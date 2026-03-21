Poliwag | Pokémon guide

Of all the water Pokémon, Poliwag has got to be one of the cutest. Its massive eyes make you want to hold it and never let go. But this tiny tadpole has some tricks up its sleeves with its moveset, abilities, and evolutions, so keep reading.

Take a journey through the Pokédex via our water Pokémon and gen 1 Pokémon guides to learn more about Poliwag's siblings from the early days of the series. Or, visit any of the other amazing Pokémon content we have here on Pocket Tactics.

Here's everything in our Poliwag guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Poliwag:

National Pokédex # 0,060 Type Water Abilities Water Absorb or Damp Hidden ability Swift Swim Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 43.9% Egg groups Water 1 EV yield One speed

Poliwag's evolution

Poliwag evolves into Poliwhirl starting from level 25, with no special conditions. You can find out more about how to evolve Poliwhirl into Poliwrath and Politoed in their guides.

Poliwag's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Poliwag in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Routes 6, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 25, Pallet Town, Viridian City, Cerulean City, Cerulean Gym, Cerulean Cave, Vermilion City, Celadon City, Fuchsia City, Safari Zone, Seafoam Islands, Cinnabar Island, and Indigo Plateau Yellow Routes 6, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 25, Pallet Town, Viridian City, Cerulean City, Cerulean Gym, Cerulean Cave, Vermilion City, Celadon City, Fuchsia City, Safari Zone, Seafoam Islands, Cinnabar Island, and Indigo Plateau

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 6, 22, 28, 30, 31, 35, 43, and 44, Violet City, Ecruteak City, Viridian City, Mt. Silver, Ruins of Alph, Ilex Forest, and Blackthorn City Crystal Routes 6, 22, 28, 30, 31, 35, 43, and 44, Violet City, Ecruteak City, Viridian City, Mt. Silver, Ruins of Alph, Ilex Forest, and Blackthorn City

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed / LeafGreen Fuchsia City, Berry Forest, Safari Zone, routes 6, 22, 23, and 25, Four Island, Viridian City, Cape Brink, Cerulean Cave, Icefall Cave, and Ruin Valley Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Routes 225, 227, and 228 Platinum Routes 227 and 228 HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 6, 22, 28, 30, 31, 35, 43, 44, and 45, Violet City, Ecruteak City, Viridian City, Mt. Silver, Ruins of Alph, Ilex Forest, Blackthorn City, Cliff Edge Gate, Cerulean Cave, Mt. Moon Square, and Safari Zone

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Route 6, Wellspring Cave, Challenger's Cave, Victory Road, and Giant Chasm Black 2 / White 2 Routes 6, 19, 20, and 23, Floccesy Ranch, Relic Passage, Lostlorn Forest, Giant Chasm, Victory Road, Clay Tunnel, and Wellspring Cave

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Routes 14, 15, 16, 19, and 21, Laverre City, Frost Cavern, Couriway Town, Pokémon Village, Victory Road, and Pokémon Village (Horde Encounter) Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Brooklet Hill, Malie Garden, and Poké Pelago Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Brooklet Hill Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 22, 23, and 25, and Cerulean Cave

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra Brawlers' Cave, Field of Honor, Soothing Wetlands, and Courageous Cave Max Raid Battles Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Routes 225, 227, and 228, and the Grand Underground - Grassland Cave, Sunlit Cavern, Fountainspring Cave, Riverbank Cave, and Still-Water Cavern Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Kitakami Road, Reveler's Road, Mossfell Confluence, Fellhorn Gorge, and one-star Tera Raid Battles Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Poliwag in Pokémon Pokopia?

You can get Poliwag in Pokopia by building the Squeaky Clean Pokopia habitat. This requires a bathtub and cleaning supplies, but you can build it in any biome to summon the little swimmer.

Poliwag's base stats

Poliwag's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 40

Attack - 50

Defense - 40

Sp. Atk - 40

Sp. Def - 40

Speed - 90 - 90

Poliwag's type strengths and weaknesses

It might not be the biggest or strongest Pokémon, but as a mono-water type, Poliwag has a pretty good matchup chart. While it's not immune to anything, it resists four different types, and you only really need to worry about electric and grass-type attacks.

Normal damage Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock Weak Electric, Grass Resistant Fire, Ice, Steel, Water Immune N/A

Poliwag's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Poliwag can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Water Gun Water One Hypnosis Psychic Six Pound Normal 12 Mud Shot Ground 18 Bubble Beam Water 24 Rain Dance Water 30 Body Slam Normal 36 Earth Power Ground 42 Hydro Pump Water 48 Belly Drum Normal 54 Double-Edge Normal

Learnable TMs

Move Type Amnesia Psychic Blizzard Ice Body Slam Normal Bulldoze Ground Chilling Water Water Dig Ground Double-Edge Normal Earth Power Ground Encore Normal Endeavor Normal Endure Normal Facade Normal Focus Punch Fighting Haze Ice Helping Hand Normal Hydro Pump Water Ice Beam Ice Icy Wind Ice Liquidation Water Low Kick Fighting Mud Shot Ground Mud-Slap Ground Muddy Water Water Protect Normal Psychic Psychic Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Sleep Talk Normal Substitute Normal Surf Water Swift Normal Take Down Normal Tera Blast Normal Thief Dark Water Pulse Water Waterfall Water Weather Ball Normal Whirlpool Water

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Endeavor Normal Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Corphish, Crawdaunt Mist Ice Lapras, Wooper, Quagsire, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Wingull, Pelipper, Surskit, Piplup, Prinplup, Empoleon, Eiscue Muddy Water Water Wooper, Quagsire, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Shellos, Gastrodon, Clauncher, Clawitzer Splash Normal Feebas, Milotic, Clauncher, Clawitzer Water Pulse Water Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, Slowbro, Galarian Slowbro, Slowking, Galarian Slowking, Horsea, Seadra, Kingdra, Lapras, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Wingull, Pelipper, Milotic, Shellos, Gastrodon, Ducklett, Swanna, Alomomola, Froakie, Frogadier, Greninja, Skrelp, Dragalge, Clauncher, Clawitzer, Sobble, Drizzile, Inteleon, Quaxwell, Quaquaval

That's everything you need to know about Poliwag.