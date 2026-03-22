Poliwhirl | Pokémon guide

When it comes to ‘mon with iconic designs, Pokémon’s Poliwhirl might be up there - but what lies underneath the spiral stomach?

Pokemon Poliwhirl glowing against a blue pocket tactics background
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I love amphibians, and Pokémon's Poliwhirl is a classic go-to 'mon for some froggy action, even though it's technically categorized as a tadpole. It's a cutie, but looks aren't everything in this franchise, meaning we'll need to dig a bit deeper to find out more about it - we'll cover Poliwhirl's stats, moves, evolution, strengths and weaknesses, as well as where you can find it in each game.

If you want to catch Poliwhirl, consider using some Pokémon Go codes and Pokémon TCG Pocket codes, which can help you fill out your Pokédex - after all, there are a lot of Pokémon out there now, so you'll need all the help you can get.

Here's everything in our Poliwhirl guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Poliwhirl:

National Pokédex # 0,061
Type Water
Abilities Water Absorb or Damp
Hidden ability Swift Swim
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Catch rate 120 (24.9 %)
Egg groups Water 1
EV yield Two speed

Poliwhirl's evolution

Poliwhirl evolves from Poliwag at level 25, and can itself either evolve into Poliwrath or Politoed - which one it evolves into depends on the conditions of evolution. To get Poliwrath, you need to expose Poliwhirl to a Water Stone, and to get Politoed, you have to trade Poliwhirl while holding a King's Rock.

Pokemon Poliwag: An evolution chart for Poliwag showing Poliwag, Poliwhirl, Poliwrath and Politoed on a blue PT background

Poliwhirl's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Poliwhirl in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Route 10 and Celadon City (Super Rod)
Yellow Routes 22 and 23 (Super Rod)

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Routes 22, 28, 30, 31, and 44, Violet City, Ecruteak City, Viridian City, Mt. Silver (Surfing)
Crystal Routes 22, 28, 30, 31, and 44, Violet City, Ecruteak City, Viridian City, Mt. Silver (Surfing), Mt. Silver tall grass (Night)

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed / LeafGreen Routes 6, 22, 23, and 25, Four Island, Viridian City, Cape Brink, Cerulean Cave, Icefall Cave, Ruin Valley (Super Rod)
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Routes 225 (Super Rod), 227 (Surfing), and 228 (Surfing)
Platinum Routes 227 and 228 (Surfing)
HeartGold / SoulSilver Routes 22, 28, 30, 31, and 44, Ecruteak City, Mt. Silver, Violet City, Viridian City (Surfing), Cerulean Cave (Super Rod, morning only), Safari Zone (Old Rod) - Meadow, Wetland, Safari Zone (Good Rod) - Wetland, Marshland, Safari Zone (Super Rod) - Meadow, Wetland, Mashland, Safari Zone (Surfing) - Rocky Beach

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Route 6, Wellspring Cave, Challenger's Cave, Victory Road, Giant Chasm (Fishing)
Black 2 / White 2 Routes 6, 19, 20, and 23, Floccesy Ranch, Relic Passage, Wellspring Cave, Clay Tunnel, Lostlorn Forest, Giant Chasm, Victory Road (Fishing), Pinwheel Forest (Hidden Grotto)

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Routes 14-16, 19, and 21, Laverre City, Frost Cavern, Couriway Town, Pokémon Village, Victory Road (Good Rod or Super Rod), Pokémon Village, Frost Cavern, Victory Road (Surfing), Friend Safari - Water
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Trade Zubat in Konikoni City, Malie Garden's SOS Battle (raining only)
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Malie Garden
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Routes 22, 23, and 25, Cerulean Cave (Sea Skim)

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade
Isle of Armor Soothing Wetlands, Fields of Honor, Soothing Wetlands, Courageous Cavern's Max Raid Battle
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Route 225 (Super Rod or Surfing), Routes 227, 228 (Surfing), Grand Underground - Grassland Cave, Sunlit Cavern, Fountainspring Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Mossfell Confluence, Fellhorn Gorge, three-star Tera Raid Battles
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Poliwhirl in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Poliwhirl in Pokopia, you need to construct a hydrated fluffy flower bed Pokopia habitat. This is pretty straightforward, requiring only two water and four skyland flowers.

Pokemon Poliwhirl in art on a TCG Pocket card

Poliwhirl's base stats

Poliwhirl's base stats are as follows. As you level it up, these stats grow.

  • HP - 65
  • Attack - 65
  • Defense - 65
  • Sp. Atk - 50
  • Sp. Def - 50
  • Speed - 90

Poliwhirl's type strengths and weaknesses

As a water-type Pokémon, Poliwhirl has a few types that it's strong against and weak to. For the most part, you're safe to bring Poliwhirl to any battle, though, as it's only weak to two types.

Normal damage Bug, Dragon, Dark, Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Flying, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock
Weak Electric, Grass
Resistant Fire, Ice, Steel, Water
Immune N/A

Poliwhirl's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Poliwhirl can learn the following moves: 

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Water Gun Water
One Hypnosis Psychic
One Pound Normal
One Mud Shot Ground
18 Bubble Beam Water
24 Rain Dance Water
32 Body Slam Normal
40 Earth Power Ground
48 Hydro Pump Water
56 Belly Drum Normal
66 Double-Edge Normal

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Amnesia Psychic
Blizzard Ice
Body Slam Normal
Brick Break Fighting
Bulldoze Ground
Chilling Water Water
Dig Ground
Double-Edge Normal
Earth Power Ground
Earthquake Ground
Encore Normal
Endeavor Normal
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fling Dark
Focus Punch Fighting
Haze Ice
Helping Hand Normal
Hydro Pump Water
Ice Beam Ice
Ice Punch Ice
Icy Wind Ice
Liquidation Water
Low Kick Fighting
Low Sweep Fighting
Metronome Normal
Mud Shot Ground
Mud-Slap Ground
Muddy Water Water
Protect Normal
Psych Up Normal
Psychic Psychic
Rain Dance Water
Rest Psychic
Sleep Talk Normal
Substitute Normal
Surf Water
Swift Normal
Take Down Normal
Tera Blast Normal
Thief Dark
Water Pulse Water
Waterfall Water
Weather Ball Normal
Whirlpool Water

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Endeavor Normal Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Corphish, or Crawdaunt
Mist Ice Lapras, Wooper, Quagsire, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Wingull, Pelipper, Surskit, Piplup, Prinplup, Empoleon, or Eiscue
Muddy Water Water Wooper, Quagsire, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Shellos, Gastrodon, Clauncher, or Clawitzer
Splash Normal Feebas, Milotic, Clauncher, or Clawitzer
Water Pulse Water Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke (both forms), Slowbro (both forms), Slowking (both forms),  Horsea, Seadra, Kingdra, Lapras, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Wingull, Pelipper, Milotic, Shellos, Gastrodon, Ducklett, Swanna, Alomomola, Froakie, Frogadier, Greninja, Skrelp, Dragalge, Clauncher, Clawitzer, Sobble, Drizzile, Inteleon, Quaxwell, or Quaquaval

You're all clued in on this tadpole friend, now, so good luck trying to get Poliwhirl on side!

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

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