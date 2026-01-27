Pidgeotto | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Pidgeotto is still going strong despite being one of the first few critters we meet in the franchise, and we still use it and its evolution line in our teams to this day. In our guide, we cover everything from evolution to TMs to weaknesses, so you can figure out a team to slot Pidgeotto into.
If you want to learn more about the Pokémon Pidgey, we have a handy guide for it. Or, you can see the entire Pokédex to find a new friend in each of the generations of games.
Here's everything in our Pidgeotto guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Pidgeotto:
|National Pokédex #
|0,017
|Type
|Normal / Flying
|Abilities
|Keen Eye / Tangled Feet
|Hidden ability
|Big Pecks
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Catch rate
|24.9%
|Egg groups
|Flying
|EV yield
|2
Pidgeotto's evolution
Pidgeotto evolves from Pidgey starting at level 18. It evolves again at level 36 into Pidgeot. You don't need any items or special conditions to get it to evolve.
Pidgeotto's locations
Here's where you can find a Pidgeotto in each of the Pokémon games:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Routes 14, 15, and 21
|Yellow
|Routes 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 21, 24, and 25, and the Viridian Forest
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Routes 2, 8, 13, 14, 15, 25, 37, and 43
|Crystal
|Route 2, 5, 8, 11, 13, 14, 15, 25, 37, 38, 39, and 43
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Routes 13, 14, and 15, Berry Forest, Bond Bridge, and Five Isle Meadow
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Cipher Key Lair
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Evolve Pidgey
|Platinum
|Evolve Pidgey
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Routes 2, 8, 13, 14, 15, 25, 37, and 43, and the Viridian Forest
Gen 5 locations
|Black
|Trade
|White
|Evolve Pidgey
|Black 2 / White 2
|Trade
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Evolve Pidgey
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Safari Zone
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Trade
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Evolve Pidgey
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Routes 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 24, and 25
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Unobtainable
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Evolve Pidgey
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Unobtainable
|Legends: Z-A
|Vert District Sector 2, Bleu District Sector 7, Bleu District Wild Zone 5, Jaune District Sector 4, Rouge District Sector 2, Sector 3, and Sector 5
Pidgeotto's base stats
Pidgeotto's base stats are as follows. As you level up your brave bird, its stats will grow.
- HP - 63
- Attack - 60
- Defense - 55
- Sp. Atk - 50
- Sp. Def - 50
- Speed - 71
Pidgeotto's type strengths and weaknesses
All Pokémon have certain weaknesses and resistances, which make them better in some battles than others. For Pidgeotto, it's resistant to bug- and grass-type attacks, so use it against enemies that use these types. It takes extra damage from electric-, ice-, and rock-type, so make sure to keep it far away from Pikachu and Glaceon.
|Normal damage
|Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Steel, Water
|Weak
|Electric, Ice, Rock
|Resistant
|Bug, Grass
|Immune
|Ghost, Ground
Pidgeotto's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Pidgeotto can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Growl
|Normal
|Nine
|Gust
|Flying
|13
|Quick Attack
|Normal
|17
|Twister
|Dragon
|21
|Wing Attack
|Flying
|25
|Whirlwind
|Normal
|29
|Agility
|Psychic
|33
|Air Slash
|Flying
|40
|Feather Dance
|Flying
|45
|Hurricane
|Flying
|50
|Brave Bird
|Flying
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Aerial Ace
|Flying
|Agility
|Psychic
|Double Team
|Normal
|Dual Wingbeat
|Flying
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Fly
|Flying
|Headbutt
|Normal
|Heat Wave
|Fire
|Hurricane
|Flying
|Ominous Wind
|Ghost
|Protect
|Normal
|Razor Wind
|Normal
|Reflect
|Psychic
|Sky Attack
|Flying
|Substitute
|Normal
|U-turn
|Bug
|Whirlwind
|Normal
|Work Up
|Normal
There you are - everything you need to know about the Pokémon Pidgeotto and how to evolve it.