Ponyta | Pokémon guide

The Pokémon Ponyta has two different versions that you need to know about, so let’s look at everything you need to learn.

Pokemon Ponyta: a horse in front of a red PT bakground
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

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There are some fantastic fire-types that hail from Kanto, but the Pokémon Ponyta might not be the first one that you think of. However, that doesn't mean this little horse isn't worth knowing about, particularly as it has a second version and quite a formidable evolution. So, let's get into everything you need to know about it, from where you can find Ponyta to its base stats, strengths and weaknesses, and more.

However, to be a true Pokémon master, you need to know about every creature in the Pokédex, not just those from Kanto and certainly not just Ponyta, so make sure you check out our comprehensive guide to learn who they all are. Though being all work and no play isn't fun, so make sure you swing by our Pokémon Champions mystery gift codes guide to see what freebies you can get in the competitive multiplayer game.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Ponyta:

In the table below, you can see all of the basic information you need to know about Ponyta:

National Pokédex # 0,077
Type Fire (Kanatonian), Psychic (Galarian)
Abilities Run Away (both), Flash Fire (Kantonian), Pastel Veil (Galarian)
Hidden abilities Flame Body (Kantonian), Anticipation (Galarian)
Gender ration Male - 50%
Female - 50%
Egg group Field
EV yield One speed

Ponyta's evolution

Ponyta evolves into Rapidash at level 40, and the same goes for turning Galarian Ponyta into Galarian Rapidash.

Pokemon Ponyta: four horses in circles in front of a red PT background

Ponyta's locations

You can find Ponyta in the following locations across all of the generations:

Gen 1 locations

Red and Blue Pokémon Mansion
Blue (Japan) Pokémon Mansion
Yellow Route 17

Gen 2 locations

Gold and Silver Routes 22, 26-28, Mt. Silver
Crystal Routes 22, 26-28, Mt. Silver

Gen 3 locations

Ruby and Sapphire Trade
Emerald Trade
FireRed and LeafGreen Kindle Road and Mt. Ember
Colosseum Trade
XD Trade

Gen 4 locations

Diamond and Pearl Routes 206, 210-211, 214-215
Platinum Routes 206-207, 210
HeartGold and SoulSilver Routes 22, 26-28, Mt. Silver, Safari Zone
Pal Park Field
Pokéwalker Rugged Road and Volcano Path

Gen 5 locations

Black and White Breed Rapidash
Black 2 and White 2 Trade
Dream World Pleasent Forest

Gen 6 locations

X and Y Friend Safari (fire)
Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Route 112 and Jagged Pass

Gen 7 locations

Sun and Moon Pokémon Bank
Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Pokémon Bank
Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee Route 17

Gen 8 locations

Sword Trade, Event, Wild Area News (Kantonian and Galarian)
Shield Trade, Wild Area News (Kantonian), Glimwood Tangle (Galarian), Bridge Field (Galarian)
Shield Expansion Pass Trade Galarian Ponyta with Regina on Isle of Armor (Kantonian), Old Cemetery, Snowslide Slope, Path to the Peak, Giant's Bed, Ballimere Lake (Galarian)
Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Routes 206, 210-211, 214-215, Grand Underground (Sandsear Cave, Volcanic Cave, Typhlo Cavern)
Legends: Arceus Obsidian Fieldlands (Horseshoe Plains, mass outbreaks), Coronet Highlands (massive mass outbreaks)

Gen 9 locations

Scarlet and Violet Unobtainable
Legends: Z-A Unobtainable

Ponyta's base stats

Ponyta and Galarian Ponyta both start out with the following base stats, though these increase each time they level up:

  • HP - 50
  • Attack - 85
  • Defense - 55
  • Sp. Atk - 65
  • Sp. Def - 65
  • Speed - 90

Ponyta's type strengths and weaknesses

As a fire-type, Ponyta has a very obvious weakness that you need to be aware of, but there are a couple more that might not be quite so obvious:

Normal damage Normal, Poison, Fighting, Flying, Dark, Ghost, Dragon, Psychic, Electric
Weak to Water, Ground, Rock
Resistant Steel, Fairy, Fire, Grass, Ice, Bug
Immune None

Galarian Ponyta's type strengths and weaknesses

As a psychic-type, Galarian Ponyta has a different set of strengths and weaknesses that you need to be aware of:

Normal Damage Poison, Rock, Steel, Dragon, Normal, Flying, Ground, Rock, Fire, Ice, Water, Grass, Electric, Fairy
Weak to Ghost, Dark, Bug
Resistant Psychic, Fighting
Immune None

