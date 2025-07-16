I still love this Pokémon spin-off game ten years later, so where's a new one?

I love Pokémon. The franchise is part of why I love games so much. I grew up as a trainer, being around since the very first generation; I still have boxed copies of Pokémon Blue and Yellow, not to mention the entries for the other generations. However, beyond the mainline games, I also have a fondness for the spin-offs, particularly Pokkén Tournament, which happens to be ten years old today.

While many may claim the Ranger series to be the best spin-off Pokémon games, Pokkén Tournament is my hill, and I'll defend it like Ash defends Pikachu. In case you're new to it, Pokkén is a Pokémon fighting game - it is literally Tekken with a Pokémon skin, and that's more than okay with me. Who needs Jin when you can kick some butt with Pkachu or fan-favorite gen 3 Pokémon Gardevoir?

Originally, Pokkén is an arcade game, first appearing in Japanese arcades in July 2015, with a worldwide release on the Wii U in 2016, and a launch on the Switch in 2017. However, the NS version has a slightly different name, Pokkén Tournament DX. Still, the premise remains the same: pick your Pokémon and go to town on your opponent.

Across all three versions of the game, there are 23 different Pokémon you can play as, including the aforementioned Gardevoir and Pikachu. Other available 'mon include gen 1 Pokémon favorites Charizard, Machamp, Gengar, and Blastoise, along with beloved gen 4 Pokémon Garchomp and Lucario. Using a fighting Pokémon in a fighting game is a little bit on the nose, but who am I to complain about playing as Goku in Pokémon form?

I'll tell you what I can complain about is that while there are three versions, it's really just one Pokkén game, so where on Earth is my sequel? This could be an excellent series; there are more than 1,000 Pokémon now, plenty to choose from in each new entry. The Nintendo Switch 2 is begging for a fighting game that isn't Street Fighter, and yes, I say that because while I enjoy games like this, I'm not a Street Fighter girl. Gimme Scorpion, Jin, or Pikachu over Street Fighter characters like Ryu any day.

The Switch 2 is an impressive bit of kit, and as I don't see a new Super Smash Bros. on the horizon, Nintendo should take pity on me and give me Pokkén. If I get really lucky, maybe it'll show up during the next Pokémon Presents. It's a pipe dream, I know.

