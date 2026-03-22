Poliwrath | Pokémon guide

Don't mess with Pokémon's Poliwrath, as this tadpole can pack a punch. As the final evolution of Poliwag, it gains a secondary type, unlocking plenty more moves and possibilities for battle. This guide goes through everything you need to know about the spiral-bellied amphibian.

For more tales from the Pokédex, check out our guides to the best water Pokémon, fighting Pokémon, and gen 1 Pokémon next. Pocket Tactics is the place to be for all things Pokémon, so stick around.

Here's everything in our Poliwrath guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Poliwrath:

National Pokédex # 0,062 Type Water/Fighting Abilities Water Absorb or Damp Hidden ability Swift Swim Gender ratio Male - 50%

Female - 50% Catch rate 11.9% Egg groups Water 1 EV yield Three defense

Poliwrath's evolution

Poliwrath evolves from Poliwhirl when it's exposed to a Water Stone, regardless of its level. You can learn more about how to evolve Poliwag into Poliwhirl in their guides.

Poliwrath's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Poliwrath in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Evolve Poliwhirl Yellow Evolve Poliwhirl

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Evolve Poliwhirl Crystal Evolve Poliwhirl

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed / LeafGreen Evolve Poliwhirl Colosseum Trade XD Citadark Isle

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Evolve Poliwhirl Platinum Evolve Poliwhirl HeartGold / SoulSilver Evolve Poliwhirl

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Wellspring Cave, Challenger's Cave, Victory Road, and Giant Chasm (Fishing in rippling water) Black 2 / White 2 Route 23, Relic Passage, Clay Tunnel, Wellspring Cave, Giant Chasm, and Victory Road (Fishing in rippling water)

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Victory Road (Super Rod) Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Malie Garden (SOS Battle in rain) Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Malie Garden (SOS Battle in rain) Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Cerulean Cave (Sea Skim)

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra Brawlers' Cave, Max Raid Battles in Fields of Honor, Soothing Wetlands, Courageous Cavern, and Dynamax Adventures Max Lairs Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Evolve Poliwhirl Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Five- or six-star Tera Raid Battles Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Poliwrath in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Poliwrath in Pokopia, you need to create a sewer hole inspection habitat or a dojo training Pokopia habitat. The sewer hole inspection habitat requires iron pipes, a sewer-hole cover, excavation tools, and a traffic cone, and could attract Tinkatink or Corviknight instead of Poliwrath. The dojo training habitat only attracts Poliwrath or Gallade, and it requires two hanging scrolls and two strength rocks.

Poliwrath's base stats

Poliwrath's base stats changed between generations five and six, so below you can find both sets of stats, depending on which game you're playing.

Poliwrath's gen one to five base stats:

HP - 90

Attack - 85

Defense - 95

Sp. Atk - 70

Sp. Def - 90

Speed - 70

Poliwrath's base stats from gen six onwards:

HP - 90

Attack - 95

Defense - 95

Sp. Atk - 70

Sp. Def - 90

Speed - 70 - 70

Poliwrath's type strengths and weaknesses

Thanks to Poliwrath's dual typing, it gains more resistances than its prior evolutions, but it also gains more weaknesses. Out of 18 types, having five weaknesses definitely isn't the worst, but take these into consideration when preparing for battle. As an extra tip, if your Poliwrath's ability is Water Absorb, it becomes immune to water-type moves, rather than just resisting them.

Normal damage Dragon, Fighting, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Poison Weak Electric, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Psychic Resistant Bug, Dark, Fire, Ice, Rock, Steel, Water Immune N/A

Poliwrath's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Poliwrath can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type One Bubble Beam Water One Body Slam Normal One Hypnosis Psychic Move Reminder Pound Normal Move Reminder Double-Edge Normal Move Reminder Water Gun Water Move Reminder Hydro Pump Water Move Reminder Belly Drum Normal Move Reminder Rain Dance Water Move Reminder Mud Shot Ground Move Reminder Earth Power Ground Move Reminder Circle Throw Fighting On evolving Dynamic Punch Fighting

Learnable TMs

Move Type Amnesia Psychic Baton Pass Normal Blizzard Ice Body Slam Normal Brick Break Fighting Bulk Up Fighting Bulldoze Ground Chilling Water Water Close Combat Fighting Coaching Fighting Dig Ground Double-Edge Normal Drain Punch Fighting Earth Power Ground Earthquake Ground Encore Normal Endeavor Normal Endure Normal Facade Normal Fling Dark Focus Blast Fighting Focus Punch Fighting Giga Impact Normal Haze Ice Helping Hand Normal High Horsepower Ground Hydro Pump Water Hyper Beam Normal Ice Beam Ice Ice Punch Ice Icy Wind Ice Knock Off Dark Liquidation Water Low Kick Fighting Low Sweep Fighting Metronome Normal Mud Shot Ground Mud-Slap Ground Muddy Water Water Poison Jab Poison Protect Normal Psych Up Normal Psychic Psychic Rain Dance Water Rest Psychic Reversal Fighting Rock Slide Rock Rock Tomb Rock Scary Face Normal Sleep Talk Normal Substitute Normal Surf Water Swift Normal Take Down Normal Taunt Dark Tera Blast Normal Thief Dark Throat Chop Dark Upper Hand Fighting Vacuum Wave Fighting Water Pulse Water Waterfall Water Weather Ball Normal Whirlpool Water

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with Endeavor Normal Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Corphish, Crawdaunt Mist Ice Lapras, Wooper, Quagsire, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Wingull, Pelipper, Surskit, Piplup, Prinplup, Empoleon, Eiscue Muddy Water Water Wooper, Quagsire, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Shellos, Gastrodon, Clauncher, Clawitzer Splash Normal Feebas, Milotic, Clauncher, Clawitzer Water Pulse Water Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, Slowbro, Galarian Slowbro, Slowking, Galarian Slowking, Horsea, Seadra, Kingdra, Lapras, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Wingull, Pelipper, Milotic, Shellos, Gastrodon, Ducklett, Swanna, Alomomola, Froakie, Frogadier, Greninja, Skrelp, Dragalge, Clauncher, Clawitzer, Sobble, Drizzile, Inteleon, Quaxwell, Quaquaval

That's everything you need to know about Poliwrath, so go out and grab one for yourself.