Ponyta | Pokémon guide

There are some fantastic fire-types that hail from Kanto, but the Pokémon Ponyta might not be the first one that you think of. However, that doesn't mean this little horse isn't worth knowing about, particularly as it has a second version and quite a formidable evolution. So, let's get into everything you need to know about it, from where you can find Ponyta to its base stats, strengths and weaknesses, and more.
However, to be a true Pokémon master, you need to know about every creature in the Pokédex, not just those from Kanto and certainly not just Ponyta, so make sure you check out our comprehensive guide to learn who they all are. Though being all work and no play isn't fun, so make sure you swing by our Pokémon Champions mystery gift codes guide to see what freebies you can get in the competitive multiplayer game.
Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Ponyta:
In the table below, you can see all of the basic information you need to know about Ponyta:
|National Pokédex #
|0,077
|Type
|Fire (Kanatonian), Psychic (Galarian)
|Abilities
|Run Away (both), Flash Fire (Kantonian), Pastel Veil (Galarian)
|Hidden abilities
|Flame Body (Kantonian), Anticipation (Galarian)
|Gender ration
|Male - 50%
Female - 50%
|Egg group
|Field
|EV yield
|One speed
Ponyta's evolution
Ponyta evolves into Rapidash at level 40, and the same goes for turning Galarian Ponyta into Galarian Rapidash.
Ponyta's locations
You can find Ponyta in the following locations across all of the generations:
Gen 1 locations
|Red and Blue
|Pokémon Mansion
|Blue (Japan)
|Pokémon Mansion
|Yellow
|Route 17
Gen 2 locations
|Gold and Silver
|Routes 22, 26-28, Mt. Silver
|Crystal
|Routes 22, 26-28, Mt. Silver
Gen 3 locations
|Ruby and Sapphire
|Trade
|Emerald
|Trade
|FireRed and LeafGreen
|Kindle Road and Mt. Ember
|Colosseum
|Trade
|XD
|Trade
Gen 4 locations
|Diamond and Pearl
|Routes 206, 210-211, 214-215
|Platinum
|Routes 206-207, 210
|HeartGold and SoulSilver
|Routes 22, 26-28, Mt. Silver, Safari Zone
|Pal Park
|Field
|Pokéwalker
|Rugged Road and Volcano Path
Gen 5 locations
|Black and White
|Breed Rapidash
|Black 2 and White 2
|Trade
|Dream World
|Pleasent Forest
Gen 6 locations
|X and Y
|Friend Safari (fire)
|Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Route 112 and Jagged Pass
Gen 7 locations
|Sun and Moon
|Pokémon Bank
|Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Pokémon Bank
|Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee
|Route 17
Gen 8 locations
|Sword
|Trade, Event, Wild Area News (Kantonian and Galarian)
|Shield
|Trade, Wild Area News (Kantonian), Glimwood Tangle (Galarian), Bridge Field (Galarian)
|Shield Expansion Pass
|Trade Galarian Ponyta with Regina on Isle of Armor (Kantonian), Old Cemetery, Snowslide Slope, Path to the Peak, Giant's Bed, Ballimere Lake (Galarian)
|Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Routes 206, 210-211, 214-215, Grand Underground (Sandsear Cave, Volcanic Cave, Typhlo Cavern)
|Legends: Arceus
|Obsidian Fieldlands (Horseshoe Plains, mass outbreaks), Coronet Highlands (massive mass outbreaks)
Gen 9 locations
|Scarlet and Violet
|Unobtainable
|Legends: Z-A
|Unobtainable
Ponyta's base stats
Ponyta and Galarian Ponyta both start out with the following base stats, though these increase each time they level up:
- HP - 50
- Attack - 85
- Defense - 55
- Sp. Atk - 65
- Sp. Def - 65
- Speed - 90
Ponyta's type strengths and weaknesses
As a fire-type, Ponyta has a very obvious weakness that you need to be aware of, but there are a couple more that might not be quite so obvious:
|Normal damage
|Normal, Poison, Fighting, Flying, Dark, Ghost, Dragon, Psychic, Electric
|Weak to
|Water, Ground, Rock
|Resistant
|Steel, Fairy, Fire, Grass, Ice, Bug
|Immune
|None
Galarian Ponyta's type strengths and weaknesses
As a psychic-type, Galarian Ponyta has a different set of strengths and weaknesses that you need to be aware of:
|Normal Damage
|Poison, Rock, Steel, Dragon, Normal, Flying, Ground, Rock, Fire, Ice, Water, Grass, Electric, Fairy
|Weak to
|Ghost, Dark, Bug
