Poliwhirl | Pokémon guide

I love amphibians, and Pokémon's Poliwhirl is a classic go-to 'mon for some froggy action, even though it's technically categorized as a tadpole. It's a cutie, but looks aren't everything in this franchise, meaning we'll need to dig a bit deeper to find out more about it - we'll cover Poliwhirl's stats, moves, evolution, strengths and weaknesses, as well as where you can find it in each game.

If you want to catch Poliwhirl, consider using some Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes, which can help you fill out your Pokédex - after all, there are a lot of Pokémon out there now, so you'll need all the help you can get.

Here's everything in our Poliwhirl guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Poliwhirl:

National Pokédex # 0,061 Type Water Abilities Water Absorb or Damp Hidden ability Swift Swim Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 120 (24.9 %) Egg groups Water 1 EV yield Two speed

Poliwhirl's evolution

Poliwhirl evolves from Poliwag at level 25, and can itself either evolve into Poliwrath or Politoed - which one it evolves into depends on the conditions of evolution. To get Poliwrath, you need to expose Poliwhirl to a Water Stone, and to get Politoed, you have to trade Poliwhirl while holding a King's Rock.

Poliwhirl's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Poliwhirl in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Route 10 and Celadon City (Super Rod) Yellow Routes 22 and 23 (Super Rod)

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 22, 28, 30, 31, and 44, Violet City, Ecruteak City, Viridian City, Mt. Silver (Surfing) Crystal Routes 22, 28, 30, 31, and 44, Violet City, Ecruteak City, Viridian City, Mt. Silver (Surfing), Mt. Silver tall grass (Night)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed / LeafGreen Routes 6, 22, 23, and 25, Four Island, Viridian City, Cape Brink, Cerulean Cave, Icefall Cave, Ruin Valley (Super Rod) Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Routes 225 (Super Rod), 227 (Surfing), and 228 (Surfing) Platinum Routes 227 and 228 (Surfing) HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 22, 28, 30, 31, and 44, Ecruteak City, Mt. Silver, Violet City, Viridian City (Surfing), Cerulean Cave (Super Rod, morning only), Safari Zone (Old Rod) - Meadow, Wetland, Safari Zone (Good Rod) - Wetland, Marshland, Safari Zone (Super Rod) - Meadow, Wetland, Mashland, Safari Zone (Surfing) - Rocky Beach

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Route 6, Wellspring Cave, Challenger's Cave, Victory Road, Giant Chasm (Fishing) Black 2 / White 2 Routes 6, 19, 20, and 23, Floccesy Ranch, Relic Passage, Wellspring Cave, Clay Tunnel, Lostlorn Forest, Giant Chasm, Victory Road (Fishing), Pinwheel Forest (Hidden Grotto)

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Routes 14-16, 19, and 21, Laverre City, Frost Cavern, Couriway Town, Pokémon Village, Victory Road (Good Rod or Super Rod), Pokémon Village, Frost Cavern, Victory Road (Surfing), Friend Safari - Water Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Trade Zubat in Konikoni City, Malie Garden's SOS Battle (raining only) Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Malie Garden Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 22, 23, and 25, Cerulean Cave (Sea Skim)

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade Isle of Armor Soothing Wetlands, Fields of Honor, Soothing Wetlands, Courageous Cavern's Max Raid Battle Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Route 225 (Super Rod or Surfing), Routes 227, 228 (Surfing), Grand Underground - Grassland Cave, Sunlit Cavern, Fountainspring Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Mossfell Confluence, Fellhorn Gorge, three-star Tera Raid Battles Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Poliwhirl in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Poliwhirl in Pokopia, you need to construct a hydrated fluffy flower bed Pokopia habitat. This is pretty straightforward, requiring only two water and four skyland flowers.

Poliwhirl's base stats

Poliwhirl's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

HP - 65

Attack - 65

Defense - 65

Sp. Atk - 50

Sp. Def - 50

Speed - 90

Poliwhirl's type strengths and weaknesses

As a water-type Pokémon, Poliwhirl has a few types that it's strong against and weak to. For the most part, you're safe to bring Poliwhirl to any battle, though, as it's only weak to two types.

Normal damage Bug, Dragon, Dark, Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock Weak Electric, Grass Resistant Fire, Ice, Steel, Water Immune N/A

Poliwhirl's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Poliwhirl can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Water Gun Water One Hypnosis Psychic One Pound Normal One Mud Shot Ground 18 Bubble Beam Water 24 Rain Dance Water 32 Body Slam Normal 40 Earth Power Ground 48 Hydro Pump Water 56 Belly Drum Normal 66 Double-Edge Normal

Learnable TMs

Move Type Amnesia Psychic Blizzard Ice Body Slam Normal Brick Break Fighting Bulldoze Ground Chilling Water Water Dig Ground Double-Edge Normal Earth Power Ground Earthquake Ground Encore Normal Endeavor Normal Endure Normal Facade Normal Fling Dark Focus Punch Fighting Haze Ice Helping Hand Normal Hydro Pump Water Ice Beam Ice Ice Punch Ice Icy Wind Ice Liquidation Water Low Kick Fighting Low Sweep Fighting Metronome Normal Mud Shot Ground Mud-Slap Ground Muddy Water Water Protect Normal Psych Up Normal Psychic Psychic Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Sleep Talk Normal Substitute Normal Surf Water Swift Normal Take Down Normal Tera Blast Normal Thief Dark Water Pulse Water Waterfall Water Weather Ball Normal Whirlpool Water

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Endeavor Normal Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Corphish, or Crawdaunt Mist Ice Lapras, Wooper, Quagsire, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Wingull, Pelipper, Surskit, Piplup, Prinplup, Empoleon, or Eiscue Muddy Water Water Wooper, Quagsire, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Shellos, Gastrodon, Clauncher, or Clawitzer Splash Normal Feebas, Milotic, Clauncher, or Clawitzer Water Pulse Water Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke (both forms), Slowbro (both forms), Slowking (both forms), Horsea, Seadra, Kingdra, Lapras, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Wingull, Pelipper, Milotic, Shellos, Gastrodon, Ducklett, Swanna, Alomomola, Froakie, Frogadier, Greninja, Skrelp, Dragalge, Clauncher, Clawitzer, Sobble, Drizzile, Inteleon, Quaxwell, or Quaquaval

You're all clued in on this tadpole friend, now, so good luck trying to get Poliwhirl on side!