Pokemon Ponyta: two horses stood in a field

Ponyta's moves

Through leveling up, breeding, and learning TMs, Ponyta can learn the following moves in the most recent generation it appears in:

Level up (Kantonian)

Level Move Type
One Tackle Normal
One Growl Normal
Five Tail Whip Normal
Ten Ember Fire
15 Flame Charge Fire
20 Agility Psychic
25 Flame Wheel Fire
30 Stomp Normal
35 Fire Spin Fire
41 Take Down Normal
45 Inferno Fire
50 Fire Blast Fire
55 Fire Blitz Fire

Level up (Galarian)

Level Move Type
One Tackle Normal
One Growl Normal
Five Tail Whip Normal
Ten Confusion Psychic
15 Fairy Wind Fairy
20 Agility Psychic
25 PSybeam Psychic
30 Stomp Normal
35 Heal Pulse Psychic
41 Take Down Normal
45 Dazzling Gleam Fairy
50 Psychic Psychic
55 Healing Wish Psychic

Learnable TMs (Kantonian)

Move Type
Solar Beam Grass
Solar Blade Grass
Fire Spin Fire
Rest Psychic
Snore Normal
Protect Normal
Charm Fairy
Attract Normal
Sunny Day Fire
Will-O-Wisp Fire
Facade Normal
Swift Normal
Bounce Flying
Round Normal
Mystical Fire Fire
Body Slam Normal
Flamethrower Fire
Low Kick Fighting
Agility Psychic
Fire Blast Fire
Substitute Normal
Endure Normal
Sleep Talk Normal
Iron Tail Steel
Heat Wave Fire
Overheat Fire
Flare Blitz Fire
Ally Switch Psychic
Wild Charge Electric
Play Rough Fairy
High Horsepower Ground

Learnable TMs (Galarian)

Move Type
Rest Psychic
Snore Normal
Protect Normal
Charm Fairy
Attract Normal
Facade Normal
Swift Normal
Imprison Psychic
Bounce Flying
Round Normal
Mystical Fire Fire
Body Slam Normal
Low Kick Fighting
Psychic Psychic
Agility Psychic
Substitute Normal
Endure Normal
Sleep Talk Normal
Iron Tail Steel
Future Sight Psychic
Calm Mind Psychic
Zen Headbutt Psychic
Stored Power Psychic
Ally Switch Psychic
Wild Charge Electric
Play Rough Fairy
Dazzling Gleam Fairy
High Horsepower Ground

Egg moves (Kantonian)

Move Type Breed with
Double Kick Fighting Nidoran♂, Nidorino, Nidoking, Jolteon, Combusken, Blaziken, Buneary, Lopunny, Bunnelby, Diggersby, Litten
Torracat, Incineroar, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Wooloo, or Dubwool
Double-Edge Normal Tauros, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Dunsparce, Zigzagoon, Galarian Zigzagoon, Linoone, Galarian Linoone, Obstagoon, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Wooloo, or Dubwool
Horn Drill Normal Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, or Excadrill
Hypnosis Psychic Munna or Musharna
Morning Sun Normal Espeon
Thrash Normal Meowth, Perrserker, Tauros, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile, Darumaka
Galarian Darumaka, Darmanitan, Galarian Darmanitan, Cubchoo, Beartic, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, Morpeko

Egg moves (Galarian)

Move Type Breed with
Double Kick Fighting Nidoran♂, Nidorino, Nidoking, Jolteon, Combusken, Blaziken, Buneary, Lopunny, Bunnelby, Diggersby, Litten
Torracat, Incineroar, Mudbray, Mudsdale, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Wooloo, or Dubwool
Double-Edge Normal Tauros, Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, Sylveon, Dunsparce, Zigzagoon, Galarian Zigzagoon, Linoone, Galarian Linoone, Obstagoon, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Wooloo, or Dubwool
Horn Drill Normal Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Rhyperior, or Excadrill
Hypnosis Psychic Munna or Musharna
Morning Sun Normal Espeon
Thrash Normal Meowth, Perrserker, Tauros, Piloswine, Mamoswine, Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile, Darumaka
Galarian Darumaka, Darmanitan, Galarian Darmanitan, Cubchoo, Beartic, Litten, Torracat, Incineroar, Stufful, Bewear, Passimian, Morpeko

That's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Ponyta. Hopefully, it helps you make the most out of it in battle.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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