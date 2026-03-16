Persian | Pokémon guide

From the very first generation, the Pokémon Persian has struck fear into our hearts because its appearance usually means that Giovanni isn't far away. Even Alolan Persian, its slightly goofy-looking yet sinister dark regional variant, has us on our toes. This guide has everything you need to know about the two fearsome felines.

Persian is definitely one of the cooler normal Pokémon, and Alolan Persian is certainly a, uh, unique dark Pokémon, so check out our guides to see the rest of the Pokédex in all its glory.

Here's everything in our Persian guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Persian:

National Pokédex # 0,053 Type Persian: Normal

Alolan Persian: Dark Abilities Persian: Limber or Technician (gen 4 onwards)

Alolan Persian: Fur Coat or Technician Hidden ability Persian: Unnerve

Alolan Persian: Rattled Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 20.1% Egg groups Field EV yield Two speed

Persian's evolution

Meowth evolves into Persian starting at level 28. Alolan Persian takes a little bit more effort to evolve, as you need to level up your Alolan Meowth with high friendship.

Persian's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Persian in each Pokémon game. We'll mark Alolan Persian's locations with the name. It doesn't appear before Gen VII (Sun and Moon).

Gen 1 locations

Red Trade Blue Evolve Meowth Yellow Trade

Gen 2 locations

Gold Trade Silver Route 7 Crystal Route 7 at night

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Evolve Meowth FireRed / LeafGreen Bond Bridge, Canyon Entrance, Cape Brink, Five Isle Meadow, Kindle Road, Ruin Valley, Sevault Canyon, Treasure Beach, and Water Path Colosseum Trade XD Evolve Meowth

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Evolve Meowth Platinum Evolve Meowth HeartGold Trade SoulSilver Route 7 and Cerulean Cave

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Trade Black 2 / White 2 Evolve Meowth

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Trade Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Mirage Island

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Evolve Meowth (Alola)

Pokémon Bank (Kanto) Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Malie Garden (SOS Battle) (Alola)

Pokémon Bank (Kanto) Let's Go Pikachu Trade (Alola)

Vermillion City (only one) (Kanto) Let's Go Eevee Evolve Meowth (both)

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade (Alola)

Evolve Meowth (Kanto) Crown Tundra Dynamax Adventures (both) Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Evolve Meowth (Kanto) Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Pokémon Home (Alola)

South Province: Area Four, West Province: Area Three, and four-star Tera Raid Battles (Kanto) The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Evolve Meowth (Alola) Legends: Z-A Trade (both) Mega Dimension Hyperspace Lumiose (both)

How do I get Persian in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Persian in Pokopia, you need to create an Evil Organization HQ habitat. To do this, you need to hang a Team Rocket Wall Hanging, and then place a Luxury Sofa with a potted plant of any kind on either side.

Persian's base stats

Persian's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow. Persian and Alolan Persian have slightly different base stats, so we've listed both below.

Persian

HP - 65

Attack - 70

Defense - 60

Sp. Atk - 65

Sp. Def - 65

Speed - 115

Alolan Persian

HP - 65

Attack - 60

Defense - 60

Sp. Atk - 75

Sp. Def - 65

Speed - 115 - 115

Persian's type strengths and weaknesses

Each Persian variant has different strengths and weaknesses. You can use this to your advantage if you have both on a team, but they're both weak to fighting and do well against ghost types, with Persian being immune and Alolan Persian resisting the type.

Persian

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel, Water Weak Fighting Resistant Nine Immune Ghost

Alolan Persian

Normal damage Dragon, Electric, Fire, Flying, Grass, Ground, Ice, Normal, Poison, Rock, Steel, Water Weak Bug, Fairy, Fighting Resistant Dark, Ghost Immune Psychic

Persian's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Persian (and Alolan Persian) can learn the following moves through leveling up, TMs, and breeding.

