Pinsir | Pokémon guide

This scary-looking beetle can pack a punch, especially when it Mega Evolves, so let’s dive into the Pokémon Pinsir’s skillset.

Pokemon Pinsir glowing against a green Pocket Tactics background
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If there's one thing that Pokémon's Pinsir has taught me, it's that horns can go a long way when you're trying to look scary - not that Pinsir really needs it, being a five-foot bug. It can throw opponents around, crush them between its pincers, and even tear them up. It's a force to be reckoned with, so once you know how to utilize it - and its Mega form - you'll defeat anything with ease.

Make sure you grab your latest Pokémon Go codes or Pokopia Mystery Gift codes for awesome freebies to fill up your Pokédex with.

Here's everything in our Pinsir guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Pinsir:

National Pokédex # 0,127
Type Pinsir: Bug
Mega Pinsir: Bug/Flying
Abilities Pinsir: Hyper Cutter or Mold Breaker
Mega Pinsir: Aerilate
Hidden ability Moxie
Gender ratio Female - 50%
Male - 50%
Catch rate 45 (11.9%)
Egg groups Bug
EV yield Two atk.

Pinsir's evolution

Pinsir doesn't have any other traditional evolutions; however, it can Mega Evolve into Mega Pinsir if you have a Pinsirite.

Here's where you can find a Pinsirite:

Game Method
X Santalune Forest (using an upgraded Mega Ring)
Y Trade, Event
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Route 124 (requires Dive)
Sun / Moon and Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Battle Tree for 64 BP
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Indigo Plateau
Legends Z-A Purchase from Quasartico Inc. for 240 Mega Shards, after completing Main Mission 14
Champions Frontier Shop for 2k VP

Pokemon Pinsir - Mega Pinsir in its TCG Card Art

Pinsir's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Pinsir in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red Trade
Blue Safari Zone, Celadon City (Rocket Game Corner)
Yellow Safari Zone, Celadon City (Rocket Game Corner)

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver National Park's Bug-Catching Contest (Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday only)
Crystal National Park's Bug-Catching Contest (Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday only)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Safari Zone
Emerald Safari Zone
FireRed Trade
LeafGreen Safari Zone, Celadon City (Rocket Game Corner)
Colosseum Trade
XD Citadark Isle (Shadow)

Gen 4 locations

Diamond Trade
Pearl Route 229
Platinum Route 229 (Swarm)
HeartGold / SoulSilver National Park's Bug-Catching Contest (Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday only)

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Route 12
Black 2 Lostlorn Forest (Hidden Grotto)
White 2 Route 12, Lostlorn Forest, Lostlorn Forest (Hidden Grotto)

Gen 6 locations

Route 12, Bug Friend Safari
Y Bug Friend Safari
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Safari Zone 4

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Lush Jungle, Poni Grove, Poké Pelago
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Lush Jungle, Poni Grove, Exeggutor Island, Poké Pelago, Exeggutor Island
Let's Go Pikachu Trade
Let's Go Eevee Routes 14 and 15

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade
Isle of Armor Training Lowlands, Challenge Road, Training Lowlands, Fields of Honor's Max Raid Battle
Brilliant Diamond Trade
Shining Pearl Route 229, Grand Underground - Grassland Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Sunlit Cavern, Big Bluff Cavern
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Unobtainable
Legends: Z-A Wild Zone 13, Wild Zone 20

How do I get Pinsir in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Pinsir in Pokopia, you need to create a Tree-shaded Tall Grass Pokopia habitat. To do this, all you have to do is collect four tall grass with any large tree.

Pokemon Pinsir in its TCG Pocket card art

Pinsir's base stats

Pinsir's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 65
  • Attack - 125
  • Defense - 100
  • Sp. Atk - 55
  • Sp. Def - 70
  • Speed - 85

Mega Pinsir's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 65
  • Attack - 155
  • Defense - 120
  • Sp. Atk - 65
  • Sp. Def - 90
  • Speed - 105

Pinsir's type strengths and weaknesses

Pinsir is a Bug-type Pokémon, which comes with a set of strengths and weaknesses against other types of creature. This includes some types that it receives double damage from, and some that it receives half damage from. However, Pinsir is not immune to any types of 'mon.

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Electric, Fairy, Ghost, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Steel, Water
Weak Fire, Flying, Rock
Resistant Fighting, Grass, Ground
Immune N/A

Mega Pinsir's strengths and weaknesses

Mega Pinsir is a combined-type Bug/Flying 'mon, so its strengths and weaknesses differ from those of its normal self. It's immune to one type of 'mon, but to trade off, it comes with more weaknesses. Check it out below:

Normal damage Dark, Fairy, Ghost, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Steel, Water
Weak Electric, Fire, Flying, Ice, Rock
Resistant Bug, Fighting, Grass
Immune Ground

Pinsir's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Pinsir can learn the following moves: 

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Harden Normal
One Tackle Normal
Four Focus Energy Normal
Eight Rock Smash Fighting
16 Brutal Swing Dark
20 Detect Fighting
24 Take Down Normal
32 X-Scissor Bug
36 Lunge Bug
40 Swords Dance Normal
50 Close Combat Fighting

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Aerial Ace Flying
Brick Break Fighting
Bulk Up Fighting
Circle Throw Fighting
Close Combat Fighting
Dig Ground
Double Hit Normal
Dual Wingbeat Flying
Earthquake Ground
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
False Swipe Normal
Focus Blast Fighting
Giga Impact Normal
Hyper Beam Normal
Iron Defense Steel
Outrage Dragon
Protect Normal
Rock Slide Rock
Rock Smash Fighting
Rock Tomb Rock
Stealth Rock Rock
Stone Edge Rock
Storm Throw Fighting
Substitute Normal
Swords Dance Normal
X-Scissor Bug

Pinsir is ripe for the pinching now that you've got all the intel you could need to track it down - have fun!

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

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