, Ruin Valley, Sevault Canyon, Treasure Beach, and Water Path
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Evolve Meowth
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Evolve Meowth
|Platinum
|Evolve Meowth
|HeartGold
|Trade
|SoulSilver
|Route 7 and Cerulean Cave
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Trade
|Black 2 / White 2
|Evolve Meowth
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Trade
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Mirage Island
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Evolve Meowth (Alola)
Pokémon Bank (Kanto)
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Malie Garden (SOS Battle) (Alola)
Pokémon Bank (Kanto)
|Let's Go Pikachu
|Trade (Alola)
Vermillion City (only one) (Kanto)
|Let's Go Eevee
|Evolve Meowth (both)
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Trade (Alola)
Evolve Meowth (Kanto)
|Crown Tundra
|Dynamax Adventures (both)
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Evolve Meowth (Kanto)
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Pokémon Home (Alola)
South Province: Area Four, West Province: Area Three, and four-star Tera Raid Battles (Kanto)
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Evolve Meowth (Alola)
|Legends: Z-A
|Trade (both)
|Mega Dimension
|Hyperspace Lumiose (both)
How do I get Persian in Pokémon Pokopia?
To get Persian in Pokopia, you need to create an Evil Organization HQ habitat. To do this, you need to hang a Team Rocket Wall Hanging, and then place a Luxury Sofa with a potted plant of any kind on either side.
Persian's base stats
Persian's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow. Persian and Alolan Persian have slightly different base stats, so we've listed both below.
Persian
- HP - 65
- Attack - 70
- Defense - 60
- Sp. Atk - 65
- Sp. Def - 65
- Speed - 115
Alolan Persian
Persian's type strengths and weaknesses
Each Persian variant has different strengths and weaknesses. You can use this to your advantage if you have both on a team, but they're both weak to fighting and do well against ghost types, with Persian being immune and Alolan Persian resisting the type.
Persian
|Normal damage
|Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, Water
|Weak
|Fighting
|Resistant
|Nine
|Immune
|Ghost
Alolan Persian
|Normal damage
|Dragon, Electric, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Rock, Steel, Water
|Weak
|Bug, Fairy, Fighting
|Resistant
|Dark, Ghost
|Immune
|Psychic
Persian's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Persian (and Alolan Persian) can learn the following moves through leveling up, TMs, and breeding.
Persian
Level up moves in Scarlet and Violet
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Switcheroo
|Dark
|One
|Fake Out
|Normal
|One
|Growl
|Normal
|One
|Feint
|Normal
|One
|Scratch
|Normal
|On evolution
|Power Gem
|Rock
|12
|Pay Day
|Normal
|16
|Bite
|Dark
|20
|Taunt
|Dark
|24
|Assurance
|Dark
|31
|Fury Swipes
|Normal
|36
|Screech
|Normal
|42
|Slash
|Normal
|48
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|54
|Play Rough
|Fairy
Level up moves in Legends: Z-A
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Pay Day
|Normal
|One
|Tail Whip
|Normal
|One
|Growl
|Normal
|Ten
|Bite
|Dark
|13
|Taunt
|Dark
|15
|Metal Claw
|Steel
|17
|Screech
|Normal
|22
|Slash
|Normal
|27
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|30
|Hypnosis
|Psychic
|34
|Take Down
|Normal
|37
|Charm
|Fairy
|40
|Fake Tears
|Dark
|44
|Mimic
|Normal
|48
|Play Rough
|Fairy
Alolan Persian
Level up moves in Scarlet and Violet
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Quash
|Dark
|One
|Switcheroo
|Dark
|One
|Fake Out
|Normal
|One
|Growl
|Normal
|One
|Feint
|Normal
|One
|Scratch
|Normal
|On evolution
|Power Gem
|Rock
|12
|Pay Day
|Normal
|16
|Bite
|Dark
|20
|Taunt
|Dark
|24
|Assurance
|Dark
|31
|Fury Swipes
|Normal
|36
|Screech
|Normal
|42
|Night Slash
|Dark
|48
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|54
|Play Rough
|Fairy
Level up moves in Legends: Z-A
|Level
|Move
|Type
|On evolution
|Power Gem
|Rock
|One
|Pay Day
|Normal
|One
|Tail Whip
|Normal
|One
|Growl
|Normal
|One
|Snarl
|Dark
|Six
|Parting Shot
|Dark
|Ten
|Bite
|Dark
|13
|Taunt
|Dark
|15
|Metal Claw
|Steel
|17
|Screech
|Normal
|22
|Night Slash
|Dark
|27
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|30
|Hypnosis
|Psychic
|34
|Take Down
|Normal
|37
|Charm
|Fairy
|40
|Fake Tears
|Dark
|44
|Mimic
|Normal
|48
|Play Rough
|Fairy
Persian
Learable TMs in Scarlet and Violet
|Move
|Type
|Aerial Ace
|Flying
|Agility
|Psychic
|Amnesia
|Psychic
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Charm
|Fairy
|Chilling Water
|Water
|Dark Pulse
|Dark
|Dig
|Ground
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Endeavor
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Fake Tears
|Dark
|False Swipe
|Normal
|Foul Play
|Dark
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Gunk Shot
|Poison
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Hyper Voice
|Normal
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Lash Out
|Dark
|Metal Claw
|Steel
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|Pain Split
|Normal
|Play Rough
|Fairy
|Power Gem
|Rock
|Protect
|Normal
|Psych Up
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Roar
|Normal
|Seed Bomb
|Grass
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Shadow Claw
|Ghost
|Skitter Smack
|Bug
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Snarl
|Dark
|Spite
|Ghost
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Swift
|Normal
|Take Down
|Normal
|Taunt
|Dark
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Throat Chop
