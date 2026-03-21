Poliwag | Pokémon guide

Learn everything there is to know about Poliwag, the Tadpole Pokémon with a tiny body but a lot of potential.

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Of all the water Pokémon, Poliwag has got to be one of the cutest. Its massive eyes make you want to hold it and never let go. But this tiny tadpole has some tricks up its sleeves with its moveset, abilities, and evolutions, so keep reading.

Take a journey through the Pokédex via our water Pokémon and gen 1 Pokémon guides to learn more about Poliwag's siblings from the early days of the series. Or, visit any of the other amazing Pokémon content we have here on Pocket Tactics.

Here's everything in our Poliwag guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Poliwag:

National Pokédex # 0,060
Type Water
Abilities Water Absorb or Damp
Hidden ability Swift Swim
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Catch rate 43.9%
Egg groups Water 1
EV yield One speed

Pokemon Poliwag: An evolution chart for Poliwag showing Poliwag, Poliwhirl, Poliwrath and Politoed on a blue PT background

Poliwag's evolution

Poliwag evolves into Poliwhirl starting from level 25, with no special conditions. You can find out more about how to evolve Poliwhirl into Poliwrath and Politoed in their guides.

Poliwag's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Poliwag in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Routes 6, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 25, Pallet Town, Viridian City, Cerulean City, Cerulean Gym, Cerulean Cave, Vermilion City, Celadon City, Fuchsia City, Safari Zone, Seafoam Islands, Cinnabar Island, and Indigo Plateau
Yellow Routes 6, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 25, Pallet Town, Viridian City, Cerulean City, Cerulean Gym, Cerulean Cave, Vermilion City, Celadon City, Fuchsia City, Safari Zone, Seafoam Islands, Cinnabar Island, and Indigo Plateau

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 6, 22, 28, 30, 31, 35, 43, and 44, Violet City, Ecruteak City, Viridian City, Mt. Silver, Ruins of Alph, Ilex Forest, and Blackthorn City
Crystal Routes 6, 22, 28, 30, 31, 35, 43, and 44, Violet City, Ecruteak City, Viridian City, Mt. Silver, Ruins of Alph, Ilex Forest, and Blackthorn City

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed / LeafGreen Fuchsia City, Berry Forest, Safari Zone, routes 6, 22, 23, and 25, Four Island, Viridian City, Cape Brink, Cerulean Cave, Icefall Cave, and Ruin Valley
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Routes 225, 227, and 228
Platinum Routes 227 and 228
HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 6, 22, 28, 30, 31, 35, 43, 44, and 45, Violet City, Ecruteak City, Viridian City, Mt. Silver, Ruins of Alph, Ilex Forest, Blackthorn City, Cliff Edge Gate, Cerulean Cave, Mt. Moon Square, and Safari Zone

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Route 6, Wellspring Cave, Challenger's Cave, Victory Road, and Giant Chasm
Black 2 / White 2 Routes 6, 19, 20, and 23, Floccesy Ranch, Relic Passage, Lostlorn Forest, Giant Chasm, Victory Road, Clay Tunnel, and Wellspring Cave

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Routes 14, 15, 16, 19, and 21, Laverre City, Frost Cavern, Couriway Town, Pokémon Village, Victory Road, and Pokémon Village (Horde Encounter)
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Brooklet Hill, Malie Garden, and Poké Pelago
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Brooklet Hill
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 22, 23, and 25, and Cerulean Cave

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade
Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra Brawlers' Cave, Field of Honor, Soothing Wetlands, and Courageous Cave Max Raid Battles
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Routes 225, 227, and 228, and the Grand Underground - Grassland Cave, Sunlit Cavern, Fountainspring Cave, Riverbank Cave, and Still-Water Cavern
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Kitakami Road, Reveler's Road, Mossfell Confluence, Fellhorn Gorge, and one-star Tera Raid Battles
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Poliwag in Pokémon Pokopia?

You can get Poliwag in Pokopia by building the Squeaky Clean Pokopia habitat. This requires a bathtub and cleaning supplies, but you can build it in any biome to summon the little swimmer.

Poliwag's base stats

Poliwag's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 40
  • Attack - 50
  • Defense - 40
  • Sp. Atk - 40
  • Sp. Def - 40
  • Speed - 90

Poliwag's type strengths and weaknesses

It might not be the biggest or strongest Pokémon, but as a mono-water type, Poliwag has a pretty good matchup chart. While it's not immune to anything, it resists four different types, and you only really need to worry about electric and grass-type attacks.

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock
Weak Electric, Grass
Resistant Fire, Ice, Steel, Water
Immune N/A

Pokemon Poliwag: Card art of Poliwag in a pond with lilypads around it from Pokemon TCG Pocket

Poliwag's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Poliwag can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Water Gun Water
One Hypnosis Psychic
Six Pound Normal
12 Mud Shot Ground
18 Bubble Beam Water
24 Rain Dance Water
30 Body Slam Normal
36 Earth Power Ground
42 Hydro Pump Water
48 Belly Drum Normal
54 Double-Edge Normal

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Amnesia Psychic
Blizzard Ice
Body Slam Normal
Bulldoze Ground
Chilling Water Water
Dig Ground
Double-Edge Normal
Earth Power Ground
Encore Normal
Endeavor Normal
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Focus Punch Fighting
Haze Ice
Helping Hand Normal
Hydro Pump Water
Ice Beam Ice
Icy Wind Ice
Liquidation Water
Low Kick Fighting
Mud Shot Ground
Mud-Slap Ground
Muddy Water Water
Protect Normal
Psychic Psychic
Rain Dance Water
Rest Psychic
Sleep Talk Normal
Substitute Normal
Surf Water
Swift Normal
Take Down Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Thief Dark
Water Pulse Water
Waterfall Water
Weather Ball Normal
Whirlpool Water

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Endeavor Normal Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Corphish, Crawdaunt
Mist Ice Lapras, Wooper, Quagsire, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Wingull, Pelipper, Surskit, Piplup, Prinplup, Empoleon, Eiscue
Muddy Water Water Wooper, Quagsire, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Shellos, Gastrodon, Clauncher, Clawitzer
Splash Normal Feebas, Milotic, Clauncher, Clawitzer
Water Pulse Water Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, Slowbro, Galarian Slowbro, Slowking, Galarian Slowking, Horsea, Seadra, Kingdra, Lapras, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Wingull, Pelipper, Milotic, Shellos, Gastrodon, Ducklett, Swanna, Alomomola, Froakie, Frogadier, Greninja, Skrelp, Dragalge, Clauncher, Clawitzer, Sobble, Drizzile, Inteleon, Quaxwell, Quaquaval

That's everything you need to know about Poliwag.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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