Pinsir | Pokémon guide

If there's one thing that Pokémon's Pinsir has taught me, it's that horns can go a long way when you're trying to look scary - not that Pinsir really needs it, being a five-foot bug. It can throw opponents around, crush them between its pincers, and even tear them up. It's a force to be reckoned with, so once you know how to utilize it - and its Mega form - you'll defeat anything with ease.

Make sure you grab your latest Pokémon Go codes or Pokopia Mystery Gift codes for awesome freebies to fill up your Pokédex with.

Here's everything in our Pinsir guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Pinsir:

National Pokédex # 0,127 Type Pinsir : Bug

Mega Pinsir : Bug/Flying Abilities Pinsir : Hyper Cutter or Mold Breaker

Mega Pinsir : Aerilate Hidden ability Moxie Gender ratio Female - 50%

Male - 50% Catch rate 45 (11.9%) Egg groups Bug EV yield Two atk.

Pinsir's evolution

Pinsir doesn't have any other traditional evolutions; however, it can Mega Evolve into Mega Pinsir if you have a Pinsirite.

Here's where you can find a Pinsirite:

Game Method X Santalune Forest (using an upgraded Mega Ring) Y Trade, Event Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Route 124 (requires Dive) Sun / Moon and Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Battle Tree for 64 BP Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Indigo Plateau Legends Z-A Purchase from Quasartico Inc. for 240 Mega Shards, after completing Main Mission 14 Champions Frontier Shop for 2k VP

Pinsir's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Pinsir in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red Trade Blue Safari Zone, Celadon City (Rocket Game Corner) Yellow Safari Zone, Celadon City (Rocket Game Corner)

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver National Park's Bug-Catching Contest (Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday only) Crystal National Park's Bug-Catching Contest (Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday only)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Safari Zone Emerald Safari Zone FireRed Trade LeafGreen Safari Zone, Celadon City (Rocket Game Corner) Colosseum Trade XD Citadark Isle (Shadow)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond Trade Pearl Route 229 Platinum Route 229 (Swarm) HeartGold / SoulSilver National Park's Bug-Catching Contest (Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday only)

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Route 12 Black 2 Lostlorn Forest (Hidden Grotto) White 2 Route 12, Lostlorn Forest, Lostlorn Forest (Hidden Grotto)

Gen 6 locations

X Route 12, Bug Friend Safari Y Bug Friend Safari Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Safari Zone 4

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Lush Jungle, Poni Grove, Poké Pelago Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Lush Jungle, Poni Grove, Exeggutor Island, Poké Pelago, Exeggutor Island Let's Go Pikachu Trade Let's Go Eevee Routes 14 and 15

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade Isle of Armor Training Lowlands, Challenge Road, Training Lowlands, Fields of Honor's Max Raid Battle Brilliant Diamond Trade Shining Pearl Route 229, Grand Underground - Grassland Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Sunlit Cavern, Big Bluff Cavern Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable Legends: Z-A Wild Zone 13, Wild Zone 20

How do I get Pinsir in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Pinsir in Pokopia, you need to create a Tree-shaded Tall Grass Pokopia habitat. To do this, all you have to do is collect four tall grass with any large tree.

Pinsir's base stats

Pinsir's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 65

Attack - 125

Defense - 100

Sp. Atk - 55

Sp. Def - 70

Speed - 85

Mega Pinsir's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 65

Attack - 155

Defense - 120

Sp. Atk - 65

Sp. Def - 90

Speed - 105

Pinsir's type strengths and weaknesses

Pinsir is a Bug-type Pokémon, which comes with a set of strengths and weaknesses against other types of creature. This includes some types that it receives double damage from, and some that it receives half damage from. However, Pinsir is not immune to any types of 'mon.

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Electric, Fairy, Ghost, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Steel, Water Weak Fire, Flying, Rock Resistant Fighting, Grass, Ground Immune N/A

Mega Pinsir's strengths and weaknesses

Mega Pinsir is a combined-type Bug/Flying 'mon, so its strengths and weaknesses differ from those of its normal self. It's immune to one type of 'mon, but to trade off, it comes with more weaknesses. Check it out below:

Normal damage Dark, Fairy, Ghost, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Steel, Water Weak Electric, Fire, Flying, Ice, Rock Resistant Bug, Fighting, Grass Immune Ground

Pinsir's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Pinsir can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Harden Normal One Tackle Normal Four Focus Energy Normal Eight Rock Smash Fighting 16 Brutal Swing Dark 20 Detect Fighting 24 Take Down Normal 32 X-Scissor Bug 36 Lunge Bug 40 Swords Dance Normal 50 Close Combat Fighting

Learnable TMs

Move Type Aerial Ace Flying Brick Break Fighting Bulk Up Fighting Circle Throw Fighting Close Combat Fighting Dig Ground Double Hit Normal Dual Wingbeat Flying Earthquake Ground Endure Normal Facade Normal False Swipe Normal Focus Blast Fighting Giga Impact Normal Hyper Beam Normal Iron Defense Steel Outrage Dragon Protect Normal Rock Slide Rock Rock Smash Fighting Rock Tomb Rock Stealth Rock Rock Stone Edge Rock Storm Throw Fighting Substitute Normal Swords Dance Normal X-Scissor Bug

Pinsir is ripe for the pinching now that you've got all the intel you could need to track it down - have fun!