|Resistant
|Psychic, Fighting
|Immune
|None
Ponyta's moves
Through leveling up, breeding, and learning TMs, Ponyta can learn the following moves in the most recent generation it appears in:
Level up (Kantonian)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Growl
|Normal
|Five
|Tail Whip
|Normal
|Ten
|Ember
|Fire
|15
|Flame Charge
|Fire
|20
|Agility
|Psychic
|25
|Flame Wheel
|Fire
|30
|Stomp
|Normal
|35
|Fire Spin
|Fire
|41
|Take Down
|Normal
|45
|Inferno
|Fire
|50
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|55
|Fire Blitz
|Fire
Level up (Galarian)
|Level
|Move
|Type
|One
|Tackle
|Normal
|One
|Growl
|Normal
|Five
|Tail Whip
|Normal
|Ten
|Confusion
|Psychic
|15
|Fairy Wind
|Fairy
|20
|Agility
|Psychic
|25
|PSybeam
|Psychic
|30
|Stomp
|Normal
|35
|Heal Pulse
|Psychic
|41
|Take Down
|Normal
|45
|Dazzling Gleam
|Fairy
|50
|Psychic
|Psychic
|55
|Healing Wish
|Psychic
Learnable TMs (Kantonian)
|Move
|Type
|Solar Beam
|Grass
|Solar Blade
|Grass
|Fire Spin
|Fire
|Rest
|Psychic
|Snore
|Normal
|Protect
|Normal
|Charm
|Fairy
|Attract
|Normal
|Sunny Day
|Fire
|Will-O-Wisp
|Fire
|Facade
|Normal
|Swift
|Normal
|Bounce
|Flying
|Round
|Normal
|Mystical Fire
|Fire
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Flamethrower
|Fire
|Low Kick
|Fighting
|Agility
|Psychic
|Fire Blast
|Fire
|Substitute
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Iron Tail
|Steel
|Heat Wave
|Fire
|Overheat
|Fire
|Flare Blitz
|Fire
|Ally Switch
|Psychic
|Wild Charge
|Electric
|Play Rough
|Fairy
|High Horsepower
|Ground
Learnable TMs (Galarian)
|Move
|Type
|Rest
|Psychic
|Snore
|Normal
|Protect
|Normal
|Charm
|Fairy
|Attract
|Normal
|Facade
|Normal
|Swift
|Normal
|Imprison
|Psychic
|Bounce
|Flying
|Round
|Normal
|Mystical Fire
|Fire
|Body Slam
|Normal
|Low Kick
|Fighting
|Psychic
|Psychic
|Agility
|Psychic
|Substitute
|Normal
|Endure
|Normal
|Sleep Talk
|Normal
|Iron Tail
|Steel
|Future Sight
|Psychic
|Calm Mind
|Psychic
|Zen Headbutt
|Psychic
|Stored Power
|Psychic
|Ally Switch
|Psychic
|Wild Charge
|Electric
|Play Rough
|Fairy
|Dazzling Gleam
|Fairy
|High Horsepower
|Ground
Egg moves (Kantonian)
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Double Kick
|Fighting
|Nidoran♂, Nidorino, Nidoking, Jolteon, Combusken, Blaziken, Buneary, Lopunny, Bunnelby, Diggersby, Litten
Torracat, Incineroar, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Wooloo, or Dubwool
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Tauros, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Dunsparce, Zigzagoon, Galarian Zigzagoon, Linoone, Galarian Linoone, Obstagoon, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Wooloo, or Dubwool
|Horn Drill
|Normal
|Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, or Excadrill
|Hypnosis
|Psychic
|Munna or Musharna
|Morning Sun
|Normal
|Espeon
|Thrash
|Normal
|Meowth, Perrserker, Tauros, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile, Darumaka
Galarian Darumaka, Darmanitan, Galarian Darmanitan, Cubchoo, Beartic, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, Morpeko
Egg moves (Galarian)
|Move
|Type
|Breed with
|Double Kick
|Fighting
|Nidoran♂, Nidorino, Nidoking, Jolteon, Combusken, Blaziken, Buneary, Lopunny, Bunnelby, Diggersby, Litten
Torracat, Incineroar, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Wooloo, or Dubwool
|Double-Edge
|Normal
|Tauros, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Dunsparce, Zigzagoon, Galarian Zigzagoon, Linoone, Galarian Linoone, Obstagoon, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Wooloo, or Dubwool
|Horn Drill
|Normal
|Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, or Excadrill
|Hypnosis
|Psychic
|Munna or Musharna
|Morning Sun
|Normal
|Espeon
|Thrash
|Normal
|Meowth, Perrserker, Tauros, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile, Darumaka
Galarian Darumaka, Darmanitan, Galarian Darmanitan, Cubchoo, Beartic, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, Morpeko
That's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Ponyta. Hopefully, it helps you make the most out of it in battle.