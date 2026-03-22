Poliwrath | Pokémon guide

Get acquainted with the Tadpole Pokémon’s final form, Poliwrath, as we run through its moveset, abilities, and locations.

Pokemon Poliwrath: Poliwrath drop-shadowed on a blue PT background
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Don't mess with Pokémon's Poliwrath, as this tadpole can pack a punch. As the final evolution of Poliwag, it gains a secondary type, unlocking plenty more moves and possibilities for battle. This guide goes through everything you need to know about the spiral-bellied amphibian.

For more tales from the Pokédex, check out our guides to the best water Pokémon, fighting Pokémon, and gen 1 Pokémon next. Pocket Tactics is the place to be for all things Pokémon, so stick around.

Here's everything in our Poliwrath guide:

Here's the key information you need to know about Poliwrath:

National Pokédex # 0,062
Type Water/Fighting
Abilities Water Absorb or Damp
Hidden ability Swift Swim
Gender ratio Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Catch rate 11.9%
Egg groups Water 1
EV yield Three defense

Pokemon Poliwrath: An evolution chart for Poliwrath on a blue PT background

Poliwrath's evolution

Poliwrath evolves from Poliwhirl when it's exposed to a Water Stone, regardless of its level. You can learn more about how to evolve Poliwag into Poliwhirl in their guides.

Poliwrath's locations

Here are all the locations you can find Poliwrath in each Pokémon game:

Gen 1 locations

Red / Blue Evolve Poliwhirl
Yellow Evolve Poliwhirl

Gen 2 locations

Gold / Silver Evolve Poliwhirl
Crystal Evolve Poliwhirl

Gen 3 locations

Ruby / Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed / LeafGreen Evolve Poliwhirl
Colosseum Trade
XD Citadark Isle

Gen 4 locations

Diamond / Pearl Evolve Poliwhirl
Platinum Evolve Poliwhirl
HeartGold / SoulSilver Evolve Poliwhirl

Gen 5 locations

Black / White Wellspring Cave, Challenger's Cave, Victory Road, and Giant Chasm (Fishing in rippling water)
Black 2 / White 2 Route 23, Relic Passage, Clay Tunnel, Wellspring Cave, Giant Chasm, and Victory Road (Fishing in rippling water)

Gen 6 locations

X / Y Victory Road (Super Rod)
Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire Trade

Gen 7 locations

Sun / Moon Malie Garden (SOS Battle in rain)
Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Malie Garden (SOS Battle in rain)
Let's Go Pikachu / Let's Go Eevee Cerulean Cave (Sea Skim)

Gen 8 locations

Sword / Shield Trade
Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra Brawlers' Cave, Max Raid Battles in Fields of Honor, Soothing Wetlands, Courageous Cavern, and Dynamax Adventures Max Lairs
Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Evolve Poliwhirl
Legends: Arceus Unobtainable

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet / Violet Trade
The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Five- or six-star Tera Raid Battles
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

How do I get Poliwrath in Pokémon Pokopia?

To get Poliwrath in Pokopia, you need to create a sewer hole inspection habitat or a dojo training Pokopia habitat. The sewer hole inspection habitat requires iron pipes, a sewer-hole cover, excavation tools, and a traffic cone, and could attract Tinkatink or Corviknight instead of Poliwrath. The dojo training habitat only attracts Poliwrath or Gallade, and it requires two hanging scrolls and two strength rocks.

Poliwrath's base stats

Poliwrath's base stats changed between generations five and six, so below you can find both sets of stats, depending on which game you're playing.

