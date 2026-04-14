Ponyta | Pokémon guide

There are some fantastic fire-types that hail from Kanto, but the Pokémon Ponyta might not be the first one that you think of. However, that doesn't mean this little horse isn't worth knowing about, particularly as it has a second version and quite a formidable evolution. So, let's get into everything you need to know about it, from where you can find Ponyta to its base stats, strengths and weaknesses, and more.

However, to be a true Pokémon master, you need to know about every creature in the Pokédex, not just those from Kanto and certainly not just Ponyta, so make sure you check out our comprehensive guide to learn who they all are. Though being all work and no play isn't fun, so make sure you swing by our Pokémon Champions mystery gift codes guide to see what freebies you can get in the competitive multiplayer game.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Ponyta:

In the table below, you can see all of the basic information you need to know about Ponyta:

National Pokédex # 0,077 Type Fire (Kanatonian), Psychic (Galarian) Abilities Run Away (both), Flash Fire (Kantonian), Pastel Veil (Galarian) Hidden abilities Flame Body (Kantonian), Anticipation (Galarian) Gender ration Male - 50%

Female - 50% Egg group Field EV yield One speed

Ponyta's evolution

Ponyta evolves into Rapidash at level 40, and the same goes for turning Galarian Ponyta into Galarian Rapidash.

Ponyta's locations

You can find Ponyta in the following locations across all of the generations:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Pokémon Mansion Blue (Japan) Pokémon Mansion Yellow Route 17

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Routes 22, 26-28, Mt. Silver Crystal Routes 22, 26-28, Mt. Silver

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade Emerald Trade FireRed and LeafGreen Kindle Road and Mt. Ember Colosseum Trade XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Routes 206, 210-211, 214-215 Platinum Routes 206-207, 210 HeartGold and SoulSilver Routes 22, 26-28, Mt. Silver, Safari Zone Pal Park Field Pokéwalker Rugged Road and Volcano Path

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Breed Rapidash Black 2 and White 2 Trade Dream World Pleasent Forest

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Friend Safari (fire) Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Route 112 and Jagged Pass

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Pokémon Bank Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Route 17

Gen 8 locations

Sword Trade, Event, Wild Area News (Kantonian and Galarian) Shield Trade, Wild Area News (Kantonian), Glimwood Tangle (Galarian), Bridge Field (Galarian) Shield Expansion Pass Trade Galarian Ponyta with Regina on Isle of Armor (Kantonian), Old Cemetery, Snowslide Slope, Path to the Peak, Giant's Bed, Ballimere Lake (Galarian) Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Routes 206, 210-211, 214-215, Grand Underground (Sandsear Cave, Volcanic Cave, Typhlo Cavern) Legends: Arceus Obsidian Fieldlands (Horseshoe Plains, mass outbreaks), Coronet Highlands (massive mass outbreaks)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Unobtainable Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Ponyta's base stats

Ponyta and Galarian Ponyta both start out with the following base stats, though these increase each time they level up:

HP - 50

- 50 Attack - 85

- 85 Defense - 55

- 55 Sp. Atk - 65

- 65 Sp. Def - 65

- 65 Speed - 90

Ponyta's type strengths and weaknesses

As a fire-type, Ponyta has a very obvious weakness that you need to be aware of, but there are a couple more that might not be quite so obvious:

Normal damage Normal, Poison, Fighting, Flying, Dark, Ghost, Dragon, Psychic, Electric Weak to Water, Ground, Rock Resistant Steel, Fairy, Fire, Grass, Ice, Bug Immune None

Galarian Ponyta's type strengths and weaknesses

As a psychic-type, Galarian Ponyta has a different set of strengths and weaknesses that you need to be aware of:

Normal Damage Poison, Rock, Steel, Dragon, Normal, Flying, Ground, Rock, Fire, Ice, Water, Grass, Electric, Fairy Weak to Ghost, Dark, Bug Resistant Psychic, Fighting Immune None