Persian

Level up moves in Scarlet and Violet

Level Move Type One Switcheroo Dark One Fake Out Normal One Growl Normal One Feint Normal One Scratch Normal On evolution Power Gem Rock 12 Pay Day Normal 16 Bite Dark 20 Taunt Dark 24 Assurance Dark 31 Fury Swipes Normal 36 Screech Normal 42 Slash Normal 48 Nasty Plot Dark 54 Play Rough Fairy

Level up moves in Legends: Z-A

Level Move Type One Pay Day Normal One Tail Whip Normal One Growl Normal Ten Bite Dark 13 Taunt Dark 15 Metal Claw Steel 17 Screech Normal 22 Slash Normal 27 Nasty Plot Dark 30 Hypnosis Psychic 34 Take Down Normal 37 Charm Fairy 40 Fake Tears Dark 44 Mimic Normal 48 Play Rough Fairy

Alolan Persian

Level up moves in Scarlet and Violet

Level Move Type One Quash Dark One Switcheroo Dark One Fake Out Normal One Growl Normal One Feint Normal One Scratch Normal On evolution Power Gem Rock 12 Pay Day Normal 16 Bite Dark 20 Taunt Dark 24 Assurance Dark 31 Fury Swipes Normal 36 Screech Normal 42 Night Slash Dark 48 Nasty Plot Dark 54 Play Rough Fairy

Level up moves in Legends: Z-A

Level Move Type On evolution Power Gem Rock One Pay Day Normal One Tail Whip Normal One Growl Normal One Snarl Dark Six Parting Shot Dark Ten Bite Dark 13 Taunt Dark 15 Metal Claw Steel 17 Screech Normal 22 Night Slash Dark 27 Nasty Plot Dark 30 Hypnosis Psychic 34 Take Down Normal 37 Charm Fairy 40 Fake Tears Dark 44 Mimic Normal 48 Play Rough Fairy

Persian

Learable TMs in Scarlet and Violet

Move Type Aerial Ace Flying Agility Psychic Amnesia Psychic Body Slam Normal Charm Fairy Chilling Water Water Dark Pulse Dark Dig Ground Double-Edge Normal Endeavor Normal Endure Normal Facade Normal Fake Tears Dark False Swipe Normal Foul Play Dark Giga Impact Normal Gunk Shot Poison Helping Hand Normal Hyper Beam Normal Hyper Voice Normal Icy Wind Ice Knock Off Dark Lash Out Dark Metal Claw Steel Nasty Plot Dark Pain Split Normal Play Rough Fairy Power Gem Rock Protect Normal Psych Up Normal Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Roar Normal Seed Bomb Grass Shadow Ball Ghost Shadow Claw Ghost Skitter Smack Bug Sleep Talk Normal Snarl Dark Spite Ghost Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Swift Normal Take Down Normal Taunt Dark Tera Blast Normal Thief Dark Throat Chop Dark Thunder Electric Thunder Wave Electric Thunderbolt Electric Trailblaze Grass U-turn Bug

Learnable TMs in Legends: Z-A

Move Type Aerial Ace Flying Agility Psychic Body Slam Normal Chilling Water Water Curse Ghost Dark Pulse Dark Dig Ground Double Team Normal Double-Edge Normal Endure Normal Facade Normal Fake Out Normal False Swipe Normal Giga Impact Normal Gunk Shot Poison Headbutt Normal Heal Block Psychic Hyper Beam Normal Hyper Voice Normal Icy Wind Ice Iron Tail Steel Knock Off Dark Metronome Normal Mimic Normal Nasty Plot Dark Pay Day Normal Play Rough Fairy Power Gem Rock Protect Normal Roar Normal Seed Bomb Grass Shadow Ball Ghost Shadow Claw Ghost Skull Bash Normal Spikes Ground Substitute Normal Swift Normal Taunt Dark Thunder Electric Thunder Wave Electric Thunderbolt Electric Trailblaze Grass U-turn Bug Water Pulse Water Work Up Normal