Poliwrath's gen one to five base stats:

  • HP - 90
  • Attack - 85
  • Defense - 95
  • Sp. Atk - 70
  • Sp. Def - 90
  • Speed - 70

Poliwrath's base stats from gen six onwards:

  • HP - 90
  • Attack - 95
  • Defense - 95
  • Sp. Atk - 70
  • Sp. Def - 90
  • Speed - 70

Poliwrath's type strengths and weaknesses

Thanks to Poliwrath's dual typing, it gains more resistances than its prior evolutions, but it also gains more weaknesses. Out of 18 types, having five weaknesses definitely isn't the worst, but take these into consideration when preparing for battle. As an extra tip, if your Poliwrath's ability is Water Absorb, it becomes immune to water-type moves, rather than just resisting them.

Normal damage Dragon, Fighting, Ghost, Ground, Normal, Poison
Weak Electric, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Psychic
Resistant Bug, Dark, Fire, Ice, Rock, Steel, Water
Immune N/A

Pokemon Poliwrath: Art of Poliwrath scaling a cliff in the sunset from Pokemon TCG Pocket

Poliwrath's moveset

In the latest generation of Pokémon games, Poliwrath can learn the following moves:

Level up moves

Level Move Type
One Bubble Beam Water
One Body Slam Normal
One Hypnosis Psychic
Move Reminder Pound Normal
Move Reminder Double-Edge Normal
Move Reminder Water Gun Water
Move Reminder Hydro Pump Water
Move Reminder Belly Drum Normal
Move Reminder Rain Dance Water
Move Reminder Mud Shot Ground
Move Reminder Earth Power Ground
Move Reminder Circle Throw Fighting
On evolving Dynamic Punch Fighting

Learnable TMs

Move Type
Amnesia Psychic
Baton Pass Normal
Blizzard Ice
Body Slam Normal
Brick Break Fighting
Bulk Up Fighting
Bulldoze Ground
Chilling Water Water
Close Combat Fighting
Coaching Fighting
Dig Ground
Double-Edge Normal
Drain Punch Fighting
Earth Power Ground
Earthquake Ground
Encore Normal
Endeavor Normal
Endure Normal
Facade Normal
Fling Dark
Focus Blast Fighting
Focus Punch Fighting
Giga Impact Normal
Haze Ice
Helping Hand Normal
High Horsepower Ground
Hydro Pump Water
Hyper Beam Normal
Ice Beam Ice
Ice Punch Ice
Icy Wind Ice
Knock Off Dark
Liquidation Water
Low Kick Fighting
Low Sweep Fighting
Metronome Normal
Mud Shot Ground
Mud-Slap Ground
Muddy Water Water
Poison Jab Poison
Protect Normal
Psych Up Normal
Psychic Psychic
Rain Dance Water
Rest Psychic
Reversal Fighting
Rock Slide Rock
Rock Tomb Rock
Scary Face Normal
Sleep Talk Normal
Substitute Normal
Surf Water
Swift Normal
Take Down Normal
Taunt Dark
Tera Blast Normal
Thief Dark
Throat Chop Dark
Upper Hand Fighting
Vacuum Wave Fighting
Water Pulse Water
Waterfall Water
Weather Ball Normal
Whirlpool Water

Egg moves

Move Type Breed with
Endeavor Normal Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Corphish, Crawdaunt
Mist Ice Lapras, Wooper, Quagsire, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Wingull, Pelipper, Surskit, Piplup, Prinplup, Empoleon, Eiscue
Muddy Water Water Wooper, Quagsire, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Shellos, Gastrodon, Clauncher, Clawitzer
Splash Normal Feebas, Milotic, Clauncher, Clawitzer
Water Pulse Water Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Psyduck, Golduck, Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, Slowbro, Galarian Slowbro, Slowking, Galarian Slowking, Horsea, Seadra, Kingdra, Lapras, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Wingull, Pelipper, Milotic, Shellos, Gastrodon, Ducklett, Swanna, Alomomola, Froakie, Frogadier, Greninja, Skrelp, Dragalge, Clauncher, Clawitzer, Sobble, Drizzile, Inteleon, Quaxwell, Quaquaval

That's everything you need to know about Poliwrath, so go out and grab one for yourself.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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