Poliwrath | Pokémon guide

Don't mess with Pokémon's Poliwrath, as this tadpole can pack a punch. As the final evolution of Poliwag, it gains a secondary type, unlocking plenty more moves and possibilities for battle. This guide goes through everything you need to know about the spiral-bellied amphibian.
For more tales from the Pokédex, check out our guides to the best water Pokémon, fighting Pokémon, and gen 1 Pokémon next. Pocket Tactics is the place to be for all things Pokémon, so stick around.
Here's everything in our Poliwrath guide:
Here's the key information you need to know about Poliwrath:
|National Pokédex #
|0,062
|Type
|Water/Fighting
|Abilities
|Water Absorb or Damp
|Hidden ability
|Swift Swim
|Gender ratio
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Catch rate
|11.9%
|Egg groups
|Water 1
|EV yield
|Three defense
Poliwrath's evolution
Poliwrath evolves from Poliwhirl when it's exposed to a Water Stone, regardless of its level. You can learn more about how to evolve Poliwag into Poliwhirl in their guides.
Poliwrath's locations
Here are all the locations you can find Poliwrath in each Pokémon game:
Gen 1 locations
|Red / Blue
|Evolve Poliwhirl
|Yellow
|Evolve Poliwhirl
Gen 2 locations
|Gold / Silver
|Evolve Poliwhirl
|Crystal
|Evolve Poliwhirl
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby / Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed / LeafGreen
|Evolve Poliwhirl
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Citadark Isle
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond / Pearl
|Evolve Poliwhirl
|Platinum
|Evolve Poliwhirl
|HeartGold / SoulSilver
|Evolve Poliwhirl
Gen 5 locations
|Black / White
|Wellspring Cave, Challenger's Cave, Victory Road, and Giant Chasm (Fishing in rippling water)
|Black 2 / White 2
|Route 23, Relic Passage, Clay Tunnel, Wellspring Cave, Giant Chasm, and Victory Road (Fishing in rippling water)
Gen 6 locations
|X / Y
|Victory Road (Super Rod)
|Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire
|Trade
Gen 7 locations
|Sun / Moon
|Malie Garden (SOS Battle in rain)
|Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon
|Malie Garden (SOS Battle in rain)
|Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee
|Cerulean Cave (Sea Skim)
Gen 8 locations
|Sword / Shield
|Trade
|Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra
|Brawlers' Cave, Max Raid Battles in Fields of Honor, Soothing Wetlands, Courageous Cavern, and Dynamax Adventures Max Lairs
|Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
|Evolve Poliwhirl
|Legends: Arceus
|Unobtainable
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet / Violet
|Trade
|The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Five- or six-star Tera Raid Battles
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
How do I get Poliwrath in Pokémon Pokopia?
To get Poliwrath in Pokopia, you need to create a sewer hole inspection habitat or a dojo training Pokopia habitat. The sewer hole inspection habitat requires iron pipes, a sewer-hole cover, excavation tools, and a traffic cone, and could attract Tinkatink or Corviknight instead of Poliwrath. The dojo training habitat only attracts Poliwrath or Gallade, and it requires two hanging scrolls and two strength rocks.
Poliwrath's base stats
Poliwrath's base stats changed between generations five and six, so below you can find both sets of stats, depending on which game you're playing.
Poliwrath's gen one to five base stats:
- HP - 90
- Attack - 85
- Defense - 95
- Sp. Atk - 70
- Sp. Def - 90
- Speed - 70
Poliwrath's base stats from gen six onwards:
Poliwrath's type strengths and weaknesses
Thanks to Poliwrath's dual typing, it gains more resistances than its prior evolutions, but it also gains more weaknesses. Out of 18 types, having five weaknesses definitely isn't the worst, but take these into consideration when preparing for battle. As an extra tip, if your Poliwrath's ability is Water Absorb, it becomes immune to water-type moves, rather than just resisting them.
|Normal damage
|Dragon, Fighting, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Poison
|Weak
|Electric, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Psychic
|Resistant
|Bug, Dark, Fire, Ice, Rock, Steel, Water
|Immune
|N/A
Poliwrath's moveset
In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Poliwrath can learn the following moves:
Level up moves
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Bubble Beam
|Water
|One
|Body Slam
|Normal
|One
|Hypnosis
|Psychic
|Move Reminder
|Pound
|Normal
|Move Reminder
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Move Reminder
|Water Gun
|Water
|Move Reminder
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|Move Reminder
|Belly Drum
|Normal
|Move Reminder
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Move Reminder
|Mud Shot
|Ground
|Move Reminder
|Earth Power
|Ground
|Move Reminder
|Circle Throw
|Fighting
|On evolving
|Dynamic Punch
|Fighting
Learnable TMs
|Move
|Type
|Amnesia
|Psychic
|Baton Pass
|Normal
|Blizzard
|Ice
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Brick Break
|Fighting
|Bulk Up
|Fighting
|Bulldoze
|Ground
|Chilling Water
|Water
|Close Combat
|Fighting
|Coaching
|Fighting
|Dig
|Ground
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Drain Punch
|Fighting
|Earth Power
|Ground
|Earthquake
|Ground
|Encore
|Normal
|Endeavor
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Fling
|Dark
|Focus Blast
|Fighting
|Focus Punch
|Fighting
|Giga Impact
|Normal
|Haze
|Ice
|Helping Hand
|Normal
|High Horsepower
|Ground
|Hydro Pump
|Water
|Hyper Beam
|Normal
|Ice Beam
|Ice
|Ice Punch
|Ice
|Icy Wind
|Ice
|Knock Off
|Dark
|Liquidation
|Water
|Low Kick
|Fighting
|Low Sweep
|Fighting
|Metronome
|Normal
|Mud Shot
|Ground
|Mud-Slap
|Ground
|Muddy Water
|Water
|Poison Jab
|Poison
|Protect
|Normal
|Psych Up
|Normal
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Rain Dance
|Water
|Rest
|Psychic
|Reversal
|Fighting
|Rock Slide
|Rock
|Rock Tomb
|Rock
|Scary Face
|Normal
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Substitute
|Normal
|Surf
|Water
|Swift
|Normal
|Take Down
|Normal
|Taunt
|Dark
|Tera Blast
|Normal
|Thief
|Dark
|Throat Chop
|Dark
|Upper Hand
|Fighting
|Vacuum Wave
|Fighting
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Waterfall
|Water
|Weather Ball
|Normal
|Whirlpool
|Water
Egg moves
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Endeavor
|Normal
|Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Corphish, Crawdaunt
|Mist
|Ice
|Lapras, Wooper, Quagsire, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Wingull, Pelipper, Surskit, Piplup, Prinplup, Empoleon, Eiscue
|Muddy Water
|Water
|Wooper, Quagsire, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Shellos, Gastrodon, Clauncher, Clawitzer
|Splash
|Normal
|Feebas, Milotic, Clauncher, Clawitzer
|Water Pulse
|Water
|Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, Slowbro, Galarian Slowbro, Slowking, Galarian Slowking, Horsea, Seadra, Kingdra, Lapras, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Wingull, Pelipper, Milotic, Shellos, Gastrodon, Ducklett, Swanna, Alomomola, Froakie, Frogadier, Greninja, Skrelp, Dragalge, Clauncher, Clawitzer, Sobble, Drizzile, Inteleon, Quaxwell, Quaquaval
That's everything you need to know about Poliwrath, so go out and grab one for yourself.