|Dark
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|U-turn
|Bug
Learnable TMs in Legends: Z-A
|Move
|Type
|Aerial Ace
|Flying
|Agility
|Psychic
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Chilling Water
|Water
|Curse
|Ghost
|Dark Pulse
|Dark
|Dig
|Ground
|Double Team
|Normal
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Fake Out
|Normal
|False Swipe
|Normal
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Gunk Shot
|Poison
|Headbutt
|Normal
|Heal Block
|Psychic
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Hyper Voice
|Normal
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Iron Tail
|Steel
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Metronome
|Normal
|Mimic
|Normal
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|Pay Day
|Normal
|Play Rough
|Fairy
|Power Gem
|Rock
|Protect
|Normal
|Roar
|Normal
|Seed Bomb
|Grass
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Shadow Claw
|Ghost
|Skull Bash
|Normal
|Spikes
|Ground
|Substitute
|Normal
|Swift
|Normal
|Taunt
|Dark
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|U-turn
|Bug
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Work Up
|Normal
Alolan Persian
Learnable TMs in Scarlet and Violet
|Move
|Type
|Aerial Ace
|Flying
|Agility
|Psychic
|Amnesia
|Psychic
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Burning Jealousy
|Fire
|Charm
|Fairy
|Chilling Water
|Water
|Confuse Ray
|Ghost
|Curse
|Ghost
|Dark Pulse
|Dark
|Dig
|Ground
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Endeavor
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Fake Tears
|Dark
|Foul Play
|Dark
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Gunk Shot
|Poison
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Hyper Voice
|Normal
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Lash Out
|Dark
|Metal Claw
|Steel
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|Play Rough
|Fairy
|Power Gem
|Rock
|Protect
|Normal
|Psych Up
|Normal
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Roar
|Normal
|Seed Bomb
|Grass
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Shadow Claw
|Ghost
|Skitter Smack
|Bug
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Smack Down
|Rock
|Snarl
|Dark
|Spite
|Ghost
|Substitute
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Swift
|Normal
|Take Down
|Normal
|Taunt
|Dark
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Throat Chop
|Dark
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|U-turn
|Bug
Learnable TMs in Legends: Z-A
|Move
|Type
|Aerial Ace
|Flying
|Agility
|Psychic
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Chilling Water
|Water
|Curse
|Ghost
|Dark Pulse
|Dark
|Dig
|Ground
|Double Team
|Normal
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Fake Out
|Normal
|False Swipe
|Normal
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Gunk Shot
|Poison
|Headbutt
|Normal
|Heal Block
|Psychic
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Hyper Voice
|Normal
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Iron Tail
|Steel
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Metronome
|Normal
|Mimic
|Normal
|Nasty Plot
|Dark
|Night Slash
|Dark
|Pay Day
|Normal
|Play Rough
|Fairy
|Power Gem
|Rock
|Protect
|Normal
|Roar
|Normal
|Seed Bomb
|Grass
|Shadow Ball
|Ghost
|Shadow Claw
|Ghost
|Spikes
|Ground
|Substitute
|Normal
|Swift
|Normal
|Taunt
|Dark
|Thunder
|Electric
|Thunder Wave
|Electric
|Thunderbolt
|Electric
|Toxic Spikes
|Poison
|Trailblaze
|Grass
|U-turn
|Bug
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Work Up
|Normal
Persian
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Covet
|Normal
|Mankey, Eevee, all Eevee evolutions, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Slakoth, Slaking, Espurr, Meowstic, Greedent, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Fidough, Dachsbun
|Flail
|Normal
|Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Slakoth, Slaking, Zangoose, Cubchoo, Beartic, Komala, Cetoddle, Cetitan
|Hypnosis
|Psychic
|Stantler, Wyrdeer
|Last Resort
|Normal
|Eevee, all Eevee evolutions, Aipom, Ambipom, Snubbull, Granbull, Phanpy, Pachirisu, Minccino, Cinccino, Fidough, Dachsbun
|Spite
|Ghost
|Vulpix, Alolan Vulpix, Ninetales, Alolan Ninetales, Hisuian Zorua, Hisuian Zoroark
|Tail Whip
|Normal
|Pikachu, Raichu, Alolan Raichu, Vulpix, Alolan Vulpix, Ninetales, Alolan Ninetales, Psyduck, Golduck, Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Tauros, Paldean Tauros (any form), Eevee, all Eevee evolutions, Aipom, Ambipom, Wooper, Paldean Wooper, Quagsire, Clodsire, Snubbull, Granbull, Tepic, Pignite, Emboar, Oshawott, Dewott, Samurott, Hisuian Samurott, Blitzle, Zebstrika, Fennekin, Braixen, Delphox, Skiddo, Gogoat, Dedenne, Skwovet, Greedent, Morpeko, Sprigatito, Floragato, Meowscarada, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Fidough, Dachsbun, Greavard, Houndstone
Alolan Persian
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Covet
|Normal
|Mankey, Eevee, all Eevee evolutions, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Slakoth, Slaking, Espurr, Meowstic, Greedent, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Fidough, Dachsbun
|Flail
|Normal
|Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Slakoth, Slaking, Zangoose, Cubchoo, Beartic, Komala, Cetoddle, Cetitan
|Flatter
|Dark
|Morpeko, Shroodle, Grafaiai
|Hypnosis
|Psychic
|Stantler, Wyrdeer
|Parting Shot
|Dark
|Pokémon holding a Mirror Herb
|Spite
|Ghost
|Vulpix, Alolan Vulpix, Ninetales, Alolan Ninetales, Hisuian Zorua, Hisuian Zoroark
That's everything you need to know about Persian and its dark counterpart, Alolan Persian.