Pidgeotto | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Pidgeotto is still going strong despite being one of the first few critters we meet in the franchise, and we still use it and its evolution line in our teams to this day. In our guide, we cover everything from evolution to TMs to weaknesses, so you can figure out a team to slot Pidgeotto into.

Here's the key information you need to know about Pidgeotto:

National Pokédex # 0,017 Type Normal / Flying Abilities Keen Eye / Tangled Feet Hidden ability Big Pecks Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 24.9% Egg groups Flying EV yield 2

Pidgeotto's evolution

Pidgeotto evolves from Pidgey starting at level 18. It evolves again at level 36 into Pidgeot. You don't need any items or special conditions to get it to evolve.

Pidgeotto's locations

Here's where you can find a Pidgeotto in each of the Pokémon games:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Routes 14, 15, and 21 Yellow Routes 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 21, 24, and 25, and the Viridian Forest

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 2, 8, 13, 14, 15, 25, 37, and 43 Crystal Route 2, 5, 8, 11, 13, 14, 15, 25, 37, 38, 39, and 43

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed / LeafGreen Routes 13, 14, and 15, Berry Forest, Bond Bridge, and Five Isle Meadow Colosseum Trade XD Cipher Key Lair

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Evolve Pidgey Platinum Evolve Pidgey HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 2, 8, 13, 14, 15, 25, 37, and 43, and the Viridian Forest

Gen 5 locations

Black Trade White Evolve Pidgey Black 2 / White 2 Trade

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Evolve Pidgey Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Safari Zone

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Trade Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Evolve Pidgey Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 24, and 25

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Unobtainable Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Evolve Pidgey Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable Legends: Z-A Vert District Sector 2, Bleu District Sector 7, Bleu District Wild Zone 5, Jaune District Sector 4, Rouge District Sector 2, Sector 3, and Sector 5

Pidgeotto's base stats

Pidgeotto's base stats are as follows. As you level up your brave bird, its stats will grow.

HP - 63

- 63 Attack - 60

- 60 Defense - 55

- 55 Sp. Atk - 50

- 50 Sp. Def - 50

- 50 Speed - 71

Pidgeotto's type strengths and weaknesses

All Pokémon have certain weaknesses and resistances, which make them better in some battles than others. For Pidgeotto, it's resistant to bug- and grass-type attacks, so use it against enemies that use these types. It takes extra damage from electric-, ice-, and rock-type, so make sure to keep it far away from Pikachu and Glaceon.

Normal damage Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Steel, Water Weak Electric, Ice, Rock Resistant Bug, Grass Immune Ghost, Ground

Pidgeotto's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Pidgeotto can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Growl Normal Nine Gust Flying 13 Quick Attack Normal 17 Twister Dragon 21 Wing Attack Flying 25 Whirlwind Normal 29 Agility Psychic 33 Air Slash Flying 40 Feather Dance Flying 45 Hurricane Flying 50 Brave Bird Flying

Learnable TMs

Move Type Aerial Ace Flying Agility Psychic Double Team Normal Dual Wingbeat Flying Endure Normal Facade Normal Fly Flying Headbutt Normal Heat Wave Fire Hurricane Flying Ominous Wind Ghost Protect Normal Razor Wind Normal Reflect Psychic Sky Attack Flying Substitute Normal U-turn Bug Whirlwind Normal Work Up Normal

There you are - everything you need to know about the Pokémon Pidgeotto and how to evolve it.