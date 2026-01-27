Pidgeotto | Pokémon guide

Here’s what you need to know about the Pokémon Pidgeotto, including its moves, weaknesses, and how to evolve it.

The Pokémon Pidgeotto is still going strong despite being one of the first few critters we meet in the franchise, and we still use it and its evolution line in our teams to this day. In our guide, we cover everything from evolution to TMs to weaknesses, so you can figure out a team to slot Pidgeotto into.

If you want to learn more about the Pokémon Pidgey, we have a handy guide for it. Or, you can see the entire Pokédex to find a new friend in each of the generations of games.

Here's everything in our Pidgeotto guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Pidgeotto:

National Pokédex # 0,017
Type Normal / Flying
Abilities Keen Eye / Tangled Feet
Hidden ability Big Pecks
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Catch rate 24.9%
Egg groups Flying
EV yield 2

pokemon pidgey's evolution into Pidgeotto and Pidgeot

Pidgeotto's evolution

Pidgeotto evolves from Pidgey starting at level 18. It evolves again at level 36 into Pidgeot. You don't need any items or special conditions to get it to evolve.

Pidgeotto's locations

Here's where you can find a Pidgeotto in each of the Pokémon games:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Routes 14, 15, and 21
Yellow Routes 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 21, 24, and 25, and the Viridian Forest

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 2, 8, 13, 14, 15, 25, 37, and 43
Crystal Route 2, 5, 8, 11, 13, 14, 15, 25, 37, 38, 39, and 43

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed / LeafGreen Routes 13, 14, and 15, Berry Forest, Bond Bridge, and Five Isle Meadow
Colosseum Trade
XD Cipher Key Lair

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Evolve Pidgey
Platinum Evolve Pidgey
HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 2, 8, 13, 14, 15, 25, 37, and 43, and the Viridian Forest

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade
White Evolve Pidgey
Black 2 / White 2 Trade

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Evolve Pidgey
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Safari Zone

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Trade
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Evolve Pidgey
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 24, and 25

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Unobtainable
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Evolve Pidgey
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable
Legends: Z-A Vert District Sector 2, Bleu District Sector 7, Bleu District Wild Zone 5, Jaune District Sector 4, Rouge District Sector 2, Sector 3, and Sector 5

pokemon pidgeotto - three cards showing Pidgeotto and its move

Pidgeotto's base stats

Pidgeotto's base stats are as follows. As you level up your brave bird, its stats will grow.

  • HP - 63
  • Attack - 60
  • Defense - 55
  • Sp. Atk - 50
  • Sp. Def - 50
  • Speed - 71

Pidgeotto's type strengths and weaknesses

All Pokémon have certain weaknesses and resistances, which make them better in some battles than others. For Pidgeotto, it's resistant to bug- and grass-type attacks, so use it against enemies that use these types. It takes extra damage from electric-, ice-, and rock-type, so make sure to keep it far away from Pikachu and Glaceon.

Normal damage Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Steel, Water
Weak Electric, Ice, Rock
Resistant Bug, Grass
Immune Ghost, Ground

Pidgeotto's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Pidgeotto can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Growl Normal
Nine Gust Flying
13 Quick Attack Normal
17 Twister Dragon
21 Wing Attack Flying
25 Whirlwind Normal
29 Agility Psychic
33 Air Slash Flying
40 Feather Dance Flying
45 Hurricane Flying
50 Brave Bird Flying

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Aerial Ace Flying
Agility Psychic
Double Team Normal
Dual Wingbeat Flying
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fly Flying
Headbutt Normal
Heat Wave Fire
Hurricane Flying
Ominous Wind Ghost
Protect Normal
Razor Wind Normal
Reflect Psychic
Sky Attack Flying
Substitute Normal
U-turn Bug
Whirlwind Normal
Work Up Normal

There you are - everything you need to know about the Pokémon Pidgeotto and how to evolve it.