Ponyta's moves

Through leveling up, breeding, and learning TMs, Ponyta can learn the following moves in the most recent generation it appears in:

Level up (Kantonian)

Level Move Type One Tackle Normal One Growl Normal Five Tail Whip Normal Ten Ember Fire 15 Flame Charge Fire 20 Agility Psychic 25 Flame Wheel Fire 30 Stomp Normal 35 Fire Spin Fire 41 Take Down Normal 45 Inferno Fire 50 Fire Blast Fire 55 Fire Blitz Fire

Level up (Galarian)

Level Move Type One Tackle Normal One Growl Normal Five Tail Whip Normal Ten Confusion Psychic 15 Fairy Wind Fairy 20 Agility Psychic 25 PSybeam Psychic 30 Stomp Normal 35 Heal Pulse Psychic 41 Take Down Normal 45 Dazzling Gleam Fairy 50 Psychic Psychic 55 Healing Wish Psychic

Learnable TMs (Kantonian)

Move Type Solar Beam Grass Solar Blade Grass Fire Spin Fire Rest Psychic Snore Normal Protect Normal Charm Fairy Attract Normal Sunny Day Fire Will-O-Wisp Fire Facade Normal Swift Normal Bounce Flying Round Normal Mystical Fire Fire Body Slam Normal Flamethrower Fire Low Kick Fighting Agility Psychic Fire Blast Fire Substitute Normal Endure Normal Sleep Talk Normal Iron Tail Steel Heat Wave Fire Overheat Fire Flare Blitz Fire Ally Switch Psychic Wild Charge Electric Play Rough Fairy High Horsepower Ground

Learnable TMs (Galarian)

Move Type Rest Psychic Snore Normal Protect Normal Charm Fairy Attract Normal Facade Normal Swift Normal Imprison Psychic Bounce Flying Round Normal Mystical Fire Fire Body Slam Normal Low Kick Fighting Psychic Psychic Agility Psychic Substitute Normal Endure Normal Sleep Talk Normal Iron Tail Steel Future Sight Psychic Calm Mind Psychic Zen Headbutt Psychic Stored Power Psychic Ally Switch Psychic Wild Charge Electric Play Rough Fairy Dazzling Gleam Fairy High Horsepower Ground

Egg moves (Kantonian)

Move Type Breed with Double Kick Fighting Nidoran♂, Nidorino, Nidoking, Jolteon, Combusken, Blaziken, Buneary, Lopunny, Bunnelby, Diggersby, Litten

Torracat, Incineroar, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Wooloo, or Dubwool Double-Edge Normal Tauros, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Dunsparce, Zigzagoon, Galarian Zigzagoon, Linoone, Galarian Linoone, Obstagoon, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Wooloo, or Dubwool Horn Drill Normal Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, or Excadrill Hypnosis Psychic Munna or Musharna Morning Sun Normal Espeon Thrash Normal Meowth, Perrserker, Tauros, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile, Darumaka

Galarian Darumaka, Darmanitan, Galarian Darmanitan, Cubchoo, Beartic, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, Morpeko

Egg moves (Galarian)

Move Type Breed with Double Kick Fighting Nidoran♂, Nidorino, Nidoking, Jolteon, Combusken, Blaziken, Buneary, Lopunny, Bunnelby, Diggersby, Litten

Torracat, Incineroar, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Wooloo, or Dubwool Double-Edge Normal Tauros, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Dunsparce, Zigzagoon, Galarian Zigzagoon, Linoone, Galarian Linoone, Obstagoon, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Wooloo, or Dubwool Horn Drill Normal Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, or Excadrill Hypnosis Psychic Munna or Musharna Morning Sun Normal Espeon Thrash Normal Meowth, Perrserker, Tauros, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile, Darumaka

Galarian Darumaka, Darmanitan, Galarian Darmanitan, Cubchoo, Beartic, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, Morpeko

That's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Ponyta. Hopefully, it helps you make the most out of it in battle.