Alolan Persian

Learnable TMs in Scarlet and Violet

Move Type Aerial Ace Flying Agility Psychic Amnesia Psychic Body Slam Normal Burning Jealousy Fire Charm Fairy Chilling Water Water Confuse Ray Ghost Curse Ghost Dark Pulse Dark Dig Ground Double-Edge Normal Endeavor Normal Endure Normal Facade Normal Fake Tears Dark Foul Play Dark Giga Impact Normal Gunk Shot Poison Helping Hand Normal Hyper Beam Normal Hyper Voice Normal Icy Wind Ice Knock Off Dark Lash Out Dark Metal Claw Steel Nasty Plot Dark Play Rough Fairy Power Gem Rock Protect Normal Psych Up Normal Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Roar Normal Seed Bomb Grass Shadow Ball Ghost Shadow Claw Ghost Skitter Smack Bug Sleep Talk Normal Smack Down Rock Snarl Dark Spite Ghost Substitute Normal Sunny Day Fire Swift Normal Take Down Normal Taunt Dark Tera Blast Normal Thief Dark Throat Chop Dark Thunder Electric Thunder Wave Electric Thunderbolt Electric Trailblaze Grass U-turn Bug

Learnable TMs in Legends: Z-A

Move Type Aerial Ace Flying Agility Psychic Body Slam Normal Chilling Water Water Curse Ghost Dark Pulse Dark Dig Ground Double Team Normal Double-Edge Normal Endure Normal Facade Normal Fake Out Normal False Swipe Normal Giga Impact Normal Gunk Shot Poison Headbutt Normal Heal Block Psychic Hyper Beam Normal Hyper Voice Normal Icy Wind Ice Iron Tail Steel Knock Off Dark Metronome Normal Mimic Normal Nasty Plot Dark Night Slash Dark Pay Day Normal Play Rough Fairy Power Gem Rock Protect Normal Roar Normal Seed Bomb Grass Shadow Ball Ghost Shadow Claw Ghost Spikes Ground Substitute Normal Swift Normal Taunt Dark Thunder Electric Thunder Wave Electric Thunderbolt Electric Toxic Spikes Poison Trailblaze Grass U-turn Bug Water Pulse Water Work Up Normal

Persian

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Covet Normal Mankey, Eevee, all Eevee evolutions, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Slakoth, Slaking, Espurr, Meowstic, Greedent, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Fidough, Dachsbun Flail Normal Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Slakoth, Slaking, Zangoose, Cubchoo, Beartic, Komala, Cetoddle, Cetitan Hypnosis Psychic Stantler, Wyrdeer Last Resort Normal Eevee, all Eevee evolutions, Aipom, Ambipom, Snubbull, Granbull, Phanpy, Pachirisu, Minccino, Cinccino, Fidough, Dachsbun Spite Ghost Vulpix, Alolan Vulpix, Ninetales, Alolan Ninetales, Hisuian Zorua, Hisuian Zoroark Tail Whip Normal Pikachu, Raichu, Alolan Raichu, Vulpix, Alolan Vulpix, Ninetales, Alolan Ninetales, Psyduck, Golduck, Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, Tauros, Paldean Tauros (any form), Eevee, all Eevee evolutions, Aipom, Ambipom, Wooper, Paldean Wooper, Quagsire, Clodsire, Snubbull, Granbull, Tepic, Pignite, Emboar, Oshawott, Dewott, Samurott, Hisuian Samurott, Blitzle, Zebstrika, Fennekin, Braixen, Delphox, Skiddo, Gogoat, Dedenne, Skwovet, Greedent, Morpeko, Sprigatito, Floragato, Meowscarada, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Fidough, Dachsbun, Greavard, Houndstone

Alolan Persian

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Covet Normal Mankey, Eevee, all Eevee evolutions, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Slakoth, Slaking, Espurr, Meowstic, Greedent, Lechonk, Oinkologne, Fidough, Dachsbun Flail Normal Dunsparce, Dudunsparce, Swinub, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Phanpy, Slakoth, Slaking, Zangoose, Cubchoo, Beartic, Komala, Cetoddle, Cetitan Flatter Dark Morpeko, Shroodle, Grafaiai Hypnosis Psychic Stantler, Wyrdeer Parting Shot Dark Pokémon holding a Mirror Herb Spite Ghost Vulpix, Alolan Vulpix, Ninetales, Alolan Ninetales, Hisuian Zorua, Hisuian Zoroark

That's everything you need to know about Persian and its dark counterpart, Alolan Persian.